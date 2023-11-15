Population-level single-cell genomics reveals conserved gene programs in systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis

PBMC populations defined in children with SJIA, SJIA-MAS, and SJIA-LD. While adult and pediatric forms of SLE have been extensively characterized through scRNA-Seq (2), other severe systemic inflammatory disorders, such as SJIA, have not. To define the immune landscape of SJIA, we performed scRNA-Seq analysis on PBMCs from a cohort of patients across disease activity and complications. Clinical disease course and treatment response in SJIA is highly variable; in addition, some children experience potentially fatal episodes of SJIA-MAS. SJIA-MAS represents a systemic cytokine storm syndrome considered a form of secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) characterized by decreased cytolytic function, excessive activation of hemophagocytic macrophages, and expansion of T cells (5, 6). SJIA-LD is an increasingly recognized pulmonary complication encompassing varying levels of pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), pulmonary artery hypertension, and fibrosis. 80% of patients with SJIA-LD also have a history of MAS, suggesting that these complications are pathogenically linked (7, 8). Samples were obtained from 20 children with SJIA (5 inactive SJIA, 7 active SJIA, 7 SJIA-LD (6 individual patients, 1 patient sampled twice indicated as “A” and “B”), and 2 SJIA-MAS), as well as 5 individuals in the pediatric healthy control group (Figure 1A). All patients with active SJIA and SJIA-MAS, and 4 of 7 patients with SJIA-LD, had clinical features of active disease at time of sampling. Treatments included biologic therapy and/or steroids for most patients; some patients with active SJIA were newly diagnosed and sampled before initiation of therapy (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166741DS1). Laboratory parameters including serum ferritin, IL-18, CXCL9, and S100 proteins were frequently elevated particularly in samples from patients with active SJIA, SJIA-MAS, and SJIA-LD, while most parameters were normal in patients with inactive SJIA (Supplemental Table 2 and Figure 1B).

Figure 1 PBMCs vary in composition by pediatric SJIA clinical subtype. (A) Study overview illustrating 26 patients with SJIA and people in the control group, for which clinical features were collected and PBMCs were analyzed by scRNA-Seq. (B) Binary plot depicting treatments, laboratory parameters (protein biomarkers), and systemic features (clinical associations) of each patient at time of sample collection. (C) Integrated UMAP of 234,128 single cells and 30 annotated cell populations from SJIA samples and controls. Cluster identity specified on the basis of Azimuth and literature associations. (D) Dot plot of average population gene expression for prior-defined cell type marker genes. Dot size indicates the percentage of cells expressing the gene and color intensity indicates the mean expression. (E) Bar plot indicating cell frequency of each cell type (erythrocytes excluded) per sample in the cohort shown in panel A. In, inactive SJIA; Ac, active SJIA; LD, SJIA-LD; MAS, SJIA-MAS.

We integrated all patient and healthy donor PBMCs (n = 234,128 cells), considering possible donor and disease differences, to produce a compendium of 30 candidate cell populations (Figure 1C, Methods). These populations were annotated using a well-curated PBMC reference data set using Azimuth (9) and manual annotation (Methods, Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). These included all major blood constituents, including B cells, T cells, monocytes, dendritic cells (DCs), natural killer (NK) cells, erythrocytes, and platelets, in addition to sub-cell types with distinct marker genes (Figure 1D). No donor-specific cell populations were observed, except certain erythrocyte populations were highly enriched for a single patient with MAS, which is a common observation in patients with highly active SJIA-MAS and HLH (Supplemental Figure 1) (10).

Comparing cell-type frequencies among patients and controls in this integrated compendium nominates somewhat consistent differences among these clinically defined patient subsets (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1). We find that patients with active SJIA and SJIA-LD have, by trend, increased NK cells, while platelets and platelet megakaryocytes were lesser in controls and patients with inactive SJIA. Additionally, there was a significantly lower proportion of mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) cells in all patients compared with people in the control group, while erythrocytes and double negative T cells (dNTs) increased by trend in the SJIA-MAS patients (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2). Significantly lower proportions (over 5%, t test P value under 0.05) of CD4 naive and CD8 TEM cells were observed in patients with SJIA-LD as well as active and inactive SJIA, respectively, compared with people in the control group (Supplemental Table 3).

