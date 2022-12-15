Delivery of costimulatory blockade to lymph nodes promotes transplant acceptance in mice

FRCs are critical in anti-CD40L–induced long-term heart allograft survival. We first investigated the role of the LNs as a critical site for mediating tolerance induced by costimulatory blockade using anti-CD40L. Hearts from BALB/c mice were heterotopically transplanted into either wild-type C57BL/6 (WT) or LTβR-knockout C57BL/6 (LTβR-KO) recipients that lack LNs (39). Both recipients were treated with anti-CD40L (125 μg, twice/day, i.v., days 0–1 after transplantation). As shown in Supplemental Figure 1A (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159672DS1), LTβR-KO recipients lacking LNs were unable to establish long-term allograft survival as compared with WT recipients (mean survival time [MST] was 54 days vs. >100 days). These data indicated that lack of LNs in recipients could abrogate the ability of anti-CD40L to establish long-term allograft survival.

Then, we examined the importance of FRCs in the mediation of tolerance by depleting FRCs in CCL19/DTR mice using diphtheria toxin (DT), as previously described (1, 11, 12, 40). Hearts from BABL/c mice were transplanted into either CCL19/DTR or WT recipient mice, and recipients were treated with anti-CD40L as well as DT around day 25 after transplantation. We found that depletion of FRCs in recipients abrogates the long-term effect of anti-CD40L (MST 34.5 days) in comparison with the WT recipients (MST >100 days) (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 FRCs are critical for anti-CD40L–induced long-term heart allograft survival. (A) Comparison of heart allograft survival between WT (n = 5 mice/group, MST > 100 days) and CCL19/DTR recipients (n = 6 mice/group, MST = 34.5 days) of BALB/c (B/c) hearts treated with high-dose anti-CD40L and DT. Log-rank test for graft survival. (B) Representative light micrographs of H&E-stained heart allograft sections from WT and CCL19/DTR recipients on day 50 after heart transplantation. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Comparison of cellular infiltration and vascular damage of heart allografts in WT and CCL19/DTR recipients (n = 4 mice/group). (D) Comparison of MFI of CD3+ cells, CD11b+ cells, and collagen I+ cells in heart allografts from WT and CCL19/DTR recipients (n = 4 mice/group). (E) Comparison of Treg numbers in DLNs from WT and CCL19/DTR recipients by flow cytometry (n = 4–5 mice/group). (F) Comparison between percentages of CD4+ Teffs, CD4+TNF-α+, CD4+IFN-γ+, CD4+IL-17+, CD8+ Teffs, CD8+TNF-α+, CD8+IFN-γ+, and CD8+IL-17+ cells in the DLNs of WT and CCL19/DTR recipients by flow cytometry (n = 4–5 mice/group). (G) Intravital imaging showed GFP+ T cells migrating around the HEVs in the DLNs of CCL19/DTR and WT skin allograft recipients. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Comparison of average velocity of T cells in the DLNs from WT and CCL19/DTR mice. (I) Comparison between numbers of type I conventional DCs (cDC1), type II conventional DCs (cDC2), and peripheral DCs (pDC) and percentages of CD80+ cDC1, CD86+ cDC1, CD80+ cDC2, CD86+ cDC2, MHC II+ cDC2, CD80+ pDC2, CD86+ pDC2, and MHC II+ pDC2 in the DLNs of WT and CCL19/DTR recipients by flow cytometry (n = 4–5 mice/group). (J) Comparison between numbers of CD11c-GFP cells in DLNs from WT and CCL19/DTR mice 2 hours after i.v. or s.c. injection (n = 3 mice/group). Student’s t test for 2-group comparisons. Data presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Histologic examination by H&E staining revealed a more severe cellular infiltration and occluded vasculature in the CCL19/DTR+DT group, as compared with the WT+DT group (Figure 1, B and C). Immunofluorescent staining of heart allografts showed higher CD11b+ cells and CD3+ cell infiltrates in the heart allografts recovered from the CCL19/DTR+DT group, as compared with the WT+DT group (Figure 1D). As interstitial fibrosis is an important feature of chronic rejection, we stained the heart allograft for collagen I, and it revealed a higher density of collagen I in the CCL19/DTR+DT group when compared with the WT+DT group (Figure 1D).

