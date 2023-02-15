TIGIT inhibition and lenalidomide synergistically promote antimyeloma immune responses after stem cell transplantation in mice

TIGIT is upregulated on nonsenescent CD8+ T cells in mobilized PB stem cell products. We sought to interrogate TIGIT expression in ASCT donor products, as clinical studies have reported expression of TIGIT on bone marrow (BM) CD8+ T cells from patients with MM (3, 11) and we have previously shown that preexisting CD8+ T cells in the donor graft provide antimyeloma immunity in preclinical murine models (1). Thus, we performed high-parameter flow cytometry on CD8+ T cells from mobilized PB stem cell (PBSC) grafts to determine whether TIGIT is expressed on T cells that are putatively expanded during ASCT. We compared the phenotype of CD8+ T cells in PBSC grafts from patients with MM undergoing ASCT to PBSC grafts mobilized from healthy patients. The median age of patients at the time of mobilization was 62 ± 10 years in MM patients and 56 ± 16 years in healthy controls. We analyzed flow cytometry data using FlowSOM (12), a dimensionality reduction tool, to unbiasedly identify CD8+ T cell populations based on expression of various T cell markers. FlowSOM analysis of CD8+ T cells from both cohorts identified 15 populations spanning T cell differentiation, including naive (Tn; CCR7+CD45RA+), effector memory (Tem; CCR7–CD45RA–), and terminally differentiated (Temra; CCR7–CD45RA+) T cells (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157907DS1). Quantities of naive and memory T cells were comparable between PBSCs from patients with MM compared with healthy controls (Figure 1D). Coexpression of costimulatory molecules (DNAM-1, CD28), inhibitory receptors (TIGIT, PD-1), transcription factors (TCF1, Eomes), and functional markers (Ki67, granzyme B) identified several subsets of Tem and Temra cells that expressed TIGIT (Figure 1, B and C). Interestingly, PD-1 was only dimly expressed on 1 subset of putatively senescent Temra cells (Figure 1B). Due to the age of the patient cohorts and the correlation of TIGIT expression with immune senescence, we divided TIGIT-expressing populations into those that were activated or senescent based on gain or loss of CD28 expression, respectively (Figure 1B) (13, 14). PBSC grafts from patients with MM had higher frequencies of activated TIGIT+CD28+CD8+ T cells compared with healthy controls (Figure 1E). We next evaluated coexpression of DNAM-1 on TIGIT-expressing cells, as expression of DNAM-1 on CD8+ T cells is necessary for the antitumor efficacy of TIGIT inhibition (15–17). Importantly, the frequency of TIGIT+CD28+ T cells that coexpressed DNAM-1 or granzyme B was significantly increased in patients with MM and these subsets thus likely represent the optimal targets for TIGIT inhibition (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 TIGIT expression is upregulated on CD8+ T cells in peripheral blood stem cell grafts from patients with multiple myeloma undergoing ASCT. (A–F) Mobilized peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) satellite vials from patients undergoing ASCT for multiple myeloma (MM) were thawed and stained for analysis via flow cytometry alongside PBSCs from healthy patients (n = 14 for MM PBSCs; n = 15 for healthy PBSCs). (A) t-Distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) plots of CD8+ T cells, colored by FlowSOM populations, in MM PBSCs (n = 14) and healthy PBSCs (n = 3). (B) Heatmap of marker expression (MFI) across FlowSOM CD8+ T cell populations. TIGIT+ populations are colored blue (CD28–) or purple (CD28+) to indicate putative senescence versus activation, respectively. (C) t-SNE plots from all samples in A colored by expression of markers of interest. FlowSOM heatmap, and marker expression t-SNE plots for the remaining healthy PBSC samples (n = 12) are presented in Supplemental Figure 1. (D) Frequency of naive (Tn; CCR7+CD45RA+), effector memory (Tem; CCR7–CD45RA–), and terminally differentiated (Temra; CCR7–CD45RA+) subsets within CD8+ T cells. (E) Frequency of all TIGIT+CD28+ cells within CD8+ T cells. (F) Frequency of TIGIT+CD28+ subsets with coexpression of granzyme B (GrzB+) or DNAM-1 within CD8+ T cells. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney test.

