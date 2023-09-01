Linked CD4+/CD8+ T cell neoantigen vaccination overcomes immune checkpoint blockade resistance and enables tumor regression

Cancer cell stemness and intrinsic resistance mechanisms. Squamous cell carcinoma VII (SCC VII) is a spontaneously arising MHC II− murine tumor that closely resembles human head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in several key features including pulmonary and lymph node (LN) metastasis, poor immunogenicity, and, importantly, resistance to chemotherapeutic and immunotherapeutic intervention (38–41). Several lines of evidence suggest that a small fraction of tCSC marked by elevated CD44 expression exist within this class of neoplasm linked with baseline tumor growth, metastasis, and resistance mechanisms (10, 42, 43). In this study, we initially noted that the SCC VII transcriptome shared several common signaling pathways with various human cancer types (including HNSCC) in aligned NCBI OncoGEO tumor data sets featuring significant similarity in Rho kinase signaling, which is critical in governing tCSC formation and maintenance (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164258DS1) (44, 45). Both murine SCC VII and primary human tumor cells collected from patients with HNSCC responded similarly in vitro to Rho kinase inhibition, which promoted a CD44hi tCSC phenotype additionally associated with coexpression of other stem cell markers including ALDH1A1, EpCAM, and EGFR (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D) (10). SCC VII tCSC also displayed cardinal features of invasive human tCSC including impairments in actin stress fiber formation (Supplemental Figure 2A) and more rapid migration in a wound closure assay (Supplemental Figure 2B). In the absence of disrupting Rho kinase activity, we observed that early passage SCC VII contained a CD44hi subpopulation that became absent over time as cells were passaged in basal media in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, late passage SCC VII lacking CD44hi tCSC failed to form tumors in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3B). Thus, SCC VII appears to closely mirror the cellular heterogeneity commonly observed in human HNSCC.

We next characterized common nonimmune and immune resistance mechanisms deployed by CD44lo versus CD44hi SCC VII in vivo. To establish the inherent chemoresistance of these subsets, SCC VII-Luc/GFP tumors were grown in groups of mice for 10 days, and cell death was assessed by measuring active caspase-3 in tumor cells 7 days after either saline or a maximum tolerated dose of cisplatin was delivered i.p. CD44hi tCSC had lower overall active caspase-3 compared with CD44lo tumor cells in saline-treated mice. After 1 treatment with cisplatin, the amount of active caspase-3 significantly increased in CD44lo tumor cells while CD44hi tCSC remained unresponsive (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These results suggest that CD44hi tCSC have inherent increased chemoresistance compared with more differentiated cells. Additionally, consistent with the immunosuppressive phenotype of human HNSCC-derived CD44hi tCSC, CD44hi SCC VII tCSC had significantly elevated PD-L1 expression compared with CD44lo cells in the absence or presence of strong T h 1 inflammation following delivery of 50 μg polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid (polyI:C), a synthetic Toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) ligand (Supplemental Figure 3E) (11). In total, these results reveal that SCC VII tumors may be difficult to treat in situ by conventional standard of care therapies given to patients with HNSCC (chemotherapy and/or ICB) due to the inherent resistance mechanisms deployed by stem versus differentiated cells.

Functional identification of neoantigens based on endogenous CD4+ and CD8+ T cell reactivity. In pursuit of NeoAg targets of natural immune responses against SCC VII, we first established its inherent immunogenicity. C3H/HeJ mice were s.c. immunized with 1 × 107 irradiated SCC VII cells, either alone or supplemented with 50 μg polyI:C. Immunized mice were challenged 14 days later with 5 × 105 live SCC VII cells transduced to express luciferase and green fluorescent protein (SCC VII-Luc/GFP) to enable tracking by bioluminescence (BLI). Whereas whole-cell vaccination with irradiated SCC VII alone did not protect mice from tumor outgrowth following challenge — revealing SCC VII as a poorly immunogenic tumor by this classical definition — prophylaxis was achievable through codelivery of polyI:C (Figure 1, A and B). Thus, SCC VII contains antigens capable of conferring protective immunity. This depends on both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, as depletion of either subset before (Figure 1C) or after (Figure 1D) vaccination led to tumor outgrowth following subsequent challenge. Notably, tumors in mice depleted of CD4+ T cells just prior to challenge displayed a reduced growth rate compared with controls, suggesting that this subset is required at the initiation phase of the vaccine-induced response and later to maintain its efficacy following challenge.

Figure 1 SCC VII and polyI:C coimmunization elicits protection from live tumor challenge. C3H/HeJ mice were immunized with 1 × 107 irradiated SCC VII cells, 50 μg polyI:C, or both and subsequently challenged with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells 14 days later. (A and B) Bioluminescence of mice bearing SCC VII-Luc/GFP tumors 14 days after challenge and recorded tumor volume kinetics (n = 5–11 per group). Mice depleted of CD4+ or CD8+ cells (C) before or (D) after coimmunization with irradiated SCC VII cells and polyI:C assessed for day 14 SCC VII-Luc/GFP bioluminescence and tumor volume kinetics (n = 5–8 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate means ± SEM; (B–D, bioluminescence) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test); †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, and †††P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to naive); (B-D, tumor volume) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to naive).

