Androgen receptor activity in prostate cancer dictates efficacy of bipolar androgen therapy through MYC

AR activity determines response to SPA in vitro. To assess determinants of sensitivity to SPA, we first studied human prostate cancer cell lines with varying sensitivity to SPA. SPA can be provided to cells as R1881, a potent synthetic androgen that is not metabolized in vitro, at a dose of 10 nM, which is approximately 20-fold higher than the level of free testosterone in eugonadal adult men. LNCaP and VCaP cell lines are growth inhibited by SPA, while LAPC4 and 22Rv1 cell lines exhibit primary resistance to SPA (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162396DS1). Among these cell lines, we observed that pretreatment AR abundance and activity (as assessed by expression of the AR target prostate-specific antigen (PSA)) was higher in SPA-sensitive cell lines than SPA-resistant cell lines (Figure 1A). High baseline AR abundance and activity was required for growth inhibition by SPA, as inducible shRNA-mediated knock-down of AR in LNCaP cells (Figure 1B) resulted in resistance to SPA (Figure 1C) and rescued clonogenic survival following SPA treatment (Supplemental Figure 2). Conversely, high AR abundance was sufficient to confer sensitivity to SPA, as overexpression of AR in LAPC4 and 22Rv1 cells (Figure 1, D and F) resulted in growth inhibition by SPA (Figure 1, E and G). This indicates that AR abundance and activity is a major determinant of prostate cancer response to SPA in vitro.

Figure 1 High pretreatment AR activity is required and sufficient for growth inhibition by SPA. (A) AR, PSA, and MYC protein expression by Western blot of prostate cancer cell lines treated with VEH or SPA for 72 hours. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (B) AR protein expression by Western blot of LNCaP cells expressing doxycycline-inducible shRNA against AR pretreated with the indicated concentration of doxycycline (doxy) for 72 hours. Representative blot of n = 2 experiments. (C) Viable cell counts of LNCaP-shAR pretreated with indicated concentration of doxycycline for 72 hours then VEH or SPA for 96 hours (n = 3 independent experiments). (D) AR and MYC protein expression by Western blot of LAPC4 expressing empty vector (EV) or AR treated with VEH or SPA for 7 days. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (E) Viable cell counts of LAPC4-EV and LAPC4-AR cell lines treated with VEH or SPA for 7 days (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) AR and MYC protein expression by Western blot of 22Rv1 cells expressing empty vector (EV) or AR treated with VEH or SPA for 4 days. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (G) Viable cell counts of 22Rv1-EV and 22Rv1-AR cell lines treated with VEH or SPA for 7 days (n = 3 independent experiments). VEH, vehicle control EtOH 0.01%. SPA, R1881 10nM. (C, E, G) P value by unpaired 2-tailed t test comparing final cell counts. Biological replicates indicated in gray with mean of each independent experiment in color. i-shAR, inducible-short hairpin RNA against AR. For Western blots, vinculin was used as a loading control.

Downregulation of MYC contributes to growth inhibition by SPA. AR activation has previously been shown to downregulate MYC in normal prostate epithelial cells (24–26) and models of prostate cancer (1, 13–15). We observed that SPA downregulates MYC, but only in cells lines with high AR abundance and activity (i.e., SPA-sensitive cell lines) and not in SPA-resistant cell lines (Figure 1A and Figure 2A). High pretreatment AR abundance was required for downregulation of MYC by SPA, as inducible shRNA-mediated knock-down of AR in LNCaP cells disabled MYC downregulation by SPA (Figure 2B). Moreover, high pretreatment AR abundance was sufficient to induce downregulation of MYC by SPA, given that AR overexpression resulted in MYC downregulation in LAPC4 and 22Rv1 cells (Figure 1, D and F). As previously shown (2, 13), constitutive expression of MYC partially rescued growth inhibition in LNCaP and LAPC4-AR cells treated with SPA (Figure 2, C–F), indicating that MYC downregulation contributed to growth inhibition induced by SPA. Notably, downregulation of MYC is not a general feature of prostate cancer growth arrest, as the highly active chemotherapy agent docetaxel did induce growth arrest of LNCaP cells but did not cause downregulation of MYC (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Thus, downregulation of MYC is a specific feature of growth inhibition by SPA. Altogether, these data suggest that SPA inhibits growth of prostate cancer with high AR abundance in part through downregulation of MYC.