SJIA-MAS patients are distinguished from other SJIA patients by a highly expressed IFN gene signature. Distinctive, but often overlapping, transcriptional signatures have been identified in SJIA, including IL-1, IL-18, Toll-like receptors (TLRs), and inflammasome signaling (11–14), while SJIA complications MAS and LD have been linked to both type I and type II IFN-pathway activation (7, 15, 16). In order to define dysregulated gene expression signatures in SJIA, we first identified differentially expressed genes (DEGs) comparing all patients for each clinical subtype against all people in the control group using the software cellHarmony (17). Here, rather than compare individual cells, we pooled all cells from each patient cell population into cell-type pseudobulks for disease versus healthy control comparisons, to increase rigor. cellHarmony found that the transcriptional landscape of patient cells from SJIA-LD and SJIA-MAS samples was more dysregulated than for patients with clinically inactive or active SJIA. SJIA-MAS MAIT cells were the most dysregulated cell-type with 614 upregulated DEGs (Supplemental Figure 3). Comparing all patients with active SJIA, SJIA-MAS, and SJIA-LD into a combined disease group against only the people in the healthy control group, we observed 467 commonly deregulated genes, including 18 genes associated with myeloid populations and previously described as significantly up or downregulated in a PBMCs bulk gene expression study (13) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Patients with SJIA-MAS are distinguished from other patients with SJIA by a distinct IFN gene signature. (A) cellHarmony differential fold–change heatmap comparing SJIA patient cell pseudo-bulks in disease (Active, LD, MAS) versus controls. Each column is the mean fold difference for a cell population and each row a gene (fold > 1.2 and empirical Bayes moderated t test P < 0.005, unadjusted). (B) Identification of SJIA impacted gene sets (modules), defined from all constituent cellHarmony SJIA subtype and cell-type comparisons. Each module represents multiple up or downregulated patient versus control signatures with mutual gene-set enrichments (GO-Elite). The source signatures include aggregate disease and specific SJIA subtypes versus controls. Module annotations (right) denote the major associated cell-types and subtypes signatures present. (C) Transcription factor (TF) and gene interaction networks for shared genes in module M1 from panel B. Red nodes indicate upregulation and Blue nodes indicate downregulation. Red arrows indicate annotated TF-target interactions in GO-Elite (TRRUST, Pazar, Amadeus). (D) Module-specific example Gene Ontology terms associated with each of the shared genes for each Module in panel B. (E) Heatmap of scaled (z-score) expression values of IFN-induced gene modules M1.2, M3.4 and M5.12 as described in Banchereau et al, 2016 (19), across all PBMC cell clusters and clinical groups.

We assessed cellHarmony-derived signatures using gene set enrichment to identify the unique and shared gene programs among these different clinical subsets. Pairwise comparison of all 306 SJIA-regulated cellHarmony gene sets (up and downregulated), identified 22 overlapping gene clusters of modules (M) shared in at least 3 signatures, typically associated with different SJIA subtypes in the same or related cell-types (Figure 2B, Methods). The largest module represented shared downregulated genes in diverse lymphoid cell populations, principally associated with SJIA-LD but including SJIA-MAS and active SJIA (M22). The other 2 largest modules represent upregulated genes shared among lymphoid cell populations in SJIA-LD (M1) or SJIA-MAS (M2), which showed weak but significant association with each other. Other commonly dysregulated cell-type gene programs were found in Monocytic (M3, M4, M14, M21), Plasmablast (M6, M13), B cell (M7, M10, M16, M19), T/NK cell (M15, M18, M20), platelets (M17), erythroid (M12), and HSCP (M5, M11). Gene-network analysis of these sets highlighted important commonalities and differences. Specifically, STAT1 and MYC were predicted as key transcriptional regulators in SJIA-LD lymphoid populations (M1), while STAT1 and IRF1 were the dominant predicted regulators in SJIA-MAS populations (M2), suggesting both commonalities and differences in the IFN signature in these patient types (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 4). While much smaller, the downregulated lymphoid (M16) and B cell differentiation (M22) modules were also denoted by different predicted core regulators (CTCF and RBL2 versus JUN and JUND, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 4). Comparison of dysregulated Gene Ontology terms showed M2 (SJIA-MAS) resulted in the broadest group of transcripts corresponding to diverse processes, while the other sets tended to show more specific modulation of processes involved in epigenetic regulation, focal adhesion, proliferation, and inflammatory, TNF, and mTOR signaling, among others (Figure 2D). Hence, these data indicate both shared and unique gene networks that differentially impinge upon broad chromatin regulators and inflammatory signaling pathways.

