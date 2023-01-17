Immunotherapy-induced neutralizing antibodies disrupt allergen binding and sustain allergen tolerance in peanut allergy

Peanut OIT trial. Peripheral blood was obtained from peanut-allergic participants enrolled in 2 clinical trials of peanut OIT. The first was a phase I/II open-label, randomized trial of peanut OIT (NCT01324401), with 30 peanut-allergic participants, aged 7–21 years, who had a clinical history of reaction to peanut within 1 hour of ingestion and either a positive skin-prick test (>8 mm wheal) or elevated peanut-specific IgE levels (CAP fluorescence enzyme immunoassay [FEIA] >10 kU/L; ImmunoCAP, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Participants were randomized for active treatment (peanut flour) or placebo (roasted oat flour) at a 3:1 ratio, with placebo-treated patients crossing into the active treatment arm after 6 months. The second clinical trial was a phase I/II, double-blind, placebo-controlled interventional study of peanut OIT (NCT01750879) with 40 peanut-allergic participants aged 12–55 years, who had a positive skin-prick test for peanut, a peanut-specific serum IgE level above 0.35 kU/L, a positive Ara h 2 IgE level above 0.35 kU/L, and a reaction to less than 443 mg peanut protein during the first double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenge. Participants were randomized to receive either active treatment (peanut flour) or placebo (roasted oat flour) at a 3:1 ratio.

In the active arm of both clinical trials, the participants underwent OIT, as previously described (13), and completed 3 months of a daily maintenance dose of 4 g, followed by an oral food challenge. After OIT, the participants avoided the allergen for either 1 or 3 months (first and second trials, respectively), followed by a second challenge. To characterize sustained or transient responses, we compared the change in the amount of peanut tolerated in the 2 challenges. In a sustained response, the amount of peanut tolerated remained the same compared with a transient response if the amount of peanut tolerated decreased.

Specific Ig measurement. Peanut- and antigen-specific Ig levels in plasma from peripheral blood of participants undergoing OIT was measured using a Phadia ImmunoCAP 1000 instrument (Phadia AB) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Whole blood direct basophil activation. Direct basophil activation was performed ex vivo, as previously described (13), using peripheral blood from participants undergoing peanut OIT. Briefly, using the Flow CAST assay, 50 μL fresh blood was stimulated with native Ara h 2 with a 5-fold dose response (Buhlmann Laboratories) and then stained with fluorescent anti-CCR3 and anti-CD3 antibodies, according to the manufacturer’s protocol for assessment by flow cytometry. Flow cytometric data were processed using a previously described pipeline with Bioconductor tools in R software (51). Activated basophils were identified as SSCloCCR3+CD63hi. The CD63 cutoff was based on the medium control for each experiment. Data were analyzed using R, version 3.2.1, and GraphPad Prism, version 9.3.1 (GraphPad Software).

Identification of Ara h 2–specific circulating B cells. PBMCs were isolated by density-gradient centrifugation (Ficoll-Paque Plus, GE Healthcare) and cryopreserved in FBS with 10% DMSO. After the study outcomes were assessed, PBMCs (10 × 106 to 25 × 106 cells per sample) were thawed and washed with PBS. Ara h 2–specific B cells were selected by flow cytometry using a fluorescent natural Ara h 2–Alexa Fluor 488 multimer, as previously described (7), using CD3-APC (eBioscience, clone OKT3), CD14-APC (eBioscience, clone 61D3), CD16-APC (eBioscience, clone CB16), CD19-APC-Cy7 (BD Biosciences, clone SJ25C1), CD27-PE (BD Pharmingen, clone M-T271), CD38–Violet 421 (BD Biosciences, clone HIT2), and IgM-PE-Cy5 (BD Pharmingen, clone G20-127). Single Ara h 2–specific B cells, identified as Ara h 2+CD3–CD14–CD16–CD19+CD27+ B cells, were index sorted into individual wells in a 96-well plate by FACS (Aria II or Fortessa, BD Biosciences) and stored at –80°C for single-cell B cell receptor (BCR) amplification. Data were analyzed using FlowJo software, version 8.8.7 (Tree Star).

Single-cell Ig gene amplification. We conducted a previously described nested reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) protocol (7). Briefly, cells underwent heat lysis followed by amplification with random hexamers, before RT (SuperScript III Reverse Transcriptase, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Using 2 nested PCRs, heavy and light chains were amplified using a modified primer set, as previously published (7). Gel electrophoresis was performed to detect PCR products. Successfully amplified products were Sanger sequenced (GENEWIZ) using the second nested PCR primers. Consensus sequences combining both the forward and reverse sequences were determined using pairwise alignment in Geneious, version 11.1 (Biomatters). These sequences were then analyzed using IMGT/V-BLAST (52, 53) to identify germline V, D, and J sequences with the highest identity and CDR3 amino acid sequences.

