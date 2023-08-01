Pancreatic regional blood flow links the endocrine and exocrine diseases

3D reconstruction of the microenvironment surrounding islets). It is important that network structures such as the vasculature be analyzed in 3D, because in 2D, they merely show up as dots and short lines. Furthermore, even for 3D imaging (by a stack of serial 2D confocal images), an X-Y plane only depicts a maximum projection view from 1 angle. In 1932, Wharton (1) modeled islet blood flow as the arteriole tree supplying all individual islets in each pancreatic lobe, which is a commonly held view to this day. The author used thick pancreatic tissues and advanced techniques at the time, such as cardiac perfusion and tissue clearing by Spalteholz’s method. However, the spatial relationship between islets and vasculature was interpreted in 2D, which does not differ from current methods of image analysis in the field. In this study, fluorescence images were surface rendered in 3D, an approach suitable for tracing structures with complex branching and topology such as the vascular network. An orthogonal projection of a fluorescence image in Figure 1A (left) shows an X-Y plane along with X-Z and Y-Z planes, which is 3D surface rendered in Figure 1A (right). A stack of serial optical panels with an increment of 6 μm was used to reconstruct the captured structures into a 3D image (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 3D reconstruction of the microenvironment surrounding islets. (A) In situ 3D views of islets, arterioles, and surrounding exocrine tissues in X-Y, X-Z, and Y-Z planes. Left: Fluorescence images. Insulin (green), glucagon (yellow), somatostatin (cyan), CD31 (red) and α-SMA (blue). Note that in the Z axis (X-Z and Y-Z), overlapping fluorescent signals in the 3D image appear as mixed colors. Right: 3D surface-rendered images in the X-Y, X-Z, and Y-Z planes. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) A stack of sequential images (images 1–32) with an increment of 6 μm used to create the images in A in 3D (refer to A for scale). (C) Closer views of arteriole branches and nearby islets from different angles in 3D. Top: Islets and arterioles only. Bottom: Islets, arterioles, and capillaries. Scale bars: 50 μm.

With this approach, we revisited the islet microcirculation, specifically focusing on the spatial interconnection between islets and arterioles. Arterioles were identified according to a well-referred book chapter written by Silverthorn (27) that was adapted from Burton (28). Vasculature can be immunostained using endothelial cell markers (e.g., CD31, CD34, and lectins). Vascular smooth muscle cells comprise the blood vessel wall in arteries, veins, and arterioles, but not in capillaries or venules. As a marker for smooth muscle cells, α–smooth muscle cell actin (α-SMA) has been widely used (29). Therefore, we observed costaining of antibodies for these 2 cell-type markers in arteries, veins, and arterioles. Then, arterioles could be differentiated from arteries and veins by their diameter, whose mean values differ considerably: 30 μm, 4 mm, and 5 mm, respectively. In Figure 1C, 3D surface–rendered islets and arterioles are shown from 4 different angles with and without capillaries (Figure 1C, top and bottom, respectively). They demonstrate that an observation only from a single angle can contribute to a bias (also see Supplemental Videos 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166185DS1).

In situ 3D views of islets, arterioles, and surrounding exocrine tissues in various species. We have previously demonstrated bidirectional blood flow between the endocrine and exocrine pancreas in mouse pancreas by intravital recordings and analysis of individual RBC flow in 391 islets from 192 mice (26). To support the 2D analysis of these in vivo recordings, we further analyzed the structural vascular integrity of the 2 compartments in 3D in mouse and human pancreata. In the present study, in order to assess whether this integration would be generally conserved among species, we expanded our analysis to 4 additional mammalian species to cover the scaling range between mice and humans. In situ views of islets were captured in 3D from various species: human, monkey, pig, rabbit, ferret, and mouse (Figure 2; islets in green, vasculature in red, and arterioles in blue). The original fluorescence images are shown in Figure 2A and are 3D surface rendered in Figure 2B. Surface rendering is critical to take advantage of 3D imaging, which is a useful tool to visualize the morphology of a structure. This reconstruction provides insight into the spatial structure as well as its interaction with the surrounding microenvironment. In Figure 2, C and D, only vasculature is displayed. Contrary to the prevailing model of the distinct islet blood supply organization, in these close views of a few islets from each species, it did not appear that every single islet received “a dedicated arteriole.” Therefore, we expanded our study to large-scale tissue analysis to explore and deduce the vascular network structure supporting the dynamic pancreas blood flow in 3D.

Figure 2 In situ 3D view of the islet microenvironment in various species. Rows from the top: human, monkey, pig, rabbit, ferret and mouse. Islets (green; HPi1 or insulin), vasculature (red; CD31 or tomato lectin), and arterioles (blue; α-SMA). (A) Fluorescence images. (B) 3D surface-rendered images. (C) Fluorescence images showing vasculature only. (D) 3D surface–rendered images showing vasculature only. Scale bars: Scale bars: human, 150 μm; monkey, 100 μm; pig, 70 μm; rabbit, 50 μm; ferret, 50 μm; mouse, 70 μm.

