Mitochondrial dysfunction in macrophages promotes inflammation and suppresses repair after myocardial infarction

Deletion of mitochondrial complex I protein Ndufs4 mimics the metabolic profile of inflammatory macrophages and exaggerated responses to LPS. We generated a mouse model with myeloid-specific deletion of Ndufs4, which encodes mitochondrial complex I protein (henceforth referred to as mKO mice), by crossing LysMcre and Ndufs4fl/fl mice (13, 14). In mKO mice, Ndufs4 protein levels in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) or peritoneal macrophages (PMs) were reduced to a slight residual compared with Ndufs4-null (KO) samples (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159498DS1). Macrophages in Ndufs4fl/fl (henceforth referred to as f/f) or LysMcre Ndufs4+/+ (henceforth referred to as LysMcre) mice had normal Ndufs4 protein levels, as in WT C57BL/6J (henceforth referred to as WT) mice. Both f/f and LysMcre mice were used as controls in this study. Mitochondrial respiration (oxygen consumption rate; [OCR]) of mKO macrophages was effectively reduced in both the basal state and during stimulation by carbonyl cyanide-p-trifluoromethoxyphenyl-hydrazon (FCCP) (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1B), whereas mitochondrial mass in BMDMs was unaffected by Ndufs4 deletion (Supplemental Figure 1C). When subjected to LPS, control macrophages switched from oxidative metabolism to glycolysis, as demonstrated by a decrease in the OCR accompanied by an increase in the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) (Figure 1, C and D). Interestingly, the metabolic profile of mKO macrophages in the basal state mimicked that of the LPS-treated controls. LPS further reduced the OCR and elevated the ECAR in mKO macrophages (Figure 1, C and D). We also observed a greater upregulation of glycolytic gene expression in mKO macrophages after LPS treatment (Supplemental Figure 1, E–K). Similarly, mtROS levels were increased in mKO macrophages or by LPS treatment, and the highest level of mtROS was observed in LPS-treated KO macrophages (Figure 1E). Mitochondrial membrane potential was moderately reduced in KO but not affected by LPS treatment (Supplemental Figure 1D). Taken together, mKO recapitulated the metabolic switch in proinflammatory macrophages and enhanced the metabolic response to LPS.

Figure 1 Deletion of the mitochondrial complex I protein Ndufs4 mimics the metabolic profile of inflammatory macrophages and exacerbates the response to LPS. (A) Ndufs4 protein expression levels in BMDMs from WT, LysMcre, f/f, mKO, and KO mice were detected by Western blotting. (B) Representative tracings of the OCR of BMDMs from the indicated groups of mice (left). The group average of basal and maximal (Max.) OCRs are shown (right). Vertical lines indicate time of addition of mitochondrial inhibitors oligomycin A (OA) (5 μM), FCCP (3 μM), or rotenone/antimycin A (R/A) (1 μM/1 μM). Experiments were repeated in 3 mice per group. (C and D) Mitochondrial respiration and glycolysis were measured according to the OCR (C) and the ECAR (D) in BMDMs treated with LPS (10 ng/mL) or vehicle for 6 hours. OCR and ECAR tracings are shown on the left. Average values at basal state and during maximum respiration or glycolysis (glycolytic capacity) are presented on the right. Experiments were repeated in 3–5 mice per group. (E) mtROS levels were measured by flow cytometry. MitoSOX was used as the ROS-sensitive dye in WT and KO macrophages pretreated with LPS (10 ng/mL) or vehicle for 6 hours. Representative flow cytometric analysis of MitoSOX fluorescence (upper) and the average of MitoSOXhi percentage (lower) are shown. Experiments were repeated in 5–8 mice per group. SSC-H, side scatter height. (F–H) Protein levels in BMDMs treated with vehicle (PBS, control [Ctrl]) and LPS 100 ng/mL for 6 hours. IL-6 (F), TNF-α (G) levels were detected by ELISA, and IL-1β levels (H) were detected by Western blotting. Experiments were repeated in 4–5 mice per group. (I and J) Relative mRNA level of iNOS (I) and Icam1 (J) in WT and KO BMDMs treated with 100 ng/mL LPS or PBS for 6 hours (n = 3/group). (K) Representative plots and quantification of CD80+ macrophages (percentage) in BMDMs treated with 100 ng/mL LPS or PBS for 24 hours. (L) Representative flow cytometry histogram and average (MFI) of CD80 staining. Experiments were repeated in 4 mice per group. All Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1- or 2-way ANOVA.

