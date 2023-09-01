Inflammatory ER stress responses dictate the immunopathogenic progression of systemic candidiasis

Systemic C. albicans infection triggers IRE1α in kidney-infiltrating immune cells. Myeloid cell activation and accumulation dictate the balance between protective and pathological innate immune responses during candidiasis (25, 31, 35–37), but the involvement of the UPR in controlling this balance remains elusive. We evaluated whether systemic infection with C. albicans elicited IRE1α activation and the UPR in immune cells in vivo. To this end, we used ER stress–activated indicator (ERAI) mice that express the Venus fluorescent protein in cells undergoing IRE1α activation (38). C57BL/6J WT and ERAI mice were i.v. challenged with 105 C. albicans SC5314 yeast cells, and their kidneys, blood, spleen, and bone marrow were analyzed at multiple time points thereafter. Consistent with prior reports (35, 36), we found that systemic C. albicans infection provoked drastic changes in the kidney immune contexture, wherein the proportion of neutrophils and monocytes increased significantly 24 and 72 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167359DS1). These alterations were accompanied by reduced proportions of macrophages, T cells, and B cells in the kidney after infection, while DCs and NK cells remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). No differences in immune cell infiltration were observed when C57BL/6J WT or ERAI mice were used as infection hosts (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). The non-leukocyte compartment of the kidney, which encompasses multiple types of epithelial cells, did not demonstrate major alterations in IRE1α activation upon infection (Supplemental Figure 1D). Notably, neutrophils in the kidneys of mice with candidemia demonstrated rapid and progressive IRE1α activation, as evidenced by a time-dependent increase in their Venus reporter signal, compared with kidney-resident neutrophils from naive mice (Figure 1, A and B). Blood and splenic neutrophils showed modest IRE1α activation 72 hours after infection, whereas negligible changes were observed in this population in the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G). Kidney-resident monocytes and DCs in naive mice demonstrated strong constitutive IRE1α activation, which increased 24 hours after C. albicans infection and remained steady thereafter (Figure 1, A and B). Monocytes and DCs at other locations showed minimal changes in IRE1α activation after infection compared with their naive counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G). Furthermore, systemic challenge with C. albicans did not alter IRE1α activation in macrophages, NK cells, T cells, or B cells in the kidneys, blood, spleen, or bone marrow at the time points analyzed (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, E–G). Therefore, enhanced IRE1α activity was predominantly detected in neutrophils, monocytes, and DCs infiltrating the kidney upon C. albicans systemic infection. To confirm these observations, we isolated kidney-resident neutrophils at multiple postinfection time points and assessed the expression of canonical UPR marker genes. We detected high levels of Xbp1s, ERdj4, and Grp78 in kidney-infiltrating neutrophils 24 hours after i.v. challenge with C. albicans, and the relative abundance of these genes drastically increased in a time-dependent manner (Figure 1C). In these experiments, neutrophils isolated from blood and bone marrow of naive mice were used as comparative controls, since we were unable to isolate a sufficient number of neutrophils from the kidneys of naive mice. Despite marked IRE1α and UPR activation in kidney-infiltrating neutrophils from infected mice (Figure 1C), we did not observe regulated IRE1α-dependent decay (RIDD) in these cells, as the levels of typical RIDD target genes did not decrease throughout disease progression (Figure 1D). These data reveal that systemic candidiasis induced pronounced IRE1α activation in multiple myeloid cell subsets that infiltrated the infected kidneys.

Figure 1 Systemic C. albicans infection enhances IRE1α activation in kidney-resident myeloid cells. (A and B) ERAI or WT C57BL/6J mice (n = 3–4 per time point) were left untreated or injected i.v. with 105 C. albicans cells. Venus reporter expression was assessed by flow cytometry in diverse immune cells infiltrating the kidney at the indicated time points of infection. (A) Representative histograms depicting Venus levels in immune cells over time. Gray histograms indicate WT mice that do not express the reporter. Purple histograms denote ERAI mice. (B) Geometric mean fluorescence intensity (gMFI) of Venus expression in the indicated immune cell populations and times. Dashed lines represent intrinsic autofluorescence in WT mice. (C and D) WT C57BL/6J mice (n = 4 per time point) were injected i.v. with 105 C. albicans cells, and kidney-infiltrating Ly6G+ neutrophils were isolated on days 1, 3, 5, and 7 after infection. As comparative controls, Ly6G+ neutrophils were purified from the blood and bone marrow of naive mice (n = 3–4). Expression of the indicated transcripts was determined by RT-qPCR and normalized to endogenous Actb in each sample. (C) mRNA expression of UPR-related genes and (D) RIDD target genes. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (B) and 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (C).

