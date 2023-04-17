Intercellular hif1α reprograms mammary progenitors and myeloid immune evasion to drive high-risk breast lesions

Breast cancer–derived hypoxic sEVs induce mammary gland premalignant lesions. We began this study by testing the role of sEVs released by breast cancer cells in normal mammary gland morphogenesis in vivo. For these experiments, we isolated sEVs from metastatic (AT3) or non-metastatic (EO771) mouse mammary adenocarcinoma cell lines under conditions of normoxia (sEVNORM, 20% O 2 ) or hypoxia (sEVHYP, 1% O 2 ). For all the experiments, sEVs isolated from non-conditioned medium were used as control (sEVCTRL). Consistent with Minimal Information for Studies of Extracellular Vesicles guidelines (31), sEVNORM or sEVHYP collected from AT3 or EO771 cells had comparable size distribution and yield (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164348DS1), zeta potential (Supplemental Figure 1B), and expression of the sEV-associated tetraspanin proteins CD81, CD63, and CD9 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Similar results were obtained at the protein level, where sEVs isolated from AT3 or EO771 cell types contained the sEV-associated markers flotillin-1, TSG101, and CD9, but not the Golgi-related protein GM130 or the ER-related protein calnexin (Supplemental Figure 1D), by Western blotting.

Under these conditions, a single injection of AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP was sufficient to induce a broad spectrum of histologic alterations in the mammary gland of female C57BL/6 immunocompetent mice (n = 6 mice per group) (Supplemental Table 1), detectable 3 weeks after sEV administration and persisting throughout 18 weeks of observation (Figure 1, A and B). Histologically, the lesions included multifocal moderate to marked hyperplasia of the mammary epithelium and low-grade, marked multifocal intraepithelial neoplasia, with increased number and branching of distorted mammary ducts lined by multiple, disordered epithelial layers with hyperchromatic nuclei (Figure 1, A and B). Consistent with hyperplastic morphology, sEVHYP treatment increased mammary duct proliferation at all time points tested, in vivo, by Ki67 staining and immunohistochemistry (Figure 1, C and D). In contrast, injection of C57BL/6 female mice with AT3 cell–derived sEVNORM or sEVCTRL (Figure 1, A–D) or sEVHYP isolated from non-metastatic EO771 cells (n = 3 mice per group) (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F) did not affect mammary gland morphogenesis, number of ducts, or Ki67-associated cell proliferation.

Figure 1 Hypoxic sEVs (sEVHYP) induce mammary gland hyperplasia in vivo. (A and B) AT3 cell–derived sEVs were injected in the abdominal mammary gland of immunocompetent C57BL/6 female mice, and tissue samples were analyzed after 3, 6, and 18 weeks by H&E staining and immunohistochemistry (IHC) (A, representative images) with quantification of the number of mammary gland ducts (B). Scale bars: 100 μm. Mean ± SD (n = 4). (C and D) Mammary gland tissues as in A were stained with an antibody against Ki67 by IHC (C, representative images), and the percentage of positive cells was quantified (D). Scale bars: 100 μm. Mean ± SD (n = 4). (E) Mammary gland tissues were analyzed for p63 reactivity after 6 weeks by IHC. Representative images (n = 4). Scale bars: 100 μm. Red boxes, magnification of indicated areas. (F) Mammary gland tissues were analyzed after 6 weeks for expression of luminal marker cytokeratin 8 (CK8, red) and basal marker cytokeratin 14 (CK14, green) by immunofluorescence microscopy. Asterisks, mislocalized apical-basal markers in sEVHYP-treated mammary gland. Representative images (n = 5). Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Conditions were as in F, and mammary glands injected with the various sEVs were quantified for apical-basal mislocalization of CK8+ or CK14+ cells. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. Mean ± SD. For all panels, numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Next, we examined the effect of sEVHYP on the expression and topography of mammary gland differentiation markers. In these experiments, injection of AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP caused mislocalization (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1G) and reduced expression (Supplemental Figure 1H) of the myoepithelial proteins p63 (Figure 1E) and SMMHC (Supplemental Figure 1G) in comparison with control mice. Mammary gland polarity was also disrupted under these conditions, with mislocalization of luminal (cytokeratin 8) and basal (cytokeratin 14) markers (Figure 1, F and G). In contrast, injection of mammary glands with AT3 cell–derived sEVNORM or EO771 cell–derived sEVHYP had no effect on the polarity and spatial distribution of basal versus luminal markers (Figure 1, F and G) or the expression and localization of myoepithelial proteins (Supplemental Figure 1I).

