Host immunological responses facilitate development of SARS-CoV-2 mutations in patients receiving monoclonal antibody treatments

Immunocompromised COVID-19 patients receiving early mAb therapy continue to display significantly higher viral loads compared with nonimmunocompromised patients. The H2020-funded ORCHESTRA project (Connecting European Cohorts to Increase Common and Effective Response to SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic) includes work package 2 (WP2), prospectively enrolling high-risk patients receiving early treatment for symptomatic COVID‑19. Clinical efficacies of bamlanivimab, bamlanivimab/etesevimab, casirivimab/imdevimab, or sotrovimab in 740 mild-to-moderate nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients have been described (19, 20) (for eligibility criteria, see Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166032DS1). From this WP2 cohort, patients were prospectively invited to a substudy assessing immunological and virological responses to mAbs studied by WP6 of the ORCHESTRA project.

Overall, 204 patients receiving bamlanivimab (n = 45), bamlanivimab/etesevimab (n = 108), casirivimab/imdevimab (n = 17), or sotrovimab (n = 34) were enrolled (Table 1). Patients were assessed and sampled before mAb infusion (day 0, D0) and after treatment on D2, D7, and in 98 patients on D28. The maximum study length of 28 days was chosen as the mean duration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA shedding from the upper respiratory tract and has been estimated as not more than 17 days (32, 33). Patient groups did not differ significantly in WHO progressive severity score (34). The median age of the total study cohort was 64 years (interquartile range [IQR]: 62–74) and 53.9% of the enrolled patients were males. During the 28-day follow-up, 28 patients (28 of 204; 13.7%) were hospitalized for severe COVID-19 (bamlanivimab: 8 of 45 [17.7%]; bamlanivimab/etesevimab: 20 of 108 [18.5%]) and 3 of 204 patients died (1.5%). For patient characteristics, see Table 1.

Table 1 Characteristics of enrolled patients treated with bamlanivimab, bamlanivimab/etesevimab, casirivimab/imdevimab, or sotrovimab in the study

SARS-CoV-2 whole-genome sequencing revealed variants belonging to 5 distinct clades, of which the most frequent were 20I/Alpha (n = 161), 21K/Omicron (n = 27), and 21L/Omicron (n = 7). Patients receiving bamlanivimab, bamlanivimab/etesevimab, or casirivimab/imdevimab mostly carried Alpha subvariants (B.1.1.7, 146 of 170; Q.4, 15 of 170) at baseline except for 3 patients who carried 20A/B.1.462 or 20D/C.36.3 (Table 1). All patients treated with sotrovimab carried Omicron subvariants, the most common being 21K/BA.1 with the S:R346K substitution (n = 14; BA.1.1, BA.1.1.1), followed by 21K/BA.1 (n = 13; BA.1, BA.1.17, BA.1.17.2) and 21L/BA.2 (n = 7; BA.2, BA.2.9).

Differences in viral loads in patients undergoing different mAb treatments were longitudinally studied by comparing cyclic threshold (Ct) values for open reading frame 1 ab– (ORF1ab-), nucleocapsid (N) protein–, and S protein–encoding genes by quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR). A gradual, significant increase in Ct values was observed for all gene targets, indicating a decreasing viral load (Figure 1A and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Due to the S:Δ69/70 deletion in Alpha (B.1.1.7, Q.4) and BA.1 (+R346K)/Omicron subvariants, most samples were qPCR negative for the S gene. Compared with patients infected with Alpha subvariants, patients carrying Omicron subvariants showed significantly higher viral loads before mAb infusion (D0) that stayed significantly higher until 48 hours after mAb infusion (D2 time point; Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Immunocompromised and Omicron-infected COVID-19 patients display higher viral loads after mAb administration. RT-qPCR detection of SARS-CoV-2 was performed on nasopharyngeal swab samples collected on D0, D2, and D7 from patients treated with different therapeutic mAbs. (A) A steady increase in Ct values was observed over 7 days for all mAb-treated groups. Box-and-whisker plots indicate median (middle line), 25th and 75th percentiles (box boundary), and 5th and 95th percentiles (whiskers). All data points, including outliers, are displayed. (B) Overall, patients carrying Omicron (BA.1, BA1+R346K, or BA.2) displayed higher viral loads than patients carrying Alpha subvariants (B.1.1.7 or Q4). (C) Immunocompromised patients carried higher viral loads, irrespective of the infecting SARS-CoV-2 variant and mAb treatment. Line graphs in B and C represent smoothed conditional means, with shaded areas displaying 95% CIs for all measured time points. Cross-sectional and longitudinal statistical comparisons were performed using Mann-Whitney followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, nonsignificant; D0, sample collected prior to mAb infusion; D2, 2 ± 1 days after mAb infusion; D7, 7 ± 2 days after mAb infusion. A limited number of nasopharyngeal swab samples were collected on D28 (n = 9) across all 4 mAb therapy groups and were therefore excluded from this analysis. See Supplemental Tables 2 and 3 for details on Ct values at each time point.