Recombinant antibody cloning and production. Seventy-four paired heavy and light chains were selected after sequencing as previously described for recombinant antibody cloning (7). Briefly, restriction sites were added to purified PCR products (QIAquick PCR purification, QIAGEN) before digestion with AgeI, BsiWI, Sall, and XhoI (New England BioLabs) for preparation for ligation with linearized vectors containing human IgG1, κ, or λ constant domains, respectively (gift from Michel Nussenzweig (The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA). Competent E. coli NEB5α bacteria (New England BioLabs) were transformed, followed by selection on Luria Broth (LB) (Miller) agar plates with 100 μg/mL ampicillin. Ampicillin-resistant clones were selected and screened for vector insertion with colony PCR using forward and reverse primers (19) followed by gel electrophoresis of PCR products. Sanger sequencing of plasmid DNA was validated by alignment to previous single-cell heavy and light chains (Geneious). Plasmid DNA (25 ng) from selected heavy and light chains were transfected into HEK293 T cells (ATCC, CRL-3216) using GenJet In Vitro DNA Transfection Reagent (SignaGen) or jetPRIME versatile DNA/siRNA transfection reagent (Polyplus). Supernatants were harvested from cells after culturing for 3 days with GenJet or for 2 days with jetPRIME at 37°C with 5% CO 2 in serum-free HL-1 media (Lonza) supplemented with penicillin/streptomycin and 8 mM GlutaMAX (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Ara h 2 specificity of recombinant antibodies was validated using commercial ImmunoCAP assays (Phadia) and/or BLI assays.

Ara h 2 sequential peptide microarray. Peptide microarrays were created using 15-mer linear synthetic peptides overlapping by 8 amino acids of the Ara h 2.0201 isoform immobilized on a microarray slide (PepStar, JPT Peptide Technologies). Full-length human IgG, human IgE, and mouse IgG were coimmobilized on the microarray slides as controls. After blocking (Superblock TBS T20, Pierce International), mAbs were diluted to 0.2 μg/mL and incubated on the slides for 1 hour at 30°C. A secondary Alexa Fluor 647 fluorescence-labeled anti–human IgG antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch) at 1 μg/mL was then incubated for 1 hour at 30°C. Before each step and after secondary antibody incubation, the slides were washed with 50 mM TBS-buffer with 0.1% Tween-20, pH 7.2. The slides were scanned using a high-resolution laser scanner (Axon Genepix Scanner 4300, Molecular Devices) at 635 nm to obtain fluorescence intensity profiles for quantification by GenePix Pro 7 (Molecular Devices).

BLI assays. All BLI assays were performed on an Octet K2 or R2 Protein Analysis System (Sartorius). All assays were run at a plate temperature of 30°C and a shaking speed of 1,000 rpm unless otherwise noted. mAbs were diluted in kinetics buffer (Dulbecco’s PBS [DPBS] plus 1% [w/v] BSA plus 0.02% [v/v] Tween-20; Amresco) into a black flat-bottomed, 96-well plate (Greiner Bio-One). Sensors were regenerated at most 10 times with a 30-second cycle of regeneration in glycine 1.5 pH (Bio-Rad) and neutralization in kinetics buffer. All analysis was performed using Octet Analysis Studio Software, version 12.2 (Sartorius).

Purified mAbs were quantified using anti–human Fab-CH1 (FAB2G) biosensors (Sartorius). To create a standard curve for concentration calculation, a 3-fold serial dilution to 8 dilutions was repeated in triplicate using a commercially available IgG1 antibody (R&D Biosystems) in DPBS buffer (Corning). Response (nm) was measured after 1:1 curve fitting.

mAbs were measured by BLI after loading biotinylated native Ara h 2 ( 0.5 μg/mL in kinetics buffer, Indoor Biotechnologies) on streptavidin sensors (Sartorius) for 100 seconds. To determine the ideal binding concentration of mAbs, we performed binding curves on 12 purified, undiluted antibodies that were diluted 3-fold for an 8-series dilution. Each experiment included a reference sensor to normalize for any measurement drift and a reference well to account for any nonspecific binding. Affinities were measured using a minimum of 4 curves with a reference well, with a χ2 value of less than 3 and an R2 value of greater than 0.95. Affinities were similar using BLI and surface plasmon resonance (SPR).

