DPP4 inhibition impairs senohemostasis to improve plaque stability in atherosclerotic mice

Senescent hVSMCs have increased DPP4 expression levels and activity. We investigated the protein DPP4 (also known as CD26), previously found on the surface of senescent fibroblasts (11) (Figure 1A), to assess its role in hVSMC senescence. DPP4 is an exopeptidase that selectively cleaves N-terminal dipeptides from a variety of substrates and is best known for cleaving and inactivating glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) to disrupt glucose homeostasis associated with type 2 diabetes (18, 19). To begin to assess the connection between senescence and DPP4 in hVSMCs, we induced hVSMC senescence using 2 different paradigms: treatment for 7 days with CoCl 2 , a hypoxia mimetic, or with Doxo, a chemotherapeutic drug that induces DNA damage (20, 21). Cells were then collected, and the levels of DPP4 mRNA and the senescence markers p21 and LMNB1 mRNAs were measured in proliferating and senescent VSMCs by reverse transcription followed by quantitative PCR analysis (RT-qPCR) (Figure 1B). We also confirmed that the levels of senescence proteins DPP4, p21, and p53 increased under the same conditions (Figure 1C). DPP4 was similarly elevated in human diploid WI-38 fibroblasts following senescence-inducing treatments such as etoposide (ETO) or ionizing radiation (IR) as well as by oxidative stress–induced (OS-induced) senescence and in human renal mixed epithelial cells (HRECs) rendered senescent by treatment with ETO (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165933DS1), supporting the view that DPP4 upregulation may be broadly conserved among different senescent cell types.

Figure 1 DPP4 is elevated and more active in senescent hVSMCs and mouse, monkey, and human atherosclerosis. (A) Schematic highlighting DPP4 function at the intersection of the senescence and atherosclerosis programs. (B) RT-qPCR analysis of the levels of DPP4, p21, and LMNB1 (Lamin B1) mRNAs in hVSMCs treated with DMSO, CoCl 2 (200 nM), or Doxo (125 nM) for 7 days, normalized to ACTB (β-actin) mRNA levels. (C) hVSMCs were treated as in B, and the levels of proteins DPP4, p53, p21, and loading control ACTB were assessed by Western blot analysis. (D) Cell-surface proteins were biotinylated and pulled down in hVSMCs following treatment with DMSO, CoCl 2 , or Doxo for 7 days. Protein levels were assessed by Western blot analysis for cell-surface proteins DPP4 and VDAC1; VDAC1 input was included as a loading control. (E) DPP4 activity was measured in hVSMCs treated with DMSO, CoCl 2 , or Doxo for 7 days. (F) Western blot analysis of EGFR and RELA silencing in no treatment (NT) or Doxo-treated hVSMCs. (G) Ldlr–/– mice were fed ND or HFD for 16 weeks, and circulating DPP4 levels were measured in serum. (H) Aortas from 9 or 23 m.o. ApoE–/– mice were analyzed for p16 and DPP4. Original magnification, ×100. (I) Flow cytometry analysis of DPP4 on the surface of aortic VSMCs from young (n = 10) and old (n = 10) C57BL/6J mice. (J) RT-qPCR analysis of Cdkn1a, Cdkn2a, and Il1b mRNAs normalized to Actb mRNA from DPP4-positive or negative mouse VSMCs from young (n = 9, pooled 3 per data point) and old mice (n = 9, pooled 3 per data point) (Supplemental Figure 2A). (K) DPP4 in human aortic tissue (n = 5) was analyzed by IHC. Left: top row demonstrates DPP4 expression in plaque area; bottom row represents normal or nonplaque area of the same tissue. Right: analysis of the proportion of DPP4 in plaque and normal tissue in the total tissue area. Original magnification, ×10 (left panels); ×40 (right panels). (L) Immunofluorescent analysis of human atherosclerotic aortic media and neointima to colocalize DAPI (blue), DPP4 (purple), αSMA (orange), and p16 (green) signals. Original magnification, ×50 (left panels); ×100 (right panels). Data are represented as mean ± SD from n = 3 or otherwise indicated biological replicates. Significance was established using Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

