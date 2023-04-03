Glycolysis drives STING signaling to facilitate dendritic cell antitumor function

STING signaling–activated DCs exhibited enhanced glycolysis. To explore whether glycolytic metabolism involves DC-intrinsic STING signaling, we employed an unbiased, systemic metabolomics approach to examine the glucose metabolic changes during STING agonist cGAMP-induced STING activation in bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs) (Figure 1A). Intriguingly, the levels of glycolytic intermediates, such as pyruvate and lactate, were significantly increased in cGAMP-stimulated DCs (Figure 1, B and C). In addition, the levels of tricarboxylic acid intermediates, such as citric acid, succinic acid, fumaric acid, and malate, were also significantly upregulated in cGAMP-stimulated DCs (Figure 1, B and C). Indeed, cGAMP-induced DCs had increased baseline and maximum glycolytic rates (Figure 1D). The OXPHOS rates at baseline and at maximum capacity were also increased in cGAMP-treated DCs (Figure 1E). Upon stimulation with tumor-derived DNA, which activates the cGAS/STING pathway in DCs, the baseline and maximum glycolytic rates were increased and the maximum OXPHOS rates were decreased (Figure 1, F and G). To investigate whether glucose metabolism is reprogrammed in tumor-infiltrating DCs, we performed RNA-Seq using DCs freshly isolated from the spleens and the tumors of tumor-bearing mice. Notably, intratumoral DCs exhibited enrichment (Figure 1H). Consistent with this finding, increased glycolytic activity was observed in tumor-infiltrating DCs (Figure 1I). In contrast, the OXPHOS rates were reduced in tumor-infiltrating DCs (Figure 1J). These results suggest that STING signaling–activated DCs exhibited enhanced glycolysis.

Figure 1 STING signaling–activated DCs exhibit enhanced glycolysis. (A) Principal components analysis (PCA) of central carbon metabolome of bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs) stimulated with 2 μg/mL 2′3′-cGAMP (cGAMP) for 4 hours (n = 4). Each symbol represents data from an individual mouse. NT, nontreated; ST, cGAMP stimulated. (B and C) Heatmap analysis (B) and graph presentation (C) of differential metabolites in NT and ST groups from A. (D and E) Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR; n = 6; D) and oxygen consumption rate (OCR; n = 5; E) of BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP for 4 hours under basal (Bas) or maximum (Max) conditions. (F and G) ECAR (n = 5; F) and OCR (n = 6; G) of BMDCs stimulated with 40 μg/mL tumor DNA (Tu-DNA) for 4 hours under Bas or Max conditions. (H) Gene set enrichment analysis of the hallmark glycolysis pathway in the freshly isolated tumor-infiltrating DCs (Tu-DC) compared with that of splenic DCs (Spl-DC). DCs were isolated from MC38 tumor-bearing WT mice on day 14 after tumor injection. (I and J) ECAR (n = 5; I) and OCR (n = 3; J) of splenic and tumor-infiltrating DCs isolated from MC38 tumor-bearing WT mice on day 14 after tumor injection. Representative data are shown from 3 independent experiments in D–G, I, and J. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Blockade of glycolysis inhibits DC antitumor function. To explore the role of aerobic glycolysis in DC antitumor activity, Ldha-floxed mice and Ldhb-floxed mice were crossed with Cd11c-Cre mice to obtain Ldhafl/flLdhbfl/fl (designated as WT) and Ldhafl/flLdhbfl/fl Cd11c-Cre (designated as double-knockout [Ldha/b-DKO]) mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166031DS1). Six-week-old WT mice and Ldha/b-DKO mice had similar frequencies of DCs in the bone marrow and spleen (Supplemental Figure 1, D–H). In addition, LDHA/LDHB deficiency did not alter the frequencies of T cells in the thymus and spleen or peripheral T cell homeostasis in 6-week-old mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Notably, Ldha/b-DKO mice displayed a profound increase in MC38 tumor growth with premature lethality (Figure 2, A and B). The numbers of DCs in the draining lymph nodes were similar between tumor-bearing WT mice and tumor-bearing Ldha/b-DKO mice (Figure 2C). Importantly, LDHA/LDHB deficiency reduced the numbers of, the expression of CD80 and MHC-I in, and the antigen cross-presentation ability of tumor-infiltrating DCs (Figure 2, C–E). Moreover, the tumor-bearing Ldha/b-DKO DCs displayed decreased glycolytic rates, reduced phosphorylation of STING, and impaired type