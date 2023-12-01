Microenvironmental network of clonal CXCL13+CD4+ T cells and Tregs in pemphigus chronic blisters

Patients. A total of 31 patients with pemphigus with chronic blisters were enrolled, including 18 who were treated with intralesional corticosteroids after the presence of skin TLSs in the lesions was confirmed (NCT04509570). The time period was established by obtaining a detailed patient history. Regarding cases of recurrence, lesion duration was defined as the period after by rituximab treatment of the last recurrence. Triamcinolone (10 mg/mL) was used each month until the lesions disappeared. Numbers of treatments varied in patients, and treatment was stopped when patients refused continuation of treatment or experienced relapse. Changes in the skin lesions were calculated using ImageJ (NIH).

Immunohistochemistry. For immunohistochemical staining, paraffin-embedded tissues were obtained from Human Tissue Bank of Gangnam Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine, and were sectioned (5 μm) and stained with primary antibodies: rabbit anti-human CD138 (EP201), rabbit anti-human CD4 (SP35), rabbit anti-human CD11c (EP157), and mouse anti-human podoplanin (D2-40) (all from Cell Marque); mouse anti-human CD20 (L26) and rabbit anti-human lymphotoxin β (both from Abcam); mouse anti-human FDC (CAN.42, Thermo Fisher Scientific); and rat anti-human PNAd (MECA-79, BioLegend).

Immunofluorescence. Fresh tissues were obtained from the patients via 4–6 mm punch biopsy. Half of the tissues were fixed in 1% paraformaldehyde for 4 hours at room temperature and incubated in 20% sucrose overnight at 4°C. The tissues were sectioned (4 μm) and permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 for 30 minutes. After washing with PBS, the slides were incubated in blocking solution (X0909, DAKO) for 1 hour. Tissues were stained overnight at 4°C using the following primary antibodies: mouse anti-human CD20 (L26, Abcam); 6X His-recombinant human DSG1 and 6X His-recombinant human DSG3 (both from Cusabio); goat anti-human CXCL13 (R&D Systems); rabbit anti-human CCL5 (P230E, Thermo Fisher Scientific); rabbit anti-human CD138 (EP201), rabbit anti-human FDC (CNA.42), and mouse anti-human CD8 (C8/144B) (all from Cell Marque); rat anti-human CD4 (YNB 46.1.8, Santa Cruz); and mouse anti-human HLA-DR (L243, BioLegend). Tissues were washed with PBS and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with secondary antibody: Alexa Flour 488–conjugated goat anti-mouse and anti-rat antibodies; Alexa Flour 594–conjugated goat anti-rabbit, anti-mouse, and anti-rat antibodies; Alexa Flour 647–conjugated goat anti-mouse and anti-rat antibodies (all from Invitrogen); donkey anti-goat antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch); and mouse anti-6X His-tag antibody (R&D Systems). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Fluorescence images were captured on an LSM 780 confocal microscope (Carl Zeiss).

