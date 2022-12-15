The rise of viperin: the emerging role of viperin in cancer progression

Cancer cells must adapt to a hostile tumor microenvironment (TME) in order to survive (12). The TME has been characterized as being deprived of nutrients and oxygen while containing growth factors and cytokines that alter cancer cell behavior (13). To determine whether external factors in the TME could promote the expression of viperin, the research team exposed cells to IFN-γ, hypoxia, or serum starvation (7). Each condition independently induced the expression of viperin in MKN28 cells, with more substantial increases elicited by subjecting cells to IFN-γ or serum starvation compared with exposure to hypoxic conditions (7) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Viperin promotes cancer cell proliferation in low-oxygen and/or nutrient-deprived conditions in the TME. Choi, Kim, and colleagues report that cancer cells expressing high levels of viperin have increased levels of glycolysis and lipogenesis in the absence of oxygen and nutrients. This metabolic reprogramming occurs via two pathways: (a) the phosphorylated AKT/mTOR (p-AKT/mTOR) pathway, which is stimulated by a lack of oxygen and nutrients and activates downstream transcription factors, such as HIF1-α, to increase the transcription of viperin; and (b) the JAK/STAT pathway, which is activated by increased production of IFNs, where STAT binds directly to the DNA to increase viperin transcription. Viperin inhibits fatty acid β-oxidation, thus increasing glycolysis and lipogenesis in the presence of glucose. Additionally, viperin expression coincides with the enrichment of CSC properties (7).

Previous studies have shown that viperin is an IFN-γ–inducible gene product (14), but the mechanisms whereby hypoxia or serum starvation induced viperin expression had not yet been explored until now. Choi, Kim, and colleagues used chemical inhibitors and an siRNA-knockdown approach to determine that the PI3K/AKT/mTOR/HIF-1α signaling pathway induced viperin expression under both serum-starved and hypoxic conditions. In follow-on experiments, the group found that the viperin gene contained a hypoxia-responsive–binding element (HRE) within the 5′ promoter region. ChIP experiments revealed that HIF-1α was bound to this region upon serum starvation or exposure to hypoxia. Ultimately, viperin expression was required for serum starvation–, hypoxia-, and IFN-γ–triggered lipogenesis and glycolysis (7).