Biofilm-derived oxylipin 10-HOME–mediated immune response in women with breast implants

Bacterial biofilm in implants is associated with BII. The study included 178 individuals divided in 3 cohorts. A total of 86 patients with BII manifestations were analyzed. Participants were diagnosed with BII using clinical parameters outlined in previous studies (7–13) (Figure 1A). As a part of the diagnosis, the patients were required to complete a questionnaire (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165644DS1). The questionnaire screened for the commonly reported symptoms associated with BII (7–13). Implants, associated capsules, periprosthetic breast tissue, and peripheral blood were collected from the participants (Figure 1, B and C), as described in the Methods section. The mean age of the patients with BII was 48.2 years with mean duration of implant insertion of 12.89 years. Two groups were considered as controls. Control group I (non-BII, n = 55) included patients with breast implants without BII symptoms but who underwent explantation of the breast implant. The mean age of non-BII patients was 53.3 years, with the mean duration of implant insertion of 13.2 years. Control group II (normal tissue, n = 37) comprised women without an implant, whose breast tissue was removed as a clinically indicated surgical procedure such as mastopexy or breast reduction. The mean age of the people in control group II was 42.17 years. The demographics of the participants have been provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Figure 1 Bacterial biofilm in implants is associated with BII. (A) Schematic presentation of the bacterial biofilm association with BII. (B) Breast implant isolated from a participant. (C) Capsule associated with breast implant of the participant shown in panel B. (D) Increased abundance of bacterial biofilm from the implant-associated capsule of BII compared with non-BII implant-associated capsules as determined through scanning electron microscopy. Zoomed insets of region of interest (ROI) are shown by the dotted yellow square. n = 10 (non-BII), n = 25 (BII) participants. (E) Increased abundance of bacterial biofilm as measured through WGA assay in the capsules of BII participants compared with the non-BII capsules. (F) Quantification of biofilm aggregates using WGA staining. Data presented as mean ± SEM, n = 7 (non-BII), n = 7 (BII) participants. t test was used for analysis of BII versus non-BII (P = 0.0036). (G–I) 16S rRNA NGS-based bacterial typing from the breast tissues of participants with G, normal; H, non-BII; and I, BII tissues. Top 5 bacterial species in each group represented. Fraction of participant samples associated with a bacterial species is provided in parenthesis n = 16 (normal), n = 20 (non-BII), n = 50 (BII). (J) Spider-plot depicting the ranking of the top 5 bacterial infection types in the BII group compared to their ranking in the non-BII and normal groups. The intersection of the group lines with the spikes of the spider-plot indicates the proportion of these infections by groups. The call out numbers are the ranks for each of these infections within each group. n = 16 (normal), n = 20 (non-BII), n = 50 (BII). (K) Increased abundance of biofilm forming Staphylococcus epidermidis in implant-associated breast tissues of participants with BII. Bubble plot indicating the percentage of patients with Staphylococcus epidermidis provided above the individual bars. The bubble percentage indicates the likelihood of a participant with S. epidermidis biofilm in each of the 3 groups. n = 16 (normal), n = 20 (non-BII), n = 50 (BII) participants.