As several studies have shown that immunocompromised individuals show a prolonged carriage of SARS-CoV-2 (5, 7), we investigated whether these patients receiving mAb therapy also carried higher viral loads. Immunocompromised status was defined clinically on the basis of patients on active immunosuppressive treatment for cancer, organ transplants, and/or immunological diseases, as described previously (19, 20) (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). We show that immunocompromised patients had higher viral loads at the time of enrollment irrespective of the mAb treatment (ΔCt 3.03 and 2.76 for ORF1ab and N, respectively; P ≤ 0.001). Remarkably, significantly higher viral loads persisted in immunocompromised patients at both D2 and D7 time points (ΔCt on D7, 1.89 and 1.79 for ORF1ab and N, respectively; P ≤ 0.03) (Figure 1C). These data suggest that prolonged viral shedding occurs in immunocompromised COVID-19 patients with mild-to-moderate disease despite receiving mAb therapies.

Immunocompromised patients display higher rates of SARS-CoV-2 S RBD mutations. To study the emergence of amino acid–substituting SARS-CoV-2 mutants in response to mAb treatment, 204 patients were studied longitudinally for mutations occurring on D2 or D7, compared with the pretherapy (D0) time point. Overall, 35 patients (17.2%) developed nonsynonymous mutations at 43 unique positions in the SARS-CoV-2 genome, which resulted in 48 unique amino acid substitutions. Seventeen patients developed mutations across 26 unique positions randomly distributed across the SARS-CoV-2 genome (ORFs 1ab, 3a, and 7ab, or the M and N genes), and each position was only found to be mutated in 1 patient each (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 4). The remaining 22 of 48 nonsynonymous mutations occurred within the S gene in 22 patients overall. In total, 16 unique amino acid substitutions occurred in S RBD (residues 319–541) in a total of 17 patients. All mutations identified in patients receiving bamlanivimab with or without etesevimab have been previously reported, whereas most emerging S RBD mutants in the sotrovimab-treated group were novel to the best of our knowledge and occurred in clusters (see below). As RT‑qPCR errors have been suggested to be amplified to high allele frequencies resulting in sequencing errors, especially under low viral load conditions (8, 11), all nonsynonymous S RBD mutations in sotrovimab-treated patients were reconfirmed by either Sanger or repeated NextSeq sequencing on independently extracted RNA.

A remarkable mutational homogeneity was identified wherein the same mutations developed independently in SARS-CoV-2 S RBD in different patients under mAb pressure. For instance, all 8 patients developing S RBD mutations receiving bamlanivimab or bamlanivimab/etesevimab involved only 3 residues (E484, Q493, and S494; Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2). Among these, Q493R/K was present in 3 patients and involved a residue common to both bamlanivimab and etesevimab binding sites, suggesting a potential loss of function of binding of both mAbs to the mutated SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Similarly, mutations identified in sotrovimab-treated patients were present in either ACE2 (N417) or sotrovimab binding sites (D339, E340, R346, and K440), except for 3 mutations involving residues L371, P373, and F375 identified in 3 patients (Figure 2B). These mutations involved alternate residues of SARS-CoV-2 S RBD and were notably substituted to serine, consistent with the Wuhan-Hu-1 protein sequence. Two additional reversions (D339G and K346R) were identified in the sotrovimab-treated group, the latter mutation reversing the BA.1.1‑defining R346K substitution (35).