To identify additional antibodies that recognize sequential epitopes, biotinylated peptides were loaded on streptavidin sensors (Sartorius) for BLI. These biotinylated peptides were labeled with biotin and a hydrophilic linker (TTDS) on the N-terminus (BioTides, JPT Peptide Technologies). We loaded sensors with the peptides diluted to 0.5 μg/mL in kinetics buffer for 25 seconds. mAbs were then introduced for 150 seconds, and binding was measured by the response (nm).

Epitope binning of mAbs was performed using an in tandem assay on BLI to measure the response of secondary antibody binding after saturation of the primary antibody. Primary mAbs were diluted to 10 μg/mL and secondary mAbs to 5 μg/mL in kinetics buffer. Streptavidin sensors (Sartorius) were loaded with biotinylated natural Ara h 2 (Indoor Biotechnologies) at 0.5 μg/mL for 100 seconds. Primary antibodies were then loaded for 150–500 seconds, and after a 60-second baseline step, secondary antibodies were loaded for 150–300 seconds. Antibody binding was measured by the response (nm). Secondary antibodies were grouped into a separate epitope if binding was 0.16 nm or higher (≥4 times the SD of nonbinding antibodies). Analysis was performed using Octet Analysis Studio Software, version 12.2, and GraphPad Prism, version 9.3.1.

mAb binding to chimeric 2S-albumins. Recombinant 2S-albumins, Ara h 2.01, and Ara h 6 were produced using the expression of synthetic genes as previously described (24). The variant rAra h 2.Δ was obtained by replacing the sequence GRDPYSPOHSQDPYSPOHSP of Ara h 2.0201 by the dipeptide DS occurring in Ara h 6 and was previously validated in its ability to induce degranulation of peanut allergy serum–sensitized effector cell assays (24).

Competitive inhibition assays to measure binding of biotinylated 2S albumins to Ara h 2 mAbs were performed as previously described (24). Briefly, plates were coated with a mouse anti–human IgG1-Fc-CH2 mAb (Bio-Rad Laboratories, clone NL-16), followed by binding of 50 μL purified antibody (0.5–10 ng/mL) during an overnight incubation at 4°C. Subsequently, 25 μL of increasing concentrations of recombinant chimera ranging from 3.2 pM to 100 nM were added and incubated for 4 hours at room temperature, followed by addition of neutravidin labeled with AChE (2 EU/mL). Washes were performed between each step using 0.05% Tween-20 in 25 mM phosphate buffer at pH 7.4. The buffer (0.1% BSA, 0.15M NaCl, 0.01% sodium azide in 0.1 M phosphate buffer at pH 7.4) for dilutions of mAbs, biotinylated tracers, and inhibitors was also used to saturate the plate. Binding inhibition is represented as B/B0 to represent the amount of the labeled tracer in the presence of the inhibitor.

Recombinant Ara h 2 production for crystallography. Ara h 2.0101 (31–160) was fused with an N-terminal 6His-thioredoxin tag and a TEV cleavage site to create a gene construct called HisTRX(TEV)A2 that was bacterially expressed and purified. HisTRX(TEV)A2 was subcloned into pET32b with the NdeI and EcoRI restriction sites, followed by transformation into E. coli Origami B cells and plated onto LB agar plates containing antibiotics (100 μg/mL ampicillin, 50 μg/mL kanamycin, and 12.5 μg/mL tetracycline). A glycerol stock was prepared and inoculated into 25 mL Luria broth containing the antibiotics for overnight culture, which was transferred into 1 L Terrific broth with the same antibiotics. Cells were grown at 37°C until the OD 600 reached 0.6 when 500 μM Isopropyl-β-d-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG) was added to induce protein expression, and cells were incubated overnight at 18°C. Cells were harvested by centrifugation at 4,000g for 15 minutes, and the pellet was lysed by sonication in the resuspension buffer (500 mM NaCl in 25 mM Tris at pH 8.0). The soluble fraction was separated by centrifugation at 47,900g and loaded onto 5 mL Ni-NTA in a batch at 4°C. The resin was washed with the buffer 3 times, followed by batch elution with resuspension buffer containing 400 mM imidazole. Concentrated protein was loaded onto Superdex 200 26/60 equilibrated with resuspension buffer (500 mM NaCl in 25 mM Tris at pH 8.0) and the peak fractions, and kept at –80°C until use.