Dectin-1 and MyD88 signaling induces IRE1α activation via the Src-Syk-NOX pathway. We sought to define how C. albicans triggers ER stress responses in myeloid cells. ER stress and UPR activation normally occur as a result of the accumulation of misfolded or unfolded proteins in this organelle (1). Hence, neutrophils isolated from the bone marrow of naive mice were stimulated ex vivo with zymosan — a fungal β-glucan recognized by dectin-1 and surface TLRs — or with heat-killed C. albicans (HKCA), and the intracellular accumulation of misfolded protein aggregates was evaluated using thioflavin T (ThT) staining (39, 40). We found a dose-dependent increase in the levels of ThT+ aggregates in primary neutrophils exposed to either zymosan or HKCA (Figure 2, A and B). Accordingly, neutrophils exposed to zymosan or live C. albicans also demonstrated robust IRE1α-dependent splicing of Xbp1 mRNA (Figure 2C). In this assay, bacterial LPS was used as a positive control, since this TLR4 agonist has been shown to trigger IRE1α-XBP1 in myeloid leukocytes (8, 12). Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analyses further confirmed that neutrophils exposed to either zymosan or HKCA overexpressed the Xbp1s isoform, while markedly upregulating canonical IRE1α/XBP1 target genes such as Sec61a1 and ERdj4 (41) (Figure 2D), as well as the global UPR gene markers Ddit3, Grp78, and Atf4 (Figure 2E). Hence, zymosan or C. albicans stimulation directly caused ER stress and triggered the UPR in primary neutrophils.

Figure 2 Molecular pathways mediating IRE1α activation in C. albicans–exposed neutrophils. (A and B) Bone marrow–resident neutrophils isolated from WT C57BL/6J mice (n = 4) were stimulated with HKCA or zymosan for 6 hours as indicated. Intracellular protein aggregates were assessed via ThT staining. Representative histograms and bar graphs for HKCA (A) and zymosan (B) are shown. (C) Neutrophils were exposed to vehicle control (Untreated), LPS (100 ng/mL), zymosan (25 μg/mL), or live C. albicans (MOI = 10) for 6 hours, and Xbp1 splicing was assessed by conventional RT-PCR. Xbp1u, unspliced form; Xbp1s, spliced form. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments with similar results. (D and E) Bone marrow neutrophils from WT C57BL/6J mice (n = 4) were stimulated with HKCA (MOI = 1) or zymosan (25 μg/mL) for 6 hours, and expression of the indicated transcripts was determined by RT-qPCR. (F and G) Bone marrow–resident neutrophils were isolated from mice of the indicated genotypes (n = 4/genotype) and stimulated for 6 hours with HKCA (MOI = 10) or zymosan (25 μg/mL). (H–M) Bone marrow–resident neutrophils from WT C57BL/6J mice (n = 3–4) were pretreated with the indicated inhibitors and stimulated for 6 hours as described in Methods. (F–M) Xbp1s levels were determined using RT-qPCR, and data were normalized to endogenous Actb. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (A–G) or violin plots (H–M). Data are representative of 3–4 independent experiments with similar results. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (A and B), 2-tailed Student’s t test (D and E), 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparison test (G), and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (F and H–M).

