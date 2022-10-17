In vivo visualization and molecular targeting of the cardiac conduction system

Labeling of the CCS using systemic mCntn2-800. To assess the feasibility of labeling the CCS in vivo, we conjugated IRDye800CW NHS ester, an NIR dye already in clinical use (10), to a commercially available polyclonal antibody directed against Cntn2, an extracellular marker previously shown to be expressed specifically within the CCS of mice and humans (Figure 1A) (9, 11). We injected wild-type adult mice intravenously with a single dose (75 μg) of either mCntn2-800 or control IgG-800 (i.e., nonspecific IgG conjugated to IRDye800CW NHS ester), harvested the hearts and all other major organs after 72 hours, and imaged them using a closed-field NIR imaging system (Figure 1B). NIR signal was detected expectedly within the liver and kidneys, similar to prior reports of metabolism and clearance of other NIR imaging agents (12). Notably, mCntn2-800 signal was not detected within the brain tissue despite it being the only other major organ besides the CCS known to express Cntn2 (13), consistent with an intact blood-brain barrier (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Systemic injection of mCntn2-800 in mice labels the CCS in vivo. (A) Antibody-dye conjugate (mCntn2-800) consists of a near-infrared (NIR) dye conjugated to an antibody against the CCS-specific surface marker Cntn2 (contactin 2). (B) Experimental work flow. (C) Whole-body biodistribution of other tissue types, showing expected clearance within the liver, bladder, and kidneys and notable absence from the brain. (D) Whole mouse heart (n = 3) from a wild-type (WT) mouse injected 3 days prior with mCntn2-800, in posterior-anterior (PA) and right lateral (RL) views. Atria are outlined in white and cardiac chambers are listed. LA, left atrium; LV, left ventricle; RA, right atrium; RV, right ventricle. Top: Brightfield. Bottom: NIR signal demonstrating labeling of the CCS (blue→red = lowest→highest signal). Mean signal to background ratio (SBR) is indicated. (E) Measured intervals (in ms) from sedated surface electrocardiograms (ECGs) including PR, QRS, QTc, and RR in WT mice prior to (day 0 = baseline, n = 12) and daily (day 1 n = 3, day 2 n = 9; after injection) following a single tail vein injection of mCntn2-800. Intervals (mean ± SD) on a given day after injection were compared to each mouse’s preinjection control baseline (day 0) using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (F–H) Heart sections from a WT mouse injected 2 days prior with mCntn2-800. CCS components labeled with mCntn2-800 (purple) and costained with antibodies targeting known markers of the CCS, including anti-Hcn4 (red, SAN and His) or anti-Cx40 (green, PF). DAPI (blue, nuclei). LBB/RBB, left and right bundle branches; His, His bundle; PF, Purkinje fibers; SAN, sinoatrial node; VM, ventricular myocardium. Scale bars: 10 mm (C), 5 mm (D), and 100 μm (F–H).

Within the heart, mCntn2-800 showed high intensity signal localized to the CCS (signal to background ratio, SBR: 4.463, SD: 0.388) as compared with mice injected with control IgG-800 (SBR: 1.810, SD: 0.177; P = 0.0001) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156955DS1). A dose-finding study revealed that specific imaging signals were present at all doses given, with an optimal SBR at 75 μg (~2 mg/kg) but with significant signal present even at the lowest dose of 25 μg (~0.7 mg/kg) (SBR: 2.932, SD: 0.319; P = 0.0018) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1). A clearance study revealed that a single 75 μg dose of mCntn2-800 provides specific and intense signal even out to 4 days after the initial injection (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Table 1).

To assess for any potential toxicity of mCntn2-800 to the CCS, a surface electrocardiogram (ECG) study was performed on all mice prior to and daily for 2 days following a single 75 μg injection of mCntn2-800. There were no adverse effects of mCntn2-800 on normal CCS function, with no statistically significant changes in any measured surface ECG parameters (including PR, QRS, QTc, and RR), as compared to the mice prior to injection (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 2). Finally, we examined the specificity of mCntn2-800 to target the CCS and confirmed the absence of its binding to non-CCS cells by serial sections and coimmunostaining with established markers of the CCS, including hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide–gated potassium channel 4 (Hcn4) and connexin 40 (Cx40) (Figure 1, F–H).