Large-scale 3D image analysis of pancreata from 6 species. The spatial relationship between α-SMA–labeled arterioles and islets was analyzed in thick pancreatic tissue slices. The image in Figure 3A shows a large area of human pancreatic tissue from a healthy 13-year-old female and captures the artery and branching arterioles. While islets were stained with insulin, glucagon, and somatostatin, α cells are highlighted in Figure 3 to show the heterogeneity in islet cell composition (such as fewer α cells in islets in B, D, and G in panel A) that we have previously reported (30). In Figure 3, B–I, staining for all 3 hormones was combined for smooth 3D surface rendering to present closer views of surface-rendered individual islets (cyan) and nearby arterioles (yellow). The first 2 columns portray the spatial orientation of islets and arterioles. It is important to examine these 2 structures together using a 360-degree manual rotation of the 3D image, since a view from 1 direction can be deceiving even in 3D images (See Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). In fact, we previously reported that as much as 85% of islets had 1 arteriole (31). This was due to counting islets from 1 angle of the 3D images while, regrettably, being biased by the prevailing concept. In the islets in Figure 3, the typical “individually dedicated arterioles” that have been described to date (1–6) were not observed. The spatial relationship of islets was in close proximity to arterioles but appeared to be rather variable. It is noteworthy that a considerable portion of arterioles appeared to supply areas of exocrine pæancreas lacking islets (Figure 3A). In the third column in Figure 3, B–I, where islets were made transparent, the integrated capillary network is exemplified. We analyzed a total of 961 islets from 5 donors (a 13-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, a 24-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, and a 57-year-old male). To determine whether the spatial arrangement of the arteriole and the islet observed in the human pancreas is conserved in other animals, we examined pancreatic tissues from 5 monkeys (n =772 islets), 5 pigs (n = 621 islets), 3 rabbits (n =1,109 islets), 5 ferrets (n =907 islets), and 6 mice (n =427 islets) (Supplemental Figures 1–4 and Figure 4). The configuration of these figures is the same as in Figure 3, as described above. Overall, the spatial orientation of islets and arterioles was similar throughout all 6 species, without a “dedicated” arteriole for each individual islet, and the majority of islets had no contact with the arteriole.

Figure 3 Large-scale 3D image analysis of the human pancreas. (A) Large-scale pancreatic tissue image showing glucagon (cyan), α-SMA (yellow), and CD31 (red). Scale bar: 500 μm. (B–I) Individual islets corresponding to the labels in A in different views. Islets, arterioles, and capillaries are surface rendered. Scale bars: 50 μm (B and F); 100 μm, 50 μm, 100 μm (C); 100 μm (D, G, and H); 80 μm (E); 50 μm, 100 μm, and 100 μm (I).

Figure 4 Large-scale 3D image analysis of the mouse pancreas. (A) Large-scale pancreatic tissue image showing insulin (cyan), α-SMA (yellow), and CD31 (red). Scale bar: 500 μm. (B–I) Individual islets corresponding to the labels in A in different views. Islets, arterioles, and capillaries are surface rendered. Scale bars: 80 μm, 70 μm, 70 μm (B); 100 μm, 100 μm, 80 μm (C); 50 μm (D and F); 100 μm (E and G); 30 μm (H); 20 μm (I).

Islet arteriole contact and islet size distribution. Islets with and without arteriole contact were examined for differences in size and number (or fraction size). On visualization of pancreatic sections, we found that islets with arteriole contact were visibly larger than those without arteriole contact, as shown in a representative image of human pancreatic tissue in Figure 5 (α-SMA–labeled arterioles are shown in yellow, islets with arteriole contact in blue, and islets without arteriole contact in red). In humans, islets with arteriole contact had a mean effective diameter of 104 ± 3 μm compared with 53 ± 1 μm in islets without arteriole contact (P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test). Similar data were obtained in the other 5 species examined, in which islets with arteriole contact were found to be significantly larger than those without arteriole contact at a significance level of P < 0.05. The proportions of islets with and without arteriole contact were as follows (percentage with/percentage without): human 21:79; monkey 40:60; pig 45:55; rabbit 18:82; ferret 14:86; and mouse 46:54. Data regarding islet mean diameter, size variability, and sample size are provided in Table 1. Interestingly, across all species, islets with arteriole contact had a larger variability in size compared with those without arteriole contact, as observed in the wider 95% CIs and larger SEM values and as demonstrated in the density plots comparing the distribution of both (Figure 6). The histograms in Figure 6 provide absolute numbers of islets in each effective diameter size range (x axis) observed in this study, whereas the density plots (inset) demonstrate a relative, visual representation of the distribution of islet size with respect to present (blue) or absent (orange) arteriole contact (Supplemental Figure 5). All species exhibited a right-sided tail in the distribution of islet size in islets with arteriole contact, demonstrating a size distribution weighted to include more larger-diameter islets, whereas islets without arteriole contact tended to be smaller, with less variability and tending toward a single mean diameter.

