C16ORF70/MYTHO promotes healthy aging in C.elegans and prevents cellular senescence in mammals

Additional methods are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Plasmid cloning

The murine Mytho coding sequence (1,239 bp) was amplified by cDNA obtained from skeletal muscles of tumor-bearing mice and cloned in the p3XFlag-Myc-CMV vector (6.4 kb) (Addgene) using KOD Hot Start DNA polymerase (Merck Millipore) and the following primers with sticky ends: Fw 5′-AAAGATCTACTGGACCTGGAGGTGGT-3′ and Rw compl. 5′-TTTGATATCTTAGGGCAGCTCTGCTGTTCT-3′. Vector and insert were digested using the restriction enzymes BglII and EcorV with buffer 3 (New England Biolabs) at 37°C for 2 hours and the digested vector and insert were purified after having excised bands from 1% agarose gels with NucleoSpin Gel and PCR Clean-up (Macherey-Nagel).

The Mytho gene was also subcloned in the pEGFP-N3 vector (4.7 kb) (Addgene) with KOD Hot Start DNA polymerase using the following primers with sticky ends: Fw 5′-AAAGCTAGCATGCTGGACCTGGAGGTGGT-3′ and Rw compl. 5′-TAAGGATCCGGGCA GCTCTGCTGTTC-3′.

To monitor LC3-II puncta, we also subcloned Mytho in a PBI3xFlag vector that contains a YFP-LC3 expression gene in a different cloning site (PBI YFPLC3-3xFlagMYTHO, Addgene) using KOD Hot Start DNA polymerase. We designed the following primers with sticky ends: Fw 5′-AAAGCTAGCATGCTGGACCTGGAGGTGGT-3′ and Rw compl. 5′-GGTGATATCTTAGGGCAGCTCTGCTGTTCTCA-3′. Vector PBI and insert were digested using the restriction enzymes NheI-HF and EcorV-HF (New England Biolabs) at 37°C for 2 hours and the digested vector and insert were purified after having excised bands from 1% agarose gels using NucleoSpin Gel and PCR Clean-up. Fifty nanograms of vector with 3-fold molar excess of insert were ligated using the Quick Ligation Kit (New England Biolabs).

To generate stable cell lines, MYTHO cDNA was cloned into the pDONR223 vector (Addgene) by using the BP Clonase Reaction Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and further recombined into the lentiviral GATEWAY destination vector pLenti-UBC-gate-3xHA-pGK-PUR (107393, AddGene).

Other plasmids used in this project were Cherry-LC3B, LAMP2-Cherry, Golgi-GFP, GFP-WIPI2, ATG16L1-Flag, GFP-WIPI2b RERE (R108E/R128E) mutant, and GFP-WIPI2b FTTG mutant provided in-house (32).

C. elegans strains, growth conditions, and maintenance

The strains Bristol N2 (WT), DH26 [fer-15(b26) II], DA2123 [lgg-1p:GFP:lgg-1+rol-6(su1006)], MAH215 (sqIs11 [lgg-1p:mCherry:GFP:lgg-1 + rol-6]), DA1116 [eat-2(ad1116) II], CB4037 [glp-1(e2141) III], and CB1370 [daf-2(e1370) III] were obtained from the Caenorhabditis Genetics Center (University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA). FR758 strain (swEx520[pbec1:BEC-1:GFP + rol-6(su1006)]) was a gift from Tibor Vellai (Department of Genetics, Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest, Hungary). Strains were grown on nematode growth media (NGM) agar plates at 20°C (or 25°C where indicated), seeded with E. coli OP50 [or HT115(DE3)] bacteria and genetic crosses were performed as described previously (41). When indicated, age of worms refers to specific larval stage L4, young adult stage, or reproductive adults, starting to count from day 1 of adulthood.

Genome editing in C. elegans

Generation of myt-1(pan8) I and myt-1(pan9) I strains. The human gene MYTHO has 1 ortholog in C. elegans, that is, T01G9.2 (herein referred to as myt-1), which displays 2 isoforms (a [NM_171841.9] and b [NM_059851.6]) differing in the 3 amino acids KFK, from position 21 to 23, that are present only in isoform a.

