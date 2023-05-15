Ferroptosis: the vulnerability within a cancer monster

Ferroptosis is a recently identified, iron-dependent form of programmed cell death that is distinct from other cell death pathways, such as apoptosis, necrosis, or autophagy (1). During ferroptosis, cells die due to increased lipid peroxidation caused by the accumulation of ROS, leading to cell membrane destruction and, ultimately, cell death (2). Long-chain acyl-CoA synthetase 4 (ACSL4) and glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) are two major enzymes that positively and negatively regulate ferroptosis, respectively (3) (Figure 1A). Like other isozymes of this family, ACSL4 converts free long-chain fatty acids into fatty acyl-CoA esters. However, ACSL4 is unique in that it preferentially utilizes polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), such as arachidonic acid (AA), as a substrate, facilitating PUFA incorporation into phospholipids on the cellular membranes. Excessive iron-dependent peroxidation of PUFA-containing phospholipids (PUFA-PLs) is a trigger of ferroptosis, implicating ACSL4 as a critical inducer of ferroptotic cell death (4). Contrary to the ferroptosis-inducing role of ACSL4, the phospholipid peroxidase GPX4 is an antioxidant defense enzyme that converts toxic lipid peroxides to nontoxic alcohols, thereby repairing oxidative damage and inhibiting ferroptosis (3, 5).

Figure 1 RB1 loss sensitizes cancer cells to GPX4 inhibitors by tilting the balance between the pro- and antiferroptosis effects of ACSL4 and GPX4, respectively. Ferroptosis is an iron- and ROS-dependent cell death pathway that is tightly controlled by two opposing enzymes, ACSL4 and GPX4. Respectively, ACSL4 and GPX4 induce and deplete lipid peroxidation, a prerequisite for ferroptosis. (A) In RB1-intact cells, ACSL4 expression is nearly undetectable due to the lack of E2F1-mediated transcriptional activation, resulting in a low level of PUFA-PLs. Due to this weak ferroptotic potential, the cells do not undergo notable ferroptosis, even when GPX4 function is inhibited. (B) Upon RB loss, E2F transcription factors induce ACSL4 expression, resulting in PUFA-PL accumulation and a high ferroptotic potential, which is kept in check by GPX4 that is abundantly expressed in most cancer cells and protects the cells from autonomous ferroptosis. However, this strong ferroptotic potential is unblocked when RB1-deficient cells are treated with GPX4 inhibitors, resulting in massive ferroptosis and cell death.

It has been reported that intracellular iron and its uptake are substantially enhanced in rapidly proliferating cells, such as cancer cells, compared with normal cells (6). In addition, cancer cells often have an abnormal lipid metabolism and increased ROS production (7). All of these predispose cancer cells to iron-dependent, ROS-mediated ferroptosis. Cancer cells counteract this challenge by increasing the expression or activity of ferroptosis-inhibiting pathways, such as GPX4 (8) (Figure 1A). As shown in the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia database, almost all prostate cancer (PCa) cell lines tested express GPX4 abundantly and at a level much higher than the benign prostate cell line, PRECLH (https://sites.broadinstitute.org/ccle/). As such, ferroptosis inducers, including GPX4 inhibitors, have some specificity in targeting cancer cells while sparing normal cells. Indeed, several therapeutics for various cancer types have harnessed ferroptosis as a targeted therapy for tumor suppression. For instance, altretamine, a chemotherapy drug that alkylates DNA, causes cell death, and is commonly used for the treatment of late-stage ovarian cancer, has been shown to induce ferroptosis via inhibiting GPX4 (9). Sulfasalazine, a nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drug traditionally used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, has recently been shown to induce ferroptosis in head and neck cancer (10). Further, sorafenib, a multikinase (VEGFR, PDGFR, c-Kit, and RET) inhibitor used to treat hepatocellular carcinoma, can also induce ferroptosis (11).

There is increasing evidence of a correlation between ferroptosis and therapy-refractory or drug-resistant cancer cells (6, 8), such as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (6), small cell lung cancer (12), and triple-negative breast cancer (13). Therapy-resistant PCa cells develop a mesenchymal transcriptional profile that can cause an increased lipid update and synthesis of polyunsaturated lipids (6, 14). Besides lipid peroxidation, iron also plays a vital role in ferroptosis. Thus, the cancer cells adapt by modulating iron metabolism pathways for their advantage. Precisely, PCa cells express higher levels of the transferrin receptors that are important for intracellular iron uptake (15) and reduce the levels of ferroportin, a mediator of iron export, all of which would lead to a higher intracellular iron pool in PCa cells. Moreover, ACSL4 is drastically increased in castration-resistant PCa cells, such as DU145, PC3, and NCI-H660 cells, suggesting enhanced lipid peroxidation. Such an increase in lipids, a labile iron pool, and ACSL4 expression in PCa cells could contribute to increased GPX4 dependency and, therefore, vulnerability to GPX4 inhibitors. Indeed, GPX4 is generally abundantly expressed in PCa cells, which is consistent with its role in preventing the ferroptotic death of cancer cells. Ferroptosis inducers, therefore, may be exploited for cancer therapy both in terms of treating primary PCa and preventing treatment resistance. Zhou et al. have shown that flubendazole, an anthelmintic that is used to treat worm infection, elicits antitumor effects by targeting P53 and promoting ferroptosis in castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) (16). However, the genetic mechanisms that predispose advanced PCa to ferroptosis remain elusive, despite the paramount importance of such understanding for the selection of patient populations for ferroptosis-inducing agents. In this issue of the JCI, Wang et al. report that the loss of the retinoblastoma (RB1) gene, which occurs in high frequency in many treatment-resistant cancers, including CRPC, sensitizes cancer cells to ferroptosis through upregulation of ACSL4 expression (17).