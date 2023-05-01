IL-18–secreting CAR T cells targeting DLL3 are highly effective in small cell lung cancer models

Selection of optimal SC16-based single-chain variable fragment. Previous work has identified a series of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies (SC16) with binding specificity to distinct extracellular domains of DLL3 (Figure 1A). We initially sought to develop a highly functional CAR against DLL3 by cloning single-chain variable fragments (scFvs) derived from heavy- and light-chain pairs of these antibodies into a retroviral CAR vector with Flag-tag for easy detection (Figure 1A). This vector contained the 4-1BB costimulation domain. We tested scFvs derived from SC16 monoclonal antibody clones 8, 13, 15, 25, 67, 118, 125, and 126, and isolated T cells from healthy donors were transduced with each CAR. The lysis potential of CAR T cells was measured with a 20-hour luciferase killing assay with DLL3+ H82-SCLC cells. The 4H11 CAR, targeting the MUC16 protein (23), was used as negative control; Set2 cells (DLL3– and MUC16+) also served as controls for specificity. None of the DLL3 CARs showed lysis of Set2 cells. There was substantial variation in H82 lysis capacity of the SC16 CARs, with SC16.8, SC16.125, and SC16.126 performing the best (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Selection of scFv for effective CAR T cells against DLL3 on small cell lung cancer. (A) Schematic of extracellular DLL3 domains with binding location of anti-DLL3 SC16 antibody clones (top), and schematic of CAR design for initial selection of single-chain variable fragments (bottom). LTR, long terminal repeats; CD8SP, CD8 signal peptide; V H , heavy chain; V L , light chain; TM, transmembrane domain; h, humanized. (B) Luciferase killing assay with CAR T cells cocultured with DLL3-expressing H82-SCLC or DLL3– Set2 cells. The Set2 cells overexpress MUC16 as positive control for the MUC16-targeting 4H11 CAR (n = 3). (C and D) DLL3-specific activation of the SC16.8, SC16.125, and SC16.126 CARs in cocultures with DLL3+ 293 cells, (C) as measured by IFN-γ production (see also Supplemental Figure 1 for IL-2, GM-CSF, and TNF-α levels) and (D) 7-day proliferation (n = 3). 3T3-MUC16 cells were used as positive control for the 4H11 CAR. (E and F) Orthotopic or metastatic H82-SCLC tumor growth following administration of the indicated CAR T cells (n = 4–5).

We then used coculture experiments to assess DLL3-mediated CAR T cell activation based on cytokine release and proliferative response. For these experiments we utilized HEK293 cells (DLL3–) and HEK293 cells expressing human DLL3. The cytokines IFN-γ, IL-2, GM-CSF, and TNF-α were measured in the supernatant 24 hours after coculture, and CAR T cell proliferation was quantified after 7 days (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166028DS1). We observed DLL3-independent activation of humanized SC16.13 (hSC16.13) and hSC16.67 CAR T cells and minimal activation of SC16.118 and hSC16.25 CAR T cells. Because the SC16.125 and SC16.126 CARs behaved similarly and both bind to the DLL3 EGF4 domain, we chose to proceed with SC16.8 and SC16.126 as lead candidates for in vivo testing.

1 × 106 H82 cells were injected either in the lung parenchyma or tail vein of NSG mice. After 7 days mice were treated intravenously with 5 × 106 CAR T cells. T cells expressing either the SC16.8 or SC16.126 CAR showed an antitumor response in both the orthotopic and metastatic SCLC model, compared with the negative control CAR 4H11 (Figure 1, E and F). SC16.8 CAR T cells performed better than SC16.126 in both contexts. Thus, of our panel of eight SC16 clones, SC16.8 CAR T cells demonstrated the best DLL3-specific activation and antitumor efficacy.

