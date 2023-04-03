The gut signals to AGRP-expressing cells of the pituitary to control glucose homeostasis

The mouse Agrp gene has 3 transcription start sites as revealed by 3 AGRP mRNA variants. Public databases (Ensembl, NCBI Genome Data Viewer) indicate the presence of at least 3 mouse AGRP mRNA transcripts. These transcript variants differ from each other at their 5′-UTRs only and share the same coding exons, suggesting different transcription start sites (TSSs). As these TSSs are separated by at least 10 kb (Figure 1A), it is likely that the presumed regulatory regions upstream of these TSSs will confer different, non-overlapping regulatory modes. We have denoted the proximal presumptive promoter as Agrp-A, containing binding sites for STAT3, FOXO1, and GR that confer sensitivity to fasting and leptin. The approximately 11 kb upstream presumptive promoter is termed Agrp-B, while the most distal presumptive promoter is termed Agrp-C. Interestingly, the public databases indicate that the 3 AGRP mRNA variants occur in nearly equal numbers, based on the numbers of intron-spanning reads from RNA-Seq data (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Structure of the Agrp gene and mRNA variants. (A) The exon-intron structure is shown schematically for the Agrp gene and its mRNA variants. Coding exons are shaded in gray. Each of the first exons (1A, 1B, and 1C) is presented in a different shade. The size of each intron is indicated below the intron. Each mRNA variant is presented with its included exons. Note that transcript C has an alternatively spliced exon (1C′). The number of spliced transcripts found from RNA-Seq studies, as reported in the NCBI Genome Data Viewer, is presented in italic text at the intron positions. Unfortunately, there are no data regarding the number of reads corresponding to intron-spanning reads that include exon A. (B) Results of mRNA variant–specific amplification from hypothalamic block RNA isolated from an adult male mouse. Total AGRP represents amplification for all AGRP mRNA variants, and each subsequent lane represents amplification for mRNA variants A–C.

We designed reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) assays to detect each AGRP mRNA variant using a variant-specific 5′ sense primer and a common antisense 3′ primer. Using adult mouse mRNA from hypothalamic blocks that included the median eminence, we readily detected amplicons for all 3 AGRP mRNA variants (Figure 1B), obviating the possibility that the variants are expressed only in early developmental stages.

Regulation of expression of the AGRP mRNA variants by the bile acid taurocholate and leptin. We went on to assess the changes in expression of these AGRP mRNA variants in response to physiological challenges by semiquantitative RT-PCR. We found that only AGRP-A mRNA was increased by fasting, while neither AGRP-B nor AGRP-C mRNAs were affected by fasting (Figure 2A). To further investigate this, we examined the amounts of the AGRP mRNA variants in leptin-deficient mice (ob/ob). Similarly to the fasting study, we found that only AGRP-A mRNA was increased in ob/ob hypothalamus (compared with wild-type hypothalamus) whereas neither AGRP-B nor AGRP-C mRNA was affected by leptin deficiency (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Regulation of AGRP mRNA variants by fasting, leptin, and the bile acid taurocholic acid. RNA from the hypothalamic blocks, including the median eminence and pars tuberalis, was used to detect and quantify the amounts of the 3 AGRP mRNA variants by quantitative RT-PCR with mRNA variant–specific assays. (A) Mice were fasted for more than 20 hours or fed ad libitum, and sacrificed between 10 am and 12 pm. (B) We compared the concentrations of AGRP mRNAs in leptin-deficient (ob/ob) male mice versus wild-type males. In A and B, note the greater amount of AGRP-A mRNA in fasted and ob/ob mice. (C) We used male mice that had been gavaged with taurocholate (TC) for 5 days with controls gavaged with saline. Note the reduced amount of AGRP-B mRNA in taurocholate-treated mice. All groups had 4–5 male mice except for A with 15 fed and 12 fed mice. #P < 0.05, 1-tailed t test. Relative mRNA concentrations are reported as ΔΔCt values.