Next, to determine whether the stem cell mobilization process itself impacted T cell phenotype, we compared CD8+ T cells from PB mononuclear cells (PBMCs), both before and after G-CSF administration, to CD8+ T cells in the apheresis product from healthy controls. CD8+ T cells in PBMCs after G-CSF were more naive, with a reduced frequency of Tem and TIGIT+CD28+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). However, there was no difference in naive and memory T cell subsets in the apheresis product compared to pre–G-CSF PBMC samples, indicating that the increase in frequency of circulating naive T cells after G-CSF mobilization did not impact T cell composition in the apheresis product. On the other hand, expression of DNAM-1 on TIGIT+CD28+ T cells was marginally reduced after exposure to G-CSF in both PBMCs and in the apheresis product (Supplemental Figure 2C). The addition of plerixafor to G-CSF mobilization in patients with MM did not impact the frequency of TIGIT+CD28+ T cells in PBSC grafts (Supplemental Figure 2D). Furthermore, 2 patients were consecutively mobilized with G-CSF alone and then with G-CSF and plerixafor, which allowed for paired analyses of T cell phenotypes, and no differences in T cell subsets or the frequency of TIGIT+CD28+ T cells was observed (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Finally, we assessed the effects of cryopreservation on T cell differentiation and the frequency of TIGIT+CD28+ T cells in healthy PBMCs from young individuals. We observed a decrease in Tn cells with a subsequent increase in Temra; however, TIGIT+CD28+ T cells were unaffected by the cryopreservation process (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Together, these data highlight that activated TIGIT+DNAM-1+ T cells are present in G-CSF–mobilized PBSC grafts from patients with MM and as such TIGIT represents a logical immunotherapeutic target in combination with ASCT.

Antimyeloma activity of αTIGIT antibodies after SCT is dependent on FcγR binding. Human αTIGIT antibodies under clinical investigation either bind FcγR (αTIGIT) or are modified to limit Fc binding (αTIGIT-Fc-dead) (18). Elucidating the contribution of FcγR-binding to αTIGIT activity is crucial for the clinical development of these agents in hematological cancers, including MM, as mouse models have demonstrated necessity for FcγR binding in solid tumors (19). Thus, we determined the contribution of FcγR binding to antimyeloma activity of a murine αTIGIT antibody. We used our syngeneic SCT systems characterized by CD8+ T cell control since the potency of immune control in our ASCT model, where donor T cells are myeloma experienced, makes any substantial increases in survival with checkpoint inhibition difficult to ascertain (1). We administered αTIGIT or αTIGIT-Fc-dead early after SCT and found that immunological efficacy of TIGIT inhibition was highly dependent on FcγR binding (Figure 2A). Furthermore, mice that responded to αTIGIT treatment were cured of myeloma, as depletion of T cells in long-term survivors did not result in subsequent disease relapse (Figure 2B). Nonetheless, a subset of mice did not respond to αTIGIT treatment and may benefit from combinational approaches.

Figure 2 TIGIT blockade in combination with lenalidomide provides synergistic antimyeloma responses after SCT. (A) M-band and median survival of Vk12653-bearing C57BL/6J (B6) recipients transplanted with 10 × 106 BM with 5 × 106 T cells from B6 donors and then treated with 100 μg of Fc-live anti-TIGIT (αTIGIT; mouse surrogate for EOS-448), Fc-dead anti-TIGIT (αTIGIT-Fc dead), or mIgG2a isotype control (cIg) twice a week from day 0 to 5 weeks after SCT (n = 17–18/group; 3 experiments). Recipients were monitored for survival and M-band (log[gamma/albumin]) in the serum. M-bands were analyzed using mixed-effects longitudinal modeling with shaded confidence intervals and a predicted rate of tumor growth (solid line). Dotted line in all M-band graphs represents statistically determined relapse threshold. (B) M-band, and the frequency of myeloma cells in BM at 6 weeks after T cell depletion, from αTIGIT-treated long-term survivors (>100 days after SCT) that were administered depleting antibodies against CD4 (250 μg) and CD8 (150 μg) to eliminate T cell–mediated immunity (n = 4, 1 experiment; week 6 M-band n = 9, 2 experiments). (C–E) B6 or CRBN recipients were transplanted with 10 × 106 BM with 2 × 106 T cells from B6 or CRBN donors and then treated with 100 μg of αTIGIT or cIg twice a week from day 0 and daily lenalidomide (50 mg/kg) or vehicle from day +14 until 5 weeks after SCT. (C) Experimental design. (D) MFI of Aiolos in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from blood of CRBN mice treated with lenalidomide or vehicle (n = 4/group). (E) M-band modeled as described and median survival (n = 10–20/group; 2 experiments). Median survival analyzed with log-rank test and Benjamini-Hochberg correction for multiple comparisons. Tukey’s test was performed to correct for multiple comparisons for modeled M-bands. Student’s 2-tailed t test was used for comparison of 2 data sets. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The combination of αTIGIT and lenalidomide promoted synergistic antimyeloma activity. IMiDs are standard of care as maintenance therapy after SCT and both stimulate immunity and directly inhibit myeloma cells. We thus hypothesized that TIGIT blockade may provide synergistic antimyeloma activity when combined with IMiDs after ASCT. MM-bearing mice were transplanted with a suboptimal dose of T cells followed by treatment with αTIGIT and/or lenalidomide (Figure 2C). We confirmed reduced expression of the IMiD target Aiolos in T cells from lenalidomide-treated CRBN mice in our model (Figure 2D). There was no monotherapeutic activity of αTIGIT or lenalidomide with this suboptimal T cell dosing; however, the combination of both drugs provided synergistic antimyeloma efficacy (Figure 2E). We observed no increase in toxicity (clinical score [ref. 20] and weight loss) in combination-treated mice compared to either monotherapy (data not shown). These data confirm that the combination of an IMiD with αTIGIT is an effective approach to target monotherapy nonresponders.