Bacterial biofilm was detected in implant-associated capsules through scanning electron microscopy (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A). Though biofilm was detected in the capsules of implants from participants who qualified as BII and non-BII, the abundance of biofilm was significantly higher in the capsules of individuals in the BII group, as observed through wheat germ agglutin (WGA) assay(P = 0.0036) (Figure 1, E and F). The microbiological culture analyses resulted in limited or no growth of bacterial colonies (Supplemental Table 3). It has been reported that bacterial biofilms are difficult to detect through colony-forming assays due to their subdued metabolism (41, 42). Hence, in cases of bacterial biofilm, next generation sequencing (NGS) using the variable region of bacterial 16S rRNA gene is employed to type bacteria and determine their abundance (43). Diverse types of biofilm-forming bacteria were observed associated with normal tissues, non-BII, and BII tissues (Figure 1, G–I) through NGS of the 16S rRNA variable region. Most of the species identified were opportunistic bacteria associated with normal skin flora capable of forming biofilms (Figure 1, G–I). Comparative ranked analyses with the normal, non-BII, and BII groups revealed an increased abundance of Staphylococcus epidermidis in BII (Figure 1, J and K). The other bacteria found in increased abundance in the breast tissues of the 3 cohorts was Cutibacterium acnes (previously known as Propionibacterium acnes). Bivariate analysis using cross-tabulation was performed between presence of biofilm and the study groups. Using the 2-sample test of proportions with z tests, S. epidermidis colonization was observed to be higher in the BII group (73.33%) compared with the non-BII group (16.67%, P = 0.018) and the normal group (10%, P = 0.036). The BII group was 2.4 times more likely to have S. epidermidis colonization compared with the non-BII group (odds ratio = 2.4). Similarly, when comparing with the normal group, the BII group was 3.4 times more likely to have S. epidermidis. Both the spider and the bubble plot indicate that S. epidermidis was found in increased abundance in the BII group compared with the normal or non-BII groups (Figure 1, J and K). Within the BII group, we ranked the bacterial types using proportion and obtained the top 5 colonizations (C. acnes, S. epidermidis, Corynebacterium tuberculostearicum, Pseudomonas fluorescens, and Acinetobacter sp.) (Figure 1I). We used these bacteria to examine their ranking across the groups (Supplemental Figure 1B). Compared with the BII group, the proportion of each of these 5 bacteria colonizations were about 46% to 86% lower in the other 2 groups. Of note, C. acnes was consistently the highest ranked bacterial type across groups, though the same was not true for S. epidermidis, which was more predominant in the BII cohort (Figure 1J). Increased abundance of C. tuberculostearicum was also found in periprosthetic tissue of BII samples compared with normal tissue (Supplemental Figure 1B). However, the study did not observe a significant difference in abundance of C. tuberculostearicum between the BII and the non-BII cohort.

Increased abundance of biofilm derived 10-HOME in participants with BII. Previous reports identified oxylipins as molecules mediating the interaction between host and bacteria (44–46). The oxylipin 10-HOME is formed by the bacterial oxidation of oleic acid (47) (Figure 2A). Oxylipin 10-HOME has been reported to inhibit flagellum-driven swimming and swarming motilities and stimulate the formation of bacterial biofilms in vitro (48). The oxylipin 10-HOME was synthesized in the laboratory in natural isotopic abundance (light) isotope and deuterated (heavy) isotope forms. The synthesized 10-HOME was validated through high-resolution mass spectrometry, thin-layer chromatography, LCMS and NMR spectroscopy (Supplemental Figures 2–9). We explored the role of 10-HOME in the association between BII-related symptoms and bacterial biofilm.

Figure 2 Increased abundance of biofilm-derived 10-HOME in participants with BII. (A) Schematic of formation of 10-HOME from oleic acid. (B–D). Increased abundance of 10-HOME in implant-associated tissue of participants with BII. (B) Chromatograms of 10-HOME from non-BII and BII tissues using LC-MS/MS targeted analyses. (C) Data presented as mean ± SEM, n = 6 (non-BII), n = 17 (BII), t test was used to determine BII versus non-BII (P < 0.0001). (D) Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis to determine specificity and sensitivity of 10-HOME detection. (E) Increased abundance of bacteria associated with 10-HOME detected from the implant-associated tissue of participants with BII. (F) Increased abundance of Staphylococcus epidermidis associated with 10-HOME detected from the implant-associated tissue of participants with BII. (G) Synthesis of 10-HOME by S. epidermidis in vitro upon using oleic acid as carbon source. Gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analyses for detection of 10-HOME derivatized both as trimethylsilyl ethers and methyl estersoleic acid standard, 10-HOME standard, S. epidermidis with glucose as carbon source, S. epidermidis with oleic acid as carbon source, quantification of 10-HOME abundance. n = 4. t test was used to determine glucose versus oleic acid (P < 0.0001).

By liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), we observed elevated levels of 10-HOME in implant-associated periprosthetic tissue of BII compared with non-BII samples, P < 0.0001 (Figure 2, B–D, and Supplemental Figures 10 and 11). In the age-adjusted bootstrapped analysis, BII periprosthetic tissue had 28.13 units higher levels of 10-HOME relative to samples from individuals in the non-BII group. A positive correlation was observed between bacterial abundance and 10-HOME concentration in periprosthetic tissue of individuals with BII (Figure 2E). For every unit increase in 10-HOME levels, the percentage bacterial abundance increased by 0.34 units (P = 0.022). Similar correlation was observed in participants with BII with Staphylococcus epidermidis (Figure 2F). To determine if S. epidermidis was capable of synthesizing 10-HOME, it was cultured in vitro in basic M9 salt media with oleic acid as a source of carbon. Formation of 10-HOME was detected using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry and LC-MS/MS (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). In addition to S. epidermidis, we tested 7 bacterial species (from 3 cohorts, Figure 1, G–I), 4 species didn’t produce 10-HOME or produced it at very low or undetectable levels through LC-MS/MS. Three species (including S. epidermidis) produced 10-HOME (Supplemental Figure 1F). The other 2 species, Pseudomonas fluorescens and Acinetobacter sp., were also present in non BII and normal breast microflora and had a lower abundance (Figure 1, G–I). Oxylipins have been reported to cause immune activation via alteration in expression of transcripts in immunological pathways (49). We subsequently explored the global transcriptome in the BII cohort.

Comparative transcriptomic and molecular pathway analyses of participants with BII. To explore the mechanisms underlying BII, we performed bulk RNA-Seq with a depth of 30 million reads on periprosthetic tissue from participants in the BII and non-BII groups (Data available through Gene Expression Omnibus no. GSE178425) and compared it to the RNA-Seq database (GSE164641) of normal breast tissue (an anatomically similar location to periprosthetic breast tissues). Findings from normal breast tissue (n = 34), non-BII (n = 16), and BII (n = 24) tissues revealed differential expression of 16,428 transcripts between normal breast tissue versus periprosthetic tissue (non-BII and BII) (Figure 3A). This implied that placement of the implant had a profound effect on the alteration of the local (periprosthetic breast tissue) transcriptome (Figure 3A). Upon comparison between the BII versus non-BII cohorts, 2,878 genes were differentially expressed (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 12). We observed altered gene expression related to adaptive T cell response in participants in the BII compared with the non-BII and normal tissue groups (Figure 3, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 12). Molecular network analysis also suggested the involvement of T cell pathways (Figure 3B). Canonical pathways identified through ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) revealed that the majority of the differentially expressed genes associated with transcripts belong to Th1 pathway (Supplemental Figure 12). Increased CD36 (fatty acyl translocase) (Figure 3C) and Th1-responsive genes including the Th1 specific transcription factor, TBET (TBX21), were observed in the BII cohort (Figure 3, D and E). Th1 cells are associated with an autoimmune response in multiple illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis. CD36 is a fatty acyl translocase; its level is upregulated when uptake of fatty acids (normal or oxidized) is required.