In vitro culture of CXCL13-producing CD4+ T cells. PBMCs from healthy volunteers were separated by standard Ficoll-Paque (GE Healthcare) density gradient centrifugation. CD4+ T cells were isolated by MACS using a human CD4+ T cell isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Isolated CD4+ T cells were differentiated at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere for 5 days in IMDM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 10% fetal bovine serum (Welgene) and 100 units/mL penicillin and streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For the depletion of Tregs, CD4+ T cells were stained for 10 minutes at room temperature using PerCP-Cy5.5–conjugated anti-CD4 (RPA-T4), PE-Cy7–conjugated anti-CD127 (A019D5), and APC-conjugated anti-CD25 (BC96) (all from BioLegend) and sorted by FACS Aria III (BD Biosciences) into CD25+CD127loCD4+ Tregs and other CD4+ T cells. Tregs were labeled with Cell Trace Violet (Invitrogen) and other CD4+ T cells were labeled with CellTrace Far Red (Invitrogen). To generate CXCL13-producing CD4+ T cells, cells were stimulated with plate-coated 5 μg/mL anti-CD3 (OKT3, Invitrogen) and soluble 10 μg/mL anti-CD28 (CD28.2, BD Biosciences) antibodies in the presence of 2 ng/mL TGF-β1 (Cell Signaling Technology), 10 ng/mL IL-6 (Peprotech), and 10 μg/mL neutralizing anti–IL-2 antibody (R&D Systems). For the coculture system of CXCL13+CD4+ T cells and iTregs, presorted CD4+ T cells were stained with the following antibodies: FITC-conjugated anti-CCR7 (G043H7), PerCP-Cy5.5–conjugated anti-CD4 (RPA-T4), PE-Cy7–conjugated anti-CD45RA (HI100), and PE-CF594–conjugated anti-CD25 (BC96) (all from BioLegend) and APC-conjugated anti-CD127 (HIL-7R-M21) (BD Biosciences). Then, they were sorted using a FACS Aria III into CCR7+CD45RA+CD25– naive CD4+ T cells and other CD25–CD4+ Tm cells. CD25–CD4+ Tm cells were used for differentiation of CXCL13-producing CD4+ T cells. To generate iTregs (>95% of CD4+ T cells), CD25–CD4+ naive T cells were cultured in 96-well plates coated with 5 μg/mL anti-CD3 (OKT3, Invitrogen) and soluble 10 μg/mL anti-CD28 (CD28.2, BD Biosciences) antibodies and stimulated with 5 ng/mL TGF-β1 (Cell Signaling Technology) and 50 U/mL IL-2 (Peprotech) in 10% IMDM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 5 days. After 5 days, CXCL13-producing CD4+ T cells (400,000/well) were mixed with iTregs at a 2:1 ratio for 24 hours in 10% IMDM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with or without 50 U/mL IL-2 (Peprotech) and 10 μg/mL neutralizing anti–TGF-β1 antibody (R&D Systems). To stain CXCL13-producing CD4+ T cells, monensin (BD Biosciences) was added during the last 5 hours of coculture. To assess cytokine secretion, CXCL13-producing CD4+ T cells were stimulated with 50 ng/mL PMA and 1 μg/mL ionomycin. After 1 hour, cells were treated with monensin for 5 hours. Cells were harvested and stained with the following antibodies: BV510-conjugated anti-CD3 (UCHT1, BD Biosciences), APC-conjugated anti-CD127 (HIL-7R-M21, BD Biosciences), PerCP-Cy5.5–conjugated anti-CD4 (RPA-T4, BioLegend), FITC-conjugated anti-GITR (108-17, BioLegend), and PE-CF594–conjugated anti-CD25 (BC96, BioLegend). Dead cells were excluded using the LIVE/DEAD Fixable Red or Near-IR Cell Stain Kit (Invitrogen). For intracellular staining, the cells were fixed and permeabilized using the Foxp3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Set (Invitrogen). After permeabilization, cells were incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C with PE-conjugated anti-CXCL13 (IC801P, R&D Systems), BV605-conjugated anti–TNF-α (Mab11, BioLegend), BV711-conjugated anti–IFN-γ (B27, BD Biosciences), and BV786-conjugated anti–IL-17A (N49-653, BD Biosciences). Data were acquired using a BD FACS Aria III and analyzed with FlowJo software (BD Biosciences).

Bulk RNA- and TCR-sequencing. Total RNA was isolated from skin TLS-positive and -negative patients with pemphigus, TLS lesions before and after intralesional corticosteroid injection, and in vitro Treg-undepleted and Treg-depleted CXCL13-producing CD4+ T cells using TRIzol (Invitrogen) reagent following the manufacturer’s instructions. For bulk RNA-Seq, isolated total RNA was subjected to sequencing library production using the SureSelect RNA Direct kit (Agilent Technologies) for skin and the TruSeq Stranded mRNA Library Prep Kit (Illumina) for T cells according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, the cDNA library was created with a thermal cycler and the exon regions captured using SureSelect XT Human All Exon V6+UTRs Kit (Agilent Technologies) for skin and the SMART-Seq v4 Ultra Low Input RNA kit (Takara Bio Inc.) for T cells. The captured libraries were sequenced by Novaseq (Illumina). For bulk TCR-Seq, isolated total RNA was subsequently amplified using human TCR chain primers for TCR libraries, which were sequenced by Miseq (Illumina).