Mammary epithelial metabolic reprogramming mediated by sEVHYP. Based on these data, we next profiled the transcriptome of mammary glands exposed to sEVs for 6 weeks, by RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) (n = 2–3 animals per group). Here, sEVHYP affected the expression of 406 and 740 genes compared with sEVCTRL or sEVNORM, respectively (P < 0.05). Of these, sEVHYP modulated 154 unique genes with the top 30 upregulated (Supplemental Figure 2A) or downregulated (Supplemental Figure 2B) genes exhibiting fold change (FC) differences of 1.78–14.5 (P < 0.05). Bioinformatics analysis of this data set revealed that sEVHYP treatment upregulated glycolytic and oxidative phosphorylation pathways, cholesterol biosynthesis, and white adipose tissue browning (Figure 2A). Regulators of cell motility and cell invasion were also increased, whereas cell death pathways of apoptosis and necroptosis were suppressed (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 sEVHYP regulation of mammary epithelium bioenergetics. (A) Schematic diagram of gene pathways upregulated (red) or downregulated (blue) in mammary glands of C57BL/6 female mice injected with sEVHYP by RNA-Seq and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis. Z scores and P values for each modulated gene pathway are indicated. OXPHOS, oxidative phosphorylation. (B and C) Mammary glands harvested 6 weeks after sEV injection were analyzed for UCP-1 expression by IHC (B, representative images) and quantified (C). Red boxes, magnification of indicated areas. Scale bars: 100 μm. Mean ± SD (n = 5). (D) Primary mammary epithelial HC11 cells were incubated with AT3 cell–derived sEVs and analyzed for oxygen consumption rates (OCR) on an Agilent Seahorse flux analyzer. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (E) The conditions were as in D, and the rate of ATP production was quantified. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (F) HC11 cells were incubated with AT3 cell–derived sEVs and analyzed for cell proliferation by direct cell counting. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (G) HC11 cells as in F were analyzed after 3 days by Western blotting. p, phosphorylated. (n = 3.) (H and I) sEV-treated HC11 cells were incubated with vehicle (closed circles), Akt inhibitor MK2206 (1 μM, open squares), or ERK inhibitor PD98059 (10 μM, open triangles) and analyzed for cell proliferation (H) or cell death (I) after 7 days by direct cell counting. Mean ± SD (n = 3). For all panels, numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

In validation experiments, injection of mouse mammary glands with AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP, but not sEVNORM, increased the expression of uncoupling protein-1 (UCP-1), a mitochondrial effector of brown adipocyte bioenergetics, by immunohistochemistry (Figure 2, B and C). Conversely, sEVHYP injected from non-metastatic EO771 cells had no effect on UCP-1 expression compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2C) in vivo. To quantify the effect of sEVHYP on metabolism, we next used the model of primary mouse mammary epithelial HC11 cells. sEVHYP treatment increased HC11 oxygen consumption rates (Figure 2D), a marker of oxidative phosphorylation, resulting in heightened basal respiration (sEVNORM, 69.9 ± 3.9 pmol/min; sEVHYP, 113.4 ± 23.2 pmol/min; P = 0.02) and greater ATP production, in comparison with controls (Figure 2E). Consistent with increased glycolysis from RNA-Seq data, sEVHYP stimulation also lowered glucose content, increased extracellular acidification rates (sEVNORM, 12.4 ± 1.4 milli pH/min, and sEVHYP, 18.4 ± 1.3 milli pH/min) at 72 minutes), and elevated lactate production (Supplemental Figure 2D).

In line with increased energy production, AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP, but not sEVNORM, stimulated HC11 cell proliferation in a time-dependent manner (Figure 2F), accompanied by phosphorylation, i.e., activation of Akt and ERK kinases, by Western blotting (Figure 2G). Mechanistically, small-molecule inhibition of Akt (MK2206) or ERK (PD98059) reversed the increase in cell proliferation mediated by sEVHYP (Figure 2H) and induced HC11 cell death (Figure 2I) in comparison with controls. In contrast, AT3 cell–derived sEVNORM (Figure 2, F and G) or EO771 cell–derived sEVHYP or sEVNORM (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F) did not affect HC11 cell proliferation, cell death, or ERK/Akt kinase activation.

sEVHYP-mediated expansion of normal mammary gland stem and progenitor cells. To elucidate the mechanism(s) of sEVHYP-induced mammary gland atypia, we next examined potential changes in the hierarchy of epithelial differentiation. Injection of mouse mammary glands with AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP significantly expanded a CD45–EpCAM–CD49hiCD24lo cell population, corresponding to mammary stem cells (MaSCs), within 3 weeks of sEV exposure (n = 5 animals per group) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 2). This was accompanied by increased proliferation of mammary gland luminal 1 (L1, CD45–EpCAM+CD49f+CD24hi) and luminal 2 (L2, CD45–EpCAM+CD49f+) progenitor cells 6 weeks after sEV injection (n = 5 animals per group) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 2). These changes were specific, as EO771 cell–derived sEVHYP did not increase the fraction of MaSCs (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 2) or L1 or L2 progenitor cells (Supplemental Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 2) after comparable time intervals in vivo (n = 4 animals per group). Consistent with these data, sEVHYP expanded the population of differentiated CD45–EpCAM+CD49f+ mammary gland luminal cells 18 weeks after injection (n = 5 animals per group) (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2). Conversely, sEVHYP did not affect the frequency of CD45–EpCAM–CD49f+ mammary gland basal cells at 3, 6, or 18 weeks after injection (Supplemental Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2). In all experiments, injection with AT3 cell–derived sEVNORM had no effect on the frequency of MaSCs (Figure 3A), L1 and L2 luminal progenitors (Figure 3B), differentiated luminal cells (Figure 3C), or basal cells (Supplemental Figure 3C) at comparable time intervals.