We next asked whether DPP4 protein is expressed on the cell surface of senescent hVSMCs, as previously discovered on fibroblasts. Using a protocol that entailed biotinylating cell-surface proteins in live cells before harvesting, we confirmed the expression of DPP4 on the surface of senescent hVSMCs by Western blot analysis (Figure 1D). By flow cytometry analysis using an antibody directed at DPP4, we further verified that the levels of DPP4 on the cell surface increased in hVSMCs rendered senescent by exposure to either CoCl 2 or Doxo (Supplemental Figure 1C). In addition to its presence on the cell surface, we also investigated whether the proteolytic activity of DPP4 was altered during senescence. Using a DPP4 activity assay (see Methods), we observed higher DPP4 peptidase activity in hVSMCs treated with either CoCl 2 or Doxo (Figure 1E). Together, these data indicate that whole-cell DPP4, cell-surface DPP4, and DPP4 enzymatic activity increased in senescent hVSMCs.

To identify the mechanisms by which DPP4 expression levels increased in senescent hVSMCs, we focused on transcription, based on earlier studies of DPP4 production (11, 22). Consensus sequences for transcription factors (TFs) NF-κB, SP1, EGFR, and AP-1 were previously found in the DPP4 promoter (23). To determine whether any of these TFs might regulate DPP4 levels in senescent hVSMCs, we transfected specific siRNAs designed to silence RELA (a member of the NF-κB family), SP1, EGFR, or FOS (a member of the AP-1 family), along with a control siRNA (siCtrl); 72 hours later, we triggered senescence by treatment with Doxo. After an additional 72 hours, we assessed the levels of mRNAs encoding these TFs and discovered that the levels of RELA and EGFR mRNAs increased, while the levels of SP1 and FOS mRNAs declined in response to Doxo-induced senescence (Supplemental Figure 1, D–G). Furthermore, depleting RELA or EGFR strongly reduced the levels of DPP4 pre-mRNA and mature DPP4 mRNA, suggesting that RELA and EGFR transcriptionally activate DPP4 production (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). On the other hand, silencing SP1 or FOS did not alter DPP4 pre-mRNA levels, despite reducing the levels of mature DPP4 mRNA, suggesting that their effects could be indirect (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G).

DPP4 protein levels and activity increase with atherosclerosis in mouse, monkey, and human. Given that DPP4 levels and activity increase with hVSMC senescence, we asked whether DPP4 is elevated in atherosclerosis, a disease in which senescent VSMCs have been implicated (24). DPP4 on the plasma membrane can be cleaved, releasing soluble DPP4 into circulation; therefore, we determined whether the serum levels of DPP4 changed in mouse models of atherosclerosis. Ldlr–/– mice fed a high-fat diet (HFD) for 16 weeks demonstrated significantly higher levels of circulating DPP4 protein and DPP4 activity than mice fed a normal diet (ND) (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1H). In older (23 months old [m.o.]) ApoE–/– mice, which are genetically modified mice often used to study atherosclerosis, the expression levels of both the senescent markers p16 and DPP4 increased in the plaque area compared with those of control mice (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1I). To further assess possible links between DPP4 and senescence in murine VSMCs, we compared senescence-associated gene expression patterns between the DPP4+ and DPP4– VSMC populations from young (3 m.o.) and old (30 m.o.) C57BL/6 mice. These results revealed that old mice, which harbor a greater number of senescent cells (25), have a higher percentage of DPP4+ VSMCs compared with young mice (Figure 1I). In addition, when compared with DPP4– VSMCs, DPP4+ VSMCs from old mice (and in some cases young mice) expressed higher levels of senescence-associated markers p16, p21, Gdf15, and Il1b mRNAs, which increase with senescence, while they expressed lower levels of Lmnb1 mRNA, which declines with senescence (26) (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 2A). We next examined aortic tissue collected from young and old rhesus monkeys from the NIA rhesus colony participating in an ongoing study that were fed HFD or ND for 2 years. Here too, higher DPP4 levels correlated with increasing age and with HFD (Supplemental Figure 2B); consistent with these findings, circulating DPP4 levels and activity in the serum from these monkeys increased most significantly in old monkeys fed HFD (Supplemental Figure 2C).

