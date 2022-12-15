A humanized mouse model to study NK cell biology during HIV infection

In this issue of the JCI, Sangur and colleagues created MISTRG-6-15 mice by knocking in MISTRG mice with human IL-6 and IL-15 (20). After transplantation of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) obtained from human cord blood, these mice showed improved human NK cell repopulation compared with the commonly used humanized NSG mouse model. The NK cells in MISTRG-6-15 mice were quick to expand, and, upon HIV infection, nonlymphoid organs exhibited degranulation, cytotoxicity, and cytokine production. Furthermore, the NK cells in lymphoid organs had reduced CD16 expression and functionality, which could reflect similar tissue-specific differences found in human circulating and tonsillar NK cells. One important strength of this study was the ability of the authors to follow HIV infection in MISTRG-6-15 mice for over five months while longitudinally sampling NK cells and performing ex vivo functional tests (Figure 1). The NK cells collected during the first weeks of acute infection demonstrated increased activation, proliferation, and functionality ex vivo. In comparison, NK cells sampled during the several months after initial infection demonstrated immune exhaustion, shown by an increase in immune checkpoint–receptor surface expression and a decrease in ex vivo functionality. Viral replication was suppressed in vivo with antiretroviral treatment (ART), which then partially restored NK cell levels and functionality compared with animals exhibiting rebound viremia after ART interruption (20).

Figure 1 Endogenous human NK cells suppress HIV-1 replication in HIV-infected humanized MISTRG-6-15 mice. Sungur and colleagues followed NK cells longitudinally from specific tissues, including blood, liver, spleen, lungs, and lymph nodes. NK cell functionality varied during the course of acute and chronic HIV infection, ART treatment, and viral rebound after ART discontinuation. NK cells demonstrated increased activation, proliferation, and functionality during acute infection, but then showed reduced functionality and immune exhaustion during chronic infection. ART only partially restored NK cell levels and functionality compared with animals that rebounded after ART interruption. Importantly, viral levels increased during acute infection if mice were depleted of NK cells via an NK-specific NKp46 antibody, indicating that NK cells directly suppress HIV-1 replication in vivo (20). HuMISTRG-6-15, humanized MISTRG-6-15.

Most importantly, the authors convincingly showed that NK cell depletion mediated by a NK-specific NKp46 antibody resulted in increased plasma and tissue cell–associated HIV-1 RNA levels (20). This result indicates that circulating and tissue-specific NK cells directly suppressed HIV-1 replication in vivo. The finding is also consistent with our recent results showing that the addition of exogenous human NK cells limits viral rebound following cessation of ART in a different humanized mouse model (14). The authors also utilized a broadly neutralizing antibody (bNab) — PGT121, with a mutation to disrupt Fc binding — to show that NK activation and functionality was enhanced in an Fc-dependent manner (20), which is consistent with a recent study showing that NK cell ADCC function in SRG-15 mice can be harnessed to control and reduce HIV infection (19).

Sangur and colleagues predicted that knock in of human IL-6 would create a more physiologically relevant mouse model compared with NSG mice humanized with cord blood CD34+ HSPCs. They suggested that human IL-6 expression stimulates human HSPC and myeloid differentiation, while partially blocking murine hematopoiesis. In addition, they suspect that knock in of human IL-15 improved NK engraftment in their mouse model (20). However, it remains unclear whether humanized MISTRG-6-15 mice are superior to more recent humanized MISTRG or SRG-15 mice, as direct comparisons were not performed.

The authors tackle an exciting area of research in studying the innate immune response during HIV infection (20). The MISTRG-6-15 mice will be important to elucidate which NK receptor and ligand interactions are required for recognition and clearance of HIV-infected cells in vivo in future studies. This model will also facilitate the development of strategies to harness the innate immune response against HIV infection.