Antigen-presenting aged neutrophils induce CD4+ T cells to exacerbate inflammation in sepsis

eCIRP promotes APAN generation. To evaluate whether eCIRP can induce APANs, we first treated neutrophils isolated from healthy individuals’ whole-blood samples with eCIRP and assessed the surface expression of the antigen-presenting cell (APC) markers CD40 and CD86 and the aged neutrophil markers CXCR4 and CD62L in CD66b+ (pan neutrophil marker) cells. Human APANs were defined based on the surface phenotype CD66b+CXCR4+CD62LloCD40+CD86+ (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164585DS1), of which more than 82% expressed HLA-DR (Supplemental Figure 1A). APANs had a higher expression of HLA-DR compared with other neutrophil subsets, namely non-aged antigen-presenting neutrophils (naAPNs) and non-antigen-presenting non-aged neutrophils (nAPANs) (Supplemental Figure 1B). eCIRP stimulation of human peripheral blood neutrophils significantly increased the frequency of APANs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1A). We next exposed murine bone marrow–derived neutrophils (BMDNs) to eCIRP and evaluated changes in the surface expression of the APC markers CD40 and CD86 and the aged neutrophil markers CXCR4+ and CD62Llo in Ly6G+ cells. eCIRP significantly increased the frequency (percentage) of APANs in a dose- and time-dependent manner (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). APANs also expressed MHC-II at higher frequencies than other neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 1E). Wright/Giemsa-stained APANs had multilobed nuclei, rather than banded nuclei, indicating that these cells are activated mature neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 1F). To investigate whether eCIRP is a distinct inducer of APANs compared with other TLR4 ligands, we examined the effect of LPS, a commonly used TLR4 agonist, on APAN generation. LPS was able to induce APANs, but the magnitude of its induction was much lower than that with eCIRP stimulation. Treatment of BMDNs with LPS resulted in only a 2-fold increase in the APAN population (Supplemental Figure 1G). These findings support eCIRP as a potent TLR4 ligand driving APAN formation.

Figure 1 eCIRP generates APANs. (A) Human peripheral blood neutrophils (1 × 106/mL) were treated with eCIRP (recombinant mouse CIRP) for 4 hours. The frequency of APANs (CD66b+CXCR4+CD62LloCD40+CD86+) was assessed by flow cytometry. Data reflecting ≥3 experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by 1-way ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6/group. *P < 0.05 vs. PBS. (B and C) Mouse BMDNs (1 × 106/mL) were treated with eCIRP (recombinant mouse CIRP) for various (B) doses and (C) time. The frequency of APANs (Ly6G+CXCR4+CD62LloCD40+CD80+) was assessed by flow cytometry. Experiments were performed 3 times, and all data were analyzed. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by 1-way ANOVA and SNK test. n = 7–12/group. *P < 0.05 vs. PBS. (D) Mouse BMDNs (1 × 106/mL) were treated with IgG/anti-TLR4 Ab (1 μg/mL of each) 30 minutes before stimulation with eCIRP (1 μg/mL) for 12 hours, followed by the detection of APANs by flow cytometry. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by 1-way ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6/group. *P < 0.05 vs. PBS, #P <0.05 vs. eCIRP. (E) Mouse BMDNs (1 × 106/mL) collected from WT and TLR4–/– mice were treated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL) for 12 hours, followed by the detection of APANs by flow cytometry. Data reflecting ≥3 experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by 1-way ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6–12/group. *P < 0.001 vs. PBS/WT PBS; #P < 0.05 vs. eCIRP/WT eCIRP. (F–H) Sepsis was induced in WT and CIRP–/– mice by CLP. After 20 hours, the frequencies of APANs in Ly6G+ cells in the spleen, lungs, and blood were assessed by flow cytometry. Data reflecting ≥3 experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by 1-way ANOVA and SNK test. n = 5–11/group. *P < 0.05 vs. WT/CIRP–/– sham; #P < 0.05 vs. WT CLP. (I and J) Blood samples were collected from patients with sepsis and healthy individuals. Flow cytometry was used to determine the (I) frequency and (J) numbers of APANs (CD66b+CXCR4+CD62LloCD40+CD86+). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 4/group. *P < 0.05 vs. healthy individuals.

eCIRP-mediated induction of APANs was abrogated by TLR4-neutralizing Ab and in BMDNs from TLR4–/– mice (Figure 1, D and E), indicating that eCIRP induces APAN expansion via TLR4 activation. In WT mice, APANs were significantly expanded in the spleen, lungs, and blood of septic mice compared with sham mice (Figure 1, F–H). However, in CIRP–/– septic mice, we found that the frequency of APANs in the spleen, lungs, and blood was significantly decreased (Figure 1, F–H), further supporting eCIRP’s role in the induction of APANs in sepsis. These results indicate that eCIRP generates APANs in sepsis via TLR4.