Recombinant antibody expression for crystallography. Heavy and light chain antibody plasmids (13T1 and 22S1) were prepared using the QIAGEN Plasmid Plus Giga Kit as described in the manufacturer’s manual. Recombinant antibodies were expressed using the ExpiCHO expression system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with the Max titer protocol. ExpiCHO-S cells (500 mL, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were prepared in ExpiCHO expression media as a suspension culture using Thomson Optimum Growth flasks with 8% CO 2 and 80% humidity at 37°C while shaking at 130 rpm at a density of 6 × 106 cells/mL. Equal amounts (0.5 mg each) of heavy and light chain vectors were added into the final 20 mL OptiPRO SFM media and incubated for 5 minutes at room temperature. ExpiFectamine (1.6 mL) was added to 18.4 mL OptiPRO SFM media and incubated for 5 minutes at room temperature. These 2 media containing DNAs and ExpiFectamine were added to the ExpiCHO-STM cells (density of 6 × 106 cells/mL) for incubation in a shaker for 22 hours (day 0). To enhance antibody expression, 3 mL ExpiCHO enhancer mixed with 80 mL ExpiCHO feed media was added to the culture. The cells were incubated with 5 % CO 2 and 80% humidity at 32°C while shaking at 130 rpm (day 1). On the fifth day, an additional 80 mL ExpiCHO feed media was added to the culture. On the 14th day, cells were harvested by centrifugation at 500g for 10 minutes. The supernatant was then mixed with diatomaceous earth and filtered (0.2 μm).

Recombinant antibody purification and Fab preparation. The secreted antibodies were captured by Protein A resin (GoldBio) equilibrated with 0.1 M Tris pH 8.0, 500 mM NaCl, eluted with 0.1 M glycine pH 2.5, and 500 mM NaCl and neutralized with 1/10 volume of 1 M Tris pH 8.0. For the preparation of Fabs, the buffer of antibodies was exchanged using a Hitrap desalting column (Cytiva) equilibrated with the fresh digestion buffer (1× PBS with 0.02 M EDTA and 0.02 M l-cysteine, pH 7.0). Antibodies were digested with papain-immobilized resin (32 mg AB/mL settled resin; Thermo Fisher Scientific) in the digestion buffer overnight at 37°C. Fabs were collected from the flowthrough fractions after passing through the HiTrap rProtein A FF column equilibrated with 0.1 M Tris pH 7.5 and 0.5 M NaCl. Full-length antibodies and Fabs were analyzed using SDS-PAGE gel. The concentration of antibodies was estimated using an extinction coefficient of 1.4 (mg/mL).

Crystallization and structure determination. HisTRX(TEV)A2 protein was mixed with 22S1 Fab at a molar ratio of 1.2:1.0 and allowed to form a complex at room temperature for 30 minutes. The TRX tag in the complex was digested with TEV protease at 4°C, while dialyzing against the buffer 25 mM HEPES pH 7.4 and 150 mM NaCl for 18 hours. The complex was confirmed and purified with 16/60 Superdex 200 (GE Healthcare) equilibrated with the dialysis buffer. The 22S1Fab–Ara h 2 complex was mixed with an equal molar of 13T1 Fab and purified with Superdex 200 16/60. 22S1 Fab alone (10 mg/mL), 22S1 Fab–Ara h 2 complex, and 22S1 Fab–13T1–Fab–Ara h 2 complex were used for the crystal screening against the MCSG screens 1 through 4 (Midwest Center for Structure Genomics; Anatrace) at 4°C and at room temperature using sitting-drop vapor diffusion. Diffraction quality crystals of 22S1 alone were obtained from the condition containing 22S1Fab–Ara h 2 in sodium citrate tribasic dihydrate pH 5.6, 0 % v/v 2-propanol, and 20 % w/v PEG4000 at 4°C, however, no Ara h 2 was present in the crystal. Ternary complex crystals of 22S1Fab–13T1Fab–Ara h 2 were obtained from 0.05 M zinc acetate, 20% (w/v) PEG3350. The ternary complex crystals were further optimized in 0.1 M sodium acetate pH 5.5, 0.05 M zinc acetate, and 16% PEG 3350. We added 20%–25% ethylene glycol as a cryoprotectant for data collection. Data were collected at the Southeast Regional Collaborative Access Team (SER-CAT) 22-ID beamline at the Advanced Photon Source, Argonne National Laboratory (wavelength, 1.0 Å; temperature, 100 K) (54). For 22S1 Fab phasing, molecular replacement was performed with pertuzumab (PDB ID: 4LLY) as a search model (55) using the Phaser (56) module in Phenix (57). The 22S1–13T1–Ara h 2 complex structure was solved using 22S1 Fab as a model and Ara h 2 (Protein Data Bank [PDB] ID: 3OB4) (21). The model was refined using iterative cycles of refinement in Phenix and manual building in Coot (58). Ramachandran statistics are 97.3 % favored and 0.33 % outliers, respectively, as determined by Molprobity (59).