Dectin-1, encoded by Clec7a, is a major C-type lectin receptor (CLR) for β-glucans that enables innate recognition of fungi by myeloid cells (42–44). To determine whether activation of IRE1α upon exposure to C. albicans yeast cells was mediated by this CLR, we isolated bone marrow–resident neutrophils from WT or Clec7a-knockout (Clec7aKO) mice and then stimulated the cells with HKCA or zymosan. We also used IRE1α-deficient (Ern1KO) neutrophils as a control for Xbp1s detection specificity. Of note, dectin-1–deficient neutrophils exposed to either zymosan or HKCA demonstrated impaired IRE1α activation, as evidenced by an approximately 50% reduction in the levels of Xbp1s transcripts generated in comparison with their WT counterparts (Figure 2F), and similar results were observed when bone marrow–resident monocytes isolated from Clec7aKO mice were analyzed (Supplemental Figure 2A). Additional CLRs such as dectin-2, dectin-3, and Mincle can recognize fungal products and induce intracellular signaling via interaction with Fc receptor γ (FcRγ) chain–associated ITAMs (45). Thus, to discern whether engagement of these CLRs might contribute to IRE1α activation by C. albicans, we tested neutrophils that simultaneously lacked both dectin-1 and FcRγ (Clec7aKO Fcer1gKO). We observed a similar decrease in Xbp1s levels in dectin-1–KO and dectin-1/FcRγ double-KO neutrophils stimulated with either HKCA or zymosan, compared with expression levels in their WT counterparts (Figure 2F). The residual IRE1α activation observed upon concomitant loss of dectin-1 and FcRγ suggested that engagement of other PRRs, likely TLRs, could be implicated. Indeed, zymosan β-glucans activate dectin-1 and TLR2, whereas C. albicans wall products, such as β-glucans and mannans, can simultaneously trigger TLR2, TLR4, and dectin-1 and induce IL-1α and IL-1β release by innate immune cells (25, 46, 47). We used MyD88-deficient neutrophils to evaluate the contribution of TLR2/-4 and IL-1R signaling in this process. Of note, IRE1α activation in zymosan- or HKCA-treated neutrophils lacking MyD88 was reduced by approximately 65% (Figure 2G). These data indicate that both dectin-1 and MyD88 signaling mediated maximal IRE1α activation in neutrophils exposed to zymosan or C. albicans.

The ITAM of dectin-1 causes Syk activation via Src, and this process induces downstream effector functions such as pathogen killing and cytokine production (17–19). Similarly, engagement of membrane-bound TLRs has been proposed to trigger rapid Rac1-driven activation of Src, which in turn activates the Syk-MyD88 molecular complex by phosphorylating MyD88 (48). We used the selective Src inhibitor PP2 (49, 50) and the Syk inhibitor R406 (51, 52) to evaluate whether these kinases mediate IRE1α activation in neutrophils sensing β-glucans or C. albicans. Importantly, while PP2 or R406 did not compromise IRE1α activation in response to pharmacological ER stress caused by tunicamycin treatment (Figure 2H), these inhibitors completely abrogated Xbp1 splicing in neutrophils (Figure 2, I–K) and monocytes (Supplemental Figure 2B) exposed to zymosan or HKCA. Hence, the Src-Syk axis was necessary for optimal IRE1α activation in C. albicans–exposed neutrophils via upstream dectin-1 and TLR/IL-1R–MyD88 signaling inputs.

Upon C. albicans or zymosan exposure, Syk activation induces ROS generation via NOX (17, 53, 54). Importantly, ROS accumulation can cause ER stress and IRE1α activation by promoting the generation of lipid peroxidation byproducts, such as 4-HNE, that modify ER-resident chaperones and disrupt protein folding in this organelle (55, 56). We tested whether NOX-derived ROS could drive IRE1α activation in neutrophils exposed to C. albicans. Bone marrow–resident neutrophils stimulated ex vivo with either zymosan or HKCA demonstrated copious ROS production, as indicated by a rapid conversion of 2′,7′–dichlorofluorescein diacetate (DCFDA) to its oxidized fluorescent form, 2′,7′–dichlorofluorescein (DCF) (57) (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Treatment with either diphenyleneiodonium (DPI), an inhibitor of both nitric oxide synthase and NOX (58), or VAS-2870, a NOX-specific inhibitor (59), suppressed ROS generation (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) and inhibited IRE1α-dependent Xbp1 splicing (Figure 2L) in neutrophils stimulated with zymosan or HKCA. Treatment with Mito-TEMPO or MitoQ , which specifically scavenge mitochondria-derived ROS (60, 61), did not affect this process (Supplemental Figure 2E), indicating that NOX-derived ROS are predominant inducers of IRE1α activation in neutrophils sensing C. albicans. Sequestering lipid peroxidation byproducts with the hydrazine derivative hydralazine (55, 56) abrogated IRE1α activation in neutrophils exposed to zymosan or HKCA (Figure 2M). Importantly, treatment with VAS-2870 and hydralazine also prevented IRE1α activation in monocytes sensing zymosan or C. albicans (Supplemental Figure 2F). Hence, engagement of dectin-1 and MyD88 in C. albicans–exposed myeloid cells promoted overproduction of NOX-dependent ROS and lipid peroxidation byproducts that activated IRE1α.