αTIGIT and lenalidomide combination immunotherapy expands polyfunctional effector CD8+ T cells early after transplantation. We have previously demonstrated that CD8+ T cells are the major mediators of myeloma-specific T cell responses and that TIGIT inhibition activates CD8+ T cells after SCT (1, 2). Thus, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing to measure changes in both gene expression and the TCR repertoire in CD8+ T cells from the BM of mice treated with either murine IgG2a isotype control (cIg), monotherapies, or the combination of αTIGIT and lenalidomide. Analysis was performed 4 weeks after SCT to limit the impact of tumor burden on CD8+ T cell phenotypes. Unbiased clustering identified 8 CD8+ T cell clusters, including several effector (Teff) and exhausted (Tex) T cell subsets (Figure 3A). A population of Tigit-expressing Teff cells expanded in response to TIGIT inhibition, particularly in combination-treated mice (Figure 3B). Combination-treated mice also had a reduced frequency of TIM-3+ Tex cells relative to all other treatment groups (Figure 3B). Across the pseudotime trajectory from Tn, through transitory effector cells (21), to Teff and Tex subsets (Figure 3A), we observed an increase in the expression of inhibitory receptors, Pdcd1 (PD-1) and Tigit (TIGIT), and a decrease in the stemness marker Tcf7 with a subsequent increase in Tox expression (Figure 3C). As expected, expression of genes encoding functional molecules (granzymes, IFN-γ, and perforin) also increased over pseudotime in Teff and Tex subsets prior to diminished expression in cycling cells at the end of the trajectory (Figure 3C). However, within Teff and Tex clusters, we found significantly higher expression of Ifng, Gzmb, and Prf1 in combination-treated mice (Figure 3D). Together, these data indicate that not only were Teff cells expanded in combination-treated mice, but the functional capacity of these cells was enhanced by combination immunotherapy early after transplantation.

Figure 3 The combination of αTIGIT and lenalidomide expands polyfunctional effector CD8+ T cells early after transplantation. CRBN or B6 recipients were transplanted with 10 × 106 BM with 2 × 106 T cells from CRBN or B6 donors and then treated with 100 μg of αTIGIT or isotype control (cIg) twice a week from day 0 and daily lenalidomide (50 mg/kg; Len.) or vehicle from day +14 until 4 weeks after SCT. Mice were sacrificed on week 4 and CD8+ T cells were sorted for 5′ single-cell RNA sequencing (n = 5/group). (A) UMAP of BM CD8+ T cells colored by cluster (left) and pseudotime trajectory analysis (right). (B) Frequency of each cluster across treatment groups. (C) Expression of genes of interest over pseudotime colored by clusters. (D) Heatmap of expression of functional genes in Teff and Tex clusters across treatment groups. (E) UMAP colored by TCR clone size: small, >1 and ≤5; medium, >5 and ≤20; large, >20 and ≤100; hyperexpanded, >100 and ≤500. (F) Clonotype overlap between clusters. (G) Clonotype overlap between treatment groups. No overlap is observed between cIg and αTIGIT + Len.