We examined the potential changes of the AGRP mRNA variants’ hypothalamic expression (Figure 2C) after treatment with taurocholic acid, an endogenous bile acid FXR agonist that stimulates FGF15/19 expression in and secretion from enterocytes. After 5 days of taurocholate gavage, a time interval that we had previously determined affected AGRP mRNA concentrations (13), we examined hypothalamic content of the AGRP mRNA variants. In this case, taurocholate treatment reduced AGRP-B mRNA significantly (~80% reduction in comparison with control mice treated with saline), whereas neither AGRP-A nor AGRP-C mRNA abundance was altered.

The presence of multiple Agrp promoters is conserved evolutionarily. The Agrp gene is evolutionarily conserved, being found in bony fishes, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals. We explored the presence of multiple mRNA variants and multiple TSSs in model species (Figure 3) using the NCBI’s Genome Data Viewer (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genome/gdv/). Initially, we examined rodent species. The NCBI database indicated the presence of 3 transcript variants for Mus spretus, a mouse species that separated from Mus musculus about 1.5 million years ago (20). An expanded search in related rodent species showed 3 transcript variants and 3 TSSs in 2 rat species (Rattus rattus and Rattus norvegicus) and 2 hamster species (Mesocricetus auratus and Cricetulus griseus) with a similar spacing of exons and introns to the mouse. The guinea pig (Cavia porcellus) has 2 AGRP mRNA variants and 2 TSSs. Larger mammalian species (cattle, dog, and human) showed only 1 AGRP mRNA variant and 1 TSS, corresponding to the AGRP-A mRNA in rodents.

Figure 3 Evolutionary conservation of multiple AGRP mRNA variants. (A) Schematics of the Agrp gene structures and mRNA variants for multiple rodent species, model species of fish and bird, and large mammalian species (human, cattle, and dog). (B) Amplification of AGRP mRNA variants from chicken brain RNA. Note that while chicken AGRP 1B has 1 amplicon, chicken AGRP 1A has 2 major amplicons, the shorter one representing a splice variant that excises an intron fully contained within the first exon of the larger 1A transcript. The minor bands could represent other splice variants or heteroduplexes formed during the denature/anneal cycles during amplification.

Given the widespread presence of multiple AGRP mRNA variants in mammals, we examined the public databases for AGRP mRNA variants in model species of fish and birds (Figure 3A). The zebrafish, Danio rerio (zebrafish), has multiple AGRP mRNA variants defining 2 TSSs. The chicken (Gallus gallus domesticus) expresses 3 AGRP mRNA variants that define 2 Agrp TSSs. We decided to experimentally determine the presence of AGRP mRNA variants in chicken brain. Using the same strategy of identifying 5′-UTR variants for AGRP mRNAs in mice, we designed primers corresponding to the 2 chicken AGRP mRNA 5′-UTRs with a common downstream primer. We were able to detect amplicons for both chicken AGRP mRNA variants (Figure 3B). In addition, the 5′-UTR primer located in exon 1A amplified 2 different-sized amplicons, which corresponded to the predicted sizes of alternatively spliced transcripts starting from the same TSS wherein an alternative intron is fully contained within an exon.

An Agrp-B-FLP knockin/knockout mouse allele reveals expression in the pars tuberalis. We generated an Agrp-B-FLP allele using CRISPR/Cas9 methodology (Figure 4A). The allele inserts the coding sequence of the FLP recombinase into the first exon/5′-UTR of Agrp-B. The allele is also effectively an Agrp-B knockout, since expression from the Agrp-B TSS drives FLP expression only due to the presence of a polyadenylation signal and a translational stop codon immediately after the FLP coding sequence, terminating transcription from the Agrp-B promoter. We verified this by quantitative RT-PCR of RNA isolated from the hypothalamic–median eminence blocks of Agrp-B-FLP/Agrp-B-FLP homozygotes. We were unable to amplify amplicons with the melting temperature observed in wild-type mice (85.6°C). Any amplifications were typically delayed by 9 cycles (ΔΔCt = 9.2 ± 2.2) with inconsistent melting temperatures within replicates and between samples, typical of aberrant amplification.

