HIF-2α expression and metabolic signaling require ACSS2 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Sex as a biological variable. Our study exclusively examined male mice, because ccRCC is more common in males. It is unknown whether the findings are relevant to female mice.

Materials. Pharmacological agents used in this study were acquired commercially from Selleckchem (ACSS2 inhibitor, catalog S8588; PT-2385, catalog S8352). Mice used in this study were acquired commercially from The Jackson Laboratory. Stable cell lines carrying targeted shRNA or with different constructs are available through establishment of a material transfer agreement between Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and the requesting institution. Optima-grade liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) solvents and chemicals (ammonium bicarbonate and ammonium formate) for the LC-MS analyses were obtained from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Cell cultures. HKC cells were a gift from L.C. Racusen (Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA) (51). HEK293FT, A498, 786-O, and 769-P cell lines were obtained from ATCC. 786-O Cas9 cells were purchased from Genecopoeia. Before experimentation, all cell lines were tested for mycoplasma contamination using the ATCC Universal Mycoplasma detection kit (catalog 30-1012K). HEK293FT, HKC, and A498 cell lines were cultured using Gibco DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% l-glutamine, and 10 mL/L penicillin/streptomycin (MilliporeSigma). 768-O and 769-P cell lines were cultured using Gibco RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% l-glutamine (MilliporeSigma), and 10 mL/L penicillin/streptomycin (MilliporeSigma). All cells were maintained at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 incubator.

Animal studies. Six-week-old male NOD scid IL2Rgnull (NSG) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (catalog 005557) and used in all tumorigenesis xenograft models. Mice were housed 5 to a cage in a temperature- and humidity-controlled space (20°C–25°C, 45%–64% humidity) with regulated water and lighting (12 hours light/12 hours dark) within the animal facility. Before inoculation, 786-O cells were cultured as described above, trypsinized, counted, and resuspended in growth medium and Matrigel at a 1:1 ratio. For all in vivo experiments, NSG mice were subcutaneously injected with 100 μL of the cell suspension providing 5 × 106 cells. Mice in pharmacological studies were subjected to daily treatment with vehicle control or 15 mg/kg ACSS2i delivered via intraperitoneal injection. Alternatively, mice that were inoculated with 786-O cells transduced to express the pTRIPZ doxycycline-inducible shRNA system were given a 200 mg/kg doxycycline rodent diet (Bio-Serv) and allowed to feed ad libitum. Tumor burden was monitored via weekly manual, digital caliper measurement with intermittent measurements taken as needed. Mice were euthanized once the first tumor reached size endpoint (1,000 mm3) or if discomfort was observed as outlined in the IACUC-approved protocol.

Patient samples. Primary cell cultures were derived from tumors of patients diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma being treated at VUMC. Single-cell suspensions were generated from the tumors and were subsequently cultured in Gibco RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% l-glutamine (MilliporeSigma), B-27 supplement (Gibco; 10 mL, 50× stock), and 1× Antibiotic-Antimycotic (Gibco). Fresh growth medium was provided every other day for approximately 10 days until a monolayer of epithelial cells was established, at which point the primary cells were able to be passaged.

Protein extraction and Western blotting. Cells were harvested, suspended in RIPA buffer supplemented with 1× Halt protease inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and subjected to mechanical needle lysing with a 25-gauge needle (BD Biosciences) while being kept on ice. Cell lysates were pelleted via centrifugation at 14,000g for 5 minutes at 4°C, and supernatants were transferred to fresh Eppendorf tubes for immediate analysis via SDS-PAGE or preservation at –20°C. Protein concentrations were determined using the BCA protein quantification method. For SDS-PAGE analysis, 50 μg of protein per sample was loaded into and run on a 4%–20% gradient polyacrylamide gel (Bio-Rad), followed by transfer onto a PVDF membrane. The membranes were subjected to immunoblotting with the primary antibodies found in Supplemental Table 1. For Western blot analysis, β-actin served as the loading control. In instances of parallel gel use for figure assembly, individual loading controls for the corresponding gels are presented. All blots presented in figures are representative of results obtained from experiments performed in biological triplicate with each target being analyzed at least twice.