To identify SCC VII antigens conferring protective immunity, we employed an approach combining genomic sequencing to detect well-expressed coding mutations with functional analysis of natural immune responses to tumor antigens. The SCC VII tumor exome was compared to that of normal control C3H/HeJ caudal tissue samples. This analysis yielded 1,481 variants in coding sequences among 4,771 total variants detected in the tumor versus reference exome. Of these, 270 could be confirmed as expressed by at least 1 read of the variant base in the tumor RNA, with 39 mutations reaching our selected expression threshold of 20% variant allele frequency (VAF) and at least 10 reads in the tumor RNA sample. These 39 mutations were translated into amino acid sequences, and 20-mer peptide pairs were synthesized for each mutation in which the mutated amino acid was placed at position 6 or 15 (or position 10 in one case involving insufficient amino acids near an alternative splicing site) within the linear peptide flanked by WT sequence (Supplemental Table 1).

The 81 candidate peptides representing the 39 filtered mutations were tested as targets for T cells generated by immunization with the irradiated SCC VII ± polyI:C and live tumor challenge protocol described above. This involved re-stimulation of splenic and tumor-draining inguinal LN (Ig LN) mononuclear cells isolated 14 days after challenge with bone marrow-derived dendritic cells (BMDC) pulsed with 16 pools of 20-mer peptides in ELISPOT assays for assessment of IFN-γ effector cytokine production. Significant frequencies of IFN-γ spot forming cells (SFC) over background were found for 6 of the 16 peptide pools screened (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Peptide pools that produced strong IFN-γ responses were subsequently deconvoluted to detect the specific mutant peptides targeted. This analysis revealed Pik3ca (Mut_44), Cltc (Mut_48), Ctnnd1 (Mut_61), and Otud5 (Mut_65 and Mut_67) as the mutated genes recognized by natural immune responses to SCC VII (Figure 2, A and B). Positive responses observed for Mut_65 and Mut_67, which contain the same mutation in the Otud5 deubiquitinase gene (at positions 15 or 6 within the 20-mer peptide, respectively), served as an internal control for our in vitro assay when compared with the absence of responses against Mut_64 and Mut_66, which contain the same nucleotide change but result in a different peptide product due to nearby alternative splicing. Mut_44 (Pik3ca Δ6) corresponds to a T1025A modification in the catalytic domain of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase—recently identified as a novel driver mutation in addition to the dominant H1047R affecting the same domain in human cancers (46). Mut_48 (Cltc Δ15) maps to the propeller domain of the clathrin heavy chain known to support both mitosis and nutrient uptake by cancer cells (47, 48). Mut_61 (Ctnnd1 Δ6) is located nearby the ARM domain of catenin Δ-1 as I489N—also documented as a driver mutation affecting cell adhesion (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D) (49). The steps involved in identification of somatic variants, selection of candidate mutations for functional testing, and functional validation of NeoAg are graphically represented as a Circos plot (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Function-based neoantigen identification after SCC VII and polyI:C coimmunization. C3H/HeJ mice were immunized with 1 × 107 irradiated SCC VII cells, 50 μg polyI:C, or both and subsequently challenged with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells 14 days later. (A and B) Groups of naive and immunized/challenged C3H/HeJ mice assessed for the presence of IFN-γ-producing splenic and Ig LN mononuclear cells at day 28 via ELISPOT after restimulation with NeoAg-pulsed BMDCs (n = 3 per group). (C) Circos plot representative of total and filtered mutations identified from Exome-Seq and RNA-Seq of SCC VII, selected peptides, and pooled/single peptide IFN-γ ELISPOT results. Outside to inside tracks are arranged as (1) chromosome with Mb labels of physical distance, (2) somatic mutations, (3) somatic strict mutations, (4) VAF, and (5) selected peptides. Inner region summarizes significant IFN-γ ELISPOT results from A and B and Supplemental Figure 4 where ribbons and gene names represent peptide pools or individual peptides, respectively. Pool_9 (red), Pool_10 (orange), Pool_11 (green), Pool_13 (purple), Pool_14 (blue), and Pool_15 (magenta). Size of the ribbons or gene names correlates with the number of SFC. All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± SEM; (A) *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test of data with SI > 2 and Poisson < 5%).

