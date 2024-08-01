Liver cancer initiation requires translational activation by an oncofetal regulon involving LIN28 proteins

DEN-induced liver cancers are dependent on LIN28s. To study tumor initiation in a widely used adult HCC model, we administered DEN to FVB WT mice at 2 weeks of age. At 8 months of age, LIN28A was expressed at low levels, but LIN28B was highly expressed in microscopic hypercellular nodules observed within these livers (Figure 1A). These data suggested that both paralogs could be important for DEN-induced HCC initiation. To determine whether LIN28 proteins are required for tumor initiation, we generated liver-specific Tp53-KO mice (Albumin-Cre; Tp53fl/fl) and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53–triple-KO (TKO) mice (Albumin-Cre; Lin28afl/fl; Lin28bfl/fl; Tp53fl/fl). Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice developed normally, had no obvious whole body or liver-associated phenotypes, and had normal liver histology (Figure 1B). Cohorts of these mice were given DEN at 2 weeks of age and aged for 10 months. Liver-tumor formation was frequent in Tp53-KO mice, but was impaired in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice (Figure 1, C and D); 64% of Tp53 WT mice, 100% of Tp53 KO mice, and 62% of Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53 TKO mice had gross tumors, and TKO tumors were smaller than tumors from Tp53-KO mice.

Figure 1 Lin28-deficient mice are protected from DEN-driven liver tumorigenesis. (A) H&E and IHC of LIN28A and LIN28B of DEN-induced tumor nodules and adjacent tissue from mice treated with DEN for 8 months. Images are representative of 20 individual tumors. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Histology images show the normal liver architecture of control (Tp53fl/fl), Tp53-KO (Albumin-Cre; Tp53fl/fl), and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO (Albumin-Cre; Tp53fl/fl; Lin28afl/fl; Lin28bfl/fl) mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Representative gross images of WT, Tp53-KO, and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO livers treated with DEN for 8 months. Scale bar: 1 cm. (D) Surface tumor numbers from WT (n = 14), Tp53-KO (n = 14), and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice (n = 8). Each dot represents 1 mouse. (E) This schematic shows DEN/CCl 4 and dox administration. Representative gross images of liver from control (Cag-rtTA+/–; Lin28afl/fl; Lin28bfl/fl; n = 9) and Lin28a/Lin28b-DKO mice (Cag-rtTA+/–; TRE-Cre+/–; Lin28afl/fl; Lin28bfl/fl; n = 9) that were subjected to DEN/CCl 4 administration and dox water. Scale bars: 1 cm. All the images can also be found in Supplemental Figure 1B. (F and G) Liver-to-body weight ratios (LW/BW) (F) and surface tumor numbers (G) of control (n = 9) and Lin28a/Lin28b-DKO (n = 9) mice. (H) Representative H&E images and LIN28B staining in tumors of control (n = 9) and Lin28a/Lin28b-DKO mice (n = 9). NL, normal liver; T1, tumor number 1; T2, tumor number 2. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

DEN mutagen plus CCl 4 chronic injury–induced HCC also required Lin28s for tumor initiation. The Albumin-Cre–driven model has limitations that prevent a clear understanding of how impactful an anti-LIN28 therapeutic strategy might be in patients with chronic liver damage and HCC. First, it is an embryonic KO and not a model of inducible Lin28 loss in adults. Second, it is liver specific and does not assess potential extrahepatic toxicities associated with a whole-body Lin28 loss. Finally, the above DEN-only model did not involve chronic liver injury, which is integral to cirrhosis pathogenesis and the ensuing development of HCC. To address these limitations, we developed an inducible genetic deletion model that would accurately mimic complete LIN28A and LIN28B inhibition in the entire animal. We generated uninducible control (TRE-Cre; Lin28afl/fl; Lin28bfl/fl) and inducible whole-body Lin28a/Lin28b double-KO (DKO) mice (CAG-Rtta; TRE-Cre; Lin28afl/fl; Lin28bfl/fl), which allowed us to delete Lin28a and Lin28b in all cells of the adult mouse upon doxycycline (dox) administration (Figure 1E). At 2 weeks of age (P14), a single dose of DEN was injected to induce liver mutagenesis. At 6 weeks of age, dox was given to all mice for 2 weeks, which caused deletion of Lin28a/Lin28b in all cells of experimental mice but had no genetic impact on control mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165734DS1). To introduce chronic injury, we initiated chronic carbon tetrachloride (CCl 4 ) twice a week for 12 weeks starting at 10 weeks of age, which caused repeated centrilobular hepatocyte necrosis, accompanied by inflammation and fibrosis.

