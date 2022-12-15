Human NK cells confer protection against HIV-1 infection in humanized mice

Functional development of human NK cells in humanized MISTRG-6-15 mice. We first compared reconstitution and functionality of human NK cells in reconstituted MISTRG-6-15 and the commonly used NSG mice. MISTRG-6-15 mice had significantly more circulating NK cells and monocytes compared with NSG mice engrafted with the same cord blood sample (Figure 1, A and B). In addition, tissue NK cells — which are defined by CD56 and not NKp46 to reduce the inclusion of group 1 and 3 innate lymphoid cells — were also significantly higher in MISTRG-6-15 mice (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162694DS1). Furthermore, NK cells in all tissues of the MISTRG-6-15 mice produced more cytokines (Figure 1, D–G) and had stronger cytolytic capacity (Supplemental Figure 2A) than those in NSG mice. Concanamycin A was used to confirm that the killing of K562 cells was perforin dependent (Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, human NK cells show improved reconstitution in both number and function in MISTRG-6-15 mice compared with NSG mice.

Figure 1 Improved human NK cell reconstitution and functionality in humanized MISTRG-6-15 versus NSG mice. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots of NKp46+ and CD14+ cells in blood between MISTRG-6-15 and NSG mice. (B) Percentage of CD3+, CD14+, and NKp46+ cells in blood. Cells were gated on human CD45+ population. (C) Percentage of CD3–CD56+ NK cells (defined by CD56 and not NKp46, to reduce inclusion of group 1 and 3 innate lymphoid cells) in spleen, liver, lung, and LN. Cells were gated on human CD45+ population. (D–F) Percentage of CD107a+, GZMB+, IFNγ+, and TNFα+ NK cells in spleen (D), liver (E), lung (F), and LN (G) after 4 hours of ex vivo stimulation with PMA/ionomycin. Data displayed as mean ± SEM. 8 mice per group. P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparison test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Human NK cell functions vary widely across tissues, particularly with respect to lymphoid NK cells. Indeed, the frequency of NK cells in lymph nodes (LNs) of MISTRG-6-15 mice was low, and the vast majority of LN NK cells (over 90%) were functionally immature (Figure 1G) compared with NK cells in the spleen, liver, and lung (Figure 1, D–F). To further compare functions of lymphoid NK cells from humans and MISTRG-6-15 mice, we purified NK cells from human tonsil and blood samples. Similar to previous studies (28–30), we found that the frequency of NK cells expressing CD16, granzyme B (GZMB), or perforin was significantly higher in blood compared with tonsil (Figure 2, A–C), and tonsil NK cells could not lyse K562 cells (Figure 2D) or autologous CD4+ T cells infected by HIV-1 (Figure 2E). The predominance of immature NK cells in lymphoid tissues is likely due to their expression of the homing receptor CCR7, which was virtually absent in mature CD16+ NK cells (Supplemental Figure 3). To evaluate the ADCC activity, we cocultured blood and tonsil NK cells with autologous CD4+ T cells infected with a recombinant HIV-1 reporter virus (HIVivo-HA) (Supplemental Figure 4). The humanized IgG1 anti-HA antibody could bind to HIVivo-HA infected cells but had no neutralizing activity (46). Blood NK cells were able to lyse more than 40% of the infected autologous blood CD4+ T cells in a Fc-dependent manner, as evidenced by the complete loss of cell lysis when treated with a mutant anti-HA antibody carrying mutations (GRLR) that abrogated binding to activating Fc receptors. In contrast, tonsil NK cells exhibited minimal cytolysis of the autologous tonsil CD4+ T cells regardless of treatment, similar to controls without antibody. Similar to the disparate tissue distribution patterns in humans, the vast majority of NK cells in blood and nonlymphoid tissues of MISTRG-6-15 mice exhibited mature phenotypes with CD16 expression (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 5). By contrast, the dominant presence of CD16– immature NK cells was observed in LNs of MISTRG-6-15 mice (Figure 2F). These NK cells produced very low levels of effector molecules (Figure 2G) and were unable to kill K562 cells (Figure 2H). Overall, the functional development of human NK cells in MISTRG-6-15 mice with tissue-specific disparities comparable to humans allowed us to compare tissue-specific NK cell responses with HIV-1 infection.