The 3D cartoons were made with PyMol (PyMOL Molecular Graphics System, version 2.0, Schrödinger). The surface electrostatic potential was calculated using APBS (60).

Indirect competitive ELISA. An indirect competitive ELISA was used to evaluate the ability of mAbs to disrupt peanut allergy serum IgE binding to Ara h 2. Microtiter plates were coated with 5 μg/mL natural Ara h 2 (Indoor Biotechnologies) overnight at 4°C and then blocked (PBST, consisting of 0.05% Tween-20 and 1% BSA) for 2 hours. Purified Ara h 2–specific mAbs (0.625–5 μg/mL) were added for 2 hours, followed by a 2-hour incubation with a 1:50 dilution of IgG-depleted peanut allergy pooled plasma from placebo-treated OIT participants (n = 6). For IgE detection, anti-IgE conjugated to HRP (1:10,000, Bethyl Laboratories) was added for 1 hour. Plates were washed with PBST between each step of the protocol, and all incubations were performed at room temperature, unless otherwise specified. For the colorimetric assay, 3,3′,5,5′-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) substrate (BioLegend) was incubated for 45 minutes, and the reaction was stopped with 1 M phosphoric acid (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Absorbance was measured at 450 nm on a SpectraMax iD5 spectrophotometer (Molecular Devices) with SoftMax Pro 7.1 (Molecular Devices). Before analysis, the background was subtracted from OD values. The percentage of inhibition was calculated after normalization to the control (without a mAb).

iBAT. PBMCs from a healthy donor were isolated by density-gradient centrifugation (Ficoll-Paque Plus, GE Healthcare). Endogenous surface IgE was stripped using a previously published lactic acid stripping protocol (13, 61) (13.4 mM lactate, 140 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, pH 3.9), followed by neutralization with 12% Tris (pH 8). Pooled IgE from peanut allergy plasma isolated from placebo-treated participants (n = 6) was loaded onto basophils during a 1-hour incubation at 37°C to load IgE onto basophils. After incubation, the cells were washed with RPMI with 0.5% BSA and 2 μg/mL IL-3, and then stimulated with Ara h 2 (Indoor Biotechnologies) with mAb mixtures in basophil activation buffer (0.5% BSA, 2 mM CaCl 2 and 2 mM MgCl 2 in RPMI 1640 Media). Prior to stimulation, the Ara h 2 and antibody mixtures were preincubated at 37°C for 40 minutes in RPMI with 0.5% BSA, before addition to the cells. Each antibody mixture was composed of mAbs at a molar ratio of 0.6 mAb to Ara h 2 (Supplemental Table 4). Since there are multiple DPYSPOHS epitopes within the Ara h 2 molecule, which can activate basophils as a result of IgE cross-linking, a 3 times higher molar ratio of these antibodies was used in the mixture compared with the ratio of the other mAbs.

Experimental controls included stimulation with medium alone and anti-IgE stimulation (Bethyl Laboratories). After stimulation at 37°C for 30 minutes, ice-cold 0.2 M EDTA was added to stop degranulation. The cells were washed and resuspended in staining buffer (PBS plus 0.1% BSA) for staining with fluorescent antibodies using CD63-BV421 (BioLegend, clone H5C6), CD203c-PE (BioLegend, clone NP4D6), CD123-FITC (BioLegend, clone 6H6), and HLA-DR-APC (BioLegend, clone L243). Flow cytometry was performed on a CytoFLEX S (Beckman-Coulter). Degranulation was assessed as the frequency of CD63hi basophils (singlet SSCloCD123+HLA-DR–CD203+CD63hi). The CD63 cutoff was set on the medium-only stimulation control. Data were analyzed with FlowJo software, version 10.8 (TreeStar).

Code availability. The code used to analyze direct basophil activation testing is available at https://github.com/saritaupatil/AutoBAT/ (branch: Master, commit ID: d2ed5f63f347ef7d18a7a686c4dc95a841ece82f).

Data availability. Structural data are available through the PDB (ID: 8DB4).

Statistics. Continuous variables were summarized by the median and the SD. Comparisons between 2 groups were performed using either a nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test or an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Comparisons between multiples groups were done using a Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA. For multiple comparisons among several nonparametrically distributed variables, P values were adjusted by controlling the FDR to not exceed 0.05 using the approach by Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant. Box plots were plotted with the 25th and 75th percentiles for the lower and upper hinges, respectively. Statistical and graphical analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism, version 9.3.1. Amino acid sequence alignment was performed using R (4.1.1) package msa (62).

Study approval. Participants in both clinical trials were recruited with informed consent, and the studies were approved by the IRB of Mass General Brigham Healthcare (protocols 2010P000609 and 2012P002153).