Analysis of bulk RNA- and TCR-sequencing. To identify DEGs (P < 0.001, fold change >2 or <–2) in the bulk RNA-Seq data, the R package DEGseq was used. From the list of DEGs, an analysis of the GO categories was performed using the web-based tool EnrichR (https://maayanlab.cloud/Enrichr/). For gene signature-specific analysis, the GSEA software was used. The reference gene sets of Th1, Th2, and Th17 cell and IL-2 pathway and gene sets of the Tfh cell related to human cancer TLSs (19). The matrix visualization and analysis software Morpheus was used to draw a heatmap. In bulk TCR-Seq data, the proportion of top 10 clones of the TCRβ chains was calculated using the R package immunarch.

TCR sequencing of DSG3-specific T cells. Cryopreserved PBMCs from a patient with pemphigus were thawed and rested for 4 hours at 37°C. Cells were stimulated with 5 μg/mL recombinant human DSG3 protein (Cusabio) for 20 hours at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere. After stimulation, cells were incubated for 20 minutes at room temperature with a biotinylated anti-human-CXCR5 (RF8B2), followed by staining with BV421-conjugated streptavidin (both from BD Biosciences). Cells were washed and incubated with the following antibodies: BV510-conjugated anti-CD3 (UCHT1), PE-Cy7–conjugated anti-PD-1 (EH12.1), and APC-H7–conjugated anti-CD45RA (HI100) (all from BD Biosciences) and FITC-conjugated anti-CCR7 (G043H7), PerCP-Cy5.5–conjugated anti-CD4 (RPA-T4), PE-conjugated anti-CD25 (BC96), and APC-conjugated anti-CD134 (ACT35) (all from BioLegend). Dead cells were excluded using the LIVE/DEAD Fixable Red Dead Cell Stain Kit (Invitrogen). CD134+CD25+ (activation-induced marker+) cTfh cells and non-cTfh memory CD4+ T cells were sorted using a FACSAria III cell sorter (BD Biosciences) and cDNA synthesized using the SMARTer Human TCR α/β profiling kit (Takara Bio Inc.) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Purified TCR libraries were assessed and quantified using Bioanalyzer 2100 (Agilent Technologies). All libraries were pooled together for 1 run of Illumina MiSeq 2 × 300 bp sequencing.

Single-cell RNA and TCR sequencing. Skin tissue samples were obtained by 6 mm punch biopsy. After removal of subcutaneous fat, the tissues were chopped and digested with 50 mg/mL Collagenase 1A (Sigma-Aldrich) using a gentleMACS dissociator (Miltenyi Biotec) for 2 hours. After incubation, 1 mg/mL DNase I (Sigma-Aldrich) was added. Dead cells were excluded using the Live/Dead Fixable Near-IR Cell Stain kit (Invitrogen), and single cells were stained with BV421-conjugated anti-CD45 (HI30) and PE-conjugated anti-EpCAM (9C4) (both from BioLegend). Live CD45+EpCAM– cells were sorted using a FACS Aria III cell sorter (BD Biosciences). scRNA-Seq and TCR-Seq libraries were generated using the Chromium single-cell 5′ Library kit V1.1, Chromium 5′ Gel Bead Kit V1.1, and Chromium V(D)J Human T cell Enrichment Kit (10X Genomics) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Libraries were constructed and sequenced at a depth of 20,000 reads per cell for RNA or 5,000 reads per cell for TCR using the HiSeq 4000 platform (Illumina).

