Cotargeting of BTK and MALT1 overcomes resistance to BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma

MALT1 is overexpressed in IBN-R MCL cells. BTKis like ibrutinib and BCL2 inhibitors like venetoclax (VEN) have been demonstrated to be highly efficacious in treating patients with MCL. However, the development of single or dual resistance to targeted therapy is common. To investigate the potential mechanism underlying this resistance, we performed whole-transcriptome profiling of 9 MCL cell lines that had varying degrees of targeted agent sensitivity (see Methods) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165694DS1). MALT1 was among the top differentially expressed genes (DEGs) across the genome-wide transcriptome and among all NF-κB signaling genes, and it was more highly expressed in IBN-R than IBN-sensitive (IBN-S) cells (P < 0.001) (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). MALT1 expression was also significantly higher in cells resistant to both IBN and VEN (Dual-R cells) than in cells sensitive to both drugs (Dual-S cells) (P < 0.001) (Figure 1C). Interestingly, expression of CARD11, which encodes the upstream binding partner of MALT1, was lower in IBN-R MCL cells (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 MALT1 is overexpressed in ibrutinib-resistant MCL cell lines and primary MCL cells. (A) Heatmap with MALT1 highlighted in the right as one of the top DEGs in IBN-R MCL cells compared with IBN-S cells. (B) Volcano plot shows MALT1 was upregulated in the IBN-R group. (C) MALT1 mRNA expression in IBN-R versus IBN-S and Dual-R versus Dual-S groups. (D) Violin plot shows MALT1 mRNA expression in IBN-R (n = 17) versus IBN-S (n = 4) MCL cells at single-cell resolution determined by single-cell RNA sequencing. Statistical significance was calculated using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. (E) MALT1 mRNA expression determined by qPCR in IBN-R (n = 9), Dual-R (n = 4), and IBN-S (n = 13) cells. Statistical significance was determined based on the adjusted P values using Dunnett’s approach. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (F) High MALT1 mRNA expression correlated with progress-free survival in MCL patients. The log-rank test was used to assess the statistical significance of progression-free survival. (G) GSEA identifies NF-κB signaling pathways as top cancer hallmarks that were upregulated in IBN-R cells compared with IBN-S cells. FDRs were generated using the Benjamini-Hochberg method. Box-and-whisker plots in C and E show the median ± 1 quartile, with whiskers extending from the hinge to the smallest and largest values within 1.5 × (interquartile range) from the box boundaries. The values beyond the ends of the whiskers are outliers. All other data represent the mean ± SD.

Elevated MALT1 expression was also observed in IBN-R MCL cells (P < 2.22 × 10–16) compared with IBN-S MCL cells in primary patient samples, based on our single-cell RNA sequencing analysis (Figure 1D). Furthermore, quantitative PCR revealed that MALT1 expression was also higher in primary MCL cells compared with healthy PBMCs (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 1D). Consistent with the whole-transcriptomic analysis, IBN-R and Dual-R MCL patient samples expressed significantly higher levels of MALT1 compared with IBN-S MCL patient samples (P < 0.001 and P < 0.01, respectively) (Figure 1E). High MALT1 expression was associated with poor clinical outcomes (P < 0.05) (Figure 1F) as it also was for 2 similarly defined patient cohorts described by others (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F) (28, 29).

MALT1 is crucial in mediating NF-κB and other signaling pathways (8–10, 19). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that multiple cancer signaling hallmarks, including MYC targets, NF-κB signaling, and G 2 /M checkpoint, were associated with IBN-R and Dual-R MCL cells (Supplemental Figure 1G). Importantly, deeper analysis showed that both canonical and noncanonical NF-κB signaling were upregulated in IBN-R and Dual-R cells at the transcriptional level (Figure 1G). This was further confirmed by the activation of NF-κB family members in IBN-R cells compared with IBN-S cells (Supplemental Figure 1H), suggesting upregulated NF-κB signaling associated with poor MCL patient survival.