I IFN induction (Figure 2, F–H). Ldha/b-DKO mice exhibited decreased numbers of tumor-infiltrating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and decreased frequencies of tumor-infiltrating IFN-γ–producing and granzyme B–producing CD4+ and CD8+ effector T cells (Figure 2, I and J). Furthermore, LDHA/LDHB deficiency also diminished glycolysis and STING activation in tumor-infiltrating DCs and impaired DC antitumor immunity in B16-F10 melanoma model. (Supplemental Figure 3, A–H). We used an animal model of BMDC-based therapy to confirm the importance of LDHA/LDHB in DC antitumor functions. After inoculation of WT mice with MC38 tumor cells, we injected cGAMP-treated WT BMDCs or LDHA/LDHB-deficient BMDCs into the tumor-bearing mice. Compared with the WT BMDCs, the LDHA/LDHB-deficient BMDCs were less potent in suppressing tumor growth and inducing tumor-infiltrating IFN-γ–producing T cells (Figure 2, K and L). We further treated tumor-bearing WT and Ldha/b-DKO mice with the STING agonist DMXAA. DMXAA treatment effectively suppressed tumor growth and induced tumor-infiltrating IFN-γ–producing T cells in the tumor-bearing WT mice (Figure 2, M and N). However, DMXAA treatment had a negligible effect on the tumor growth and the induction of IFN-γ–producing T cells in the tumor-bearing Ldha/b-DKO mice (Figure 2, M and N). These data suggest that blockade of LDHA/LDHB-mediated aerobic glycolysis suppresses DC-mediated antitumor immune responses.

Figure 2 Blockade of glycolysis inhibits DC antitumor function. (A and B) Tumor growth (n = 10; A) and survival curves (n = 10; B) of mice inoculated s.c. with MC38 cells. Representative data shown in A and B are from different experiments. (C) The numbers of DCs in the draining lymph nodes (dLN) and tumors of tumor-bearing mice on day 14 after tumor inoculation (n = 4). (D) Flow cytometry analysis of CD80 and MHC-I expression in tumor-infiltrating DCs from tumor-bearing mice (n = 3). (E) Flow cytometric analysis of the division of CTV-labeled OT-I T cells cocultured with tumor-infiltrating DCs (n = 3). (F) ECAR of tumor-infiltrating DCs from tumor-bearing mice (n = 4). (G) Immunoblot analysis of tumor-infiltrating DCs from tumor-bearing mice. The numbers indicate the relative densities of indicated protein bands normalized to β-actin. (H) qRT-PCR analysis of isolated tumor-infiltrating DCs from tumor-bearing mice. (I and J) Flow cytometry analysis of T cells from tumor-bearing mice on day 14. (K) Tumor growth of MC38 tumor-bearing WT mice transferred with cGAMP-stimulated BMDCs on day 3 after tumor injection (n = 9). (L) Flow cytometry analysis of tumor-infiltrating T cells of the mice from K. (M) Tumor growth of mice after i.p. injection with 500 μg DMXAA on day 7 after MC38 tumor injection (n = 7). Ctrl, without DMXAA injection. (N) Flow cytometry analysis of tumor-infiltrating T cells of the mice from M. Representative data are shown from 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA (A, K, and M), log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (B), 1-way ANOVA (N), and 2-tailed Student’s t test (C–F, H–J, and L); *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Glycolysis drives STING signaling in DCs. To define the importance of glycolysis in STING signaling events, we activated DCs in the presence or absence of the glycolysis inhibitor 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG). After the addition of 2-DG, the induction of type I IFNs was greatly diminished in cGAMP-stimulated DCs (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Parallel experiments revealed that inhibition of glycolysis by another glycolysis inhibitor, either sodium oxamate (OXA) or dichloroacetic acid (DCA), also attenuated the induction of type I IFNs in activated DCs (Supplemental Figure 4, C–G). Moreover, cGAMP-induced STING activation, as shown by its phosphorylation at Ser365, was abolished in glycolysis inhibitor-treated DCs (Supplemental Figure 4, H–J). Importantly, upon cGAMP activation, the glycolytic rates were largely decreased in Ldha/b-DKO DCs (Figure 3A). In addition, the induction of type I IFNs and the phosphorylation of STING were reduced in cGAMP-stimulated Ldha/b-DKO DCs (Figure 3, B–D). Consistent with these results, upon stimulation with Tu-DNA, LDHA/LDHB deficiency reduced the glycolytic rates, type I IFN induction, and STING phosphorylation (Figure 3, E–H). These data suggest that inhibition of glycolysis in DCs blunts STING-dependent type I IFN responses.