Figure 4 An Agrp-B-FLP knockin/knockout allele is expressed in the pars tuberalis. (A) Schematic representation of the Agrp-B-FLP knockin/knockout allele. The FLP recombinase coding sequence followed by a polyadenylation signal was introduced into exon 1B of Agrp. The polyadenylation signal acts as a transcription stop, preventing the production of AGRP-B mRNA that includes the Agrp coding exons. (B) Visualization of expression of Agrp-B with FLP-dependent expression of tdTomato (native fluorescence in red) from a female Agrp-B-FLP FSF-tdTomato mouse that is localized to the pars tuberalis (PT). A yellow arrow points to a cord of tdTomato cells that traverses the median eminence (ME) to end in the zone directly below the floor of the third ventricle (3V). Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm. (C) Imaging of a male Agrp-B-FLP FSF-tdTomato Npy-GFP mouse with GFP native fluorescence in green and tdTomato fluorescence in red. Note that the AGRP tdTomato signal is localized to the pars tuberalis while the Npy-GFP signal is localized to the arcuate nucleus (ARC). (D) Native fluorescence imaging from a male Agrp-B-FLP Agrp-IRES-Cre Ai193 mouse with FLP activating tdTomato in red and Cre activating GFP in green. The AGRP-B tdTomato red signal is localized to the pars tuberalis, while the AGRP-GFP green signal is apparent in both the pars tuberalis and the ARC. The tdTomato and GFP signals in the pars tuberalis are co-incident. The GFP signal of the pars tuberalis is above the background signal but is much weaker than in the ARC. All sections were imaged at ×200 and mounted in DAPI-containing medium.

We used 2 FLP-dependent tdTomato reporter alleles (FSF-tdTomato and Ai193) to determine the site of expression of Agrp-B (Figure 4B). In Agrp-B-FLP FSF-tdTomato mice, we found that the tdTomato signal was in the pars tuberalis. The tdTomato-positive cells were small and ovoid, occurring as a band of cells ventral to the median eminence. In the anterior-posterior axis of the formalin-fixed mouse brain, the pars tuberalis, which extends 800 to 900 μm, appears as a flat sheet anteriorly that forms a tubular sheath around the pituitary stalk posteriorly. Occasionally, we would observe a centrally located branching cord of tdTomato-positive cells that traversed the inner and outer zones of the median eminence, approaching but not reaching the ependymal cells of the third ventricle. Examination of brain sections from Agrp-B-FLP FSF-tdTomato Npy-GFP mice (Figure 4C) revealed no expression of tdTomato in the hypothalamus, while the Npy-GFP signal was strongly expressed in the hypothalamic arcuate nucleus (ARC). However, there was strong expression of tdTomato in the pars tuberalis without any trace of Npy-GFP in the pars tuberalis. We also examined the degree of coexpression of Agrp-B-FLP and Agrp-IRES-Cre alleles using a dual recombinase reporter allele, Ai193, which can express EGFP after Cre recombination and tdTomato after FLP recombination (Figure 4D). In Agrp-B-FLP Agrp-IRES-Cre Ai193 mice, we noted GFP and tdTomato fluorescence in the pars tuberalis that colocalized extensively. In contrast, the ARC exhibited intense GFP fluorescence with no evidence of tdTomato. As the pars tuberalis forms a part of the ventral portion of the third ventricle, typical dissections of the hypothalamus that incorporate medial structures such as the ARC, the ventromedial nucleus, and the dorsomedial nucleus would include the median eminence and the pars tuberalis, providing an explanation by which AGRP-B–expressing cells are included in the hypothalamic–median eminence block.

