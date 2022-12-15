Fibroblastic reticular cells orchestrate long-term graft survival following recipient treatment with CD40 ligand–targeted costimulatory blockade

In this issue of the JCl, Zhao, Jung, and colleagues have continued their extensive work investigating the role of LN constituents required for anti-CD40L mAb–induced tolerance to heart allografts in a mouse model (20). The authors used allograft recipients consisting of transgenic mice without LNs and mice expressing the diphtheria toxin receptor under the control of the CCL19 promoter to specifically deplete FRCs by treatment with diphtheria toxin. LNs were required for the CD40-CD40L–targeted tolerance, and FRC depletion at approximately 25 days after transplant collapsed the regulation that supported long-term allograft survival. These findings indicate that maintaining tolerance was dependent on the function of FRCs. Consistent with T cell skewing, in which T cells developed into regulatory cells rather than effector phenotypes in the LN following anti-CD40L mAb conditioning, the DCs within LNs of treated heart-allograft recipients expressed lower levels of class II MHC and costimulatory molecules CD80 and CD86 than LN DCs from nontreated recipients. Administration of anti-CD40L mAb in the absence of FRCs was accompanied by decreases in CD4+FoxP3+ T regulatory cells and DC trafficking into the LN, suggesting that FRC-DC interactions within the LN were critical for the immunoregulation induced by peritransplant anti-CD40L mAb treatment of heart-allograft recipients. These results further suggest an essential role for FRCs in maintaining the LN structure to organize DC interactions with naive T cells during the induction of tolerance, but do not preclude other potential FRC functions in the induction and/or maintenance of tolerance. The possibility remains that despite the absence of CD40, FRCs play a direct role in regulatory T cell development in the LN. Such a direct role was suggested by in vitro studies where cultured FRC lines promoted anti-CD3/anti-CD28 mAb–stimulated differentiation of CD4+ T cells to a CD4+FoxP3+ T regulatory phenotype, rather than to an effector CD4+ T cell phenotype. This skewing was consistent with studies indicating that FRC expression of self-peptide/class I MHC complexes induced tolerance of self-reactive T cells (20, 21).

Since FRCs constitute a heterogeneous population of LN-resident stromal cells, the peritransplant anti-CD40L mAb conditioning to induce tolerance would likely generate changes in specific FRC populations during the development and maintenance of tolerance. To test this hypothesis, the authors performed single-cell RNA sequencing of LN cells from allograft recipients treated with and without the peritransplant costimulatory blockade. They focused on five different LN stromal cell populations and observed a marked increase in Madcam1+ FRCs that expressed immunosuppressive mediators, including secreted frizzled-related protein 2, from the anti-CD40L mAb–treated recipients. The Madcam1+ FRCs also expressed higher levels of CCL19 and CCL21 that direct naive T cell entry into the LN. Overall, these RNA sequencing studies potentially identify an FRC mediator associated with the anti-CD40L mAb–induced prolonged allograft survival that might be useful as a biomarker and as a target to develop therapies to improve allograft function and survival in recipients treated with, at least, this costimulatory blockade reagent (20). Since FRCs serve as DC docking sites in the paracortical compartment, the change in Madcam1+ FRCs in anti-CD40L mAb–treated recipients raises the question as to the role of the DC in altering the transcripts and function of FRCs during tolerance induction. Mechanistically, critical crosstalk signaling likely evolves between FRC and DC interactions in the LN during the development of effector responses, and conversely, tolerance. Identification of these different signals may provide targets to boost or dampen immune responses as warranted.

Since the LN is a likely target of the anti-CD40L mAb–directed therapy, devising strategies to directly target the antibody to the LN might increase its efficacy and likely allow decreased dosing to avoid off-target effects of systemically administered antibody. Zhao, Jung, and authors confront the problem of systemic administration of anti-CD40L mAb–directed therapy by developing nanoparticles containing the anti-CD40L mAb and MECA-79, a mAb that binds to peripheral node addressin, specifically expressed by HEVs, thereby directing the administered nanoparticles to the LN. This strategy allowed marked decreases in anti-CD40L mAb dose and in combination with a few peritransplant doses of rapamycin promoted long-term survival of the heart allografts, where more than 50% of allografts survived more than 60 days in treated recipients (20).