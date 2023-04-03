EMT-activated secretory and endocytic vesicular trafficking programs underlie a vulnerability to PI4K2A antagonism in lung cancer

Mice. 129/sv mice were bred and maintained in the Research Animal Support Facility at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; nude mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Mice underwent standard care and were euthanized at predetermined time points or at the first signs of morbidity according to the standards set forth by the IACUC. To generate subcutaneous tumors, syngeneic, immunocompetent mice (n = 7–10 mice per group) or nu/nu mice (n = 5–10 mice per group) were subcutaneously injected with 1 × 106 murine or human lung cancer cells, respectively. To generate orthotopic lung tumors, nu/nu mice were intrathoracically injected with 1 × 106 human lung cancer cells. When indicated, mice were treated for 2–4 weeks with PI4K2A inhibitor PI-273 (25 mg/kg/day) or vehicle intraperitoneally beginning 2 weeks after tumor cell injection. The mice were monitored daily for signs of morbidity and necropsied at week 5 (for murine cells) or week 6 (for human cells). Subcutaneous tumors were measured every 2 days and weighed at necropsy. Primary lung tumors and lung metastases were measured and counted and confirmed by H&E staining.

Cell lines. Human lung cancer cell lines (A549, H1299, H157, CALU-1, CALU-6, H322, H441, H358, HCC827, H522, H2122, H23, H1792, H441, H358, H226, and H1395) and HUVECs were purchased from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). HCC827-Vec and HCC827-ZEB1 cells and the murine LUAD cell line 344SQ were previously described (19). Lung cancer cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS. HUVECs were cultured in EGM-2 Endothelial Cell Growth Medium (Lonza). Cells were maintained at 37°C in an incubator with a humidified atmosphere containing 5% CO 2 . Cells were transfected with jetPRIME Versatile DNA/siRNA transfection reagent (Polyplus). Stable cell transfectants were selected using puromycin (for pLVX and pLKO.1 vectors) or G418 (for pcDNA3.1 and pEGFP-C3 vectors). PI4K2A-KO H1299 cells were generated using the CRISPR/Cas9 system in the Cell-Based Assay Screening Service Core Facility at Baylor College of Medicine (guide RNA sequences: 5′-CCCACTAGTGTCCCCCGAGC-3′ and 5′-TTTCCCGAGCGCATCTACCA-3′).

Reagents. We purchased SYBR Green, FBS, RPMI 1640, Alexa Fluor–tagged secondary antibodies, and DAPI from Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific); paraformaldehyde from Electron Microscopy Sciences; puromycin from InvivoGen; G418 from Corning; brefeldin A (B7651) from MilliporeSigma; murine (TRCN0000025579, TRCN0000025580, and TRCN0000025582) and human (TRCN0000196550) PI4K2A shRNAs from MilliporeSigma; PI4KB (SASI_Hs01_00149544),PI4K2A (SASI_Hs01_00190417 and SASI_Hs01_00190418), ZEB1 (SASI_Hs02_00330526 and SASI_Hs02_00330527), SNAI1 (SASI_Hs01_00039785 and SASI_Hs01_00039786), SNAI2 (SASI_Hs01_00159363 and SASI_Hs01_00159364) siRNAs from MilliporeSigma; antibodies against α-tubulin (no. T9026), Flag tag (no. F3165), MYC tag (no. 05-724), or EGFP (no. G6539) from MilliporeSigma; antibodies against PARP-1 (no. 9542), HA-tag (nos. 3724 and 2367), β-actin (no. 4970), GM130 (no. 12480), Golgin-97 (no. 13192), AXL (no. 8661), and EGFR (no. 2256) from Cell Signaling Technology; antibodies against ACBD3 (sc-101277), ZEB1 (sc-25388), and PI4K2A (sc-390026) from Santa Cruz Biotechnology; antibodies against SPP1 (22952-1-AP), SEMA7A (18070-1-AP), HSP90 (11405-1-AP), ZFP36L1 (12306-1-AP), and CD44 (15675-1-AP) from Proteintech; antibodies against ITGB1 (GTX636657) from GeneTex; antibodies against RNA polymerase II (AB_2732926) from Active Motif; recombinant SPP1 proteins (ab92964) from Abcam; recombinant Gas6 (885-GSB) and SPP1 (1433-OP-050) proteins from R&D Systems; PI-273 (HY-103489) from MedChemExpress; NC03 (AOB17420) from Aobious; and miRNA mimics (HMI0508, HMI0275, and HMI0280) and control mimics (HMC0002) from MilliporeSigma. PI4K2A antibody for immunofluorescence analysis was a gift from Pietro De Camilli (Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA) (62).