We next assessed the clonality of T cells in our data set across clusters as a measure of putative tumor specificity. Overlap of T cell clones throughout differentiation stages suggests an ongoing T cell response to antigen. Indeed, we observed increased clonality measured by Simpson’s Clonality Index (Supplemental Figure 3A), with an abundance of hyperexpanded T cell clones (detected >100 copies), within Teff and Tex clusters (Figure 3E). Furthermore, there was substantial clonal overlap across clusters, particularly between transitory Teff and TIM-3+ Tex and TIGIT+ Teff populations (Figure 3F), consistent with previous literature describing transitory Teff cells as intermediaries to terminal differentiation in cancer and chronic infection (21, 22). Finally, we observed shared clonotypes across treatment groups, with several clones found in all immunotherapy-treated groups but not in the cIg-treated group (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3B). In sum, immunotherapy clonally expanded shared TCRs after SCT that were largely absent in cIg-treated mice and that were found across CD8+ T cell differentiation stages. Together, these data suggest that combination immunotherapy likely drives the expansion of highly functional, myeloma-specific, effector CD8+ T cells after SCT. Nevertheless, myeloma specificity cannot definitively be proven without the use of tetramers and known myeloma antigens, which is acknowledged as a current limitation of the Vk*MYC myeloma model studied here.

To potentially determine the relative contributions of each monotherapy to the synergistic tumor control observed in combination-treated mice, we generated hierarchically clustered heatmaps depicting top differentially expressed genes across the 3 major CD8+ T cell phenotypes. Interestingly, even though all clusters were found across treatment groups (Figure 4A), albeit at different frequencies (Figure 3B), the gene expression profile of cells within each cluster was significantly altered by each monotherapy (Figure 4, B–D). Clusters were grouped into 3 main differentiation stages (central memory T cell [Tcm], Teff, and Tex) and treatment groups were hierarchically clustered based on differentially expressed genes. In the Tcm cluster, mice that received lenalidomide either alone or in combination with αTIGIT clustered together (Figure 4B), suggesting that lenalidomide was the main driver of Tcm phenotypes. Expression of Ikzf2 (Ikaros) was increased in lenalidomide-treated mice along with Il7r, which is associated with maintenance and promotion of memory T cells (23, 24). In the Teff populations, clustering was driven by exposure to αTIGIT, which increased expression of genes encoding granzyme B (Gzmb), DNAM-1 (Cd266), and CXCR6 (Cxcr6). In Tex cells, combination-treated mice clustered independently of other treatment groups and exhibited increased expression of genes associated with a self-reactive innate-like T cell subset (i.e., Fcer1g) (25). These data suggest that memory T cell retention is mediated by lenalidomide, while effector T cell function is enhanced by αTIGIT. Moreover, the combination of lenalidomide and αTIGIT additionally modifies exhausted T cells.

Figure 4 Gene expression in CD8+ T cell subsets is differentially driven by αTIGIT and lenalidomide. CRBN or B6 recipients were transplanted with 10 × 106 BM with 2 × 106 T cells from CRBN or B6 donors and then treated with 100 μg of αTIGIT or isotype control (cIg) twice a week from day 0 and daily lenalidomide (50 mg/kg; Len.) or vehicle from day +14 until 4 weeks after SCT. Mice were sacrificed on week 4 and CD8+ T cells were sorted for 5′ single-cell RNA sequencing (n = 5/group). (A) UMAPs of BM CD8+ T cells split by treatment group. Heatmaps with hierarchical clustering of top differentially expressed genes in (B) the central memory T cell cluster (Tcm), (C) effector T cell clusters (Teff), and (D) exhausted T cell clusters (Tex) across treatment groups.

αTIGIT and lenalidomide limit CD8+ T cell exhaustion and promote accumulation of Tcm cells in the BM. To confirm the RNA sequencing data at the protein level, we interrogated CD8+ T cell phenotypes at a later time point after SCT when memory T cell accumulation would have occurred after contraction of Teff cell phenotypes in mice with controlled myeloma. High-parameter flow cytometry analyses of BM and PB T cells was undertaken 6 weeks after SCT. We observed modest effects on CD4+ T cells, namely a lack of lenalidomide-induced Treg expansion in combination-treated mice (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4). The combination therapy increased IFN-γ production from PD-1+CD8+ T cells (Figure 5C), indicating that the enhanced functionality observed 4 weeks after SCT was maintained at this later time point. Most strikingly, the combination approach decreased the frequency of exhausted CD8+ T cells (Tex) and increased the frequency of Tcm subsets compared with monotherapy- and cIg-treated mice (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5). We have previously demonstrated a strong correlation between the increased frequency of Tex and myeloma burden in the BM of mice that have relapsed after SCT, which subsequently results in reduced frequencies of memory T cells (2). To address this, we used a second SCT model, with myeloma-experienced T cells from myeloma-bearing donors (1), where myeloma was controlled in all groups at the time of analysis. Notably, the combination of αTIGIT and lenalidomide still promoted an increase in CD8+ Tcm cells above that of cIg-treated mice in this model (Figure 5F). These data demonstrate that the enhancement of memory T cells in combination-treated mice occurs independently of myeloma burden. Importantly, we have previously shown that memory CD8+ T cells are key mediators of myeloma immunity after ASCT (1).