Almost all gross liver tumors were prevented in the setting of dual Lin28 deletion (Figure 1, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 1B). Seven of nine control mice developed grossly detectable tumors of the liver surface, while only 1 of 9 Lin28a/Lin28b-DKO mice developed tumors (Figure 1G). We asked whether the tumors that arose in the Lin28a/Lin28b-DKO background had escaped Lin28b deletion, and indeed we detected LIN28B expression in most tumors that formed in the setting of Lin28a/Lin28b deletion (Figure 1H). These data indicated that LIN28 expression was critical for cancer development in the DEN alone and in the DEN+CCl 4 models that integrate mutagenesis, chronic tissue damage, and fibrosis. Next, we asked whether LIN28s might be affecting tumor development through influences on tissue injury or fibrogenesis. In addition to the DEN+CCl 4 model, we also subjected WT and Lin28a/Lin28b-DKO mice to 12 or 20 weeks of long-term CCl 4 injury without DEN (Supplemental Figure 1C). Even after 20 weeks of CCl 4 , there was no induction of Lin28a/Lin28b expression in WT liver tissues (data not shown), and there were no differences in the amount of fibrosis-related gene expression between WT and Lin28a/Lin28b-DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). We also examined Lin28 expression levels in livers from mice fed Western diets for 6 months. While these mice developed fatty liver disease and had increased fibrogenic gene expression (Supplemental Figure 1E), there was no increase in Lin28a or Lin28b expression (Supplemental Figure 1F). In human livers, LIN28A and LIN28B overexpression were observed in HCCs, but not in nonmalignant liver tissues from stage 4 fibrosis patients (Supplemental Figure 1, G–J). Collectively, these data suggest that blocking LIN28s impaired cancer formation but did not affect other histologic processes associated with chronic liver disease.

NRASG12V activation and Tp53 loss cause a multifocal mixed HCC/cholangiocarcinoma. It is challenging to dissect the underlying molecular mechanisms associated with mouse models of cancer, in part due to the low-throughput nature of mouse genetics. To dissect LIN28-associated mechanisms in vivo, we needed more rapid models that could also mimic the genetics of the chronic injury models used above. We previously examined the genetic drivers of DEN cancers. Sequencing of 242 of the most commonly mutated genes in human and murine HCCs in 50 individual DEN tumors (33) identified recurrent, mutually exclusive mutations in Egfr (Phe254Ile), Hras (Gln61Arg), and Braf (Val637Glu). These data suggested that DEN tumor transformation depends on at least one of these EGFR-RAS-MAPK–activating mutations. In line with these findings, an increase of p-ERK, a core effector of RAS signaling, was detected in DEN tumors and premalignant lesions (Supplemental Figure 2). To determine whether isolated RAS pathway activation and Tp53 deletion could recapitulate the DEN-induced HCC models, we tested a model of liver cancer driven by NRASG12V activation. We used hydrodynamic transfection (HDT) to introduce a transposable vector containing a constitutively active NRASG12V into liver-specific Tp53-KO mice. This was sufficient to drive multifocal carcinomas within 2–3 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3A) (34, 35). Individual NRASG12V-driven tumors contained both HCC and cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) histologies (Supplemental Figure 3B), a mixed entity that is frequently seen clinically. Regions of CCA stained for CK19 and EPCAM, while regions of HCC expressed high levels of IGF2 and AFP, and both histological types were MYC positive (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). This NRASG12V/Tp53 model was advantageous because the driver lesions were defined and because the rate of tumorigenesis was shortened from 8 months to under 1 month.