Genetic ablation of myt-1 was obtained using CRISPR/Cas9 technology with a modified protocol (42). Briefly, 20 WT animals were injected with a mix containing 750 ng/μL Cas9 (Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. [IDT]), 700 ng/μL ALT-R CRISPR tracrRNA (IDT), 115 ng/μL dpy-10 crRNA, 37.5 ng/μL ssODN dpy-10, 400 ng/μL T01G9.2 crRNA (5′-TGAAGAAGATCTGAGCTTCA-3′), and 175 ng/μL of the T01G9.2 KO ssODN (5′-CATCGAAAATGAATGGCAAACAGCAAGTTACAAAATAACCGTCGACTGAGGAAGACCTAAGCTTCACGTTTGTTTTAAAGTCAAAAAATCAATAATAA-3′), recovered in M9 buffer and incubated at 20°C. Animals with roller or dumpy phenotypes were isolated, as well as pools of 5 WT worms from those plates. To isolate mutant animals, PCR amplification was performed using a single forward primer (5′-TGAAAAGTCGATAAAAATTCAGTAGCA-3′) and 2 reverse primers annealing specifically with the mutated (5′-CTCAGTCGACGGTTATTTTGTA-3′) or the WT sequence (5′-ACCTTTTTACTGTACTTCAATTCGACT-3′). Homozygosity was confirmed by Sanger sequencing using standard techniques. Four null strains were generated. Three of them carried a frameshift mutation predicted to lead to the formation of a premature stop codon at position 36, i.e., T01G9.2(pan8[S18Tfs*19]); T01G9.2(pan9[S18Tfs*19]); T01G9.2(pan10[S18Tfs*19]). Independent strains T01G9.2(pan8[S18Tfs*19]) and T01G9.2(pan9[S18Tfs*19]), renamed myt-1(pan8) I and myt-1(pan9) I, were outcrossed twice to remove possible off-target mutations and used for phenotypic analyses. In particular, experiments were performed using the myt-1(pan8) I strain and some results were confirmed using myt-1(pan9) I.

Generation of a myt-1 translational GFP reporter strain. The issEx1 [myt-1p:gfp] transgenic line was obtained as described previously (43). Briefly, 501 and 864 bp of 5′UTR immediately upstream of the myt-1 first ATG codon were tested as putative promoter regions. Both sequences were amplified from worm genomic DNA using a Rw primer that contains a 24-nucleotide overlap with the gfp sequence. In parallel, the coding sequence of gfp and the 3′UTR of the unc-54 gene were amplified from pPD95.75 vector (Fire Kit, Addgene). The 2 amplicons were then fused by PCR and the correctness of the final product was checked by agarose gel. Five fusion-PCR products were pooled together and injected in the gonads of young adult N2 worms. GFP+ worms were observed only with the fusion product containing the longer myt-1 5′UTR. These were then selected and isolated to verify transgene transmission in the progeny. Three independent lines were generated and used to analyze myt-1 expression.

Generation of a body wall muscle myt-1–overexpressing line. We purchased from the Genome Engineering Facility of the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (Dresden, Germany) the body wall muscle driver strain PS6936 (syIs321 [myo-3p:NLS:GAL4SK:VP64:unc-54 3′UTR + myo-2p:NLS:mCherry + pBlueScript]) that expresses an mCherry reporter in the pharyngeal muscles (44) and the effector strain oxTi10882 [15xUAS-T01G9.2a-SL2-mScarlet-glh-2_3′UTR], carrying a transgene inserted in chromosome IV consisting of the myt-1 coding sequence (isoform a) downstream of the UAS element with mScarlet reporter. Progeny resulting from the cross of driver and effector strains is recognizable by the mScarlet fluorescence in body wall muscles. Then, oxTi10882; syIs321 worms were crossed with DH26 fer-15(b26) II animals that have a temperature-sensitive defect in spermatogenesis and are thus sterile at 25°C, in order to obtain fer-15(b26) II; oxTi10882; syIs321 worms. Two independent lines were generated and used in the experiments.