Figure 3 Comparative transcriptomic and molecular pathway analyses of participants with BII. (A) Hierarchical clustering of genes with at least 2-fold change and controlled by FDR of 0.05 breast tissue from participants in the normal (n = 34), non-BII (n = 16), and BII (n = 24) groups. (B) Gene interaction networks for functions related to differentiation of T-lymphocytes, differentiation of Th1 cells, cell proliferation of T-lymphocytes, maturation of T-lymphocytes, generation of T-helper lymphocytes, differentiation of helper T-lymphocytes, T cell response, T cell development, and quantity of T-lymphocytes in BII specimens. Represented functional networks relevant to the set of imported genes generated by the canonical pathway function relevant to Th1 pathway. The list was selected from the hierarchical cluster of Th1 genes; upregulated genes are shown in red and downregulated in green. The intensity of red and green corresponds to an increase and decrease, respectively, in log 2 fold change. (C) Comparison of normalized RNA-Seq counts for CD36 between samples from normal, non-BII, and BII groups. In an age-adjusted nonparametric regression model, compared with participants in the normal group, normalized number of CD36 counts was approximately 1,116 units higher in the BII group (P < 0.0001) and 650 units higher in the non-BII group (P < 0.0001). (D) Comparison of normalized RNA-Seq counts for Th1 gene T-BET (TBX21) between normal, non-BII, and BII samples. In an age-adjusted nonparametric regression model, compared with participants in the normal group, the normalized number of T-BET counts was approximately 18 units higher in the BII group (P = 0.005) and 11 units higher in the non-BII group (P = 0.011). (E) Comparison of normalized RNA-Seq counts for Th1 gene IL12RB2 between normal, non-BII, and BII samples. In an age-adjusted nonparametric regression model, compared with participants in the normal group, the normalized number of IL12RB2 counts was approximately 84 units higher in the BII group (P < 0.0001) and 45 units higher in the non-BII group (P < 0.0001).

Abundance of CD4+ Th1 cells in implant-associated tissue of participants with BII. In agreement with the RNA-Seq data, periprosthetic breast tissue associated with the implant of participants with BII showed an increase of CD4+CD36+ cells (Figure 4A). The CD4+ T cells associated with participants with BII were T-BET+ compared with those of the non-BII and normal breast tissue groups, as observed through IHC (Figure 4B). The T-BET transcription factor is critical in Th1 subtype determination. Because BII is reported as a systemic immune manifestation, peripheral blood of participants in the BII and non-BII groups was analyzed for CD4+ T cells (Th1, Th2, Th9, and Th22) using flow cytometry and (Th1, Th2, Th9, Th17, Th22, and Treg) using mass cytometry time of flight (CyTOF). An increase of Th1 cells was observed in participants with BII as measured through flow cytometry using T-BET (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 13) and CD183/CXCR3 (Th1 cell markers) (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 13), compared with participants in the non-BII and normal groups. No significant difference was observed in other Th subtypes, including Th2 (CD194 and GATA3), Th9, or Th22 (CD196) between people in the BII and non-BII groups (Supplemental Figure 13 and Supplemental Figure 15, A–C). The following human cell lines were used as positive controls for validation of surface antigens: Mac2A for CD183 (50), Mac2B for CD194 (50) and TLBR1 for CD196 (51) (Supplemental Figure 14, A–C). The increase of the Th1 cytokine IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 13, D and F) in breast tissue and serum of people with BII and relatively unchanged levels of Th2 cytokine IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 13, E and G) further supports specific Th1 activation.

Figure 4 Abundance of CD4+ Th1 cells in implant-associated tissue of participants with BII. (A) Increased expression of CD36 in breast tissue associated with participants with BII, immunostained with anti-CD4 (red), anti-CD36 (green), and DAPI (blue). Data presented as mean ± SEM, (n = 7). Scale bar: 20 μm. A t test was used to determine BII versus non-BII intensity (P = 0.0006), colocalization (P = 0.0002). (B) Increased expression of T-BET in breast tissue associated with participants with BII, immunostained with anti-CD4 (red), anti-T-BET (green), and DAPI (blue). Data presented as mean ± SEM, (n = 7). Scale bar: 20 μm. A t test was used to determine BII versus non-BII Intensity (P < 0.0001) and colocalization (P < 0.0001). (C) Flow cytometry with anti-CD4 (FITC) and anti-TBET (PE). Representative plots: normal, BII, histogram with isotype control for T-BET. Data presented as mean ± SEM, n = 4 (normal), n = 11 (non-BII), and n = 12 (BII). Bivariate Kruskal-Wallis with posthoc Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted pairwise comparison analysis was used to compare BII versus normal (P = 0.01) and BII versus non-BII (P = 0.006). (D) Elevated Th1 subtype in the peripheral blood of participants with BII. Flow cytometry analyses peripheral blood of participants stained with anti-CD4 (FITC) and anti-CD183 (PE). Representative flow plots: normal, non-BII, BII, histogram with isotype control for CD183. Data presented as mean ± SEM, n = 13 (normal), n = 14 (non-BII), n = 20 (BII). Bivariate Kruskal-Wallis with posthoc Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted pairwise comparison analysis was used to determine BII versus normal (P = 0.027) and BII versus non-BII (P = 0.039). (E) Representative viSNE plots for CD3+ CD4+ T cells. Color depicts the intensity of the marker labeled on arcsinh scales from blue (low) to red (high). The analyses indicated elevated Th1 subtype in the peripheral blood of participants with BII. (F) Quantification of median marker expression using CytoBank software for panel E, CD183 and T-BET, n = 6 (normal), n = 5 (non-BII), and n = 9 (BII). Bivariate Kruskal-Wallis with posthoc Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted pairwise comparison analysis were used for analyses. For CD183, BII versus normal (P = 0.0002); BII versus non-BII (P = 0.0136); for T-BET, BII versus normal (P = 0.002); BII versus non-BII (P = 0.0018). The quantification of the remainder of viSNE plots is in Supplemental Figure 15.