Given the challenges of visualizing the complex 3D anatomy of the CCS with only 2D serial tissue sections, we leveraged whole-mount immunostaining and 3D imaging using tissue clearing (iDISCO+) (14) and light-sheet microscopy with volume rendering on intact, wild-type mouse hearts (Figure 2A). Specifically, following a single 75 μg injection of mCntn2-800, whole hearts were harvested after 48 hours, fixed, and cleared using iDISCO+. Consistent with 2D immunofluorescence sections, the cleared hearts showed exquisite specificity and high resolution of mCntn2-800 signal throughout the entire CCS (Figure 2B and Supplemental Video 1).

Figure 2 Optical clearing and 3D volumetric analyses on an intact heart following mCntn2-800 systemic injection reveals high-resolution labeling of the entire CCS. (A) Schematic representation of workflow for iDISCO+ clearing of mouse hearts and visualization using light-sheet microscopy. (B) iDISCO+ cleared heart harvested from a wild-type (CD1) mouse injected 2 days prior with mCntn2-800 (75 μg). Representative heart (n = 3) shown from 3 different angles of view: anterior-posterior (AP), right lateral (RL), and posterior-anterior (PA). Top and bottom rows are the same optically cleared heart using iDISCO+ where, in the top row, background fluorescence has been saturated to provide a representation of the opacified heart. Bottom row demonstrates the same tissue-cleared heart, showing near-infrared (800 nm) signal from mCntn2-800 marking the entire CCS. Conduction system components are labeled as indicated. Scale bar: 2 mm. AVN, atrioventricular node; His, His bundle; INT, internodal tracks; LA/RA, left or right atrium; LAVRB, left AV ring bundle; LBB/RBB, left or right bundle branch; LV/RV, left or right ventricle; PF, Purkinje fibers; RAVRB, right AV ring bundle; SAN, sinoatrial node.

Live imaging of the CCS following a single intravenous injection of mCntn2-800. Next, we sought to perform live imaging of the CCS using a FLARE Intraoperative NIR Fluorescence Imaging System previously used in clinical trials for tumor detection (15). Wild-type mice received a tail vein injection of mCntn2-800 and after 48 hours were sedated and received a sternotomy followed by a right atriotomy and ventriculotomy to expose the endocardial surface of the heart, analogous to an intracardiac surgery (Figure 3A). In the still fibrillating heart, a comma-shaped NIR+ structure was visualized at the border of the superior vena cava (SVC) and right atrial (RA) junction, consistent with labeling of the sinoatrial node (SAN) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Videos 2 and 3). Additionally, a nodal structure located at the crux of the heart was appreciated consistent with the AVN and contiguous His bundle diving anteriorly into the interventricular septum (Figure 3B and Supplemental Videos 2 and 3) as well as the reticular Purkinje fiber (PF) network (Figure 3C and Supplemental Video 4). Notably, the NIR signal could be seen moving in time with manipulation of the live, fibrillating cardiac tissue. The specificity of the NIR+ structures was subsequently confirmed by fixation and immunostaining of the whole heart. NIR signal specifically labeled all CCS components and was notably absent from other major cardiac cell types, including the surrounding Cx43-positive working myocardium and CD31-positive vascular endothelium (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Live imaging of the murine CCS following mCntn2-800 systemic injection. (A) Experimental workflow: wild-type mice (n = 3) received a tail vein injection of mCntn2-800 and after 48 hours were sedated and received a sternotomy and cardiac incisions including a right atriotomy and right ventriculotomy to simulate a surgical scenario. Live imaging of the heart with a FLARE Intraoperative Near-Infrared (NIR) Fluorescence Imaging System. (B and C) Heart with visible sinoatrial node (SAN), atrioventricular node/His bundle (AVN/His), and Purkinje fiber (PF) network. Left: Color image of ex vivo heart. Right: mCntn2-800 NIR signal (green). Middle: Merged image of color image and NIR (green) signal. (D) Heart sections from the same heart, demonstrating mCntn2-800 signal (cyan) labeling the SAN, as costained with anti-Cntn2 (red) immunostaining. (E) Magnified region in SAN indicated by the white box in D. Right atrial (RA) tissue labeled with anti-Cx43 (purple). DAPI (blue, nuclei). IVS, interventricular septum; RV, right ventricle; SAN, sinoatrial node; SVC, superior vena cava. Scale bars: 5 mm (B and C), 300 μm (D), and 100 μm (E).