Figure 2 De novo SARS-CoV-2 S RBD mutations evolving under mAb pressure. (A) Schematic quaternary structure of the SARS-CoV-2 S RBD protein when bound to the human (h)ACE2 receptor (PDB: 6M0J). Key RBD-binding sites of bamlanivimab, etesevimab, and sotrovimab are highlighted in the protein structure with corresponding colors. Binding sites common to all mAbs, including casirivimab and imdevimab, are indicated in red, whereas hACE2 is highlighted in blue. (B) SARS-CoV-2 genomes longitudinally isolated from patients receiving mAb therapy were screened for the emergence of de novo mutations resulting in amino acid substitutions in the S RBD region. Most commonly, escape mutants occurred in residues harbored within the respective mAb binding site. Pt, patient. (C) Patients developing S RBD mutations were found to harbor significantly higher viral loads at all time points. Cross-sectional statistical comparisons were performed using the Mann-Whitney test. Lines represent smoothed conditional means and shaded areas display 95% CIs for all measured time points. ***P < 0.005. For more details on nonsynonymous de novo changes and sample numbers, see Supplemental Figures 1 and 7 and Supplemental Table 4.

Notably, a highly diverse S gene mutation rate was also observed under the different mAb treatment/variant combinations. For example, 9 of 34 (26.5%) patients carrying Omicron and receiving sotrovimab developed S RBD mutations, which was significantly higher compared with patients receiving other mAb treatments and carrying Alpha or other variants, i.e., 5 of 45 (11.1%) patients receiving bamlanivimab, 3 of 108 (2.8%) receiving bamlanivimab/etesevimab, and none (0 of 17) in the casirivimab/imdevimab group (Pearson’s χ2 = 21.005; n = 204; degrees of freedom [df] = 3; P < 0.001).

Interestingly, patients with de novo S RBD mutations had approximately 10-fold increased burden of viral genetic material on D0 compared with patients without SARS-CoV-2 mutations across all mAb treatment groups (average ΔCt for ORF1ab and N = 3.37, range 2.9–3.8, P ≤ 0.001), and remained elevated at both D2 and D7 time points (P < 0.005 for both time points; Figure 2C). These data suggest that higher viral loads predispose to development of SARS-CoV-2 mutations. As immunocompromised individuals carried higher viral loads, we further assessed whether these individuals are more likely to develop S RBD mutations. Out of 17 patients who developed SARS-CoV-2 S RBD mutations, 6 were immunocompromised (35.3%), while only 11 patients of 170 nonimmunocompromised patients developed mutations (6.5%). Using χ2 and odds ratio (OR) as a test and measure of association, respectively, we showed that immunocompromised individuals treated with mAbs had significant 3-fold greater odds of developing S RBD mutations compared with nonimmunocompromised patients (Pearson’s χ2 = 4.633, n = 204, df = 1, P = 0.031, OR = 3.097, 95% CI [1.060, 9.050]). Together, these data suggest that COVID-19 patients receiving mAb therapy develop S RBD mutations that are not only mAb therapy or variant dependent, but the rate of intrahost S mutations is also substantially increased in patients who are immunocompromised.

Therapeutic mAb titers are not directly associated with development of S RBD mutations. We investigated anti-S and anti-RBD titers for different mAb treatment groups along with naturally developing anti-N titers at all time points. As sotrovimab was given to patients who were vaccinated (73.5%; 14 days after dose, ≥2 doses, n = 25; see Table 1), we first showed that, as expected, vaccine-related anti-S and anti-RBD titers, but not anti-N titers, were significantly elevated in the sotrovimab group at time of enrollment (D0) (Supplemental Figure 3). To address whether intervention with mAbs targeting SARS-CoV-2 could dampen the development of natural immunity, we studied anti-N titers that are not expected to be affected by therapeutic mAbs. A significant rise in anti-N titers was observed for all treatment groups, although the increase from preinfusion titers (D0) to titers on D7 and D28 was smaller for the casirivimab/imdevimab and sotrovimab therapy groups compared with all others (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 5). No significant difference in anti-S and anti-RBD titers was identified between patients infected with dominant circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron subvariants (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Temporal evolution of anti-N, anti-S, and anti-RBD serology titers in patients receiving mAb therapies. (A) Natural immunity was assessed based on anti-N titers, revealing a gradual increase through D28. High anti-S and anti-RBD titers due to therapeutic mAb administration persisted from D2 to D28 in patients in all treatment groups. (B) Similarly, high anti-S and anti-RBD titers were observed in patients carrying Omicron subvariants (BA.1, BA1+R346K, or BA.2) receiving sotrovimab monotherapy. Red, green, and blue dotted lines indicate SARS-CoV-2 WHO reference standard values for low, medium, and high antibody titers, respectively. Line graphs in A and B represent conditional means and shaded areas displaying 95% CIs for all measured time points. Linear mixed models were utilized to investigate evolution of antibody titers over time for different mAbs, with asterisks indicating significance of the slopes of the curves. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. For more details on serology in patients with or without vaccination and sample numbers, see Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 7.

