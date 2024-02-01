TIMP2 ameliorates blood-brain barrier disruption in traumatic brain injury by inhibiting Src-dependent VE-cadherin internalization

TIMP2 improves neurological function and attenuates BBB disruption in mice after TBI. Mice subjected to experimental TBI exhibited neurological deficits. To investigate whether TIMP2 exerts protective effects against brain injury, TBI mice were intravenously given vehicle or different doses (10, 30, or 100 μg/kg) of purified recombinant murine TIMP2 (rmTIMP2) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164199DS1) for 3 consecutive days, and neurological function was assessed (Figure 1A). Significant impairments in motor function in the rotarod test and beam walk test were observed in the vehicle-treated TBI group, as manifested by reductions in exercise time and hind-limb motor scores, respectively (Figure 1, B and C). Treatment with 10 μg/kg and 30 μg/kg rmTIMP2 did not improve the performance of TBI mice in the rotarod test; 100 μg/kg rmTIMP2 significantly reversed the reduction in fall latency at the indicated times after TBI (Figure 1B). In addition, hind-limb scores were dose-dependently increased in the rmTIMP2-treated groups compared with the vehicle-treated groups at the indicated times (Figure 1C). The above results suggest that TIMP2 can rescue TBI-induced motor impairment.

Figure 1 TIMP2 ameliorates neurological dysfunction and alleviates Evans blue extravasation in TBI. (A) Experimental scheme for TBI establishment, rmTIMP2 administration, neurological behavior assessment, and BBB integrity analysis in mice. WDI, weight drop injury. (B–D) TBI mice were intravenously given rmTIMP2 (10, 30, and 100 μg/kg) or PBS for 3 consecutive days, and neurological function was assessed at 24, 48, and 72 hours after TBI (n = 7 per group). (B) Fall latency of accelerated rotarod of mice from the indicated treatment groups. (C) Beam balance scores for mice from the indicated treatment groups. (D) mNSS of mice from the indicated treatment groups. (E) Representative images of brain tissues from the indicated treatment groups at 72 hours after TBI. The blue area indicates extravasation of Evans blue dye. (F) Quantification of leaked Evans blue dye in the ipsilateral cerebral hemisphere of mice from the indicated groups (n = 7 per group). ##P < 0.01 vs. sham group, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. model group, by 1-way ANOVA.

We further used the modified neurological severity score (mNSS) scale, the most commonly used neurological scale in animal studies of neurodegenerative diseases, to comprehensively assess the effect of rmTIMP2 on neurological function in TBI mice. As shown in Figure 1D, the mNSS was significantly lower in the 30 μg/kg and 100 μg/kg rmTIMP2-treated TBI mice than in the vehicle-treated TBI mice at 48 hours and 72 hours after TBI, demonstrating that post-trauma administration of TIMP2 improves the recovery of neurological function.

Next, we evaluated the effect of rmTIMP2 on the BBB. Evans blue extravasation was examined 5 hours and 3 days after injury, and the time points were determined based on previous findings that there is a biphasic increase in BBB permeability following TBI, peaking at 4–6 hours and 2–3 days, respectively (38). As shown graphically in Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2A, and quantitatively in Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2B, Evans blue extravasation in the ipsilateral hemispheric parenchyma of TBI mice was significantly increased at both phases. Although rmTIMP2 treatment failed to inhibit the early opening of BBB (Supplemental Figure 2), the profound increase in Evans blue leakage in the second opening phase was markedly attenuated by 100 μg/kg rmTIMP2 treatment (Figure 1, E and F), indicating that the administration of TIMP2 ameliorates TBI-induced BBB hyperpermeability.