Figure 3 Modulation of mammary gland developmental hierarchy by sEVHYP. (A) Abdominal mammary glands of C57BL/6 mice injected with AT3 sEVs were harvested after 3 weeks, and mammary stem cells (MaSCs) were quantified by flow cytometry (n = 7). (B) Mammary gland tissues as in A were analyzed for expression of luminal progenitor L1 and L2 cells after 6 weeks by flow cytometry (n = 7). (C) The conditions were as in A, and the percentage of differentiated luminal cells was quantified after 18 weeks by flow cytometry. For panels A–C, mean ± SD (n = 6). (D) Luminal and basal cells isolated from abdominal mammary glands 6 weeks after sEV injection were analyzed for number of passages in culture. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (E) Sorted luminal cells as in D were analyzed by Western blotting (n = 3). (F) Sorted luminal cells as in D were treated with sEVs and analyzed for colony formation in Matrigel after 14 days. White line, border of Matrigel invasion area. Representative images (n = 3). Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Sorted luminal cells as in D were analyzed for migration on PET inserts during 24 hours. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (H) The conditions were as in F, and the area of Matrigel invasion was quantified. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (I) Sorted luminal cells as in D were stained with Vybrant-DiD dye, injected in the mammary gland of immunocompromised NOD/SCID IL2Rγnull mice, and tracked using an IVIS SpectrumCT In Vivo Imaging System at the time of injection and after 5 days. Representative images. (J and K) The conditions were as in I, and livers were analyzed after 8 weeks for DiD+ luminal cells by fluorescence microscopy (J, representative images) and quantified (K). Scale bars: 50 μm. Yellow, DiD+ cells; magenta, nuclei. Mean ± SD (n = 6). For all panels, numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Next, we isolated luminal and basal cells from mammary glands injected with sEVs by fluorescence sorting (n = 6 animals per group). Consistent with increased Ki67 reactivity (Figure 1, C and D), treatment with sEVHYP increased the proliferation of isolated luminal cells ex vivo (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3D). This response was specific for luminal cells, as sEVHYP did not affect the proliferation of mammary gland basal cells isolated under the same conditions (Figure 3D). Similar to the results obtained with HC11 cells (Figure 2G), sEVHYP treatment of isolated luminal cells increased the phosphorylation of Akt and ERK ex vivo, whereas sEVNORM had no effect (Figure 3E).

To rule out that the observed changes were unique to the cell lines used, we next examined an additional metastatic (4T1) and an additional non-metastatic (Brpkp110) mouse breast adenocarcinoma cell type. Normoxic or hypoxic sEVs isolated from 4T1 and Brpkp110 cells were comparable in yield and size distribution (Supplemental Figure 3E). When injected in the mammary fat pad of recipient female C57BL/6 mice, sEVHYP but not sEVNORM isolated from metastatic 4T1 cells induced extensive epithelial hyperplasia with increased Ki67 labeling (Supplemental Figure 3F) and prominent expansion of the EpCAM–CD49f+ MaSC compartment (Supplemental Figure 3G). In contrast, sEVHYP or sEVNORM isolated from non-metastatic Brpkp110 cells had no effect on the mammary epithelium (Supplemental Figure 3F) or MaSCs (Supplemental Figure 3G).

Oncogenic changes in sEVHYP-treated mammary gland luminal cells. Consistent with disrupted apical-basal polarity (Figure 1, F and G), isolated luminal cells exposed to sEVHYP exhibited hallmarks of EMT, with increased levels of MMP-9, switching of N- and E-cadherin expression by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 4A), and transcriptional upregulation of an EMT gene signature comprising LBX-1, Snail, Slug, Twist-1, and Nanog by reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) in vivo and ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 4B). sEVNORM had no effect on EMT markers by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 4A) or RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 4B). In addition to EMT, sEVHYP-treated luminal cells exhibited increased colony formation in Matrigel (Figure 3F), resulting in larger surface area and reduced circularity of individual colonies (Supplemental Figure 4C), heightened migration on PET inserts (Figure 3G), and increased Matrigel invasion (Figure 3, F and H). In contrast, sEVNORM had no effect on luminal cell colony formation, migration, or invasion in comparison with controls (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 4C).

To test whether sEVHYP induced comparable oncogenic changes in vivo, luminal cells isolated from C57BL/6 mice treated with the various sEVs were labeled with DiD, injected in the mammary gland of recipient immunocompromised NOD/SCID IL2Rγnull mice (n = 10 animals per group), and monitored for cell proliferation and local or systemic invasion by fluorescence imaging (Supplemental Figure 4D). Consistent with ex vivo data, exposure to sEVHYP increased luminal cell proliferation in recipient mice compared with sEVNORM or control animals (Figure 3I). In addition, luminal cells treated with sEVHYP exhibited increased migration from the site of injection to occupy the entire mammary gland in vivo (Supplemental Figure 4E). This was accompanied by systemic dissemination of sEVHYP-stimulated luminal cells to the liver of recipient animals compared with controls (Figure 3, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 4F). This response showed organ tropism, since sEVHYP-exposed luminal cells did not disseminate to lungs, bone marrow (BM), brain, or spleen of reconstituted animals, by fluorescence analysis (Supplemental Figure 4F). In all experiments, exposure to sEVNORM did not affect luminal cell migration in the mammary gland or dissemination to distant organs in vivo (Figure 3K and Supplemental Figure 4F).