The above findings and previous studies suggest that IFNs play a key role in the disease pathogenesis of SJIA-MAS and SJIA-LD. To further determine IFN responses across PBMC, we performed visualization of previously defined IFN modules from whole blood, which finds substantial variation in the cellular source for different IFN-mediated genes (Figure 2E) (2, 7, 16, 18, 19). Specifically, we observe a shared CD4 IFN+-cell specific induction of IFN genes in active SJIA, SJIA-LD, and SJIA-MAS associated with a subset of IFN-targets (most pronounced in M1.2, which is predominantly driven by IFNβ, a type I IFN) and expanding pan-IFN response most strongly in SJIA-MAS, spanning the majority of myeloid, lymphoid, and B cell populations (particularly in the IFNγ driven M3.4 and M5.12) (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 5). Such impacts were not observed in people in the control group or patients with inactive SJIA, which had few upregulated IFN related genes.

Transcriptional activation in monocytes and changes in lymphocyte cell frequency separate ongoing disease from inactive SJIA and controls. Monocytes are considered as central pathogenic drivers of SJIA and targeting of monocyte-derived proinflammatory cytokines is considered first line therapy. We identified 4 distinct monocytic populations in our patient compendium, CD14+ (classical), CD16+ (nonclassical), intermediate, and an unclassified population (monocyte undefined) (Figure 3, A and B and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). These populations had varying frequency among individual patients, although 6 of 7 SJIA-LD samples showed fewer intermediate monocytes (Figure 3C). These intermediate monocytes presented a mix of CD14 and CD16 monocyte features, with fewer discriminating features. We questioned how previously described alternations in SJIA monocytes mapped across these cellular subpopulations. Supervised comparison to a prior blood monocyte gene signature from patients with SJIA with high serum ferritin (20) found 3 distinct gene modules, segregated by these myeloid populations (Figure 3D). Cluster 1 genes were enriched in IL-8 signaling markers, with the highest expression in CD16+ monocytes in SJIA-MAS (Figure 3E). Cluster 2 was characterized by preferential expression in CD14+ monocytes in active disease groups (Figure 3D), with enrichment for IL-1 signaling, endogenous TLR signaling, and IFN signaling (Figure 3E). Cluster 3 was most dominant in the undefined monocyte population, enriched in centrosome and mitosis genes and included MTOR, IL5RA, and IL11RA (Figure 3, D and E). Hence, we find monocytic subsets that are preferentially enriched, not restricted to distinct SJIA clinical phenotypes, and associated with multiple signaling and proliferative processes.