The pars tuberalis is composed of endocrine cells and folliculostellate cells, with the endocrine cells expressing CGA, the common glycoprotein hormone α subunit. We found that the AGRP-B–expressing cells colocalized completely with PITX1-ir (ir = immunoreactivity) (18, 21) (Figure 5A), indicating a developmental origin from Rathke’s pouch that forms the pituitary. AGRP-B tdTomato fluorescence also colocalized with CGA-ir (Figure 5B). Occasionally, AGRP-B tdTomato fluorescence colocalized with CGA-ir in large acellular structures in the pars tuberalis (indicated by orange arrows in Figure 5B) and the median eminence, but there were cystic structures/follicles that were only CGA-ir (green arrow in Figure 5B). We also found that diacylglycerol lipase B (DAGLB), an enzyme involved in producing the endocannabinoid 2-arachidonylglycerol (2-AG), colocalized with AGRP-B tdTomato (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 AGRP-B colocalizes with some markers for the pars tuberalis. (A–C) We performed immunostaining for PITX1, CGA, and DAGLB from sections of the brains of Agrp-B-FLP Ai193 mice to determine colocalizations of these pars tuberalis markers with AGRP-B. There is perfect co-incidence between the PITX1 and AGRP-B tdTomato signals in A. In B, the AGRP-B tdTomato signal colocalizes with the CGA signal, although there are some CGA-positive cells that are not tdTomato labeled. Similarly, the DAGLB signal is co-incident with the AGRP-B signal, but there are some areas that are exclusively DAGLB-positive without AGRP-B. Orange arrows point to cells that show labeling for AGRP-B and CGA or DAGLB. (D) Native fluorescence from the brain of an Agrp-B-FLP Cck-IRES-Cre Ai193 mouse with Agrp-B-FLP activating tdTomato (red) and Cck-IRES-Cre activating GFP (green). There is no colocalization of the tdTomato signal with the GFP signal. (E and F) Colocalization of AGRP-ir with the tdTomato fluorescence induced by Agrp-B-FLP with an Agrp-B-FLP Ai193 male in E and an Agrp-B-FLP/Agrp-B-FLP Ai193 (Agrp-B–KO Ai193) male in F. There is extensive colocalization of AGRP-ir and tdTomato fluorescence in both genotypes. All images were taken of 50 μm sections at ×200. Scale bars: 20 μm in B, 50 μm in A, C, D, and E and 200 μm in F.

Cholecystokinin (CCK) has been reported to be a pars tuberalis marker (19) that colocalizes with TSHB. We generated Agrp-B-FLP Cck-IRES-Cre Ai193 mice to determine the possibility of coexpression of AGRP-B and CCK. However, AGRP-B did not colocalize with CCK (Figure 5D): the GFP-positive CCK-expressing cells formed a narrow layer of cells that were ventrally located to the inner layer of tdTomato-positive AGRP-B–expressing cells. The CCK-marked cells are consistent in size and location with the CGA-positive AGRP-B–negative cells observed in Figure 5B.

We confirmed that the AGRP-B–expressing cells also produced the AGRP neuropeptide (Figure 5E). An AGRP antiserum labeled cell bodies in several areas of the brains of Agrp-B-FLP Ai193 mice: (a) pars tuberalis, (b) median eminence, and (c) ARC. The pars tuberalis cells coexpressed AGRP-ir and tdTomato, whereas some cells in the median eminence and all ARC neurons labeled only for AGRP-ir. We note that the images in Figure 4D and Figure 5E, comparing the distributions of AGRP-B cells and any cell expressing AGRP, are equivalent. Thus, the AGRP-B–expressing cells form a population of small neuroendocrine cells separate from the pars tuberalis CCK cells/thyrotropes.

In Figure 5F, we also show AGRP-ir in the pars tuberalis of an Agrp-B–KO (Agrp-B-FLP/Agrp-B-FLPFLP Ai193) mouse. There is no AGRP-ir signal in the cells that are labeled with tdTomato within the pars tuberalis of the Agrp-B–KO mouse, although there is a strong signal for AGRP-ir in the ARC.