Generation and characterization of a fully human anti-CNTN2 Fab antibody that targets the CCS in vivo. To facilitate clinical translation and with support from a commercial vendor, we employed a phage display strategy to screen for a fully human monoclonal antibody Fab that binds with high affinity to the human recombinant CNTN2. From initial hits, we validated our lead Fab to bind human recombinant CNTN2 in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) and subsequently generated a Fab-IRDye800CW conjugate (hCNTN2-800) by covalent modification with the IRDye800CW NHS ester (Supplemental Figure 3C). hCNTN2-800 was then introduced into wild-type mice by a single tail vein injection. After 1 day, their hearts were harvested, fixed, and sectioned for immunofluorescence staining (Supplemental Figure 3D). Immunofluorescence costaining for Cx40, a well-known marker of PF cells, demonstrates that hCNTN2-800 can successfully target the CCS in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Beyond their use in in vivo imaging of the CCS, the availability of a CCS-targeting antibody may also facilitate the treatment of arrhythmias by precision delivery of drugs or alternative cargos capable of modulating CCS cell function. To examine the ability of our monoclonal Fab to target and functionally perturb the CCS, we biotinylated the hCNTN2 Fab and conjugated it to streptavidin bound to saporin, a cellular toxin that is incapable of receptor-mediated internalization through cell surface membranes. The incubation of these 2 products resulted in “hCNTN2-Sap” (Figure 4A). We then injected wild-type mice with a single tail vein injection of either hCNTN2-Sap (100 μg, n = 6) or Control-Sap (100 μg of nonspecific biotinylated human IgG conjugated to streptavidin-saporin, n = 6) and harvested hearts 2 days later (Figure 4B). These mice received baseline (day 0) and daily ECGs following injection to assess for conduction system disruption. On day 2 after injection, mice injected with hCNTN2-Sap consistently showed markedly abnormal cardiac rhythm, including prolonged RR (219 ms vs. 140 ms in Controls; P = 0.0001), PR (35 ms vs. 25 ms in Controls; P = 0.0035), and QRS (67 ms vs. 45 ms in Controls; P = 5 × 10–7) intervals (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Table 3), consistent with abnormal function within the SAN, AVN, and His bundle branches/PFs, respectively. While QTc intervals, reflective of ventricular myocardium repolarization, were also prolonged (312 ms vs. 256 ms in Controls; P = 0.012), when corrected for the widened QRS intervals, no significant difference was noted (265 ms vs. 256 ms in Controls; P = 0.99), again consistent with conduction-cell-specific targeting within the heart. We then confirmed these ECG findings with immunohistochemical analyses of the CCS structure and found that the CCS of hCNTN2-Sap–injected mice showed widespread loss of cardiac conduction cells in all major CCS components, consistent with their targeted cell death (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4). Finally, consistent with the lack of signal within the central nervous