We noticed a significantly higher number of Tregs (Figure 1E) and CD4+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1B) in draining LNs (DLNs) from WT recipients when compared with CCL19/DTR recipients. We also found a significantly lower percentage of CD4+ and CD8+ T effector cells (Teffs), TNF-α+, IFN-γ+, and IL-17+ cells in the WT group as compared with the FRC-depleted group in a mixed lymphocyte reaction (MLR) assay (Figure 1F). We also noticed a significantly lower percentage of CD4+TNF-α+, CD4+IFN-γ+, and CD4+IL-17+ cells and a lower percentage of CD8+IL-17+ cells in the spleens of the WT group than in the FRC-depleted group (Supplemental Figure 1C). As IL-10 signaling is required for suppression of Th17 cell–mediated inflammation (41), we were interested to quantify the CD4+IL-10+ cells, but no significant difference was found between the WT and FRC-depleted groups (data not shown).

Following these findings, we tested the hypothesis that depleting FRCs would markedly reduce the trafficking of T cells into the LN and their conversion to Tregs under anti-CD40L treatment (42). We performed intravital imaging of the DLNs from murine skin transplant recipients on day 8 after transplantation to monitor the T cell trafficking in both WT and CCL19/DTR+DT mice. As shown in Figure 1G, injected labeled T cells displayed impaired extravasation across the HEVs in CCL19/DTR+DT mice, as compared with the WT mice, in which most T cells were already extravasated. In the LN, T cell motility is required for migration within the T cell zone and for making contacts with antigen-presenting DCs. After activation, motility permits the escape of T cells from the LNs, a process that is essential for the exertion of effector function (43, 44). The average velocity of the T cells was observed to be lower in the FRC-depleted DLNs, as compared with the WT DLNs (Figure 1H). As anti-CD40L mediates its action through the interaction between T cells and DCs, we examined the anatomical position of these cells. We used CD11c-GFP mice as recipients of skin transplants from BABL/c mice to track DCs (45). T cells from naive WT spleens were labeled with CytoTrace Red CMTPX and injected into CD11c-GFP recipient mice immediately before intravital imaging. FRC-built matrix was labeled with an anti–ERTR7 antibody conjugated with Alexa Fluor 647 and injected 12 hours before imaging. FRCs, DCs, and T cells were visualized by intravital imaging, and we found that T cells that interacted with CD11c+ DCs were mostly in the vicinity of FRCs (Supplemental Figure 1D).

We then examined the DLNs from WT and CCL19/DTR recipients for DC subtypes (46–48). As shown in Figure 1I, a reduction in the number of CD11c+ cells in the DLNs was observed in CCL19/DTR as compared with the WT group. The latter can contribute to fewer interactions with T cells using their CD40/40L interactions and subsequent Treg formation under anti-CD40L treatment. Further phenotyping DCs, we also found a higher percentage of DCs with less allogenicity (i.e., lower expression of positive costimulatory molecules) in the DLNs from WT recipients as compared with CCL19/DTR recipients. We were also interested in examining whether the reduction in CD11c+ cells was due to impaired trafficking into the LNs through afferent lymphatics or a decrease in migration through HEVs. As shown in Figure 1J, depletion of FRCs reduced DC migration to the LNs via both routes. We also found no significant difference in the number of DCs in the spleens (Supplemental Figure 1E). While the interaction between FRCs and DCs would require more complex studies using reporter mice, we found that depletion of CD11c+ DCs (using CD11c-DTR mice) abrogated the long-term effect of anti-CD40L in our murine model of heart transplantation (Supplemental Figure 1F). These findings suggest that interaction between FRCs and DCs might be critical in mediating immunoregulation by anti-CD40L.

Anti-CD40L treatment altered the FRC population in LNs. The impact that immunomodulatory agents can exert on the phenotypes of FRC subsets in the LN can shape their immunoregulatory effects significantly. However, this concept remains understudied. Thus, we treated WT mice with anti-CD40L and collected the LNs for single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) analysis of LN stromal cells (LNSCs). According to the expression of distinctive genes (49), the LNSC subclusters were classified into Ccl21+ T reticular cells (TRCs), N-methyltransferase+ (Inmt+) FRCs, Madcam1+ FRCs, Itga7+ FRCs, Tnfsf11+ FRCs, Cr2+ follicular DCs (FDCs), Pecam1+Pdpn– blood endothelial cells (BECs), Pecam1+Pdpn+ lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs), and Pecam1–Pdpn– double-negative cells (DNCs) (Figure 2, A and B). As compared with the control mice that received an isotype control antibody, treatment with anti-CD40L did not result in new LNSC subclusters (Figure 2, A and B). However, relative to controls, administration of anti-CD40L increased the Madcam1+ FRCs (Figure 2, C and D). These results indicate that administration of anti-CD40L altered the LN FRC composition. Analysis of differential gene expression (DEG) among the subsets revealed that the Madcam1+ FRCs had increased expression of secreted frizzled-related protein 2 (Sfrp2) after anti-CD40L treatment (Figure 2E). Sfrp2 expression exerts immunosuppressive effects in fibroblasts (50–53). Madcam1+ FRCs also demonstrated higher expression of Ccl19 and Ccl21 in comparison with other FRC subclasses (Figure 2F). Chemokines like CCL19 and CCL21 are critical for the recruitment of naive T cells to LNs, which again is important for the formation of Tregs under anti-CD40L therapy (54–57).