IL-18 increases CAR T cell efficacy in a murine metastatic SCLC model. We next sought to explore the activity of these CAR T cells in an immunocompetent murine model, using a murine SCLC (mSCLC) cell line derived from a genetically engineered mouse model with concomitant loss of Rb1 and Trp53. First, we tested whether the SC16.8 and SC16.126 CARs were cross-reactive to murine DLL3 by measuring the tumor lysis potential (Figure 2A) and IFN-γ production (Figure 2B) in coculture with mSCLC cells. Both CARs were activated by murine DLL3, but SC16.8 CAR T cells showed more lysis and higher target-specific IFN-γ levels. We proceeded with in vivo testing of SC16.8 CAR T cell functionality in a metastatic mSCLC model in immunocompetent mice based on tail vein injection of 1 × 106 mSCLC allograft tumor cells. We titrated the amount of CAR T cells administered 7 days after systemic tumor cell injection with or without preconditioning chemotherapy of 50 mg/kg cyclophosphamide on day 6 (Figure 2C). High doses of CAR T cells alone led to improved survival. Preconditioning chemotherapy induced long-term survival in several mice receiving 2 × 106 or 5 × 106 CAR T cells and improved survival of mice receiving a low dose of 0.5 × 106 CAR T cells, compared with negative control 4H11 CAR T cells.

Figure 2 CAR T cell–secreted IL-12 and, especially, IL-18 prolong survival in murine SCLC model. (A) Luciferase killing assay with murine CAR T cells and mSCLC cells that endogenously express murine DLL3 (n = 3). The CAR consists of the SC16.8 single-chain variable fragment (scFv) and murine CD28 and CD3ζ domains. (B) IFN-γ levels in supernatant of 24-hour coculture of murine CAR T cells with or without mSCLC cells. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA, n = 2). (C) Survival of mice with metastatic mSCLC that were treated with the indicated doses of SC16.8m28mz CAR T cells (day 7) with or without 50 mg/kg cyclophosphamide pretreatment (day 6). **P < 0.01 (log-rank test, n = 4–6). (D) Schematic of CAR design with SC16.8 scFv, murine CD28 and CD3ζ signaling domains, and the murine Il12 fusion transgene or murine Il18 transgene. IRES, internal ribosome entry site. (E) IFN-γ production by the respective CAR T cells in the absence and presence of mSCLC cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA and Student’s t test, n = 2–3). (F) Luciferase killing assay with SC16.8 CAR T cells that express IL-12, IL-18, or no cytokine and 4H11 CAR T cells as negative control (n = 3). (G and H) Serum IFN-γ and TNF-α levels (n = 12–15) and circulating CAR T cells (n = 5) in the blood of mice collected 3 days after treatment with the indicated CAR T cells. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA). (I) Tumor growth in mice that were treated with 2 × 106 CAR T cells intravenously 7 days after systemic mSCLC administration (n = 12–15). (J) Survival of mice in I. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 (log-rank test). (K) DLL3 surface expression on end-stage tumors from mice treated with SC16.8m28mz_mIL12 (red) or SC16.8m28mz_mIL18 (blue) CAR T cells.

To investigate the impact of IL-12 or IL-18 secretion by the CAR T cells on antitumor efficacy, we cloned murine Il12 fusion or Il18 transgenes into a retroviral vector with SC16.8m28mz CAR (Figure 2D). We validated the secretion of murine IL-12 (mIL-12) and murine IL-18 (mIL-18) in the supernatant of murine CAR T cells alone or cocultured with mSCLC cells (Figure 2E). Functionality of the 2 cytokines was confirmed by the increase in IFN-γ in unstimulated CAR T cells, which further increased in the presence of mSCLC cells (Figure 2E, right). As we have seen with other CARs, the lysis potential of all SC16.8 CAR T cell derivatives was similar, regardless of secreted cytokines (Figure 2F).