Generation of Mytho-KO C2C12 cell line using CRISPR/Cas9

The C2C12 cell line was purchased from ATCC and cells were grown in Dulbecco’s modified Eagle medium (DMEM) supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS; heat inactivated at 55°C for 1 hour), 1% penicillin/streptomycin, and 1% L-glutamine (reagents for cell cultures were purchased from Gibco/Thermo Fisher Scientific).

To generate the Mytho-KO C2C12 line, cells were cotransfected with Transedit CRISPR all-in-one lentiviral expression vectors (pCLIP-ALL-EFS-Puro) containing 2 different CRISPR target sequences of murine Mytho (TEVM-1183975 and TEVM-1251117, Transomic Technologies), targeting exon 1 and exon 2, respectively. Transfections were performed using Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

After 24 hours, cells were selected by the addition of 1 μg/mL puromycin (Gibco/Thermo Fisher Scientific) to the culture medium until the untransfected control cells were all nonviable. To isolate single clones, cells were serially diluted and seeded in 96-well plates. After growth and expansion of clones, genomic DNA was extracted from cells using standard protocols and fragments encompassing the CRISPR target sequences were amplified by PCR. Two different PCR reactions were performed, the first with 2 primers upstream and downstream of the first gRNA target (Fw primer 5′-CCACTTTTGCTGCAGTTGCT-3′ and Rw primer 5′-TGCTGAGACATCGCTGATCC-3′) and the second with the same forward primer and as reverse an oligonucleotide downstream of the second gRNA target (5′-TGAAAAGGCCCCCATGTGAA-3′). PCR reactions were then sequenced and 4 different clones harboring truncating mutations were mixed to reduce the consequences of possible CRISPR/Cas9-mediated off-target effects.

Endogenous HA tagging of MYTHO in HeLa cells using CRISPR/Cas12

HeLa cells were purchased from ATCC and grown in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, and 1% L-glutamine. Cells were constantly monitored for mycoplasma contamination. To generate the endogenous HA tag at the C-terminus of MYTHO, we used the protocol described in Fueller et al. (23). Briefly, oligonucleotides were designed (http://www.pcr-tagging.com/) to generate the PCR cassette M1_Mytho:5′-CACCAGGTCATGCAGAACAACCACATTGCCTCGGTGACCCTGTATGGCCCCCCCAGGCCTGGTAGCCACCTGAGAACAGCGGAACTCCCCT CAGGTGGAGGAGGTAGTG-3′M2_Mytho_LbCpf1_TYCV:5′-GAGCAGGATGTGATGCACAGTTCCACGGGACAGAGGGGCATGGGTGGTGGTGTCCAAAAAAATGGGTGGTGGTGTCCCTAGATCT ACACTTAGTAGAAATTAGCTAGCTGCATCGGTACC-′3.

As template of the PCR cassette, plasmid pMaCTag-P27(1×HA) (Addgene) was used. Cells were transfected with the PCR cassette and Cas12 plasmid pcDNA3.1-hLbCpf1(TYCV) (pY230) (Addgene) using Lipofectamine 2000.

Forty-eight hours after transfection, cells were selected by the addition of 2 μg/mL puromycin over a period of 2 weeks. To exclude nonspecific tagging, cells were tested by genomic extraction followed by a PCR amplification of segments targeting the predicted integration of HA at the MYTHO C-terminus. PCR products were analyzed by gel electrophoresis. In addition, the integration was also verified by Western blot, testing cell lysates with an anti-HA antibody (3724, Cell Signaling Technology).

Generation and propagation of MYTHO-HA stable and inducible cell lines

Stable cell lines were produced using lentiviral infection. Viruses were produced using HEK293T cells, purchased from ATCC. HeLa stable cell lines were generated cloning the cDNAs into pLenti-UBC-gate-3xHA-pGK-PUR lentiviral vector carrying a 3×HA tag at the C-terminus (107393, Addgene).