The immunogenicity of the 4 SCC VII NeoAg was next investigated. C3H/HeJ mice were immunized s.c. once or boosted 3 weeks later with a pool of the 5 recognized 20-mer peptides + polyI:C. Mice were challenged 10 days after the last (booster) vaccination with live SCC VII-Luc/GFP s.c. on the opposite flank, and tumor outgrowth was subsequently monitored by BLI and caliper measurements. Whereas a single injection of the pooled NeoAg peptides did not protect from SCC VII tumor challenge, boosting this response with a second immunization led to significantly smaller tumor sizes at all time points assayed (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were critical for mediating the protective immunity elicited by the NeoAg vaccine, as this was lost with depletion of either population prior to challenge (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). When the individual NeoAg peptides were tested for their contribution to the observed immunity, only Mut_48 (Cltc Δ15) demonstrated the ability to confer protection from challenge (Figure 3A), while the WT peptide (WT_48) was not protective (Figure 3B). These data indicate that the T cell response to Mut_48 mediates protective immunity following prophylactic peptide vaccination.

Figure 3 Deconvolution of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses to SCC VII-derived neoantigens. (A–C) C3H/HeJ mice vaccinated with 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with 5 μg solubilized 20-mers in a booster regimen 21 days apart. All sets of mice were challenged with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells 31 days after primary vaccination. Individual (A) Mut_44, Mut_48, Mut_61, Mut_65, or Mut_67 long peptides, (B) Mut_48 versus WT_48, and (C) Mut_72 and Mut_73 long peptides reported as bioluminescence of mice at 14 days after challenge and tumor volume kinetics (n = 5–6 per group). (D) Groups of naive C3H/HeJ mice compared with animals that received a 1×107 irradiated SCC VII cell and 50 μg polyI:C immunization and later challenge assessed for the presence of IFN-γ-producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells sorted from spleens and Ig LNs at day 28 after immunization via ELISPOT after restimulation with NeoAg-pulsed BMDCs (n = 3 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± SEM; (A-C, bioluminescence) **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test); †P < 0.05 and ††P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); (A–C, tumor volume) **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); (D) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test of data with SI > 2 and Poisson < 5%).

Effective vaccination requires both MHC I- and II-presented neoantigens. We next determined the T cell subsets involved in the natural NeoAg-specific immune response by assessing the reactivity of CD4+ versus CD8+ T cells isolated from mice immunized with SCC VII tumor cells. We found that Mut_48 was recognized by both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, whereas Mut_44, Mut_61, Mut_65, and Mut_67 were solely recognized by CD4+ T cells. In addition, we found that isolated CD8+ T cells recognized Mut_72 and Mut_73, distinct peptides containing the same missense mutation in the Slc26a11 gene (Figure 3D). However, neither Mut_72 nor Mut_73 were capable of conferring protective immunity against SCC VII in vivo following prime/boost vaccination (Figure 3C). These results collectively demonstrate that only Mut_48, which is recognized by both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, was capable of inducing effective prophylactic immunity through peptide vaccination.

To determine whether the epitopes recognized by each subset were identical or distinct, we used IFN-γ ELISPOT to quantitate the relative response magnitude to a panel of 10- and 15-mer peptides, designated Mut_48.1-Mut_48.10, containing the Mut_48 H129Q mutation (Figure 4A). CD8+ T cells isolated from SCC VII/polyI:C-immunized mice produced the greatest amount of IFN-γ upon recognition of the Mut_48.10 10-mer with antibody blockade demonstrating its presentation by H-2Kk (Figure 4B). Copurified CD4+ T cells showed the greatest reactivity to the Mut_48.5 15-mer presented via I-Ak (Figure 4C) and did not react with any designed 10-mer as expected (data not shown). Further, in silico prediction of Mut_48-derived 10-mer binding to H-2Kk using the Immune Epitope Database and Analysis Resource (IEDB) NetMHCpan (v4.0) method (50) estimated poor affinities for most peptides, with the best affinity predicted for Mut_48.10 at 4988.7 nM IC 50 . Notably, the 10-mer peptides contained within the Mut_48.7-48.10 series elicited IFN-γ production despite predicted H-2Kk binding IC 50 values being above the 500 nM cutoff used for most screening protocols (Figure 4D). These results further confirmed that Mut_48 contains a CD8+ T cell minimal epitope, Mut_48.10, within the longer CD4+ T cell epitope, Mut_48.5, thereby endowing IFN-γ production from both T cell subsets (Figure 4E). An expanded analysis of H-2Kk binding predictions for IFN-γ stimulatory Mut_72 and Mut_73 resulted in 250.9 nM IC 50 affinities for both peptides, suggesting that the IEDB NetMHCpan (v4.0) tool algorithm was approximately 66% efficient at filtering for in vitro immunoreactivity of CD8+ T cells (Figure 4F). The unbiased functional approach utilized in this study to identify NeoAg therefore allowed us to more efficiently probe both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell epitopes in the same assay system.