Vector construction. The human PI4K2A and SNAI2 coding sequences were isolated by performing PCR on cDNA prepared from human H1299 cells and cloned into pcDNA3.1 or pEGFP-C3. To generate 3′-UTR reporters, the PI4K2A and ACBD3 3′-UTR sequences were amplified by PCR and inserted downstream of Renilla luciferase or the EGFP cassette. To generate the TurboID-PI4K2A construct, PI4K2A coding sequences (a gift from Feng-Qian Li and Ken-Ichi Takemaru, Addgene plasmid 74223) were inserted into the Flag-TurboID-pcDNA3 vector using XhoI and XbaI. pSL-MS2-12X was double-digested with EcoRI and XhoI, and the MS2-12X fragment was subcloned into the pcDNA3.1 to make the pcDNA-MS2 (12X) vector. ACBD3 3′-UTR was inserted upstream of the MS2 sequence in the pcDNA-MS2 (12X) vector. pMS2-GFP (Addgene plasmid 27121) and pSL-MS2-12X (Addgene plasmid 27119) were gifts from Robert Singer (Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, USA) (63). AXL-MYC-pcDNA3.1 was a gift from Rosa Marina Melillo (University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy) (Addgene plasmid 105932). GFP-PH-FAPP1 was a gift from Tamas Balla and David Bryant (NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA; Addgene plasmid 161986) (64). SNAI1-HA-pcDNA3.1 was a gift from Paul Wade (National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Durham, North Carolina, USA) (Addgene plasmid 31697). Mutations were introduced by PCR. The PCR primers utilized are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

PI4P ELISA. Intracellular PI4P levels were determined using the PI4P Mass ELISA Kit (K-4000E, Echelon Biosciences) as previously described (3).

Cell proliferation, colony formation, and apoptosis assay. Cell density assays on plastic were performed using Cell Proliferation Reagent WST-1 (Roche). For colony formation assays, cells were plated on plastic (800 cells per well) for 10 days or in soft agar (5 × 104 cells per well) for 10–14 days, and colonies were stained with crystal violet. Apoptosis was determined by WB analysis of cleaved PARP1 or by flow cytometry using the Dead Cell Apoptosis Kit (V13242, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For migration and invasion assays, 2 × 104 cells were cultured in the upper wells of Transwell or Matrigel chambers (BD Biosciences), respectively. Cells were allowed to migrate toward 10% FBS in the bottom wells for 8–10 hours, and migrated and invaded cells were fixed in 90% ethanol and stained with 0.1% crystal violet, photographed, and counted.

Luciferase reporter assays. For 3′-UTR reporter assays, cells were plated in 48-well plates (5 × 104 cells per well) and cotransfected with 3′-UTR luciferase reporters (10 ng), pGL3-Basic (250 ng), and miRNA mimics (50 nM) or control mimics. After 24 hours, firefly and Renilla luciferase activities were determined with the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega).

MS2-based RNA IP assay. H1299 cells were cotransfected with pMS2-GFP vectors and pcDNA3.1-ACBD3 3′-UTR-WT-MS2 or pcDNA3.1-ACBD3 3′-UTR-MT-MS2 or empty vector (pcDNA3.1-MS2). After 48 hours, cells were lysed in RIPA buffer and cell lysates were subjected to RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) experiments with an anti-GFP antibody or a control anti-IgG antibody using the Magna RIP RNA-Binding Protein Immunoprecipitation Kit (MilliporeSigma, 17-700) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For protein detection, immunprecipitates were boiled in 1× sodium dodecyl sulfate loading buffer at 98°C for 10 minutes. The resulting samples were subjected to WB analysis. For miRNA detection, RNA in the immunoprecipitates was purified using the RNAeasy Plus kit (QIAGEN) and reverse transcribed using specific primers. The cDNA samples were subjected to quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qPCR) analysis.

Biotin-labeled protein pulldown assay. Recombinant SPP1 protein was biotin labeled using the DSB-X Biotin Protein Labeling Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and added to the culture medium (100 ng/mL). After 4 hours, cells were harvested and lysed in RIPA buffer. The biotin-labeled SPP1 protein complex was purified using streptavidin agarose beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and the resulting samples were denatured at 98°C for 10 minutes and subjected to WB analysis.