Next, we treated mice with systemic mSCLC tumors with 2 × 106 CAR T cells in the absence of preconditioning chemotherapy. Three days later whole blood and sera were collected for flow cytometry and cytokine analysis. We observed a sharp increase in IFN-γ levels in the sera of mice treated with SC16.8 CAR T cells expressing mIL-12 (SC16.8_mIL12) or mIL-18 (SC16.8_mIL18), with the highest level when mIL-18 was secreted (Figure 2G). IFN-γ levels in 4H11 and SC16.8 CAR T cell–treated mice were below the level of detection. TNF-α levels were increased in the sera of mice that received SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells (Figure 2G). We were able to detect circulating CAR T cells only in the blood of mice treated with SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells (Figure 2H). In addition, only mIL-18–secreting CAR T cells were able to shrink mSCLC tumors (Figure 2I), which resulted in a prolonged survival of mice (Figure 2J). We did not observe antigen loss, as surface expression of mDLL3 was still detected on end-stage tumors that progressed after treatment with SC16.8_mIL12 or SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells (Figure 2K). In conclusion, mIL-18 secretion by CAR T cells improved the efficacy of DLL3-targeting CAR T cells in a murine metastatic SCLC model.

mIL-18 stimulates CAR T cell proliferation and activates both CAR and endogenous T cells. To study the effect of mIL-18 on CAR T cells and the TME we collected livers (main tumor location) and spleens for flow cytometry analysis at various time points after CAR T cell treatment (Figure 3A). We cloned mCherry into the retroviral vector for detection of transduced CAR T cells, to prevent potential undercounting because of CAR downregulation, and validated the antitumor efficacy of the mCherry+ CAR T cells in vivo (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). mIL-18 induced more than 4-fold increase in the peak amount of CAR T cells in the liver, with a gradual reduction over time (Figure 3B). Because 10 days after treatment relatively few CAR T cells were detected, we focused on days 3 and 6 for further analysis of the T cells. SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells in the liver were enriched for CD8+ (Figure 3C). In addition to the increased number of SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells, we also observed increased activation, as quantified by intracellular staining for the effector cytokines IFN-γ and TNF-α (Figure 3D). We measured more IFN-γ+TNF-α+ double-positive cells on day 3 when the CAR T cells secrete mIL-18 and an increased percentage of total IFN-γ+ CAR T cells on days 3 and 6. Intriguingly, a similar pattern of increased in IFN-γ+TNF-α+ and total IFN-γ+ cells was present in the CAR– bystander T cells (Figure 3E). We then assessed whether the activated bystander T cells would demonstrate tumor reactivity. Endogenous mCherry– T cells were sorted from tumor-bearing livers 3 and 6 days after treatment with mCherry+ SC16.8 or SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells. Sorted CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations were cocultured with mSCLC cells in an IFN-γ ELISpot assay (Figure 3F). CAR T cell–secretion of mIL-18 increased recruitment of tumor-specific CD4+ (on day 3) and especially CD8+ (on days 3 and 6) endogenous T cells. Sorted SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells retained their ex vivo antitumor cell response to a greater degree and longer than SC16.8 CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 3 IL-18 increases activation of both genetically engineered and endogenous T cells. (A) Experimental setup for B–E and Figure 4, A–H. See also Supplemental Figure 2, A–C. 2 × 106 murine mCherry-expressing SC16.8m28mz or SC16.8m28mz_mIL18 CAR T cells were administered 7 days after systemic mSCLC injection. 3, 6, or 10 days later livers and spleens were harvested for flow cytometry analysis (day 3 and day 6, n = 6 from 2 independent experiments; day 10, n = 3). (B) Levels of CAR T cells detected in the liver over time. (C) Example (day 3) and quantification of the CD8+ CAR T cell population. (D and E) Example (day 3) and quantification of (D) intracellular IFN-γ and TNF-α in CAR+ T cells and (E) CAR– endogenous T cells in the liver. (F) CD4+ or CD8+ mCherry– endogenous T cells were sorted on day 3 and 6 after CAR T cell treatment and cocultured with mSCLC, and IFN-γ release was measured with an ELISpot assay (n = 3). (B–F) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA). (G) Systemic mSCLC growth curve (left) and survival curve (right). Tumor-bearing mice were treated with low-dose 50 mg/kg cyclophosphamide (day 6) followed by low-dose 0.5 × 106 CAR T cells (day 7). **P < 0.01 (log-rank test, n = 5). (H) Tumor growth of wild-type (n = 3–4) or DLL3KO mSCLC (n = 6, see Supplemental Figure 2D) in long-term surviving mice after cyclophosphamide plus SC16.8m28mz_mIL18 treatment with no evidence of tumor on day 42 (see G) compared with age-matched naive control mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test). (I) Survival of mice in H. *P < 0.05 (log-rank test, n = 6).