Despite the baseline shift toward glycolysis, mKO BMDMs showed no increases in the proinflammatory markers in the basal state, suggesting that metabolic changes alone did not cause inflammation (Figure 1, F–L, and Supplemental Figure 1, M–S). However, upon LPS treatment, KO BMDMs produced more proinflammatory cytokines, i.e., IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1β (Figure 1, F–H) and had higher mRNA levels of iNOS and icam1 (Figure 1, I and J). Moreover, LPS challenge resulted in higher expression of CD14 in mKO macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1N) and a higher percentage of CD80+ macrophages in KO compared with control cells (Figure 1K). Together, these results demonstrated that the metabolic switch to glycolysis in macrophages was insufficient to initiate inflammation but modulated inflammatory responses upon LPS stimulation.

Myeloid-specific mitochondrial deficiency worsens post-MI outcomes. To determine the in vivo consequence of myeloid-specific mitochondrial impairment, we subjected mKO mice to MI (Figure 2A). It is known that myeloid cells play important roles in both early inflammatory and late healing phases after a MI (15). Given the exaggerated response to LPS, we hypothesized that mKO would mount a more severe inflammatory response in the infarcted region. In the first week after MI, we observed a mortality rate of 71% for mKO mice versus 30% for f/f and LysMcre controls (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1). Necropsy confirmed an infarct rupture in the majority of the deaths (Figure 2C). To study tissue repair and healing after MI, we generated a cohort of mice with a moderate infarct size (moderate MI [mMI]) to increase the yield of mice surviving beyond the first week (Supplemental Table 1). In the mMI cohort, all female mice survived out to 30 days, although the mortality rate for male mKO mice remained higher than that of male control mice (Figure 2D). The sex difference in survival rates was consistent with the literature reporting that female mice are protected from post-MI cardiac rupture compared with male mice (16). Both hormone levels and cellular intrinsic properties could account for the sex differences in stress responses (16, 17). As females of both genotypes were protected from cardiac rupture, the mechanisms would likely be independent of mitochondrial function in myeloid cells. Echocardiography performed 30 days after MI detected a greater impairment of left ventricular (LV) function in both male and female mKO mice (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2, C–F). In infarcted mice that survived to 30 days, the scars were significantly thinner in mKO mouse hearts, and the infarct size tended to be larger (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Collectively, the results suggested that mKO promoted cardiac injury and impaired scar formation after MI.

Figure 2 Myeloid-specific mitochondrial deficiency worsens post-MI outcomes. (A) Pictorial description of the MI model by ligation of the left coronary artery. (B) Survival rate in the 30 days following MI or sham operation for the indicated groups. (C) Rate of cardiac rupture out to 7 days after MI. (D) Survival rate of male mice following ligation at a lower site along the left descending coronary artery, as shown in A, to induce a smaller ischemic area (mMI). Survival rates were compared by Gehan–Breslow–Wilcoxon test with a P value of less than 0.01 considered statistically significant. (E) LV FS after mMI assessed by echocardiography at day 30 in male and female mice (n = 4–9/group). (F)Mid-ventricular sections from a f/f and a mKO perfusion-fixed heart at post-MI day 30. (G) Male and female scar thickness measured in sections with Masson’s trichrome stain at day 30 after mMI (n = 4–11/group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-or 2-way ANOVA.

Heightened inflammation is coupled with increased macrophage cell death and failed transition to a reparative phenotype in mKO mice after MI. Under baseline conditions, mKO mice demonstrated no signs of inflammation, and the number of circulating myeloid cells was similar in f/f, LysMcre, and mKO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). On day 1 after MI, we observed higher neutrophil levels in the circulation and in the infarcted area in mKO mice (Figure 3, A and B). Proinflammatory chemokines and cytokines in the plasma (CXCL1) and in the infarcted area (CXCL2) were also increased in mKO mice on day 1 after MI (Figure 3, C–E).