Figure 4 MHC restriction and functional interplay of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell vaccine-derived epitopes. (A) H129Q 15/10-mer peptides derived from Mut_48. (B and C) Naive C3H/HeJ mice compared with animals that received a 1 × 107 irradiated SCC VII cell and 50 μg polyI:C immunization followed by a 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cell challenge at day 14. Day 28 splenic/Ig LN (B) CD8+ T cells and (C) CD4+ T cells cocultured with Mut_48-derived minimal peptide-pulsed BMDCs for quantification of IFN-γ-producing cells via ELISPOT ± blocking antibodies against I-Ak, I-Ek, and H-2Kk (n = 3 per group). (D) IEDB NetMHCpan (v4.0) MHC I predictions of minimal peptide binding to murine H-2Kk. (E) Mut_48.10 and Mut_48.5 epitope schematic. (F) CD8+ T cell ELISPOT responses against Pool_9, Pool_10, Pool_11, Pool_13, Pool_14, and Pool_15 clustered by IFN-γ production (positive versus negative). Represented are IEDB NetMHCpan (v4.0) MHC I predictions of minimal peptide binding to murine H-2Kk. (G) C3H/HeJ mice vaccinated with 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with 5 μg Mut_48.5 or Mut_48.10 peptides in a booster regimen 21 days apart followed by challenge with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells 31 days after primary vaccination. Day 14 bioluminescence and tumor volume kinetics (n = 5–6 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± (B, C, and G) SEM or (F) median; (G, bioluminescence) *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 (Student’s t test); ††P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); (G, tumor volume) *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); (B and C) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test of data with SI > 2 and Poisson < 5%); (B) ††P < 0.01 (Student’s t test); (C) ††P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA and multiple comparison Tukey’s posthoc test).

Immunization studies showed that the Mut_48.5 15-mer, containing both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell-recognized minimal epitopes, was protective against live SCC VII cell challenge in vivo to a degree comparable to the Mut_48 20-mer. Additionally, the CD4+ T cell epitope was entirely necessary for the observed protection as immunization of mice with the truncated Mut_48.10 10-mer containing only the CD8+ T cell epitope was partially protective (Figure 4G). These findings are reminiscent of earlier animal studies and clinical trials where vaccination with CD8+ T cell NeoAg alone resulted in a detectable response and tumor regression followed by eventual tolerance and later relapse (27).

Tumor specificity of CD4+ T cells and provision of help to CD8+ T cells. We sought to determine whether the help provided by the CD4+ T cell response was strictly tumor-specific. Mice were immunized with the Mut_48.10 CD8+ T cell minimal epitope mixed with either the SCC VII-derived Mut_44 (Pik3ca Δ6), which is recognized by CD4+ T cells (Figure 3D) or the pan-DR epitope peptide (PADRE[X] where X indicates cyclohexylalanine in the third position). PADRE(X) is an immunogenic peptide originally designed for broad specificity to human DR MHC II molecules but is also capable of providing T cell help to antigen-specific CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) responses in C57BL/6 mice in vivo and can competitively bind to C3H/HeJ I-Ak with high affinity in vitro (51). However, CD4+ T cells activated by PADRE(X) would be unable to contribute to antitumor immunity by any mechanism requiring tumor specificity after relaying T cell help. Regardless of the origin of the helper epitope, codelivery of functional CD4+ T cell antigens improved Mut_48.10-mediated prophylactic immunity to a similar degree as the full Mut_48 20-mer containing both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell epitopes. Further, covalent linkage of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell antigens via a triple alanine repeat (-AAA-) resulted in superior protection compared with vaccination comprised of untethered peptides against SCC VII challenge (Figure 5). The efficacy of Mut_48 is thus related to presentation of the CD4+ T cell helper antigen alongside a tumor-specific CTL NeoAg most likely by the same APC, mechanistically consistent with T h -mediated ‘licensing’ of APC to program optimal CD8+ T cell responses (22, 25). Furthermore, these results suggest that other effector functions of CD4+ T cells requiring tumor specificity are dispensable in this model.

Figure 5 Tethered CD4+ T cell helper and minimal CD8+ T cell epitope vaccines lead to maximal SCC VII tumor growth inhibition. C3H/HeJ mice vaccinated with 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with 5 μg solubilized PADRE(X) or Mut_44 long-mers untethered or tethered to the Mut_48.10 minimal epitope in a booster regimen 21 days apart. All sets of mice were challenged with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells 31 days after primary vaccination. Day 14 bioluminescence and tumor volume kinetics of challenged C3H/HeJ mice (n = 5–6 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± SEM; (bioluminescence) *P < 0.05, and ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test); ††††P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); (tumor volume) ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C).