Selective deletion of IRE1α in leukocytes increases the survival of C. albicans–infected hosts. We sought to define the functional role of immune-intrinsic IRE1α during systemic candidiasis. To this end, we used Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre–transgenic mice, which have selective deletion of this ER stress sensor in the hematopoietic compartment (62, 63). Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice, or their IRE1α-sufficient (Ern1fl/fl) littermate controls, were challenged i.v. with 105 C. albicans SC5314 yeast cells, and overall host survival was monitored thereafter. Strikingly, loss of IRE1α in leukocytes extended host survival and led to a full recovery in approximately 25% of mice with disseminated candidiasis, compared with their IRE1α-sufficient (Ern1fl/fl) counterparts (Figure 3A). We observed a similar increase in survival when Ern1fl/fl Mrp8Cre mice, which have selective deletion of IRE1α in neutrophils (64), were used in these experiments (Supplemental Figure 3A), revealing that neutrophil-intrinsic IRE1α played a major role in the lethal progression of candidemia. Notably, deletion of other ER stress sensors, such as PERK or ATF6, did not affect the survival rates after C. albicans infection (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 Loss of IRE1α in leukocytes increases survival in mice with systemic candidiasis. (A–C) Mice of the indicated genotypes were infected i.v. with 105 C. albicans, and host survival was monitored over time. (A) Ern1fl/fl (n = 14) or Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre (n = 12) mice, (B) Atf6fl/fl (n = 5) or Atf6fl/fl Vav1Cre (n = 4) mice, (C) Eif2ak3fl/fl (n = 11) or Eif2ak3fl/fl Vav1Cre (n = 9) mice, and (D) Ern1fl/fl or Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (n = 4–10 mice of each genotype per time point) were infected i.v. with 105 C. albicans, and fungal burden in the kidney was determined as CFU per gram of tissue at the indicated time points after infection. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test, by log-rank rest (A) and Student’s t test (D).

We next evaluated whether ablation of IREα in leukocytes increases host survival by reducing fungal burden in the kidney. Surprisingly, the number of C. albicans cells recovered from whole kidney homogenates was comparable in mice of both genotypes at multiple time points after infection (Figure 3D), suggesting that loss of IRE1α in leukocytes did not alter C. albicans killing in vivo. Indeed, IRE1α-deficient neutrophils, the main effector cells in this setting, showed no alterations in their phagocytic ability (Supplemental Figure 3B) or in their production of pathogen-killing mediators such as ROS, myeloperoxidase (MPO), or neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) (Supplemental Figure 3, C–H). Accordingly, the C. albicans–killing capacity of IRE1α-deficient neutrophils was comparable to that of their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 3I). These data unveil that immune-intrinsic IRE1α signaling supported fatal disease progression in mice systemically infected with C. albicans.

IRE1α promotes kidney tissue damage in mice with systemic C. albicans infection. After gaining access to the bloodstream, C. albicans can reach the glomeruli and penetrate the renal interstitium, eliciting an influx of inflammatory myeloid cells capable of causing severe immunopathology and lethal kidney damage (30, 34, 35). Thus, we next determined the contribution of IRE1α activation to the immunopathogenesis of invasive candidiasis. Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice, or their IRE1α-sufficient (Ern1fl/fl) littermate controls, were challenged i.v. with 105 C. albicans SC5314 yeast cells, and their kidneys were resected at different postinfection time points for histopathological and immunophenotyping analyses. We found that loss of IRE1α in hematopoietic cells did not alter kidney infiltration by monocytes, macrophages, B cells, or NK cells after C. albicans challenge (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). A modest reduction in T cell and DC infiltration was observed in the kidneys of Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice 5 days after infection, but comparable numbers of these leukocyte subsets were found thereafter in hosts of both genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). The number of total leukocytes and CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils in the kidneys was similar in mice of either genotype before infection and 1, 3, and 5 days after C. albicans challenge (Figure 4, A and B). Yet, we found a reduced number of CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils in the kidneys of Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice systemically infected with C. albicans for 7 days, compared with their IRE1α-sufficient counterparts (Figure 4, A and B). Histopathological analyses of kidney sections at this advanced time point confirmed decreased neutrophilic infiltration in Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice, as determined by parallel staining for CD45 and MPO (Figure 4, C–F). Most important, H&E staining of the same kidney sections demonstrated that loss of IRE1α in leukocytes significantly diminished the extent of coalescing inflammatory foci, while reducing the amount of degenerative and fibrotic lesions, compared with their IRE1α-sufficient counterparts (Figure 4, G and H). Hence, immune-intrinsic IRE1α promoted kidney tissue damage in mice with disseminated candidiasis.