Assessment through CyToF showed that the T cells isolated from the peripheral blood of individuals with BII exhibited an increase of Th1 phenotype (Figure 4, E and F, Supplemental Figure 15, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 16). CyTOF analyses did not reveal any significant difference in Th2, Th9, Th22, Th17 and Treg populations between the 3 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 15, D–H and Supplemental Figure 16). However, these results do not definitively establish that 10-HOME led to CD4+Th1 cell induction or that 10-HOME can lead to CD36 upregulation. Thus, we studied the effect of 10-HOME on human primary naive CD4+ T cells.

Oxylipin 10-HOME polarizes naive CD4+ T cells to Th1 subtype in vitro. In order to study the effect of 10-HOME on T cells, naive CD4+ T cells, which were isolated from healthy human peripheral blood mononuclear cells, were treated with 100 μM 10-HOME for 48 hours. Naive CD4+ T cells are not antigen challenged and thus are not committed to any specific subtype. Increased CD36 expression was observed in the 10-HOME–treated CD4+ T cells through immunocytochemistry (Figure 5A), flow cytometry (Figure 5B), and quantitative real time PCR (Figure 5H) indicative of the 10-HOME–mediated induction of CD36. Polarization to the Th1 subtype occurred in the presence of 10-HOME, as observed through immunocytochemistry (Figure 5C), flow cytometry (Figure 5D), and quantitative real time PCR (Figure 5I). The CD4+ cells exhibited increased expression of T-BET (a transcription factor activated during the polarization of naive T cells to the Th1 subtype) (Figure 5, C and I, and Supplemental Figure 17A), CD183/CXCR3 (CD4+ Th1 cell marker) (Figure 5D), and Th1-secreted proinflammatory cytokine IFN-γ through ELISA (Figure 5E). The CD183+ Th1 cells exhibited increased abundance of CD36 marker (Supplemental Figure 17B). The other subtypes of CD4+ T cells (Th2, Th9, and Th22) assayed did not exhibit any statistically significant increase in population in post–10-HOME treatment on naive CD4+ T cells. Th2 cells were assayed using surface marker CD194/CCR4 (Supplemental Figure 17C), transcription factor GATA3 (Supplemental Figure 17D), and antiinflammatory cytokines IL-4 and IL-10 (Figure 5, F and G). Th9 and Th22 cells were assayed using surface marker CD196/CCR6 (Supplemental Figure 17E). CD4 T cells were exposed to the media obtained from S. epidermidis–treated cells. Upon analyzing the supernatant collected from the coculture, we observed polarization to the Th1 subset (increased abundance of CD183+ cells). However, using the bacterial supernatant increased the population size of CD194+ cells, which corresponded to the Th2 subtype. No change in CD196 (Th9 and Th22 markers) levels were observed. Bacterial supernatant is heterogenous, unlike 10-HOME only. The other factors present in the supernatant may be triggering the polarization of CD194 expressing along with CD183 expressing T cells (Supplemental Figure 18).