Figure 3 Heightened inflammation is coupled with increased macrophage death and failed transition to a reparative phenotype in mKO mice after MI. (A and B) Flow cytometric quantification of neutrophils in blood (A) and infarcted tissue (B) at days 1, 3, and 7 (D1, D3, D7) after mMI (n = 3–8/group). (C–E) Cytokine/chemokine levels of TNF-α, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CCL2 in plasma on day 1 after mMI (C), as well as levels of CXCL1 (D) and CXCL2 (E) chemokines in infarcted tissue at post-MI days 1, 3, and 7 were detected by ELISA (n = 4–6/group). (F–I) Flow cytometric quantification of monocytes (CD45+CD11b+ly6G–) in blood (F) and monocytes and macrophages in infarcted tissue (G) at post-mMI days 1, 3, and 7. Ly6Chi monocytes (H) and CD206+ macrophages (I) in infarcted tissue at post-MI days 1, 3, and 7 (n = 3–10/group). (J) IL-6 cytokine levels in infarcted tissue at post-MI days 1, 3, and 7 were detected by ELISA (n = 3–4/group). (K–L) mRNA levels of selected genes involved in inflammatory responses in cM cells isolated from infarcted tissue at day 3 after MI. RNA was extracted from cM cells and then subjected to quantitative PCR (qPCR) (n = 4/group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (M–Q) Detection of apoptotic neutrophils and macrophages in mouse heart at post-MI day 3. (M) Frozen sections of heart tissue from LysMcre and mKO mice were double stained for Ly6G (green) and Tunel (red), and nuclei were stained with Hoechst (blue) Scale bars: 25 μm. (N) Same sections as in M, stained for CD68 (green) and Tunel (red); nuclei were stained with Hoechst (blue) Scale bars: 50 μm. (O) Quantitative analysis of ly6G+ (green) and ly6G+Tunel+ cells per field (left y axis) and percentage of ly6G+Tunel+ cells per Ly6G+ nuclei in the infarcted area (right y axis). (P) Quantitative analysis of CD68+, CD68+Tunel+ cells per field (left y axis) and percentage of CD68+Tunel+ per CD68+ nuclei in the infarcted area (right y axis) (n = 4/group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (Q) mRNA levels of selected genes involved in apoptotic cell death in cM cells isolated from infarct tissue at post-MI day 3 (n = 4/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Despite evidence of increased inflammatory responses and the expectation that there might be more monocyte/macrophage recruitment, the numbers of monocytes or macrophages in the circulation or the infarcted region of mKO mice were similar to those of controls on day 1 and day 3 after MI (Figure 3, F–I). There were actually fewer monocytes/macrophages in the infarcted region in mKO mice on day 7 following MI (Figure 3G). Furthermore, we observed significantly fewer CD206+ macrophages in mKO infarcts (Figure 3I), accompanied by higher levels of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-6 on day 7, suggesting that the transition to inflammation resolution was delayed in the mKO hearts (Figure 3J). In CD11b+ myeloid cells isolated from the infarcted region of mKO hearts on post-MI day 3, gene expression of il-6 and il-1β was significantly higher (Figure 3, K and L). Immunofluorescence staining revealed a significantly higher number of neutrophils and macrophages undergoing apoptosis on day 3 after MI in mKO hearts (Figure 3, M–P). Although the expression of TNF-α receptors (TNFR1/2) in cardiac myeloid (cM) cells were not different between mKO and control mice on day 3 after MI, caspase 8 expression was elevated in the mKO group, suggesting that a mitochondrial defect promoted cell death via signaling transduction downstream of TNFR1 (Figure 3Q). These results suggest that myeloid-specific mitochondrial complex I deficiency not only promoted an inflammatory response and cell death in the infarcted region at the early post-MI stage, but also impaired the transition of infiltrating macrophages to reparative phenotypes during the healing phase.