Figure 3 Transcriptional activation in monocytes and changes in lymphocyte cell frequency separate ongoing disease from inactive SJIA and controls. (A) UMAP representing all 4 monocytic cell populations identified by scRNA-Seq. (B) Feature plots indicating the expression levels of selected marker genes of monocyte populations. (C) Matrix representing the cell frequency per individual SJIA patient or control for the 4 monocytic cell populations. (D) Gene expression heatmap of previously determined monocyte signatures of high ferritin SJIA patients as described in Schulert et al, 2020 (20), across the 4 monocytic populations. Supervised clustering defined clusters C1, C2, and C3 shown in D, and GO-Elite analysis of associated cluster pathways (Pathway Commons) is shown in E. (F) UMAP representing all 12 T cell populations identified by scRNA-Seq. (G) Matrix representing cell frequency per individual SJIA patient or control. (H) Violin plots depicting significant differences in cell frequency in the 4 T cell populations between controls (n = 5), inactive SJIA (n = 5) or disease (combined data from active SJIA, SJIA-LD and SJIA-MAS) (n = 16). Bars indicate significant differences calculated by 1-way ANOVA (*P adj ≤ 0.05, ***P adj ≤ 0.005).

We next examined the relative abundance and activation state of lymphocyte populations in SJIA. Here, we found profound differences in the distribution of T cell populations identified across patients with SJIA (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 6). Considering all disease groups (active SJIA, SJIA-LD, and SJIA-MAS) relative to inactive SJIA and the control group, we found a broad decrease in CD4 naive, CD4 TCM, CD8 mixed cells, and MAIT cells (Figure 3, G and H). Recent data suggest the cytokine environment in SJIA may alter T cell polarization and represent a new possible avenue of therapy (21). Analysis of T cell polarization marker genes for Th1, Th2, and Th17 showed slightly higher expression of both Th1 (CCL4, IFNG, and TBX21) and Th2 (CCR3 and CCR6) markers in active SJIA, SJIA-LD, and MAS (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting a shift from more naive to more active T cell populations in SJIA. While there is some patient-level variation, we observed no significant differences in relative abundance of the other main cell-types (B cells, NK cells, Platelets and Erythrocytes, DCs, and HSCPs) (Supplemental Figures 8–11).

Unsupervised discovery with UDON finds complement activation in the monocytes of patients with SJIA-LD and a subset of patients with active SJIA. The above findings, including IFN-pathway activation, monocyte activation, and changes in the T cell compartment, provide important insights into the broad pathogenesis of SJIA. However, given the significant patient-level clinical heterogeneity in SJIA (Figure 1B), we reasoned that clinical disease groups such as active, inactive, and MAS may be largely arbitrary, with respect to the underlying biology. To address this limitation, we developed an unsupervised strategy to uncover de novo shared transcriptional programs and patient subtypes that extends to cell-type level. Rather than focus on the individual cells, our approach, called UDON, specifically considers transcriptomic differences for each patient cell-type specific pseudobulk, compared with the combination of controls for that cell type (Figure 4A). This approach collapses gene expression for all cells in a cell population into a single vector. As this vector is normalized against the average gene expression profile of all healthy matched controls for the same cell type, only patient-specific disease patterns should emerge. Unsupervised clustering of these control normalized patient pseudobulk differentials is performed in the software ICGS2 to find shared disease-specific gene expression programs that emerge from all cell populations, patients, and genes (Methods) (22, 23). To inform underlying biology, UDON reports the dominant impacted pathways for each discovered UDON gene cluster (Figure 4A). In contrast with other approaches, such as covarying neighborhood analysis (CNA), that identify gene modules that covary across samples, UDON identifies pseudobulk clusters and their most discriminate markers (4). When applied to our SJIA cohort, UDON found 12 distinct clusters, denoted U Clusters (U), which include those enriched in type I and II IFN signaling (U12), T cell cytotoxicity/IL12 (U4), Erythrocyte Development (U2), and Macrophage polarization (U10). Importantly, we were able to confirm the existence of all UDON clusters by using bulk transcriptomes of 2 independent SJIA cohorts (201 patients and 53 people in the control group (13, 24), which demonstrate these signatures in subsets of patients. (Figure 4B, Table 1, Supplemental Figure 12, and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). While UDON clusters were derived from a small number of patients with SJIA-MAS, bulk PBMC transcriptomes from previously reported patients with MAS (n = 5) (13) further display the same enrichment of type I and II IFN signaling (U12). Finally, using CNA, we identified 7 out of the 12 UDON clusters, based on the comparison of top correlated genes from CNA’s reported top 10 principal components (Supplemental Figure 13, Supplemental Table 7, and Methods), further supporting the validity of UDON clusters. As UDON is a fully unsupervised approach with no prior imposed gene sets, a potential limitation is that individual UDON clusters can be composed entirely of pseudobulks derived from only one patient. Nonetheless, we observed no UDON clusters derived from a single patient or from only one disease group, and cell types did not exclusively group together in the same UDON clusters (except U5), indicating clusters are driven, rather, by gene programs expressed across cell types (Figure 4, C–F). To confirm that UDON results are stable with different target clustering resolutions or fewer samples, we tested a range of clustering resolutions and a reduced data set of patients and controls (Methods). These analyses demonstrate that UDON is highly consistent when most patients that comprise an UDON cluster are present (Supplemental Table 8 and Supplemental Figure 14).