We then evaluated human atherosclerotic tissue and discovered that DPP4 protein was elevated in atherosclerotic plaques, specifically in and around the plaque cap, suggesting that immune cells and proinflammatory hVSMCs express high levels of DPP4 (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 2D). Immunofluorescent staining of older human atherosclerotic tissue confirmed these findings, as demonstrated by the colocalization of p16 and DPP4 in VSMCs (αSMA-positive), specifically those within the neointima region surrounding the plaque (Figure 1L and Supplemental Figure 2E). In addition, we surveyed human serum samples from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging (BLSA) (27) from people aged 50 to 65 with low and high Framingham risk scores (FRS) (28), which estimate the risk of cardiovascular disease, for circulating levels of DPP4. The levels of DPP4 were unchanged regardless of FRS, supporting the view that DPP4 itself is not an ideal circulating biomarker and may instead exert its function locally upon nearby cells and tissues (Supplemental Figure 2F). Whether circulating DPP4 is more active than its membrane-bound counterpart remains unclear, but DPP4 is increased locally in atherosclerosis with cell senescence and in vascular disease (Figure 1, K and L).

Loss or inhibition of DPP4 induces senescent cell death. In light of the increase in DPP4 levels and activity in senescent hVSMCs and confirmed in various models of atherosclerosis, we sought to understand the role of DPP4 on senescent hVSMCs. We transfected proliferating hVSMCs with siRNAs directed against DPP4 (siDPP4) or siCtrl; 24 hours later, we treated the cells with CoCl 2 or Doxo and assessed senescence 7 days after that. As shown (Figure 2, A and B), the loss of DPP4 increased cell death specifically in senescent cells; this result was validated by using bright-field imaging and calculating the percentage of cell viability by counting cells remaining compared with the number of cells present in the control conditions (see Methods), which collectively reflected apoptotic morphologies and reduced cell numbers. Interestingly, not all DPP4-silenced senescent cells underwent apoptosis, suggesting the effect is heterogeneous, as supported by a modest but significant increase in the activities of proapoptotic caspases 3 and 7, an assay that evaluates apoptosis (Figure 2C). Next, we considered that pharmacological inhibition of DPP4, which is clinically used to treat diabetes, is also effective at reducing atherosclerotic burden in mice (29). As shown, simultaneous treatment of hVSMCs with the DPP4i (20 μM) and with senescence inducers (CoCl 2 or Doxo) had effects similar to that of silencing DPP4, as evidenced by reduced senescent cell viability and elevated caspase-3 and -7 activity (Figure 2, D-F). Time-course analysis of DPP4i on senescent hVSMCs corroborated these findings, showing that inhibition of DPP4 begins to induce apoptosis as senescence develops (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Loss or inhibition of DPP4 moderately promotes death of senescent hVSMCs. (A) Micrographs depicting bright-field images of hVSMCs transfected with siCtrl or siDPP4 and treated with DMSO, CoCl 2 , or Doxo for 7 days. Original magnification, ×20. (B) Percentage of viable cells from conditions described in A. (C) Normalized caspase-3 and -7 activity levels for cells and conditions described in A. (D–F) hVSMCs treated simultaneously with DMSO or DPP4i and DMSO, CoCl 2 , or Doxo for 7 days were visualized (D) and the percentage of viable cells (E), and normalized caspase-3 and -7 activity levels (F) were calculated. Original magnification, ×20. Data are represented as mean ± SD from n = 3 or indicated biological replicates. Significance was established using Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Although transfecting siDPP4 strongly reduced DPP4 mRNA levels, it had no detectable effect on the levels of senescence markers such as p21 mRNA, LMNB1 mRNA, or SA–β-gal activity relative to cell number (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A), although it reduced the levels of BCL2L1 mRNA (Figure 3A), encoding the survival factor BCL2L1 (BCLXL) in CoCl 2 -induced senescence. DPP4i treatment was also ineffective at increasing LMNB1 mRNA or reducing SA–β-gal activity relative to cell number, but it reduced the levels of BCL2L2 mRNA, encoding the survival protein BCL2L2 (BCLW) in senescent hVSMCs (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4B). Consistent with these findings, BCL2L2 protein levels were reduced by siDPP4 and DPP4i in senescent hVSMCs, while p21 and LMNB1 remained unchanged (Figure 3, C and D). Silencing DPP4 in senescent WI-38 fibroblasts also increased cell death, further suggesting that the promotion of survival by DPP4 may be conserved among senescent cells (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Together, these data indicate that DPP4 may solidify hVSMC senescence at least in part by promoting the viability of senescent cells.

