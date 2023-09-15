Noncanonical CDK4 signaling rescues diabetes in a mouse model by promoting β cell differentiation

Homozygous replacement of WT Cdk4 with Cdk4-R24C rescued diabetes in Irs2–/– male mice. To test whether activating CDK4 rescued lost β cell mass in IRS2-null mice, we mated mice doubly heterozygous in all tissues (Figure 1A) for a loss-of-function allele of Irs2 (12) and a gain-of-function allele of Cdk4, Cdk4-R24C. Cdk4-R24C contains an engineered point mutation at the endogenous Cdk4 locus rendering CDK4 resistant to inhibition by INK-family inhibitors (22). Progeny of matings in which both dam and sire were Irs2+/–; Cdk4-WT/R24C included the 6 genotypes of interest: Irs2 WT (+/+) or KO (–/–) that were WT (WT/WT), heterozygous (WT/R24C), or homozygous (R24C/R24C) for Cdk4-R24C at the Cdk4 locus. We did not study mice heterozygous for Irs2 deletion, given their normal glucose homeostasis in our colony (15). Both males and females were analyzed.

Figure 1 Homozygous replacement of Cdk4 with Cdk4-R24C rescued diabetes in Irs2–/– male mice. (A) Breeding dams and sires doubly heterozygous for Cdk4-R24C (whole body knockin) and the Irs2–/– allele (whole-body KO) produced littermate 8–12 week experimental mice of the genotypes shown. Irs2+/– progeny were not studied. (B–D) Nonfasting blood glucose (n ≥ 7) (B), and blood glucose time course (n ≥ 6) (C) and AUC (n ≥ 6) (D) after i.p. glucose challenge. (E–G) Body composition analysis by 1H-MRS Echo-MRI with body weight (n ≥ 6) (E), percentage lean mass (n ≥ 6) (F), and percentage fat mass (n ≥ 6) (G). Circulating plasma insulin levels (n ≥ 4) (H) were measured by ELISA. Glycemic response to i.p. insulin challenge (n ≥ 6) (I) was difficult to interpret due to markedly different baseline values. (J) Hyperinsulinemic euglycemic clamp showed that insulin resistance in Irs2–/– mice was not rescued by homozygous Cdk4-R24C (n = 3). Only male mice shown here; for females see Supplemental Figure 1. Statistics by 1-way (ANOVA with Tukey’s posthoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

As expected (12, 13), male Irs2–/–; Cdk4-WT/WT mice had elevated nonfasting blood glucose (Figure 1B) and were markedly glucose intolerant (Figure 1, C and D). Female Irs2–/– mice, as previously reported, had only a slight, nonsignificant elevation in fasting blood glucose and glucose tolerance even when studied at a slightly older age or after 4 weeks of high-fat feeding (Supplemental Figure 1, A–G; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166490DS1). Remarkably, homozygous replacement of Cdk4-WT with Cdk4-R24C in Irs2–/– males completely restored random nonfasting and postchallenge glucose curves to levels equivalent to nondiabetic controls (Figure 1, B–D). Cdk4 heterozygous (WT/R24C) replacement did not lead to discernible improvement in glucose tolerance in Irs2–/– mice (Figure 1, B–D). Thus, whole-body homozygous, but not heterozygous, replacement of Cdk4-WT with Cdk4-R24C provided effective protection against diabetes in male mice lacking IRS2.

