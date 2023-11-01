Human intestinal organoids from Cronkhite-Canada syndrome patients reveal link between serotonin and proliferation

Organoid establishment and propagation

CCS1. A 38-year-old female of Asian (Laotian) descent presented with fatigue, dizziness, alopecia, dysgeusia, and weight loss. Physical exam revealed onychodystrophy and hyperpigmentation of the face and hands. Endoscopy revealed hundreds of erythematous, pedunculated polyps in the stomach, duodenum, and ileum while the colon had close to a dozen large pedunculated polyps. Polypectomy was performed with no diagnoses on histology. Germline genetic testing revealed no inherited polyposis syndromes. Stool multiplex PCR assay was negative for enteric microbial pathogens. A diagnosis of CCS was made. Currently the patient is maintained on azathioprine and antihistamines.

CCS2. A 62-year-old white female (Greek descent) presented with abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, hair and nail loss, and loss of smell and taste. Exam revealed a thin female with diffuse hair loss, including head, pubic area, and extremities, and dystrophic nails. Endoscopy revealed diffuse inflammation in the body and antrum of the stomach and the duodenum and diffuse inflammation in the colon with scattered polyps. Histopathology revealed hamartomatous polyp changes and eosinophilic predominant mixed inflammation consistent with CCS. She was treated initially with infliximab and azathioprine, but the azathioprine was stopped due to the development of abnormal liver functions tests, and so she was subsequently treated with monotherapy with infliximab.

Organoid cultures were derived from biopsies taken during endoscopy procedures from tissue adjacent to polyps in patients with CCS. Non-CCS organoids were obtained from individuals undergoing routine colonoscopy screenings. All HIOs were grown as 3D cultures in matrigel maintained by the Texas Medical Center Digestive Disease Center (TMC-DDC) GEMS Core, Baylor College of Medicine, as previously described (16, 17). Colonic biopsies were taken from the ascending colon. Ileum biopsies were taken from the terminal ileum. The Institutional Review Boards at Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Texas at Austin approved the study protocol to obtain tissue samples from which the organoid lines were established, and informed consent was obtained from both the patients.

Non-CCS organoid lines were chosen from the TMC-DDC catalog to approximately match the age and sex of the CCS organoid lines. HIOs were differentiated for 3 days by growing in the absence of growth factors from the media (WNT, RSPO, and Noggin). The NGN3 overexpressing line (NGN3-HIOs) was generated as described previously (31), and induction of enteroendocrine cells was performed by addition of 1 μg/mL doxycycline during differentiation. CCS and non-CCS organoid lines were differentiated for 3 days following previously published protocols (16–19).

FAP patient samples

Tissue samples from patients with FAP were obtained from MD Anderson Cancer Center under an IRB approved protocol. Samples from patients with FAP were taken from nonpolyp tissue from the ascending colon and approximately age and sex matched to our CCS patients.

Immunofluorescence and histology of tissue sections and organoids

Biopsy sections were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde/PBS prior to paraffin embedding and sectioning. H&E and PAS staining was performed by the TMC Digestive Disease Center-Cell and Morphology Core histologist using standard protocols. Slides for IF were deparaffinized in histoclear and rehydrated with successive ethanol washes. Antigen retrieval was performed with 10 mM sodium citrate (71) for 1 minute in a pressure cooker and nonspecific binding was blocked with 1× PowerBlock (Biogenex). Slides were stained with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, washed in PBST (0.05% Tween20/PBS), and incubated with secondary antibody at room temperature for 1 hour. Nuclei were detected by incubating in DAPI [NucBlue/PBS] (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 2 drops/mL for 15 minutes at room temperature. The number of cells positive for a specific antibody per crypt were counted in 50 randomly selected crypts across the stained slide section.

3D organoids were fixed with 4% (diluted from 16% stock concentration) paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature on a plate rocker. The fixative was quenched with 50 mM NH 4 Cl for 30 minutes at room temperature. Cells were permeabilized with 0.1% (500 μL/500 mL)Triton X 100 in PBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific) overnight at 4°C. Nonspecific binding was blocked using 3% (1 g/100 mL) BSA (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS for 15 minutes. For EdU staining, we followed the manufacturer’s recommendation (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The 10 μM stock solution of EdU was diluted in PBS rather than DMSO to favor organoid health. The final concentration of EdU added to the cell culture media was 0.01 μM (72). EdU was pulsed for 24 hours.

For all other stains, cells were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, washed in 3% BSA, and incubated with secondary antibody at room temperature for 1 hour. Nuclei were detected by incubating in DAPI for 15 minutes at room temperature.