Figure 3 Loss or inhibition of DPP4 reduces cell-survival proteins BCL2L1 and BCL2L2. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of RNA from hVSMCs transfected with siCtrl or siDPP4 and treated with DMSO, CoCl 2 , or Doxo for 7 days. Graphs indicate the levels of DPP4, p21, LMNB1, BCL2L1, and BLC2L2 mRNAs in each group, normalized to ACTB mRNA levels. (B) RT-qPCR analysis of RNA from hVSMCs transfected with siCtrl or siDPP4 and treated with DMSO, CoCl 2 , or Doxo for 7 days. The levels of DPP4, p21, LMNB1, BCL2L1, and BLC2L2 mRNAs were normalized to ACTB mRNA levels. (C) Western blot analysis of protein levels of p21, LMNB1, BCL2L1, BCL2L2, and loading control ACTB in hVSMCs processed as described in A. (D) Western blot analysis of the levels of p21, LMNB1, BCL2L1, BCL2L2, and loading control ACTB in hVSMCs treated as described in B. Data are represented as mean ± SD from n = 3 or indicated biological replicates. Significance was established using Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Senescent hVSMCS secrete procoagulation and complement factors that are suppressed by DPP4 inhibition. To gain a deeper understanding of the mechanism by which DPP4 inhibition affects senescent VSMC viability, we considered the rise in DPP4 enzymatic activity with senescence (Figure 1E). We performed mass spectrometry analysis on the conditioned media from proliferating and senescent hVSMCs that were either untreated or treated with DPP4i (Figure 4A). Proteomic analysis revealed that hVSMCs rendered senescent by treatment with either CoCl 2 or Doxo had a robust SASP profile that was different from that of proliferating hVSMCs, and it surprisingly featured increased secretion of many proteins related to complement and coagulation signaling, such as CFD, C4a, C7, FII, FX, and TIMP3 (Figure 4, B and C). Many studies dedicated to elucidating the SASP have concluded that the specific cell type and stimulus largely dictate the unique composition of secreted proteins (30), and hVSMCs may have a distinct SASP that is principally conserved despite the induction method. The SASP of senescent hVSMCs predominantly comprised proteins related to the coagulation cascade and complement activation pathways, according to comprehensive pathway analysis using the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) BioPlanet (Figure 4D), and reinforced by Reactome network analysis (https://reactome.org/), which demonstrated an enrichment of pathways associated with hemostasis and platelet signaling (Figure 4E). STRING protein interaction analysis (https://string-db.org/) supported the pathway analyses, demonstrating a dense regulatory network of complement and coagulation factors, as determined by the KEGG database (https://www.genome.jp/kegg/pathway.html) (Figure 4F). Historically, the SASP has been widely characterized as comprising secreted proinflammatory chemokines, cytokines, and growth factors, but has recently been shown to include hemostatic factors as well, although this facet had not been evaluated in hVSMCs (31).

Figure 4 Senescent hVSMCS secrete procoagulation and complement factors that are suppressed by DPP4 inhibition. (A) Schematic depicting the experimental setup for mass spectrometry analysis of the media of proliferating and senescent hVSMCs treated with and without DPP4i. (B) Volcano plot of the proteins increased (red) and decreased (blue) in senescent hVSMCs compared with proliferating hVSMCs. Proteins in red and blue have a significance (–log 10 adjusted P value [Padj]) ≥2. (C) Heatmap of the complement and coagulation proteins in each CoCl 2 and Doxo replicate (n = 3) compared with the mean of the proliferating control for each protein. (D) Top 10 pathways enriched using BioPlanet pathway analysis ranked by combined score in senescent hVSMCs. (E) Reactome pathway analysis as ranked by combined score representative of the top elevated proteins in senescent hVSMCs. (F) STRING functional protein association network analysis to determine protein interactions among the top elevated proteins in senescent hVSMCs. (G) Volcano plot of proteins increased (red) and decreased (blue) after DPP4i treatment of senescent hVSMCs. Proteins in red and blue have a significance (–log 10 Padj) ≥ 1. (H) Heatmap of complement and coagulation proteins in senescent hVSMCs (mean of CoCl 2 and Doxo replicates, n = 3) compared with senescent hVSMCs treated with DPP4i (mean of CoCl 2 and Doxo replicates). (I) Schematic depiction of senescence induction in hVSMCs causing increased complement and coagulation protein secretion, which is attenuated by DPP4i treatment as determined by mass spectrometry of secreted proteins in the media.