Figure 4 UDON analysis defines new SJIA disease subtypes including complement activation in monocytes in patients with SJIA-LD. (A) Overview of the UDON analysis pipeline, an unsupervised clustering method applied to control normalized patient pseudo-bulks to define disease subtypes. (B) SJIA UDON patient cell subtypes (UDON clusters 1–12), defined by the top cluster marker genes and top enriched pathways (PathwayCommons), are shown in the left heatmap. UDON SJIA subtypes were confirmed from 2 independent bulk SJIA transcriptomics cohorts, as shown to the right of the UDON heatmaps with matching genes, normalized to within-cohort controls. Confirmation of UDON SJIA subtypes from 2 independent large bulk SJIA PBMC transcriptomics cohorts are shown to the right of the UDON heatmap, with matching genes, normalized to within-cohort controls. (C–F) UMAP visualization of control normalized patient pseudobulks for UDON clusters (C), clinical subtypes (D), individual patients (E), and cell populations (F). (G) Gene-to-GO term associations (GO-Elite) for UDON cluster 4 and cluster 6. (H) Serum protein expression of complement component C9 and C5a of healthy controls (n = 10) and patients with SJIA (n = 57) by ELISA. Error bars indicate mean SD. Significant differences calculated by 1-way ANOVA (*P adj ≤ 0.05, **P adj ≤ 0.005, ***P adj ≤ 0.001).

Table 1 UDON cluster summary

Two UDON clusters, U4 (T cell cytotoxicity/IL-12) and U6 (complement induction), which result in distinct inflammatory pathways unique to active and SJIA-LD (Figure 4G)were particularly surprising in our analysis. Specifically, U6 was intriguing as it was consistently induced in monocytes and pre-DC from all patients with SJIA-LD, including complement genes C1QA-C along with IFITM3 and FLT3. This cluster was further characterized by induction of surfactant genes SFTPA1, SFTPA2, and SFTPB, which is particularly striking given the association of U6 with SJIA-LD pseudobulks (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.1) and the histologic finding of dysregulated surfactant processing and PAP in such patients (7) (Table 1, Methods). Complement activation has not been well described in SJIA pathogenesis; thus, we performed an external validation for complement components in serum from patients with SJIA (Figure 4H, Supplemental Figure 15). Using ELISA, we found significantly elevated levels of C9 in patients with SJIA-LD, SJIA-MAS and active SJIA compared with people in the control group or patients with inactive SJIA. Significantly elevated levels for C5a were also observed for patients with active SJIA versus people in the control group and people with inactive SJIA, while C4 was elevated by trend in patients with SJIA-LD and SJIA-MAS patients compared with people in the control group (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 15), supporting that enhanced monocytic and macrophage production of complement represents a high value target for further research.