Immunoprecipitation. Cell lysates were prepared as described above, and 500 μg of total protein per sample was first cleared via incubation with protein A–agarose beads at 4°C for 1 hour, then spun down at 3,500g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The precleared lysates were transferred to fresh Eppendorf tubes and incubated with the primary antibody overnight at 4°C. The following day, 30 μL of a 50% protein A–agarose bead slurry was added to the immunoprecipitation reactions and continued incubating for 2 hours at 4°C on a rotator. The immunoprecipitations were then microcentrifuged at 3,500g for 10 minutes at 4°C to collect the beads, which were washed 5 times with RIPA buffer supplemented with protease inhibitors. After the final wash, the pelleted beads were resuspended with 3× SDS sample buffer, vortexed briefly, and microcentrifuged at 14,000g for 1 minute at room temperature. Samples were heated at 95°C for 5 minutes, microcentrifuged at 14,000g for 1 minute at room temperature, and loaded into a gel for SDS-PAGE to be analyzed via Western blotting.

Lentiviral transduction. HEK293FT cells were allowed to reach 70% confluence, and on the day of transfection, 1 hour before transfection growth medium was replaced with Opti-MEM (Gibco). For each plate, a transfection cocktail was prepared using 20 μg of experimental plasmid (Supplemental Table 2), 15 μg PAX2, 6.5 μg of pMD2.G, 62 μL of CaCl 2 , and sterile dH 2 O to bring the total volume to 500 μL. Five hundred microliters of 2× HEPES-buffered saline was added and mixed by pipetting. The transfection medium was added to the HEK293FT cells, gently swirled, and incubated for 5–7 hours at 37°C. Transfection medium was discarded and replaced with 10–12 mL of fresh growth medium, and the cells were allowed to produce viral particles for 48–72 hours. The lentiviral supernatants were collected and passed through a 0.45 μm filter to be used immediately or stored at –80°C for later use.

Lentiviral transduction of 786-O cells was performed by mixing of 1 mL lentivirus, 6.5 μL of 10 mg/mL Polybrene, and 7 mL growth medium and incubation for 24 hours at 37°C. The next day, transduction medium was replaced with fresh growth medium, and cells were returned to a 37°C incubator for another 24 hours. On the following day, the medium of the transduced cells was supplemented with the antibiotic corresponding to the selectable antibiotic resistance marker in each plasmid for 24 hours, and resistant clones were expanded for experimental use.

ATAC-seq. ATAC-seq library preparations, sequencing reactions, and bioinformatics analysis were conducted at Azenta Life Sciences as follows:

Live cell samples were thawed, washed, and treated with DNase I (Life Tech, catalog EN0521) to remove genomic DNA contamination. Live cell samples were quantified and assessed for viability using a Countess Automated Cell Counter (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After cell lysis and cytosol removal, nuclei were treated with Tn5 enzyme (Illumina, catalog 20034197) for 30 minutes at 37°C and purified with a Minelute PCR Purification Kit (Qiagen, catalog 28004) to produce tagmented DNA samples. Tagmented DNA was barcoded with Nextera Index Kit v2 (Illumina, catalog FC-131-2001) and amplified via PCR before an SPRI Bead (Beckman Coulter) clean-up to yield purified DNA libraries.

The sequencing libraries were clustered on a single lane of a flow cell. After clustering, the flow cell was loaded on the Illumina HiSeq instrument (4000 or equivalent) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The samples were sequenced using a 2 × 150 bp paired-end configuration. Image analysis and base calling were conducted with HiSeq Control Software. Raw sequence data (.bcl files) generated from Illumina HiSeq were converted into FASTQ files and demultiplexed using Illumina’s bcl2fastq 2.17 software. One mismatch was allowed for index sequence identification.