Therapeutic resistance to immune checkpoint blockade is overcome by combination with neoantigen vaccination. ICB monotherapy has been shown to amplify endogenous NeoAg-specific T cell responses and generate de novo NeoAg responses when combined with prediction-based vaccines, leading to an increase in progression-free survival in patients (1, 52, 53). We therefore assessed whether a NeoAg vaccine based on validated targets could be rationally combined with this strategy. NeoAg-specific T cell responses were first induced through immunization with the pooled NeoAg vaccine (targeting the Pik3ca, Cltc, Ctnnd1, and Otud5 mutations) using the prime/boost protocol described above. Three days after challenge with live SCC VII-Luc/GFP tumors, mice received blocking antibodies to either PD-1 or CTLA-4 by i.p. injection, and the effect on tumor outgrowth was measured. In both cases, ICB significantly accelerated the ability of the NeoAg vaccine to mediate therapeutic immunity against the growing SCC VII tumors compared with ICB alone. We found that combining ICB with peptide vaccine prevented the late phase (beyond day 24) relapse of SCC VII tumors observed in approximately 50% of C3H/HeJ mice receiving NeoAg vaccination alone (Figure 6, A and B and Supplemental Figure 8). Elimination of palpable tumors was notably hastened with combinatorial anti-PD-1 and NeoAg vaccination with a synergistic effect apparent at day 14 during the early kinetic phase of active rejection (Figure 6A). Further, we examined memory T cell responses at day 42 postchallenge by IFN-γ ELISPOT against the NeoAg vaccine and found that PD-1 blockade increased the magnitude of Mut_48-specific T cell responses and showed evidence of intermolecular epitope spreading to Mut_72 and Mut_73 (Figure 6, C and D), targets that were not included in the peptide vaccination but had previously been observed to elicit CD8+ T cell responses upon physical separation from CD4+ T cells (Figure 3D). Anti-CTLA-4 treatment, in contrast, did not display synergy nor did it significantly affect the absolute number of Mut_48-specific T cells. In addition, anti-CTLA-4 exhibited reduced epitope spreading to other specificities (Figure 6B, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 6 Anti-PD-1 checkpoint blockade additively increases Cltc Δ15-specific memory frequency and promotes dominant intermolecular epitope spreading. C3H/HeJ mice vaccinated with 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with prime/boost regimens of a 5 × 5 μg mixture containing solubilized Mut_44, Mut_48, Mut_61, Mut_65, and Mut_67 long peptides. All groups of mice were challenged with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells 31 days after primary vaccination. Treatment with (A) anti-PD-1 or (B) anti-CTLA-4 therapeutically began at day 3 after tumor cell inoculation (arrow) with bioluminescence of mice bearing live tumors at 14 days after challenge (upper panels) and tumor volume kinetics (lower panels) (n = 5–6 per group). (C and D) Splenic and Ig LN mononuclear cells isolated at day 42 from anti-PD-1-treated groups and controls assessed for IFN-γ-production via ELISPOT after restimulation with NeoAg-pulsed BMDCs (n = 3 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± SEM; (A and B, bioluminescence) **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test); †††P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); (A and B, tumor volume) *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); †P < 0.05 and ††††P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to peptide mix boost + polyI:C); (C) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test of data with SI > 2 and Poisson < 5%); †P < 0.05 (Student’s t test); (D) *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test).

Given the synergistic potency of combining PD-1 blockade with NeoAg peptide vaccination and the ability of the Mut_48 peptide to induce both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses against the SCC VII tumor, we examined whether these could be combined to treat large established tumors. SCC VII-Luc/GFP tumors were grown in groups of mice and allowed to reach a volume of approximately 300 to 400 mm3 before treatment with 2 cycles of contralateral s.c. Mut_48 + polyI:C mixtures and/or i.p. anti-PD-1 on days 10 and 24. The Mut_48 vaccine alone did not result in a therapeutic benefit, whereas anti-PD-1 displayed varying degrees of primary and secondary resistance, only sometimes leading to initial tumor control that was subsequently lost. In contrast, combining PD-1 blockade with the Mut_48 NeoAg vaccine resulted in the complete and durable (more than 90 days) eradication of large established tumors (Figure 7, A–D). In vitro restimulation of lymphocytes from the spleen and tumor-draining Ig LNs revealed combining NeoAg and anti-PD-1 treatments resulted in a synergistic boosting of memory phase Mut_48-specific T cell responses (Figure 7E). Further, NeoAg and anti-PD-1 coadministration significantly increased the number of total CD8+ T cells within tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) fractions when isolated at the day 17 effector phase after the first round of immunotherapy, whereas conventional (T conv ) and regulatory (T reg ) CD4+ T cell numbers remain unchanged (Figure 7F). We additionally noted that rejection of tumor by Mut_48 and anti-PD-1 treatments was also accompanied by inhibition of SCC VII metastasis to regional LN (Figure 7G). These data suggest that functional NeoAg-mediated tumor rejection and prevention of regional metastasis is therapeutically optimal after combination with ICB.