Single-cell RNA and TCR sequencing analysis. All downstream analyses were performed using Cell Ranger 7.0 and the R package Seurat (v4.0.4). Outlier gene detection rates (nFeautre_RNA <300 and >14,000) and high mitochondrial transcript load (>10%) were filtered from the analysis. The data were normalized using Seurat’s logNormalize with a scale factor of 10,000. Data from individual samples were combined into a single expression matrix after scaling. Then, the cell cycle scores were set as variables to regress out. The Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) algorithm was used to reduce and visualize dimensionality, followed by the construction of a clustering analysis. DEGs among clusters were detected by the Seurat function “FindAllMarkers.” Select functional DEGs in each cluster were visualized via stacked violin plots. Volcano plots of DEGs (P < 0.05, log 2 fold change >0.25 or <–0.25) were applied to show the genes with upregulated or downregulated expression using ggplot2. For TCR analysis, we selected the TCRβ repertoire. Unique clones were defined as single clones and nonunique clones as shared clones. Cell trajectory and pseudo-time analysis was performed using the Monocle 3 R package (v1.3.1). To examine whether particular GO terms were enriched in certain gene sets, we carried out GO enrichment analysis using EnrichR. GO categories with adjusted P < 0.05 were considered significant. The Seurat AddModuleScore was utilized to analyze the gene signature expression of TCR-mediated signaling and Trm cells. The TCR-mediated gene set was composed of CALM1, CALM2, CALM3, CD247, CD3D, CD3E, CD3G, ELK1, FOS, FYN, GRB2, HRAS, JUN, LAT, LCK, MAP2K1, MAP2K4, MAP3K1, MAPK3, MAPK8, NFATC1, NFATC2, NFATC3, NFKB1, NFKBIA, PIK3CA, PIK3CG, PIK3R1, PLCG1, PPP3CA, PPP3CB, PPP3CC, PRKCA, PRKCB, PTPN7, RAC1, RAF1, RASA1, RELA, SHC1, SOS1, VAV1, and ZAP70. The gene set of Trm cells was composed of CXCL13, CXCR6, IL23R, ITGAE, PDCD1, CD69, FABP4, FABP5, ID2, ID3, NR4A1, IL10, IL2, and RUNX3 (35). Biocarta_IL2_pathway, wp_IL10_antiinflammatory_signaling_pathway, and tgf-beta signaling pathway were used as the IL-2, TGF-β, and IL-10 pathway gene set, respectively.

Multiplex immunohistochemistry staining and imaging. 4 μm Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue sections were used for imaging. Slides were heated for at least 1 hour in a dry oven at 60°C. The slides were dewaxed with Leica Bond Dewax solution (Leica Biosystems), and antigen retrieval was performed with Bond Epitope Retrieval 2 (Leica Biosystems) for 30 minutes. Primary antibody incubation was performed for 30 minutes after blocking with 1× antibody diluent/block solution (Akoya Bioscience) followed by OPAL polymer HRP incubation for 10 minutes. Primary antibodies used included CD4 (EPR6855), CD20 (L26), FoxP3 (236A/E7), and PD-1 [EPR4877(2)] (all from abcam), CXCR5 (D6L3C, Cell Signaling Technology), and CXCL13 (R&D Systems). OPAL Polymer HRP anti-mouse were used for CD20, CXCR5, and FoxP3; anti-rabbit antibodies were used for CD4 and PD-1; and anti-goat were used for CXCL13. Visualization of the antigen was performed using tyramide signal amplification (Akoya Biosciences) for 10 minutes, and, to remove bound antibodies, slides antigen retrieval was performed with Bond Epitope Retrieval 1 (Leica Biosystems) for 20 minutes. The process from blocking to antigen retrieval was repeated for every antibody used. For counterstaining, nuclei were stained with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Stained slides were imaged by using the Vectra Polaris Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System (Akoya Biosciences). Representative images for training were selected by the Penochart (Akoya Biosciences), and the negative and positive of each marker were trained using the inForm Image Analysis software (Akoya Bioscience) to validate the markers. Each single cell was segmented based on DAPI, and phenotyping was performed according to the expression and intensity of each marker. We designated CXCL13+CD4+ cells (CXCL13+CD4+ T cells), CXCR5+PD-1+CD4+ cells (Tfh cells), CXCR5+FoxP3+CD4+ cells (Tfr cells), CXCR5–FoxP3+CD4+ cells (CXCR5– Tregs), and CXCR5+CD20+ cells (CXCR5+ B cells). We selected 3 ROI with all existing CXCL13+CD4+ T cells, Tfr cells, Tfh cells, and naive B cells. To analysis the spatial cell-to-cell distance, the distance between the 2 nearest cells was calculated using the nearest neighbor analysis, and the distances of each target cell from the nearest CXCL13+CD4+ T cells were measured.