Figure 5 Islet arteriole contact and islet size distribution. Large 3D-rendered area of human pancreas with α-SMA–labeled arterioles (yellow), islets with arteriole contact (blue), and islets without arteriole contact (red). Scale bar: 800 μm.

Figure 6 Islet size distribution and islet arteriole contact. Histograms comparing islet size distribution (x axis) in islets with arteriole contact (blue) and without arteriole contact (red) across (A) human, (B) monkey, (C) pig, (D) rabbit, (E) ferret, and (F) mouse species. Insets: Density plots provide a representation of the distribution of islet size between 2 groups of islets with and without arteriole contact. The density plot function used in R/Python produces a visual, relative distribution of data for a given sample size, which allows for improved observation of data with differing sample sizes and distributions.

Table 1 Arteriole contact and islet diameter

Arteriole-capillary branching in the pancreas. The capillary networks in pancreatic islets have often been referred to as glomeruli (2) or glomerulus-like (5) due to their resemblance in size and a tuft of capillaries lined by fenestrated endothelia (32). However, the glomerulus is specialized for filtering blood, which enters and exits it through the afferent and efferent arterioles, respectively, under high pressure created by the difference in diameter between the proximal and distal ends of the glomerulus. These arterioles were elegantly visualized in 3D with the larger afferent arteriole and the smaller efferent arteriole by scanning electron microscopy of resin vascular casts (33). This group subsequently applied the same technique to visualize the pancreas, designating a few slightly larger capillaries around an islet as afferent vessels, while many other of the smaller ones were marked as efferent vessels (34, 35). Later, these afferent vessels were termed “small arterioles” (2). Arterioles branch from muscular arteries and consist of endothelium surrounded by a few layers of smooth muscle. α-SMA is normally restricted to cells of vascular smooth muscle. It is also expressed in large blood vessels (i.e., arteries and veins); however, the arteriole is defined as having a diameter of less than 100 μm (36). To further clarify the α-SMA expression here, pericytes strongly express NG2, PDGFRb, CD13, and CD146, but only weakly express α-SMA, if at all (37). In addition, pericytes reside within microvessels, whereas smooth muscle cells contribute to the vascular wall of larger vessels. In Figure 7A, the distribution of α-SMA is shown in yellow together with islets (magenta) and endothelial cells (red), with the latter being 3D surface rendered (Figure 7A). Smooth muscle cells surrounding arterioles are highlighted in distinction to capillaries, which are difficult to see in the original fluorescence image (Figure 7B). An enlarged view of a single islet is shown in Figure 7C. Once α-SMA was 3D surface rendered, it showed that capillaries were directly branched out from the arterioles (Figure 7D). The recent commercial availability of monoclonal antibodies against α-SMA (e.g., clone 1A4) (38) further enabled us to more effectively distinguish the arterioles shown in Figure 7E, in contrast to the prevailing model of vessel branching discussed above (Figure 7F) (1, 34, 35).

Figure 7 Arteriole-capillary branching in the pancreas. (A) Distribution of α-SMA. Pan-endocrine (magenta), α-SMA (yellow), and CD31 (red). Note that CD31-expressing endothelial cells are 3D surface rendered. Scale bar: 150 μm. (B) Enlarged view of the fluorescence image from A. Scale bar: 100 μm (A and D). (C) Enlarged view of a part of the image in A. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) α-SMA–expressing arterioles are 3D surface rendered. (E) Representative islet contacting an arteriole: pan-endocrine (cyan), α-SMA (yellow), and CD31 (red). Note that the original image is shown in Figure 8E. (F) Graphical representation of the prevailing model of capillary branching from the arteriole (1, 27, 28). Blood vessels marked in red that are branched off from an arteriole (in blue) were denoted as “small arterioles” or “afferent vessels.”

Branched arterioles form regional units. In summary, a large area of human pancreatic tissue from a 24-year-old male is shown, as an example, in Figure 8A, with islets stained with a pan–endocrine cell marker (HPi1) in cyan, capillaries (CD31) in red, and arterioles indicated by α-SMA in yellow (Figure 8, A–D). The 3D surface rendering shows a clear view of arterioles branching from a large vessel (Figure 8, B and D). A closer view of 1 arteriole branch shows islets clustering around it (Figure 8E). Capillaries directly branched from arterioles in exocrine tissues (Figure 8, F and G), to islets (Figure 8, H and I) and within islets (Figure 8, J and K), which suggests that this entire region can quickly detect changes in blood nutrient levels. This regional blood flow through tree-like arteriole branches is illustrated in Figure 8L (see also Supplemental Video 3).