Hypoxic sEVs mediate systemic myeloid immunosuppression mediated by S100A9. Based on the ability of sEVHYP-treated luminal cells to disseminate to the liver of recipient animals, we next asked whether sEVHYP signaling induced systemic changes. Unexpectedly, C57BL/6 mice injected with sEVHYP in the mammary gland exhibited a significant reduction in CD8+ T cell accumulation in the liver (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, the fraction of myeloid Ly6G+ and CD11b+ cells or CD4+ T cells was not significantly affected (Figure 4B). These changes were specific, as immune profiling of the mammary gland (Supplemental Figure 5A) or spleen (Supplemental Figure 5B) of sEVHYP-injected mice did not show significant changes in the distribution of myeloid (Ly6G+, CD11b+) or lymphoid (CD4+, CD8+) cell populations. Similarly, sEVHYP isolated from EO771 cells had no effect on myeloid or lymphoid cell populations in the liver of injected mice (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 4 sEVHYP promote myeloid cell immunosuppression and S100A9 release. (A) Liver samples from sEVCTRL- or sEVHYP-injected mice were analyzed for CD8+ T cell expression by flow cytometry. Representative experiment (n = 6). (B) Liver samples as in A were analyzed for myeloid (Ly6G+, CD11b+) or lymphoid (CD4+, CD8+) cell populations by flow cytometry. (C) T cells cocultured with naive mouse PMNs treated with AT3 cell–derived sEVs at the indicated ratios were analyzed for cell proliferation. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (D) Naive mouse PMNs were incubated with sEVs, and culture supernatants were analyzed for released S100A9 by ELISA (n = 3). (E) Plasma samples from sEV-injected mice were analyzed for S100A9 levels by ELISA (n = 5). (F and G) Wild-type (WT) or S100A9-knockout (KO) mice were injected in the mammary gland with sEVCTRL or sEVHYP and analyzed by IHC (F, representative images) with quantification of mammary duct expansion (G, left) and Ki67+ cell proliferation (G, right). Scale bar: 100 μm. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (H) The conditions were as in F and G, and mammary gland samples from WT or S100A9-KO mice were analyzed for MaSCs. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (I) Mammary gland tissues from S100A9-KO mice were analyzed for basal or luminal progenitor cells (left) or L1 and L2 differentiated luminal cells (right) 6 weeks after sEV injection. (J) PMNs incubated with sEVs isolated from AT3 (left) or EO771 (right) cells were analyzed for expression of the indicated cytokines by quantitative RT-PCR. Data are presented as heatmaps. Representative experiment (n = 3). For all panels, numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To examine a role of systemic immunity in sEVHYP signaling, we next carried out additional reconstitution experiments in which luminal cells isolated from sEVHYP-treated mice were injected in the mammary gland of immunocompetent C57BL/6 animals (Supplemental Figure 5D) instead of immunocompromised NOD/SCID mice. In these experiments, reconstituted luminal cells failed to distribute throughout the mammary gland of C57BL/6 mice and did not localize to the liver (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Conversely, preconditioning of immunocompetent recipient mice with sEVHYP 5 weeks before reconstitution (Supplemental Figure 5D) restored luminal cell infiltration of the mammary gland as well as accumulation in the liver (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Consistent with specific liver tropism, no accumulation of luminal cells was observed in the lung, BM, brain, or spleen of reconstituted animals with or without sEVHYP preconditioning (Supplemental Figure 5G).

We next focused on myeloid cells as potential systemic effectors of sEVHYP-induced immune reprogramming. We found that PMNs isolated from sEVHYP-injected mice suppressed T cell proliferation in a concentration-dependent manner in a coculture assay (Figure 4C) and exhibited increased release of the alarmin and immunosuppressive mediator S100A9 (Figure 4D). This was accompanied by time-dependent increase in the plasma concentration of S100A9 in sEVHYP-injected mice (Figure 4E). Conversely, exposure to sEVCTRL or sEVNORM did not affect T cell proliferation or S100A9 production or circulating levels (Figure 4, C–E).

In addition to immunosuppression, S100A9 functions as a transcriptional coactivator during mammary gland oncogenic transformation (32), and we examined the role of this pathway in S100A9-knockout (S100A9-KO) mice. In these experiments, injection of S100A9-KO mice with sEVHYP did not induce hyperplasia of mammary gland ducts (Figure 4F and Figure 4G, left) or increased Ki67-associated mammary epithelium proliferation (Figure 4F and Figure 4G, right) compared with the response of wild-type mice. In addition, S100A9-KO mice showed no expansion of MaSCs in response to sEVHYP treatment (Figure 4H), and the fraction of basal or luminal progenitors as well as differentiated L1 and L2 populations was unchanged up to 6 weeks after injection, in comparison with sEVCTRL-injected mice (Figure 4I). A mechanistic basis for sEVHYP-induced PMN immunosuppression was next investigated. We found that AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP, but not sEVNORM, potently activated NF-κB–dependent gene expression in recipient PMNs, with upregulation of pleiotropic cytokines IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-10, MCP-1, and TNF-α, which has been implicated in promoting the expansion (33) and immunosuppressive properties of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in vivo (34) (Figure 4J). Conversely, sEVs from normoxic or hypoxic EO771 cells did not induce changes in cytokine expression, including TNF-α (Figure 4J).