Figure 3 Glycolysis drives STING signaling in DCs. (A) ECAR of WT and Ldha/b-DKO BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP for 4 hours under Bas or Max conditions (n = 5). (B) Relative mRNA expression level of WT and Ldha/b-DKO BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP for 3 hours was determined by qRT-PCR. (C) IFN-β protein level of WT and Ldha/b-DKO BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP for 8 hours was determined by ELISA. (D) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in whole-cell lysates of BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP for 4 hours. (E) ECAR of WT and Ldha/b-DKO BMDCs stimulated with 40 μg/mL Tu-DNA for 4 hours under Bas or Max conditions (n = 5). (F) Relative mRNA expression level of WT and Ldha/b-DKO BMDCs stimulated with 40 μg/mL Tu-DNA for 3 hours was determined by qRT-PCR. (G) IFN-β protein level of WT and Ldha/b-DKO BMDCs stimulated with 40 μg/mL Tu-DNA for 8 hours was determined by ELISA. (H) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in whole-cell lysates of BMDCs stimulated with 40 μg/mL Tu-DNA for 4 hours. The numbers indicate the relative densities of indicated protein bands normalized to β-actin. Representative data are shown from 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s t test; **P < 0.01.

Glycolysis potentiates STING-dependent DC antitumor functions. To validate the contribution of STING to glycolysis-mediated DC antitumor activity, we stimulated WT and STING-deficient BMDCs (STING is encoded by Tmem173) with cGAMP in the presence of 2-DG. The absence of STING abolished cGAMP-induced IFN-β production, and 2-DG treatment did not further suppress IFN-β production in cGAMP-stimulated STING-deficient DCs (Figure 4A). Similarly, treatment with DCA did not alter IFN-β production in cGAMP-stimulated STING-deficient DCs (Figure 4B). Using an animal model of BMDC-based therapy, we confirmed the importance of STING activity to the enhancing effect of glycolysis on DC antitumor functions. After inoculating WT mice with MC38 tumor cells, we injected WT BMDCs and STING-deficient BMDCs pretreated with cGAMP in the presence or absence of 2-DG into the tumor-bearing mice. Compared with the untreated WT DCs, the untreated STING-deficient DCs were less potent in suppressing tumor growth (Figure 4C). Pretreatment of WT DCs or STING-deficient DCs with 2-DG did not alter the numbers of cGAMP-stimulated DCs in the draining lymph nodes (Figure 4D). Notably, pretreatment of WT DCs with 2-DG reduced the numbers of tumor-infiltrating cGAMP-stimulated DCs, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells and decreased the frequencies of tumor-infiltrating IFN-γ–producing and granzyme B–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, D–F). In contrast, mice injected with STING-deficient DCs pretreated with or without 2-DG displayed no apparent differences in the numbers of tumor-infiltrating cGAMP-stimulated DCs, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells or the frequencies of tumor-infiltrating IFN-γ–producing and granzyme B–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, D–F). Pretreatment of WT DCs or STING-deficient DCs with 2-DG did not alter the frequencies of tumor-infiltrating macrophages (Figure 4G). Parallel studies revealed that DCA pretreatment also impaired WT DC-mediated antitumor immunity, and antitumor activities were comparable in mice injected with STING-deficient DCs with or without DCA pretreatment (Figure 4, H–J), suggesting that the defect in STING activity contributes to glycolysis inhibitor-induced impairment of DC antitumor functions. Therefore, glycolysis potentiates STING-dependent DC antitumor functions.