Previously, we identified increased levels of eCIRP in the serum of patients with sepsis (9, 20). To establish the presence of APANs in humans, we examined human blood samples from patients with sepsis (Supplemental Table 1) and individuals in the healthy control group. Our findings indicated a significant increase in the percentage and number of APANs in the blood of patients with sepsis as compared with that in individuals in the control group (Figure 1, I and J). These data indicate that sepsis causes an increase in APANs in both mice and in humans.

APANs constitute a phenotypically distinct neutrophil population. To further characterize eCIRP-induced APANs, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) on mouse BMDNs treated in vitro with PBS (as control) or eCIRP, processed via the 10× Genomics scRNA-Seq pipeline (Figure 2A). After quality control and filtering out nonneutrophils (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D), a distinct unsupervised cluster of APANs defined by coexpression of Cd74 and Cxcr4, as well as induction by eCIRP stimulation, could be identified (Figure 2, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2E). As shown in Figure 2D, Cd74- and Cxcr4-coexpressing cells were concentrated at the location corresponding to cluster 15 (shown in Figure 2, B and C). In addition, cluster 15 was clearly expanded after eCIRP stimulation (Figure 2, B and C and Supplemental Figure 2E). Thus, we identified cluster 15 as APANs. Next, we compared APANs with reference murine neutrophil transcriptomes available in the ImmGen database (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2F). The reference mouse neutrophil transcriptomes consisted of unstimulated circulating neutrophils (GN), neutrophils from arthritic mice (Arth), and activated peritoneal neutrophils stimulated in vivo with thioglycolate (Thio) or uric acid (UrAc) (21). APANs expressed Cd80 and Il12a at the highest levels among the neutrophil references (Figure 2F). Cd86 levels were relatively higher in APANs, Thio, and UrAc and lower in Arth and GN (Figure 2F). The relatively high expression of Cd86 not only in APANs but also in Thio and UrAc suggests that some of the costimulatory molecules of APCs are also upregulated by other forms of neutrophil activation. Nonetheless, all the costimulatory markers listed here were higher in APANs compared with GN, supporting their antigen-presenting phenotype.

Figure 2 APANs constitute a phenotypically distinct neutrophil population. (A) After magnetic cell sorting purification, BMDNs (1 × 106) were treated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL) for 2 hours and the cells were then processed through the 10× Genomics scRNA-Seq pipeline (i.e., barcoding and cDNA library preparation) for sequencing. (B and C) UMAP plot showing the results of postfiltering unsupervised random forest classification of (B) resting (PBS) and (C) eCIRP-stimulated BMDNs. (D) Cluster 15 had the highest coexpression of Cd74 and Cxcr4. (E) UMAP plot reclustered using the ImmGen transcriptomes of mouse blood neutrophils (GN), neutrophils from arthritic mice (Arth), and peritoneal neutrophils stimulated in vivo with thioglycolate (Thio) or uric acid (UrAc). (F) Violin plots showing differential expression of key APAN marker genes across different neutrophil transcriptomes.

APANs produce increased levels of IL-12 in vitro and in vivo. IL-12 is a cytokine produced by APCs during antigen presentation that promotes type-1 Th1 cells. After 12 hours of stimulation with eCIRP, APANs contained a significantly higher amount of intracytoplasmic IL-12 compared with nAPANs and naAPNs (Figure 3, A and B). We also sorted APANs, nAPANs, and naAPNs from the eCIRP-stimulated BMDNs and assessed the mRNA expression of IL-12a and IL-12b by qPCR. Like the IL-12 protein expression data, both IL-12a and IL-12b mRNA levels were significantly increased in APANs compared with nAPANs and naAPNs (Figure 3, C and D). Next, we cocultured with CD4+ T cells isolated from OT-II transgenic mice with APANs, nAPANs, and naAPNs preloaded with an MHC-II–restricted OVA peptide epitope and found that APANs produced significantly higher levels of IL-12 compared with nAPANs and naAPNs (Figure 3E). Naive mice injected with eCIRP generated significantly more IL-12–producing neutrophils, of which nearly 60% were APANs (Figure 3, F and G). Similarly, septic mice adoptively transferred APANs had significantly higher serum levels of IL-12 compared with septic mice injected PBS or nAPANs (Figure 3H). These data demonstrate that APANs release IL-12 during cognate antigen presentation to CD4+ T cells in sepsis.