Figure 2 High pretreatment AR activity is required for downregulation of MYC by SPA, which contributes to growth inhibition. (A) MYC mRNA expression by quantitative PCR (qPCR) of prostate cancer cell lines treated with VEH or SPA for 72 hours (n = 3 independent experiments). Ct value was first normalized to ACTB for each sample, then to VEH for each cell line, and expressed as mean ± SD with P values were determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch correction for unequal variances. (B) MYC protein expression by Western blot of LNCaP cells expressing doxycycline-inducible shRNA against AR pretreated with indicated concentration of doxycycline (doxy) for 72 hours then VEH or SPA for 96 hours. Representative blot of n = 2 experiments. (C) AR and MYC protein expression by Western blot of LNCaP-empty vector (LNCaP-EV) and LNCaP-MYC cell lines treated with VEH or SPA for 72 hours. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (D) Viable cell counts of LNCaP-EV and LNCaP-MYC cell lines treated with VEH or SPA for 7 days (n = 3 independent experiments). P value was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Biological replicates are indicated in gray with the mean of each independent experiment in color. (E) AR and MYC expression by Western blot of LAPC4-EV, LAPC4-AR, and LAPC4-AR-MYC cell lines treated with VEH or SPA for 7 days. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (F) Viable cell counts of LAPC4-EV, LAPC4-AR, and LAPC4-AR-MYC cell lines treated with VEH or SPA for 7 days (n = 3 independent experiments). P value was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Biological replicates indicated in gray with the mean of each independent experiment in color. VEH, vehicle control, EtOH 0.01%. SPA, R1881, 10nM. For Western blots, vinculin was used as a loading control.

AR activity determines response to BAT. To assess molecular mechanisms of BAT in patients with metastatic CRPC (mCRPC), we evaluated clinical samples from a prospective clinical trial (NCT03554317) that included on-study sequential paired biopsies of soft tissue metastases before (preBAT) and after 3 cycles of BAT (on-BAT) (Figure 3A). Twenty-four patients had tumor samples collected at both time points that were adequate for IHC analysis, and 15 of these patients had paired samples adequate for RNA sequencing analysis Of the 24 patients, 10 were considered to be responders, based on the presence of a decline in the serum PSA by at least 50%, or a decrease in tumor volume by at least 30% on day 1 of cycle 4 of BAT. Characteristics of these patients are listed in Supplemental Table 1. We first quantified AR protein abundance via IHC after performing serial dilutions of the AR antibody to ensure staining in the linear range. To separately measure AR in the nucleus, cytoplasm, and whole cell, we developed an iterative multiplex assay using AR and keratin 8. These were used to help train a random forest classifier to segment total tumor cellular area. In this manner, by image analysis, we were able to obtain OD measurements as a continuous variable separately for the nuclei, cytoplasm, and whole cell. In preBAT samples, responders did not exhibit higher total cellular AR protein abundance than nonresponders (Figure 3B). This directly correlated with AR protein abundance in the cytoplasm and the nucleus, as well as AR mRNA abundance (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Prior to BAT, the nuclear-to-cytoplasmic ratio of AR was greater than 1 in all patients, indicating that the majority of AR resided in the nucleus in advanced mCRPC, which was not significantly different between responders and nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 4D). To examine whether there was greater variation in pretreatment AR activity between responders and nonresponders, we generated an AR activity score using Mann-Whitney ranking of expression of 10 canonical AR target genes (ARA MW score) (see Supplemental Methods). Notably, responders had significantly higher preBAT ARA MW scores than nonresponders (P = 0.011) (Figure 3C). The ARA MW score was not driven by expression of 1 dominant gene (Supplemental Figure 5A); the included gene transcripts did not exhibit significant colinearity (Supplemental Figure 5B); and the score did not correlate with AR protein abundance (Supplemental Figure 5C). Thus, each included gene contributed unique data to the ARAMW score, which was distinct from AR abundance. This demonstrates that AR activity in advanced CRPC is controlled by factors beyond protein abundance, which likely includes activating or inactivating gene mutations in AR and activity and abundance of AR cofactors and regulators (27, 28). Stratifying patients by a cutoff ARA MW score of 0.6 (selected due to its ability to stratify patients with distinct outcomes), we observed that patients with high (>0.6) ARA MW scores exhibited greater PSA responses (P = 0.010) (Figure 3D), greater decrease in tumor volume (P = 0.005) (Figure 3E), a trend toward longer radiographic progression-free survival (P = 0.058) (Figure 3F), and longer overall survival (P = 0.002) (Figure 3G) on BAT. Given that serum PSA concentration is, in part, dependent on cancer cell AR activity, we assessed whether there was an association between preBAT serum PSA and response to BAT. There was a trend toward higher preBAT serum PSA among responders compared with nonresponders (P = 0.064) (Figure 3H). Together, these data indicate that pretreatment AR activity is a major determinant of CRPC response to BAT, and the ARA MW score may constitute a valuable predictive biomarker for this therapy.