Defective efferocytosis blunts antiinflammatory responses in mKO macrophages. Clearance of dead cells by professional phagocytes, a process known as efferocytosis, is a critical step in the resolution of inflammation and initiation of tissue repair. Since we observed increased cell death and a delayed transition to the reparative phase in mKO mice, we hypothesized that defective efferocytosis might account for the increased post-MI mortality rate of mKO mice. To assess the efferocytotic function of mKO macrophages, we subjected BMDMs to CFSE-prelabeled apoptotic RBCs for 3 hours and measured the percentage of CFSE+ cells (phagocytic efficiency) and CFSE content in the positive cells (phagocytic index). We found that both measurements were reduced in mKO macrophages (Figure 4, A and B). Since efferocytosis is known to induce phenotypic changes in macrophages toward a reparative phenotype, we next investigated whether mKO macrophages are impaired in switching toward a reparative phenotype after efferocytosis. We observed that mKO BMDMs subjected to apoptotic RBCs had a lower percentage of CD206+ reparative cells (Figure 4C). This finding was consistent with reduced CD206+ macrophages in the infarcted region of mKO hearts (Figure 3I), supporting the notion that impaired efferocytosis contributed to suppression of the reparative phenotype in mKO macrophages. Efferocytosis stimulated the expression of molecules for cell adhesion, e.g., cd36, thrombospondin 1 (tsp1), and MER proto-oncogene tyrosine kinase (mertk), or antiinflammatory mediators, e.g., TGF-β1 (tgfβ1), il-10, and VEGF-α (vegf-α), in control macrophages to a significantly greater degree than in mKO macrophages (Figure 4, D–I). In support of the in vitro results, the expression of cd36, mertk, il-10, and tgfβ1 genes was also lower in CD11b+ myeloid cells isolated from the infarcted region of mKO hearts compared with controls on post-MI day 3 (Figure 4, J–K). The causative role of efferocytosis in this process was confirmed by inhibiting efferocytosis with increasing doses of cytochalasin B and observing a dose-dependent decrease in the gene expression of these proteins in control macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4). Given the important role of these proteins in wound healing, our results suggested that defective efferocytosis in mKO macrophages could lead to impaired repair of the infarcted region in mKO hearts.

Figure 4 Defective efferocytosis blunts antiinflammatory responses in mKO macrophages. (A–C) Flow cytometric analysis of efferocytosis in BMDMs. BMDMs from WT and mKO mice were treated with CFDA-SE–prelabeled apoptotic RBCs for 3 hours. Representative histograms of total CFDA-SE+ counts (left) and quantitation of phagocytic macrophages (right) (A). Quantitation of the phagocytic index (B) and the percentage of CD206+ phagocytic macrophages (C). All experiments were repeated in 3–4 mice per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (D–I) qPCR analysis of mRNA levels in macrophages upon coculturing with apoptotic RBCs for 8 hours. All experiments were repeated using macrophages from 3–5 mice per group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. (J and K) mRNA levels of selected genes involved in efferocytosis in cM cells isolated from infarcted tissue at day 3 after MI (n = 4/group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Activation and proliferation of cardiac myofibroblasts are suppressed in mKO mice after MI. The production of antiinflammatory and proreparative factors, such as TGF-β, is an important mechanism for the crosstalk between macrophages and fibroblasts during wound healing (18, 19). To determine the in vivo relevance of the impaired antiinflammatory response observed in mKO BMDMs, we compared the activation and proliferation of cardiac fibroblasts (CFs) in the infarcted area of control and mKO mice 3 days after MI. Mice were injected with 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) (100 mg/kg, i.p.) 24 hours and 9 hours before tissue harvesting to label proliferating cells. Cells with colocalization of EdU and PDGFRα, a cell-surface marker for resident CFs (20), were quantified in the infarcted area to assess fibroblast proliferation. In myocardial sections, we found a significantly lower percentage of PDGFRα+ and EdU+ cells in the infarcted area of mKO hearts 3 days after MI (Figure 5, A and B). Consistent with reduced proliferation, expression of fibronectin and α–smooth muscle action (α-SMA), markers of fibroblast activation, was also significantly lower in the infarcted area of mKO hearts (Figure 5, C–F). To assess the crosstalk between macrophages and fibroblasts, we treated CFs with secretome of CD11b+ cells isolated from MI hearts. Secretome from the control-MI group elicited a robust increase in the expression of col1a and α-sma in CFs, suggesting that these fibroblasts were activated. This response was absent when mKO secretome was used (Figure 5, G and H). These results collectively suggested that the lack of stimulation from reparative macrophages impaired the proliferation and activation of CFs in post-MI mKO hearts.