TIMP2 maintains endothelial barrier integrity under hypoxic plus inflammatory insult. To investigate the role of TIMP2 in BBB protection, we first established an in vitro BBB model composed of a monolayer of HBMECs (Figure 2A) or triple culture of primary mouse microvessel ECs, pericytes, and astrocytes (Figure 2B). The purity of the primary cells was determined by specific markers, including vWF for the ECs, PDGFRβ for pericytes, and GFAP for astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 3). Since hypoxia and inflammation are the key factors driving secondary injury after TBI and IL-1β is the proinflammatory cytokine most strongly involved in TBI (9, 39), we exposed the in vitro BBB model to hypoxia plus 20 ng/mL IL-1β for 24 hours to mimic in vivo pathological conditions. Using FITC-dextran leakage to evaluate transendothelial permeability, we applied various concentrations of recombinant human TIMP2 (rhTIMP2) (Supplemental Figure 4A) and rmTIMP2 to the BBB model exposed to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury. Compared with control treatment, hypoxic plus inflammatory insult significantly increased the diffusion of fluorescent tracers across the luminal-to-abluminal barrier, while exogenous addition of rhTIMP2 (0.3–100 nM) dose-dependently reversed the enhanced paracellular permeability of the EC barrier (Figure 2C). Similar effects were also observed in the triple-coculture BBB model treated with rmTIMP2 (0.3–100 nM) (Figure 2D). These results suggest that TIMP2 plays an important role in regulating endothelial barrier integrity.

Figure 2 TIMP2 attenuates EC barrier leakage and JP disruption induced by hypoxia plus IL-1β insult. (A–D) Cells were treated with rhTIMP2, rmTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β insult for 24 hours. Paracellular permeability was determined by measurement of the concentration of 70 kDa FITC-dextran leaking from the luminal to abluminal. (A) Illustration of the in vitro BBB model composed of an HBMEC monolayer seeded on top of a cell culture insert. (B) Illustration of the in vitro 3D BBB model composed of primary cells, including BMECs seeded on the apical side, pericytes seeded on the underside of the insert, and astrocytes seeded on the plate bottom. (C) The effects of the rhTIMP2 dose range on the paracellular permeability of HBMECs. (D) The effects of the rmTIMP2 dose range on the paracellular permeability of primary BMECs. (E–H) HBMECs treated with rhTIMP2 or PBS were subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β insult for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (E) and quantification (F) of the indicated proteins in whole-cell extracts. Western blot analysis (G) and quantification (H) of the indicated proteins in the membrane fraction. Data represent 3 independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, by 1-way ANOVA.

We next examined the effects of TIMP2 on the expression and distribution of junctional proteins (JPs), which are essential for maintaining endothelial tightness. Western blot analysis revealed that 100 nM rhTIMP2 markedly abrogated the downregulation of TJ protein (ZO-1, occludin, and claudin-5) expression following exposure to hypoxia plus IL-1β (Figure 2, E and F). Notably, although the total expression level of the AJ protein VE-cadherin remained unchanged, by purifying the plasma membrane with a biotin-avidin system, we observed that VE-cadherin shifted from the membrane to the cytosolic fraction. However, upon the addition of rhTIMP2, VE-cadherin translocation in HBMECs was greatly reduced, indicating that rhTIMP2 reversed the reduction in functional VE-cadherin levels after hypoxic plus inflammatory injury (Figure 2, G and H).

TIMP2 regulates the endothelial barrier through an MMP-independent mechanism. Previous studies have revealed that in addition to inhibiting MMPs, TIMP2 displays potent angio-inhibitory and antitumorigenic activity in vivo through nonproteolytic mechanisms (28). To determine whether the MMP-independent mechanism is involved in TIMP2-regulated EC barrier integrity, we generated AlaTIMP2, a mutant of TIMP2 lacking MMP-inhibiting activity, which provides steric hindrance to prevent inhibition of MMPs by TIMP2 (20). The purity of rhAlaTIMP2 and rmAlaTIMP2 was identified by SDS-PAGE (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 4B). In the monolayer BBB model exposed to hypoxic plus inflammatory insult, 100 nM rhTIMP2 and 100 nM rhAlaTIMP2 attenuated FITC-dextran leakage to the same extent (Figure 3A). Similar results were also observed in the triple-coculture BBB model with exogenous addition of rmTIMP2 and rmAlaTIMP2 (Figure 3B). Moreover, there was no significant difference between rhTIMP2 and rhAlaTIMP2 in their ability to ameliorate the hypoxic plus inflammatory insult–induced reduction in the total expression of JPs (Figure 3, C and D) or the decrease in JP localization on the membrane (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 TIMP2 regulates the EC barrier and JP expression in TBI in an MMP-independent manner. (A–F) Cultured cells treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, rmTIMP2, rmAlaTIMP2, or PBS were subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Transwell permeability assays were performed to assess EC barrier integrity in an in vitro BBB model consisting of an HBMEC monolayer (A) and an in vitro 3D BBB model consisting of primary BMECs, pericytes, and astrocytes (B). (C and D) Western blot analysis (C) and quantification (D) of the indicated proteins in whole-cell extracts. (E and F) Western blot analysis (E) and quantification (F) of the indicated proteins in membrane fractions. Data represent 3 independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, by 1-way ANOVA. (G–K) TBI mice were intravenously given 100 μg/kg rmTIMP2, 100 μg/kg rmAlaTIMP2, or PBS for 3 consecutive days. Representative images (G) and quantification (H) of Evans blue dye leaking into the ipsilateral cerebral hemisphere at 72 hours after TBI (n = 10 per group). Microvessels were isolated and subjected to Western blot analysis (I) and quantification (J) of the indicated proteins (n = 5 per group). (K) Immunofluorescence staining analysis of the indicated proteins in the ipsilateral hemispheric brain (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. ##P < 0.01 vs. sham group, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. model group, by 1-way ANOVA.