Immunofluorescence analysis

Cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes, permeabilized with 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS for 2 minutes, and then blocked using 0.5% bovine serum albumin (BSA)/10% goat serum in PBS. Slides were incubated for 24 hours at 4°C with primary antibodies (1:100) and after 3 washes with secondary antibodies (1:200) for 1 hour at room temperature. Nuclei were stained with Hoescht and mounted with fluorescent mounting medium (Dako Omnis, Agilent). The following primary antibodies were used: anti-FLAG M2 (F3165, Sigma-Aldrich/Merck), anti-C16orf70 (ab181987, Abcam), anti-WIPI2 (purified mouse IgG clone 2A2 from the Tooze lab), anti-HA (H3663, Sigma-Aldrich/Merck), anti-VDAC (D73D12, Cell Signaling Technology), anti-PDI (C81H6, Cell Signaling Technology), anti-PMP70 (P0497, Cell Signaling Technology), and anti-BCAS3 (ab71162, Abcam). Secondary antibodies were anti-rabbit or anti-mouse Cy3, Alexa Fluor 647, or Alexa Fluor 488 (Jackson Immunoresearch).

Immunoblotting

Forty tibialis anterior cryosections of 20 μm thickness were lysed in 100 μL of lysis buffer (50 mM Tris pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 10 mM MgCl 2 , 0.5 mM DTT, 0.5 mM EDTA, 10% glycerol, 2% SDS, 1% Triton X-100), protease inhibitor cocktail and phosphatase inhibitors cocktail I and II (Roche). Protein quantification was determined using a Pierce BCA kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

C2C12 myoblasts or HEK293 cells were washed and lysed with 100 μL RIPA buffer supplemented with protease inhibitors and phosphatase inhibitors (Roche). Cells were incubated in lysis buffer on ice before being scraped and transferred into a clean Eppendorf tube. After 15 minutes of centrifugation at 15,000g, the supernatant was collected for quantification with a Pierce BCA kit.

Muscle protein lysate (30 μg) and 10 μg or 20 μg of cell lysate were loaded in SDS-PAGE gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and electroblotted onto nitrocellulose membranes. Transfer buffer (Bio-Rad Laboratories) was prepared using 10× Tris-glycine and 20% methanol in H 2 O. Membranes were saturated with blocking buffer (5% nonfat milk powder solubilized in 1× TBS with 0.1% Tween).

The following antibodies were used: anti-GAPDH (32233, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), rabbit anti-FLAG (F7425, Sigma-Aldrich/Merck) or M2 (F3165, Sigma-Aldrich/Merck), anti-LC3B (L7543, Sigma-Aldrich/Merck), anti-WIPI2 (purified mouse IgG clone 2A2 from the Tooze lab), anti-GFP (A11122, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-C16orf70 (ab181987, Abcam), anti-ATG16L1 (D6D5, Cell Signaling Technology), anti–Beclin 1 (D40C5, Cell Signaling Technology), anti-ATG7 (D12B11 Cell Signaling Technology), anti-HA (C29F4, Cell Signaling Technology), and anti-BCAS3 (ab71162, Abcam).

MYTHO site-directed mutagenesis

LIR or WD40 domains were identified by using the iLIR (https://ilir.warwick.ac.uk) (45) and http://elm.eu.org/ (46) databases. Site-directed mutagenesis of some motifs in the MYTHO-GFP plasmid was performed by using a Q5 site-directed mutagenesis kit (New England Biolabs) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The following primers were designed to mutagenize the crucial amino acids: M1 mutation Y91A/V94A, Fw 5′-AAAGTAAAGTTAAAGGCTTGTGGAGCTCATTTTAACTCTCAGGCC-3′; M2 mutation F131A/L134A, Fw 5′-CTCTTCCACCTCAACGCTCGAGGAGCTTCTTTCTCTTTTCAG-3′; M3 mutation Y288A/L291A, Fw 5′-GACTACTTTTTTAACGCTTTTACTGCTGGAGTGGACATCCTG-3′; M4 mutation W351A/I354A, Fw 5′-ACAACCTACAGCAAGGCTGACAGCGCTCAGGAGCTTCTG-3′; M5 deletion, 208delTGPSGLRLRL Fw 5′-CGCTTGCTCGCTGCAGGTTGTGGA-3′; and Rw compl. 5′-TCCATCTCGAAGAACGTCTACACTTTCAGCA-3′; M3 and M5 mutation (both WD40 regions): Y288A/L291A + 208delTGPSGLRLRL using the primers described above. PCR conditions for gene amplification were 98°C for 30 seconds; then 25 cycles at 98°C 10 seconds, 72°C for 30 seconds, and 72°C for 2.5 minutes; and final extension at 72°C for 2 minutes. After PCR, the product was incubated with the Kinase-ligase-DpnI (KLD) enzyme mix (New England Biolabs) for 5 minutes at room temperature for rapid circularization and template removal. Transformation was performed using the high-efficiency NEB 5-alpha Competent E. coli (New England Biolabs).

