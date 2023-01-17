Cerebrospinal fluid quinolinic acid is strongly associated with delirium and mortality in hip-fracture patients

Demographics and clinical characteristics. We undertook a multicenter observational study enrolling 586 participants, with CSF and serum samples collected for metabolic studies. These participants were from 3 study cohorts (P values in text); key demographics and clinical characteristics are summarized in Figure 1 and Table 1. The hip-fracture patients were older and more often women (mean age: yr [SD] 81 [11], 32% male, 68% female) compared with the medical delirium patients (69 [12], 58% male, 42% female) and the cohort of cognitively unimpaired adults (73 [7], 55% male, 45% female) (both P < 0.001, for both t test and Pearson’s x2). Delirium occurred in 224 (49.8%) hip-fracture patients during the hospital stay. Of these, 113 had delirium before surgery (prevalent) and 108 after surgery (incident), while this information was missing for 3 patients. An additional 44 patients had subsyndromal delirium (SSD). Hip-fracture patients with delirium more often had prefracture cognitive impairment (Informant Questionnaire on Cognitive Decline in the Elderly [IQCODE] ≥ 3.44, 72% versus 19%; ref. 20), and more had severe systemic disease (American Society of Anesthesiologists [ASA] physical status score III–IV, 68% versus 39%; see Table 1 legend for explanation of ASA scores (21) compared with hip-fracture patients without delirium (both P < 0.001, Pearson’s x2).

Figure 1 Overview of study design and included patients. We undertook a multicenter observational study with 586 hospitalized patients and investigated associations between delirium and KP metabolites measured in CSF and serum by targeted metabolomics. We also explored associations between KP metabolites and markers of neuronal damage and 1-year mortality. Patients from 2009 to 2019 were included, and CSF samples were available from 450 hip-fracture patients (224 with and 226 without delirium), 24 participants from an independent cohort of patients with medical delirium, and 112 cognitively unimpaired adults scheduled for elective surgery under spinal anesthesia. Serum samples collected at the same time as CSF were available from 338 patients. Delirium was assessed daily according to DSM-5 criteria and based on a standardized procedure. See Supplemental Appendix.

Table 1 Study cohorts: demographic, and clinical aspects

KP metabolites and associations with delirium. Figure 2 lists the ORs for delirium in hip-fracture patients according to concentrations of serum and CSF KP metabolites (please also see Supplemental Table 1 for effect sizes). In unadjusted analyses, several KP metabolites in both serum and CSF were significantly associated with delirium. Importantly, only KP metabolites in the CSF remained significant after adjustment for age, sex, glomerular filtration rate (GFR), IQCODE, and ASA score. Although the KP metabolites were associated with sex, GFR, IQCODE, and ASA score, the effect sizes were most attenuated by age, which was the most important confounder (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Trp, KP metabolites, and delirium in the hip-fracture cohort. Unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression with delirium as the outcome in the hip-fracture cohort (224 with delirium and 182 without delirium; 44 with SSD excluded from analysis). Serum metabolites (A, n = 213) and CSF metabolites (B, n = 406) were both associated with delirium, although CSF metabolites (B) were in general more strongly associated with delirium and remained so in adjusted analyses. The strongest association was with CSF QA. Covariates were age, sex, renal function (GFR), ASA score (I–II versus III–IV), and IQCODE (≥ 3.44 versus < 3.44). Serum Trp was untransformed; CSF Trp, Kyn, HK, Pic, and QA were transformed using the inverse square root transformation. All other metabolites were log transformed. Following transformation, the metabolites were standardized to a mean of 0 and an SD of 1. Inverse square root transformations generally provide somewhat lower ORs than log transformations. *Q < 0.05; **Q < 0.001 (Q values are P values adjusted for multiple comparisons so that Q < 0.05 indicates significance after adjustment for multiple comparisons).

Of the KP metabolites, QA in CSF (CSF-QA) was most strongly associated with delirium (Supplemental Table 3 lists the adjusted logistic regression model including QA and the covariates). On the nmol/L scale, the effect declined with higher CSF-QA values (Figure 3). The median CSF-QA concentrations (Table 2) in cognitively unimpaired adults and hip-fracture patients without delirium were similar (39 and 41 nmol/L, respectively), but substantially higher in both patient groups with delirium (hip fracture, 69 nmol/L; medical delirium, 84 nmol/L). Despite a strong CSF/serum correlation, CSF-QA was a stronger predictor of delirium than serum QA (Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 3 QA concentrations in CSF and delirium. (A) The form of the effect size of the QA-delirium association using logistic regression is depicted on the nmol/L scale (n = 406, 224 with delirium and 182 without delirium, 44 with SSD excluded). The marginal predictions from logistic regression using transformed CSF-QA (B) have been back-transformed to the original scale of CSF-QA in nmol/L in unadjusted (red) and adjusted (green) analyses, with age, sex, GFR, ASA score (I–II versus III–IV), and IQCODE (≥3.44 versus <3.44) as covariates. In A, CSF-QA values greater than 500 nmol/L (n = 4) have been left out for illustrative purposes, but were included in the statistical analyses. In the background, one can see the highly skewed distribution that has been transformed to approximate normality (B). On the transformed scale (B), a 1 SD increase in CSF-QA gives an OR of 2.26 (unadjusted) and 1.79 (adjusted) for delirium (Figure 1). However, this is highly nonlinear on the nmol/L scale (A), where the per unit effect of CSF-QA on the probability (Pr) of delirium decreases incrementally as CSF-QA concentrations increase. This was confirmed using per 50 nmol/L and per 100 nmol/L quantitative cutoffs as predictors of delirium (data not shown).