We further investigated the importance of TIMP2-mediated MMP-independent activity in maintaining BBB integrity in TBI. Postinjury administration of 100 μg/kg rmTIMP2 and its mutant form rmAlaTIMP2 protected TBI mice from neurological deficits, improving motor performance in the rotarod test (Supplemental Figure 5A) and the beam balance test (Supplemental Figure 5B) and decreasing the mNSS (Supplemental Figure 5C). Importantly, compared with vehicle treatment, 100 μg/kg rmAlaTIMP2 significantly reduced Evans blue extravasation in the injured brain (Figure 3, G and H). Western blotting was performed to analyze the expression of JPs in microvessels isolated from tissue in the ipsilateral hemisphere. We observed that rmTIMP2, with or without MMP-inhibitory activity, markedly restored the expression levels of JPs compared with the vehicle-treated group (Figure 3, I and J). Consistent with the Western blot results, immunostaining analysis revealed that rmTIMP2 and rmAlaTIMP2 rescued the loss of JPs located in proximity to the brain injury site (Figure 3K). Together, these data from in vitro and in vivo models indicate that TIMP2 preserves BBB integrity after TBI via an MMP-independent mechanism.

TIMP2 interacts with α 3 β 1 integrin to regulate the endothelial barrier. To understand the mechanism underlying the function of TIMP2 in maintaining EC barrier integrity, we investigated the protein complexes that interact with TIMP2. Total HBMEC lysates were subjected to immunoprecipitation (IP) using an anti-TIMP2 antibody or control mIgG, and then liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) was performed to identify the coprecipitated proteins. Proteins immunoprecipitated with the anti-TIMP2 antibody were compared with those immunoprecipitated with mIgG. Only the proteins identified in the TIMP2 group were considered specific interacting partners (Supplemental Table 1), which were functionally annotated using Gene Ontology Cellular Component analysis. The results revealed that TIMP2 interacts with multiple plasma membrane proteins, such as cell junction, AJ, and focal adhesion proteins, and cytoskeletal components, including the actin cytoskeleton, cortical cytoskeleton, and stress fibers (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 TIMP2 interacts with α 3 β 1 integrin to regulate the EC barrier in vitro. (A) The Gene Ontology terms of the cell component category enrichment of proteins interacting with TIMP2 in HBMECs. (B) Total cell lysates from HBMECs were extracted and subjected to TIMP2 IP, followed by Western blot analysis for the indicated proteins. (C) Total cell lysates from HBMECs were extracted and subjected to β 1 integrin or α 3 integrin IP assays, followed by Western blot analysis for the indicated proteins. (D) HBMECs were treated with siRNA against β 1 integrin or α 3 integrin, followed by Western blot analysis for the indicated proteins. (E) HBMECs treated with siRNA against α 3 integrin were used for TIMP2 IP assays, followed by Western blot analysis for the indicated proteins. (F–J) HBMECs transfected with siRNA against α 3 integrin were treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Transwell permeability assays were performed to assess EC barrier integrity in an in vitro BBB model (F). Western blot analysis (G) and quantification (H) of the indicated proteins in whole-cell extracts. Western blot analysis (I) and quantification (J) of the indicated proteins in membrane fractions. Data represent 3 independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, $$P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