Figure 2 Lymphoid tissue NK cells isolated from healthy human donors are functionally defective against HIV-1–infected cells. (A–E) NK cells from human blood and tonsils were gated on CD3–CD56+ population. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots of CD56 and CD16 expression of human blood and tonsil NK cells. (B) Percentage of CD16+ NK cells in blood (n = 13) and tonsil (n = 5). (C) Percentage of Perforin+ or GZMB+ NK cells in blood and tonsil after 4 hours of PMA/ionomycin stimulation. (D and E) Percentage of killing of K562 (D) and HIV-1 infected CD4+ T cells (E) after coculture for 4 hours at 1:1 effector-to-target ratio (E:T). Symbols represent biologically independent samples isolated from blood (n = 5) and tonsils (n = 3) from healthy donors. (F–H) in humanized MISTRG-6-15 mice, percentage of (F) CD16+ NK cells (n = 5), (G) GZMB+ NK cells (n = 3), and (H) K562 killing (n = 5) by NK cells in the blood, lung, liver, spleen, and LN after ex vivo culture for 4 hours with K562 targets at 1:1 E:T. Data displayed as mean ± SEM. In B–E, P values were calculated using unpaired, 2-tailed t tests. In F–H, P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison post test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Dynamics of NK cell responses in MISTRG-6-15 mice during acute and chronic HIV-1 infection. We infected MISTRG-6-15 with HIV-1 BaL strain to characterize viral infection. Plasma HIV-1 RNA was readily detectable as early as 7–8 days after infection and peaked around 3 weeks (Figure 3A). Viral replication was paralleled by CD4+ T cell depletion in blood and tissues (Figure 3, B and C). Viral infection was detected by cell-associated HIV-1 RNA (cavRNA) quantification in various tissues of infected mice, showing clear viral dissemination (Supplemental Figure 6A). Levels of CD16 expression and functions of NK cells in blood, lymphoid and nonlymphoid tissue were enhanced during acute infection, albeit the enhancement in lymphoid tissues was less robust (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6B). CD8+ T cells exhibited similar functional patterns with reduced degranulation and proinflammatory cytokine production in the LNs (Supplemental Figure 7). Previous studies showed that several immune checkpoint receptors (ICRs) were upregulated in NK cells in the setting of cancer or chronic viral infection and that these receptors negatively regulated NK cell cytotoxicity (47–50). Similarly, we found rapid increases of KLRG1, LAG-3, PD-1, and TIGIT expression in blood and tissue NK cells within 2 weeks after HIV-1 infection (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 6C). ICR upregulation in CD8+ T cells was also observed in the same groups of mice 21 days after HIV-1 infection (Supplemental Figure 8). Although NK cells were more functionally active during acute infection, upregulation of ICRs might lead to functional impairment. To further evaluate the possibility of functional impairment in NK cells during the course of HIV infection (Figure 4A), we monitored the survival, proliferation, and functionality of NK cells from day 0 to day 168 after infection. Rapid expansion of NK cells was seen in all organs (Figure 4B). A slow decline in NK numbers was seen between day 42 and 168. Correspondingly, NK cells proliferated in the organs early during the course of infection and returned to baseline when the infection was sustained beyond 100 days (Figure 4C). After ex vivo stimulation with PMA/ionomycin, NK cells at an early stage of infection showed increased potency for degranulation and IFN-γ and GZMB production, which then declined during the chronic phase (Figure 4, D–F). Notably, without ex vivo stimulation, the baseline functions of NK cells from acutely and chronically infected mice were similar and were higher than those from uninfected mice (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting continuous NK cell activation. Taken together, these results suggest that HIV-1 results in chronic activation and functional impairment of NK cells in all tissues.

Figure 3 Human NK cells respond to HIV-1 infection in humanized MISTRG-6-15 mice. MISTRG-6-15 mice were infected with HIV-1 BAL . (A) Longitudinal viral load measurement (n = 8). Lines connect data from the same mice. For analysis in B–F, blood and tissue samples were collected on day 21 after infection. (B and C) Percent CD4+ of total T cells in blood (B) (n = 15) or tissues (C) (n = 6) of uninfected and infected MISTRG-6-15 mice. Cells were gated on human CD45+CD3+ population. (D) Percentage of blood and tissue NK cells positive for CD16. (E) Percentage of tissue NK cells positive for CD107a, GZMB, IFN-γ, and TNF-α after ex vivo stimulation with PMA/ionomycin for 4 hours. In D and E, 5 mice were used per group. (F) Percentage of tissue NK cells positive for KLRG1, LAG3, PD-1, TIGIT, and TIM3. In D and E, 5 mice were used per group. In F, 4 mice were used per group. Data displayed as mean ± SEM. In B and C, P values were calculated using unpaired, 2-tailed t tests. In E and F, P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05,**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 4 NK cell expansion and increased functionality during the course of HIV-1 infection wanes with time. MISTRG-6-15 mice were infected with HIV-1 BAL . On days 0, 10, 21, 42, 56, 112, and 168 after infection, 4–6 mice at each time point were euthanized for blood and tissue collection. (A) Plasma HIV-1 RNA levels; red line illustrates the average. (B) Number of human NK cells (huCD45+CD3–CD56+) throughout the course of infection in spleen, liver, lung, and LN. (C–F) Ki67, CD107a, IFN-γ, and GZMB expression by NK cells in blood, spleen, liver, lung, and LN. NK cells purified from tissues were stimulated with PMA/ionomycin ex vivo for 4 hours before flow cytometry analysis. Data displayed as mean ± SEM.