Stimulation of mammary gland angiogenesis by sEVHYP. Based on these findings, we next profiled the transcriptome of isolated luminal cells treated with sEVHYP by RNA-Seq (n = 2–3 animals per group). Compared with sEVNORM, exposure of luminal cells to sEVHYP increased the expression of genes (top fold changes [FCs]) implicated in cell-cell contact and cytoskeletal rearrangement (Cd248, FC = 6, P = 0.03; Efhd1, FC = 4.5, P = 0.01; Syd1, FC = 3.1, P = 0.02; Mfap4, FC = 2.7, P = 0.01), EMT (Fhl3, FC = 3.6, P = 0.003), bioenergetics (Pygm, FC = 2.9, P = 0.01; Chac1, FC = 2.9, P = 0.01; Cacnb1, FC = 1.9, P = 0.03), and inflammation/innate immunity (Ccl27, FC = 2.4, P = 0.003; Oas2, FC = 2.4, P = 0.03; Cd70, FC = 2.4, P = 0.03). Conversely, genes involved in cell death (Aifm3, FC = –1.9, P = 0.04) or tumor suppression (SerpinB2, FC = –35.0, P = 7 × 10–4; Arhgap15, FC = –3.6, P = 0.03; Frk, FC = –1.7, P = 0.01) were downregulated. Certain changes were specific for luminal cells, as cholesterol biosynthesis that was increased in mammary glands injected with sEVHYP was downregulated in isolated luminal cells (Hmgcr, FC = –1.7, P = 0.03; Hmgcs1, FC = –2.7, P = 0.008; Idi1, FC = –2.4, P = 0.006) (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 sEVHYP regulation of mammary gland angiogenesis. (A) Whole mammary glands or isolated luminal cells treated with sEVNORM (EN) or sEVHYP (EH) were analyzed for changes in gene expression by RNA-Seq. Data are expressed as a heatmap. Mean expression changes in EH/EN comparisons as well as individual replicates of luminal cell expression levels versus mean are indicated. Blue, downregulated; red, upregulated. (B) The conditions were as in A, and pathways activated (red) or inhibited (blue) in isolated luminal cells treated with sEVHYP were quantified. The number of genes and P values are indicated. FDR < 10%; z score ≥ 1.5. (C) AT3 or EO771 cell–derived sEVs were injected in the abdominal mammary gland of C57BL/6 mice, and tissue samples were analyzed for expression of CD31 after 6 weeks by IHC (representative images). Black scale bar: 500 μm; white scale bars: 1,000 μm. Red asterisks, blood vessels. Top: AT3 cell–derived sEVNORM or sEVHYP. Middle: EO771 cell–derived sEVNORM or sEVHYP. Bottom: AT3 cell–derived sEVpLKO or sEVshHIF1α. (D) The conditions were as in C, and microvessel density was quantified from CD31 reactivity by IHC. Mean ± SD (n = 4). Numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (E) AT3 cell–derived sEVs were injected in the abdominal mammary gland of C57BL/6 mice followed by i.v. administration of IVISense Vascular 750 Fluorescent Probe IV after 2 (left) and 6 (right) weeks (n = 3). (F) The conditions were as in E, and the IVISense fluorescence signal was quantified after 24 hours by CT scan. SI, source intensity.

In addition, sEVHYP stimulation of luminal cells increased the expression of genes implicated in angiogenesis and vasculogenesis, compared with sEVNORM or sEVCTRL (Egr1, FC = 1.9, P = 0.002; Egfl6, FC = 3, P = 0.03; Dab2, FC = 1.7, P = 0.04; Ndp, FC = 2.9, P = 0.02; Ntn4, FC = 1.9, P = 0.01; Sema3c, FC = 1.8, P = 0.01) (Figure 5B). Consistent with this prediction, AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP potently increased new blood vessel formation in recipient mammary glands by CD31 staining and immunohistochemistry in vivo (Figure 5, C and D, top). In contrast, EO771 cell–derived sEVHYP had no effect on angiogenesis in vivo (Figure 5C, middle, and Figure 5D, bottom). As an independent approach, we visualized angiogenesis in live mice by fluorescence imaging. Consistent with the data above, sEVHYP treatment induced extensive angiogenesis in the mammary gland as early as 2 weeks after injection and persisting throughout 6 weeks of observation (Figure 5, E and F). Instead, sEVNORM did not stimulate angiogenesis in recipient mice compared with controls (Figure 5, E and F).