Identification of new cellular phenotypes associated with de novo SJIA subtypes using SATAY-UDON. While UDON clusters provide intriguing putative insights into cellular and patient heterogeneity with disease, to understand complex phenotypic associations, we require methods to link clinical and diagnostic assay metadata with these predictions. To solve this challenge, we developed an accessory approach called SATAY-UDON. SATAY-UDON considers phenotypes (e.g., disease classification and histology) and molecular correlates (e.g., metabolic readouts) together with nonredundant donor and cell-type associations in each UDON cluster using a metadata enrichment protocol (Figure 5A, Methods). Applied to our SJIA cohort, SATAY-UDON identified 40 phenotype-to-UDON cluster associations, suggesting patients represented in the UDON clusters share underlying clinical or diagnostic features (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 16). A subset of these SATAY-UDON associations is also identified in the top 5 expanded cell types in CNA’s phenotypic association tests (Supplemental Figure 13C, Methods). Importantly, nearly all of these observations were unique to UDON clusters as opposed to clinically defined SJIA subtypes.

Figure 5 SATAY-UDON reveals novel cytokine and IFN signaling networks in SJIA-MAS nonclassical monocytes. (A) Overview of the SATAY-UDON analysis. Associations between UDON clusters and sample metadata (disease group, clinical parameters, or treatment) are assessed for each cell type. (B) SATAY-UDON results depicting associations of UDON clusters with treatments or clinical parameters and cell-types. Cell types are colored (green, inactive SJIA; blue, active SJIA; lilac, SJIA-LD; red, SJIA-MAS) if also associated to a patient group. (C) Revised MarkerFinder analysis and (D) DEG network (P ≤ 0.05) comparing gene programs of CD16 mono pseudobulks of U10 and U12 versus CD16 mono in other UDON clusters. (E) Marker genes and (F) impacted genes of platelet megakaryocyte pseudobulks aligning with the gene program of U7 versus platelet megakaryocytes in other UDON clusters.

SATAY-UDON finds a bias toward patients treated with steroids in UDON cluster U2, which contained genes involved in Erythrocyte differentiation (e.g., FAM10B, FECH, BPGM, and AHSP). All U2 were immature erythrocytes from 3 active SJIA, 3 SJIA-LD and 1 SJIA-MAS samples. In contrast, U1 was associated with fever, which was also comprised of erythrocytes (and platelets) and enriched in genes encoding hemoglobin subunits as opposed to differentiation (Supplemental Figure 17 and Table 1).

In UDON cluster U4, we observed a strong association with high absolute neutrophil count (ANC) and higher C-reactive protein (CRP), well accepted markers for high underlying disease activity in SJIA (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 17). U4 consists primarily of cytotoxic T cells and CD4 and CD8 mixed cells from 3 different active SJIA samples and 5 SJIA-LD samples. U4 marker genes are enriched in IL-12 mediated signaling and predicted cytotoxicity associated genes (e.g., KLRF1, PRF1, and CCL4) (Supplemental Figure 17 and Table 1).

Intriguingly, UDON cluster U12 showed associations of both fever (with CD16 Monocytes and pre-DCs) and CXCL9 secretion (several myeloid and lymphoid populations), comprising all patients with MAS plus one patient defined as active SJIA but noted to have subclinical MAS, further validating the clinical connection between these patients. U12 was principally associated with type I and II IFN signaling, with IFNγ as the central driver of CXCL9 secretion (16). A more focused transcriptional analysis of CD16+ monocyte pseudobulks found 3 different CD16+ monocyte transcriptional phenotypes associated with distinct inflammatory and RNA-binding pathways, which subdivided patients with active SJIA, MAS, and SJIA-LD into novel subsets. We identified an expanded U12 cluster of patients with active SJIA, MAS, and SJIA-LD, as well as a U10 cluster of CD16+ monocyte pseudobulks from patients with active SJIA, MAS, and SJIA-LD, both of which were distinct from other CD16+ monocyte pseudobulks. The U10 cluster, defined by marker genes IL1R2 and CD163, was associated with elevated S100A12 serum levels. The U12 cluster was associated with elevated CXCL9 serum levels and upstream of both type I and II IFN pathway genes, we observed upregulation of a network of key inflammatory transcription factors previously implicated in IFN regulation (STAT1 and IRF1) (Figure 5, C and D). This further supports a central role of CD16 monocytes in driving the IFN response in SJIA-MAS.