Next, we assessed the impact of DPP4 inhibition on the secreted protein profile of senescent hVSMCs. We focused on the proteins that showed altered abundance after DPP4i treatment in both the CoCl 2 and Doxo groups to ensure that we captured conserved effects on senescent hVSMCs. In keeping with the above findings (Figure 4C), the levels of many coagulation and complement factors that increased by senescence were reduced after treatment with DPP4i (Figure 4, G and H). These mitigating effects support our hypothesis that DPP4 promotes senescence by cleaving extracellular proteins, triggering their activation and downstream signaling (Figure 4I). A majority of the proteins altered by DPP4i treatment are cleaved and activated throughout the complement or coagulation cascade, and these two pathways often cross communicate to activate or terminate one another (32). While the proteomic data did not conclusively identify a specific protein or set of proteins directly cleaved by DPP4, blunting the enzymatic activity of DPP4 had clear senomorphic properties to weaken the SASP of senescent hVSMCs, which may also contribute to reduced senescent cell viability.

To validate the proteomic results, we employed a combination of extracellular and intracellular analyses. Using multiplexed ELISA, we were able to quantify several complement and coagulation factors in the conditioned media from the proliferating and senescent hVSMCs treated with DPP4i. The results were consistent with the mass spectrometry data, demonstrating reductions in most complement factors (C2, C5A, C9) and a coagulation factor (FIII) as a result of DPP4 inhibition (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Validation of secreted complement and coagulation proteins in senescent hVSMCs. (A) Bioplex analysis of secreted proteins from hVSMCs treated with DMSO, CoCl 2 , and Doxo for 7 days with (+) and without (–) DPP4i treatment. C2, C5A, C9, and FIII were measured (n = 3). (B and C) RT-qPCR analysis of mRNAs encoding complement (B) and coagulation (C) factors following treatment with DMSO (–) or DPP4i (+) as described in A. (D) Western blot analysis of the levels of factor X (FX), TIMP3, and loading control ACTB in hVSMCs that were processed as described in A. Data are represented as mean ± SD from n = 3 or indicated biological replicates. Significance was established using Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Despite our expectation that modulating DPP4 would not alter intracellular levels of complement and coagulation factors, we analyzed their expression levels as an indirect consequence of DPP4 silencing or inhibition. Surprisingly, the levels of mRNAs encoding complement and matrix remodeling factors (C2, C5, CFB, CFD, TIMP3) and coagulation factors (FII, FX) were largely elevated by senescence induction, while silencing DPP4 (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C) or treatment with DPP4i (Figure 5, B and C) reduced their abundance. These results suggest that loss or inhibition of DPP4 disturbs autocrine and paracrine signaling that may control the production of complement and coagulation factors in senescent cells. We focused on 2 key factors in the coagulation cascade that were suppressed by DPP4 inhibition in senescent hVSMCs, TIMP3 and FX; FX is critical for FII activation, and FII is central to many downstream signaling pathways such as platelet activation, fibrin clotting, and eventual complement activation (33). As shown by Western blot analysis, the intracellular levels of FX and TIMP3 greatly increased in cells rendered senescent by CoCl 2 or Doxo, and these elevations were reduced when DPP4 was silenced (Supplemental Figure 5D) or inhibited (Figure 5D). Finally, after confirming that DPP4i conveys senomorphic properties by suppressing complement and coagulation factors secreted by senescent VSMCs, we measured the presence of such proteins in people with low and high FRS from the BLSA. Participants with high risk for cardiovascular disease displayed increased serum levels of several factors secreted by senescent cells, including FXIV, MMP1, and C5A (Figure 6A). These results were bolstered by mass spectrometry analysis of human aortic tissue from older people, where we found that regions with atherosclerotic lesions were enriched for DPP4 and coagulation factor FXIIIA, suggesting that DPP4 is present and potentially functional with age in regions of senescence, despite remaining unchanged in serum (Figure 6B). Together, these results support a role for DPP4 linking cell senescence to complement and coagulation cascades in vascular disease.