Cdk4-R24C rescue of Irs2–/– diabetes was not due to improved insulin sensitivity. In addition to islet growth benefits (21, 22, 25), CDK4 was reported to enhance insulin sensitivity in insulin responsive tissues such as adipose and liver (26, 27). We hypothesized that restoration of glucose metabolism in Irs2–/– male mice was due to improved insulin sensitivity, increased insulin secretory capacity, or both. Irs2–/–;CdK4-R24C/R24C males were heavier than littermate controls, with increased percentage fat mass and reduced lean mass (Figure 1, E–G). This effect was not observed in high fat–fed females (Supplemental Figure 1, H–J). Plasma insulin measurements confirmed hyperinsulinemia in Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C males (Figure 1H), suggesting rescue of insulin secretory capacity in the context of at least some residual insulin resistance. Insulin tolerance tests were difficult to interpret due to different baseline glucose levels (Figure 1I); expressing the data as percentage baseline glucose did not help clarify whether insulin resistance was rescued (data not shown). Hyperinsulinemic euglycemic clamp revealed that the glucose infusion rate, low in Irs2–/– mice, was not rescued by homozygous R24C alleles, suggesting that impaired insulin sensitivity in IRS2-null mice was not improved by Cdk4-R24C (Figure 1J). The increased fat mass in Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C mice (Figure 1G) could be consistent with enhanced insulin-responsive lipogenesis in adipocytes, but, if present, this was insufficient to rescue whole-body insulin resistance. Taken together, these data suggest that the rescue of diabetes in IRS2-null mice by Cdk4-R24C was due to correction of insulin deficiency rather than insulin responsiveness.

Cdk4-R24C restored β cell mass and increased β cell proliferation in Irs2–/– male mice. Since homozygous Cdk4-R24C alleles rescued glucose intolerance in male mice by correcting insulin deficiency, we predicted that β cell function, mass, or both were restored in Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C mice. As expected, pancreas sections showed that islets in male Irs2–/–;Cdk4-WT/WT mice had less immunoreactivity for insulin than controls. In contrast, male Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C mice had fully rescued islet morphology and insulin staining (Figure 2A). Pancreas weight was similar among genotypes (Figure 2B), but β cell mass estimated using a ratiometric approach showed a complete rescue of percentage insulin-stained area and β cell mass in Cdk4-R24C homozygous, but not heterozygous, male mice (Figure 2, C and D). Since CDK4 is a positive regulator of the cell cycle, we hypothesized that the expanded β cell mass in Cdk4-R24C homozygous mice was due to increased β cell proliferation. In pancreas sections from male mice, the percentage β cells with nuclear BrdU (Figure 2, E and F) or pHH3 (Figure 2, G and H) labeling was increased in Cdk4-R24C homozygous mice over diabetic controls. BrdU incorporation was only significantly increased by Cdk4-R24C in the Irs2–/– context, suggesting the proliferation was amplified by insulin resistance. Analysis of pancreas sections also showed a nonsignificant reduction in β cell apoptosis in Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C male mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, expanded β cell mass due to increased proliferation, and possibly reduced cell death, likely contributed to the diabetes rescue.

Figure 2 Cdk4-R24C rescued β cell mass and proliferation in Irs2–/– mice. (A) Pancreas of adult male mice immunostained for insulin (brown) and counterstained with hematoxylin (purple). (B–D) (n ≥ 5): Wet weight of dissected pancreas before fixation (B) was multiplied by the percentage islet area (C) to estimate β cell mass (D). (E and F) (n ≥ 5) Images from BrdU (red), insulin (green) and Dapi (blue) stained sections (E) were used to quantify the percentage of insulin-positive cells that had BrdU+ nuclei (F). (G and H) (n ≥ 6) Images from pHH3 (red), insulin (green) and Dapi (blue) stained sections (G) were used to quantify the percentage of insulin+ cells that had pHH3+ nuclei (H). Images in A, E, and G are representative of n ≥ 5 experiments. Original magnification, ×200 (A, E, and G). Statistics by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s posthoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We considered the possibility that the Cdk4-R24C variant might have altered RNA or protein kinetics that resulted in overexpression of the Cdk4-R24C variant relative to the WT Cdk4 isoform. To test this possibility we expressed these variants in mouse islet cells using equal multiplicity of infection (MOI) of adenovirus. Both variants produced similar amounts of protein by immunoblot (Supplemental Figure 3).