To study whether therapeutic antibodies could be linked to development of SARS-CoV-2 S RBD mutations, we first showed that prior to therapy (D0), anti-S or anti-RBD titers were not significantly different in S RBD mutation carriers (n = 204; anti-S, F = 0.032, P = 0.859; anti-RBD, F = 0.140, P = 0.708). Similarly, we studied whether levels of therapeutic mAbs in blood could be associated with S RBD mutations in our cohort. At the first posttherapy time point (D2), the average titers for anti-RBD and anti-S were 11.5 and 6.4 million binding antibody units (BAU)/mL, respectively. By comparison, the WHO International SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Standards for “High blood immunoglobin” corresponds to the anti-RBD titer of 817 BAU/mL and anti-S titers of 832 BAU/mL. Both anti-S and anti-RBD titers dropped on D7 and further on D28 for the majority of the mAb treatment groups, but average anti-RBD and anti‑S titers on D28 remained at 5.8 and 2.9 million BAU/mL, respectively. The bioavailability of IgGs at the mucosal barrier, where the mAb-selection pressure likely exists, is not known; however, with more than 10,000 greater “free” therapeutic mAb titers measured in blood than those required for effective virus neutralization, expectedly, we did not find any direct selective pressure of therapeutic mAbs in the development of SARS-CoV-2 S RBD mutations.

Neutralizing capacities of mAbs are (co)drivers of development of escape mutants. We further investigated whether development of S RBD mutations is linked to the neutralization potential of different mAbs. Studying neutralizing capacities of the 4 mAb regimens in an ACE2 neutralization assay, we first showed a highly significant difference by which these mAbs neutralize 5 past or currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 4). Casirivimab/imdevimab appeared to have the highest neutralizing activity against most variants, including Wuhan-Hu-1, Alpha, and Omicron/BA.2 variants. Sotrovimab monotherapy showed best neutralization results against Omicron BA.1 (including BA.1+R346K sublineages); however, neutralizing activity of sotrovimab against BA.2 was lower compared with BA.1 and BA.1+R346K (P < 0.05), as shown previously where sotrovimab retained activity against both BA.1 and BA.1+R346K, but its activity against BA.2 dropped 27-fold (35).

Figure 4 Anti-S neutralization capacity of bamlanivimab, bamlanivimab/etesevimab, casirivimab/imdevimab, and sotrovimab. Neutralization capacity was measured against (A) deescalated variants and (B) Omicron subvariants on D2. Sotrovimab monotherapy proved most effective in neutralizing BA.1. Bamlanivimab showed increased neutralizing activity against BA.1. Casirivimab/imdevimab combination therapy proved highly effective in neutralization of BA.2. Box-and-whisker plots indicate median (middle line), 25th and 75th percentiles (box boundary), and 5th and 95th percentiles (whiskers). All data points, including outliers, are displayed. Statistical assessments were performed using pairwise 2-tailed t tests with Bonferroni’s post hoc correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. For details on tested variants of concern and sample numbers, see Supplemental Table 6 and Supplemental Figure 7.

Remarkably, in the sotrovimab-treated group, both BA.1 and BA.2 infections were observed, allowing us to assess whether the neutralizing potential of mAbs could increase the likelihood of development of S RBD mutations. We show that for BA.1 and BA.1+R346K groups against which sotrovimab shows good neutralizing capacity, 9 of 27 (33.3%) of patients developed mutations. On the other hand, none of the patients in the BA.2 group (0 of 7) developed S RBD mutations against which sotrovimab shows poor neutralization capacity; these data were also statistically significant (likelihood ratio = 4.97, n = 34; df = 1, P = 0.026). Importantly, a higher proportion of immunocompromised patients (4 of 7, 57.1%) were present in the BA.2 group that did not develop mutations compared with the BA.1 group (13 of 27, 48.1%) (Spearman’s correlation, covariance = 0.201, P = 0.708). These data strongly suggest that seroneutralization capacities of therapeutic mAbs are independently linked with development of SARS-CoV-2 escape mutants.