After investigation of the quality of the raw data, sequencing adapters and low-quality bases were trimmed using Trimmomatic 0.38. Cleaned reads were aligned to reference genome hg38 using Bowtie 2 (https://github.com/BenLangmead/bowtie2). Aligned reads were filtered using Samtools 1.9 (https://github.com/samtools/samtools/releases/) to keep alignments that (a) had a minimum mapping quality of 30, (b) were aligned concordantly, and (c) were the primary called alignments. PCR or optical duplicates were marked using Picard 2.18.26 (https://github.com/broadinstitute/picard/releases) and removed. Before peak calling, reads mapping to mitochondria were called and filtered, and reads mapping to unplaced contigs were removed.

MACS2 2.1.2 (https://github.com/macs3-project/MACS/releases) was used for peak calling to identify open chromatin regions. Valid peaks from each group or condition were merged, and peaks called in at least 66% of samples were kept for downstream analyses. For each pairwise comparison, peaks from condition A and condition B were merged, and peaks found in either condition were kept for downstream analyses. Reads falling beneath peaks were counted in all samples, and these counts were used for differential peak analyses using the R package Diffbind.

To explore the ATAC signals across the genome, we used the python package deepTools (v3.5.0). Briefly, the BAM files from Genewiz were first transformed to bigWig files using the command “bamCoverage” with parameters “-bs 10 --normalizeUsing CPM.” Then command “computeMatrix” and “plotHeatmap” were used to generate heatmaps of ATAC signal 5 kb around the accessible regions from the bigWig files. The peaks called from different groups were merged with bedtools (https://github.com/arq5x/bedtools2) and used as the reference regions in the heatmap.

Metabolic gene expression. To analyze changes in expression of genes involved in metabolism, we extracted RNA as described above and performed a gene expression assay using the NanoString nCounter Metabolic Pathways panel. The assay was performed by Vanderbilt Advanced Technologies for Genomics (VANTAGE) core facility following the manufacturer’s recommended procedures. RNA concentrations were determined via Qubit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and normalized to 20 ng/μL. For each sample hybridization reaction, we used 100 ng of total RNA, and hybridizations were performed for a total of 20 hours. Analysis of raw data was performed using nSolver Analysis Software 4.0 (NanoString). For all analyses, the background threshold parameters were set to the mean of 8 negative control spike-in genes, and mRNA expression was normalized to the geometric mean of 6 positive control spike-in genes and 20 housekeeping genes (ABCF1, AGK, COG7, DHX16, DNAJC14, EDC3, FCF1, G6PD, MRPS5, NRDE2, OAZ1, POLR2A, SAP130, SDHA, STK11IP, TBC1D10B, TBP, TLK2, UBB, and USP39).

Data were analyzed by ROSALIND (https://rosalind.bio/), with a HyperScale architecture developed by ROSALIND Inc. Read distribution percentages, violin plots, identity heatmaps, and sample multidimensional scaling plots were generated as part of the quality control step. The limma R library was used to calculate fold changes and P values and perform optional covariate correction. Clustering of genes for the final heatmap of differentially expressed genes was done by the partitioning around medoids (PAM) method using the fpc R library, which takes into consideration the direction and type of all signals on a pathway, the position, role, and type of every gene, etc. Hypergeometric distribution was used to analyze the enrichment of pathways, gene ontology, domain structure, and other ontologies. The topGO R library was used to determine local similarities and dependencies between Gene Ontology terms to perform Elim pruning correction. Several database sources were referenced for enrichment analysis, including InterPro, NCBI, MSigDB, Reactome, and WikiPathways.

Crystal violet cell growth assay. To assess the impact of the experimental conditions on cell growth, 2.5 × 104 or 1 × 105 cells were seeded into 12- well or 6-well plates, respectively, and allowed to adhere for 24 hours. On the following day, growth medium was supplemented with vehicle, 2 μg/mL doxycycline, or various doses of the ACSS2i, and the effect on growth was monitored over time by staining with a 1% crystal violet solution prepared in 20% methanol and 80% dH 2 O. After imaging, the crystal violet stain was stripped using a 1% deoxycholate solution, which was transferred to a 96-well plate and read on a Promega GloMax plate reader at 600 nm to quantify the crystal violet staining.