Figure 4 Glycolysis potentiates STING-dependent DC antitumor function. (A and B) ELISA analysis of BMDCs treated with 2-DG (1 mM; A) or DCA (10 mM; B) overnight and then stimulated with cGAMP for 8 hours. (C) MC38 tumor growth of WT mice transferred with cGAMP-stimulated BMDCs. BMDCs were labeled with CTV following 2-DG (1 mM) treatment for 8 hours. 2-DG–pretreated BMDCs were then stimulated with cGAMP for 4 hours. MC38 tumor-bearing WT mice were injected s.c. adjacent to the tumor with 2 × 106 cGAMP-stimulated DCs on days 3 and 6 after tumor injection (n = 8). (D) The numbers of CTV+ DCs in the draining lymph nodes and tumors from mice from C on day 8 after tumor inoculation (n = 4). (E) The numbers of tumor-infiltrating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from mice from C on day 14 after tumor inoculation (n = 4). (F and G) Flow cytometry analysis of tumor-infiltrating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (F) or F4/80+ macrophages (G) from mice from C on day 14 after tumor inoculation. (H) Tumor growth of MC38 tumor-bearing WT mice transferred with cGAMP-stimulated DCs. BMDCs were pretreated with DCA (10 mM) for 8 hours and then stimulated with cGAMP for 4 hours. MC38 tumor-bearing WT mice were injected s.c. adjacent to the tumor with 2 × 106 cGAMP-stimulated DCs on days 3 and 6 after tumor injection (n = 8). (I and J) Flow cytometry analysis of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ and CD4+ T cells of the mice from H. Representative data are shown from 2 (C–J) and 3 (A and B) independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA (A, B, D–G, and J) and 2-way ANOVA (C and H); *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Glycolysis promotes STING signaling via glycolytic ATP production. Given that ATP production is tightly associated with glycolytic metabolism (21), we tested the cellular levels of ATP in activated DCs. Upon stimulation with cGAMP or tumor-derived DNA, the ATP production capacity in activated DCs was enhanced (Figure 5, A and B). In addition, tumor-infiltrating DCs were associated with elevated cellular ATP levels (Figure 5C). Treatment with 2-DG or DCA reduced ATP levels in activated DCs (Figure 5, D and E). Consistent with these observations, activated Ldha/b-DKO DCs exhibited a weaker ability to produce ATP (Figure 5F). Because treatment with ATP alone did not activate STING signaling or promote glycolysis (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), we used streptolysin-O (SLO) to deliver exogenous ATP to DCs to investigate whether reduced ATP production accounts for the decrease in STING signaling. In the presence of ATP and SLO, ATP levels in activated DCs were considerably increased (Figure 5, D and E). Notably, glycolysis inhibitor treatment did not alter ATP levels in activated DCs under treatment with both ATP and SLO (Figure 5, D and E). Similarly, treatment with ATP and SLO increased ATP levels in activated Ldha/b-DKO DCs and abolished the difference in ATP levels between WT DCs and Ldha/b-DKO DCs (Figure 5F). Indeed, SLO-assisted intracellular delivery of ATP restored STING signaling activation in 2-DG– or DCA-treated activated DCs (Figure 5, G and H). Consistent with these results, the difference in cGAMP-induced STING phosphorylation between WT DCs and Ldha/b-DKO DCs was greatly reduced under treatment with both ATP and SLO treatment (Figure 5I). In contrast, treatment with SLO alone did not activate STING signaling or promote glycolysis (Figure 5, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). These data suggest that glycolysis promotes STING signaling via glycolytic ATP production.