Figure 3 High pretreatment AR activity predicts clinical benefit from BAT. (A) Clinical trial design. CRPC, castration-resistant prostate cancer. BAT, Bipolar Androgen Therapy. T, testosterone. (B) PreBAT total AR OD by image analysis among nonresponders (NR) and responders (R) with median indicated by line (n = 24). Responders are those with a PSA 50 response or objective response on C4D1. P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (C) PreBAT ARA MW score among NR and R with median indicated by line (n = 15). P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (D) Percent change in PSA on C4D1 color-coded by ARA MW score. PSA 50 response indicated by dashed line. p value by Chi-squared comparison of proportions. (E) Percent change in tumor volume on C4D1 by ARA MW score. P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (F) Radiographic progression-free survival on BAT stratified by ARA MW score. P value determined by log-rank. (G) Overall survival on BAT stratified by ARA MW score. P value determined by log-rank. (H) PreBAT serum PSA among NR and R with median indicated by line (n = 24). P value determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (I) Overall survival of patients in the SU2C/PCF cohort (n = 81) stratified by ARA MW score. P value determined by log-rank.

Some strengths of the ARA MW score are that it does not require a reference expression vector and is independent of variations in sequencing depth and processing. Therefore, we applied ARA MW scoring to an independent cohort of 266 patients with mCRPC who were not exposed to BAT (SU2C/PCF cohort) (29). Among these patients, the prevalence of the biomarker (score >0.6) was 36.5% (Supplemental Figure 6A). Analysis of the SU2C/PCF cohort indicated that high AR activity is not independently prognostic — i.e., ARA MW score >0.6 does not predict favorable outcomes independent of BAT treatment (Figure 3I) — and is not clearly associated with particular genomic alterations or other patient factors (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D).

BAT downregulates MYC in responding patients. We next assessed molecular changes induced by BAT in the paired sequential tumor biopsies. BAT increased the AR nuclear-to-cytoplasmic ratio in most patients (Figure 4A), but to a notably greater degree in responders (Figure 4B). This may suggest that nuclear recruitment/retention and/or cytoplasmic clearance of AR is related to a clinical response to BAT. We also examined MYC expression by quantitative image analysis of MYC IHC. Most patients had high expression of MYC protein in the preBAT tumor sample (Figure 4C). BAT decreased the median MYC Histoscore (H-score) (Figure 4C), with responders exhibiting a greater decrease in the MYC H-score than nonresponders (Figure 4D) and a subset of patients having a near-complete ablation of MYC expression (Figure 4E). The change in MYC protein expression directly correlated with change in MYC mRNA expression (Figure 4F), suggesting that BAT suppressed MYC at the level of transcription and/or mRNA stability. BAT also decreased the median Ki-67 H-score (Figure 4G), with responders exhibiting a trend toward greater decrease in the Ki-67 H-score than nonresponders (Figure 4H), and some patients showing almost complete loss of Ki-67 (Figure 4I). The change in MYC protein expression directly correlated with the change in Ki-67 expression (Figure 4K) and the change in tumor volume on CT scan (Figure 4J). Notably, only patients with preBAT ARA MW scores greater than 0.6 exhibited a significant decrease in MYC protein expression (Figure 4L), supporting the concept that high preBAT AR activity is required for downregulation of MYC and tumor regression by SPA.