Figure 5 Oxylipin 10-HOME polarizes naive CD4+ T cells to Th1 subtype in vitro. (A) Increased expression of CD36 in naive CD4+ T cells treated with 10-HOME immunostained with anti-CD4 (red), anti-CD36 (green), and DAPI (blue). We quantified the fluorescent intensity of CD36. Colocalization of CD4 and CD36 depicted increased abundance of CD4+ CD36+ cells. Data presented as mean ± SD, (n = 6). Scale bar: 10 μm. A t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME, intensity (P < 0.0001), colocalization (P < 0.0001). (B) We found elevated CD36 in the 10-HOME treated naive T cells. Flow cytometry analyses of treated cells stained with anti-CD4 (FITC) and anti-CD36 (APC). Representative plots: vehicle, 10-HOME-treated cells, histograms with isotype control for CD36. Data presented as mean ± SD, (n = 7). t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME(P = 0.0044). (C) Increased expression of T-BET in the 10-HOME–treated naive CD4+ T cells immunostained with anti-CD4 (red), anti-TBET (green), and DAPI (blue). We quantified the fluorescent intensity of TBET. Colocalization of CD4 and TBET depicted increased abundance of CD4+ TBET+ cells. Data presented as mean ± SD, (n = 6). Scale bar: 10 μm. A t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME intensity (P = 0.0094) and colocalization(P = 0.0012). (D) Elevated Th1 subtype (CD183+) in the 10-HOME–treated naive CD4+ T cells. Flow cytometry analyses with anti-CD4 (FITC) and anti-CD183 (PE). Representative plots: vehicle-treated, 10-HOME–treated cells, and histograms of cells with isotype control for CD183. Data presented as mean ± SD, (n = 7). t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME Intensity (P = 0.0094) and colocalization (P = 0.0003). (E) Increased expression of IFN-γ in the 10-HOME–treated naive CD4+ T cells as measured through ELISA. Data presented as mean ± SD (n = 7). t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME Intensity (P = 0.0094), colocalization(P < 0.0001). (F and G) There was no significant change in IL4 and IL10 following 10-HOME treatment of naive CD4+ T cells. Data presented as mean ± SD, (n = 8). t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME, 1L4 (P = 0.1564), IL10 (P = 0.1085). (H and I) Increased expression of (H) CD36 and (I) T-BET in 10-HOME–treated naive T cells. Data presented as mean ± SD, (n = 6). t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME CD36 (P = 0.0027) and T-BET (P = 0.0004).