Figure 5 Glycolysis promotes STING signaling via glycolytic ATP production. (A and B) Intracellular ATP of BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP (A) or 40 μg/mL Tu-DNA (B) for 4 hours. (C) Intracellular ATP of splenic DCs (Spl-DC) and tumor-infiltrating DCs (Tu-DC) isolated from WT mice inoculated s.c. with MC38 colon cancer cells at 14 days. (D and E) Intracellular ATP of BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP in the presence of streptolysin-O (SLO) and ATP for 2 hours. BMDCs were pretreated with 2-DG (1 mM; D) or DCA (10 mM; E) overnight and subsequently stimulated as indicated. (F) Intracellular ATP of WT and Ldha/b-DKO (DKO) BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP in the presence of SLO and ATP for 2 hours. (G and H) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in whole-cell lysates of BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP in the presence of SLO and ATP for 2 hours. BMDCs were pretreated with 2-DG (1 mM; G) or DCA (10 mM; H) overnight and subsequently stimulated as indicated. (I) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in whole-cell lysates of WT and Ldha/b-DKO BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP in the presence of SLO and ATP for 2 hours. The numbers indicate the relative densities of indicated protein bands normalized to β-actin. Representative data are shown from 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C) and 1-way ANOVA (D–F); *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Glycolysis facilitates STING signaling in DCs from patients with NSCLC. Given the potential importance of glycolysis in DC antitumor function, we examined the relationship between LDHA expression and the STING-dependent type I IFN signature. Interestingly, LDHA expression positively correlated with STING signaling, IFNA expression, and IFNB expression (Figure 6, A–C). Indeed, the levels of glycolytic rates in DCs from NSCLC tissue were higher than those in DCs from paracancerous tissue (Figure 6D). Consistent with these results, the levels of ATP and STING phosphorylation (at S366 in human STING) were increased in DCs from NSCLC tissue compared with DCs from paracancerous tissue (Figure 6, E and F). We next treated freshly isolated NSCLC DCs with 2-DG to confirm the involvement of glycolysis in STING-dependent type I IFN signaling in NSCLC tissue. As expected, STING phosphorylation and type I IFN induction were reduced in NSCLC DCs after 2-DG treatment (Figure 6, G and H). Importantly, SLO-assisted intracellular delivery of ATP restored STING phosphorylation in 2-DG–treated NSCLC DCs (Figure 6I). Collectively, these results indicate that the elevated glycolysis in tumor-infiltrating DCs facilitates STING signaling in human NSCLC.

Figure 6 Glycolysis facilitates STING signaling in DCs from human NSCLC. (A–C) Correlation between LDHA transcripts and STING signature, including STING (A), IFNA (B), and IFNB (C), in TCGA data set of patients with lung cancer with low or high LDHA transcripts (n = 262). (D) ECAR of the freshly isolated DCs from the paracancerous tissue and NSCLC tissue under Bas or Max conditions. (E) Intracellular ATP of the freshly isolated DCs from the paracancerous tissue and NSCLC tissue. (F) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in whole-cell lysates of the freshly isolated DCs from the paracancerous tissue and NSCLC tissue. (G) Immunoblot analysis of the freshly isolated NSCLC DCs treated with 2-DG (5 mM) for 8 hours. Ctrl, without 2-DG treatment. (H) qRT-PCR analysis of DCs isolated from the paracancerous tissue and NSCLC tissue and NSCLC DCs treated with 2-DG (5 mM) for 8 hours. (I) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in whole-cell lysates of human NSCLC DCs that were pretreated with 2-DG (5 mM) for 6 hours and subsequently incubated in the presence or absence of ATP and SLO for 3 hours. The numbers indicate the relative densities of indicated protein bands normalized to β-actin. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (D–I). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using a paired 2-sided Wilcoxon signed-rank test (A–C), 2-tailed Student’s t test (D and E), and 1-way ANOVA (H); **P < 0.01.

STING signaling promotes glycolysis and establishes a positive feedback loop. We found that key glycolytic enzymes, such as hexokinase 2 (HK2) and pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2), were greatly accumulated in cGAMP-stimulated WT DCs (Figure 7A), an effect that was responsible for the extensive enhancement of glycolysis in activated WT DCs. However, STING-deficient DCs stimulated with or without cGAMP exhibited no apparent difference in HK2 and PKM2 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistent with this finding, cGAMP stimulation did not increase the glycolytic rates or ATP levels in STING-deficient DCs (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Furthermore, stimulation with tumor-derived DNA did not change the glycolytic rates or ATP levels in STING-deficient DCs (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). These results suggest that STING signaling controls glycolysis-related gene expression.