CODEX tissue staining and imaging. For multiplex tissue staining and acquisition, formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded samples were mounted on no. 1.5 coverslips. Multiplex tissue staining and acquisition were performed by Enable Medicine in accordance with previously published methods (36). Coverslips were imaged on an inverted fluorescence microscope (Keyence BX-810) using a Plan Apo 20x 0.75 NA objective (Nikon). The multiplex imaging cycles were performed on a CODEX (Akoya Biosciences). Raw CODEX data were processed by Enable Medicine using a cloud processing pipeline. Briefly, deconvolution and extended depth of field were computed for each Z-stack, and neighboring tiles and sequential cycles were computationally aligned and stitched together. Finally, background subtraction was performed by subtracting the linearly interpolated background signal between the first and final background acquisitions. Nuclear cell segmentation was performed using the Mesmer model from the DeepCell library (37). Nuclear segmentation masks were stochastically dilated by flipping pixels with a probability equal to the fraction of positive neighboring pixels. This dilation was repeated for 9 cycles for all CODEX data. Biomarker expression levels were computed from the mean pixel values within each segmentation mask for each cell. TLSs were manually annotated by drawing ROIs overlaid on the CODEX images using the Enable Medicine Portal. These ROIs were then used to filter cells for further downstream analysis. Downstream analysis was always restricted to cells filtered by ROI. Analysis was performed on a per-cell level, per-TLS level, or per-image level. Two different measures of spatial proximity were used in this study: (a) cells directly in contact and (b) nearest neighbors. To define cells directly in contact, we generated Voronoi tessellations from the centroids of the segmentation masks. Cells that shared an edge in the Delaunay dual of the Voronoi tessellation were defined as being in direct contact. Nearest neighbors were identified per cell type and defined using the Euclidean distance. Only cells within the same TLS were considered when calculating nearest neighbors. For certain biomarkers, manual gating was applied to define a threshold of positivity. Gating was performed on a per-image basis.

Computing cell density from imaging data. A moving-window density analysis was performed on the multiplexed tissue images to calculate the local density of target cells in the vicinity of individual CXCL13+ or CXCL13–CD4+ T cells with varying distances. Initially, after extracting cell position data from the ROIs, the subsequent the analyses were conducted on each ROI. A circle with a radius of 5 μm was initially positioned with its center on a selected cell. This circle was then expanded radially in increments of 1 μm, up to a maximum radius of 100 μm. The number of target cells present in each circle was counted, and the “edge-corrected” area of each circle was calculated by excluding the area of each circle that extended beyond the boundaries of the ROIs. To identify where the circle intersected with the ROI boundaries, the extract function from the terra package in R was used, customized for our specific application. Finally, target cell densities in “moving windows” were computed by sweeping ring-shaped regions called rings radially outward up to a maximum distance. Each ring was defined as the region between two circles with radii differing by a specified width. The area and cell count of each ring was then calculated by subtracting the area and cell counts of the inner circle from those of the outer circle, respectively, followed by the calculation of local densities of target cells.

Statistics. Data were statistically analyzed with Graphpad Prism Software version 9.2.0. Multiple comparisons were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. Statistical comparisons were analyzed by using 2-tailed Student’s t test, 2-tailed paired t test, and Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test for 2 groups. Pearson’s correlation analysis was used to measure the strength of relationships between variables. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant. All results are presented as mean ± SD. The significance of the difference between groups was analyzed as described in the figure legends.

Study approval. The patient study was approved by the IRB of Gangnam Severance Hospital (IRB no. 3-2018-0302 and IRB no. 3-2019-0191).

Data availability. All data are available in the main text or the supplemental materials. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Sequencing data are archived in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE242234).