Finally, UDON cluster U7, enriched in TLR signaling among platelets and megakaryocytes was found to be associated with elevated serum levels of S100A8/A9 and S100A12. Notably, S100A8 and S100A9 mRNAs were the principal markers of this population. Unsupervised analysis of these platelet pseudobulks found an expanded U7 cluster comprised of 3 patients with active SJIA and 1 patient with MAS, enriched in genes involved in the induction of apoptosis (e.g., NOTCH2 and TNFSF10) and NF-κB signaling (e.g., IRAK1 and TRAF3) (Figure 5, E and F). Given emerging data that S100 proteins signal through TLR (25), these findings could indicate a novel mechanism where platelet-mediated activation via S100 proteins drives inflammation in SJIA. Hence, these findings support the notion that heterogenous immunological diseases with variable clinical features and biomarkers may stem from identifiable cell-type–specific disease subtypes.

UDON clusters represent broadly conserved transcriptional programs across a pan-immune landscape. To determine if these disrupted signaling networks are unique to SJIA or shared across other systemic inflammatory disorders, we performed a comprehensive pan-immune survey of de novo subtypes, leveraging existing single-cell profiles from 41 patients with SLE and 982 healthy donors (OneK1K cohort) (2, 3). We first performed UDON on a previously reported cohort of 33 patients with childhood-onset SLE (cSLE), as well as 8 patients with adult-onset SLE (aSLE) with matched controls (2). Using our 30 PBMC cell populations as a common reference, we produced pseudobulk folds for each child and adult relative to their matched controls. To assess the disease significance, we also produced pseudobulk folds for all healthy controls, relative to their collective average (Figure 6A, Methods). When applied to these SLE pseudobulk differentials, UDON found 21 stable clusters, after considering a range of possible resolutions (Figure 6B, Methods). While most of the UDON clusters were primarily composed of pediatric cases, only 3 (U5, U16, and U19) were unique to cSLE, and no clusters were unique to a single patient (Supplemental Figure 18). Notably, 8 of the SLE-UDON clusters mapped to at least 1 SJIA-UDON cluster, with most of the remaining mapping to SJIA cell and/or subtype signature (e.g., CD16 monocytes in SJIA-LD) (Supplemental Figure 18 and Table 2). Further analysis of SLE UDON cluster U3 showed that this CD14/CD16 monocyte–dominated cluster corresponded to our complement-associated SJIA-LD–enriched cluster U6 and type I and II IFN-associated SJIA-MAS–enriched U12, based on gene set enrichment (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 18).

Figure 6 UDON analysis identifies broad subtypes and inflammatory programs in a pan-immune atlas. (A) Joint UMAP of SLE cohort (adult, child, controls) with healthy PBMC samples in the OneK1K cohort (pseudobulk folds). The drawn boundaries in the UMAP designate control enriched populations (grey) versus SLE (black). (B) Visualization of only SLE samples from panel A, colored according to the UDON cluster number. (C) Marker genes in SLE-UDON cluster 3 (n = 60) that overlap with enriched SJIA-UDON clusters 6 (complement activation) and 12 (interferon signaling). (D) Age-independent and age-specific SATAY-UDON results for selected SLE clinical parameters (blue, P < 0.10 CMH test; green, P < 0.10 adult-specific; pink, P < 0.10 child-specific 1-sided Fisher’s Exact Test; yellow star, FDR-adjusted P < 0.10)). (E) Joint UMAP of SJIA, OneK1K and SLE samples (each dot is a normalized pseudobulk) for SJIA UDON marker genes, colored by the known clinical subtype of each sample. The drawn boundaries in the UMAP designate control-enriched populations (grey) versus systemic inflammatory disease (black). (F) Visualization of only SJIA samples on the same UMAP as panel E, colored according to UDON cluster number from Fig. 4C. (G) Same UMAP as panel E but highlighting the SLE samples, colored by projected SJIA-UDON cluster labels from panel F onto SLE samples. (H) Heatmap of common DEGs (fold > 1.2 and empirical Bayes t test P < 0.05, 2 sided), for SJIA UDON cluster 12 CD16 monocyte pseudobulk folds versus other CD16 monocytes in the SJIA cohort and SLE cohort. (I) Heatmap of common DEGs (fold > 1.2 and empirical Bayes t test P < 0.05, 2 sided), for SLE UDON cluster 18 platelet pseudobulk folds versus other platelets in the SLE and OneK1K cohort. (J) Proposed model for disease heterogeneity among systemic inflammatory disease patients and presumably healthy donors in the populations.