Figure 5 The combination of αTIGIT and lenalidomide reduces CD8+ T cell exhaustion and expands central memory T cells in the BM. CRBN or B6 recipients were transplanted with 10 × 106 BM with 2 × 106 T cells from CRBN or B6 donors and then treated with 100 μg of αTIGIT or cIg twice a week from day 0 and daily lenalidomide (50 mg/kg) or vehicle from day +14 until 5 weeks after SCT. Mice were sacrificed on week 6 and BM was harvested for analysis by flow cytometry (BM: n=10/group from 2 independent experiments). (A) Enumeration of T cell subsets in BM per femur (fem). CD8+ T and CD4+ conventional T (Tcon) cells on left axis and Tregs on right axis. (B and C) BM was stimulated with PMA/ionomycin to measure IFN-γ production as a fold change relative to the mean of cIg-treated mice in (B) CD4+ and (C) CD8+ Tcon cells. (D) Representative heatmap of marker expression (MFI) in each population of CD8+ T cells identified using FlowSOM (left) and heatmap of the relative mean frequency of each population across treatment groups (right). Tn = CD62L+CD44–, Tcm = CD62L+CD44+, Tem = CD62L–CD44+, Tex = TOX+. (E) Quantification of broader phenotypes (including one or more populations identified by FlowSOM) across treatment groups. Descriptions of individual populations and how they are grouped is included in Supplemental Table 1. (F) Recipients were transplanted with 10 × 106 BM from naive donors with 2 × 106 T cells from concurrent donor cohorts injected with myeloma at the same time as the recipients. Recipients were treated as above after SCT. Representative flow cytometry plots of CD62L and CD44 expression on CD8+ T cells from BM 4 weeks after SCT and quantification of CD8+ T cell differentiation. One-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak’s test or Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Finally, phenotypic changes were BM specific, as we observed no effects on CD8+ T cells in PB (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). This highlights that immunological mechanisms of action will likely be overlooked if BM samples are not analyzed alongside PB in clinical studies. We also observed no effect of the combination therapy on NK cell numbers compared to monotherapy-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 7A), and our preclinical transplantation model has previously not demonstrated a role for NK cells in post-SCT myeloma immunity (1). Lastly, the myeloid cell compartment in the BM was not altered by monotherapies or the combination approach (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Together, these data indicate that T cells in the BM were likely the key mediators of antitumor efficacy in mice treated with the combination of αTIGIT and lenalidomide.

The antimyeloma efficacy of αTIGIT and lenalidomide is highly dependent on CD8+ T cells in the donor graft. To confirm that the immunological memory generated by the combination of αTIGIT and lenalidomide was functional, we rechallenged mice that had survived long term after combination treatment and found that all mice were protected against myeloma compared with naive controls (Figure 6A). Next, we sought to determine whether antimyeloma activity in combination-treated mice was mediated by T cells in the donor graft versus recipient cells that survived irradiation and donor T cells reconstituting from the BM. To achieve this, MM-bearing recipient mice were transplanted with BM and T cell grafts or with T cell–depleted (TCD) BM and treated with either αTIGIT and lenalidomide or cIg and vehicle (Figure 6B). The combination approach had no effect on myeloma growth in the absence of mature donor T cells within the graft, as no difference in M-band or median survival was observed between TCD recipients treated with αTIGIT and lenalidomide versus controls. Furthermore, depletion of CD8+ T cells completely abrogated the antimyeloma efficacy of the combination therapy in the recipients of T cell–replete grafts. In sum, these data highlight that the combination of αTIGIT and lenalidomide generated myeloma-specific immunity after SCT that was dependent on donor CD8+ T cells.