Figure 5 Activation and proliferation of cardiac myofibroblasts is suppressed in mKO mice after MI. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images of CF proliferation. LysMcre and mKO mouse hearts were prelabeled with 100 mg/kg EdU 24 hours and 9 hours before harvesting on post-MI day 3. Cryosections of the heart were assessed by Click iT kit to detect Edu (pink) and PDGFRα (green). Nuclei are stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. Arrows show proliferating myofibroblasts, i.e., PDGFRα+ and EdU+ cells. (B) Quantification of proliferating myofibroblasts as a percentage of all PDGFRα+ cells in the infarcted region (n = 4–5/group). Dots represent biological replicates, and data represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Immunofluorescence imaged of fibronectin in infarcted heart tissue at post-MI day 7. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Quantitative morphometry of immunostaining, in which the relative abundance of the stained area was calculated by averaging the results from multiple independent images from f/f and mKO mice (n = 4/group). **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Representative immunofluorescence images of α-SMA staining in the infarcted region at post-MI day 7: fibronectin (red), α-SMA (green), Hoechst (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Quantification of α-SMA+ staining in heart tissue at post-MI day 7 (n = 4 per group). *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G and H) mRNA expression levels of col1α (G) and α-SMA (H) were determined by qPCR in CFs treated with supernatants of spent medium of cM cells or control medium. cM cells were isolated from infarcted heart tissue at post-MI day 3 and then cultured in DMEM with 10% FBS for 2 hours or 24 hours. The supernatants of the spent medium or control medium were collected and added to the CF culture for an additional 24 hours. RNA was extracted from CFs and then subjected to qPCR (n = 4/group). Dots represent biological replicates, and data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

Mitochondria-targeted ROS scavenging improves macrophage function and partially rescues mortality of mKO mice after MI. As mKO macrophages produced more mtROS (Figure 1E), we next determined whether scavenging ROS in the mitochondria could improve efferocytosis. After treatment with the mitochondria-targeted antioxidant mito-TEMPO (mtT), mKO BMDMs showed increased phagocytic activity upon exposure to apoptotic RBCs (Figure 6, A and B). Moreover, restoration of efferocytosis in mKO was accompanied by upregulation of mRNA expression levels of the adhesion molecules tsp1, cd36, and mertk, the growth factors tgfβ1 and vegf-α, as well as the antiinflammatory cytokine il-10 (Figure 6, C–H). Treatment with mtT slightly reduced glycolysis but did not correct the mitochondrial respiration in mKO macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Collectively, these results suggested that increased mtROS could be a potential link between defective mitochondrial function and impaired efferocytosis in mKO macrophages. To test whether normalization of efferocytosis could improve post-MI outcomes of mKO mice in vivo, we administrated mtT (10 mg/kg, i.p.) to mice immediately after MI surgery. Over the 7 days after MI, the survival of mKO mice treated with mtT increased from 29% to 62.5% (Figure 6I). The incidence of cardiac rupture in mKO mice was reduced by approximately 2-fold with mtT treatment (Figure 6J). Moreover, mtT improved myofibroblast proliferation (Figure 6, K and L) and increased fibronectin and α-SMA levels in the infarcted region (Figure 6, M–P). These results corroborated the in vitro study and suggested a critical role of mitochondrial function in the communication between macrophages and fibroblasts during post-MI cardiac repair.