Figure 3 APANs produce high levels of IL-12. (A and B) BMDNs (1 × 106) were treated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL) and brefeldin A (5 μg/ml). After 12 hours of stimulation with eCIRP, IL-12 expression in nAPANs (Ly6G+CXCR4–CD40–CD80–), naAPNs (Ly6G+CXCR4–CD40+CD80+), and APANs (Ly6G+CXCR4+CD62LloCD40+CD80+) was determined by flow cytometry. Data reflecting 3 experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 7/group. *P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN, #P < 0.05 vs. naAPN. (C and D) BMDNs (1 × 107) were stimulated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL/106 BMDNs) for 6 hours, and nAPANs, naAPNs, and APANs were sorted by flow cytometry. (C) IL12a and (D) IL12b mRNA was determined by real-time PCR. Data reflecting ≥3 experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 6/group. *P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN, P < 0.05 vs. naAPN. (E) BMDNs (1 × 107) were stimulated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL/106 BMDNs) for 6 hours, and nAPANs, naAPNs, and APANs sorted by flow cytometry were cocultured with CD4+ T cells (1:1 ratio) for 12 hours. IL-12p70 levels in the culture supernatants were assessed by ELISA. Data from ≥3 experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 5–6/group. *P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN without T cells, #P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN with T cells, †P < 0.05 vs. naAPN with T cells. (F and G) Mice were injected with eCIRP (5 mg/kg, i.v.), and 4 hours later, the frequencies of IL-12+ cells, PMNs, and APANs were assessed by flow cytometry. (F) Frequency of IL-12+ neutrophils and (G) of APANs in IL-12+ cells are shown. Data reflecting ≥3 experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 6/group. *P < 0.05 vs. PBS. (H) nAPANs or APANs (1 × 106) FACS-sorted from mouse BMDNs stimulated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL for 6 hours) were i.v. injected into mice immediately after CLP. 20 hours after CLP, the serum levels of IL-12p70 were assessed by ELISA. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 3/group. *P < 0.05 vs. sham, #P < 0.05 vs. PBS+CLP, †P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN+CLP. Data were compared by 1-way ANOVA and SNK test.

APANs promote CD4+ T cell proliferation, Th1 polarization, and IFN-γ release. Neutrophils have been shown to interact with lymphocytes both at the site of inflammation and in secondary lymphoid organs (22, 23). To elucidate how APANs interact with CD4+ T cells, we first evaluated their colocalization by immunostaining. APANs and CD4+ T cells were present in direct contact in the marginal zones of the spleen of septic mice (Figure 4, A and B). We next stimulated BMDNs with eCIRP and sorted APANs and nAPANs. We also isolated mouse splenic macrophages to serve as professional APC+ controls. We then cocultured each of these cells with CD4+ T cells isolated from OT-II transgenic mice preloaded with an MHC-II–restricted OVA peptide epitope. While all cells promoted CD4+ T cell proliferation, APANs induced significantly more CD4+ T cell proliferation than nAPANs, although less than professional APCs (Figure 4, C and D). The same results were observed when we restricted the analysis to activated CD4+ T cells (CD4+CD25+) (Figure 4, C and E). Compared with nAPANs and APCs, APANs were particularly effective in inducing IFN-γ–producing Th1 cells (Figure 4, F and G). APANs were also similar to APCs and significantly better than nAPANs at inducing IL-4– and IL-17–producing Th2 and Th17 cells, respectively (Figure 4, F and G). In the presence of IgG control, CD4+ T cells cocultured with APANs released significantly more IFN-γ than when cocultured with nAPANs or APCs, and IL-12–neutralizing Ab completely abrogated the release of APAN-induced IFN-γ (Figure 4H). These results demonstrate that APANs promote CD4+ T cell proliferation as well as Th1 differentiation and IFN-γ release via IL-12.