Immunoprecipitation

Cells (3 × 106) were seeded in 10-cm dishes for Lipofectamine 2000 transfection. Twenty-four hours after transfection, cells were lysed using 1 mL of TNTE lysis buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM EDTA, and 0.3% Triton X-100) supplemented with 1× PhosSTOP (Roche) and 1× EDTA-free Complete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche). After lysis, cells were centrifuged at 16,100g for 10 minutes at 4°C and 10 μL of supernatant was used as 1% input for Western blot analysis. The remaining sample was immunoprecipitated using 10 μL of GFP-TRAP beads from the iST GFP-Trap kit (ChromoTek/Proteintech Group, Inc.). GFP beads were washed 4 times with buffer TNTE before immunoprecipitation. Lysate was incubated with GFP-TRAP beads for 2–3 hours, rotating at 4°C. Then, beads were centrifuged and 0.5% or 1% of the unbound fraction was used for immunoblot analysis. All immunoprecipitation samples were washed 4 times with TNTE buffer before adding 30 μL of 2× SDS sample buffer and boiling for 5 minutes at 100°C. After centrifugation of the beads, 20 μL of the supernatant was loaded for immunoblot analysis.

Life span analysis

Experiments with mutant lines. Life span of myt-1(pan8) I and myt-1(pan9) I worms was firstly assessed compared to Bristol N2 animals. Moreover, myt-1(pan8) I, myt-1(pan9) I, daf-2(e1370) III, eat-2(ad1116) II, and glp-1(e2141) III worms were crossed with fer-15(b26) II animals. myt-1(pan8) I; fer-15(b26) II were then crossed with eat-2(ad1116) II, glp-1(e2141) III, or daf-2 (e1370) III strains in order to obtain myt-1(pan8) I; myt-1(pan8) I; fer-15(b26) II, daf-2(e1370) III, myt-1(pan8) I; fer-15(b26) II; eat-2(ad1116) II,t-1(pan8) I; fer-15(b26) II; glp-1(e2141) III worms.

RNAi experiments. The myt-1 coding sequence (which included both isoforms) was cloned into the pL4440 empty vector (Fire Kit, Addgene) [myt-1(RNAi)], the atg-18 RNAi clone (V-14D09) was purchased from Source BioScience, and the bec-1 RNAi clone was a gift from Julián Cerón Madrigal (Modeling Human Diseases in C. elegans Group; Genes, Disease and Therapy Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge - IDIBELL, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain). Plasmids pAD48-daf-2 RNAi (Addgene plasmid 34834; http://n2t.net/addgene:34834) and pAD12 (Addgene plasmid 34832; http://n2t.net/addgene:34832) were a gift from Cynthia Kenyon (Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA) (47). HT115(DE3) bacteria, transformed with each RNAi construct, were seeded on NGM plates containing 1 mM isopropyl-β-D-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG) and 100 μg/mL carbenicillin (RNAi plates). For each RNAi experiment, a positive control obtained from feeding worms with bacteria carrying the pLT61 vector (Fire Kit, Addgene) was included. This plasmid contains 0.8 kb of unc-22, a gene whose silencing causes a visible shaking phenotype, inserted into the pL4440 vector.

RNAi was performed following 2 different protocols. For maternal RNAi treatment, fer-15(b26) II worms were allowed to grow until L4 on NGM plates seeded with OP50 at 16°C and then transferred to RNAi plates for 2 days at 20°C. Progeny were then transferred at the L4 stage to a new RNAi plate for the beginning of the longevity experiment. For adulthood RNAi treatment, fer-15(b26) II worms were seeded on NGM plates seeded with OP50 and left to grow until L4/young adult stage. Then animals were transferred to RNAi plates for life span experiments.

