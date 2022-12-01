Is androgen receptor activity in metastatic prostate cancer a good biomarker for bipolar androgen therapy?

In this issue of the JCI, Sena et al. leveraged sequential paired metastatic specimens, termed “pre-BAT” and “on-BAT”, that were collected from an ongoing clinical trial COMBAT-CRPC (NCT03554317). This single arm, phase II clinical trial enrolled patients with metastatic CRPC whose cancer progressed on an ARSI and treated them with BAT for 12 weeks, followed by a combination treatment of BAT and the anti-PD1 agent nivolumab (12). Specimens for this study were collected prior to the initiation of treatment with nivolumab.

Using PC patient databases (13–15), the authors identified ten canonical AR target genes and applied Mann-Whitney ranking to generate a signature score, which the authors termed ARA MW . When applied to the COMBAT-CRPC pretreatment sample RNA-Seq data, a high pretreatment ARA MW score predicted clinical responses to BAT in the cohort of 15 patients, suggesting that ARA MW can serve as a biomarker for BAT response (12) (Figure 1). No collinearity was found among the genes, and ARA MW did not correlate with AR levels across patients.

Figure 1 ARA MW is a potential biomarker of BAT response in metastatic CRPC. Patients with advanced PC are commonly treated with ADT but generally progress to incurable CRPC. The COMBAT-CRPC clinical trial enrolled patients with metastatic CRPC (mCRPC) and treated them with BAT for 12 weeks with three cycles of SPA with ongoing ADT. Sena et al. performed RNA-Seq and IHC analysis of metastatic tumor biopsies obtained from patients before treatment and after the three cycles of BAT. The authors used RNA-Seq data to demonstrate that high ARA MW in pretreatment metastatic biopsies was associated with BAT response, including lower circulating PSA, decreased tumor volume, and higher overall survival (OS). IHC data showed that c-MYC was decreased in patients who responded to BAT. Experiments using PC cell lines showed that SPA, acting through the AR, decreased c-MYC and reduced cell growth, although other AR-regulated factors in addition to c-MYC may also be involved.

Sena et al. also provide valuable patient data for other investigators to interrogate with respect to BAT response (12). For example, Qiu et al. (11) defined a pretreatment AR cistrome that predicts response to SPA in PC patient-derived xenografts (PDXs), but, interestingly, this signature does not contain canonical AR target genes nor does it overlap with ARA MW .

In addition to the paired pre- and on-BAT biopsies of metastases from patients with CRPC, the authors used PC cell lines and a CRPC PDX to explore possible mechanisms underlying BAT responsiveness. While PC cell line-based experiments showed that high levels of AR and AR activity were required for SPA response, as previously observed (3, 16), patient data demonstrated that AR activity, and not AR abundance, predicted BAT response (12). This finding may be explained by the fact that AR protein levels do not necessarily correlate with AR transcriptional activity due to different CRPC adaptation mechanisms, such as AR activating mutations, changes in AR coregulators, and expression of constitutively active AR variants.

Molecular mechanisms of response and resistance to SPA and BAT. Sena et al. demonstrated that SPA response in sensitive PC cell lines was at least partially dependent on an AR-mediated decrease in c-MYC (also referred to as MYC), which is highly expressed in PC. Further, a PDX that responded to SPA, as indicated by decreased tumor volume, showed decreased MYC. Similarly, patients who responded to BAT exhibited a larger decrease in MYC compared with nonresponders. Additionally, patients with decreased MYC also correlated with those that had higher AR activity before treatment (12). Although the mechanism through which SPA decreases MYC in patients is unknown, a recent report using PC cell lines demonstrated that AR decreases MYC transcription independently of AR chromatin binding. This reduction in the transcription of MYC involves coactivator redistribution and perturbation of the interaction between the MYC super enhancer at the PCAT1 gene and the MYC promotor (17).

While SPA-mediated suppression of MYC is a leading proposed mechanism underlying BAT response, studies in preclinical models have implicated alternative mechanisms, including impaired DNA licensing, which is a process where high levels of ligand-stabilized AR bind to the origins of DNA replication and promote early arrest in S-phase (18). Additional processes include induction of apoptosis and promotion of senescence (3). Since SPA produces AR-mediated DNA double-strand breaks leading to halted cell growth in several PC models, a potential vulnerability to PARP1 inhibitors may exist (10, 19). While the authors did not identify BAT-mediated alterations in the expression of a panel of homologous recombination repair–related (HRR-related) genes in the patient samples (12), an ongoing clinical trial combining BAT with the PARP1 inhibitor olaparib (NCT03516812) will address this important issue.