WB analysis and IP assays. WB analysis was performed as previously described (3). For IP assays, H1299 cells were transfected with the indicated expression vectors, lysed after 48 hours in 1× RIPA buffer (Cell Signaling Technology), and incubated with antibodies at 4°C overnight. The immune complex was captured with Protein G Agarose Beads (Cell Signaling Technology), washed with 1× RIPA buffer once and 1× PBS thrice, and boiled in 1× sodium dodecyl sulfate loading buffer at 98°C for 10 minutes. The resulting samples were subjected to WB analysis.

qPCR assays. Total RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Mini kit (QIAGEN, 74106) and subjected to reverse transcription using qScript cDNA SuperMix (Quanta Biosciences). mRNA and miR levels were determined using SYBR Green Real-Time PCR Master Mixes (Bimake, 21203) and normalized to ribosomal protein L32 mRNA (RL32, for mRNAs) or RNU6-1 (U6, for miRs). The PCR primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

ChIP. As previously described (21), lysates from siRNA-transfected H1299 cells were subjected to cross-linking followed by sonication and IP with anti–RNA Pol II or anti–rabbit IgG (Santa Cruz Biotechnology). Genomic DNA was eluted and purified using the MinElute Reaction Cleanup kit (QIAGEN) and subjected to qPCR. The PCR primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

BRET assay. As previously described (32), 5,000 H1299 cells seeded in white 96-well plates were transfected with 100 ng BRET sensor using Polyplus transfection reagent according to the manufacturer’s protocol. After 24 hours, cells were washed with PBS and incubated with 50 μL modified Krebs-Ringer buffer (120 mM NaCl, 4.7 mM KCl, 0.7 mM MgSO 4 , 10 mM HEPES, pH 7.3, 10 mM D+ glucose, 2 mM CaCl 2 ; final pH 7.4) at room temperature for 30 minutes. Forty microliters of coelenterazine h (final concentration 5 μM) in modified Krebs-Ringer buffer was added to the cells, and both Venus fluorescence and Sluc luminescence were monitored with a Synergy H1 Hybrid Multi-Mode Reader (BioTek, Agilent) customized with emission filters (540/40 nm and 475/20 nm). The plates were removed for the addition of A1 in 10 μL volume, and Venus fluorescence and Sluc luminescence were measured every 10 minutes.

HUVEC tube formation assay. HUVECs (1 × 105 cells/well) were seeded in Matrigel-coated 12-well plates and treated with CM samples. After an 8-hour incubation, HUVECs were photographed under a phase-contrast microscope (10×), and tube-like structures were quantified from 10 randomly chosen fields.

Flow cytometric analysis of tumor tissues. Five weeks after subcutaneous injection of 1 × 106 cancer cells into the flanks of nude mice, subcutaneous tumors were removed at necropsy and digested using collagenase I (3 mg/mL) and dispase II (4mg/mL). After single-cell suspensions were obtained, RBCs were lysed using 1× RBC lysis buffer (BioLegend) following the manufacturer instructions. The single-cell suspension was stained according to standard protocols with anti–cleaved caspase 3 (Cell Signaling Technology) and anti-CD31 (R&D Systems) antibodies. Data were acquired on a Fortessa X20 analyzer (BD Biosciences) and analyzed using FlowJo software (version 7.6, Tree Star).

VSV-G assay. Cells were transiently transfected with a EGFP–VSV-G (ts045) plasmid. After 24 hours, cells were transferred to a restrictive temperature of 40°C for 18 hours followed by transfer to 32°C in the presence of 100 mg/mL cycloheximide. Cells were fixed after 30 minutes or 60 minutes, and exofacial VSV-G was detected in nonpermeabilized cells by staining with IE9F9 (I14) anti–VSV-G monoclonal antibody. VSV-G trafficking to the plasma membrane was measured by the ratio of exofacial (surface) VSV-G fluorescence signal to the EGFP (total VSV-G) signal intensity (n = 15–20 cells per group).

Tfn uptake and recycling assay. Tfn endocytosis assays were performed as previously described (35). In brief, 2 × 104 cells were seeded in each well on gelatin-coated 96-well plates and incubated for 24 hours. Cells were then treated with 5 μg/mL biotinylated-Tfn in assay buffer (PBS4+: PBS supplemented with 1 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM CaCl 2 , 5 mM glucose, and 0.2% BSA) at 4°C for 10 minutes followed by transfer to 37°C for 5, 10, and 15 minutes. Cells were transferred onto ice to stop endocytosis, and unbound Tfn was removed by 3 washes with stripping buffer (0.2 M acetic acid, 0.2 M NaCl, pH 2.5). For Tfn recycling assay, cells in 96-well plates were incubated with 10 μg/mL biotinylated Tfn in PBS4+ buffer for a 30-minute pulse at 37°C and incubated in the assay buffer containing 10 mM Tris-(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine hydrochloride (TCEP) for 30 minutes at 4°C before recycling assays were performed. Cells were washed with cold PBS4+ buffer and then incubated in PBS4+ containing 2 mg/mL holo-Tfn (no. T0665, MilliporeSigma) at 37°C for the indicated durations. Cells were then immediately transferred onto ice to stop internalization. The unbound biotinylated Tfn was removed by washing with stripping buffer. Cells were then washed with cold PBS and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (Electron Microscopy Sciences) in PBS for 30 minutes and further permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100/PBS for 10 minutes. Intracellular biotinylated Tfn was assessed by streptavidin-POD (no. 11089153001, MilliporeSigma) in Q-PBS (0.2% BSA, 0.001% saponin, and 0.01% glycine). The reaction was further developed with OPD (MilliporeSigma) and then stopped by addition of 50 μL H 2 SO 4 (5 M). The absorbance was read at 490 nm (Synergy H1 Hybrid Reader, BioTek, Agilent).