Figure 6 DPP4 downstream targets enable senescent cell viability. (A) Bioplex analysis of complement and coagulation proteins in human serum samples from people designated with low and high FRS (n = 50 per group). (B) Normalized protein intensity represented in a heatmap comparison of normal and pathological (atherosclerotic) aortic tissue from >62-year-old donors. (C) Percentage of cell viability graphed for each siRNA transfected into hVSMCs treated with Doxo (n = 2). The dashed line indicates 100% viability, and the red arrows point to siRNAs that resulted in approximately 50% reduction or increase in cell viability. (D and E) hVSMCs were treated with the indicated conditions for 7 days and micrographs were obtained (D) and caspase-3 and -7 activity levels were calculated (E). Original magnification, ×20. Data are represented as mean ± SD from n = 3 or indicated biological replicates. Significance was established using Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Coagulation factors mediate the senomodulatory effects of DPP4i in senescent hVSMCs. To elucidate the impact of complement and coagulation factors on the viability and trajectory of senescent hVSMCs, we silenced 17 of the top DPP4 targets identified in our mass spectrometry data using specific siRNAs and screened for changes in cell viability following senescence induction. We imaged and counted cells 48 hours after Doxo treatment, a time frame in which cell-fate decisions between senescence and apoptosis are apparent (34). Silencing 4 coagulation-related factors, FII, MMP1, PLAT, and SERPIND1, significantly reduced cell viability to near or below 50% (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6A). Reducing the levels of complement factors did not immediately affect cell viability, although silencing CFD unexpectedly permitted cells to escape senescence and resume proliferation (Figure 6C). Cell-viability measurements 72 hours after inducing senescence indicated that silencing complement factors required more time to trigger cell death (Supplemental Figure 6B). These results indicate that inhibiting DPP4 has a dual effect; on the one hand, it causes moderate senolysis, and on the other, it reduces the production of downstream coagulation and complement factors.

Given the essential role of thrombin (FII) as an activator of procoagulation and complement pathways and its strong effect on senescent cell viability (Figure 6C), we considered whether its pharmacological inhibition would cause similar or stronger effects than DPP4i. We tested this possibility by incubating proliferating and senescent hVSMCs with dabigatran (Dab), a reversible and selective thrombin inhibitor (35). Simultaneous treatment of Dab with Doxo for 7 days modestly increased cell death (Figure 6D) and reduced expression of FX, a representative of the coagulation factors induced by senescence but suppressed by DPP4 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 6C). While both Dab and DPP4i moderately induced senescent cell death, the combination of both drugs synergistically increased caspase-3 and -7 activity and reduced senescent cell viability. To further confirm that this effect was mediated by apoptosis, we concurrently administered a pan-caspase inhibitor, ZVAD-FMK, along with Dab and DPP4i. The caspase inhibitor rescued senescent cells from apoptosis and reduced caspase activity to near control levels (Figure 6, D and E). These results support the hypothesis that coagulation and complement factors can act locally to enhance the viability of senescent hVSMCs and that inhibiting or removing specific elements of these pathways may improve senolytic efficacy.

Inhibition of DPP4 in the Ldlr–/– mouse model of atherosclerosis reduces senescent cell burden. In light of previous findings that treatment of atherosclerotic mice with DPP4 inhibitors such as anagliptin had beneficial effects on disease progression, we sought to expand our investigation to a mouse model (29). Importantly, in some studies, the positive effects of these drugs are completely independent of DPP4’s canonical role in glucose metabolism (13), highlighting the need to explore other mechanisms by which DPP4 functions in atherosclerotic vascular diseases. To determine the effect of DPP4 inhibition on senescent cells in atherosclerosis, we adopted the atherosclerosis model of Ldlr–/– mice fed a HFD and simultaneously administered DPP4i or a vehicle control by oral gavage 5 days per week for 16 weeks or fed a ND (Figure 7A). To address the effects of DPP4i, we first measured DPP4 activity in the serum; as expected, DPP4 activity increased with HFD, but was significantly reduced upon treatment with DPP4i (Figure 7B). We next measured the effect of DPP4i on coagulation by measuring the tail-bleeding time to cessation. Strikingly, atherosclerotic animals (HFD) had faster clotting times compared with control mice (ND), and treatment with DPP4i rescued this result, increasing tail-bleeding times significantly (Figure 7C). Inhibiting DPP4 activity did not change the abundance of circulating DPP4 in serum, although it did reduce the levels of GDF15, a conserved SASP factor and cardiovascular disease biomarker that increased with HFD. Importantly, the levels of SERPINE1, another conserved SASP factor and coagulation component that was most significantly elevated in atherosclerotic mouse serum in our panel, was also reduced by DPP4i treatment (Figure 7D). While other SASP factors did not change significantly, TIMP1, MMP12, CXCL1 (a known DPP4 target in mice), CCL3, and VEGF all displayed a similar trend, increasing with HFD and declining with DPP4i treatment (Supplemental Figure 6D) (36). These findings reinforce the senomorphic properties of DPP4i and provide evidence that the global beneficial effects of DPP4i are not limited to the local atherosclerotic niche.

