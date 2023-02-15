Revisiting checkpoint inhibitors for myeloma: maintenance after stem cell transplant

In this issue of the JCI, Minnie and colleagues preclinically investigated the use of a TIGIT immune checkpoint inhibitor to increase the durability of ASCT (5). To examine this critical matter, they leveraged patient graft samples, an MM mouse model, their established preclinical ASCT protocol, and a TIGIT-targeting antibody with murine reactivity. This strategy builds upon previous reports from this group regarding MM escape due to T cell exhaustion (4). Another study (6) indicates that TIGIT blockade restores CD8+ T cell immunity against MM. In the current study, Minnie and coauthors evaluated TIGIT blockade in the context of preventing T cell exhaustion under current post-ASCT maintenance (LEN) and provided mechanistic underpinnings of the synergistic efficacy observed in their model (5).

The authors first evaluated immune checkpoint expression on T cells in patients’ ASCT graft samples. They found that the immune checkpoint TIGIT was selectively expressed on CD8+ T cells in peripheral stem cell grafts from patients with MM, but expression of other checkpoints, such as PD-1, remained low. They also distinguished between immune checkpoint expression by senescent T cells, which are common in individuals over 50 years old, and nonsenescent T cells. TIGIT was upregulated in nonsenescent T cells in patients with MM. Importantly, these data were in comparison to grafts from healthy individuals and provided key credentials for pursuing TIGIT as a specific target in MM (5).

Checkpoint inhibitors are a revolutionary pillar of modern cancer therapy used to treat many types of malignancies and remain an expanding area of clinical development. However, their use in treating MM has not been successful so far. In clinical trials (KEYNOTE trials 183 and 185), the combination of immunomodulatory imide drugs (IMiDs) with PD-1 inhibition, pembrolizumab in combination with pomalidomide for relapsed or refractory MM, and pembrolizumab in combination with LEN for newly diagnosed MM patients resulted in decreased overall survival, which halted the trials (7, 8). The mechanism behind this safety concern remains unresolved but warrants caution for future clinical trials utilizing IMiDs in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in MM. We can speculate that TIGIT blockade may provide a safer alternative due to preclinical mouse studies showing that Tigit-knockout mice do not have significantly compromised immune homeostasis, as opposed to Pdcd1- or Ctla4-knockout mice (9).

The authors ultimately tested the antimyeloma activity of TIGIT blockade in combination with LEN using a mouse model of SCT. Their underlying model utilized mice genetically modified to be LEN sensitive that were engrafted with a murine myeloma cell line. One caveat of the model involved the difference in LEN sensitivity between the host and tumor; only the host, but not the tumor, was sensitive to LEN. Mice received total body irradiation to mimic the effects of high-dose melphalan, followed by transplantation of an optimized dose of T cells derived from myeloma-bearing mice. Then, recipient mice were immediately treated with an Fc-intact antibody targeting murine TIGIT followed by LEN. Notably, the combination of anti-TIGIT with LEN in mice was safe and synergistically improved survival (5). We can speculate that in patients, where the tumor is likely sensitive to IMiDs, there may be additional synergism with TIGIT blockade and LEN or next-generation IMiDs.

This group previously established the immune subset primarily activated by TIGIT inhibition as CD8+ T cells (4, 6, 10). In the current study, Minnie and coauthors went on to dissect the synergistic response by depleting T cells or a subset of T cells, CD8+ T cells, from the donor graft. Both depletion strategies completely abrogated the synergistic activity (5). This finding demonstrates the importance of adoptively transferred T cells for antimyeloma activity in this setting. Moreover, the mice that survived long term after ASCT also displayed functional immune protection in a rechallenge experiment.