Cdk4-R24C restored islet morphological defects in IRS2-null male mice. Although proliferation was statistically increased in male Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C mice compared with Irs2–/– controls, the overall frequency of proliferation remained low and seemed insufficient to explain the marked improvement in islet morphology and insulin content. To better assess islet architecture, we performed immunofluorescence for insulin and glucagon (Figure 3A). Irs2–/–;Cdk4-WT/WT islets from male mice stained poorly for insulin, with reduced staining intensity in general and marked heterogeneity among β cells compared with controls. Islet architecture was also disrupted in male Irs2–/– islets, with α cells no longer restricted to the periphery but instead intermixed with β cells (Figure 3A). Many of the insulin-low cells were also negative for glucagon, suggesting impaired β cell insulin production rather than cell loss with resulting islet collapse, consistent with the previously demonstrated β cell dedifferentiation reported in this model (14, 28). Remarkably, the quality and intensity of insulin staining, and the islet architecture, were completely restored to normal levels in male mice bearing homozygous Cdk4-R24C alleles (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Cdk4-R24C corrected β cell dedifferentiation in Irs2–/– islets. (A) Pancreas sections stained for insulin (green) and glucagon (red). (B–E) Bulk RNA-Seq of islets isolated from Control (Irs2+/+;Cdk4-WT/WT) (n = 3), Diabetic (Irs2–/–;Cdk4-WT/WT) (n = 3), and Rescue (Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C) (n = 2) genotypes. Principal component analysis showed clean partitioning of the genotypes (C). K-means clustering (D) revealed 3 clusters in which mRNA abundance was disrupted during decompensation (Diabetic) and partially recovered (Rescue). Cluster E, containing genes that were reduced in Irs2–/–; Cdk4-WT/WT (Diabetic) mice and partially restored in Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C (Rescue) mice, shown in the heat map in (E) mapped to the GO term regulation of insulin secretion. (F–H) Pancreas sections immunostained for insulin (green), dapi (blue), and ALDH1A3 (F), FOXO1 (G), or PDX1 (H) (all red) confirm that β cell dedifferentiation signature in Irs2–/– male mice was rescued by homozygous Cdk4-R24C. Grayscale insets reflect red-channel immunofluorescence in (F–H). (I) Glucose stimulated insulin secretion performed on dispersed mouse islet cells transduced with the indicated adenoviruses, normalized to insulin content (n = 4). Images in A and F–H are representative of n ≥ 2 experiments. Original magnification, ×200(A and F–H). Statistics by t test; **P < 0.01.

Gene signature analysis suggested rescue of β cell function. To dissect the mechanism by which R24C-R24C rescued Irs2–/– islet function, we used RNA-Seq to assess gene expression level changes. Whole islets were isolated from adult male mice of control (Irs2+/+;Cdk4-WT/WT), diabetic (Irs2–/–;Cdk4-WT/WT), and rescue (Irs2–/–;Cdk4-R24C/R24C) genotypes (Figure 3B) and sent for library generation and sequencing. The samples cleanly partitioned based on principal component analysis (Figure 3C). Intriguingly, the major GO terms determining sample partitioning in principal components 1 and 2 involved RNA processing and peptide translation (Supplemental Figure 4A). Differential expression analysis revealed a number of differences between diabetic islets and controls (566 genes up, 327 genes down) and between rescue islets and diabetic islets (1,064 up, 1,115 down) (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). K-means clustering identified genes for which expression was reduced in diabetic islets and regained in rescue, or expression was increased in diabetic islets and restored to normal levels in rescue. Three clusters (E, G, H) matched these patterns (Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 1). GO term mapping of genes increased in diabetic islets and corrected in rescue islets (clusters G–H) included protein glycosylation and response to ER stress. Cluster E, which contains genes lost in diabetic islets and partially regained in R24C/R24C rescued islets, mapped to the GO term regulation of insulin secretion (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 2). Genes in cluster E included several genes with key roles in insulin secretion including β cell maturation factors Nkx6–1 and Ucn3, regulators of Slc2a2 expression (Hmgn3), glycolysis and GK localization (Pfkfb2), mitochondrial metabolism (Glul, Hadh), dense-core granule biogenesis and maturation (Baiap3), and NADPH regulation of exocytosis (Glrx) (29–34). These data, though weakened by the caveats of bulk sequencing, inhomogeneous cell populations, and differences in the metabolic environment from which the samples were taken, supported the histological impression that R24C/R24C might improve β cell function in Irs2–/– male mice (14, 28).