Elevated CD4+ Th1 and fatigue-like symptoms in mice administered with 10-HOME. To evaluate if 10-HOME can induce Th1 cells in vivo, we administered 10-HOME into the abdominal mammary fat pad of C57BL/6J mice (Figure 6A). The timeline of in vivo murine model has been provided (Figure 6B). Two concentrations, a higher (6.5 mg/kg body weight for 10 days, based on existing oxylipin reports [ref. 52]) and a lower concentration (0.5 mg/kg for 30 days) of 10-HOME was administered at times specified into the abdominal mammary fat pad of C57BL/6J mice. An increased abundance of CD4+ Th1 (CD183+) cells was found in the murine blood in both protocols following administration of 10-HOME (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figures 19 and 20). In line with the observation, an increase of Tbet+ CD4+ cells were observed in the murine cohort administered with 10-HOME (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figures 19 and 20). Other subtypes of CD4+ T cells (Th2) (Figure 6E, Supplemental Figure 19A, and Supplemental Figure 20) and Th9 and Th22 (Supplemental Figure 19B and Supplemental Figure 20) were not statistically different. Similar administration of 10-HOME in ZsGreen mice with Tbet/Tbx21 promoter (Tbet-ZsGreen reporter) led to increase of ZsGreen+ cells (Supplemental Figure 19, C and D). This implied activation of Th1-responsive Tbet/Tbx21 promoter in presence of 10-HOME. To simulate the fatigue-like symptoms of women with BII, we assessed exercise tolerance of mice through endurance test using murine treadmill. Fatigue was quantified by 2 parameters: the number of times stopped and the number of instances that aversive stimulation (contact with shock grid) was required. Animals with 10-HOME exhibited increased stops (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Video 1) and contact with shock grid (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Elevated CD4+ Th1 and fatigue-like symptoms in mice administered with 10-HOME. (A) Schematic representation of injection of 10-HOME in the abdominal mammary fat pad of mice. (B) Timeline of 10-HOME administration in mice. (C) Elevated CD4+ Th1 subtype in the blood of mice injected with 10-HOME. Flow cytometry analyses of blood of mice stained with anti-CD4 (FITC) and anti-CD183 (PE). Representative flow plots: vehicle-treated, 10-HOME-treated, and histograms with isotype control for CD183. Data presented as mean ± SEM, vehicle (n = 9) and 10-HOME (n = 9) –treated mice. Wilcoxon-Rank test analysis was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME (P < 0.001). (D) Elevated CD4+ Th1 subtype in the blood of mice injected with 10-HOME. Flow cytometry analyses of blood of mice stained with anti-CD4 (FITC) and anti-Tbet (PE). Representative flow plots: vehicle-treated and 10-HOME–treated histograms with isotype control for T-bet. Data presented as mean ± SEM, vehicle (n = 6) and 10-HOME (n = 6) mice. t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME (P = 0.0459). (E) Unaltered CD4+ Th2 subtype in the blood of mice injected with 10-HOME. Flow cytometry analyses of blood of mice stained with anti-CD4 (FITC) and anti-CD194 (PE). Representative flow plots: vehicle-treated and 10-HOME–treated histograms with isotype control for CD194. Data presented as mean ± SEM, vehicle (n = 6) and 10-HOME (n = 8) –treated mice. t test was used to determine vehicle versus 10-HOME (P = 0.6999). (F) Representative image of murine endurance test after 10-HOME administration. Video provided as Supplemental Video 1. (G) Increased stops exhibited by 10-HOME administered mice compared with those treated with vehicle. Data presented as mean ± SEM, vehicle (n = 6) and 10-HOME (n = 5) –treated mice. Mann-Whitney U test with a Bonferroni correction was performed (P = 0.0087). (H) Increased aversive stimulation (shock grid touching) exhibited by mice administered 10-HOME compared with those treated with vehicle. Data presented as mean ± SEM, vehicle (n = 6) and 10-HOME (n = 5) –treated mice. Mann-Whitney U test with a Bonferroni correction was performed (P = 0.0065).

CD4+ T cells in reaction with 10-HOME polarize macrophages to M1 phenotype. There is a dynamic interaction of macrophages and T cells during antigen presentation (53, 54). Through an assessment of periprosthetic tissue by bulk RNA-Seq analyses, there was an increase of genes associated with M1 macrophage phenotype in tissues from the BII cohort compared with non-BII and normal tissues (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 21A). Assessment of the abdominal mammary fat pad from mice administered with 10-HOME showed an increased abundance of resident macrophages of M1 phenotype (Figure 7, B–D, and Supplemental Figures 22 and 23). In adipose tissue, adipose cells filled with lipid occupy most of the tissue. Other cells are present in borders of adipose cells. Cells costained with DAB (antibody) and hematoxylin (nucleus) were used for analyses of macrophage phenotype (Supplemental Methods). Other than macrophages, the 10-HOME–treated animal’s adipose tissue exhibited increased infiltration of cells, as observed through presence of more hematoxylin-positive nuclei that were not antibody stained. This was expected and in line with data presented for infiltration of T cells in the adipose tissue. To determine if the observation of M1 macrophage polarization is epiphenomenon or influenced by T cells in reaction to 10-HOME, we performed a trans-well assay. T cells pretreated with 10-HOME polarized PBMC–derived M0 macrophages to the M1 phenotype, suggesting a direct effect of T cells (Figure 7, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 21B).