MALT1 acts as an oncogenic driver of IBN resistance in MCL cells. To investigate how MALT1 overexpression may confer IBN resistance, we first assessed MALT1 protein levels in JeKo BTK KD-1 and -2 cells with intrinsic IBN resistance and in JeKo-R cells with acquired IBN resistance. These IBN-R cells expressed much higher levels of MALT1 protein, even as CARD11 protein was expressed at notably reduced levels (Figure 2A). To determine whether MALT1 overexpression was correlated with increased paracaspase activity, we examined the cleavage of MALT1 substrates. Higher MALT1 expression indeed correlated positively with the increased cleavage of its substrates (Figure 2A). MALT1 endogenous cleavage activity in JeKo BTK KD-2 cells was further confirmed to be significantly higher than that observed in JeKo-1 cells (P < 0.0001) (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 MALT1 acts as an oncogenic tumor driver in ibrutinib-resistant MCL cells. (A) Expression of MALT1, CARD11, and BCL10, and cleavage (cl) of MALT1 substrates, in JeKo-1 and JeKo-1–derived cell lines. (B) Endogenous MALT1 cleavage activity detected in JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells. Statistical significance was determined based on the F test of the slope from the linear regression model. (C) Expression of MALT1, CARD11, BCL10, and cleavage of MALT1 substrates in 7 additional MCL cell lines. (D) Expression of MALT1 in JeKo-1 cells and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells, with or without MALT1 or CARD11 KD by shRNA. (E and F) MALT1 KD resulted in cell proliferation inhibition in JeKo-1 (E) and JeKo BTK KD-2 (F) cells. (G) Expression of MALT1, CARD11, and BTK in JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells with or without MALT1 KO, CARD11 KO, or BTK KD. (H) MALT1 KO or CARD11 KO led to decreased cell proliferation in JeKo-1 cells. (I) MALT1 KO, but not CARD11 KO, led to diminished cell proliferation in JeKo BTK KD-2 cells. (J–N) CDX models were established by subcutaneous injection of 5 × 106 JeKo-1 cells and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells, with or without MALT1 or CARD11 KO (n = 5 per group). Tumor size was monitored weekly (J and K). Serum B2M level (serving as a systematic tumor load indicator) was measured by ELISA (L and M). At the end of experiments, subcutaneous tumors were dissected, weighed, and imaged (N). Two-way ANOVA was used in E and F and H–M to assess the effect of 2 factors (i.e., time and cell line) and 1-way ANOVA was used in N. Statistical significance was determined based on the adjusted P values using Šídák’s method. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

MALT1 overexpression and its heightened paracaspase activity were further validated in MCL cell lines having primary IBN resistance (Figure 2C) and in primary patient MCL cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Transient knockdown (KD) of MALT1 expression by MALT1 shRNA (30) resulted in significant cell proliferation perturbation in vitro in all MCL cell lines tested at 24 (P < 0.05), 48 (P < 0.05), and 72 (P < 0.001) hours (Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Further, ectopic expression of MALT1 induced by doxycycline in JeKo-MALT1 cells promoted cell proliferation at days 3 to 5 (P < 0.01) compared with parental JeKo-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). This suggested that MALT1, as a key BTK downstream signaling molecule, was critical for MCL cell proliferation.

We next used CRISPR/Cas9 technology to generate stable cell lines from JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells with KO of MALT1 or CARD11. No MALT1 or CARD11 protein was detected in the resulting cell lines (Figure 2G). Consistent with the transient KD assessment, stable KO of MALT1 led to significant suppression of cell proliferation in both JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells (P < 0.0001) (Figure 2, H and I). In contrast, stable KO of CARD11 resulted in notable inhibition of cell proliferation in IBN-S JeKo-1 cells but not IBN-R JeKo BTK KD-2 cells (Figure 2, H and I).