Within NRASG12V/Tp53 cancers, we found high LIN28B and modest LIN28A expression in a subset of cancer cells, corroborated by quantitative PCR (qPCR) on bulk tumor samples (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). We also saw increased expression of IGF2BP1, IGF2BP2, and IGF2BP3, oncofetal proteins known to be regulated by the LIN28/Let-7 pathway (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). To determine whether the earliest lesions that ultimately gave rise to these tumors expressed LIN28A or LIN28B, we examined the hypercellular lesions that arose shortly after HDT. These small lesions were detected as early as 12 days after HDT near the pericentral veins or in zone 3 of liver lobules (Supplemental Figure 3E). We hypothesized that these small 5 - to 10-cell diameter lesions could contain the cells of origin for this HCC model. Similar to the DEN-induced HCC progenitors, these lesions expressed IGF2BP3 and were LIN28B but not LIN28A positive (Supplemental Figure 3E), suggesting a greater importance for LIN28B in tumor initiation.

To determine whether LIN28 proteins are also required for NRASG12V/Tp53-specific liver cancer development, we generated the same NRASG12V activation model in the context of liver-specific Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice (Figure 2A). Single Tp53-KO mice succumbed to tumorigenesis within 7 weeks, but Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice did not develop any cancers even 3 months after HDT (Figure 2B). This demonstrated an even greater requirement for LIN28 proteins in the NRASG12V/Tp53 model when compared with the DEN model. To confirm that HDT plasmids were successfully delivered, we showed that NRASG12V was expressed in the nonmalignant livers of Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice (Figure 2C). As expected, LIN28B expression was observed in Tp53-KO but not in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice (Figure 2C). These results showed that mice without LIN28s are almost completely protected from tumor development in this model, suggesting that LIN28s are required for oncogenic competence and HCC initiation. To determine whether this was an NRASG12V-specific effect, we also performed similar experiments with CTNNB1N90+YAPS127A+Tp53-KO and AKT+Tp53-KO HDT models (Figure 2, D and E). HCC formation, though not completely blocked, was dramatically reduced in these other models. These observations suggested that LIN28 proteins are critical gatekeepers for transformation driven by multiple oncogenic pathways.

Figure 2 Lin28a and Lin28b are both required for liver cancer development. (A) Schematic for HDT of transposons in Tp53-KO and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice. (B) Representative gross images (left) and liver-to-body weight ratios (right) of Tp53-KO (n = 14) and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO (n = 8) mice receiving transposons carrying NRASG12V for 7 weeks (P105). Scale bars: 1 cm; 5 mm (right panels). (C) IHC shows NRAS and LIN28B expression in early lesions of Tp53-KO and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice that had NRASG12V injected 2 weeks prior (P70). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Representative gross images (left) and liver-to-body weight ratios (right) of Tp53-KO (n = 7) and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO (n = 3) mice receiving transposons carrying AKT for 7 weeks (P105). Scale bars: 1 cm; 7.5 mm (right panels). (E) Representative gross images (left) and liver-to-body weight ratios (right) of Tp53-KO (n = 3) and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO (n = 3) mice receiving transposons carrying CTNNB1N90 and YAPS137A for 7 weeks (P105). Scale bars: 1 cm; 5 mm (right panels). **P < 0.01.

Using Lin28-deficient mouse models to define bypass and rescue pathways. The rapid carcinogenesis and the stark phenotypic difference between Tp53-KO and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice facilitated mechanistic dissection in vivo. To first determine whether Lin28a or Lin28b was the more critical component, we genetically segregated mice into ones that had either Lin28a or Lin28b deletion but not both along with Tp53 deletion (Albumin-Cre; Lin28afl/fl; Tp53fl/fl or Albumin-Cre; Lin28bfl/fl; Tp53fl/fl). After NRASG12V activation in each of these models, we saw reduced tumorigenesis in both Lin28a/Tp53- and Lin28b/Tp53-DKO models (Figure 3, A and B), but neither model showed the degree of tumor prevention that was seen when both paralogs were deleted. This indicated that each gene was partially responsible for tumor formation, with Lin28b having a larger effect. We then asked whether overexpression of a single Lin28 paralog in tandem with NRASG12V activation could rescue the Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO model. LIN28B overexpression was able to rescue HCC (Figure 3, C and D). In contrast, neither GFP nor LIN28A overexpression was able to rescue HCC. The observation that LIN28A did not rescue was consistent with the lack of LIN28A expression in early cancer lesions. These results indicated LIN28A was required but not sufficient to initiate NRASG12V/Tp53 liver cancers.