Figure 7 Delayed therapeutic codelivery of anti-PD-1 and Cltc Δ15 promotes clearance of established SCC VII tumors. C3H/HeJ mice injected with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells and given 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with 5 μg Mut_48 peptide at day 10 after challenge (black arrow). Select groups of mice also received anti-PD-1 at days 10, 13, and 16 (red arrow). The immunotherapy cycle repeated at day 24 (gray box). (A and B) Bioluminescence of mice at 35 days after challenge and (C) tumor volume kinetics tracked to day 90 (n = 5–6 per group). (D) Tumors harvested at day 17 assessed for Lin−GFP+ SCC VII cells where Lin (lineage) comprised a dump gate of anti-CD31, anti-CD45, and anti-LYVE1 (n = 8 per group). (E) Mononuclear cells harvested from the spleens and Ig LNs of surviving C3H/HeJ mice at day 90 after live-cell challenge assessed for IFN-γ production via ELISPOT after restimulation with NeoAg-pulsed BMDCs (n = 3 per group). (F) Day 17 TIL assessed for CD4+CD25±FoxP3− T conv , CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ T reg , and CD8+ CTL (n = 5–8 per group). (G) Number of total Lin−GFP+ SCC VII cells in the ipsilateral Ig LN from day 17 tumor-bearing mice given therapy beginning at day 10 as a single cycle (n = 7–8 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± SEM; (B, D, F, and G) *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test); †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, and ††††P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); (C) *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); (E) *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test of data with SI > 2 and Poisson < 5%); †††P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C + anti-PD-1).

Neoantigen vaccination increases the presence of stem-like and intermediate exhausted CD8+ T cells. It is well established that CD8+ TIL that coexpress high levels of inhibitory receptors (including PD-1 and Tim-3) exist in a terminally differentiated, exhausted state (T ex-term ) in human cancer patients and murine tumor models (54, 55). The CD8+ T ex lineage has a transcriptional profile and epigenetic landscape distinct from that of memory (T mem ) and effector (T eff ) subsets that involves rewiring via key transcription factors including TCF-1 (reinforcing stemness or memory-like features) and TOX (enforcing terminal exhaustion) (56, 57). Enrichment of PD-1hiTim-3+TOX+TCF-1−CD8+ T ex-term populations in tumor biopsies is directly correlated with a poor prognosis for durable responses to ICB (58). In contrast, stem-like precursor/progenitor PD-1loTim-3−TOX+/−TCF-1+CD8+ T cells (T prec/prog ) located in tumors and/or peripheral lymphoid organs specifically expand in response to PD-(L)1-based ICB and differentiate into PD-1loTim-3+ effector-like cells marked by expression of the chemokine receptor CX3CR1 (13, 54, 56, 59–62). Intermediate CX3CR1+CD8+ T ex (T ex-int ) are transitory between stem-like T prec/prog and T ex-term states, can be cytotoxic and produce granzyme B (GzmB) and IFN-γ, may resemble short-lived T eff arising after acute antigen exposure — as both express KLRG-1 — and, yet, are distinguished from short-lived T eff by TOX expression (56). In all cases, ICB does not prevent eventual terminal exhaustion, as all CD8+ T ex subsets (T prec/prog > T ex-int > T ex-term ) are epigenetically scarred shortly after priming, with none being able to form T mem (63–65). Moreover, it is speculated that lack of CD4+ T cell help during CD8+ T cell priming (known to drive durable T mem formation) is linked with acceleration of T ex differentiation, as helpless CD8+ T cells and CD8+ T ex-term transcriptionally resemble one another (22, 66).

We therefore sought to examine how Mut_48 vaccination and anti-PD-1 treatment reshape the CD4+ and CD8+ T cell landscape across the TME and periphery. To this end, SCC VII tumor-bearing mice were treated with s.c. Mut_48 + polyI:C mixtures and/or i.p. anti-PD-1 at day 10 following tumor inoculation, and CD45+ cells were purified from TIL, splenocyte, and tumor-draining Ig LN fractions at the day 17 effector phase and processed for FACS. Gated T cells were concatenated from all organs and projected into uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) space using 21 phenotypic features known to define naive CD4+/CD8+ T cells (T n ), CD4+/CD8+ T eff/mem , CD4+ T reg , CD8+ T prec/prog , CD8+ T ex-int , and CD8+ T ex-term subsets. Clear separation of total CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was achieved (Figure 8A). CD8+ T cell subpopulations from TIL, spleen, and LN appeared entirely distinct, whereas CD4+ T cells from TIL and LN appeared to occupy a similar space separate from the spleen (Figure 8B, upper panel). When viewing TIL positioning alone in relation to treatment, a strong association between Mut_48 vaccination and disappearance of select CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subpopulations was observed, whereas anti-PD-1 treatment either caused more subtle shifts or appeared to expand preexisting subpopulations relative to polyI:C treatment alone (Figure 8B, lower panel).