Figure 4 APANs promote CD4+ T cell proliferation and IFN-γ release. (A and B) Spleen tissue sections from WT septic mice (20-hour CLP) were stained with anti-Ly6G, CXCR4, CD86, and CD4 Abs. Representative images of immunohistochemical stains of spleen are shown. Original magnification, ×20 (A); ×200 (B). Scale bar: 50 μm (A); 5 μm (B). (C–E) WT mouse BMDNs (1 × 107) were stimulated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL/106 cells) for 6 hours. FACS-purified APANs, nAPANs, and naive splenic F4/80+ macrophage as antigen-presenting cell (APC) controls (1 × 105) were cocultured with splenic CD4+ T cells (1 × 105) isolated from naive OT-II transgenic mice. After 72 hours, the cells were stained with anti-CD4, and CD25 Ab, and CSFE dye. The proliferation of (C and D) total CD4+ T cells or (C and E) CD4+CD25+ T cells was assessed. (C) Representative flow cytometry gating of the CD4+ T cell proliferation. (D and E) Frequency of total CD4+ T cell or CD4+CD25+ T cell proliferation. Data reflecting ≥3 independent experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by 1-way ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6/group. *P < 0.05 vs. CD4+ T cells only, #P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN+CD4+ T cells. (F and G) APANs, nAPANs, or APCs (1 × 105) were cocultured with OT-II transgenic mouse splenic CD4+ T cells (1 × 105), and, 24 hours later, IFN-γ, IL-4, and IL-17 culture supernatant levels were determined by ELISA. Data reflecting ≥3 independent experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6. *P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN, #P < 0.05 vs. APC. (H) APANs, nAPANs, or APCs (1 × 105) were cocultured with OT-II mouse splenic CD4+ T cells (1 × 105) in the presence of IgG or IL-12– neutralizing Ab. At 24 hours later, IFN-γ culture supernatant levels were determined by ELISA. Data reflecting ≥3 independent experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6–12/group. *P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN, #P < 0.05 vs. APC, †P < 0.05 vs. APAN+IgG.

We found that APANs produced higher levels of IL-12 than nAPANs and naAPNs (Figure 3, A–D), findings that support those of previous studies identifying IL-12 as a potential driver of Th1 differentiation (24). We noticed that some of the CD4+ T cells exposed to APANs had positive intracytoplasmic staining for IL-4 and IL-17 (Figure 4, F and G). To further explore this, we examined the expression of IL-4 (a cytokine involved in Th2 differentiation) and IL-21 (a cytokine for Th17 differentiation) in the APAN population using our scRNA-Seq data. Our analysis, as shown in Supplemental Figure 2, G and H, revealed no upregulation of these cytokines (no reads were detected to these genes) in the APAN cluster.

CD4+ T cell and APAN interaction leads to increased NET formation via IFN-γ. To evaluate the effects of the CD4+ T cell and APAN interaction on neutrophils, we cocultured OVA peptide-loaded nAPANs, naAPNs, and APANs with CD4+ T cells from OT-II transgenic mice and assessed NET formation. In the presence of IgG control and CD4+ T cells, APANs increased NET formation by 87% compared with APAN cultures without CD4+ T cells (Figure 5A), indicating that CD4+ T cells play a critical role in APAN-induced NET formation. Interestingly, IL-12–neutralizing Ab significantly diminished APAN-induced NET formation compared with IgG control (Figure 5A). Because APAN-released IL-12 induced IFN-γ production by CD4+ T cells (Figure 4H), we focused on IFN-γ’s effect on APANs. Indeed, APANs expressed significantly higher mRNA and surface protein levels of IFN-γ receptor (IFN-γR) compared with nAPANs and naAPNs (Figure 5, B and C). To further elucidate IFN-γ’s role in NET formation, we stimulated BMDNs with recombinant mouse IFN-γ (rmIFN-γ), eCIRP, or rmIFN-γ plus eCIRP. Surprisingly, we found that BMDNs stimulated with IFN-γ plus eCIRP produced more NET-like structures (Figure 5D, as indicated by the arrowheads), compared with those treated with eCIRP alone. To quantitate NETs, we also assessed NETs by flow cytometry and ELISA, which showed a significant increase in NET formation in BMDNs stimulated with IFN-γ plus eCIRP compared with only IFN-γ or only eCIRP (Figure 5, E and F). We further confirmed this finding in human peripheral blood neutrophils. Human peripheral blood neutrophils stimulated with eCIRP and recombinant human IFN-γ (rhIFN-γ) in combination showed a significant increase in the NET formation compared with only IFN-γ or only eCIRP (Figure 5G). These data show that APAN-stimulated CD4+ T cells increase NET formation via IFN-γ in the presence of eCIRP.