system, immunostaining of hCNTN2-Sap–injected mice showed no evidence of increased neuronal cell death in the brain as compared to controls (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 Anti-CNTN2 Fab successfully targets alternative cargo to the CCS. (A) Human anti-CNTN2 Fab antibody was biotinylated and conjugated to streptavidin-linked saporin, a cell toxin (hCNTN2-Sap). (B) Wild-type mice received a single tail vein injection of either hCNTN2-Sap (100 μg) (n = 6) or Control-Sap (100 μg nonspecific human IgG similarly conjugated to saporin) (n = 6). Mice received electrocardiograms (ECGs) on day 0 (baseline) and daily following injection with control or hCNTN2-Sap. On day 2, hearts were harvested, fixed, and immunostained. (C) Representative ECG tracings (n = 6 per condition). (D) By day 2, mice injected with hCNTN2-Sap demonstrated marked conduction abnormalities, including prolonged PR, QRS, and RR intervals as compared with mice injected with Control-Sap (mean intervals in ms ± SD). Gray bar, QTc interval corrected for QRS intervals. Statistical analyses using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) Consistent with targeted cell death, immunofluorescence of the CCS (red) showed subtotal loss of CCS cells as shown within the His bundle (His), right and left bundle branches (RBB/LBB) as stained by anti-Cntn2. His, His bundle; IVS, interventricular septum; LBB, left bundle branch; RBB, right bundle branch. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Gene expression analyses of murine CCS single-cell RNA sequencing data set reveals a suite of cell-surface-protein genes enriched within the CCS. Given our successes thus far with antibody targeting of Cntn2 for in vivo imaging and phenotypic modulation of CCS cells, we next sought to identify additional cell surface markers within the CCS for substructure-specific targeting. To do this, we leveraged our previously validated single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data set of the entire developing murine CCS (16). Specifically, we screened for all significantly enriched genes within single cells from each major subcomponent of the CCS, including the SAN, AVN, His bundle (His), and PF cells as compared to all other cells within the heart. We prioritized our genes of interest by (a) log fold enrichment within the CCS as compared to other cell types, (b) significance (adjusted P value based on Bonferroni’s correction), and (c) their inclusion using the recently published SurfaceGenie algorithm (17), a web-based application for high-throughput candidate surface marker prioritization. All putative cell-surface-protein genes were then confirmed by manual assessment of their proteins’ subcellular localization using the UniProt Knowledgebase (18). These analyses resulted in the discovery of a number of CCS-enriched cell-surface-protein genes, both known (e.g., SAN Hcn4: 0.599 average log FC, adjusted P = 1.29 × 10–247; AVN/His Cav3: 0.444 average log FC, adjusted P = 3.51 × 10–51; PF Gja5: 0.972 average log FC, adjusted P = 1.17 × 10–183) (19, 20) and potentially novel within the CCS (Supplemental Table 4).