Figure 4 BAT downregulates MYC in responding patients. (A) AR nuclear-to-cytoplasmic ratio (AR N:C) in paired tumor biopsies (n = 24). (B) Percent change in AR N:C among nonresponders (NR) and responders (R) with median indicated by line. (C) MYC H-score in paired tumor biopsies (n = 24). (D) Percent change in MYC H-score among NR and R with median indicated by line. (E) Example of IHC for MYC in paired biopsy samples from a responding patient. Scale bar: 200 μm. (F) Correlation of MYC RNA change from C1D1 to C4D1 with MYC protein change from C1D1 to C4D1 (n = 15). (G) Ki-67 H-score in paired tumor biopsies (n = 24). (H) Percent change in Ki-67 H-score among NR and R with median indicated by line. (I) Example of IHC for Ki-67 in paired biopsy samples from a responding patient. (J) Correlation of percent change in tumor volume from C1D1 to C4D1 with MYC protein change from C1D1 to C4D1 (n = 23; 1 patient excluded for lack of measurable disease). (K) Correlation of percent change in Ki-67 H-score with percent change in MYC H-score (n = 24). (L) Percent change in MYC H-score stratified by ARA MW score (n = 15) with median indicated by line. (M) Correlation of change in expression of genes within the 8q24 TAD with change in MYC expression (n = 15). (A, C, G) P value determined by paired 2-tailed t test. (B, D, H) P value determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (F, J, K, and M) r and P values determined by Pearson’s correlation calculation.

The mechanism by which AR activation suppresses MYC in prostate cancer was recently suggested to occur through AR-mediated sequestration of cofactors and decreased activity of distal super enhancers (SE) near PCAT1 that regulate the MYC promoter, as well as those of neighboring transcripts embedded in the topologically associated domain (TAD) on 8q24 (13). We noted that transcripts of the genes located within the 8q24 TAD, PCAT1 and PVT1, had similar change in expression as MYC on BAT (r=0.87, P < 0.0001, and r=0.66, P = 0.007, respectively) (Figure 4M), which supports an idea that BAT reduces MYC mRNA expression via disruption of distal SE activity.

By principal component analysis of the RNA sequencing data, the differences in gene expression profiles between patients was generally much greater than the differences in gene expression induced by BAT (Supplemental Figure 7A). This interpatient heterogeneity of gene expression and the relatively small number of patients studied limited some analyses of the data. Notably, only 5 genes were identified to be statistically significantly altered by BAT, including downregulation of AR, ANKRD30A, and LINC00993, and upregulation of RERGL and PARM1 (Supplemental Figure 7B). In contrast, numerous genes were differentially expressed between responders and nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 7C), however all of these genes were expressed at low levels (log 2 TPM less than 3), so the importance of these differences is uncertain.

Previous studies have suggested that SPA can induce DNA damage and downregulation of homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene expression in prostate cancer cell lines (12) and that patients with HRR genomic alterations may have heightened clinical responses to BAT (12, 30). In this data set, BAT did not significantly alter expression of a panel of HRR genes, nor was the change in expression of these genes different between responders and nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 8A). Additionally, there was no difference in clinical outcome based on the presence of a genomic HRR alteration identified through clinical testing among these patients (Supplemental Figures 8, C–F).