Because 2 × 106 SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells did not lead to long-term survival in this aggressive mSCLC model when administered 7 days after tumor injection (Figure 2J), we tested whether cyclophosphamide pretreatment would sensitize the tumors to mIL-18–secreting CAR T cells. Indeed, we observed a dramatic increase in antitumor response when the mSCLC-bearing mice received cyclophosphamide 1 day prior to a low dose of 0.5 × 106 CAR T cells. SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells were now able to induce long-term survival (Figure 3G). To assess whether SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells are still present and active against tumor cells, we rechallenged mice on day 42 that did not have detectable residual tumor after combination treatment of cyclophosphamide plus 0.5 × 106 SC16.8_mIL18 CAR T cells. These mice were not fully protected against mSCLC outgrowth, but the tumor growth was delayed compared with tumor growth in naive age-matched control mice (Figure 3H, left), suggestive of residual presence and activity of tumor-reactive T cells. We also assessed whether the increased activation of tumor-reactive bystander T cells (Figure 3, E and F) would lead to antitumor efficacy of these T cells independent of the CAR T cell response against mDLL3. Surviving mice with no evidence of tumor were rechallenged with mSCLC cells in which mDLL3 was knocked out (Supplemental Figure 2F). Again, the tumor outgrowth was slightly delayed (Figure 3H, right), consistent with an endogenous T cell response against other mSCLC antigens. Survival of the rechallenged mice with either wild-type mSCLC or mSCLC-mDLL3KO was prolonged compared with the survival of naive mice (Figure 3I). All together, these results demonstrate that the secretion of mIL-18 enhances the antitumor response of both CAR and endogenous T cells.

mIL-18 reprograms and activates the myeloid compartment of the TME. We analyzed the TME and spleen for levels and activation of macrophages and dendritic cells on the same days as described in Figure 3A. We observed an increase in both CD11b+Gr1– macrophages and CD11c+MHC-II+ dendritic cells of live CD45+ cells in tumor-bearing livers of mice treated with mIL-18–secreting CAR T cells, compared with CAR T cells without mIL-18 (Figure 4A). No significant changes in prevalence of either cell type were seen in the corresponding spleens of these animals (Figure 4B). Importantly, liver macrophages of mice treated with mIL-18–secreting CAR T cells displayed a reduction in the CD206+MHC-IIlo “M2-like” antiinflammatory phenotype (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3A). Macrophages and dendritic cells in both the liver and spleen expressed higher levels of activation marker CD86 (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), indicating a systemic activation of antigen-presenting cells. IFN-γ is known to induce PD-L1 expression. In line with our previous observation that mIL-18 secretion leads to higher IFN-γ levels in the serum (Figure 2G), we found an increase in PD-L1 levels on macrophages and dendritic cells following treatment with mIL-18–secreting CAR T cells (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). This increase in PD-L1 was especially profound on a subset of macrophages that express F4/80 (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 3F). The F4/80+ macrophages did not increase in number but were highly activated with increased expression of MHC-II and CD86 (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 3F).