Clathrin-dependent accumulation of HIF1α in sEVHYP. HIF1α is a central regulator of angiogenesis, and its role in sEVHYP-induced mammary gland blood vessel formation was next examined. We found that metastatic breast adenocarcinoma AT3 and 4T1 cells exposed to hypoxia expressed HIF1α protein (Supplemental Figure 6A) and mRNA (Supplemental Figure 6B) in their sEVHYP. In contrast, sEVHYP of non-metastatic EO771 and Brpkp110 cells were devoid of HIF1α protein (Supplemental Figure 6C) and mRNA (Supplemental Figure 6D). In addition, sEVNORM from metastatic cells were also negative for HIF1α protein and mRNA (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), suggesting that exposure to hypoxia promotes the packaging of HIF1α into sEVHYP. To elucidate the mechanistic requirements of this pathway, we next used 2 independent siRNA sequences to silence the expression of clathrin, a key effector of endocytic vesicle assembly, in AT3 cells (Supplemental Figure 6E). Here, depletion of clathrin (Supplemental Figure 6E) did not affect overall sEV size (Supplemental Figure 6F) whereas sEVs yield was significantly reduced, in comparison with control transfectants (Supplemental Figure 6G). Under these conditions, clathrin silencing strongly reduced HIF1α accumulation in hypoxic sEVs (Supplemental Figure 6, E and H).

sEVHYP-HIF1α regulation of mammary gland angiogenesis. Consistent with their HIF1α content, AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP upregulated HIF1α mRNA (Supplemental Figure 7A) and protein (Supplemental Figure 7B) expression in isolated mammary gland luminal cells, by RT-PCR and Western blotting, respectively. Expression of hydroxylated, i.e., degradable HIF1α was undetectable in these conditions (Supplemental Figure 7B), consistent with HIF1α stabilization. Similarly, a member of the proly-hydroxylase family implicated in HIF1α degradation, PHD-2, was also undetectable after sEVHYP treatment (Supplemental Figure 7B). In contrast, AT3 cell–derived sEVNORM, which lack HIF1α, had no effect on HIF1α mRNA or protein expression in isolated luminal cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Similar results were observed in vivo, as AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP upregulated HIF1α levels in the mammary glands of C57BL/6 mice by immunohistochemistry (Figure 6, A and B), whereas EO771 cell–derived sEVHYP or sEVNORM from AT3 cells had no effect (Figure 6, A and B). The increased accumulation of HIF1α induced by sEVHYP was long-lasting, as analysis of the mammary epithelium up to 18 weeks after sEV exposure exhibited increased HIF1α expression by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D) and Western blotting on isolated luminal cells, concomitantly with loss of PHD-2 expression (Supplemental Figure 7E).

Figure 6 sEVHYP-HIF1α signaling controls mammary gland angiogenesis. (A and B) AT3 or EO771 cell–derived sEVs were injected in the abdominal mammary gland of C57BL/6 mice, and tissue samples were analyzed for nuclear expression of HIF1α after 6 weeks by IHC (A, representative images) and quantified (B). Scale bars: 100 μm. Mean ± SD (n = 4). (C and D) sEVHYP isolated from AT3 cells transduced with pLKO or shHIF1α were injected in the abdominal mammary gland of C57BL/6 mice, and tissue samples were analyzed for HIF1α expression after 6 weeks by IHC (C, representative images) and quantified (D). Red boxes, magnification of indicated areas. Scale bars: 100 μm. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (E) Mammary glands injected with AT3 cell–derived sEVpLKO or sEVshHIF1α were analyzed for microvessel density by CD31 staining and IHC. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (F and G) The conditions were as in C and D, and mice injected i.v. with IVISense Vascular 750 Fluorescent Probe after 2, 4, and 6 weeks were analyzed after an additional 24 hours by CT scan on an IVIS Spectrum (F, representative 3D reconstructed images) with quantification of fluorescence intensity (G) (n = 3). For all panels, numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To test whether HIF1α vehiculated by sEVHYP contributed to mammary gland angiogenesis, we next established clones of AT3 cells stably transduced with control pLKO or 2 independent HIF1α-directed shRNA sequences (Supplemental Figure 7F). These cells lacked detectable HIF1α in whole cell extracts and produced sEVs by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 7F). In control experiments, the yield and size distribution of HIF1α-depleted sEVs were comparable to those in control pLKO-transduced cultures (Supplemental Figure 7G). Consistent with the data above, sEVHYP from pLKO cultures increased the expression of HIF1α in the mammary gland epithelium in vivo (n = 3 animals per group) (Figure 6, C and D). In contrast, HIF1α-depleted sEVHYP had no effect on HIF1α levels (Figure 6, C and D) and did not stimulate mammary gland angiogenesis throughout a 3-week and a 6-week interval by immunohistochemistry (Figure 5C, bottom, and Figure 6E). Similar results were obtained by whole-animal live fluorescence imaging. Here, sEVHYP from control pLKO clones stimulated increased angiogenesis starting at 2 weeks after injection and throughout a 6-week observation period (Figure 6, F and G). In contrast, shHIF1α silencing abolished angiogenesis at all time points examined in vivo (Figure 6, F and G).