We next established subcutaneous cell line–derived xenograft (CDX) models in immunodeficient NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ (NSG) mice. Consistent with the in vitro cell proliferation assays (Figure 2, H and I), MALT1 KO greatly suppressed tumor growth and serum levels of β-2-microglobulin (B2M), a systematic indicator of tumor load, in both JeKo-1 (P < 0.0001 and P < 0.05, respectively) and JeKo BTK KD-2 CDX (P < 0.001 and P < 0.0001, respectively) models, while CARD11 KO suppressed tumor growth and serum levels of B2M in only the JeKo-1 CDX model 1 (P < 0.0001 and P < 0.05, respectively) (Figure 2, J–N). These data demonstrate that MALT1 is crucial in driving MCL tumorigenesis and IBN resistance via a compensatory mechanism that appears to bypass upstream BTK/CARD11 signaling.

MI-2 blocks MALT1’s paracaspase activity and MCL cell proliferation by suppressing NF-κB signaling. To assess the potential role of MALT1’s paracaspase activity, we treated MCL cells with MI-2 (31). A 6-hour MI-2 treatment suppressed endogenous MALT1 cleavage activity in a dose-dependent manner in JeKo-1 (P < 0.0001), JeKo BTK KD-2 (P < 0.0001), and Z138 (P < 0.0001) cells (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). A 72-hour treatment with MI-2 produced a potent loss of viability in JeKo-1– and JeKo-derived resistant cells as well as other cell lines with half-maximal inhibitory concentrations (IC 50 ) in the nanomolar range (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). After 24 hours of treatment, MI-2 also effectively inhibited cell viability of primary MCL patient cells resistant to IBN (Supplemental Figure 3D). This activity was lost when MALT1 expression was depleted by shRNA in JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells (Figure 3C). MI-2 also induced robust apoptosis in MCL cells regardless of their IBN sensitivity (P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 3E), which was accompanied by cleavage of poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) and caspase 3 in JeKo BTK KD-2 and primary MCL patient cells (Figure 3D). To further assess the potency of MI-2 against MCL in vivo, we engineered JeKo BTK KD-2 cells to stably express the luciferase reporter gene and then established JeKo BTK KD-2 CDX models. MI-2 treatment (25 mg/kg, daily) significantly inhibited tumor growth in these IBN-R CDX models (P < 0.001) (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 MALT1 inhibition by MI-2 decreases MALT1 paracaspase activity and suppresses proliferation in MCL cells. (A) Endogenous MALT1 cleavage activity detected in JeKo-1 cells and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells upon MALT1 inhibition by MI-2 at the indicated concentrations and treatment times. Each treatment for the indicated cell lines was set up in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined based on the F test of the slope from the linear regression model and multiple comparison was adjusted using Šídák’s approach. (B) MALT1 inhibitor MI-2 potently inhibited viability in JeKo-1, JeKo-R, and JeKo BTK KD-1 and -2 cells. (C) MI-2 effectively inhibited viability in JeKo-1 cells and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells, but not their counterparts with stable MALT1 KD. Error bars were generated from at least 3 independent replicates (B and C). (D) MI-2 induced cleavage (CL) of full-length PARP (PARP_FL) and caspase 3 in JeKo BTK KD-2 cells and primary patient cells. (E and F) NSG mice bearing luciferase-expressing JeKo BTK KD-2–derived subcutaneous xenografts were treated with vehicle (n = 5) or MI-2 (n = 5) at 25 mg/kg daily via intraperitoneal injection for 24 days. Tumor growth was monitored by live animal luminescence imaging (E) and the luciferase flux was plotted (F). Two-way ANOVA was used in C and F, and statistical significance was determined based on the adjusted P values using Šídák’s method. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Both canonical and noncanonical NF-κB signaling pathways were upregulated in IBN-R cells (Figure 1G), suggesting that MALT1 overexpression may be the key factor conferring their constitutive activation. To address this, we employed unbiased whole-transcriptome GSEA profiling of JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells treated with MI-2 or vehicle (dimethyl sulfoxide, DMSO) for 6 hours. We identified NF-κB signaling and related inflammatory responses as the top downregulated pathways upon MALT1 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 3F). Our analysis also revealed that MALT1 inhibition suppressed both canonical and noncanonical NF-κB signaling in these cells (Figure 4A). This was further validated by assays assessing p65, p50, c-Rel, RelB, and p52 activity in JeKo-1 (P < 0.05) and JeKo BTK KD-2 (P < 0.0001) cells (Figure 4, B and C). In the IBN-S cells, canonical NF-κB family members were suppressed to a greater extent upon MALT1 inhibition compared with the noncanonical family members. Conversely, in the JeKo BTK KD-2 cells, both the canonical and noncanonical NF-κB family members were markedly inhibited.