Figure 8 Identification of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets in tumors and peripheral lymphoid organs. C3H/HeJ mice injected with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells and given 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with 5 μg Mut_48 peptide at day 10 after challenge. Select groups of mice also received anti-PD-1 at days 10, 13, and 16. TIL, tumor-draining Ig LN, and spleens isolated from day 17 tumor-bearing mice gated on total CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (n = 5 per group). (A) High-dimensional FACS UMAP of all organs and treatments colored by CD4+ versus CD8+ T cell type with (B) total T cell positioning annotated by organ (upper panel) and TIL alone annotated by treatment (lower panel). (C) Identified T cell metaclusters and (D) expression profiles of selected phenotypic markers associated with each metacluster in UMAP space. (E) Pseudotime trajectory of CD8+ T cells using Wishbone analysis with CD8+ T n (0.0 = start) to T ex-term and short-lived T eff (1.0 = end) differentiation displayed and branches in development converged. Distribution of CD62L (T n and T mem ), TCF-1/SLAMF6 (T prec/prog and T mem ), GzmB/CX3CR1/CD44/Ki-67 (T ex-int and T eff ), and TOX/PD-1 (T ex-int and T ex-term ) represented as expression (upper panel) and rate of change (lower panel). (F) Representative FACS profiles of metaclusters of interest from all organs converged. All experiments were performed 2 or more times.

To gain a more detailed perspective on how treatment affected T cell differentiation, 24 metaclusters were identified that captured the granularity observed in marker profiles across the UMAP field (Figure 8, C and D). This map revealed that treatments across organs had captured the CD8+ T ex , T eff , and T mem lineages, where pseudotime trajectory analysis of gated CD8+ T cells showed highly coordinated expression patterns between CD62L (T n and T mem ), TCF-1/SLAMF6 (T prec/prog and T mem ), GzmB/CX3CR1/CD44/Ki-67 (T ex-int and T eff ), and TOX/PD-1 (T ex-int and T ex-term ) (Figure 8E). Taken together, CD4+/CD8+ T n (metaclusters 2 and 14), CD4+/CD8+ T eff/mem (metaclusters 1, 3, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 23, and 24), CD4+ T reg (metaclusters 4 and 5), CD8+ T prec/prog (metaclusters 6 and 20), CD8+ T ex-int (metaclusters 7, 10, 12, 13, 18, 21, and 22), and CD8+ T ex-term (metaclusters 17 and 19) were identified based on these criteria (Figure 8, C–F).

Metaclusters were next parsed by frequency of CD4+ T cells or CD8+ T cells among treatments in TIL (Figure 9, A and B), spleen (Figure 10, A and B), and tumor-draining Ig LN (Figure 10, C and D). Of the 24 metaclusters, we found 4 CD4+ T cell- and 6 CD8+ T cell-associated metaclusters to display statistical significance relative to polyI:C treatment alone in TIL. Within CD4+ TIL, we observed a significant decrease in T n and T eff/mem cells (metaclusters 1, 2, and 9) associated with Mut_48 vaccination consistent with T cell priming. We also observed that Mut_48 vaccination caused an increase in CD4+ T eff/mem metacluster 8, which appeared to be of possible T follicular helper cell (T fh ) origin based on heightened PD-1 and ICOS expression (Figure 8F and Figure 9B). Across all organs and treatments, CD4+ T eff/mem (non-T reg ) did not display markers of cytotoxicity (KLRG-1 and GzmB) consistent with their role as helpers within this model (Figure 8, D and F). Within CD8+ TIL, we also observed a decrease in T n (metacluster 14) associated with Mut_48 vaccine induced priming. Anti-PD-1 treatment appeared to be sufficient to cause the expansion of T prec/prog subsets (metaclusters 6 and 20). Select T ex-int subpopulations could be supported by anti-PD-1 alone (metacluster 18), Mut_48 and anti-PD-1 combination (metaclusters 12 and 21), or either treatment (metacluster 22). T ex-term subpopulations (metaclusters 17 and 19) were observed to be expanded by Mut_48 vaccination alone; however, this was halted by anti-PD-1 treatment, known to mobilize PD-1− T n and PD-1lo T prec/prog at the expense of PD-1hi T ex-term cells (Figure 8F and Figure 9B) (67, 68). While no difference was observed in Mut_48 and anti-PD-1 combination supporting T prec/prog differentiation in TIL over either treatment alone, we did note that small populations of T prec/prog (metacluster 20) were significantly expanded after combination treatment in both spleen and tumor-draining Ig LN (Figure 10, A–D). These data suggest that combining PD-1 blockade with NeoAg peptide vaccination leads to an outgrowth of non-cytotoxic, helper CD4+ T cell subsets and more effectively expands preexhausted CD8+ T prec/prog in the periphery and T ex-int populations in the TIL fraction.

Figure 9 Cltc Δ15 vaccination enhances priming and refocuses the anti-PD-1–induced CD8+ T cell response toward intermediate, effector-like subsets in tumors. C3H/HeJ mice were injected with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells and given 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with 5 μg Mut_48 peptide at day 10 after challenge. Select groups of mice also received anti-PD-1 at days 10, 13, and 16. (A) TIL isolated from day 17 tumor-bearing mice with stacked bar plot of treatment type distribution across T cell metaclusters. (B) Frequency of treatment type contribution to significant and selected CD4+ TIL (left panel) and CD8+ TIL (right panel) metaclusters of interest from A with assigned cell type displayed (n = 5 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± SEM; (B) *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 (Student’s t test); †P < 0.05 and †††P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C).