Requirement of HIF1α for sEVHYP-induced luminal cell expansion and S100A9 signaling. Next, we asked whether the effect of sEVHYP-vehiculated HIF1α extended beyond angiogenesis and influenced mammary gland differentiation and systemic immunosuppression. Consistent with the results in mammary glands, HIF1α-depleted sEVHYP had no effect on HIF1A mRNA levels in isolated luminal cells, compared with pLKO controls, by RT-PCR (Figure 7A). Under these conditions, depletion of HIF1α suppressed the ability of sEVHYP to expand MaSCs (n = 2 animals per group) (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 2), as well as L1 and L2 progenitors (n = 3 animals per group) (Figure 7C and Supplemental Table 2) in mammary glands, in vivo. In line with the results above, sEVHYP from control pLKO-transduced cells increased the fraction of both MaSCs and L1 and L2 progenitors in vivo (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2). Functionally, silencing of HIF1α in AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP abolished proliferation (Figure 7D) and migration (Figure 7E) of isolated luminal cells, in comparison with sEVHYP from pLKO-transduced AT3 cells, ex vivo. In addition, HIF1α depletion reversed the increase in circulating S100A9 levels in response to sEVHYP treatment (Supplemental Figure 8A). This was associated with suppression of NF-κB gene expression and cytokine induction in recipient PMNs (Supplemental Figure 8B) and normalization of T cell proliferation in coculture experiments with isolated PMNs (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 7 sEVHYP-HIF1α modulation of mammary gland developmental hierarchy. (A) sEVHYP from AT3 cells transduced with pLKO (sEVpLKO) or shHIF1α (sEVshHIF1α) were injected in the abdominal mammary gland of C57BL/6 mice, and luminal cells isolated after 6 weeks were quantified for HIF1α mRNA expression by quantitative RT-PCR. Mean ± SD (n = 4). (B and C) The conditions were as in A, and the percentage of mammary stem cells (MaSC, n = 2) (B) or luminal L1 and L2 progenitor cells (C, n = 3) was quantified after 3 (B) or 6 (C) weeks by flow cytometry. (D) Luminal cells were sorted from the mammary gland of C57BL/6 mice as in A and analyzed for the number of passages in culture (n = 3). (E) The conditions were as in D, and migration of sorted luminal cells on PET inserts was quantified. Mean ± SD (n = 3). (F and G) Mammary glands as in A were analyzed after 3 and 6 weeks from sEV injection (F, representative images at 6 weeks, n = 5) with quantification of mammary ducts and percentage of Ki67+ cells (G) by IHC. Scale bars: 100 μm. Mean ± SD. (H) C57BL/6 mice injected with sEVCTRL or sEVHYP in the abdominal mammary gland were given the small-molecule HIF1α inhibitor PX-478 on days 1 and 3 and analyzed after 21 days for mammary ducts (top), percentage of Ki67+ cells (middle), or blood vessel density (bottom) by IHC. Mean ± SD (n = 5). For all panels, numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

In terms of biochemical markers, depletion of HIF1α from sEVHYP prevented the emergence of EMT in isolated luminal cells by RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 8D) and suppressed the increase in Akt or ERK phosphorylation compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 8E). Consistent with the data above, sEVHYP from control pLKO-transduced AT3 cells induced EMT and stimulated Akt and ERK phosphorylation in isolated luminal cells (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). Finally, injection of HIF1α-depleted sEVHYP in the mammary gland of C57BL/6 mice did not induce mammary gland hyperplasia, new mammary duct formation, or increased Ki67+ cell proliferation, compared with control pLKO-sEVHYP, by immunohistochemistry (Figure 7, F and G).

As an independent experimental approach, we next treated C57BL/6 mice reconstituted with AT3 cell–derived sEVCTRL or sEVHYP with PX-478 (n = 5 animals per group), a melphalan-derived small-molecule HIF1α inhibitor currently in clinical development as an anticancer agent. Treatment with PX-478 or vehicle on day 1 and day 3 after sEVCTRL or sEVHYP injection was well tolerated with no changes in animal body weight throughout a 3-week observation period (Supplemental Figure 8F and Supplemental Table 1). Under these conditions, administration of PX-478 abolished HIF1α upregulation in the mammary gland mediated by sEVHYP, whereas vehicle had no effect (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H). Similar to the results obtained with HIF1α shRNA silencing, administration of PX-478 suppressed sEVHYP-induced mammary duct hyperplasia, abolished Ki67-associated cell proliferation, and prevented CD31-associated angiogenesis in vivo (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 8I). Conversely, PX-478 had no effect on mammary duct formation, epithelial cell proliferation, and angiogenesis in mice injected with sEVCTRL (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 8I).