TIMP2 is a secreted protein that exerts cytokine activity by interacting with membrane receptors. Therefore, we attempted to identify the specific receptor for TIMP2 in ECs. Our IP-MS results revealed that focal adhesion is a major component of the TIMP2 interactome in HBMECs (Figure 4A). Cell surface integrins are membrane components of the focal adhesion complex that not only mediate outside-in signaling but also play significant roles in regulating AJ stabilization and cytoskeleton organization. Thus, we chose to focus on α 3 β 1 integrin in subsequent studies, as it is the only integrin family member identified by TIMP2 IP-MS. Western blot analysis revealed that TIMP2 could pull down both α 3 integrin and β 1 integrin (Figure 4B). In parallel, both α 3 integrin and β 1 integrin IP pulled down TIMP2, confirming that TIMP2 forms a ternary complex with α 3 β 1 integrin on HBMECs (Figure 4C).

We next sought to determine whether α 3 β 1 integrin is required for TIMP2-mediated EC barrier integrity. The protein expression of α 3 integrin and β 1 integrin was significantly downregulated in HBMECs transfected with α 3 integrin– and β 1 integrin–specific siRNAs, respectively. Notably, silencing β 1 integrin decreased the expression of α 3 integrin, while alterations in the expression level of α 3 integrin had little effect on β 1 integrin (Figure 4D). Furthermore, knockdown of α 3 integrin attenuated the interaction between TIMP2 and β 1 integrin (Figure 4E), suggesting that the binding of TIMP2 to the α 3 subunit is essential for the interaction between TIMP2 and α 3 β 1 integrin. Since β 1 integrin can form heterodimers with all α subunits, to eliminate the potential effects of β 1 integrin on the expression levels of other α subunits, we chose to knock down α 3 integrin for subsequent studies on the mechanism of TIMP2.

Using an in vitro BBB model to assess paracellular permeability, we observed that neither rhTIMP2 nor rhAlaTIMP2 could inhibit hypoxic plus inflammatory injury–induced FITC-dextran leakage in α 3 integrin–knockdown cells (Figure 4F). In addition, knockdown of α 3 integrin was sufficient to abolish the rescuing effect of TIMP2 on the reduction in JP expression (Figure 4, G and H) and the mislocalization of JPs (Figure 4, I and J). To confirm that the binding to α 3 integrin on brain ECs is critical for the ability of TIMP2 to reduce BBB damage in TBI, a brain microvasculature EC-targeted adeno-associated virus (AAV2 displaying the NRGTEWD peptide), termed AAV-BR1, was used to specifically knock down α 3 integrin in brain ECs (40) (Figure 5A). Immunofluorescence staining showed that 3 weeks after intravenous injection of AAV-BR1-FLAG-shITGA3 or AAV-BR1-FLAG-shNC (negative control) into mice, the expression of AAV-BR1-FLAG was restricted to the brain vasculature, as reflected by its precise colocalization with CD31 (Figure 5B), indicating that AAV-BR1 was successfully transduced into brain ECs. In addition, a significant reduction in the expression of α 3 integrin was observed in microvessels purified from mouse brains transduced with AAV-BR1-FLAG-shITGA3, confirming the efficiency of α 3 integrin knockdown (Figure 5C). Based on the results of AAV-mediated EC-specific α 3 integrin knockdown in vivo, we induced experimental TBI in mice 3 weeks after AAV injection and then performed behavioral assessments and analyzed BBB integrity. As expected, in comparison with AAV-shNC–injected mice, EC-specific α 3 knockdown in mice significantly reversed the effects of rmTIMP2 and rmAlaTIMP2 on attenuation of neurological deficits, as reflected by poorer performance on the rotarod and beam balance tests and a decreased mNSS (Figure 5, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, the beneficial effects of rmTIMP2 and rmAlaTIMP2 on BBB integrity were also blocked by EC-specific α 3 knockdown, since the Evans blue extravasation could not be attenuated in AAV-shITGA3–injected TBI mice as it was in TBI mice injected with AAV-shNC (Figure 5, G and H). It is worth noting that in α 3 integrin siRNA–treated HBMECs and EC-specific α 3 -knockdown mice, there was no significant difference between the rTIMP2/rAlaTIMP2 group and the corresponding model group. Collectively, these results strongly demonstrate that binding to α 3 β 1 integrin is specifically required for TIMP2-mediated EC barrier integrity in TBI.