Figure 2 Anti-CD40L treatment alters the phenotype of FRCs. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) displays the stromal cell population map in LNs. (B) UMAP map from A, showing cell events by condition: anti-CD40L (top row) versus isotype control (bottom row). (C) UMAP visualization of clustering of different FRC populations, showing isotype control on left and anti-CD40L on right. The arrow shows the subset of FRCs that increase following anti-CD40L treatment. (D) Bar graph shows comparison of Madcam1+ FRC populations from C. (E) Volcano plot shows comparison of gene expression in Madcam1+ FRCs between the anti-CD40L–treated group and isotype control–treated group. (F) Volcano plot showing gene expression in Madcam1+ FRCs in comparison to other FRC subsets in the anti-CD40L–treated group.

FRCs exert tolerogenic regulation on CD4+ T cells. To evaluate the influences of FRCs on T cells, we cocultured FRC cell lines with naive CD4+ T cells and assessed CD4+ T cell activation, proliferation, and differentiation (58). During 3 days of coculturing in complete T cell medium supplemented with anti-CD28 and anti-CD3, FRCs suppressed T cell proliferation and activation (Figure 3A). Next, we examined the influence of FRCs on CD4+ T cell differentiation during coculturing. FRCs promoted CD4+ T cell differentiation to Tregs, but they suppressed CD4+ T cell differentiation to Teffs, including Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells (Figure 3B). These results indicated that FRCs were favorable for CD4+ T cell differentiation to Tregs while inhibiting T cell proliferation and activation. Given the critical role Tregs play in mediating the effects of anti-CD40L, FRCs may promote the tolerogenic effects of anti-CD40L through formation of Tregs (59).

Figure 3 FRCs exert tolerogenic regulation on CD4+ T cells. (A) Analysis of naive versus activated T cells with/without FRC coculture at different time points. Flow cytometric analysis demonstrating MFI of different T cell subtypes on days 0, 1, 2, and 3 following coculture with FRCs in complete T cell medium supplemented with anti-CD28 and anti-CD3. FRCs suppressed T cell proliferation and activation as analyzed by flow cytometry on days 0, 1, 2, and 3. (B) CD4+ T cell differentiation in the presence or absence of FRCs was analyzed along with different FRC and T cell ratios by flow cytometric assay on days 0, 3, and 5. In the presence of FRCs, a higher percentage of Foxp3-GFP+ cells and lower MFI of Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells were found. Two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test for multiple comparisons of each group. Data presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We also examined the expression of Madcam1 on FRCs by flow cytometry. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2A, Madcam1 was highly expressed by FRCs. To examine the mechanism by which FRCs might promote formation of Tregs, we examined the expression of immunoregulatory cytokines produced by FRCs as well. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2B, FRCs expressed high levels of IL-10, IL-33, TGF-β, and PD-L1, which are important for the promotion of Treg formation (60, 61). However, CD40 expression was low in FRCs (Supplemental Figure 2C). To address any intrinsic response by FRCs to CD40L, we performed expression studies of genes for immune regulation and matrix fibers in FRCs, following treatment with anti-CD40L in vitro. No difference was found in the gene expression of Ido, Tgfb, Arginase1, Pdl1, and Col1a1 between the anti-CD40L–treated and untreated groups (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Synthesis and characterization of MECA-79 surface-coated anti-CD40L NPs. Poly(D,L-lactide-co-glycolide)–based (PLGA-based) nanoparticles (NPs) encapsulating anti-CD40L were prepared by a water/oil/water double emulsion method using ethyl acetate as an organic solvent, as previously described (3, 62, 63). MECA-79 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) were reduced to generate sulfhydryl groups, which covalently bonded to terminal maleimide groups of the NPs to form MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs. The hydrodynamic size of these NPs did not change significantly following the encapsulation in comparison with empty NPs (Figure 4A). The loading efficiency of anti-CD40L in the NPs was approximately 21% (Figure 4B). Release of anti-CD40L from the NPs was sustained over 2 weeks in our in vitro kinetic assay (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Characterization of anti-CD40L-NPs and nanodelivery of anti-CD40L to DLNs. (A) Comparison of hydrodynamic size between empty NPs and anti-CD40L-NPs. (B) Loading efficiency of anti-CD40L in NPs was confirmed by BCA assay, using a calibration curve of free anti-CD40L. (C) Release kinetics of anti-CD40L from the NPs. (D) Schema of anti-CD40L–IR-800 (IR-800 indicated by *) synthesis and conjugation with MECA-79 mAb. Created with BioRender.com. (E) Skin allograft recipients were injected i.v. with either free anti-CD40L* or MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NPs on day 8 after transplantation. Live fluorescence imaging at 24 hours after administration (i.v.) showed greater fluorescence signal in the DLNs of mice injected with MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NPs. (F) Comparison of MFI in DLNs treated with free anti-CD40L*– or MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NP–injected groups (n = 4 DLNs/group). (G) Immunofluorescent staining of HEVs of DLNs from mice treated with MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NP or anti-CD40L*. Scale bars: 100 μm and 50 μm (zoomed images). (H) Immunofluorescent staining of CD11c+ cells and ERTR7 fibers in DLNs of mice treated with MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NPs. Scale bar: 50 μm. (I) PNAd+ CHO cells internalize MECA-79-NPs. Scale bar: 20 μm. Student’s t test for 2-group comparisons. Data presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001.