Figure 4 IRE1α deficiency reduces kidney tissue damage in mice with systemic candidiasis. (A and B) Ern1fl/fl or Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (n = 3–4 per genotype per time point) were challenged i.v. with 105 C. albicans cells, and the numbers of CD45+ leukocytes (A) and CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6Clo neutrophils (B) in their kidneys were determined by flow cytometry at the indicated time points of infection. (C–H) Ern1fl/fl (n = 9) or Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre (n = 10) mice were infected i.v. with 105 C. albicans, and kidney sections were stained 7 days later for CD45 (C and, D), MPO (E and F), and H&E (G and H). Representative images of kidney section staining (C, E, and G) and their corresponding pathological scoring (D, F, and H) are shown. Scale bars: 1 mm; 50 μm (insets). *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparison test (A and B). Data in D, F, and H are presented as the median plus lower and higher quartiles (boxes), with minimum and maximum values (whiskers). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.0005, by Mann-Whitney U test (D, F, and H)

IRE1α activation drives overt kidney inflammation in hosts with disseminated candidiasis. To further understand the detrimental effects of innate IRE1α signaling during systemic C. albicans infection, we performed transcriptomic analyses of neutrophils and monocytes sorted from the kidneys of Ern1fl/fl or Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice 36 hours after C. albicans i.v. challenge (Figure 5A). Principal component analysis (PCA) showed a distinct separation of global gene expression profiles based on the presence or absence of IRE1α (Figure 5B). Among 190 differentially expressed genes (DEGs), 109 were downregulated and 81 were upregulated in IRE1α-deficient monocytes and neutrophils compared with their IRE1α-sufficient counterparts (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Table 1). Loss of IRE1α led to decreased expression of ER stress sensor–induced UPR genes, such as Edem1, Sec61a1, Dnajb9, and Hspa5, but did not alter the levels of typical RIDD target genes (Figure 5, E and F). Notably, downstream pathway analysis using Hallmark gene sets from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) revealed significant downregulation of transcriptional network genes associated with inflammatory responses, as well as of IL-6–JAK–STAT3, TNF-α, and IL-2–STAT5 signaling genes in IRE1α-deficient neutrophils and monocytes infiltrating the kidneys compared with their WT counterparts (Figure 5G). These data indicate that IRE1α activation in response to C. albicans caused transcriptional reprogramming of kidney-infiltrating myeloid cells toward a highly inflammatory state. Supporting this concept, we found that IRE1α-deficient neutrophils exposed to HKCA showed lower expression of classical proinflammatory genes such as Il1b, Il6, Tnf, and Ptges2/Cox2 than did their IRE1α-sufficient counterparts (Figure 5, H–K).

Figure 5 Gene expression profiles controlled by IRE1α in kidney-infiltrating neutrophils and monocytes from mice with systemic candidiasis. (A–G) Ern1fl/fl or Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice were infected with 105 C. albicans cells, and 36 hours later, kidney-infiltrating neutrophils (Ly6G+Ly6Clo) and monocytes (Ly6Chi) were sorted (n = 4 per genotype) for RNA-Seq analyses. (A) Experimental scheme. (B) PCA showing distinct clustering of each genotype. (C) Volcano plot highlighting the top 10 upregulated (Up) and downregulated (Dn) DEGs. The 2 vertical dashed lines on each side correspond to –1.0 and 1.0 cut points, which are log 2 fold-change cutoffs used for determining DEGs. The horizontal dashed line corresponds to P-adjusted (P.adj) values of 0.05, which was another cutoff used for determining DEGs. (D) Heatmap displaying the 81 upregulated and 109 downregulated DEGs in Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre compared with Ern1fl/fl cells. (E and F) Pathway score analyses showing significant downregulation of global UPR gene markers in (E) Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre neutrophils and monocytes compared with their Ern1fl/fl counterparts, (F) whereas no significant difference was observed for RIDD target genes. *P = 0.029, by Wilcoxon test. (G) Pathway enrichment analysis depicting significant downregulation of multiple inflammatory gene programs. (H–K) Ern1WT (gray bars) or Ern1KO (blue bars) neutrophils isolated from the bone marrow (n = 4–5 per genotype) were stimulated with HKCA (MOI = 10) for 6 hours, and expression of the indicated transcripts was determined by RT-qPCR. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparison test (H, I, and K) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (J).