Figure 4 IL-18 recruits and reprograms myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment. (A and B) Levels of CD11b+Gr1– macrophages and MHC-II+CD11c+ dendritic cells detected (A) in the liver TME and (B) in the spleen 3, 6, and 10 days after CAR T cell treatment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA). (C–H) Representative flow plots and quantification on day 6 after CAR T cell administration. See Supplemental Figure 3 for quantification on day 3, 6, and 10. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test). (C) Levels of CD206+MHC-IIlo M2-like macrophages. (D and E) Expression of activation marker CD86 on (D) macrophages and (E) dendritic cells in liver TME and spleen. (F and G) Expression of checkpoint molecule PD-L1 on (F) macrophages and (G) dendritic cells in liver TME and spleen. (H) Expression of PD-L1, MHC-II, and CD86 on F4/80+ macrophages in the liver TME. (I) Survival of mice with metastatic mSCLC that received 2 × 106 CAR T cells on day 7 and 250 μg anti–PD-L1 antibody on days 14, 17, and 20. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 (log-rank test, n = 5 for 4H11 and SC16.8, n = 14 for SC16.8_mIL18).

PD-L1 expression in the TME, on tumor cells, or both, can hamper an effective CAR T cell antitumor response. We therefore assessed the potential benefit of blocking the inhibitory PD-L1/PD-1 interaction by combining CAR T cell treatment with anti–PD-L1 antibody therapy. Tumor-bearing mice received 3 doses of 300 μg anti–PD-L1 antibody starting 1 week after CAR T cell treatment. We observed a significant survival improvement when mIL-18–secreting CAR T cells were combined with anti–PD-L1 antibodies, whereas anti–PD-L1 therapy had no effect on survival following administration of CAR T cells that did not secrete mIL-18 (Figure 4I).

In conclusion, we have shown that the secretion of mIL-18 by DLL3-targeted CAR T cells leads to an activated, more proinflammatory myeloid compartment, both in the TME and systemically. The antitumor response can be further improved by blocking inhibitory effects of mIL-18–induced PD-L1 with antibodies.

IL-18–secreting human DLL3-targeting CAR T cells cure mice with metastatic SCLC. Having observed a marked improvement in the efficacy of our murine DLL3-targeting CAR T cells against systemic mSCLC in immunocompetent mice with CAR T cells secreting mIL-18, we sought to test the potential benefit of IL-18 on human CAR T cells in xenograft SCLC models. First, we cloned the human IL18 transgene into a retroviral vector containing either the CD28 or the 4-1BB costimulatory domain and with a truncated EGFR for detection of transduced T cells (Figure 5A). The SC16.8DEL construct, which lacks the intracellular CD28/4-1BB and CD3ζ domains, was used as negative control. In the supernatant of cocultures with CAR T cells and DLL3-expressing cells, we validated the IL-18 expression as well as increased IFN-γ levels (Figure 5B). Lysis potential of the CAR T cells was similar, regardless of IL-18 secretion or costimulation with both H82 (DLL3+) and H69 (DLL3lo) SCLC cells (Figure 5C). In clinical trials, CAR T cell proliferation and expansion has proven an important hallmark of successful CAR T cell therapy. When we cocultured the SC16.8 CAR T cells with H82 or H69 SCLC cells (at an effector-to-target [E/T] ratio of 1:5), secreted IL-18 greatly enhanced the CAR T cell expansion in vitro (Figure 5D). Given the similarity in evident activity with either the CD28 or 4-1BB coactivation domains, we elected to further explore activity of the CD28 construct. Consistent with the augmentation of CAR T cell activity provided by endogenous IL-18 production, in vivo administration of 1 × 106 SC16.8 CAR T cells failed to elicit an antitumor response, whereas the SC16.8_IL18 CAR T cells were able to fully eradicate H82 tumors (Figure 5E). Low doses of SC16.8_IL18 CAR T cells were able to prolong survival or induce long-term responses in SCLC models with metastatic H82 and H69 tumors and orthotopic SHP-77 tumors (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 5 Human DLL3-targeting CAR T cells that secrete IL-18 are effective against SCLC and can be further potentiated by late-onset anti–PD-1 therapy. (A) Schematic overview of the CAR design. EGFRt, truncated EGFR; scFv, single-chain variant fragment. (B) Levels of IL-18 and IFN-γ in cell culture supernatant of cocultures of the indicated CAR T cells and DLL3-expressing target cells. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test, n = 4). (C) Luciferase killing assay with H82 (DLL3+) and H69 (DLL3lo) SCLC cells. (D) CAR T cell proliferation in cocultures with H82 or H69 SCLC cells (E/T ratio of 1:5, n = 3, representative result from 3 independent experiments). (E) Growth curve of metastatic H82-SCLC tumors in mice that received 1 × 106 SC16.8 CAR T cells that did or did not secrete IL-18 (n = 4–5). (F–J) Livers of mice were subjected to flow cytometry analysis 9 days after CAR T cell treatment of mice with metastatic H82-SCLC tumors. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA, n = 3). (F) Cell count of GFP+ H82 tumor cells (left) and PD-L1 expression on these GFP+ cells (right). (G) Cell count of EGFRt+ CAR T cells in the liver (left) and CD8/CD4 ratio of the CAR T cells (right). (H) Quantification of CD62L+ central memory CAR T cells. (I) Quantification of CD4+ and CD8+ CAR T cells that are quadruple negative (left) or quadruple positive (right) for the exhaustion markers PD-1, TIGIT, TIM3, and LAG3. (J) Representative flow plots and mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of T cell activation markers CD71 and HLA-DR on CAR T cells. (K) Growth curve of metastatic H82-SCLC tumors in mice that received 0.3 × 106 CAR T cells alone or in combination with twice weekly 250 μg anti-human anti–PD-1 antibody, starting on day 18 (n = 4). (L) Bioluminescence imaging of same mice as in K, on days 17, 21, and 26 after tumor cell injection.