sEVHYP-HIF1α signaling accelerates breast tumorigenesis. The data above suggest that sEVHYP activate multiple transcriptional, metabolic, and signaling pathways that result in mammary gland hyperplasia/dysplasia. To test whether these changes accelerate full-blown breast tumorigenesis in vivo, we next injected sEVs from hypoxic AT3 cells in the mammary fat pad of MMTV-PyMT mice. This is an established model of human breast cancer progression, where expression of the polyoma virus middle T antigen (PyMT) under the control of mouse mammary tumor virus promoter/enhancer (MMTV) sequences results in mammary intraepithelial neoplasia by 9 weeks, early mammary gland adenocarcinoma by 12 weeks, and full-blown adenocarcinoma by 14 weeks (Figure 8A). In these experiments, 6-week-old MMTV-PyMT mice were injected with control or sEVHYP in the mammary fat pad, and tumors were harvested after an additional 3-week time interval. Injection of sEVHYP in these settings dramatically accelerated bilateral breast cancer progression in MMTV-PyMT mice, resulting in increased number and size of mammary tumors at 9 weeks of age, in comparison with MMTV-PyMT mice injected with sEVCTRL (Figure 8, B–D). Accordingly, sEVHYP treatment was associated with systemic animal weight loss after the same time interval, in comparison with control mice (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 sEVHYP-HIF1α signaling accelerates breast tumorigenesis in vivo. (A) Schematic diagram of timeline of mammary gland tumorigenesis and disease progression in MMTV-PyMT–transgenic mice. (B) MMTV-PyMT mice (6 weeks old) were injected in the abdominal mammary gland with sEVCTRL or AT3 cell–derived sEVHYP and examined for differential tumor formation after 3 weeks. (C and D) Representative macroscopic images of tumors formed in MMTV-PyMT–transgenic mice after sEV injection (C) and quantification of tumor volume (D). (E) Weight of sEV-injected MMTV-PyMT–transgenic mice. For all panels, data are the mean ± SD (n = 4). Numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Role of sEVHYP-HIF1α signaling in luminal breast cancer recurrence. The data presented above suggest that sEVHYP-HIF1α signaling disrupts multiple steps in the hierarchy of mammary gland differentiation with expansion of MaSCs and L1 and L2 luminal progenitors, deregulated expression and localization of myoepithelial markers, and increased luminal cell proliferation, EMT, and local and distant luminal cell invasion (Figure 9A). Collectively, this pathway drives the onset and progression of high-risk breast premalignant lesions that predispose to full-blown breast adenocarcinomas when a driving oncogene is present (Figure 8, A–E).

Figure 9 sEVHYP modulation of luminal breast cancer development. (A) Schematic diagram of hierarchy of mammary epithelial cell differentiation and proposed origin of breast cancer subtypes. The multiple differentiation stages affected by sEVHYP and resulting cellular responses are indicated in red. (B and C) sEV-injected mammary glands from C57BL/6 mice were analyzed for hormone receptor ER or PR status and HER2 expression by IHC (B, representative images) and quantified (C). Scale bars: 100 μm. Mean ± SD. Numbers correspond to P values by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) RNA-Seq data of luminal cells exposed to sEVHYP in vivo were correlated with a breast cancer TCGA data set using a 50-gene PAM50 signature for breast cancer subtyping. The correlation with the individual intrinsic breast cancer subtypes is indicated. (E and F) Relationship between expression levels of genes modulated by sEVHYP versus sEVNORM and breast cancer subtypes in the TCGA (E) and CCLE (F) databases.

To further explore a link between mammary gland lesions induced by sEVHYP and human breast cancer, we first examined the expression of HER2 and hormone receptors ER and PR in these settings. Injection of mammary glands with sEVHYP, but not sEVNORM, caused heterogeneous and overall reduced ER and PR expression in comparison with controls by immunohistochemistry (Figure 9, B and C). Decreased HER2 levels were also observed in response to sEVHYP, compared with sEVNORM (Figure 9, B and C). In addition, bioinformatics analysis of the PAM50 gene signature suggested that the transcriptome induced by sEVHYP in luminal cells resembled the gene expression profile of normal-like breast cancer and luminal A breast cancer (Figure 9D). Similar results were obtained with analysis of the breast cancer subset of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, where the transcriptome of sEVHYP mammary gland lesions more closely aligned with normal-like breast cancer and luminal breast cancer (Figure 9E). With the limitations of mouse-to-human comparison, inspection of human breast cancer cell lines in the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE) also showed that the sEVHYP-induced transcriptome preferentially aligned with luminal breast cancer cell types, although similarities were also found with HER2+ cell lines (Figure 9F). Finally, whole genome sequencing analysis of luminal cells isolated 6 weeks after sEVHYP injection in vivo showed no significant increase in the number of mutations (Supplemental Figure 9A), including coding mutations (Supplemental Figure 9B) or alterations in key breast cancer genes, such as TP53, PIK3CA, MYC, PTEN, CCND1, ERBB2, FGFRI, or GATA3, in comparison with controls.

Based on these findings, we next examined a potential correlation between sEVHYP-HIF1α signaling and luminal breast cancer progression. For these studies, we developed a protocol to enrich and isolate plasma circulating sEVs from patients with confirmed diagnosis of luminal breast cancer with or without clinical recurrence (Supplemental Table 3). The circulating sEV population from these patients was isolated by size exclusion chromatography, followed by analysis of EpCAM expression by flow cytometry (Figure 10A) and enrichment of breast cancer–derived sEVs using EpCAM+ beads (Figure 10B). The resulting sEV samples showed comparable size distribution (Figure 10C) and yield (Figure 10D), irrespective of clinical recurrence or non-recurrence. Under these conditions, detection of HIF1α in plasma circulating sEVs was feasible by Western blotting and correlated with clinical recurrence in all luminal breast cancer patients examined (Figure 10, E and F), up to 103 months after initial diagnosis (Figure 10G). In contrast, luminal breast cancer patients without recurrence had no detectable HIF1α in plasma circulating sEVs (Figure 10, E and F).