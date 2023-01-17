The kynurenine pathway implicated in patient delirium: possible indications for indoleamine 2,3 dioxygenase inhibitors

Tryptophan (Trp) is an essential amino acid that can be metabolized into melatonin, which facilitates the sleep-wake cycle, and serotonin, which is essential for regulating mood. In addition, Trp has long been known to play a role in immune regulation via its metabolism along the immunosuppressive kynurenine (Kyn) pathway (KP). Specifically, the KP leads to the downstream production of immunosuppressive 3-hydroxykynurenine (3-HK), 3-hydroxyanthranilic acid (3-HAA), and quinolinic acid (QA) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Trp metabolism and the KP associate with delirium. Trp can be metabolized into melatonin, serotonin, and Kyn. While the KP plays a role in suppressing the immune system, the QA metabolite also shows evidence of direct neurotoxicity. Both Trp metabolism and KP mechanisms may account for the cognitive impairment that associates with various conditions, including hospitalized delirium (4). Modulating the KP via IDO or TDO inhibition may mitigate negative neurocognitive outcomes associated with a variety of conditions.

KP metabolites may also agonize or antagonize the N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor (NMDAR), which functions in memory encoding and cognition. Agonist binding can lead to excitotoxicity triggering neuronal death or receptor downregulation and diminishing signal transduction (1, 2). These interactions also compromise blood-brain barrier integrity (3). However, a full understanding of the factors facilitating specific effects remains elusive.

In this issue of the JCI, Watne et al. report the results of a multiinstitutional study of paired serum and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from 586 hospitalized patients with or without delirium. Subjects experiencing delirium had higher concentrations of QA and other products of KP activity (4). The authors proposed that systemic inflammation activates indoleamine 2,3 dioxygenase (IDO), which can be induced by interferon signaling and is expressed in a variety of cells, including those that reside in the brain. KP activity is also stimulated by tryptophan 2,3-dioxygenase (TDO), which is primarily expressed in the liver and is induced by glucocorticoids and glucagon. IDO and TDO enzyme activities promote the conversion of Trp down the immunoregulatory KP, theoretically leaving less available for metabolism in the melatonin and serotonin pathways, which are integral to sleep and mood, respectively. IDO and TDO enzyme activities increase Kyn levels, which can be measured in the CSF, a proxy indicator of intraparenchymal brain concentrations. Results showing a correlation of serum and CSF levels with the presence of delirium introduce the possibility of a readily accessible serum delirium biomarker (4).

Having only one analyzed time point limits interpretation of the Watne et al. study (4), thereby compromising assumptions about relationships between the kinetics of KP activity and delirium. Addressing this concern would require longitudinal assessments through multiple serum blood and CSF draws or the use of CNS-implanted microdialysis catheters or lumbar drains. However, it should be considered that these techniques may only roughly approximate concentrations in brain parenchyma. An additional limiting factor for interpreting the study results is that the findings were correlative and did not demonstrate causality. However, preclinical data have previously shown that IDO inhibitors and IDO deficiency in mice protect against cognitive dysfunction (5, 6). Previous work has additionally shown that the injection of QA in the brains of animals induces hyperactive behavior and impairs memory (7). Watne et al. (4) also report that the levels of CSF QA correlated with the neuronal damage marker neurofilament light chain. This result suggests the potential for longer term sequelae of episodic delirium (Figure 1).

Because IDO inhibitors are being extensively investigated in cancer patients, clinical trials that include delirium status assessments in the study design would likely address an important clinical need of determining an impact on cognitive function. The results from Watne et al. (4) also suggest that there is therapeutic potential for the use of IDO inhibition in various circumstances, including in the delirious patient population, for mitigation of sleep-wake cycle disturbances, for delaying neurodegenerative disorder progression, and for lessening neurologic damage and cognitive impairments from radiation therapy.