Figure 3 Lin28b is indispensable for NRASG12V/Tp53-driven liver cancer development. (A) Representative gross images of Tp53-KO (Albumin-Cre; Tp53fl/fl; n = 4), Lin28a/Tp53-DKO (Albumin-Cre; Tp53fl/fl; Lin28afl/fl; n = 5), and Lin28b/Tp53-DKO (Albumin-Cre; p53fl/fl; Lin28bfl/fl; n = 4) mice that received NRASG12V by HDT for 7 weeks. Scale bars: 1 cm; 5 mm (right panels). (B) Liver-to-body weight ratios for A. One-way ANOVA was performed. (C) Representative gross images of Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice that received NRASG12V in combination with pT3-eGFP (n = 5), pT3-LIN28A (n = 8), or pT3-LIN28B (n = 3) for 7 weeks. Scale bars: 1 cm; 5 mm (right panels). (D) Liver-to-body weight ratios for C. One-way ANOVA was performed. (E) Representative gross images of Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice that received NRASG12V combined with pCMV-eGFP (n = 4) or pCMV-LIN28B (n = 4) for 7 weeks. Scale bars: 1 cm; 5 mm (right panels). (F) Liver-to-body weight ratios for E. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To determine whether LIN28B was necessary for cancer maintenance in addition to initiation, we also examined survival in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice with either transient or continuous overexpression of LIN28B. We injected pT3-NRASG12V but not LIN28B into Tp53-KO mice as the control HCC model. This experiment resulted in cancers with ongoing endogenous Lin28a/Lin28b expression since the Tp53-KO mice are WT for Lin28a and Lin28b. Transient Lin28b overexpression in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice was achieved with a LIN28B plasmid without transposon integration sequences (pcDNA3.1-CMV-hLIN28B). Continuous LIN28B overexpression in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice was achieved with a LIN28B plasmid with transposon integration sequences (pT3-LIN28B). We reasoned that the lack of transposon integration would allow for initiation, but there would be no persistent LIN28B to drive long-term tumor growth after initiation. The first observation was that NRASG12V plus transient LIN28B overexpression in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice could lead to lethal tumors (Figure 3, E and F) with survival similar to that of the control model (Supplemental Figure 4A), indicating that only a brief burst of LIN28B expression was needed to initiate HCC. Two months after HDT, no LIN28B protein expression was seen in the transient rescue group (Supplemental Figure 4B), supporting the observation that LIN28B is required only for initiation. The second major observation is that continuous overexpression of LIN28B did not lead to more aggressive tumor progression compared with the other 2 models, suggesting the lack of a maintenance requirement for LIN28B. We also tested this in vitro by perturbing LIN28B expression in Huh7 and SNU308 cells. LIN28B knockdown in both Huh7 and HCC53N cells showed no influence on cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), and overexpression in SNU308 did not cause a marked increase in proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4E). Together, these data indicate that LIN28B is not required for tumor maintenance in some HCCs exhibiting LIN28B overexpression.

We then used this in vivo system to define the functional importance of LIN28B’s mRNA targets. By exploiting the difference between the Tp53-KO and the Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice, we attempted to identify genetic suppressors of the Lin28a/Lin28b deletion phenotype. To determine whether known targets of LIN28A/LIN28B would be able to rescue cancer initiation in Lin28a/Lin28b-deficient mice, we tested Igf2bp1, Igf2bp2, and Igf2bp3. Each of these genes is highly expressed in embryos and in human HCCs but not in adult livers (Supplemental Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5A) and thus they are considered “oncofetal” RBPs (36, 37). Igf2bp mRNAs are known to be stabilized by LIN28 binding and downregulated by Let-7 (38). We found that the coinjection of either Igf2bp1, Igf2bp2, or Igf2bp3 in tandem with NRASG12V efficiently rescued cancers in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). We reasoned that because these downstream effectors could “suppress” the TKO phenotype, other molecular effectors might also be revealed in a similar way.