CM transfer assays. As previously described (3), 4 × 106 cells were serum starved for 16 hours, and the supernatants (CM) were collected, filtered through a 0.45 μm filter, mixed with complete growth medium (1:1), and applied to cells. CM samples were replaced every 2 days in colony formation assays.

Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry analysis. To identify PI4K2A-dependent secreted proteins, we collected and concentrated CM samples using Amicon Ultra Centrifugal Filters (MilliporeSigma) and subjected them to liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) as previously described (3). To identify PI4K2A-interacting proteins by the IP/MS method, the HA-PI4K2A expression vector was stably expressed in PI4K2A-deficient H1299 cells, and cell lysates were immunoprecipitated by HA-tag antibody and isolated on Protein G beads. Proteins in the immune complex were identified by LC-MS as previously described (5). To identify PI4K2A-interacting proteins by the TurboID method, the TurboID-PI4K2A construct was transfected into H1299 cells and incubated cells in culture medium with or without 100 μM biotin. After 1 hour, cell lysates were collected, and biotinylated proteins were purified using Pierce Streptavidin Agarose Beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Proteins on beads were identified by LC-MS as previously described (5).

Isolation of Golgi- and vesicle-enriched subcellular fractions. As previously described (65), the Minute Golgi Apparatus Enrichment Kit (GO-037, Invent Biotechnologies) was used to enrich cell lysates in Golgi and vesicle fractions according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Cell imaging. Cells were washed with 1× PBS 3 times and fixed using 4% paraformaldehyde for 8 minutes, permeabilized using 0.1% Triton X-100 for 8 minutes, and blocked with 3% BSA for 20 minutes. Primary antibody incubation was performed in 3% BSA for 1 hour at ambient temperature or overnight at 4°C, followed by Alexa Fluor–conjugated secondary antibodies (1:500) in 3% BSA for 1 hour at ambient temperature. Nuclei were detected by DAPI staining of cells on coverslips mounted in ProLong Gold Antifade mounting medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Confocal imaging was performed on an A1+ platform (Nikon Instruments) equipped with 63×/1.4 NA Oil, 100×/1.45 NA Oil, and 20×/0.75 NA Air objectives, 405/488/561 nm laser lines, GaAsP detectors, and an Okolab Top Stage Incubator. Images were processed using ImageJ (NIH) (66). A colocalization analysis (Huygens Professional) was plotted using Manders’ coefficients expressed as the percentage of red pixels that overlapped with green pixels.

Statistics. Unless stated otherwise, the results shown are representative of replicated experiments, and data represent the mean ± SD from triplicate samples or randomly chosen cells within a field. When performing the correlation analysis and comparing the mRNA levels of PI4Ks with EMT scores in human lung cancers, the EMT score was calculated as previously described (67). Kaplan-Meier survival data were generated using KMPlot (68). To analyze the prognostic value of a given gene signature, the average of the z-normalized values for the genes was evaluated across the lung compendium cohort. We used RNA-Seq data from TCGA, which includes breast-invasive carcinoma (BRCA) (n = 1,095); esophageal carcinoma (ESCA) (n = 184); kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) (n = 533); liver hepatocellular carcinoma (LIHC) (n = 371); LUAD (n = 515); LUSC (n = 501); and ovarian serous cystadenocarcinoma (OV) (n = 262). Statistical evaluations were performed with GraphPad Prism 6 (GraphPad Software). An unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to compare the mean values of 2 groups. ANOVA with Dunnett’s test was used to compare multiple treatments with a control. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All mouse studies were approved by the IACUC of The University of Texas–MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mice underwent standard care and were euthanized at predetermined time points or at the first signs of morbidity according to the standards set forth by the IACUC.