RB1-deficient prostate tumor growth and metastasis are vulnerable to ferroptosis induction via the E2F/ACSL4 axis

Murine models. The PB-Cre4–transgenic mice and Ptenfl/fl mice have been previously described (47). Ptenfl/fl mice were first crossed with PB-Cre4 mice and lineage marked by ROSA-tdTomato (The Jackson Laboratory, stock 007914) reporter mice. The resulting compound mice were then crossed with Rb1fl/fl mice (The Jackson Laboratory, stock 026563) to generate conditional double knockout of Pten and Rb1 in the prostate epithelium and lineage marking by ROSA-tdTomato. The 3 genotypes of mice were maintained on a C57BL/6 background.

Plasmids, reagents, and antibodies. Glycerol stocks of pLKO.1 shRNA plasmids targeting RB1, RBL1, RBL2, E2F1, and ACSL4 were purchased from Horizon (TRCN0000010418/TRCN0000010419 for RB1; TRCN0000040018/TRCN0000040021 for RBL1; TRCN0000039923/TRCN0000039926 for RBL2; TRCN0000000249/TRCN0000000252 for E2F1; TRCN0000045539/TRCN0000045540 for ACSL4). Rc/CMV RB1 and LentiCRISPR v2 were purchased from Addgene. The sgRNAs targeting RB1 were designed using Broad Institute GPP sgRNA Designer (https://portals.broadinstitute.org/gpp/public/). The sgRNA oligo pairs containing BsmBI compatible ends (Supplemental Table 5) were synthesized from IDT and annealed. Golden gate assembly with the BsmBI enzyme was used to clone the annealed oligos into LentiCRISPR v2 vectors. Human E2F1, E2F2, or E2F3 cDNA was cloned into pCMV-Tag2B vector to generate its expression plasmid, respectively. The putative E2F1 binding sites on human ACSL4 promoter was predicted with JASPAR 2020 transcription factor binding profile database (http://jaspar.genereg.net/). An approximately 3 kb ACSL4 full-length promoter containing all 3 E2F1 binding clusters and its 4 progressive deletion mutants were cloned from normal prostate tissue genomic DNA (Origene) using the Phusion High-Fidelity PCR kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with specific primer sets (Supplemental Table 6) into pGL3-basic vector (Promega) for luciferase reporter assay. All mutant constructs of ACSL4-Luc reporter were generated using a QuikChange II XL Site-Direct Mutagenesis (Agilent Technologies) and confirmed by sequencing. Ampicillin, kanamycin, and puromycin were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. RSL3, ferrostatin-1, JKE-1674, and PRGL493 were purchased from Cayman Chemical. Imidazole ketone erastin was purchased from Selleckchem. Polyethylenimine (PEI) was purchased from Polysciences. RPMI, DMEM, Opti-MEM–reduced serum media, and FBS were from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Protein G Sepharose 4 Fast Flow beads were purchased from GE Healthcare. The antibodies for Western blotting are listed below: anti-RB1 (4H1), anti-RBL1 (D3P3C), anti-RBL2 (D9T7M), anti-Ezh2 (D2C9), anti-Cyclin E1 (D7T3U), and anti-GAPDH (D16H11) antibodies were purchased from Cell Signaling Technology. Anti-ACSL4 (A305-358A) and anti-E2F1 (A300-765A) antibodies were purchased from Bethyl Laboratories. Anti-AR (N-20) antibody was purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology. Anti-PSA (K92110R) antibody was purchased from Meridian Bioscience. For ChIP assays, anti-E2F1 (no. 3742) and normal IgG were purchased from Cell Signaling Technology. Anti-E2F3 (MA5-11319) was purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Cell culture and transfection. LNCaP, PC-3, 22Rv1, DU145, C4-2, A549, HepG2, MCF7, RWPE-1, and 293T cells were purchased from ATCC. BPH-1 cells were purchased Sigma-Aldrich. Cells were checked for mycoplasma using the MycoAlert Mycoplasma Detection Kit (Lonza). The prostate cancer cells were cultured in RPMI medium. A549, HepG2, MCF7 and 293T cells were cultured in DMEM medium. Complete growth media were supplied with 10% FBS, 2 mM glutamine, and 100 U/mL penicillin-streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). All cells were maintained at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . Transfections were performed using TransIT-X2 (Mirus Bio LLC) according to manufacturer’s instruction. In brief, 1 μg of DNA plasmids were transfected into 1 × 105 cells in a 6-well dish. Cells were recovered into completed media after a 12-hour transfection and then harvested at the indicated times.