Beyond its canonical function in the UPR, IRE1α signaling can enhance the production of inflammatory mediators via diverse mechanisms (8, 12–14). In addition, high levels of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α produced in the kidney at the initial stages of systemic C. albicans infection can contribute to the immunopathogenesis of the disease (28, 35, 65). We examined whether IRE1α overactivation in myeloid cells infiltrating the kidney upon i.v. C. albicans challenge promotes the local overexpression of factors contributing to renal inflammation and tissue damage. Thus, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of cytokines and chemokines in whole kidney samples from Ern1fl/fl and Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice systemically infected with C. albicans for 3 days, which had a similar fungal burden (Figure 3D) and comparable immune cell infiltration (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–F). We found reduced levels of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α in supernatants from kidney homogenates of Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice, compared with their IRE1α-sufficient counterparts at the same time point (Figure 6, A–C). Additional inflammatory mediators such as and chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 5 (CCL5), IP-10 (also known as CXCL10), IL-1α, MCP-1 (also known as CCL2), MIP1α, prostaglandin E2 (PGE 2 ) were also significantly decreased in the kidneys of infected Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice at this time point (Figure 6, D–I), while other factors such as IFN-β, IL-10, eotaxin, IL-2, IL-12 p40, keratinocyte-derived cytokine (KC), and macrophage colony-stimulating factor (MCSF) remained unaltered (Supplemental Figure 5). Hence, genetic ablation of IRE1α in leukocytes restrained the early overexpression of major proinflammatory mediators in the kidneys, thereby mitigating the subsequent immune-driven damage to this organ.

Figure 6 Decreased production of inflammatory factors in the kidneys of C. albicans–infected mice lacking IRE1α in leukocytes. (A–I) Ern1fl/fl or Ern1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (n = 7–8 per group) were infected i.v. with 105 C. albicans cells, and 3 days later, supernatants from whole kidney homogenates were analyzed for cytokine and chemokine levels (A–H), as well as PGE 2 expression (I). Data are shown using violin plots. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.0005, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Therapeutic effects of IRE1α inhibition in mice with systemic candidiasis. We next tested whether targeting IRE1α pharmacologically could control kidney inflammation and disease progression in mice systemically infected with C. albicans. To this end we used MKC8866, a selective small-molecule inhibitor of IRE1α that has been shown to control the detrimental hyperactivation of this ER stress sensor in cancer (66–68) and pain (8). Importantly, MKC8866 specifically targets the RNase domain of mammalian IRE1α and does not affect the function of RNase A or RNase L (68). In vitro treatment with MKC8866 inhibited IRE1α activation in primary neutrophils stimulated with zymosan or HKCA (Figure 7A). To test the efficacy of this compound in vivo, WT C57BL/6J mice were challenged i.v. with 105 C. albicans SC5314 cells and 24 hours later, the mice were treated daily via oral gavage with vehicle control or MKC8866 for 5 consecutive days. Whole kidney tissue was analyzed 16 hours after the last dose. MKC8866 administration significantly reduced the levels of Xbp1s in the kidneys of C. albicans–infected mice (Figure 7B). Accordingly, the expression of IRE1α/XBP1-dependent target genes in the UPR, such as ERdj4 and Sec61a1, was also significantly decreased in the kidneys from treated mice (Figure 7C), whereas the expression of UPR genes controlled by other ER stress sensors remained unaltered (Figure 7D). Consistent with our findings using IRE1α-deficient mice (Figures 3 and 6), therapeutic MKC8866 administration mitigated the production of IL-1β, IL-6, CCL5, TNF-α, IP-10, and PGE 2 in the kidneys of infected mice (Figure 7, E–J) and extended their overall survival, with approximately 30% of treated hosts cured of the disease (Figure 7K). Hence, controlling IRE1α overactivation using a selective small-molecule inhibitor restricted the immunopathogenic progression of invasive candidiasis in mice.