Liver NK cells had the highest percentage degranulation and cytokine production when compared with NK cells in other organs, but NK cells in all organs showed increased functionality after HIV infection that persisted throughout the studied span of disease. Additionally, the liver NK cells had the least decline in functionality throughout the course of infection when compared with the other organs. These data suggest that liver NK cells retained their functionality throughout the course of infection, possibly through the establishment of immunological memory in the liver (3, 51).

ART prevents the progressive loss of NK cell functionality. In people living with HIV-1, functional impairment of NK cells due to chronic HIV-1 infection can be partially restored by ART (52–54). In the MISTRG6-15 mouse model, the expansion and functional activation of NK cells occurred within the first 10 days of infection, whereas NK cell numbers and functions began to decline on day 50 and almost returned to baseline after day 100 (Figure 4). Notably, the levels of inhibitory receptors including LAG3, PD-1, and TIGIT in NK cells increased during acute infection (Figure 3F), suggesting that early ART initiation may better improve NK cell functional restoration. To test this hypothesis, we studied mice that were initially infected for 4 weeks and then compared NK cells in mice on ART for 8 weeks to those from untreated mice (Figure 5A). The levels of inhibitory receptors including LAG-3, PD-1, and TIGIT all increased on NK cells after infection and were partially reduced in mice receiving ART (Figure 5, B–D). Next, we performed analytic treatment interruption (ATI) to determine whether NK cell functions were preserved by ART. Mice under ART had undetectable viral load, and virus rebounded in all animals within 4 weeks after ATI (Figure 5E). We found that the number of NK cells in various tissues increased following ATI (Figure 5F). In addition, NK cell functions including cytokine production and cytotoxicity were also increased after ATI (Figure 5, G–K). Notably, LN NK cells responded to initial infection (Figure 3) but did not respond to viral rebound after ATI, suggesting that additional approaches might be needed for the functional restoration of LN NK cells. Nonetheless, for nonlymphoid NK cells, these results suggest that ART prevented their functional impairment — including the loss of proliferation capacity and degranulation seen in chronically infected mice (Figure 4) — and ART reinvigorated NK cells in response to HIV-1 rebound after ATI.

Figure 5 ART restores NK cell responses during HIV-1 infection. MISTRG-6-15 mice were infected with HIV-1 BAL . (A) Infection and treatment scheme for the uninfected (white), untreated (red), and ART (blue) groups. Copies of plasma HIV-1 RNA were measured by RT-qPCR for the untreated and ART groups. (B–D) Percentage of tissue NK cells positive for KLRG1, LAG3, PD-1, and TIGIT. (E) viral load measurement after ATI. Lines connect data from the same mice. (F) Number of CD3–CD56+ NK cells in spleen, liver, lung, and LN 4 weeks after ATI. (G–K) Percentage of CD107a+, GZMB+, IFN-γ+, and TNF-α+ NK cells in indicated tissues. NK cells purified from tissues were stimulated with PMA/ionomycin ex vivo for 4 hours before flow cytometry analysis. Data displayed as mean ± SEM. In B–K, 4 mice were used for each time point. In B–D and F–K, P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

