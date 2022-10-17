Revolutionizing cardiovascular medicine: targeted therapies for the cardiac conduction system

In this issue of the JCI, Goodyer et al. (4) describe a strategy that has high resolution and specificity to image the CCS that could be used for diagnostic purposes, electrophysiological treatments, intracardiac surgical reconstruction, or valvular surgical procedures. To demonstrate the feasibility of the optical imaging strategy, Goodyer et al. conjugated a commercially available near-infrared (NIR) dye to a polyclonal antibody directed against the CCS-restricted cell surface marker, contactin 2 (CNTN2). This antibody-dye conjugate (mCntn2-800), targeted against the murine Cntn2 protein, was injected as a single dose intravenously into adult mice, followed by organ removal and analysis using closed-field NIR imaging 72 hours later. mCntn2-800 signal was detected in kidneys and liver (as anticipated), and showed a high-intensity signal localized to the CCS (compared with the IgG control) over a range of doses. A single dose of 75 μg had a robust signal for up to four days from the initial injection. The specificity of the antibody-dye conjugate was further verified using immunohistochemical techniques with other known CCS markers and tissue clearing of the entire heart (following the delivery of 75 μg of mCntn2-800) demonstrated signal throughout the entire CCS (Figure 1). Using a FLARE intraoperative NIR fluorescence imaging system (already used in clinical trials) (4), the researchers performed a sternotomy and imaged the NIR signal in real time, demonstrating the feasibility of imaging the CCS during clinical procedures (4). To further translate these findings, a monoclonal antibody was generated against human CNTN2 and was conjugated to the same dye (hCNTN2-800) and shown to bind and detect the CCS following tail vein injection in adult mice (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Imaging and targeting the CCS in the adult heart. Goodyer and colleagues generated dye-conjugated antibodies against cardiac conduction–restricted proteins. mCntn2-800 (or mNptn-800) injected intravenously into mice provided a robust signal in adult heart, allowing for live visualization of the CCS. Engineered antibodies that recognize CCS-specific proteins could also deliver targeted compounds to modulate conduction. An anti–human CNTN2 antibody coupled with the cellular toxin saporin (hCNTN2-Sap) resulted in conduction abnormalities, while mCntn2-800 and mNptn-800 did not disrupt the CCS, as measured by ECG. Isolation of single cells from different CCS regions followed by scRNA-seq revealed cell surface markers that might be used to visualize specific parts of the CCS or conjugated with therapeutic cargo to treat cell-specific conduction anomalies (4).

The ability to target the CCS with high degree of sensitivity and specificity then allowed Goodyer et al. (4) to pursue further studies focused on high precision delivery of drugs, modifying agents, or other cargo to the CCS. The investigators used the monoclonal antibody against hCNTN2 (biotinylated) and conjugated to streptavidin that was bound to saporin (Sap), which is a cellular toxin. The agent was then delivered as a single dose intravenously to adult mice (Figure 1). Daily electrocardiograms (ECGs) dem0onstrated the onset of conduction abnormalities (prolonged PR and QRS intervals) and cell death involving the CCS in the hCNTN2-Sap experimental group compared with controls (4). These studies further support the feasibility of specifically targeting the CCS with compounds of interest, ablation reagents, and antiarrhythmics to treat disorders of the CCS.

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has enhanced our understanding of the complexity of heart development, growth, and disease (5–12). An array of publicly available databases such as the Human Cell Atlas now allows investigators to examine the molecular profile of anatomically distinct cell populations using the single-cell data sets (9, 12). Goodyer and colleagues used computational analysis of their single-cell data sets and screened subpopulations (sinoatrial node, atrioventricular node, Purkinje fibers, etc.) of the CCS to discover cell surface proteins that were enriched in the CCS (4). These mining initiatives revealed several candidates, including neuroplastin (Nptn), which is a transmembrane protein expressed in the adult heart and brain in mouse and human (4, 13). Goodyer et al. demonstrated that Nptn was expressed throughout the entire CCS in the adult human and mouse. Using a previously described strategy, the intravenous delivery of mNptn-800 and the use of live imaging demonstrated that the restricted, specific signal was localized to the CCS (4).