Figure 4 MALT1 inhibition by MI-2 suppresses NF-κB signaling in MCL cells. (A) The enrichment score of TNF-α signaling via NF-κB (upper panels) and NF-κB–inducing kinase (NIK) NF-κB signaling (bottom panels) in JeKo-1 (left panels) and JeKo BTK KD-2 (right panels) cells. (B and C) Activity of all 5 NF-κB family members was reduced upon MALT1 inhibition by MI-2 in JeKo-1 (B) and JeKo BTK KD-2 (C) cells. Error bars were generated from 3 independent replicates (B and C). Two-way ANOVA was used in B and C, and statistical significance was determined based on the adjusted P values using Šídák’s method. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Excess ROS production can trigger apoptosis (32), and NF-κB activation attenuates ROS production to promote cell survival (33). MALT1 inhibition triggered upregulation of the ROS pathway (P < 0.05) and ROS production (P < 0.05) and loss of mitochondrial membrane potential (ΔΨ m ) (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H), suggesting a role of mitochondrial dysfunction in the observed MI-2–induced ROS production. Together, these data suggest that targeting MALT1 paracaspase activity with MI-2 is effective in overcoming IBN resistance in MCL via modulating NF-κB activity and the ROS pathway.

MALT1 and BTK are required for MCL cell dissemination in vivo. Once disseminated, MCL can involve one or more lymph nodes, peripheral blood (PB), bone marrow (BM), spleen, liver, gastrointestinal tract, and even the central nervous system (34), as can be recapitulated using CDX or PDX xenografts (35). Further, MALT1-dependent cleavage of BCL10 reportedly controls integrin-dependent adhesion of T cells and MALT lymphomas (16, 36). Therefore, we speculated that MALT1 may mediate cell adhesion, and potentially MCL dissemination, via interaction between MCL cells and the TME.

We established disseminated CDX models by intravenous injection using JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells with or without MALT1 or CARD11 KO (Figure 5A). In CDX models using JeKo-1 cells, the tumor cells accumulated markedly in the spleen, liver, BM, and even in PB (Figure 5, B–I), demonstrating MCL dissemination to these tissues. In JeKo-1 cells with MALT1 KO, we observed a significant decrease in the frequency of tumor cells in the spleen (P < 0.0001), liver (P < 0.0001), BM (P < 0.0001), and PB (P < 0.01) (Figure 5, B–I). BTK KD in the JeKo-1 cells showed comparably decreased tumor cell presence in the spleen (P < 0.001) and BM (P < 0.001), which was also seen with MALT1-KO cells (Figure 5, C–F). However, BTK KD did not result in dramatic suppression in tumor cell presence in PB or liver (Figure 5, B and G–I).