Figure 5 APAN-activated CD4+ T cells promote NET formation via IFN-γ. (A) BMDNs (1 × 107) were stimulated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL/106 cells) for 6 hours. FACS-isolated APANs, nAPANs, and naAPNs (1 × 106 cells/mL) were cultured with or without mouse splenic CD4+ T cells (1 × 106 cells/mL) in 48-well plates (200 μL, final volume) in the presence of IgG or IFN-γ–neutralizing Ab. After 4 hours, culture supernatant NETs were assessed by ELISA. Data reflecting ≥3 independent experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6–15/group. *P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN only, #P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN+CD4+ T cells, †P < 0.05 vs. APAN+CD4+ T cells+IgG. (B) The mRNA expression of IFN-γR in APANs, nAPANs, and naAPNs was assessed by real-time qPCR. (C) APANs, nAPANs, naAPNs were stained with anti–IFN-γR Ab and then assessed IFN-γR expression by flow cytometry. Data reflecting ≥3 independent experiments are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6–12/group. *P < 0.05 vs. nAPAN, #P < 0.05 vs. naAPN. (D–F) Mouse BMDNs (1 × 106 cells/mL) were stimulated with IFN-γ (10 ng/mL) with or without eCIRP (1 μg/mL) and, 4 hours later, assessed for NET formation using 3 methods: (D) fluorescent microscopy by staining the cells with Sytox Green, where the white arrows indicate the NET-like structures (original magnification, ×200 [rows 1 and 2]; ×400 [row 3]; scale bar: 200 μm [rows 1 and 2]; 100 μm [row 3]) (n = 6–9/group); (E) flow cytometry by staining unpermeabilized cell for myeloperoxidase (MPO) and citH3 Ab (n = 9–11/group); and (F) ELISA using neutrophil elastase (NE) and anti-dsDNA Ab (n = 6/group). (G) Isolated human neutrophils (1 × 106 cells/mL) were stimulated with IFN-γ (10 ng/mL) with and without eCIRP (1 μg/mL), and, 4 hours later, NET formation was assessed by flow cytometry by staining unpermeabilized neutrophils with anti-human MPO and citH3 Ab. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM and compared by 1-way ANOVA and SNK test. n = 6/group. *P < 0.05 vs. PBS, #P < 0.05 vs. eCIRP.

APANs worsen inflammation, lung injury, and survival in sepsis. To determine how APANs affect inflammation and tissue injury in sepsis, we adoptively transferred APANs or nAPANs to mice at the time of cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) induction and collected blood and lungs 20 hours later (Figure 6A). Compared with PBS- or nAPAN-injected septic mice, APAN-injected septic mice had significantly higher serum levels of hepatic and cell injury markers (ALT, AST, and LDH) and proinflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-6), as well as increased lung TNF-α, IL-6, and KC mRNA expression (Figure 6, B–I). The lungs of APAN-injected septic mice exhibited increased alveolar congestion, proteinaceous debris, interstitial and alveolar neutrophil infiltration, alveolar hemorrhage, and damage to epithelial architecture (Figure 6, J and K). To evaluate the extent of pulmonary edema following sepsis, we measured the wet weight of the lungs and body weight (BW). Our findings demonstrated that while the wet lung weight–to-BW ratio was slightly higher in sepsis mice than in sham mice, there was a significant increase in this ratio among sepsis mice receiving APANs compared with those receiving PBS or nAPANs (Figure 6L). This indicates that APANs can worsen pulmonary edema during sepsis. Importantly, compared with PBS- and nAPAN-injected septic mice, APAN-injected septic mice had significantly decreased 10-day survival after CLP (Figure 6M). To determine the isolated, direct effects of APAN, in a pilot study, we subjected neutropenic mice (PMNDTR mice) adoptively transferred with either APANs or nAPANs to an attenuated model of sepsis (otherwise, the neutropenic mice died). Following the induction of neutropenia, we observed a significant reduction in neutrophil and white blood cell counts in the PMNDTR mice, as compared with WT mice (Supplemental Table 2). Compared with PBS- or nAPAN-injected septic neutropenic mice, we found that APAN-injected septic neutropenic mice had significantly higher serum levels of ALT, AST, LDH, TNF-α, and IL-6, as well as increased lung TNF-α, IL-6, and MIP-2 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 3). Thus, APANs aggravate sepsis by worsening inflammation, leading to more severe lung injury and culminating in decreased survival.