Cdk4-R24C corrected β cell dedifferentiation in IRS2 null male mice. To assess dedifferentiation, we stained pancreas sections from male mice for aldehyde dehydrogenase 1 isoform A3 (ALDH1A3), a marker of failing β cells (35). Intriguingly, the strong ALDH1A3 labeling observed in Irs2–/–;Cdk4-WT/WT β cells was corrected in Irs2–/–; Cdk4-R24C/R24C mice (Figure 3F). Similarly, rare islet cells that stained for both insulin and glucagon were observed in Irs2–/–;Cdk4-WT/WT pancreas sections; these double-positive cells were not evident in Irs2–/–; Cdk4-R24C/R24C mice, suggesting rescue of this phenotype as well (Supplemental Figure 5). FOXO1, a transcription factor inhibited by insulin signaling, is active in IRS2-null mice and drives β cell failure (14, 28). We hypothesized that CDK4-R24C might prevent FOXO1 activation in this model, mitigating the deleterious FOXO1 suppression of Pdx1 expression. To investigate whether the FOXO1-PDX1 axis was restored in Irs2–/–; Cdk4-R24C/R24C islets, we first stained for FOXO1. Confirming prior observations (14), FOXO1 immunostaining was abnormally localized in β cell nuclei in Irs2–/–; Cdk4-WT/WT islets (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 6), consistent with reduced AKT-mediated phosphorylation of FOXO1 in the absence of IRS2. As previously published, Irs2–/–; Cdk4-WT/WT islets also had reduced nuclear staining for PDX1 (Figure 3H). Intriguingly, Cdk4-R24C homozygosity restored both FOXO1 and PDX1 staining to WT appearance, with FOXO1 restricted to the cytoplasm and PDX1 robustly nuclear (Figure 3, G and H). With the caveat that some of the dedifferentiation rescue may have been due to correction of the hyperglycemic environment in Irs2–/– mice, this result suggests a role for activated CDK4 in promoting distal insulin signaling in the β cell, specifically in protecting against FOXO1-mediated β cell dedifferentiation in the setting of IRS2 deficiency in male mice.

To test definitively whether CDK4 can promote β cell function in the face of aberrant FOXO1 activity in an ex vivo setting where ambient glucose can be controlled, we assessed glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in dispersed mouse islet cells overexpressing FOXO1 with or without CDK4 in combination with its activator cyclin D2 (Figure 3I). Overexpression of FOXO1 increased insulin secretion under basal glucose conditions, showing failure to suppress in low glucose, and eliminated the increase in high glucose, consistent with impaired β cell function. Remarkably, cotransducing the islet cell cultures with CDK4/cyclinD2 restored both the suppression of insulin release in low glucose as well as the increase induced by a switch to high glucose. These data support the concept that CDK4 has protective activity against FOXO1-mediated β cell dedifferentiation.

CDK4 rescued Pdx1 and Neurod1 expression in starve conditions ex vivo. We developed an ex vivo mouse islet cell starvation model to test the effect of CDK4 on FOXO1 activation. For these studies, CDK4 activity was increased by overexpression of WT CDK4, cyclin D2, or both. Short-term (16 hour) starvation of dispersed islet cells led to a heterogeneous, but consistent, increase in nuclear FOXO1 (Figure 4A) and gene expression changes consistent with active nuclear FOXO1, such as increased Cnr1 and decreased Il6r and Gpd2 (Figure 4B) (36). Proliferation markers PCNA and Ki67 were both decreased with starvation (Figure 4C). Starvation suppressed Pdx1 expression, mimicking in vivo Irs2 deletion; other β cell differentiation markers decreased (i.e., Mafa and NeuroD1) or were not affected (i.e., Nkx6.1 and Ngn3; Figure 4D).