Figure 5 TIMP2 interacts with α 3 β 1 integrin to alleviate TBI-induced BBB disruption. (A) Experimental scheme for AAV-BR1 targeting cerebrovascular knockdown of α 3 integrin, establishment of TBI, and analysis of BBB integrity in mice. (B–H) Mice were intravenously injected with AAV-BR1-FLAG-shITGA3 or AAV-BR1-FLAG-shNC. Three weeks after AAV injection, experimental TBI was established in mice, which were treated with 100 μg/kg rmTIMP2, 100 μg/kg rmAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and neurological function was assessed at 72 hours after TBI. (B) FLAG-shITGA3–transduced cells were analyzed by immunofluorescence staining using FLAG (green) and the endothelial marker CD31 (red) in brain cortex 21 days after AAV injection. Scale bars: 75 μm. (C) Microvasculature isolated from brain 21 days after AAV injection and subjected to Western blot analysis for the indicated proteins. Neurological function, including fall latency of accelerated rotarod (D), beam balance (E), and mNSS (F), was assessed at 72 hours after TBI (n = 9–11 per group). (G and H) Representative images (G) and quantification (H) of Evans blue dye leakage into the ipsilateral cerebral hemisphere at 72 hours after TBI (n = 9–10 per group). ##P < 0.01 vs. sham group, **P < 0.01 vs. model group, $P < 0.05, $$P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

TIMP2 inhibits Src activation to modulate VE-cadherin phosphorylation. Previous studies have revealed that proinflammatory stimuli induce Src activation, leading to EC barrier hyperpermeability (41). Src kinase serves as a downstream effector of integrin family members (42); therefore, we sought to investigate whether the regulation of Src activation is involved in the effects of TIMP2 on EC barrier integrity in TBI. Exogenous addition of rhTIMP2 and rhAlaTIMP2 attenuated the phosphorylation of Src at Tyr416 in HBMECs under hypoxic plus inflammatory injury (Figure 6A). Consistently, we also observed that Src activation was inhibited in TBI mice following rmTIMP2 and rmAlaTIMP2 treatment (Figure 6B). In addition, as previously reported (43), rTIMP2 increased the phosphorylation level of Src at Tyr527, the negative regulatory site of Src kinase activity (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). To further confirm that inhibition of Src phosphorylation underlies the barrier-protecting function of TIMP2 in ECs, we performed site-directed mutagenesis to generate a kinase-dead Src variant (Y419A) (44) and a constitutively active Src variant (Y419D) (45). Evidently, compared with HBMECs overexpressing wild-type Src (WT), the introduction of the Y419D construct completely eliminated the inhibitory effect of TIMP2 on EC paracellular permeability, as reflected by a robust increase in FITC-dextran leakage. In contrast, HBMECs expressing the phosphorylation-resistant variant Y419A showed little change in TIMP2-mediated paracellular permeability (Figure 6C). Furthermore, silencing α 3 integrin fully abolished the inhibitory effects of TIMP2 and its mutant on Src activation in HBMECs (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Together, these results suggest that Src activation is downstream of α 3 integrin, playing a crucial role in the regulatory effects of TIMP2 on EC barrier integrity.

Figure 6 TIMP2 inhibits TBI-induced Src activation. (A) HBMECs treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS were subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Total cell lysates were subjected to Western blot analysis for p-Src (Tyr416) and Src. Data represent 3 independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, by 1-way ANOVA. (B) TBI mice were treated with rmTIMP2, rmAlaTIMP2, or PBS for 3 days. Western blot analysis and quantification of p-Src (Tyr416) and Src in the ipsilateral cerebral hemisphere (n = 5 per group). ##P < 0.01 vs. sham group, **P < 0.01 vs. model group, by 1-way ANOVA. (C) HBMECs transfected with WT, Y419D, or Y419A Src were treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Transwell permeability assays were performed to assess EC barrier integrity. (D and E) HBMECs transfected with siRNA against α 3 integrin were treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (D) and quantification (E) of p-Src (Tyr416) and Src. Data represent 3 independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, $P < 0.05, $$P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