Figure 7 Inhibition of DPP4 in Ldlr–/– mouse model of atherosclerosis reduces coagulation factors and senescent cell accumulation. (A) Diagram of the experimental design for treating Ldlr–/– mice with ND or HFD with vehicle or DPP4i. Following 16 weeks of diet and treatment, aortas were isolated, digested, and incubated with a DPP4 antibody–derived CITE-Seq tag for scRNA-Seq. (B) DPP4 activity levels were measured in serum from Ldlr–/– mice fed a ND (n = 4), HFD (n = 6), or HFD+DPP4i (n = 6). (C) Clotting time was measured in Ldlr–/– mice fed a ND, HFD, or HFD+DPP4i using tail bleeding as a surrogate. (D) Bioplex analysis of circulating DPP4, GDF15, and SERPINE1 in serum from Ldlr–/– mice fed a regular diet, HFD, or HFD+DPP4i. (E) Representative images (n = 4–5 per condition) of aortic roots from ND-, HFD-, and HFD+DPP4i–treated mice stained with SA–β-gal (top), Oil Red O (middle), and H&E (bottom). Original magnification, ×100. (F) Quantification of SA–β-gal–positive area. (G) Quantification of relative lesion area. (H) Quantification of necrotic core thickness based on H&E staining. (I) Quantification of cap thickness (black line) based on H&E staining. (J) Left: immunofluorescent analysis of aortic roots with DAPI (blue), FX (purple), and p21 (orange) signals. Necrotic core area indicated by NC. Right: percentage of FX, p21, or double-positive (FX+p21) cells in HFD or HFD+DPP4i mice (n = 5). Original magnification, ×40. In E, H&E HFD image is from a different crop of SF6E HFD. Significance was established using Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA via Tukey’s HSD. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Next, we evaluated aortic root sections for morphology by H&E staining, SA–β-gal activity, and lipid deposition (Oil Red O) (Figure 7E). As a surrogate marker of senescence, SA–β-gal activity increased with HFD and declined with DPP4i treatment (Figure 7F). Although we did not find reductions in atherosclerotic plaque burden in mice in the HFD group when comparing treatment with DPP4i relative to no treatment, as assessed by staining with Oil Red O (Figure 7G), there was an important reduction in the necrotic core thickness and area as well as an increase in cap thickness after DPP4i treatment, as measured by H&E staining (Figure 7, H and I and Supplemental Figure 6E). These findings suggest that DPP4 and its downstream targets may exert their influence on plaque stability rather than plaque buildup. This possibility was further supported by immunofluorescent staining of the aortic roots, where we observed that mice in the HFD group displayed increased signals for senescence marker p21 (40%) and for FX (32%) as well as double-positive (20%) cells around necrotic core areas, while DPP4i-treated mice featured fewer p21 (11%), FX (13%), and double-positive (8%) cells (Figure 7J). These data show that DPP4i reduces circulating SASP coagulation factors SERPINE1 and GDF15, necrotic core thickness and area, and the percentage of senescent cells harboring coagulation factors (p21- and FX-positive cells) around the necrotic core, all of which contribute to plaque vulnerability (37–40). These results support our hypothesis that DPP4i improves plaque stability in mouse atherosclerosis by suppressing senescence-associated coagulation.

Inhibition of DPP4 in the Ldlr–/– mouse model of atherosclerosis alters the composition of aortic cells. Next, we assessed the composition of cells in the aorta as a result of DPP4 inhibition using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) and DPP4 cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing (CITE-Seq) analyses (41). We identified 11 cell types defined by 21 clusters of aortic cells using cell type–specific markers for all major cell types as defined in the literature (42–45) (Figure 8A, Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). We visualized total Dpp4 mRNA expression levels as well as the levels of DPP4 protein distribution on the cell surface in all cells (Figure 8, B and C). Surprisingly, HFD did not increase the levels of DPP4 expressed on the cell surface per cell, but instead it increased the number of cells expressing DPP4 on their surface; treatment with DPP4i decreased the number of DPP4-positive cells (Figure 8D). Reactome pathway analysis of transcripts with positive correlation to all DPP4-positive cells (R > 0.2) revealed that 4 of the top 10 pathways were associated with hemostasis and platelet activation; other relevant pathways included extracellular matrix organization and cellular communication, also related to DPP4 signaling in senescent cells (Figure 8E). Inhibition of DPP4 greatly influenced the composition of cells in the aorta, reducing the immune cell populations and restoring cells that are vital for arterial homeostasis (i.e., VSMCs, endothelial cells, and fibroblasts) (Supplemental Figure 8C). These results confirm a general antiinflammatory effect previously observed in atherosclerotic mice treated with DPP4i (46).