Figure 4 CDK4 suppresses starvation-induced FOXO1 activity in mouse islet cells. (A) Dispersed mouse islet cells cultured in islet complete medium (15 mM glucose, 10% FBS, control) or starve medium (2 mM glucose, 0% FBS) for 16 hours were fixed, immunostained for FOXO1 (red), insulin (green), and Dapi (blue), and imaged by confocal microscopy. (B–G) Dispersed mouse islet cells transduced with the indicated adenoviruses were cultured as in A, then lysed for qPCR for known FOXO1 target genes (n ≥ 12) (B), proliferation markers (n ≥ 12) (C), and β cell differentiation genes (n ≥ 12) (D). (E–G) Transduction with CDK4 activators (Ad-h-CDK4, Ad-m-cyclinD2, and Ad-h-Cdk4+Ad-m-cyclinD2), or CDK4 inhibitor (Ad-m-p16) showed that activating CDK4 rescued abundance of proliferation markers (n ≥ 7) (E), rescued 2 of 3 FOXO1 targets (n ≥ 8) (F), and rescued Pdx1 (n ≥ 8) and Neurod1 (n ≥ 8) expression but not Mafa (n ≥ 8). Nkx6.1 (n ≥ 5) and Ngn3 (n ≥ 5) were not changed by starvation or CDK4 overexpression (G). Data in B–D are the controls from E–G, presented separately for clarity. (H and I) (n ≥ 4) Ad-h-CDK4 or Ad-m-cyclinD2 increased phosphorylation of FOXO1 in dispersed mouse islet cells exposed to starve conditions (H), but Ad-m-p16 did not, quantified in (I). Confocal microscopy (J) with quantification of the percentage β cells with nuclear FOXO1 showed nuclear FOXO1 was variably reduced by CDK4 activation. Top and bottom panels show 2 different biological replicates illustrating variability of nuclear FOXO1 abundance. Grayscale panels represent red-channel (FOXO1) immunofluorescence. Dashed lines represent mean starve control condition. Images in A and J are representative of n ≥ 4 experiments. Original magnification, ×400 (A and J). Statistics by t test (B-D) or 1-way ANOVA (E–I) with Tukey’s posthoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Using this starvation model, we tested whether CDK4 activation rescued the gene expression changes associated with nuclear FOXO1, by overexpressing CDK4 individually or in combination with cyclin D2. As a negative control, we overexpressed p16, an INK-family CDK4 inhibitor. As expected, the cell cycle activators increased proliferation markers Ki67 and Pcna, while the inhibitor did not (Figure 4E). Interestingly, activating CDK4 partially rescued the starve-induced changes in 2 out of 3 FOXO1 targets (Figure 4F; Gpd2 not rescued, not shown). Remarkably, overexpression of CDK4 with or without cyclin D2 rescued Pdx1 and Neurod1 mRNA abundance (Figure 4G); Mafa levels were not rescued. On the other hand, the p16 CDK inhibitor did not rescue the FOXO1 target genes (Figure 4F), nor Pdx1 or Neurod1 (Figure 4G). Nkx6.1 and Ngn3, which were not reduced by starvation (Figure 4D), were also not impacted by any of the cell cycle regulator combinations.

Since the immunofluorescence and mRNA data suggested that CDK4 inhibited FOXO1 activity, we tested whether CDK4 overexpression increased FOXO1 phosphorylation. By immunoblot, starvation decreased FOXO1 phosphorylation at S256, while overexpression of CDK4 or cyclin D2, but not p16, restored FOXO1 phosphorylation (Figure 4, H and I). We hypothesized that CDK4 might directly phosphorylate FOXO1. Posttranslational modification prediction software (GPS 2.1) (37) predicted CDK4 consensus phosphorylation sites in FOXO1, some of which overlap with known AKT phosphorylation sites (data not shown). However, experiments using the AKT inhibitor MK-2206 showed that the increase in p-FOXO1 after CDK4 overexpression was dependent on AKT activation, suggesting an indirect mechanism. (Supplemental Figure 7).

