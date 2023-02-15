Mitochondrial function in macrophages controls cardiac repair after myocardial infarction

In this issue of the JCI, Cai, Zhao, and colleagues (20) provide evidence of a role for mitochondria in inflammation resolution and tissue repair by modulation of macrophage efferocytosis and crosstalk with fibroblasts. In a careful experimental approach, the authors observed that bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) with genetic deletion of mitochondrial complex I protein Ndufs4 (mKO) had reduced mitochondrial function and an increased glycolytic rate, recapitulating the metabolic profile of proinflammatory macrophages (Figure 1). Furthermore, the mKO defect in complex I of the ETC provoked elevated mROS production in macrophages. Although proinflammatory markers were unaltered at baseline, cytokine production was potentiated upon LPS treatment. These data suggested a link between mitochondrial dysfunction and modulation of the inflammatory response.

To address the in vivo importance of their findings, the authors subjected mKO mice to MI and assessed cardiac repair and function (20). After MI, mKO mice showed more pronounced left ventricular (LV) dysfunction, thinner myocardial scars, and an increased infarct size compared with controls. These results suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction in macrophages promoted cardiac injury and impaired scar formation. Subsequently, the authors investigated the antiinflammatory profile of mKO mice after MI. One day after the MI, mKO mice had higher levels of neutrophils and proinflammatory chemokines and cytokines in their plasma and the infarcted area, whereas no differences in monocyte and macrophage content were observed. At day 7, fewer monocytes and macrophages were observed in the infarcted area of mKO mice, but the levels of proinflammatory mediators and apoptotic markers were increased. These data suggest that mitochondrial defects impair and/or delay the transition of infiltrating macrophages to a reparative phenotype during the healing phase (Figure 1).

To gain further mechanistic insights, Cai, Zhao, and co-authors (20) elegantly examined macrophage efferocytic function while characterizing phenotypic polarization. Compared with controls, mKO macrophages had impaired efferocytosis and a lower percentage of CD206+ cells, which indicated a reparative phenotype and resulted in reduced CD206+ cell accumulation in the infarcted area after MI. Together, these data support the notion that efferocytosis contributes to reparative polarization, fostering tissue repair and the resolution of inflammation (Figure 1). In addition, mitochondrial complex I deficiency in macrophages impaired the proliferation and activation of cardiac myofibroblasts following MI, which was likely related to impaired regulatory crosstalk between macrophages and cardiac fibroblasts (Figure 1).

Finally, applying a mitochondria-targeted antioxidant to mKO mice in vivo restored efferocytosis, gene expression of antiinflammatory cytokines, and myofibroblast activation, thereby preventing cardiac rupture (20). These data highlight that excessive mitochondrial ROS, resulting from mitochondrial dysfunction in macrophages, compromise myocardial repair after MI.