Table 2 Study cohorts: metabolite concentrations

QA, other NMDAR agonists, and potential neurotoxicity. Experimental studies suggest that CSF concentrations of QA above 100 nmol/L over time are associated with neurotoxicity and concentrations above 300 nmol/L are associated with acute neurotoxicity (22). The proportion of patients with such high QA concentrations was substantially larger in those with delirium, most notably in patients with medical delirium (Figure 4A). In comparison, concentrations of the endogenous NMDAR agonists glutamate and aspartate in CSF did not differ depending on delirium status in patients with hip fracture (Figure 4B). Of all the KP metabolites in serum and CSF, CSF-QA was most strongly associated with neuronal injury, as measured by NfL (Supplemental Table 5), and this finding remained following adjusted analyses (Figure 4C, with the QA association on transformed scale and Figure 4D on the original scale). The CSF-QA NfL association was strongest in patients with dementia (IQCODE ≥3.44, Figure 4E) and comorbidity (ASA III–IV, Figure 4F).

Figure 4 QA, NMDAR agonists, and potential neurotoxicity. Potentially neurotoxic concentrations of CSF-QA, although observed in a minority of delirium patients, were much more frequent in delirium (A). Glutamate and aspartate, like QA, stimulate the NMDAR. Although there was no significant difference in CSF glutamate and aspartate concentrations in hip-fracture patients by delirium presence, the overall tendency was for the highest concentrations to occur in cognitively unimpaired adults and the lowest concentrations in medical delirium (B). QA was significantly associated with the neuronal injury marker NfL in hip-fracture patients using standardized linear regression (C and D), also adjusted for age, sex, renal function, and cognitive impairment (IQCODE ≥ 3.44), ASA score (I–II versus III–IV), and delirium status (standardized linear regression with an interaction). Data shown in A and B included 406 hip-fracture patients (excluding SSD), 112 cognitively unimpaired adults, and 24 patients with medical delirium. Data shown in C–F included all hip-fracture patients (SSD patients classified as not delirium in adjusted analyses). However, 16 cases did not have NfL measured, and thus, there were 434 patients with hip fracture in this analysis (not excluding SSD cases). The association between QA and NfL was stronger in patients with cognitive impairment (E) and high ASA scores (F).

KP metabolites and 1-year mortality following hip fracture. Among the 450 hip-fracture patients, there were 99 (22%) deaths the first year after surgery. In univariate analyses, several KP metabolites in CSF and serum were strongly associated with mortality (Supplemental Table 6). As with the association with NfL, CSF-QA was again the KP metabolite most strongly associated with mortality (Gini coefficient [GC] 0.48 indicates a strong association; Supplemental Tables 6–8). Figure 5A displays the Kaplan-Meier survival function of QA ≥ 100 nmol/L (HR of 4.35 [2.93, 6.45]; P < 0.001). The hazard for death was highest in the initial period following hip fracture (Figure 5B). Compared with univariate analyses (standardized survival: Figure 5C, HR: 2.37 [1.87, 3.01]), CSF-QA was attenuated in adjusted analysis (standardized survival: Figure 5D, HR: 1.76 [1.32, 2.33]) (both P < 0.001).

Figure 5 CSF-QA and 1-year survival in patients with hip fracture. Using a cutoff of 100 nmol/L, there was a clear survival benefit to patients with lower QA concentrations in univariate analyses (A) where the hazard for death was the highest in the initial period following the hip fracture (B) S(t), survival function. In unadjusted analyses, a 1 SD change in CSF-QA on the transformed scale resulted in a reduction in survival as illustrated in C (hazard ratio of 2.37); this was somewhat attenuated in adjusted analyses as illustrated in D (hazard ratio of 1.76). Of note, back-transforming the mean of QA to nmol/L results in 48.8 nmol/L, where –1 SD is 25.7 and +1 SD is 126.0. Kaplan-Meier curve in A and HR with 95% CI from Cox regression. B–D were estimated using a standardized parametric survival analysis where the baseline hazard was estimated using restricted cubic splines. n = 450; 99 events.

Post hoc analyses. Gaussian network models illustrating the relatedness of the KP metabolites by way of partial correlations revealed that serum and CSF KP metabolites were highly connected, particularly Kyn, QA, and Pic (Supplemental Figure 4). Following exploratory network analyses, no significant difference was found in network structure according to the presence of delirium (Supplemental Figure 4). However, the network structure visualizing the interrelations between the KP metabolites in CSF was significantly different from that in serum (Supplemental Figure 5). We also assessed whether the KP metabolites were more or less associated with the clinical presentation of delirium (i.e., subsyndromal, incident, or prevalent). CSF-QA was increasingly more strongly associated with delirium, moving from subsyndromal to incident and prevalent delirium (Supplemental Figure 2). Further, CSF KP metabolites, QA, and KTR were nonsignificantly more strongly associated with delirium in the absence of dementia (IQCODE < 3.44, Supplemental Figure 3).