Lentiviral transduction and stable cell line establishment. To establish stable RB-knockdown or -knockout cells, 293T cells were used for virus packing. Briefly, the pLKO.1/LentiCRISPR v2, psPAX2, pMD2.G plasmids, and PEI (DNA/PEI = 1:4) were mixed in Opti-MEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 15 minutes and transfected into 293T cells. At 48 and 72 hours after transfection, the virus-containing medium was collected and filtered with a 0.45 μm filter. The virus-containing suspension was mixed with fresh culture medium at 1:1 ratio, supplemented with 4 μg/ml polybrene (Santa Cruz Biotechnology), and then applied to the cells. 48 hours after virus infection, cells were selected using puromycin for 48 hours. For CRISPR knockout cell lines, single-cell clones were isolated and validated using Western blotting.

Cell viability analyses. To analyze ferroptotic cell death, cell viability was measured using the CellTiter-Glo 3D Cell Viability Assay kit (Promega). Briefly, we plated the cells in white-walled 96-well plates (Falcon) at the density of 1.0 × 104 cells/well and treated the cells with ferroptosis inducers and/or inhibitors for 24 hours. After the treatment, one volume of the CellTiter-Glo 3D reagent was added into each well, mixed on a thermomixer at 750 rpm for 5 minutes, and then incubated at room temperature for another 20 minutes. The luminance signal for a 250-millisecond integration time was measured using a SpectraMax M3 Multi-Mode Microplate Reader (Molecular Devices).

Lipid peroxidation assay. The RSL3-induced lipid peroxidation was measured by using the BODIPY 581/591 C11 probe (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Briefly, cells plated in 6-well plates were loaded with 10 μM BODIPY C11 at 37°C for 30 minutes and then treated with RSL3 and ferrostatin-1 for indicated times. After treatment, cells were harvested by trypsinization and resuspended in PBS. The cell suspension was loaded into 96-well black-walled plates and measured the fluorescence signal using a microplate reader. Lipid peroxidation was determined by calculating the ratio of oxidized (Ex/Em = 485:535 nm) to reduced (Ex/Em = 560/591 nm) C11 fluorescence signal.

RNA extraction, qPCR, and Western blotting. The total RNA from LNCaP, 22Rv1, PC-3, and DU145 cells was extracted using TRIzol and the PureLink RNA mini kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s instructions. To eliminate genomic DNA contamination, the PureLink DNase on-column digest kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was applied. The total RNA was then transcribed into cDNA using the PrimeScript RT Master Mix (Takara Bio). Triplicate samples were run for qPCR on a ViiA 7 Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using SsoAdvanced Universal SYBR Green Supermix with specific primer sets (Supplemental Table 7). The Ct values were normalized using the level of RPLP0 as a reference gene. For Western blotting, cells were lysed in RIPA buffer (Boston BioProducts) supplemented with Complete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail and Phosphatase Inhibitor Cocktail 2 (Sigma-Aldrich). The protein content of each sample was quantified using the BCA protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cell lysates were diluted, mixed with 6× Laemmli buffer (Boston BioProducts), and boiled at 95°C for 5 minutes. Denatured proteins were separated on NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris gels with MOPS buffer SDS running buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes (GE Healthcare) using the standard wet transfer method. Membranes were blocked with 5% milk at room temperature for 1 hour and then incubated with specific antibodies at 4°C overnight. The HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies and ECL substrate (GE Healthcare) were applied to visualize the bands of specific proteins (see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

ChIP track plot and ChIP qPCR. The E2F1 and RB ChIP-Seq fold changes over control signals were downloaded from GSE36614 (GEO), GSE67809 (GEO), GSE94958 (GEO), GSE154191 (GEO), ENCSR000EVJ (ENCODE), ENCSR000EWX (ENCODE), and GSE176402 (GEO), respectively. The track plots for ChIP-Seq signals were plotted by trackViewer (v 1.27.13) (63). To confirm the endogenous binding of E2F1 to ACSL4 promoter, ChIP assays were performed as described previously (64). Briefly, cells were fixed in 1% formaldehyde at room temperature for 10 minutes and then harvested and lysed in ChIP lysis buffer (1% SDS, 5 mM EDTA, 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH = 8.1) supplemented with protease inhibitors. Chromatin was fragmented using a sonicator (Branson) and diluted and immunoprecipitated with normal IgG, E2F1, or E2F3 antibody at 4°C overnight. On the next day, the protein G–Sepharose beads were added and incubated at 4°C for 1 hour. The beads were washed sequentially with TSE I (0.1% SDS, 1% Triton X-100, 2 mM EDTA, 20 mM Tris-HCl, pH = 8.1, 150 mM NaCl), TSE II (0.1% SDS, 1% Triton X-100, 2 mM EDTA, 20 mM Tris-HCl, pH = 8.1, 500 mM NaCl), and buffer III (0.25 M LiCl, 1% NP40, 1% deoxycholate, 1 mM EDTA, 10 mM Tris-HCl, pH=8.1) for 10 minutes each and twice with TE buffer. The chromatin was released from the beads using elution buffer (1% SDS with 0.1 M NaHCO 3 ) and decrosslinked by heating at 65°C overnight. The QIAquick PCR Purification Kit (Qiagen) was used for DNA fragment purification. To quantify the binding of endogenous E2F1 to ACSL4 promoter, qPCR was performed using SsoAdvanced Universal SYBR Green Supermix with specific primer sets (Supplemental Table 8).