Downregulation of AR drives acquired resistance to SPA. Clinically, we have observed that most patients with CRPC who initially respond to BAT acquire secondary resistance after approximately 6–12 months of therapy (9). Similarly, the SPA-sensitive cell line LNCaP, which was initially cell cycle-arrested in G0–G1 after 5 days of SPA, reentered the cell cycle following 12–19 days of continuous SPA exposure (Figure 5A). Acquired resistance to SPA was verified in these cells, as retreatment with increasing doses of R1881 resulted in no change to clonogenic survival (Figure 5B). The transcriptional and chromatin accessibility profiles of LNCaP with acquired resistance to SPA (LNCaP-SPAR) appeared most similar to VEH-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), suggesting these cells revert to a pretreatment phenotype. Resistance did not appear to be driven by complete failure of SPA to activate AR, as hallmark androgen response genes remained induced in both SPA-sensitive and resistant cells (Supplemental Figure 9C). Instead, development of resistance to SPA was associated with decreased expression of AR mRNA and protein, decreased AR activity assessed by decreased KLK3 (encodes PSA) and PSA expression, and loss of suppression of MYC (Figure 5, C–F). The AR promoter had reduced accessibility as early as 5 days of SPA, which persisted at 26 days (Figure 5G), consistent with prior reports indicating that ligand-bound AR exhibits negative autoregulation at the level of AR gene transcription (31). MYC target gene sets were globally reactivated following development of resistance to SPA (Supplemental Figure 9D), and MYC reexpression was associated with reexpression of PCAT1 and PVT1 (Supplemental Figure 10A) and reorganization of 8q24 SE accessibility (Supplemental Figure 10B). Dual inhibition of MYC by SPA and the bromodomain inhibitor JQ1 resulted in greater suppression of MYC mRNA expression and a longer duration of growth arrest of LNCaP cells than was seen with treatment with SPA alone (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). This suggests that loss of suppression of MYC was driving acquired resistance to SPA. To determine whether downregulation of AR was driving the loss of MYC suppression and development of acquired resistance, we constitutively expressed AR in LNCaP and LN95 cells (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 12A). LNCaP-AR and LN95-AR cells exhibited enhanced suppression of MYC by SPA (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 12A), followed by extensive vacuolization (Supplemental Figure 13) and cell death, not resistance (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 12B). This indicates that downregulation of AR is a mechanism of acquired resistance to SPA in vitro.

Figure 5 Downregulation of AR drives acquired resistance to SPA. (A) Cell cycle analysis by propidium iodide staining of LNCaP cells treated with VEH or SPA. Average values of n = 2 independent experiments. (B) Clonogenic survival of LNCaP cells treated for 26 days with VEH or SPA, followed by 7 days rest without treatment, then treatment with dose of R1881 as indicated. Representative photograph of n = 2 independent experiments. (C–E) AR, KLK3, and MYC mRNA expression by qPCR of LNCaP cells treated with VEH or SPA (n = 3 independent experiments). Ct values were normalized to ACTB for each sample, then to VEH × 5 days, and expressed as median ± SD with P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (F) AR, PSA, and MYC protein expression by Western blot of LNCaP cells treated with VEH or SPA for 5 or 26 days. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (G) Chromatin accessibility by ATAC-Seq of the AR promoter (dotted box) of LNCaP cells treated with VEH or SPA for 5 or 26 days (performed in duplicate). (H) AR and MYC protein expression by Western blot of LNCAP-EV and LNCAP-AR cells treated with VEH or SPA for 72 hours. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (I) Cell cycle analysis by propidium iodide staining of LNCaP-EV and LNCaP-AR cells treated with VEH or SPA. Average values of n = 3 independent experiments. VEH, vehicle control, EtOH 0.01%; SPA, R1881, 10nM; LNCaP-SPAR, LNCaP with acquired resistance to SPA. For Western blots, vinculin was used as a loading control.

In the patient samples, we saw that BAT induced strong downregulation of AR protein in most patients (Figure 6, A and B). The change in AR protein levels correlated with the change in AR mRNA on BAT (Figure 6C), suggesting that ligand-bound AR inhibits AR gene transcription in patients, as previously described in vitro (31). Higher preBAT AR predicted a greater decrease in AR by BAT (Figure 6D). This might be explained by a threshold effect; effectively, BAT decreases AR to a threshold minimum level below which AR is not further suppressed by BAT. These data demonstrate that adaptive downregulation of AR occurs in patients and might lead to acquired resistance to BAT over time. This mechanism is consistent with an emerging conceptual idea that acquired resistance to cancer therapy is often driven by plastic (i.e. reversible) cellular alterations, rather than gene mutation (32). Overall, these data suggest that low AR expression and activity is a mechanism of primary and acquired resistance to BAT (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 BAT downregulates AR. (A) Total AR OD by image analysis in paired tumor biopsies (n = 24) color-coded by response. P value determined by paired 2-tailed t test. (B) Example of IHC for AR (1:10,000 antibody dilution) in paired biopsy samples from a responding patient. (C) Correlation of AR RNA change from C1D1 to C4D1 with AR protein change from C1D1 to C4D1 (n = 15). r and P values determined by Pearson’s correlation calculation. (D) Correlation of AR protein change with preBAT total AR OD. r and P values determined by Pearson’s correlation calculation. (E) Schematic model of primary and acquired resistance to BAT.