VE-cadherin is a critical structural component for brain vasculature integrity, playing an essential role in junctional complex stabilization and actin cytoskeletal remodeling (46). Src activation induces tyrosine phosphorylation in the cytosolic tail of VE-cadherin, leading to barrier function disruption. Constitutively active Src phosphorylated VE-cadherin on tyrosines 658 and 731, which are critical for developing a restrictive monolayer (16, 47, 48). Phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685 by Src activation is required for eNOS-induced vascular barrier disruption in retinopathy (49) and angiotensin II–induced pulmonary microvascular endothelial barrier injury (50). To gain further insight into the downstream mechanism of TIMP2-mediated Src inhibition, we first investigated whether VE-cadherin phosphorylation is critical for the ability of TIMP2 to maintain the EC barrier in the hypoxia plus IL-1β model. Performing VE-cadherin IP followed by assessment of total tyrosine phosphorylation using a phosphotyrosine antibody, we found that hypoxia plus inflammatory injury resulted in increased total tyrosine phosphorylation of VE-cadherin in HBMECs, which was markedly inhibited by rhTIMP2 and rhAlaTIMP2 treatments (Figure 7, A and B). Next, we further performed VE-cadherin IP and identified that TIMP2 regulated phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y658, Y685, and Y731 (Figure 7, A and B). To confirm the critical sites involved in TIMP2-mediated barrier function, we introduced different combinations of VE-cadherin phosphorylation mimic variants, including Y685E, Y658&731E, and Y658&Y685&731E (VEC-3mu). Interestingly, compared with the corresponding model group, neither Y685E nor Y658&731E could completely reverse the TIMP2 inhibitory effects on paracellular permeability (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), whereas HBMECs expressing VE-cadherin with combinatorial Y658&Y685&731E mutation sites failed to respond to TIMP2-mediated inhibition effects on hyperpermeability (Supplemental Figure 8C). In addition, the expression of VEC-3mu strongly inhibited the regulatory effect of TIMP2 on TJ expression in both the cell lysate and the membrane fraction (Supplemental Figure 8, D–G). Collectively, these results indicate a critical role of VE-cadherin phosphorylation in TIMP2-mediated endothelial barrier integrity.

Figure 7 TIMP2 decreases hypoxic plus IL-1β injury–induced VE-cadherin phosphorylation through Src inhibition. (A and B) HBMECs were treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (A) and quantification (B) of p–VE-cadherin at the indicated sites and total VE-cadherin. (C and D) HBMECs transfected with WT, Y419D, or Y419A Src were treated with rhTIMP2 or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (C) and quantification (D) of p–VE-cadherin at the indicated sites and total VE-cadherin. (E and F) HBMECs transfected with siRNA against α 3 integrin were treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (E) and quantification (F) of p–VE-cadherin at the indicated sites and total VE-cadherin. Data represent 3 independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, $$P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

Next, to investigate whether the inhibition of Src phosphorylation downstream of TIMP2 signaling mediated VE-cadherin phosphorylation, we used overexpression of WT, Y419D, or Y419A Src constructs in HBMECs. Western blotting revealed that, compared with overexpression of WT Src, overexpression of the Y419D mutant, but not the Y419A mutant, greatly reversed the inhibitory effect of rhTIMP2 and rhAlaTIMP2 on VE-cadherin phosphorylation. Furthermore, in HBMECs expressing Src Y419D, there was no significant difference between the TIMP2-treated and untreated groups (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 9). Importantly, both rhTIMP2 and its mutant rhAlaTIMP2 failed to reduce the phosphorylation of VE-cadherin in HBMECs with α 3 integrin knockdown (Figure 7, E and F). Together, these data indicate a linear α 3 integrin/p-Src/p-VEC pathway that regulates endothelial barrier integrity downstream of TIMP2.