BrdU cell proliferation assay. To determine the impact of experimental conditions on proliferation, we used a BrdU cell proliferation ELISA kit (Abcam, catalog ab126556) following the manufacturer’s suggested protocol. Briefly, cells were seeded at a density of 1 × 104 cells per well in normal growth medium. Additionally, a duplicate set of cells like those in the experiment were seeded and did not receive BrdU labeling reagent, while several wells were also left empty of cells to thoroughly account for background. For 24-hour measurements, growth medium was supplemented with ACSS2i or doxycycline, where applicable, and allowed to incubate for 22 hours at 37°C. BrdU labeling solution was added for the final 2 hours of the 24-hour incubation before continuation of the ELISA protocol. For 48-hour measurements, growth medium was supplemented with ACSS2i and incubated for 24 hours at 37°C before addition of the BrdU labeling solution for the final 24 hours of the 48-hour incubation. After BrdU labeling, cells were fixed for 30 minutes with 1× fixing solution, washed 3 times with 1× wash buffer, and incubated with detector antibody for 1 hour at room temperature. After incubation with detector antibody, cells were washed 3 times with 1× wash buffer followed by addition of 1× peroxidase–goat anti-mouse IgG conjugate for 30 minutes at room temperature. The ELISA reactions were washed 3 more times with 1× wash buffer and a final time with distilled water. After plates were patted dry, TMB peroxidase substrate was added and reactions incubated for 30 minutes at room temperature in the dark. The reactions were stopped via addition of stop solution, and BrdU incorporation was quantified by reading of plates at 450 nm on a GloMax plate reader.

Tumor sphere formation assay. 786-O cells were seeded onto 12-well ultra-low-attachment plates (Corning) at a density of 1 × 103 cells per well. Cells were subjected to treatment immediately after plating, and fresh growth medium with vehicle or the ACSS2i was provided every other day. Sphere formation was monitored via microscope daily, and after 7 days, images were captured at ×4 and ×10 magnification on a Keyence BZ-X800 microscope.

Anchorage-independent growth assay. Tumorigenic potential was evaluated using an anchorage-independent growth assay. Briefly, a 2.5% agarose solution was prepared using low-melt agarose and autoclaved dH 2 O. This solution was diluted 1:4 in growth medium and used to coat 6-well plates, which were returned to the 37°C incubator and allowed to set, while cells were trypsinized and counted. For each condition, 1 × 105 cells were resuspended in 9 mL of growth medium and 1 mL of a 3% agarose solution (0.3% final concentration), and 1 mL (1 × 104 cells) of the cell solution was added per well. The top layer was allowed to set for an hour at 37°C, at which point 2 mL growth medium was added to each well. Growth medium and treatments, where applicable, were exchanged every other day, and colony formation was monitored via microscope. Images of colonies were captured using an EVOS imaging system (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Tissue microarray immunofluorescence staining and imaging. Human ccRCC tissue microarray (TMA) was provided by Scott Haake (IRB 10565510-19) and the Translational Pathology Shared Research Core at VUMC (National Cancer Institute Cancer Support Grant P30CA068485). Paraffin-embedded TMA slides were prepared for immunofluorescence and stained with anti-ACSS2 (rabbit; Abcam, 133664; 1:250), anti-HIF2A (rabbit; Novus, NB100-122; 1:250), and anti-AE1/AE3 (mouse; Abcam, 27988; 1:500) as previously described (52). Briefly, slides were deparaffinized in xylene and rehydrated in serial ethanol dilutions. Antigen retrieval was performed by heating of slides for 17 minutes in Tris-EDTA buffer, pH 9, in a pressure cooker at 110°C. Slides were cooled to room temperature and blocked with 2.5% horse serum (Vector Laboratories). After blocking, slides were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibody in horse serum. Slides were incubated in anti-rabbit or -mouse HRP-conjugated secondary antibody (Vector Laboratories) for 1 hour at room temperature the following day and subsequently incubated in 1:500 Opal 520, Opal 570, or Opal 590 (Akoya) for 10 minutes. For serial staining, slides were stripped using citric acid buffer, pH 6.1, in a pressure cooker at 110°C for 2 minutes, and staining was repeated using different antibody and Opal fluorophore. After the last Opal staining, slides were mounted using antifade gold mount with DAPI (Invitrogen). Stained images were acquired using an Aperio Versa 200 Automated Slide imaging system (Leica/Aperio) via the VUMC Digital Histology Shared Resource core and analyzed with Fiji software (https://fiji.sc/). Quantification of markers was done by measurement of total amount of fluorescence divided by total area of tissue (H&E). Representative ×63 images were taken using a Zeiss LSM 880 confocal microscope at the Vanderbilt Cell Imaging Shared Research Core.