Figure 5 MALT1, but not CARD11, is critical for MCL cell dissemination to mouse spleen, liver, and BM. (A) Schematic illustration of disseminated cell line–derived CDX or PDX models. (B–I) Disseminated CDX models were established using JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells, with or without MALT1 or CARD11 KO (n = 5 per group). At the end of the experiment, the spleen, liver, BM, and PB were harvested, imaged (F and I), and weighed (D and G) if appropriate. The tumor cell percentages in PB (B), BM (C), spleen (E), and liver (H) were determined by flow cytometry. The CD5+CD20+ cells represent tumor cell populations. (J and K) Freshly isolated primary PDX cells were injected intravenously into NSG mice to establish disseminated PDX models (n = 5 per group). At 6 weeks after injection, the mice were treated with vehicle, ibrutinib (50 mg/kg), or MI-2 (25 mg/kg) daily for 4 weeks. At the end of the experiment, mouse spleens were weighed (J). The CD5+CD20+ MCL cells were measured in spleens (K, left panel), BM (K, middle panel), and PB (K, right panel). One-way ANOVA was used in B–E, H, J, and K, where statistical significance was determined based on the adjusted P values using Šídák’s method. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

CARD11 KO in JeKo-1 cells showed modest effects on tumor cell presence in PB (P < 0.05), and it had no obvious impact on tumor cell incidence in the spleen, liver, or BM (Figure 5, B–G). MALT1 KO in JeKo BTK KD-2 cells did not appear to have an effect on the tumor burden in the spleen or liver, since these cells were already very limited in their quantity at these sites. However, MALT1 KO, but not CARD11 KO, showed an additional significant decrease in the tumor cell incidence in BM (P < 0.0001) and PB (P < 0.01).

Next, we performed an in vivo short-term homing assay using a patient apheresis sample that contained 95% or greater MCL cells. The cells were pretreated with MI-2 or DMSO for 30 minutes, and then washed before injecting intravenously into NSG mice. The percentage of MCL cells in PB was determined to be similar for both groups at 1 hour after injection (Supplemental Figure 4A), but at 4 days after drug pretreatment it was significantly reduced in the MI-2 group compared with control in PB (P < 0.05), spleen (P < 0.05), and BM (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D).

To assess the long-term effect of MALT1 inhibition on MCL tumor dissemination, we established PDX models by intravenous injection of IBN-R PDX cells. Treatment with MI-2, but not IBN, significantly decreased tumor burden in the spleen (P < 0.05), BM (P < 0.05), and PB (P < 0.05) (Figure 5, J and K). These data indicate that MALT1 inhibition is potentially useful in suppressing dissemination in IBN-R MCL tumors.

MALT1 inhibition potently suppresses cell PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling, adhesion, and migration in vitro. We employed unbiased reverse-phase protein array (RPPA) analysis on cultured MCL cells to further understand the possible mechanisms of MALT1-driven dissemination. IBN-S and -R cells were treated with MI-2 for 6 hours and subjected to RPPA profiling. Many molecules involved in PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling, including phosphorylated mTOR, rictor, AKT, P70-S6K, and S6, were dramatically downregulated in all of these cells following MI-2 treatment (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 MALT1 inhibition leads to suppressed PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling, cell adhesion, and migration in vitro. (A) RPPA analysis for MCL cell lines treated with MI-2 at 0, 1, or 2 μM for 6 hours. The heatmap shows the protein expression altered by MI-2 treatment. Each treatment for the indicated cell lines was set up in triplicate. (B) Phosphorylation of AKT, S6, and p90RSK was upregulated in JeKo-R and JeKo BTK KD-1 and -2 cells. (C) The phosphorylation of PLCγ2, BTK, AKT, and ERK was reduced upon MI-2 pretreatment followed by IgM stimulation in JeKo-1 cells. (D) ATP production was suppressed upon MI-2 treatment in MCL cells. Error bars were generated from 3 independent replicates. (E and F) The common DEGs involved in cell adhesion molecules and focal junction downregulated upon MI-2 treatment in both JeKo-1 (E) and JeKo BTK KD-2 (F) cells. Various integrin molecules altered upon MI-2 treatment are also indicated. (G and H) MCL cells were pretreated with DMSO, IBN at 5 μM, or MI-2 at 0.5 μM for 30 minutes and incubated in plates precoated with fibronectin (G) or laminin (H) for 4 hours. The cells adherent to fibronectin or laminin were measured and plotted. (I) MCL cells were pretreated with DMSO, IBN at 5 μM, or MI-2 at 1 μM for 30 minutes, added to Transwell inserts, and incubated in plates preseeded with a monolayer of stromal cells (HS-5) for 6 hours. The MCL cells that passed through the Transwell inserts were measured and plotted. (J) MCL cells were added in Transwell inserts and incubated in plates with preseeded (overnight) monolayers of stromal cells (HS-5) or with only the supernatants harvested from cultured stromal cells (overnight). The MCL cells that passed through the Transwell insert were measured and plotted. Error bars were generated from 3 independent replicates (G–J). Two-way ANOVA was used in D and G–J, and statistical significance was determined based on the adjusted P values using Šídák’s method. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Activation of PI3K/AKT/mTOR and integrin-β1 signaling is reportedly important for TME-driven IBN resistance (27) and was confirmed in IBN-R cells. Therefore, we hypothesized that MALT1 modulates MCL dissemination via regulating PI3K/AKT/mTOR and integrin-β1 signaling. Phosphorylation of AKT, S6, and p90RSK was upregulated in JeKo-1–derived IBN-R cell lines (Figure 6B). A 1-hour MI-2 pretreatment effectively blocked phosphorylation and activation of PLCγ2, BTK, and AKT when JeKo-1 cells were stimulated with anti-IgM for 5 minutes to induce BCR-triggered PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling (Figure 6C). Consequently, MI-2 treatment also led to a dose-dependent reduction in intracellular ATP levels in all MCL cell lines tested (Figure 6D).