AR inhibition resensitizes prostate cancer to SPA. We have previously reported that patients whose cancer has progressed while on BAT appear to have enhanced clinical responses to subsequent AR inhibition (6–9). For example, in the TRANSFORMER study, patients with mCRPC who had not received prior BAT exhibited a PSA 50 response rate of 25% and median response duration of 3.8 months while on the AR inhibitor enzalutamide, while patients who had progressed on BAT exhibited a PSA 50 response rate of 78% and median duration of response of 10.9 months while on enzalutamide (9). Similarly, LNCaP-SPAR cells were more growth-inhibited by enzalutamide compared to parental LNCaP (Figure 7, A and B). This may be due to a reduction in AR abundance due to prior treatment with SPA (Figure 5F), thereby sensitizing cells to AR inhibition. Notably, enzalutamide treatment resulted in adaptive upregulation of AR in both cell lines (Figure 7C) and enhanced downregulation of MYC (Figure 7D) and growth inhibition by subsequent treatment with SPA (Figure 7E). This indicates that acquired resistance to SPA can be overcome by the use of AR inhibitors like enzalutamide to induce adaptive upregulation of AR.

Figure 7 Acquired resistance to SPA can be overcome by alternating between AR activation and inhibition. (A) Experimental design schematic. LNCaP-SPAR are LNCaP with acquired resistance to SPA; VEH, vehicle; ENZA, Enzalutamide (B) Viable cell number of LNCaP and LNCaP-SPAR cells following treatment with VEH, SPA, or ENZA for 5 days (n = 3 independent experiments). Biological replicates indicated in gray with mean of each independent experiment in color. Percent of VEH is indicated for ENZA-treated cells. (C) AR protein expression by Western blot of cells treated as indicated in A. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (D) MYC protein expression by Western blot of LNCaP and LNCaP-SPAR cells following treatment with VEH or ENZA for 5 days followed by VEH or SPA for 5 days. Representative blot of n = 3 independent experiments. (E) Viable cell number of cells treated as per D (n = 4 independent experiments). P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Biological replicates indicated in gray with mean of each independent experiment in color. (F) Tumor size of SKCaP-1R PDX following no treatment (Control; n = 4 mice), continuous testosterone (SPA; n = 4 mice), or SPA alternating with enzalutamide every 3 weeks (SPA-ENZA; n = 3 mice). P value determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test comparing final measurements. (G) AR and MYC protein expression by Western blot of SKCaP-1R untreated (control) or treated with SPA. (H) H&E staining and IHC for MYC and Ki-67 of SKCaP-1R following no treatment (Control), continuous SPA for 7 or 160 days, or SPA-ENZA for 160 days. Representative photograph of n = 3 mice per group. (I) RNA in situ hybridization for AR and AR-V7 in tumors of SKCaP-1R untreated (control) or treated with SPA for 30 days. Representative photograph of n = 3 mice per group. For Western blots, vinculin used as a loading control.

While BAT was originally designed to cycle testosterone levels with the intention of minimizing adaptation to high or low levels of androgens, these data suggest that there may be clinical benefit to more extreme oscillation of AR activity by alternating the use of SPA with an AR inhibitor. To test this therapeutic strategy, we used a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model derived from a metastasis of a patient with CRPC and adapted to grow in a castrated mouse (SkCaP-1R) (33). This PDX, which expresses high AR and the AR splice-variant AR-V7 and is resistant to the second generation androgen signaling inhibitors abiraterone and enzalutamide (33), initially regressed in response to SPA, but acquired resistance after about 5 months (Figure 7F). Regression was associated with an almost complete loss of MYC expression, while acquired resistance was associated with a decrease in AR and return of MYC expression (Figure 7, G and H). SPA suppressed mRNA expression of AR and AR-V7 as early as 21–30 days (Figure 7, G–I). Notably, when SPA was alternated every 21 days with enzalutamide (SPA-ENZA), this PDX did not acquire resistance after 160 days of observation (Figure 7F). Subcutaneous tissues from the animals that received SPA-ENZA for 160 days were analyzed histologically and nests of cancer cells were observed, but these cells lacked significant staining for the proliferation marker Ki-67 (Figure 7H). These data suggest that repeat cycling of SPA and AR inhibition may prevent the development of acquired resistance and lead to more durable growth inhibition of prostate adenocarcinoma.