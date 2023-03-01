Cryptic lncRNA-encoded ORFs: A hidden source of regulatory proteins

Zheng, Wei, et al. (5) demonstrated that lncRNAs are a source of mostly unknown and hidden proteins and polypeptides that can play important regulatory roles in cancer. The authors convincingly showed that one of these proteins, GT3-INCP, was deregulated and acted as an important mediator of malignancy in ER+ BC. Uncovering these cryptic lncRNA-encoded proteins is important for a better understanding of physiological and pathological processes, including cancer, as well as for the identification of therapeutic targets.

The study was well conducted. The approach for the screening of cryptic lncRNA-encoded proteins provides a template for other investigators to use when searching for such proteins in other contexts. The identification of GT3-INCP using an antibody to complement the ribo-seq finding confers validity to the ribo-seq finding. Of note is that one definition of a lncRNA is that it should not encode a peptide beginning with an initiator methionine (M) of more than 50 amino acids. Adhering to this definition, if the full 5′ extension of LINC00992 had been identified at the time of annotation, the 120 amino acid long ORF starting with an initiator ATG would not have been annotated as a lncRNA. Indeed, a 131 amino acid or a 120 amino acid peptide, derived from the same locus, is annotated in databases as a potential peptide: XP_047273942.1 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/XP_047273942.1?report=GenPept) or EAW48932.1 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/EAW48932.1). The dissection of the function and mechanism of action of GT3-INCP was very well performed and the data are convincing. While Zheng, Wei, et al. (5) convincingly show a role for GT3-INCP in ER+ BC, the broader impact of cryptic lncRNA-encoded proteins remains unclear. There are up to 50,000 unique lncRNAs, but only 758 cryptic lncRNA-encoded ORFs with an ATG start codon were identified by Ribo-TISH. This finding suggests that only a small fraction of lncRNAs encodes proteins. In addition, another screen could be added to determine what fraction of the total pool of lncRNAs is associated with ribosomes, because that will establish whether a candidate lncRNA is efficiently translated into a protein (like conventional mRNAs), or whether it occasionally and accidentally is translated into a micropeptide. Because lncRNA expression can be tissue and pathological condition specific, it is possible that additional lncRNAs that encode proteins are expressed in other tissues or other cancers. In addition, the efficiency with which a lncRNA is translated into a peptide may vary by tissue or pathology, so such studies should extend to different lineages and different cancers. The tissue and pathological specificity of cryptic lncRNA-encoded proteins could make them exquisite targets for therapies by avoiding the potential side effects associated with broad expression patterns that many proteins possess. Interestingly, while GT3-INCP was primarily found in the nucleus, it was also partially detected in the cytoplasm. Many lncRNAs are found in both subcellular compartments where they exert different functions (6, 7). The authors unraveled the nuclear function and mechanism of action of GT3-INCP but did not investigate its cytoplasmic role.

This work provides an insight into a largely unexplored class of molecules, with implications for the understanding and therapy of many pathologies, including cancer.