LIN28s bind to RBPs and their mRNAs in an oncofetal regulon. To biochemically define mechanisms by which LIN28s promote cancer, we investigated RBP networks involving LIN28 proteins. We hypothesized that there is a LIN28-associated RNA regulon or a group of functionally related mRNAs and proteins whose expression is coordinated through direct interactions. LIN28s interact with thousands of mRNA targets, so we sought to identify the subset of these interactions that might have a larger functional impact. In addition, LIN28 proteins have protein cofactors that likely augment LIN28 functionality. We reasoned that LIN28s could enhance the translation of mRNAs that ultimately become protein cofactors in a feed-forward loop. We sought to identify cofactors that also interact with their own mRNA transcripts by integrating LIN28-mRNA and LIN28-proteomic interaction data sets. We performed LIN28 co-IP and mass spectrometry (MS) on lysates from embryonic stem cells and leukemia cell lines with high levels of LIN28A or LIN28B expression (Supplemental Table 1). We then analyzed published eCLIP data for LIN28A and LIN28B from embryonic stem cells and HEK293T cells (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3) (38–41). This eCLIP data identified mRNAs bound and regulated by LIN28. The intersection of these protein and mRNA interaction data sets revealed 15 factors that bind to LIN28A or LIN28B as both proteins and mRNAs (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 4). Using Western blotting (WB) and RNA IP qPCR (RIP-qPCR), we confirmed that all 15 targets interacted with LIN28B as mRNAs and proteins (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Interestingly, all 15 were RBPs or ribosomal proteins (Supplemental Table 5) and 14 of 15 targets were not likely to be regulated by Let-7 because they do not have Let-7–binding sites in their 3′ UTRs based on TargetScan (https://www.targetscan.org/vert_80/) analysis (only Igf2bp1 is Let-7 regulated). According to TCGA transcriptomic data, all 15 were overexpressed in human HCCs as compared with nonmalignant liver tissues (Supplemental Figure 6C), supporting oncogenic functionality for this RNA regulon.

Figure 4 LIN28B promotes the translation of RBP target mRNAs. (A) Venn diagram shows 15 factors that bind to LIN28 proteins as both proteins and mRNAs. See gene names in Supplemental Tables 1–4. (B) WB analysis shows LIN28B expression 48 hours after siRNA treatment in Huh7 cells. SE, short exposure; LE, long exposure. The numbers below the boxes show relative intensity. (C) Polysome profiling shows total translational activity in Huh7 cells with LIN28B siRNA knockdown compared with control siRNA–treated cells. The graph shows a representative profile from 3 replicate experiments. (D) RT-qPCR analysis of LIN28 targets show the percentage of active translating mRNA fraction in control and LIN28B knockdown Huh7 cells. Data include 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Given the relationship between LIN28s and these RBPs, we hypothesized that LIN28s might directly regulate the stability or expression of their mRNAs. Three possible mechanisms of LIN28 regulation were tested: (a) transcriptional activation, (b) mRNA stabilization, and (c) translational enhancement. To distinguish among these, we performed LIN28B loss- and gain-of-function experiments in 2 human liver cancer cell lines that do and do not express LIN28B (Huh7 and SNU308, respectively) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 7A). Since LIN28B has been reported to act as a transcription factor and is expressed in the nucleus (42, 43), we asked whether these targets were transcriptionally regulated by LIN28B. Neither LIN28B siRNA knockdown nor retroviral overexpression influenced target mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Second, we tested the idea that LIN28B could increase target mRNA stability through direct interactions, as suggested previously (38, 44). To examine mRNA stability, we inhibited transcription with actinomycin D after LIN28B knockdown or overexpression. These perturbations did not change relative mRNA levels for any target except for SERBP1 (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). These data provided little evidence for direct LIN28B effects on mRNA transcription or stabilization.

LIN28B promoted the translation of target genes through protein-mRNA interactions. Next, we tested to determine whether LIN28B regulates the translation of some of these targets. Previously, it was shown that LIN28 proteins bring mRNAs to polysomes, resulting in increased translational efficiency (25, 41, 45–47). To more broadly identify mRNA targets whose translation is increased with the presence of LIN28B, we performed polysome analysis of control and LIN28B siRNA cell lines. LIN28B knockdown in Huh7 resulted in an overall reduction of polysome abundance (Figure 4C). After LIN28B knockdown, 12 of the 15 oncofetal regulon mRNAs (RPL8, RPL17, RPL18, RPS5, ILF3, IGF2BP1, RBM39, PARP1, HSP90AB1, FXR1, NUFIP2, HNRNPM) redistributed to less active polysome fractions, indicating reduced association with actively translating ribosomes (Figure 4D). Three targets (HNRNPF, HNRNPA2B1, SERBP1) showed no change in polysome distribution (Figure 4D), indicating that not all of LIN28B’s interacting mRNAs are regulated from a translational standpoint.