Natural adaptive T cell immunity is associated with development of SARS-CoV-2 escape mutants. Existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infections as a result of current or past exposure, vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, or human immune system variations could strongly influence the disease outcome in patients receiving different mAb regimens. To address the impact of mAb therapies on T helper (Th) cell immunity, lymphocytes collected on D0 and D28 were stimulated by either a SARS-CoV-2 N or a complete S protein peptide pool (see Supplemental Methods). CD4+ Th cell activation was subsequently studied by both a general marker, CD154 (CD40L), and by IFN-γ, a cytokine marker of antigen-reactive Th cells.

On D0, the number of both S- and N-activated Th cells was significantly higher in the sotrovimab-treated group (n = 25) compared with bamlanivimab/etesevimab (n = 42) and casirivimab/imdevimab (n = 5) groups (P < 0.01; Figure 5A). While the higher number of S-activated Th cells in sotrovimab-treated patients could be explained by vaccination, with most of the patients in this group being fully vaccinated, a concurrently higher number of N-activated Th cells in sotrovimab-treated patients suggests a likely higher rate of prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure, as vaccination was administered to patients in this group later in the pandemic. Furthermore, over 28 days, the sotrovimab-treated group also showed a significantly higher increase in N-activated CD4+IFN-γ+ cells compared with bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab groups (P < 0.001). These data suggest that sotrovimab does not substantially curb development of natural immunity and fits well with the higher viral clearance observed in the sotrovimab-treated group carrying Omicron subvariants compared with bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab groups carrying Alpha subvariants (Figure 5A and Figure 1B).

Figure 5 Longitudinal T cell responses in patients receiving mAb therapy. Evolution of IFN-γ and CD154 expression in SARS-CoV-2 S– and Nucleocapsid–stimulated CD4+ T cells in patients was studied over 28 days after receiving bamlanivimab/etesevimab, casirivimab/imdevimab, or sotrovimab. (A) Patients receiving sotrovimab therapy show a consistent significant increase in T cell expression during the first 28 days after mAb administration. For the utilized gating strategy, refer to Supplemental Figure 8. (B) Patients with de novo mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 S RBD region show an increased T cell expression compared with those without. Linear mixed models were utilized to investigate evolution of Th cell immunity over time between the different mAb groups. Regression curves represent smoothed conditional means and shaded areas display 95% CIs for all measured time points, with asterisks on lines representing the significance of the slopes. Vertical lines with asterisks represent the significance of pairwise comparisons between patients with or without de novo mutations before mAb treatment (D0) and after 28 days of treatment (D28). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Addressing whether mAb-induced S RBD mutations were associated with Th cell immunity, we further showed that patients developing mutations had slightly higher proportions of N-activated CD4+CD154+ and CD4+IFN-γ+ cells before mAb treatment, which was statistically significant for CD4+IFN-γ+ cells (P < 0.05; Figure 5B). However, strikingly, patients exhibiting de novo mutations also developed stronger Th cell immunity over 28 days, with significantly increased S- and N-activated CD4+CD154+ and CD4+IFN-γ+ cells on D28 (P < 0.01). Although whether activated CD4+ Th cells could stimulate naive B cells to produce specific antibodies against the mutant virus, or whether preexisting high-affinity antibodies induced by previous vaccinations in sotrovimab-treated patients bias memory B cell selection in contributing to the increased frequency of SARS-CoV-2 mutants (36, 37) is not known, our data strongly support the premise that the identified de novo mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 S protein are indeed escape mutations that evade therapeutic mAb neutralization, thereby facilitating a more natural progression of disease and resulting in more robust SARS-CoV-2–specific Th cell immunity.

Host immune profile as a predictor of S RBD escape mutants. Studies have shown that proinflammatory cytokines, when uncontrolled and exaggerated, can lead to immunopathogenesis such as cytokine release syndrome disorder; however, under homeostatic conditions they are believed to play a major role in the control and resolution of SARS-CoV-2 infection (38, 39). Moreover, cytokines along with growth factors are critical to fundamental homeostatic processes such as wound healing and tissue repair (40). We hypothesized that a host environment that is (a) less hostile to the virus and (b) facilitates tissue repair would together allow boosted cell infection cycles for rapid viral evolution under mAb pressure. To address this hypothesis, we studied 40 blood cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors as part of circulating immune-related biomarkers (CIBs) involved in either COVID-19 pathogenesis and/or wound healing.