Immunohistochemistry staining and imaging. Tumor specimens were harvested immediately after animal euthanasia. Each tumor was washed with cold PBS and fixed overnight with 10% neutral-buffered formalin. The tumors were paraffin-embedded, sectioned, and stained by the Translational Pathology Shared Resource facility at VUMC using standard immunohistochemistry procedures. Images of stained tumor sections were obtained using an Olympus light microscope.

HIF-2α protein stability assay. To assess the impact of ACSS2 inhibition on HIF-2α protein stability, 786-O cells were treated with 1 μM of MG132 for 1 hour. After initial incubation with MG132, growth medium was exchanged and supplemented with DMSO or the ACSS2i for 24 hours. Upon completion of treatments, cell lysates were prepared as described above and analyzed via SDS-PAGE and Western blotting. HIF-2α expression was quantified using ImageJ and normalized to β-actin.

Gas chromatography–mass spectrometry for cholesterol quantification. Lipids were extracted using a previously described method (53). Briefly, extracts were filtered, and lipids recovered in the chloroform phase. Individual lipid classes were separated by thin-layer chromatography using Silica Gel 60 Å plates developed in petroleum ether, ethyl ether, acetic acid (80:20:1) and visualized by rhodamine 6G. Phospholipids, diglycerides, triglycerides, and cholesteryl esters were scraped from the plates and methylated using BF3/methanol as described previously (54). The methylated fatty acids were extracted and analyzed by gas chromatography. Gas chromatographic analyses were carried out on an Agilent 7890A gas chromatograph equipped with flame ionization detectors and a capillary column (SP2380, 0.25 mm × 30 m, 0.25 μm film, Supelco). Helium was used as a carrier gas. The oven temperature was programmed from 160°C to 230°C at 4°C/min. For total cholesterol, internal standard (5-a-cholestane) was added to a portion of the lipid extract and saponified at 80°C in 1N KOH in 90% methanol for 1 hour. For unesterified cholesterol, internal standard was added to a portion of the lipid extract, concentrated under nitrogen, and solubilized in hexane to inject onto the gas chromatograph. The Agilent 7890A gas chromatograph was equipped with an HP-50+ column (0.25 mm inner diameter × 30 m, Agilent) and a flame ionization detector. The oven temperature was programmed from 260°C to 280°C, and helium was used as the carrier gas (55).

Acetate quantitation assay. To monitor ACSS2 activity, acetate concentrations in the growth medium were measured over time by an acetate quantitation colorimetric assay (BioVision, catalog K658) using the manufacturer’s suggested protocol. Briefly, cells were seeded at a density of 2.5 × 105 cells per well in a 6-well plate. The following day, fresh growth medium was added to the cells, as well as a blank well, supplemented with ACSS2i or doxycycline, where applicable, and incubated for 24 hours at 37°C. Growth medium was collected after the 24-hour incubation and immediately processed for analysis with the colorimetric assay. For each sample, 25 μL of medium was combined with 25 μL of assay buffer and 50 μL of the reaction buffer using the manufacturer-provided reagents and guidelines. Following a 40-minute incubation at room temperature, acetate concentration measurements were obtained via colorimetric detection at OD 450nm using a GloMax plate reader (Promega).