Figure 10 Combining anti-PD-1 and Cltc Δ15 expands precursor/progenitor and intermediate exhausted CD8+ T cells in peripheral lymphoid organs. C3H/HeJ mice were injected with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells and given 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with 5 μg Mut_48 peptide at day 10 after challenge. Select groups of mice also received anti-PD-1 at days 10, 13, and 16. (A and B) Spleens and (C and D) tumor-draining Ig LN isolated from day 17 tumor-bearing mice. Stacked bar plot of treatment type distribution across T cell metaclusters in (A) spleens and (C) tumor-draining Ig LN. Frequency of treatment type contribution to selected (B) spleen and (D) tumor-draining Ig LN T cell metaclusters of interest with assigned cell type displayed (n = 5 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± SEM; (B and D) *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test); †P < 0.05 (1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C).

T h 1-based help from CD4+ T cells is required for neoantigen vaccine efficacy. The observation that the Mut_48 peptide, containing both a CD4+ and CD8+ T cell epitope, was the most effective NeoAg against a tumor lacking MHC II prompted us to investigate the functional contribution made by Cltc-specific CD4+ T cells toward therapeutic vaccination. Based on our findings in TIL subset identification, linkage with treatment, and overall mechanism of action of tethered helper-effector epitopes within a single peptide, we hypothesized that NeoAg-induced mobilization of CD4+ T cells was completely reliant on CD40-mediated signaling, known to both directly relay T h 1-based help via an APC and support the development of T fh cells in turn sustaining IL-21-biased support of CD8+ CTL (22, 25, 28, 29). CD4+ T cell depletion before NeoAg peptide vaccination resulted in partial tumor control, suggesting that helpless CD8+ T cells primed in the absence of CD4+ T cells are not fully effective, whereas depletion of CD8+ T cells just prior to therapy led to rapid tumor growth, showing that CD8+ T cells are required as effectors against SCC VII. Agonistic anti-CD40 cross-linking antibody fully restored CD8+ T cell-mediated tumor rejection in the complete absence of CD4+ T cells (Figure 11A), suggesting that providing T h 1-based cell help is a key feature for effective therapy even in the absence of CD4+ T fh . Consistent with this, we found that the Cltc CD4+ T cell epitope could be replaced by PADRE(X) when tethered to the CD8+ T cell minimal epitope (Mut_48.10) in a vaccine/PD-1 blockade therapeutic combination regimen and still result in complete tumor rejection (Figure 11B).

Figure 11 Tethered CD4+ T cell helper epitopes optimize checkpoint blockade and CTL-mediated SCC VII tumor destruction via a CD40-dependent mechanism. (A) C3H/HeJ mice injected with 5 × 105 live SCC VII-Luc/GFP cells and given 50 μg polyI:C alone or in combination with 5 μg full-length Mut_48 peptide at day 10 after challenge (black arrow). Peptide-treated mice also received anti-PD-1 at days 10, 13, and 16 (red arrow). The immunotherapy cycle repeated at day 24 (gray box). CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were depleted 1 day before each immunotherapy cycle (green arrow), and anti-CD40 was delivered as indicated (blue arrow) with resultant tumor volume kinetics (n = 6 per group). (B) Tumor-bearing C3H/HeJ mice delivered 50 μg polyI:C alone or combined with 5 μg PADRE(X), Mut_48.10, mixed PADRE(X) and Mut_48.10, or tethered PADRE(X)-AAA-Mut_48.10 peptide at day 10 after challenge (black arrow) and anti-PD-1 (red arrow) as in A with resultant tumor volume kinetics (n = 5-6 per group). All experiments were performed 2 or more times and data indicate mean ± SEM; (A and B) **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to polyI:C); †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, and †††P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s posthoc test relative to Mut_48 + polyI:C + anti-PD-1 + anti-CD4 or anti-CD8 [blue groups]).

Given that SCC VII-derived CD44hi tCSC had increased PD-L1 expression (Supplemental Figure 3E), ICB resistance was lastly evaluated in this context after 1 cycle of therapeutic contralateral s.c. Mut_48 + polyI:C mixtures and/or i.p. anti-PD-1 deliveries to mice bearing day 10 SCC VII-Luc/GFP tumors. Mut_48 vaccination and PD-1 blockade individually did not result in significantly increased active caspase-3 in either SCC VII CD44lo or CD44hi subset. In contrast, PD-1 blockade combination with the Mut_48 NeoAg vaccine distinctly resulted in the targeting of both SCC VII CD44lo and CD44hi subsets (Supplemental Figure 10). These findings collectively suggest that the presence of different types of tumor resistance mechanisms (either to chemotherapy or checkpoint blockade monotherapy) can be effectively overcome by a functionally rationalized NeoAg vaccine combination approach.