Our whole-transcriptome profiling revealed that apical junction regulation was one of the top cancer hallmarks notably downregulated following MALT1 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 3F). In addition to apical junction regulation, further analysis revealed that MALT1 inhibition suppressed multiple pathways involved in MCL dissemination, including cell adhesion molecules, focal adhesion complexes, and adherens junction proteins (Supplemental Figure 5A). DEG analysis showed that multiple integrin signaling molecules and cell adhesion molecules were downregulated upon MALT1 inhibition in both JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells (Figure 6, E and F). Most of these proteins can directly or indirectly regulate integrin-mediated signaling and cell adhesion (37–39).

To address this further, we next screened extracellular matrix (ECM) components. Among 8 ECM components, we identified fibronectin and laminin as the dominant ECM factors involved in cell adhesion using MCL cell lines; interestingly, IBN-R cells (JeKo-R, JeKo BTK KD-1, and JeKo BTK KD-2) showed significantly higher cell adhesion to fibronectin (P < 0.0001), laminin (P < 0.0001), and bovine serum albumin (P < 0.0001) compared with IBN-S JeKo-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). MI-2 treatment diminished MCL cell adhesion to fibronectin (P < 0.001), laminin (P < 0.01), and fetal bovine serum (FBS) (P < 0.0001), especially for IBN-R MCL cells (Figure 6, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 5C). Furthermore, MI-2 treatment diminished the capacity of MCL cells to migrate through Transwell inserts to a preseeded HS-5 stromal cell monolayer (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6I). MCL cells showed greater capacity in cell migration through Transwell inserts to stromal cells than to the culture supernatants harvested from HS-5 stromal cell cultures (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6J), suggesting that this HS-5–induced cell migration requires MCL–stromal cell contact. Together, these data suggest that MALT1 plays important roles in mediating cell adhesion, migration, and dissemination.