Transmission electron microscopy. All electron microscopy reagents were purchased from Electron Microscopy Sciences. Cell cultures were grown to approximately 80% confluence, subjected to treatment conditions, and fixed with 2.5% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M cacodylate for 1 hour at room temperature followed by 24 hours at 4°C. After fixation the cells were mechanically lifted from the tissue culture plates and pelleted, then sequentially postfixed with 1% tannic acid, 1% OsO 4 , and stained en bloc with 1% uranyl acetate. Samples were dehydrated in a graded ethanol series, infiltrated with Quetol 651–based Spurr’s resin (Electron Microscopy Sciences), and polymerized at 60°C for 48 hours. Ultrathin sections were prepared on a UC7 ultramicrotome (Leica) with a nominal thickness of 70 nm and collected onto 300-mesh nickel grids. Sections were stained with 2% uranyl acetate and lead citrate.

Samples were imaged using a Tecnai T12 operating at 100 kV equipped with an AMT NanoSprint CMOS camera using AMT imaging software. Analysis of transmission electron microscopy data was performed in Fiji.

Mitochondrial biogenesis assay. The synthesis of mitochondria was assessed using a Mitochondrial Biogenesis In-Cell ELISA colorimetric kit (Abcam, ab110217), which measures the abundance of subunit I of complex IV (mitochondrial DNA–encoded) and the 70 kDa subunit of complex II (nuclear-encoded). For each experiment, the manufacturer’s suggested procedures were followed. Briefly, 1.5 × 104 cells were seeded into the wells of a 96-well plate and subjected to treatments 24 hours later. Upon completion of the experimental conditions, cells were fixed for 20 minutes with 4% paraformaldehyde and then washed 3 times with PBS, and the plates were blotted dry. Subsequently, 100 μL of 0.5% acetic acid was added to each well for 5 minutes to block endogenous alkaline phosphatase activity. The wells were washed once again with PBS followed by addition of 1× permeabilization buffer for 30 minutes. After permeabilization, cells were incubated with 1× blocking solution for 2 hours followed by overnight incubation with primary antibody at 4°C. After incubation with primary antibody, cells were washed 3 times with PBS and incubated with secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature. Secondary antibody was removed, and cells were washed 4 times with 1× wash buffer. Expression of the 70 kDa subunit of complex II (SDH-A) and subunit I of complex IV (COX-I) was detected and quantified by wavelength detection at 405 nm and 600 nm, respectively, using a GloMax plate reader.

Statistics. Details regarding the statistical analysis of experiments throughout the study can be found in the figure legends. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 6 following the suggested test parameters. In the determination of statistical significance, a minimum of 3 independent experiments were performed, and a P value of less than 0.05 was set as the threshold. All data are represented as mean ± SD. For all box-and-whisker plots, the data are graphed to display all data points (min-to-max) where the whiskers go down to the smallest value and up to the largest. Per the GraphPad Prism website, the bounds of the boxes always extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles. The line intersecting each box is representative of the median.

Study approval. All in vivo mouse studies were designed and performed in accordance with animal protocols approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of VUMC. For ex vivo studies with ccRCC patient cells, primary cell cultures were derived from tumors of patients diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma being treated at VUMC. Informed written consent was collected from all patients whose samples were used in this study, and all samples were processed and utilized in accordance with the IRB protocol (151549).

Data availability. The ATAC-seq data set has been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus repository (45) and made publicly accessible (GSE204947). The unedited blots are provided as an individual file that is part of the supplemental material. Data used for graphing/quantification purposes are provided in the Supporting Data Values file. All raw data used for quantification and statistical analysis are available in a single GraphPad Prism file that can be made available upon request.