Nanodelivery of anti-CD40L to DLNs. We first examined whether MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs increase the delivery of anti-CD40L to the DLNs. We labeled anti-CD40L with IR-800 dye using N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) chemistry (referred as anti-CD40L*) and encapsulated inside MECA-79-NPs (Figure 4D) (3, 63, 64). Free anti-CD40L* and MECA-79-anti-CD40L*-NPs were injected i.v. on day 8 after skin transplantation. Pharmacokinetic studies were carried out 24 hours later. As shown in Figure 4E, we detected a higher fluorescent signal in the DLNs of mice injected with MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NPs, as compared with those injected with free anti-CD40L*. The mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of anti-CD40L* in the DLNs was significantly higher in MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NP–injected mice than in the free anti-CD40L*–injected mice (Figure 4F). We also compared the MFI of anti-CD40L* between the DLNs and nondraining LNs (NDLNs) from the MECA79–anti-CD40L*-NP–injected group. As shown in Supplemental Figure 3A, the MFI of anti-CD40L* was significantly higher in the DLNs than NDLNs. We also found significantly higher MFI of anti-CD40L* in the kidney, liver, and spleen in the MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NP–treated group (Supplemental Figure 3B). Immunofluorescent staining of the DLNs from MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NP–injected mice indicated that anti-CD40L was present in the vicinity of the HEVs (Figure 4G). A portion of anti-CD40L* appeared to be internalized by CD11c+ cells (Figure 4H). By using fluorescence microscopy, MECA-79-NP entered peripheral node addressin+ (PNAd+) CHO cells, as deduced from the colocalization of NP fluorescence (red) and lysosomes (green) stained with an anti–lysosome-associated membrane protein 1 (anti-LAMP1) antibody (Figure 4I). Alex Fluor 594–labeled MECA-79-NPs were then injected into either CD11c-GFP or HEV-GFP mice (which express GFP only in HEVs of LNs and in intestinal villi; see Methods) and DLNs were subjected to intravital imaging, which revealed that MECA-79-NPs were found in the vicinity of the HEVs in DLNs (Supplemental Figure 3C) and were also endocytosed by CD11c+ cells residing within the interstitium of DLNs (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Similar results were found in the DLNs of mice that had undergone heart transplantation using free anti-CD40L* and MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NPs applied i.v. to recipient mice. MFI of anti-CD40L* in the DLNs was significantly higher in MECA-79–anti-CD40L*-NP–injected mice than in the free anti-CD40L*–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F).

To visualize the microanatomical localization of MECA79-NPs in the HEVs, immunofluorescent staining of LNs was carried out at both early and late time points after i.v. administration of MECA-79-NP–Alexa Fluor 594. As shown in Supplemental Figure 3G, 1 hour following the injection of MECA-79-NP–Alexa Fluor 594, labeled NPs were located on the apical side of the HEVs, whereas most of the NPs were found within the parenchyma of the LNs 24 hours after injection.

Exocytosis via microtubule activity has been reported to play a role in transporting NPs outside of cells (65–67). Therefore, we used the microtubule inhibitor colchicine to gauge the importance of microtubule activity to the exocytosis of our NPs by using PNAd+ CHO cells (68, 69). The data showed that exocytosis of MECA-79-NPs was reduced following treatment with colchicine, indicating that these NPs are transported by microtubules to the cell membrane during this process (Supplemental Figure 1H).