Significant changes between different treatment groups occurred in the levels of 34 of 40 (85.0%) cytokines (Supplemental Figure 5) that are also linked to infection with different SARS-CoV-2 variants. We further utilized area under the curve receiver operating characteristic (AUROC) analysis to discriminate between patients developing de novo S RBD mutations from those who did not or those who rapidly cleared the virus. AUROC for CIBs just before mAb administration identified 11 biomarkers to be significantly altered. Among these, 8 biomarkers were significantly increased in patients developing mutations on D2, and included angiogenic growth factors (basic fibroblast growth factor [bFGF], placental growth factor [PlGF], and vascular endothelial growth factor D [VEGF-D]), angiogenic factors’ receptors (angiopoietin receptor 1 [Tie-2] and vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 1 [Flt-1]), and drivers of healing responses through macrophages (monocyte chemoattractant protein 2 [MCP-2] and MCP-3) (41) (Figure 6A). The 4 biomarkers that were significantly downregulated were acute-phase inflammatory marker serum amyloid A (SAA), neutrophil chemokine IL-8, immunomodulatory marker IL-10, as well as macrophage colony–stimulating factor (M-CSF), a key cytokine involved in macrophage differentiation that enhances the inflammatory response of primed macrophages (42). Interestingly, after 48 hours of mAb infusion, the only cytokines observed to be significantly altered (n = 8) were those that were also significantly altered on D0 (Figure 6B). By D7, several of these mutation-associated cytokines stayed altered (Figure 6C). These data suggest that, firstly, therapeutic mAbs do not substantially alter cytokine profiles in mildly ill COVID-19 patients, and secondly, cytokines identified to be linked to de novo S RBD mutation development are quite robust.

Figure 6 Circulating immune-related biomarkers (CIBs) in COVID-19 patients receiving mAb therapy. (A) Several CIBs were significantly up- or downregulated on D0 in COVID-19 patients who developed SARS-CoV-2 S RBD mutations after administration of mAb treatments, compared with those who did not. (B) Eleven CIBs were significantly altered on D0 in patients with de novo S RBD mutations, for which the majority (n = 8) were also altered on D2. (C) Temporal evolution of CIBs altered in patients, with or without de novo mutations, receiving mAb therapy through day 7 after treatment. Lines represent smoothed conditional means and shaded areas display 95% CIs for all measured time points. P values refer to significance of the slope of the regression lines. Vertical lines with asterisks represent the significant difference between CIB levels at the specified time points. (D) Receiving operator characteristic (ROC) curve in a random forest classifier model with synthetic minority oversampling technique (SMOTE) for the prediction of mutation versus no-mutation are depicted for D0. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. †Not significant. For details on the progression of CIBs from D0 to D7 and sample numbers, see Supplemental Figures 5 and 7.

AUROC data were further validated with random forest classification, which identified a signature consisting of SAA, Tie-2, bFGF, and M-CSF that correctly identified patients with de novo S RBD mutations with high predictability (mean ROC of 96%). While C-reactive protein (CRP) on its own missed statistical significance with AUROC analysis, replacing CRP with SAA did not change the accuracy of the model, likely because of high degree of colinearity identified between CRP and SAA (Pearson’s r = 0.937, P < 0.001; Figure 6D). This signature was further independently tested on 19 patients, 8 of whom received sotrovimab and 11 of whom received tixagevimab/cilgavimab. Patient characteristics are described in Supplemental Figure 6A. One patient each receiving sotrovimab or tixagevimab/cilgavimab developed S RBD mutations within 7 days of receiving mAb therapy. All 19 samples were correctly classified utilizing the CIB-based signature, both by random forest classification (AUROC = 1) or a binomial logistic regression model (χ2 = 12.787, n = 19, df = 4, P < 0.012; Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Remarkably, bFGF levels alone led to a 100% correct classification, with mutation carriers having bFGF levels of 23.7 pg/mL or higher (n = 2, range 23.7–34.4 pg/mL) and non–mutation carriers with levels of 19 pg/mL or lower (n = 17, average 5.5 pg/mL, range 0.5–19 pg/mL). These data not only suggest that a diminished proinflammatory and homeostatic cytokine immune milieu could facilitate development of de novo S RBD mutations, but also describe a CIB profile present before mAb administration that predicts development of escape mutations against therapeutic mAbs for SARS-CoV-2 in high-risk patients with high accuracy.