Copy number analysis. Data files were downloaded from cBioPortal (39). For the Beltran et al. data set (40), copy number alterations were based on log 2 copy number values. For cutoff thresholds, values of −0.3 to −0.9 were classified as heterozygous deletions; those lower than −0.9 were classified as homozygous deletions; those 0.3 to 0.9 were classified as 1-copy gains; and those higher than 0.9 were classified as >1-copy gains. For other data sets, “0” reflected no alterations, “–1” was classified as heterozygous deletions, “–2” as homozygous deletions, “1” as 1-copy gains, and “2” as >1-copy gains.

Histology and IHC. Mouse tissues were dissected and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for histology and IHC analysis. For staining, the tissues were embedded in paraffin according to standard procedures. 5 μm sections were cut and processed for histology or immunostaining. The following primary antibodies were used: 4-hydroxynonenal (Genox, MHN-020P, 1:500), COX-2 (Cell Signaling Technology, D5H5, 1:400), AR [Abcam, EPR1535(2), 1:250], CK8 (Abcam, EP1628Y, 1:250), SYP (Abcam, YE269, 1:400), and Ki67 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, SP6, 1:100). The stained slides were visualized by a bright-field microscope.

Lipidomics by untargeted high-resolution LC-MS/MS. The lipidomic analysis was performed as we previously described (47). Briefly, cells in 10 cm dishes at 80%–90% confluency were harvested in PBS, and protein content was measured using the BCA protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for sample normalization. Nonpolar lipids were extracted with MTBE and dried using a SpeedVac Vacuum Concentrator (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with no heat. Lipid samples were resuspended in 35 μL of 50% isopropanol/50% MeOH. 10 μL of samples were injected for reversed-phase (C 18 ) LC-MS/MS using a hybrid QExactive Plus Orbitrap mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled to an Agilent 1100 HPLC in DDA mode using positive/negative ion polarity switching (top 8 in both modes). The lipidomics data were analyzed using LipidSearch 4.1.9 software. The software identifies intact lipid molecules based on their molecular weight and fragmentation pattern using an internal library of predicted fragment ions per lipid class, and the spectra were then aligned based on retention time and MS1 peak areas are quantified across sample conditions.

PC-3 xenografts and in vivo treatment. 1 × 106 shCT or shRB PC-3 cells were mixed with 100 μL Matrigel (Corning) and implanted subcutaneously into the right flanks of 6- to 8-week-old male nude mice (Foxn1nu, The Jackson Laboratory). The tumor volume was measured using calipers and calculated as L × W2 × 0.52, where L (length) stands for the largest tumor diameter and W (width) stands for the diameter perpendicular to the length. When tumor volumes were approximately 80–100 mm3 in PC3 xenografts or circulating RFP tumor cells had begun to emerge in peripheral blood of PPR-RFP mice (around 7.5 months), vehicle or JKE-1674 (25 mg/kg, dissolved in 10% ethanol and 90% PEG-400, Sigma-Aldrich) were administered orally to mice every other day.

Statistics. No statistics was applied to determine sample size. The studies involving mice were randomized. The investigators were not blinded to allocation during experiments and outcome assessment. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism software. For comparison of two experimental groups, an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. For comparison of more than two groups, 1-way or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used. When data from multiple groups were not normally distributed, a Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was used. For analysis of categorical data, 2 × 2 contingency tables were constructed, and data sets were compared using Fisher’s exact test. Survival outcomes were evaluated using Kaplan-Meier survivor estimates and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. P values of less than 0.05 were considered to be statistically significant.

Study approval. Mouse studies were approved by the Duke IACUC under protocol A238-18-10.