Treatment with MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs prolongs heart allograft survival. BALB/c mice hearts were transplanted into WT C57BL/6 recipient mice. Recipient mice were untreated (control) or treated with a low dose of free anti-CD40L or MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs from day –1 (before) to day 3 after transplantation (anti-CD40L doses were 9 μg/day, i.v., 5 days). We observed a significant prolongation of cardiac transplant survival following treatment with MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs (MSTs of untreated control recipient, free anti-CD40L, and MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NP heart allografts were 7, 8, and 17 days, respectively, n = 5 mice per group) (Figure 5A). These data indicate that targeted delivery of anti-CD40L to LNs prolongs its efficacy in allograft survival. Analysis of heart allografts from these mice revealed moderate to severe cellular infiltration and occluded vasculature in the free anti-CD40L group, while allografts from the MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NP–treated group contained much lower cellular infiltration and more intact vasculature (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 5 MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs alone or in combination with rapamycin prolongs heart allograft survival in mice. (A) Comparison of heart allograft survival between WT recipients of BALB/c hearts that were given no treatment, free anti-CD40L, or MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs (n = 5 mice/group; MST = 7 days vs. 8 days vs. 17 days, respectively); comparison of heart allograft survival between C57BL/6 recipients of BALB/c hearts that were treated with rapamycin (RAPA) (n = 5 mice/group, MST = 9 days), a combination of free anti-CD40L and RAPA (n = 5 mice/group, MST = 24 days), or a combination of MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs and RAPA (n = 5 mice/group, MST = 80 days). Log-rank test for graft survival. (B) Comparison of percentage of area in cortical area of Foxp3+ Tregs in DLNs by immunofluorescence. (C) Comparison of cellular infiltration and vascular damage between heart allografts in WT recipients following treatment with a combination of free anti-CD40L and RAPA or a combination of MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs and RAPA (n = 4 mice/group). (D) Representative florescence micrographs of CD3+ T cells and Foxp3+ Tregs in heart allograft sections of WT recipients. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Quantification of Foxp3+/CD3+ ratio in heart allografts by immunofluorescence. (F) Representative fluorescence micrographs of fibronectin staining in heart allograft sections of WT recipients. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Comparison of the Treg/Teff ratio in DLNs by flow cytometry. Student’s t test for 2-group comparisons. Data presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Immunofluorescent staining demonstrated that the DLNs in the MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NP–treated group contained significantly more Foxp3+ cells than those from the free anti-CD40L group (Figure 5B). As shown in Supplemental Figure 4C, MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs significantly suppressed the proliferation of T cells in an MLR assay as well.

Combination of treatment with MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs and rapamycin induces long-term heart allograft survival. After determining that MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs prolonged allograft survival, we wanted to test a potential synergistic effect with rapamycin (RAPA) with the capacity to not only suppress alloreactive T cells but also promote Treg formation (70, 71). Hearts from BALB/c mice were transplanted into WT recipients that were treated with either RAPA alone or combined with free anti-CD40L or MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs. MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs synergized with the immunoregulatory function of RAPA and extended the mean survival of heart allografts in comparison with the mice that received free anti-CD40L and RAPA (Figure 5A). We also found that depletion of FRCs abrogated the synergistic effects of RAPA and anti-CD40L in promoting acceptance of heart allografts (MST = 14 days, n = 4 mice per group).

Next, this experiment was repeated, but the mice were euthanized 21 days after transplantation, and heart allografts were examined to assess transplant rejection. H&E staining revealed moderate to severe injury of the heart allografts, with more severe cellular infiltration and occluded vasculature in the group treated with free anti-CD40L and RAPA, as compared with the group treated with MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NPs and RAPA (Supplemental Figure 4D). Pathologic scoring revealed significantly lower cellular and vascular injury in the MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NP+RAPA group (Figure 5C). Immunofluorescent staining of heart allografts revealed a higher ratio between Foxp3+ and CD3+ T cells in the MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NP+RAPA treatment group, as compared with the free anti-CD40L+RAPA group (Figure 5, D and E). The heart allografts also contained a lower density of fibronectin fibers in the MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NP+RAPA treatment group, as compared with the free anti-CD40L+RAPA group (Figure 5F). We also found that the ratio between Tregs and Teffs was significantly higher in the DLNs of the MECA-79–anti-CD40L-NP+RAPA group, as compared with the free anti-CD40L+RAPA group (Figure 5G). These studies demonstrate a synergistic effect between targeted delivery of the costimulatory-blocking anti-CD40L and RAPA.