To further determine whether LIN28B directly regulates target mRNAs found in polysomes, we established dual-luciferase reporter assays to probe translational regulation. For ribosomal protein S5 (RPS5) mRNA, we identified direct LIN28B-binding regions through examination of eCLIP-Seq data from HepG2, an HCC cell line (48). LIN28B binds to exons 1 and 2 of RPS5 mRNA (Figure 5A), so these LIN28B-binding regions were cloned into the renilla luciferase reporter 3′ UTR. Because eCLIP data show minimal LIN28B binding to exon 3 or the 3′ UTR of RPS5, we used these as negative control sequences. We transfected these reporters into Huh7, an HCC cell line with high LIN28B (Figure 5B). RPS5 exon 1 and exon 2 reporters showed increased luciferase activity when compared with exon 3 or 3′ UTR reporters; LIN28B knockdown specifically reduced luciferase only for exon 1 and exon 2 reporters (Figure 5C). We then introduced the same reporters into SNU308, a liver cancer cell line with little LIN28B expression. As expected, we did not see a marked difference between exon 1/2 and exon 3/3′ UTR reporters, presumably because LIN28B was not present to affect translation. Consistent with this, exon 1/2 reporter activity in SNU308 increased after LIN28B overexpression (Figure 5D). These data indicated that the presence of LIN28B was critical for increasing the translation of LIN28-responsive reporters. Because LIN28B is known to bind a consensus GGAGA motif (41), we identified such motifs in exon 1 and 2 and generated reporters in which these GGAGA motifs were deleted or mutated. The mutated reporters showed decreased luciferase activity compared with WT reporters in Huh7 cells and SNU308 cells overexpressing LIN28B, but not in SNU308 without LIN28B expression (Figure 5, E and F). We also observed similar findings for interleukin enhancer-binding factor 3 (ILF3) reporters (Supplemental Figure 8, A–F). To more directly demonstrate mRNA binding by LIN28B, we overexpressed FLAG-LIN28B and an equal mixture of luciferase constructs containing the WT or 2 mutant motifs. FLAG-LIN28B pulldown led to the enrichment of luciferase mRNA containing the WT binding motif. Both the deletion and mutant binding motifs were not as enriched (Supplemental Figure 8G). Together, these data show that LIN28B binds to specific sequences within target mRNAs, resulting in increased translation.

Figure 5 LIN28B regulates RPS5 translation through direct mRNA binding. (A) eCLIP data show LIN28B-binding regions on RPS5 mRNA. Red marks under the gene indicate the location of consensus LIN28B-binding motifs (GGAGA). Deletion (Δ) and mutation (MT) of consensus motifs were introduced to prevent LIN28B binding. Exon 1, 2, 3, and 3′ UTR sequences were inserted into the Renilla 3′ UTR region. (B) WB analysis of RPS5 and LIN28B in Huh7 and SNU308 cell lines. Numbers below the boxes show relative intensities. (C) Renilla luciferase activity promoted by RPS5 exon 1, exon 2, exon 3, and 3′ UTR reporters in LIN28B siRNA knockdown (n = 3) versus control Huh7 cells (n = 3). (D) Renilla luciferase activity promoted by RPS5 exon 1, exon 2, exon 3, and 3′ UTR reporters in LIN28B overexpression (n = 3) versus control SNU308 cells (n = 3). (E and F) Renilla luciferase activity promoted by WT RPS5 sequences compared with deletion and mutation containing reporters in control (blue) and LIN28B siRNA knockdown (red) Huh7 cells (n = 3) (E) and in control overexpression (green) and LIN28B overexpression (orange) SNU308 cells (n = 3) (F). One-way ANOVA was performed. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