Figure 8 DPP4 CITE-Seq analysis of Ldlr-/- mouse model of atherosclerosis treated with DPP4i. (A) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) plot of 16,050 aortic cells from all the samples color labeled by major cell types. (B) Dpp4 mRNA distribution across all aortic cell types. (C) DPP4 cell-surface protein expression across all aortic cell types. (D) DPP4 protein expression levels in mice fed an ND, HFD, or HFD+DPP4i (n = 4, each condition). (E) Reactome pathway analysis of transcripts with positive correlation (R >0.2) to all aortic cells with DPP4 cell-surface protein. (F) UMAP of VSMC subset reclustered in ND, HFD, and HFD+DPP4i. (G) Composition (%) of VSMC subclusters in ND, HFD, and HFD+DPP4i. (H) Heatmap of DPP4 protein (far left) and mRNAs enriched in VSMC subclusters 0 through 5. (I) Heatmap of key cluster 4 mRNAs differentially expressed in ND, HFD, and HFD+DPP4i, categorized by p53 pathway-, apoptosis-, coagulation-, and complement-related genes. ****P ≤ 0.0001.

DPP4 is ubiquitously expressed in many cell types, especially T and B cells (22, 47). To further clarify the role of DPP4, we analyzed the VSMC clusters to determine subpopulations altered by HFD and DPP4i treatment (Figure 8, F and G and Supplemental Figure 9A). Combining and reclustering all VSMCs unveiled 6 subclusters defining VSMC subtypes (Figure 8H and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Within these subclusters, cluster 4 exhibited the highest expression and largest number of DPP4-positive cells, and cluster 5 also demonstrated DPP4 cell-surface enrichment (Figure 8H, far left on heatmap). Despite a lack of reduction in cell number by DPP4i treatment, cluster 4 featured transcriptomic patterns consistent with senescence and coagulation, including those related to p53 signaling (Mdm2, Upp1, and Ptpre mRNAs) and cell survival (Casp4 and Bcl2l2 mRNAs). Even more striking was the increased expression of mRNAs encoding complement and coagulation factors (C3, Mmp14, Serpine1, and Fn1 mRNAs). Consistent with our VSMC culture model, treatment with DPP4i significantly reduced the expression levels of many mRNAs encoding proteins with roles in complement system and coagulation, cell survival, and p53-related actions that were increased in the HFD mice, strengthening the supposition that DPP4i possesses senomorphic properties to suppress the production of important SASP factors (Figure 8I and Supplemental Figure 9C). Cluster 5 was increased in HFD and reduced by DPP4i treatment and was the second of 2 VSMC clusters with enhanced DPP4 surface-protein expression (Figure 8G). Gene expression analysis of cluster 5 revealed a unique phenotype lacking many of the traditional smooth muscle contractile markers, such as Acta2, Tagln, and Myh11 mRNAs, a trait shared with dedifferentiated VSMCs, and increased expression of Cd74, Ptprc, Ltb, and B2m mRNAs, which encode proteins associated with T cell recruitment and monocyte activation (Figure 8H). Importantly, both Cd9 mRNA (cluster 4) and B2m mRNA (cluster 5) were associated with senescence, underscoring the heterogeneity of senescent cells even within a single cell type such as VSMCs (48, 49).

In summary, CITE-Seq single-cell analysis uncovered 2 VSMC subclusters expressing higher levels of DPP4 on the cell surface, and each cluster comprised a unique transcriptome associated with senescence and hemostasis (cluster 4) or inflammation and immune cell recruitment (cluster 5). DPP4i affected differently each potentially senescent DPP4-positive cluster: it strongly reduced cell numbers in cluster 5, while it suppressed complement, coagulation, and p53-related gene expression in cluster 4. The results indicate that DPP4 inhibition is not strictly senolytic or senomorphic, but rather perturbs the senohemostasis maintained by DPP4. Accordingly, DPP4i curbs the complement and coagulation cascades to induce moderate senolysis and to promote beneficial gene expression in VSMCs during atherosclerosis.