FOXO1 phosphorylation and activity did not correlate with subcellular localization. We hypothesized that CDK4-mediated alleviation of FOXO1 Pdx1 suppression was related to the FOXO1 nuclear exclusion reported to follow phosphorylation (38, 39). We first tested whether increased FOXO1 phosphorylation resulted in FOXO1 cytoplasmic localization. However, in these experiments confocal microscopy showed that starvation (dephosphorylated FOXO1) caused only heterogeneously nuclear β cell FOXO1 (Figure 4J). Further, overexpression of CDK4, which did increase FOXO1 phosphorylation (Figure 4, H and I), only variably decreased the percentage of cells with visibly nuclear FOXO1 (Figure 4J). Intriguingly, p16 overexpression consistently increased the percentage of β cells with nuclear FOXO1 in this starvation model.

The variability in visibly nuclear FOXO1 from one experiment to the next, and the failure of CDK4 to consistently redistribute FOXO1 to the cytoplasm, suggested the possibility that CDK4 rescue of FOXO1-mediated Pdx1 suppression might not require changing FOXO1 subcellular localization. To further explore the relationship between FOXO1 localization and expression of its transcription targets, we tested whether relocalizing FOXO1 to nuclei was sufficient to increase FOXO1 target gene expression. First, we treated mouse islet cells cultured in 15 mM glucose with the nuclear export inhibitor Leptomycin B (40). Surprisingly, even in high glucose conditions where insulin signaling is fully activated in β cells (15, 41), FOXO1 rapidly accumulated in the nucleus within 5–30 minutes of treatment with Leptomycin B, suggesting FOXO1 shuttles between the cytoplasm and nucleus even in nutrient replete conditions (Supplemental Figure 8A). FOXO1 targets Cnr1 and Il6r changed abundance in the expected direction; Gpd2, on the other hand, increased (Supplemental Figure 8B). Despite robust nuclear accumulation of FOXO1, FOXO1 targets Pdx1 and Neurod1 did not decrease, but rather significantly increased (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Leptomycin B traps many factors in the nucleus, so these effects may be independent of FOXO1. To more specifically test the relationship between nuclear FOXO1 and Pdx1 suppression, we treated dispersed islet cells with MK-2206, a pan-AKT inhibitor (42). We expected that inhibiting the kinase primarily responsible for phosphorylating FOXO1 (38) would lead to nuclear FOXO1 and suppression of Pdx1. Indeed, inhibiting AKT led to rapid and sustained FOXO1 nuclear accumulation (Figure 5A). However, despite nuclear localization, FOXO1 failed to suppress Pdx1 or elicit other expected gene expression changes (Figure 5B-C). With the caveat that both of these approaches alter cellular biology beyond FOXO1 modulation, these results suggested that nuclear localization of FOXO1 was not sufficient to suppress Pdx1 in mouse β cells, echoing the lack of correlation between FOXO1 nuclear localization and transcription regulation described in other cell systems (43, 44).

Figure 5 Forced nuclear accumulation of FOXO1 is not sufficient to repress Pdx1. (A–C) Dispersed mouse islet cells cultured in ICM with 15 mM glucose were treated with AKT inhibitor MK-2206 (5 uM) for the indicated durations, then fixed, immunostained for insulin (green), FOXO1 (red), and DAPI (blue), and imaged by fluorescence microscopy, with the red (FOXO1) channel displayed separately below in grayscale (A) or lysed for qPCR (72 h) to measure FOXO1 target gene expression (n = 5) (B) or β cell maturation genes (n = 5) (C). Images in A are representative of n = 2 experiments. Original magnification, ×200 (A). Statistics are by unpaired t test. *P < 0.05.

