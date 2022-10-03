Richard Hynes, Erkki Ruoslahti, and Timothy Springer receive Lasker prize for pioneering work on integrins

Following these seminal discoveries, all three investigators continued their research on integrins and their role in cell-cell and cell-ECM interactions. Hynes and his team cloned and characterized several additional cell adhesion molecules, both ECM proteins and other proteins involved in cell-cell and cell-ECM interactions. They generated transgenic mice lacking adhesion molecules and used them to understand the role of adhesion molecules in normal and pathological processes, including inflammation and cancer. In recent years, Hynes has focused his research on exploring the role of ECM proteins in cancer progression, particularly the intersection between ECM and metastasis. To that end, his laboratory has developed nanobodies directed against ECM proteins and successfully used them to image both primary tumors and metastases (20). They envision that selective targeting of tumor ECMs may enable the effective delivery of therapeutics to tumors.

Ruoslahti has also continued his work to define how metastatic cells use adhesion molecules to home to appropriate sites in the body. His team has since introduced the concept of “vascular ZIP codes” based on the molecular differences in the blood vessels of various normal tissue as a possible explanation (21). His work demonstrated that blood vessels in tumors differ from normal vessels, in part by the differential expression of specific integrins, thus offering a potential explanation for the apparent organotropism of select tumor types. Consequently, he showed that peptides could be used to target and deliver drugs and nanoparticles to tumors. Additionally, they have discovered that, by activating the CendR transcytosis pathway, some of these peptides can penetrate deep into the tumors, offering a novel strategy for drug delivery (21). Their prototype tumor-penetrating peptide iRGD, which recognizes the α v β 3 /α v β 5 integrin, is in phase 2 trials for pancreatic and other gastrointestinal malignancies (21).

The Springer group also continued their research on leukocyte cell–adhesion molecules. Their discovery of LFA-1 and other leukocyte cell–adhesion proteins led to the development and subsequent FDA approval of antibodies and other biologics to treat psoriasis (22). His group also discovered the process of leukocyte diapedesis, including the crucial role of integrins in mediating the adhesion of leukocytes to vascular endothelium and subsequent migration through the vessel wall. This work led to the development of an antibody to integrin α 4 β 7 , a lymphocyte homing receptor for mucosal tissues. Based on the observation that targeting α 4 β 7 can rapidly resolve colitis, an antibody targeting α 4 β 7 also entered clinical testing, earning FDA approval for severe inflammatory bowel diseases (4). In additional studies, Springer and his group have contributed to our understanding of how conformational changes and tensile forces activate integrins.

As demonstrated by their work, Hynes, Ruoslahti, and Springer have revolutionized basic and translational research. They have clearly shown that integrins and other cell adhesion molecules impact every arena of medical research, offering unprecedented insight into previously poorly understood cellular processes. Their work has enabled the successful development of therapies that have helped countless patients with cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases. Their discoveries also paved the way for successful imaging and delivery of therapeutics to tumors. The recipients of this year’s Lasker Award have laid the groundwork for further understanding the role of integrins in normal and pathological processes and for developing additional novel therapies targeting cell-cell and cell-ECM interactions.