Figure 7 STING signaling promotes glycolysis and enables a positive feedback circuitry. (A) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in whole-cell lysates of BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP for 4 hours. (B) Functional enrichment analysis of KEGG pathways in BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP for 4 hours. (C) Immunoprecipitation assays using indicated antibodies in BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP in the presence or absence of TEPP-46 (100 μM) for 4 hours. (D) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in whole-cell lysates of splenic DCs (Spl-DC) and tumor-infiltrating DCs (Tu-DC) isolated from MC38 tumor-bearing WT mice on day 14 after tumor inoculation. (E–G) ECAR (E), immunoblot analysis (F), and qRT-PCR analysis (G) of BMDCs stimulated with 2 μg/mL cGAMP in the presence or absence of TEPP-46 (100 μM) for 4 hours. (H–J) Immunoblot analysis (H), qRT-PCR analysis (I), and ECAR (J) of tumor-infiltrating DCs from WT and Tmem173–/– (KO) mice i.p. injected with 50 mg/kg TEPP-46 on days 3, 5, and 7 after MC38 tumor cell inoculation. Ctrl, without TEPP-46 injection. (K and L) Immunoblot analysis (K) and qRT-PCR analysis (L) of human NSCLC DCs treated with TEPP-46 (100 μM) for 8 hours. The numbers indicate the relative densities of indicated protein bands normalized to β-actin. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (A and C–L). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA (I and J) and 2-tailed Student’s t test (E, G, and L); *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To determine the mechanistic link between glycolysis and STING signaling, we performed RNA-Seq using WT BMDCs stimulated with cGAMP. Functional pathway enrichment analysis revealed that cGAMP stimulation significantly affected the pathways involving cytosolic DNA sensing and central carbon metabolism (Figure 7B). Importantly, cGAMP stimulation upregulated the expression of HIF-1α–related genes and increased the protein level of HIF-1α (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7A), which was responsible for the induction of glycolytic enzymes. In contrast, cGAMP stimulation did not alter the HIF-1α protein level in STING-deficient DCs (Supplemental Figure 7B), suggesting that HIF-1α–mediated induction of glycolytic enzymes relies on STING signaling. Notably, both PKM2 and HIF-1α accumulated in cGAMP-stimulated WT DCs (Figure 7, A and C). In addition, HIF-1α, HK2, and PKM2 were greatly accumulated in tumor-infiltrating DCs (Figure 7D). Because PKM2 is a critical modulator that regulates HIF-1α stability and activity (22), we examined the interplay between PKM2 and HIF-1α using the small-molecule drug TEPP-46, which can block the interaction between HIF-1α and PKM2 (22). As expected, TEPP-46 treatment inhibited the association of PKM2 with HIF-1α and attenuated the induction of HIF-1α and PKM2 (Figure 7C). Furthermore, treatment with TEPP-46 diminished glycolysis, STING phosphorylation, and type I IFN induction in cGAMP-stimulated WT DCs (Figure 7, E–G). Consistent with these results, the absence of HIF-1α abolished PKM2 accumulation, STING phosphorylation, type I IFN induction, and glycolysis in cGAMP-stimulated DCs (Supplemental Figure 7, C–F). HIF-1α–knockdown DCs were less potent in suppressing tumor growth and inducing tumor-infiltrating IFN-γ–producing T cells (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Importantly, TEPP-46 treatment attenuated the expression of HIF-1α, HK2, and PKM2, an diminished glycolysis, STING phosphorylation, and type I IFN induction in tumor-infiltrating WT DCs (Figure 7, H–J). However, TEPP-46 treatment did not alter the expression of HIF-1α and PKM2, the level of glycolytic activity, or the induction of type I IFN in tumor-infiltrating STING-deficient DCs (Figure 7, H–J). Notably, TEPP-46 treatment inhibited the induction of PKM2 and HIF-1α and resulted in defective activation of STING in NSCLC DCs (Figure 7, K and L). These findings suggest that DC-intrinsic STING activation accelerates HIF-1α–mediated glycolysis and establishes a positive feedback loop.