LIN28 target genes can rescue tumorigenesis by increasing protein synthesis in Lin28-deficient mice. We tested the functional importance of these RNA regulon components by attempting to rescue HCC in the Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO model. NRASG12V, SB100, and GFP injected into TKO mice were not able to initiate any tumorigenesis. To ensure that the lack of tumorigenesis was not due to GFP-related effects, we also showed that a construct containing Luciferase did not rescue tumorigenesis (n = 3; Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 9). Next, we asked whether overexpressing LIN28 target genes would be able to rescue HCC in TKO mice. To do this, we individually coinjected 15 transposons containing full-length cDNAs of the RBP targets along with NRASG12V and SB100 into TKO mice, then harvested livers 7 weeks after HDT. In contrast with GFP or Luciferase, 8 of 15 LIN28 targets could cause full rescues of HCCs in TKO mice (Figure 6A) and 4 of 15 showed partial rescues (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9). A full rescue was defined as all mice regaining grossly visible tumors on the liver surface, while a partial rescue was defined as only a subset of mice regaining visible tumors. Interestingly, the genes with the strongest rescue effects were also those that were subject to translational regulation by LIN28B (Figure 4D), while 2 of 3 genes (HNRNPF and HNRNPA2B1) that did not rescue were not translationally affected by LIN28. This use of transposons containing GFP or Luciferase also ensured that the rescue of tumorigenesis was not simply due to the random integration of transposons into cancer-driving loci (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 6 A subset of LIN28’s RBP targets can rescue tumorigenesis in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice in part through increases in protein synthesis. (A) Representative gross images of Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice receiving NRASG12V in combination with pT3-RBPs (n > 3), pT3-eGFP (n = 5), or pT3-Luciferase (n = 5) for 7 weeks. Scale bars: 1 cm. All the images can also be found in Supplemental Figures 5B and 9. (B) Surface tumor number for A. One-way ANOVA was performed. (C) Liver-to-body weight ratios for A. One-way ANOVA was performed. (D) WB analysis quantified OP-puro labeling protein in Huh7 cells with Lin28b knockdown plus target overexpression. Number below the box shows relative intensity. (E) Representative gross images of Tp53-KO (Albumin-Cre; Tp53fl/fl; n = 5) and Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO (Albumin-Cre; Tp53fl/fl; Lin28afl/fl; Lin28bfl/fl) mice that received NRASG12V by HDT for 7 weeks. TKO mice were subjected to BAZ2A inhibitors (n = 6) or DMSO (n = 5) once per week starting 3 days after HDT. Scale bars: 1 cm. One-way ANOVA was performed. (F) Schematic shows the importance of LIN28 proteins for tumor initiation. The image was designed and drawn using BioRender. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

We asked how these targets rescued tumorigenesis in the absence of LIN28 proteins. We observed that LIN28 proteins regulated protein synthesis since the loss of Lin28a/Lin28b reduced polysome abundance (Figure 4C). In support of a broad influence on protein synthesis, we performed an additional assay to measure global protein synthesis rates. O-propargyl-puromycin (OP-puro) is an analog of puromycin that is incorporated into newly translated proteins. OP-puro is used to measure newly synthesized proteins. Cycloheximide was used as a strong control that almost completely inhibited translation. We observed that LIN28B siRNA knockdown decreased OP-puro fluorescence signaling in Huh7 cells (Supplemental Figure 10A). WB analysis also showed a similar finding (Supplemental Figure 10B). Just because LIN28B promoted global protein synthesis rates does not mean that this is the means through which cancer initiation is promoted. We sought to determine whether an increase in protein synthesis is sufficient for cancer initiation. One set of findings that supports a role for protein synthesis is that when we rescue tumorigenesis with target gene overexpression in vivo, the corresponding in vitro overexpression of these targets also showed an increase in global protein synthesis (Figure 6D).

To functionally test whether protein synthesis is sufficient to rescue the effects of Lin28a/Lin28b loss, we used an orthogonal method to increase protein synthesis in the absence of LIN28 proteins. We enhanced translation through the inhibition of BAZ2A/B proteins. BAZ2A and BAZ2B are chromatin-remodeling proteins that suppress ribosomal protein and ribosomal DNA transcription. Genetic or pharmacological inhibition of BAZ2A/B proteins leads to increased protein synthesis and liver regeneration (49). A small molecule called GSK2801 promotes increases in protein synthesis through bromodomain inhibition of BAZ2A/B proteins (50). GSK2801 rescued tumor development in Lin28a/Lin28b/Tp53-TKO mice. Four out of six mice receiving GSK2801 developed visible tumors on the liver, while 0 of 4 vehicle-treated TKO livers developed tumors (Figure 6E). These data show that increases in translation, in part mediated through LIN28, are important for liver tumor initiation caused by NRASG12V/Tp53.