TIMP2 stabilizes VE-cadherin/catenin complex and VE-cadherin membrane localization. Phosphorylation of the cytosolic tail interrupts the interaction between VE-cadherin and its partner, which in turn disrupts cell-cell contacts. A large number of accessory molecules have been identified in the VE-cadherin interactome (17). To determine the mechanisms by which VE-cadherin regulates the overall architecture of the EC barrier during TIMP2 treatment, we performed quantitative LC-MS analysis following IP with an anti–VE-cadherin antibody to identify proteins that preferentially interacted with VE-cadherin in the rhTIMP2-treated group compared with the group exposed only to hypoxic plus inflammatory injury (Figure 8A). As shown in Figure 8B, VE-cadherin levels were similar between the 2 groups, indicating that the experimental data were reasonable. Among the identified proteins, α-catenin and β-catenin were expressed at substantially higher levels in the rhTIMP2-treated group than in the hypoxia plus IL-1β–induced model group. It has been reported that β-catenin interacts with the cytoplasmic region of VE-cadherin and binds α-catenin, forming the VE-cadherin/catenin complex, which is critical in the maintenance of endothelial monolayer integrity (51). In addition, the interaction between VE-cadherin and β-catenin is regulated by the phosphorylation of VE-cadherin on tyrosine 731, which is dependent on Src activation (48). Therefore, we next investigated whether TIMP2 stabilizes the VE-cadherin/catenin complex in TBI. Western blot analysis revealed that hypoxia plus IL-1β decreased the binding of VE-cadherin and β-catenin as well as α-catenin in the membrane fraction, whereas the interaction was restored by exogenous rhTIMP2 treatment (Figure 8, C–E). A similar trend was observed for rhAlaTIMP2 treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). Consistent with the Western blot results, immunostaining confirmed that rhTIMP2 and rhAlaTIMP2 could promote the association of VE-cadherin and β-catenin (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 10D). Performing co-IP experiments in HBMECs overexpressing Src WT and mutants, we observed that overexpression of the Y419D Src mutant, but not the Y419A mutant, significantly abolished the TIMP2-mediated promotion of the interaction between VE-cadherin and α-/β-catenin (Figure 8, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 10, E and F). Similar results were also observed using immunostaining assays (Supplemental Figure 10G). Collectively, these data suggest that in HBMECs exposed to hypoxic plus inflammatory insult, TIMP2 stabilizes the VE-cadherin/catenin complex, in which Src activation is specifically needed.

Figure 8 TIMP2 reduces hypoxic plus IL-1β injury–induced VE-cadherin/catenin complex destabilization through Src inhibition. (A) Schematic representation outlining the procedure for the identification of VE-cadherin–interacting molecules regulated by TIMP2. (B) Quantitative LC-MS analysis of VE-cadherin–binding proteins after HBMEC treatment with or without rhTIMP2 in HBMECs subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. LFQ,label-free quantitation. (C–F) HBMECs treated with rhTIMP2 or PBS were subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Total cell lysates from the indicated groups were extracted and subjected to IP assay using VE-cadherin antibody. Western blot analysis (C) and quantification (D and E) were performed for the interaction between VE-cadherin and α-catenin, or VE-cadherin and β-catenin. Data represent 3 independent experiments. (F) Immunofluorescence staining and quantitative analysis of colocalization of VE-cadherin (red) and β-catenin (green) in the indicated groups. Cells were counterstained with Hoechst 33342 (blue) for nuclear labeling. Scale bars: 20 μm. Data represent 5 independent experiments. (G and H) HBMECs transfected with WT, Y419D, or Y419A Src were treated with rhTIMP2 or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (G) and quantification (H) were performed for the interaction between VE-cadherin and α-catenin, or VE-cadherin and β-catenin. Data represent 3 independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, $$P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

The phosphorylated cytosolic tail and disrupted interaction with catenins induced mislocalization of VE-cadherin (52). Using antibody feeding assays, we observed a marked increase in the internalization of VE-cadherin in hypoxic and inflammatory–injured HBMECs, which could be efficiently inhibited by exogenous addition of rhTIMP2 and rhAlaTIMP2 (Figure 9A). Again, Western blot analysis revealed that in HBMECs expressing the Y419D mutant, TIMP2 failed to rescue VE-cadherin internalization (Figure 9, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). In line with this, immunostaining analysis showed that the inhibiting effects of TIMP2 on VE-cadherin translocation were completely reversed by Y419D mutant expression (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 11C). Importantly, using an antibody against HA tag in antibody feeding assays, we observed increased translocation of VEC-3mu from the membrane to the cytosol and the inability to reverse VEC-3mu internalization by TIMP2 treatment (Supplemental Figure 12), further confirming that VE-cadherin phosphorylation is critical for its internalization and plays an essential role in the TIMP2-mediated barrier integrity pathway.