From this larger list of putative CCS genes encoding cell surface proteins, we identified those enriched within each distinct CCS component including the SAN (Pcdh17: 0.632 average log FC, adjusted P = 6.01 × 10–53), AVN (Slitrk5: 0.273 average log FC, adjusted P = 2.16 × 10–60), and PF cells (Slit2: 0.695 average log FC, adjusted P = 2.57 × 10–62) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 5). Additional cell-surface-protein genes were found to be enriched in distinct combinations of subcomponents, including the nodal tissue (SAN/AVN/His, Gfra2), ventricular conduction system (AVN/His/PF, Slc22a1), distal fast-conduction CCS (His/PF, Epha4), as well as throughout the entire CCS (neurotrimin [Ntm] and neuroplastin [Nptn]) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 5). While Nptn was not initially found to be significantly enriched within AVN/His cells when compared to all other cell types, it was indeed significantly enriched when compared specifically with all other cardiomyocyte clusters (AVN/His Nptn: 0.303 average log FC, adjusted P = 4.69 × 10–22) (data not shown).

Figure 5 scRNA-seq analyses reveal cell surface markers within distinct components of the CCS for generating targeted optical imaging tools. (A) Workflow of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) analyses to uncover cell-surface-protein genes enriched within the murine CCS subcomponents, including the sinoatrial node (SAN), atrioventricular node (AVN), His bundle (His), and Purkinje fiber (PF) cells, as compared with all other cardiac cell types. (B) Immunofluorescence (IF) staining of wild-type murine, embryonic day 16.5 cardiac tissue sections (n = 3 per marker). Distinct CCS components shown, including the SAN, AVN, His, bundle branches (BB), and PF cells (each component outlined by a solid line) for 2 validated gene markers, Gfra2 and Epha4. DAPI (blue) in all images. Top panel: IF with staining against Gfra2 protein (cyan) and known markers Hcn4 (SAN, red), Cx40 (His, BB and PF, green), and Pgp9.5 (neurons, green or red as indicated). Transitional cells demarcated by hashed lines. Bottom panel: IF with staining against Epha4 protein (cyan) and known markers Hcn4 (SAN, red), Cpne5 (AVN, red), and Cx40 (His, BB and PF, green). cSAN, compact SAN; INT, internodal tract; IVS, interventricular septum; MV, mitral valve; LA, left atrial myocardium; LBB, left bundle branch; LV, left ventricle; PMJ, Purkinje-myocyte junction; Prox, proximal; RA, right atrial myocardium; RBB, right bundle branch; SAN Tz, SA nodal transitional cells; VM, ventricular myocardium. Scale bars: 100 μm (SAN, AVN [top]), 200 μm (AVN [bottom]), and 50 μm (His, PF).

Validation of cell surface markers within distinct components of the murine CCS. Consistent with our bioinformatics approach, one of the most enriched cell-surface-marker genes uncovered in our analyses was Ntm, encoding a member of the IgLON (LAMP, OBCAM, Ntm) family of immunoglobulin (Ig) domain–containing GPI-anchored cell adhesion molecules, that we have previously validated to be specifically expressed throughout the entire CCS (16). In order to validate the other 7 cell surface candidates, we next employed high-resolution fluorescence in situ hybridization (RNAscope) or immunostaining analyses of wild-type murine heart sections. The cell type expression pattern of each gene candidate predicted from our scRNA-seq expression data (Figure 5A) was fully recapitulated by tissue staining in wild-type mouse hearts with high specificity, including Pcdh17 (SAN), Slitrk5 (AVN), Slit2 (PF), Gfra2 (SAN/AVN/His), Slc22a1 (AVN/His/BB/PF), and Epha4 (His/BB/PF) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figures 6–9). Gfra2 was additionally noted to be expressed in a rare cell subpopulation surrounding the SAN that were positive for the pan-neuronal marker protein gene product 9.5 (Pgp9.5) (Figures 5B), consistent with a cardiac neuronal fate (21). Additionally, Gfra2 was expressed in a subset of vimentin-positive cells surrounding the large penetrating vessels of the ventricles (Supplemental Figure 7).

To validate the in vivo targeting specificity of a CCS marker identified from our scRNA-seq data set, we focused on the expression of neuroplastin (Nptn), a type I transmembrane protein belonging to the Ig superfamily expressed within the central nervous system (22) in the murine and human heart (Figure 6). Nptn was found histologically to be enriched throughout the entire CCS in both adult mice (Figure 6, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 10) and adult human (Figure 6, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 11) heart tissue sections.

Figure 6 Nptn is enriched throughout the murine and human CCS. Immunofluorescence staining of wild-type, postnatal day 10 mouse (A–D) (n = 3) and 65-year-old human (E–H) (n = 3) cardiac tissue sections. (A–D) Mouse CCS: anti-Nptn protein staining (cyan) within the (A) sinoatrial node (SAN) marked by Hcn4 (red); (B) atrioventricular node (AVN) labeled by Cpne5 (red); (C) His bundle (His), right bundle branch (RBB) and left bundle branch (LBB) indicated by Cpne5 (red); and (D) Purkinje fibers marked by Cx40 (red). DAPI (blue) in all panels. (E–H) Human CCS: Anti-NPTN (cyan) labeling the SAN, costained for HCN4 (red). Magnified region in SAN (F and H) indicated by white box in E. DAPI (blue). INT, internodal tracts; IVS, interventricular septum; LV, left ventricle; RA, right atrial myocardium. Scale bars: 100 μm (A, right images in C, and F), 200 μm (B), 50 μm (left image in C and D), and 400 μm (E).