Life span determination with mutant lines and RNAi-treated worms was performed as previously reported (48) at 20°C (N2 background) or 25°C [fer-15(b26) II background]. Animals were scored every day and counted as dead if they did not move after repeated stimuli with platinum wire, while those that crawled off the plate, had extruded organs, or showed hatched progeny inside the uterus (“bag of worms” or “bagging”), were censured. Bagging was observed only in experiments performed at 20°C in the N2 background. Survival curves, which represent the composite of at least 2 independent experiments performed, were compared using the log-rank test.

Worm movement analysis

Worms were individually transferred onto NGM plates seeded with E. coli OP50 bacteria at the L4 stage and maintained at 25°C until the experiment (see graphs/figure legends for details about timing and genotypes analyzed). Spontaneous locomotion was observed and measured for 30 seconds in 3 separate intervals and for each worm the total number of body and head bends, reversals, and duration of stillness periods was calculated as reported previously (49, 50). Analysis was also performed after a harsh-touch stimulus at the tail and worm locomotion was observed and measured 20 or 30 seconds after the stimulus. Body and head bends, reversals, duration of stillness periods, and movement duration until the first stop were measured. In both cases, the experiment was performed at least twice.

Pharynx pumping assay

L4 fer-15(b26) II and myt-1(pan8) I; fer-15(b26) II worms were individually transferred onto NGM plates seeded with OP50 bacteria and kept at 25°C until the experiment (see graphs/figure legends for details). The pharyngeal pumping rate was assessed as previously reported (51). Briefly, at least four 10-second videos separated by 20-second intervals were recorded for each worm using a digital camera (Leica IC80HD, 29 frames/second) at ×31.5 magnification and replayed at one-third of the original speed to count the number of worm grinder movements. Finally, pumps per minute (ppm) were calculated for each animal.

Autophagosome/lysosome analysis

myt-1(pan8)I animals were crossed with DA2123 (adIs2122 [lgg-1p:GFP:lgg-1 + rol-6(su1006)]) (52) or MAH215 (sqIs11 [lgg-1p:mCherry:GFP:lgg-1 + rol-6(su1006)]) worm strains and autophagosomal pool size was evaluated in adult worms compared to control animals of the same age (3-day-old worms or L4/young adult stage, respectively), in basal fed conditions or after 24-hour starvation with agitation at room temperature in M9 buffer. Worms were anesthetized with 10 mM NaN 3 , mounted live on a 2% agarose pad, and Z-stack images of the pharynx posterior bulb and body wall muscles were acquired using a Leica TCS SP5 scanning confocal microscope with 0.6 μm slice intervals at ×63 magnification, as previously described (53). Images were manually analyzed by counting GFP:LGG-1–positive puncta in the posterior bulb of the pharynx, while mCherry:LGG-1 puncta (autolysosomes) were quantified in the posterior bulb of the pharynx and in the body wall muscle. At least 2 independent experiments were performed.

Statistics summary

All data are expressed as mean values ± SEM. The specific test for each panel is reported in the Supporting Data Values Excel (XLS) file. For survival curves, the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used. SPSS and Graphpad Prism 8 were used to calculate mean, median, and χ2 values for survival curves between groups. All data of this study were first tested for normality to perform a parametric or nonparametric statistical test. Parametric tests were used only where a normal distribution was assumed. Comparisons between 2 groups were done by 2-tailed Student’s t tests. To determine whether there was a significant difference between more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA was used. Kruskal-Wallis test was used when the measurement variable did not meet the normality assumption of a 1-way ANOVA. GraphPad Prism 8 was used for all statistical analyses. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. In all figures, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Study approval

For human data, written informed consent was obtained from all patients, and the study was approved by the responsible Ethical Committee of Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli (protocol no. 10823, issued on April 26, 2010, Bologna, Italy).

Animal studies were approved by the Italian Ministero della Salute, Ufficio VI (authorization numbers 1060/2015) and by the Ethics Committee of the University of Padova.

Data availability

Raw data for this article and the statistical test for each figure panel are provided in the Supporting Data Values Excel (XLS) file, with separate tabs for each applicable figure panel.

The mass spectrometry proteomics data have been deposited in the ProteomeXchange Consortium via the PRIDE (54) partner repository with the data set identifier PXD022180.