Figure 9 TIMP2 decreases hypoxic plus IL-1β injury–induced VE-cadherin internalization through Src inhibition. (A) HBMECs treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS were subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β insult for 24 hours. VE-cadherin internalization from the indicated groups was detected by antibody feeding assays combined with immunofluorescence staining analyses. Representative images and quantification of the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of VE-cadherin from the indicated groups (n > 500 cells per group). Scale bars: 20 μm. Data represent 5 independent experiments. (B–D) HBMECs transfected with WT, Y419D, or Y419A Src were treated with rhTIMP2 or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (B) and quantification (C) of VE-cadherin in the membrane fraction. (D) Representative images and quantification of the MFI of VE-cadherin from the indicated groups (n > 500 cells per group). Scale bars: 20 μm. Data represent 3 (B and C) or 5 (D) independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, $$P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

Together, the above data suggest that TIMP2 suppresses the hypoxic plus inflammatory insult–induced increase in EC permeability by regulating VE-cadherin/catenin complex stabilization and VE-cadherin internalization, and that inhibition of Src activation is specifically required for these effects.

TIMP2 regulates Rac1 activity to attenuate stress fiber formation. In ECs, the VE-cadherin/catenin complex is not only the backbone of adherens-type junctions but also activates signaling molecules with roles in actin filament dynamics to ensure junctional adhesion and barrier function (53). Moreover, the Gene Ontology Cellular Component analysis of TIMP2 IP-MS results showed that TIMP2 interacts with several cytoskeleton components (Figure 4A). Therefore, we next focused on whether actin filament rearrangement is involved in TIMP2-mediated EC barrier integrity. Using fluorescent phalloidins to label actin filaments, we observed that hypoxic plus inflammatory insult enhanced contractile actin bundles in cultured HBMECs, as manifested by increased formation of the cytoplasm traversing stress fibers. The addition of exogenous rhTIMP2 and rhAlaTIMP2 both reversed the stress fibers to junction-associated circumferential actin bundles under the cell surface, confirming the ability of TIMP2 to inhibit stress fiber formation in ECs after TBI (Figure 10A). Additionally, rhTIMP2 and rhAlaTIMP2 displayed no effect on stress fiber formation in HBMECs expressing either the VEC-3mu (Figure 10B) or the Y419D Src mutant (Supplemental Figure 13A), indicating that regulation of actin filament rearrangement occurs downstream of TIMP2-mediated VE-cadherin/catenin complex stabilization.

Figure 10 TIMP2 enhances Rac1 activity to attenuate stress fiber formation. (A) HBMECs treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS were subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β insult for 24 hours. Cells were double-labeled for F-actin+ (red) and the nuclear marker Hoechst 33342 (blue). (B) HBMECs transfected with WT or Y658&685&731E VE-cadherin were treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β insult for 24 hours. Cells were double-labeled for F-actin+ (red) and the nuclear marker Hoechst 33342 (blue). Scale bars: 25 μm. (C–E) HBMECs treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS were subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β insult for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (C) and quantification of Rac1-GTP levels (D) and RhoA-GTP levels (E) in cell lysates. (F and G) HBMECs transfected with WT or Y658&685&731E VE-cadherin were treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Western blot analysis (F) and quantification (G) of Rac1-GTP levels. (H) HBMECs transfected with WT or 17N Rac1 were treated with rhTIMP2, rhAlaTIMP2, or PBS, and then subjected to hypoxia plus IL-1β injury for 24 hours. Transwell permeability assays were performed to assess EC barrier integrity. Data represent 3 independent experiments. ##P < 0.01 vs. control group, **P < 0.01 vs. hypoxia plus IL-1β group, $$P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.