CHGA Antibody (ImmunoStar, cat no. 20085) was used at a 1:1,000 dilution from a 1/10 concentration. MUC2 Antibody (SantaCruz, cat no. sc-515032) was used at a 1:500 dilution. LYZ Antibody (Thermo Fisher Scientific, cat no. PA1-29680) was used at a 1:500 dilution. MUC5B Antibody (Sigma-Aldrich, cat no. HPA008246) was used at a 1:500. MUC5AC (Thermo Fisher Scientific, cat no. MA5-1217) was used at a 1:500 dilution. 5HT Antibody (ImmunoStar, cat no. 20080) was used at a 1:1,000 dilution from a 1/10 concentration. Secondary antibodies from Jackson Laboratories included anti-rabbit Alexa-Fluor 488 (711-545-152), anti-mouse Alexa-Fluor 488 (715-545-150), and anti-rat Alexa-Fluor 488 (712-546-150) and were used at 1:1,000 dilutions.

For CHGA/EdU costained images, EdU staining was completed first following the manufacturer’s instructions (Thermo Fisher Scientific) followed by blocking using 3% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS for 15 minutes followed by incubation with CHGA antibody overnight at 1:1,000 at 4°C, washed in 3% BSA, and incubated with secondary antibody at room temperature for 1 hour. Nuclei were detected by incubating in DAPI for 15 minutes at room temperature.

Bright field images were taking at either ×20 or ×40 magnification using a Nikon Ci-L bright field microscope and the associated software present in the Baylor College of Medicine Integrated Microscopy Core. Confocal immunofluorescence images were taken using the Nikon A1-Rs microscope and the corresponding software from the same core. Images were postprocessed using the ImageJ software.

Flow cytometric quantification of proliferating and CHGA expressing cells

3D organoids were dissociated into single cells by first washing the cells out of the matrigel plug and incubating the cells in cold cell recovery solution (Corning) on ice for 10 minutes. Wells were spun at 400g for 3 minutes. Cells were dissociated using an accutase digestion reagent (Sigma-Aldrich) and incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes. Cells were disrupted every 10 minutes by gentle pipetting. After 30 minutes, the cells were pelleted (400g for 3 minutes) and resuspended in 1 mL of CMGF- media. This mixture was pipetted up and down 30 times quickly while avoiding air bubbles. Finally, the suspension of cells was passed through a 40 μm filter (VWR) and washed 1 time with 1% BSA/PBS prior to fixing.

Detection of EdU by flow cytometry was done using Click-It technology (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were pulsed with EdU 24 hours before harvest. The 10 μM stock solution of EdU was diluted in PBS rather than DMSO to favor organoid health. The final concentration of EdU added to the cell culture media was 0.01 μM (72). The rest of the procedure was carried out using the manufacturer’s protocol.

For CHGA stained cells, after single cells were generated, cells were fixed in 4% PFA for 45 minutes on ice. Cells were washed using a 0.01% solution of PBS and Tween 20. Cells were blocked using a 5% donkey serum (Sigma-Aldrich) in 1% BSA for 20 minutes on ice. Primary CHGA antibody was added as a dilution of 1:1,000 in 1% BSA overnight at 4°C. After washing with 1% BSA 3 times for 5 minutes, secondary antibody, anti-rabbit (Thermo Fisher Scientific; A-21206) was added at a concentration of 1:5,000 in 1% BSA and incubated overnight at 4°C. Finally, the cells were washed 3 times with 1% BSA before analysis on the flow cytometer.

Transcriptional and enrichment analysis

Transcriptional data sets included in this manuscript are submitted in GEO for public analysis under GSE207838. Total RNA-Seq analysis was performed on differentiated organoid cultures and samples from patients with FAP. Briefly, total RNA was extracted using the QIAshredder and Rneasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) with the inclusion of the optional Dnase digestion following the manufacturer’s instructions. Total RNA recovered was sent to Novagene Co. for library preparation (poly A enrinchment) and sequencing with NovaSeq PE150 (6G raw reads per sample). Raw sequence reads were checked for quality using FASTQC package ver. 0.11.9 and reads were trimmed with TrimGalore ver. 0.6.5 with default settings for adaptive trimming and for base quality filtering (73). Trimmed reads were aligned to human genome build GRCh38.98 using HiSAT2 ver 2.2.1 and a count matrix was generated from the aligned reads using featureCounts (74). Differential gene expression analysis was performed for the protein coding genes using the EdgeR ver. 3.32.1 R package (75). Significance was achieved for FDR-adjusted P value under 0.05 and a fold-change greater than 1.5. Enriched pathways for each comparison of interest were determined using GSEA v 3.3 using the Gene Ontology pathway compendium curated by the MsigDB database (76, 77). The GSEA analysis was performed on rank files using gene symbols and log 2 fold changes based on the EdgeR analysis with significance achieved for FDR < 0.25.