CDK4 rescue of FOXO1-induced Pdx1 repression is independent of FOXO1 phosphorylation or subcellular localization. Lack of influence of CDK4 on FOXO1 localization led us to question whether CDK4 derepression of Pdx1 involved FOXO1. To directly test whether CDK4 could counteract FOXO1-mediated Pdx1 suppression we overexpressed FOXO1 in dispersed mouse islet cells cultured in high glucose and examined the impact of CDK4 coexpression (Figure 6A). FOXO1 overexpression decreased Il6r and Cnr1, both known FOXO1 targets (Figure 6B). Consistent with prior reports, FOXO1 overexpression suppressed Pdx1 mRNA (Figure 6C); different from prior reports, MafA and Neurod1 were also decreased (14, 36, 45). Coexpression of CDK4 and cyclin D2 led to rescue of Il6r but not Cnr1, and, intriguingly, resulted in partial or complete rescue of Pdx1, Mafa, and Neurod1 (Figure 6C), confirming that CDK4 inhibited FOXO1-mediated repression of β cell maturation factors. Despite overexpression, FOXO1 did not visibly accumulate in β cell nuclei (Figure 6D), reconfirming the lack of correlation between nuclear FOXO1 localization and gene expression changes in this system.

Figure 6 CDK4 rescues FOXO1-mediated Pdx1 suppression even with an unphosphorylatable FOXO1-ADA mutant. (A–D) Dispersed mouse islet cells were transduced with Ad-LacZ control, Ad-m-Foxo1, and/or Ad-h-CDK4 with Ad-m-cyclin D2, cultured for 72 hours in ICM with 15 mM glucose, then analyzed by qPCR for (A) hCDK4 or Foxo1 to assess transduction (n = 3), (B) FOXO1 targets (n = 3), or (C) β cell differentiation genes (n = 3); (D) parallel cultures on glass coverslips were immunostained for insulin (green), FOXO1 (red) and DAPI (blue) to assess FOXO1 localization in β cells. (E–G) Dispersed mouse islet cells were transduced with Ad-LacZ (control), Ad-m-FOXO1-ADA (unphosphorylatable mutant), and Ad-h-CDK4 + Ad-m-cyclinD2, cultured for 72 hours in ICM with 15 mM glucose, and subjected to (E) immunostaining for insulin (green), FOXO1 (red), and DAPI (blue) to assess FOXO1 localization in β cells, or qPCR for (F) FOXO1 targets (n ≥ 5) or (G) β cell differentiation genes (n ≥ 5). (H) Dispersed mouse islet cells transduced with the indicated adenoviruses for 72 hours in ICM with 15 mM glucose were lysed for qPCR for E2f1 (n ≥ 4) or Pdx1 (n ≥ 4). CDK4+CycD2 (n = 1) is shown for comparison but not included in the statistical analysis. Images in D and E are representative of n ≥ 2 experiments. Original magnification, ×200 (D and E). Statistics are by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s posthoc test, *P < 0.05.

To test whether phosphorylation of FOXO1 was required for CDK4-mediated derepression, we expressed the FOXO1-ADA mutant. FOXO1-ADA has serine to alanine/aspartic acid mutations in 3 AKT phosphorylation sites (T24A, S253D, and S316A), making FOXO1 resistant to AKT phosphorylation, and, thus, constitutively active and nuclear (46, 47). As expected, expressing FOXO1-ADA in dispersed mouse islet cells resulted in nuclear FOXO1 labeling (Figure 6E). FOXO1-ADA repressed FOXO1 targets Cnr1 and Gpd2 (Figure 6F) as well as Pdx1 and Mafa (36) (Figure 6G). Surprisingly, coexpression of CDK4+cyclinD2 partially or completely restored expression of FOXO1 target Gpd2 (Figure 6F), as well as Pdx1 and Mafa, suggesting that CDK4-mediated derepression of Pdx1 does not require FOXO1 phosphorylation at AKT sites (Figure 6G). Cnr1, which was not rescued by CDK4+cyclinD2 in the context of WT-FOXO1 (Figure 6B), was also not rescued in the setting of FOXO1-ADA (Figure 6F). We explored whether CDK4 derepression of Pdx1 expression involved canonical CDK activity via Rb phosphorylation and increased E2F1 activity, but found that knockdown of E2f1 did not prevent CDK4 rescue of FOXO1-ADA mediated Pdx1 suppression (Figure 6H). Taken together, these experiments suggest that although CDK4 overexpression increased FOXO1 phosphorylation in AKT-dependent fashion, the CDK4-mediated inhibition of FOXO1 repression of Pdx1 and Mafa were independent of FOXO1 phosphorylation, nuclear localization, or E2F1 activation.