Table 2 SJIA and SLE UDON cluster comparison summary

To examine the associations of UDON clusters with markers of SLE disease activity, we used SATAY-UDON with the associated SLE clinical metadata (2), which replicated earlier findings as well as proposed new disease associations (Figure 6D, Supplemental Figure 19, and Supplemental Table 9). For these analyses, we employed both the CMH procedure to account for covariate association differences among adult and pediatric patients in addition to the standard Fisher Exact test, applied separately to each age group (Methods). Prior work with this cohort demonstrated a strong IFN signature across several cell types and associated abundance of those clusters with higher cSLE disease activity (2, 19). In support of this, we found that SLE UDON clusters that map to IFN signaling (SLE-U3 and SLE-U11) (Supplemental Figure 18) in CD16 Monocytes and B Memory cells were associated with high SLE disease activity index (SLEDAI) scores, as well as in NK cells associated with kidney involvement (adjusted P < 0.1, CMH). More age-specific associations of IFN signaling UDON clusters, U3 and U11, were observed with dsDNA levels, serum subscore of the SLEDAI, and pyuria (Figure 6D).

Strikingly, we also found a previously unrecognized association of higher complement component C4 levels in children with SLE-U13, which maps to IL-6 mediated signaling events, and this association was driven by a subset of lymphoid cell types, including NK, CD8 mixed, and regulatory T cells. C4 was similarly associated with IL-5 mediated signaling SLE-U5 cluster, driven by monocytic cell-types (adjusted P < 0.1 for CMH test) (Figure 6D). These findings are notable as they nominate gene pathways that may be relevant in patients with lupus without hypocomplementemia. We further identified associations of specific treatments such as hydroxychloroquine with SLE-U18 (mapping to the clotting cascade) and other age-group–specific associations of SLE-U3 and SLE-U11 with rash, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and arthritis in children (Supplemental Figure 19 and Supplemental Table 9).

Finally, to determine the overall pan-immune landscape of these inflammatory diseases we joint embedded SLE pseudobulk differentials and those derived from 982 healthy donors from the OneK1K cohort into a SJIA-centric UMAP via UMAP projection. Considering all 30 cell types, we show broad alignment of controls from all 3 cohorts with inactive SJIA as well as alignment of SJIA-MAS with aSLE (Figure 6, E and F, Methods). Projecting labels from SLE to SJIA pseudobulk differentials, we found that the monocytes of a subset of cSLE patients phenocopy the SJIA macrophage activation (SJIA-U12) (Figure 6, G and H). While the OneK1K cohort presumably comprises only healthy controls, it was previously discovered that known and novel autoimmunity-quantitative trait loci associated with distinct autoimmunity implicated regulators in specific cell types (3). Given these results, we projected all healthy control pseudobulk differentials into both SJIA and SLE UDON clusters. Inspection of these results found that multiple SLE UDON subtypes were assigned to a small number of people in the healthy control group (Supplemental Figure 18C), including intermediate-monocytes of complement/interferon-associated SLE-U3 and fibrin clotting-associated platelets from SLE-U18 (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 19C). These findings support the hypothesis that single-cell genomics can identify emerging conserved autoimmune programs in health and disease as well dominate novel diagnostic gene-regulatory programs (Figure 6J).