We sought to further characterize the effects of IL-18 on human CAR T cell activation and phenotype in vivo. H82 tumor cells were infused 9 days prior to administration of 2 × 106 CAR T cells, and livers (the main tumor location) were collected for flow cytometric analysis 9 days after treatment. The tumor burden was reduced in SC16.8 CAR T cell–treated mice, and it was even further reduced when treated with SC16.8_IL18 CAR T cells. Higher levels of PD-L1 were detected on the remaining tumor cells (Figure 5F). The number of CAR T cells detected in the liver was dramatically increased in the presence of IL-18. SC16.8DEL CAR T cell levels were so low that they could not be analyzed further. IL-18 secretion led to an increase in the CD8+/CD4+ CAR T cell ratio (Figure 5G). CD8+ CAR T cells displayed higher levels of the memory T cell marker CD62L (Figure 5H). We used a combination of 4 exhaustion markers (PD-1, TIGIT, LAG3, TIM3) to distinguish nonexhausted (quadruple negative) and fully exhausted (quadruple positive) CAR T cells. The secretion of IL-18 resulted in higher levels of nonexhausted and lower levels of fully exhausted CAR T cells (Figure 5I). The T cell activation markers CD71 and HLA-DR were more highly expressed on SC16.8_IL18 CAR T cells than on SC16.8 CAR T cells (Figure 5J). Finally, we wanted to test whether we could further increase the antitumor efficacy of SC16.8_IL18 CAR T cells with additional ICB. Mice with metastatic H82 tumors received a suboptimal dose of 0.3 × 106 SC16.8_IL18 CAR T cells and were treated with 250 μg anti–PD-1 antibody twice weekly, starting 2 weeks after CAR T cell infusion, further improving the antitumor response of SC16.8_IL18 CAR T cells (Figure 5, K and L). These data, in a mouse lacking endogenous T cells, suggest a capacity for PD-1 blockade to further augment the efficacy of the anti-DLL3, IL-18–secreting CAR T cells directly.

All together, these results demonstrate that the secretion of IL-18 by SC16.8 CAR T cells increases a memory phenotype and T cell activation, reduces exhaustion, and improves the antitumor efficacy, which can be further enhanced by ICB in vivo.