Cotargeting of MALT1 and BTK overcomes IBN resistance in vitro and in vivo. To screen for combinational therapies that have the potential to overcome IBN resistance, we treated MCL cells with MI-2 in combination with more than 10 drugs either FDA approved or under investigation. Among these, MI-2 in combination with IBN showed the greatest anti-MCL efficacy against 2 IBN-R patient samples and 1 IBN-R PDX sample (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6A). This was further validated using MCL cell lines and additional patient and PDX samples (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Consistent with this, the MI-2 and IBN combination significantly induced apoptosis that was higher than with either single agent in JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-1 and -2 cells (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 7 Dual targeting of BTK and MALT1 promotes potent anti-MCL activity in MCL cells with resistance to BTK inhibitors. (A) Combinational screen for MI-2 using 2 ibrutinib-resistant primary patient (PT) samples. The combination index was calculated and plotted for each combination. (B) MI-2 plus ibrutinib combination (combo) is synergistic against JeKo-1, JeKo BTK KD-2, and Z138 cells. (C) RPPA analysis for JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-1 and -2 cells treated with MI-2 and ibrutinib, alone or in combination, for 6 hours. (D) GSEA revealed the top cancer hallmarks altered by the combination of MI-2 plus ibrutinib compared with DMSO control. Blue bars indicate the pathways downregulated by the ibrutinib plus MI-2 combination and red bars indicate the pathways upregulated by the combination. (E) Western blot analysis for JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells treated with MI-2 and ibrutinib, alone or in combination, for 6 hours. (F) The combination effect of MI-2 plus pirtobrutinib combination ibrutinib-resistant JeKo-R, JeKo BTK KD-2, and Z138 cells. (G) The combination effect of safimaltib in combination with ibrutinib (left panel) or pirtobrutinib (right panel) in ibrutinib-resistant JeKo-R cells. The combination index is labeled for the indicated doses highlighted with the dotted rectangular boxes. Error bars were generated from 3 independent replicates (B, F, and G). (H and I) Freshly isolated primary PDX cells were injected subcutaneously into NSG mice to establish PDX models (n = 6 per group). When the subcutaneous tumors became palpable, the mice were treated with vehicle, pirtobrutinib (30 mg/kg twice daily), or safimaltib (50 mg/kg daily), alone or in combination. Tumor growth (H) and mouse survival (I) were monitored and plotted. Data represent mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA was used in B and F, 2-way ANOVA was used in H, and the pairwise log-rank test was used in I. Statistical significance was determined based on the adjusted P values using Šídák’s method. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Unbiased RPPA profiling showed that the MI-2 and IBN combination induced a synergistic effect on protein profiles of both JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells (Figure 7C). The top cancer hallmarks that were suppressed by the combination were PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling, apical junction proteins, G 2 /M checkpoint proteins, and E2F target proteins (Figure 7D), while apoptosis and hypoxia were among the top cancer hallmarks that were upregulated (Figure 7D). PI3K/AKT/mTOR and NF-κB signaling were further confirmed to be dramatically downregulated via Western blotting in JeKo-1 and JeKo BTK KD-2 cells treated with the MI-2 and IBN combination, compared with either single agent or vehicle (Figure 7E). MI-2 in combination with PBN also showed stronger antitumor activity than either single agent in IBN-R cells (P < 0.0001) (Figure 7F). Of note, JeKo-R and JeKo BTK KD-2 were demonstrated to be resistant to PBN (Supplemental Figure 6D).

MI-2 is commonly used as a chemical tool to inhibit MALT1 paracaspase activity in mechanistic and functional studies. For rational therapeutic development, we next tested another MALT1 inhibitor named safimaltib. Safimaltib was recently developed as a specific MALT1 paracaspase inhibitor (40), and it is currently under early clinical investigation in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03900598). Safimaltib showed effective anti-MCL activity not only in IBN-S cells, but also in both IBN-R and PBN-R cells (Supplemental Figure 6E). Additionally, safimaltib in combination with IBN or PBN was highly synergistic against JeKo-R cells in vitro (Figure 7G). Furthermore, safimaltib at 50 mg/kg daily in combination with PBN at 30 mg/kg twice daily dramatically inhibited tumor growth of an IBN-R PDX model (P < 0.01), and prolonged mouse survival (P < 0.05) beyond that observed by either single agent treatment (Figure 7, H and I). No effects on body weight were observed for either single agent or the combination treatment during this experiment (Supplemental Figure 6F). Together, these data indicate that cotargeting of MALT1 and BTK is promising to overcome resistance to BTK inhibitors in MCL.