In vivo labeling of the murine CCS by targeting Nptn. To confirm the ability of anti-Nptn antibodies to specifically target the CCS in vivo, we engineered mNptn-800 by conjugating a commercial polyclonal mouse anti-Nptn antibody to IRDye800CW NHS ester (10). Following a single intravenous tail vein injection of 150 μg of either mNptn-800 or control IgG-800 (nonspecific IgG conjugated to IRDye800CW NHS ester) in wild-type adult mice, we isolated whole hearts after 24 hours and imaged using a closed NIR camera system (Figure 7A). We found that while IgG-800 showed no specific signal within the hearts of injected mice (SBR: 1.847, SD: 0.0.086), a strong and CCS-specific signal was detected in mNptn-800–injected hearts (SBR: 3.284, SD: 0.856, P = 0.047) (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 7 Systemic injection of mNptn-800 in mice safely labels the CCS in vivo. (A) Experimental work flow. (B) Whole hearts from a wild-type (WT) mouse injected 1 day prior with mNptn-800 (n = 3) or IgG-800 (n = 3). Heart shown in posterior-anterior (PA) and right lateral (RL) views. Atria are outlined in white and cardiac chambers are listed. LA, left atrium; LV, left ventricle; RA, right atrium; RV, right ventricle. Top: Brightfield. Bottom: Near infrared (NIR) signal demonstrating labeling of the CCS (blue→red = lowest→highest signal). Mean signal to background ratio (SBR) is indicated. Bar graph showing mean SBR in hearts exposed to 150 μg of either mNptn-800 or IgG-800 (control) (n = 3 each). Mean ± SD shown. Statistical analyses using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (C and D) Sedated surface electrocardiograms (ECGs) with measured intervals (in ms) including PR and QRS in WT mice prior to (day 0 = baseline) and daily (day 1, day 2, day 3 = after injection) following a single tail vein injection of mNptn-800 (150 μg). n = 3 for all time points. Intervals on a given day after injection were compared to each mouse’s preinjection control baseline (day 0) using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) Whole-body biodistribution of other tissue types, showing expected clearance within the liver and kidneys. (F–I) Heart sections from adult mice (n = 3) injected 1 day prior with mNptn-800. (F) Compact SAN (cSAN) labeled by mNptn-800 signal (red) and absence of Cx40 (green) as opposed to Cx40+ right atrial myocardium (RA). (G) AVN labeled with mNptn-800 (red) and consistently lacking Cx40 (green) expression. (H) His bundle (His) and proximal bundle branch (Prox BB) and (I) Purkinje fibers (PF) costained for Cx40 (green) and mNptn-800 signal (red). mNptn-800 signal was amplified using an anti-sheep 555 nm secondary antibody following tissue fixation. DAPI (blue, nuclei). IVS, interventricular septum; VM, ventricular myocardium. Scale bars: 5 mm (B), 100 μm (F and G), and 50 μm (H and I).

To assess for potential toxicities of mNptn-800 in CCS function, all mice received preinjection baseline (day 0) and daily ECGs for up to 3 days following injection (Figure 7, C and D, Supplemental Figure 12, and Supplemental Table 6). Reassuringly, all measured ECG intervals (including PR, QRS, QTc, and RR) remained unchanged following systemic injection of mNptn-800 as compared to IgG-800, consistent with a lack of toxicity to the CCS by mNptn-800.

We next assessed the biodistribution of mNptn-800 in other organs using closed-field NIR imaging. Following systemic delivery of the optical imaging agent, organs were freshly harvested and signal was detected expectedly within the liver and kidneys, similar to mCntn2-800 and clearance of other optical imaging agents in these organs (Figure 7E) (12). No signal was detected within the brain tissue despite the known expression of Nptn within the central nervous system (22), again consistent with exclusion by an intact blood-brain barrier. Finally, to assess signal specificity of mNptn-800 at the cellular level, serial heart sections of systemically injected mice were costained with known protein markers of the CCS. mNptn-800 signal was localized specifically to all components of the CCS but not to surrounding heart muscle tissue (Figure 7, F–I).