CDK4 may modulate FOXO1 activity through deacetylation and promotion of FOXO1 degradation. FOXO1 activity is regulated not only by phosphorylation but also by acetylation (45–50). Previous reports show CDKs can activate both HATs (27) and HDACs (51, 52). We tested whether modulating HAT or HDAC activity impacted FOXO1 suppression of Pdx1 using small molecule inhibitors of HATs (MB-3 to inhibit GCN5 and C646 to inhibit p300/CBP) and HDACs (salermide to inhibit the sirtuins, sodium butyrate to inhibit class I/II HDACs, and vorinostat/SAHA as a general HDAC inhibitor) (Figure 7A). As previously demonstrated (53, 54), inhibiting p300 reduced Ins1 and Ins2 abundance (Figure 7B). Using the FOXO1-ADA mutant to eliminate influences on FOXO1 phosphorylation and localization, we found that inhibiting HATs tended to derepress Pdx1 and Mafa to a similar degree as overexpression of CDK4/cyclin D2 (Figure 7, C and D). Conversely, inhibiting HDACs tended to have the opposite effect, impairing CDK4/cyclin D2-induced derepression of Pdx1 and Mafa (Figure 7, E and F). These results suggest that CDK4/cyclin D2 acted to either activate HDAC activity or repress HAT activity. Deacetylated FOXO1 had enhanced transcriptional activity (55, 56) but also increased degradation (45). Intriguingly, overexpression of CDK4/cyclinD2 increased phosphorylation of SIRT1, known to deacetylate FOXO1 in β cells (45) and FOXO family members in other cell types (57–59) (Figure 7G). We attempted to assess FOXO1 acetylation status by immunoprecipitation but were unable to confidently quantify this parameter (data not shown). However, we did observe that CDK4 and cyclin D2 decreased total FOXO1 protein levels, especially when expressed in combination, consistent with enhanced degradation (Figure 7H). That said, we did not experimentally confirm a role for SIRT1 in this system; the observed changes in SIRT1 phosphorylation may be unrelated to changes in FOXO1 activity and Pdx1 expression. In summary, these results suggest that CDK4 impacted acetylation status either of FOXO1 itself or other elements at the Pdx1 promoter, via either decreased HAT activity or increased HDAC activity, to derepress FOXO1-induced Pdx1 suppression and reduce FOXO1 abundance (Figure 8).

Figure 7 CDK4 rescue of FOXO1 Pdx1 and Mafa suppression is modulated by acetylation. (A) Model expressing the hypothesis that CDK4 influences acetylation of key players at the Pdx1 locus, with diagram of HATs and their inhibitors (green) and HDACs and their inhibitors (purple). (B–F) Dispersed mouse islet cells were transduced with the indicated adenoviruses, then cultured for 72 hours with or without the indicated HAT (B–D) (n = 2–9) or HDAC (E and F) (n = 4–9) inhibitors, then analyzed by qPCR for Pdx1 or Mafa. (G–H) (n = 3) Dispersed mouse islet cells were transduced with the indicated adenoviruses, cultured for 72 hours in ICM with 15 mM glucose, then lysed and analyzed by immunoblot. Statistics are by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s posthoc test (B–F and H) or by unpaired t test (G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.