NK cells suppress HIV-1 infection in vivo. Previous studies showed that transfusion of human blood NK cells suppressed HIV infection in humanized mice (55, 56). While our studies here show NK cells responded to HIV-1 infection as well as viral rebound after ATI, it is unclear whether endogenous NK cells can directly impact HIV-1 replication in vivo. To address this, we first isolated NK cells from various organs of infected mice and cocultured them with HIV-infected donor-matched CD4+ T cells for 4 hours. NK cells from all of the organs did exhibit degranulation and killed HIV-1–infected target cells, but liver NK cells showed the most pronounced response (Figure 6, A and B). Next, the in vivo control of HIV-1 by NK cells was studied by depleting NK cells with a monoclonal antibody against NKp46 that has been shown to deplete human NK cells in humanized mice (57). Here, depletion of NK cells was successful in all studied organs (Figure 6, C and D). On day 14 after HIV-1 infection CD4:CD8 ratios were significantly lower upon NK cell depletion compared with non-NK cell depleted mice, wit the exception of the LNs (Figure 6E). No apparent CD4 depletion was observed in LNs, even in the control mice, which is likely due to the small number of CD4+ T cells that express CCR5 (Supplemental Figure 10). Next, we collected blood and tissues to measure plasma HIV-1 RNA and cell-associated HIV-1 RNA, respectively. NK depletion led to an increase in plasma HIV-1 RNA by 5–10 fold (Figure 6F). Depletion of NK cells also caused increased cell-associated viral RNA in tissues, especially in the liver (Figure 6G), which was consistent with the robust NK cell response in the liver. These results strongly suggest that NK cells directly suppress HIV-1 replication in vivo.

Figure 6 NK cells exhibit direct anti-HIV-1 control in vivo. MISTRG-6-15 mice were infected with HIV-1 BAL . (A and B) NK cell degranulation and target cell killing. CD4+ T cells were purified from uninfected mice and then infected with HIV-1 reporter virus NL4-3-ΔEnv-EGFP. Autologous NK cells were purified from indicated tissues from infected mice and then cocultured with infected CD4+ T cells for 4 hours at indicated effector-to-target ratio. (A) NK cell degranulation and (B) live/dead staining of HIV-1–infected target cells (GFP+) was determined by flow cytometry. Cells were purified from 3 mice. (C and D) NK depletion by αNKp46 antibodies. Percentage of CD3–CD56+ NK cells in mouse tissues with or without αNKp46 antibody treatment. (E) CD4:CD8 ratio with or without αNKp46 antibody treatment. (F and G) Copies of plasma HIV-1 RNA (F) and copies of cavRNA in tissues (G) with or without αNKp46 antibody treatment. Data displayed as mean ± SEM. 5 mice were used in the isotype-treated group and 4 in the αNKp46-treated group. In (B) P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison post test. In (D, E, and G) P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparison test. In F, P value was calculated using unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Antibody treatment improves NK cell functionality. Administration of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNab) into viremic individuals enhances viral-specific T cell responses (58–62) and may also modulate NK cell functions through Fc-dependent mechanisms. To address the potential role that bNab therapy may have on NK responses, we used the HIV-neutralizing antibody PGT121 (63) to understand the Fc-dependent NK cell functions. Although IgM+ or IgD+ human B cells develop properly in most humanized mice, a scarce amount of hypermutated, class-switched IgG antibodies are produced, mainly due to the lack of germinal center response (64), necessitating a passive antibody treatment approach to study ADCC by NK cells. Moreover, we also used PGT12 with GRLR mutations that block antibody binding to Fc receptors (46). PGT121 or PGT121 GRLR was injected into infected mice, and viral loads in the plasma were reduced by both antibodies (Figure 7, A and B). In mice treated with PGT121, the spleen and lung had greater reduction of cavRNA and numbers of infected cells than the PGT121 GRLR group (Figure 7, C and D), indicating Fc-dependent clearance of HIV-1–infected cells. No reduction was seen in the LNs, likely due to the lack of functionally mature NK cells in the LNs. Surprisingly, the number of HIV-p24+ cells in the liver was reduced by PGT121, whereas liver HIV-1 RNA was unchanged. It is possible that HIV-1 RNA signals were detected from kupffer cells that engulfed HIV-1–infected T cells upon antibody treatment. Since the GRLR mutation abolishes both ADCC (Supplemental Figure 4) and ADCP (46), it is possible that macrophages and NK cells both contributed to the clearance of HIV-1–infected cells mediated by PGT121 interacting with the intact Fc fragment. Next, we aimed to evaluate the influence of antibody therapy on NK cells. NK cell functions such as degranulation and GzmB production were selectively enhanced by PGT121 in the spleen, liver, and lung, and were slightly enhanced in the lymph nodes. By contrast, the PGT121 GRLR did not have any effect on NK cell functionality (Figure 7E). These results support the hypothesis that antibody therapies improve NK cell cytolytic activity in an Fc-dependent manner.