5HT assays

5HT was detected in the organoid cultures using an anti 5HT antibody from Immunostar (cat no. 20080) at a 1:1,000 dilution. 3D organoids were fixed with 4% PFA in PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature on a plate rocker. The fixative was quenched with 50 mM NH 4 Cl for 30 minutes at room temperature. Cells were permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X 100 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) overnight at 4°C. Nonspecific binding was blocked using 3% BSA (Millipore) in PBS for 15 minutes. Cells were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, washed in 3% BSA, and incubated with secondary antibody at room temperature for 1 hour. Nuclei were detected by incubating in DAPI for 15 min at room temperature.

5HT was detected in the media by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Eagle Biosciences) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. A standard curve of known 5HT concentrations was plotted against optical density at 450 nm with a limit of detection of 2.6 ng/mL (Infinite F200Pro; Tecan).

Exogenous 5HT was added to 6 healthy non-CCS organoid lines (3 ileal and 3 colonic) that were selected from the TMC-DDC catalog. 600 ng/mL of 5HT was added to the matrigel at plating and then added daily to the media during the differentiation process for 3 days (Sigma-Aldrich). Cells were pulsed with EdU 24 hours before organoid harvest.

5HT was inhibited using L-DOPA, or 3,4-Dihydroxy-L-phenylalanine (Sigma-Aldrich). L-DOPA inhibits 5HT synthesis by blocking the function of TPH1, the critical enzyme for conversion of tryptophan to 5HT. L-DOPA was diluted to a concentration of 600 ng in 1 M Tris HCl (78) and was added to the matrigel at plating and the media every day for 3 days. Cells were pulsed with EdU 24 hours before organoid harvest.

Microbial 16S analysis

16S rRNA microbial sequencing and analyses was performed on 3 replicates of stool samples from CCS1 (n = 3), stools from 19 patients with FAP (n = 19), and 19 stools from 19 healthy individuals by the Baylor College of Medicine Alkek Center for Metagenomics and Microbiome Research (CMMR) using their standard methods. Briefly, DNA was extracted utilizing the MagAttract PowerSoil DNA Isolation Kit (MO BIO Laboratories) and immediately stored at –80°C before the amplification step. Amplification was completed on the V4 hypervariable region of the 16S rRNA gene. The V4 region was amplified by PCR using primers 515F (GTGCCAGCMGCCGCGGTAA) and 806R (GGACTACHVGGGTWTCTAAT) and sequenced in the MiSeq platform (Illumina) (79–81). This protocol targets at least 10,000 reads per sample. We used the developed pipeline at the CMMR for the bioinformatics analysis. Briefly, the read pairs were demultiplexed based on the unique molecular barcodes added via PCR during library generation, then merged with bbmerge.sh (BBMap version 38.82), with merge parameters optimized for the 16SV4 amplicon type (maxstrict=t qtrim=t trimq=15). Merged reads were then further filtered using vsearch (82), allowing for a maximum expected error of 0.05, maximum length of 254 bp and minimum length of 252 bp. All the reads are combined into a single fasta file for further processing. Sequences were assigned to operational taxonomic units (OTUs) at a similarity cutoff value of 97%. The OTUs were subsequently mapped to an optimized version of the SILVA database to determine taxonomies (83, 84). The data sorted at the genera level were used to pick genera that were of greater abundance in CCS (Supplemental Figure 8C) and lesser in CCS (Supplemental Figure 8D) compared to patients with FAP and individuals in the control group.

Statistics

While data from a single representative experiment is shown in immunofluorescence images, each experiment was performed 2 or more times. All other experiments were performed 3 times with at least 3 technical replicates per culture condition and time point. All statistical analyses were performed in GraphPad Prism Version 9.0 for Windows (GraphPad Software). Comparisons between groups was performed using an unpaired 2 tailed t test with Welch’s correction. P < 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.

Study approval

Study protocols were all approved by each institution via IRB committee. Written and informed consent was obtained from both patients prior to participation in obtaining the biopsy samples or stool samples. Records of informed consent have been retained by Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX,and Dell Medical School, Austin, Texas.

Data availability

The RNA-Seq data generated in this study are deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus database: CCS and Non-CCS HIOs, GSE207838; NGN3 HIOs, GSE138350; and FAP and Healthy Patients, GSE153385, GSE156172, GSE106500. Codes are available from the corresponding author upon request. Raw data is available in an associated Supporting Data Values file.