AGRP-B–expressing cells are found in the anterior lobe of the pituitary gland. We examined the rest of the pituitary gland for Agrp-B expression (Figure 6), and we should note that the pituitary has not been previously evaluated for AGRP expression. The pituitaries of Agrp-B-FLP Ai193 mice showed dense and extensive tdTomato signal found in star-shaped cells of the anterior lobe (Figure 6). The cells appeared to form a dense network, unlike the individually distinct distribution of CGA-ir–positive cells (Figure 6A), presumptive thyrotropes, and gonadotropes. Interestingly, unlike the AGRP-B–expressing cells in the pars tuberalis, which expressed CGA, the anterior lobe AGRP-B cells very rarely expressed CGA. We noted that these AGRP-B–positive and CGA-positive cells were rounded in shape, unlike the much more typical star-shaped AGRP-B–positive CGA-negative cells. The identification of AGRP-B cells as folliculostellate cells was confirmed with immunostaining for 2 markers of folliculostellate cells, S100B and SOX2. We found extensive colabeling of the AGRP-B tdTomato tag with both S100B (Figure 6B) and SOX2 (Figure 6C). Keeping in mind that SOX2 is a marker for progenitor cells (22), it is possible that the rare AGRP-B/CGA double-positive cells were derived from AGRP-B/SOX2 progenitors. We also found expression of FGFR1 on AGRP-B folliculostellate cells (Figure 6D), suggesting that FGF regulation of folliculostellate cells is a possibility. Based on this FGFR1 expression, we examined the regulation of AGRP-B expression in the anterior lobe by taurocholate. Measuring AGRP-B mRNA by quantitative RT-PCR, we found that AGRP-B mRNA was significantly reduced (Figure 6E) by a 5-day taurocholate treatment (ΔΔCt difference of 1.71, 3.3-fold reduction).

Figure 6 AGRP-B expression in the anterior lobe of the pituitary. (A) Cells expressing Agrp-B induced tdTomato fluorescence in the anterior pituitary of a female Agrp-B-FLP Ai193 mouse (original magnification, ×400). There is extensive tdTomato fluorescence in star-shaped cells that are distinctly separate from discrete, rounded CGA-ir hormone-expressing cells. An orange arrow in the merged image points to a double-labeled cell (AGRP-B+CGA+). The pars nervosa has very weak, if any, tdTomato fluorescence. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B and C) Immunoreactivity for S100b (B) and SOX2 (C) in star-shaped cells of the anterior lobe that show extensive codistribution with the tdTomato label of a female Agrp-B-FLP Ai193 mouse. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Extensive labeling of FGFR1-ir with tdTomato-labeled star-shaped cells in the anterior lobe of a male Agrp-B-FLP Ai193 mouse. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) A 5-day taurocholate (TC) treatment could significantly reduce AGRP-B mRNA in the pituitary of 2- to 3-month-old male mice (P < 0.02, n = 6 per group). #P < 0.05, 1-tailed t test.

The AGRP-B–expressing cells regulate glucose tolerance and insulin secretion. As taurocholate suppressed the AGRP-B mRNA variant and improved glucose tolerance and GSIS, we sought to determine whether suppressing AGRP-B cells would cause improvements in glucose tolerance and GSIS. Initially, we examined the ability of animals lacking AGRP-B (Agrp-B-FLP/Agrp-B-FLP) to regulate glucose homeostasis. On normal chow, there was no difference between wild-type and Agrp-B–KO mice (data not shown). We then placed the mice on a high-fat diet known to induce glucose intolerance in C57BL/6J mice. The 2 groups of mice gained equivalent masses over the high-fat diet feeding period (4 weeks) (Figure 7B). However, it was clear that the AGRP-B–deficient mice were protected from glucose intolerance, based on their oral glucose tolerance tests (oGTTs) (Figure 7, A and B), as the areas under the curve (AUCs) for the AGRP-B–KO mice were not altered by high-fat feeding whereas the control C57BL/6J males on the high-fat diet were glucose intolerant. We also tested to see whether taurocholate treatment would be effective in Agrp-B–KO male mice after 7 weeks on a high-fat diet (Figure 7C), much longer than the duration for the mice in Figure 7A and Figure 7B. We found that taurocholate treatment did mildly improve glucose tolerance in mice without AGRP-B. This was not surprising since taurocholate acts on both FXR (found on enterocytes) and GPBAR1 on enteroendocrine cells (23). However, this study used Agrp-B–KO mice, in which AGRP-B was never expressed at any stage of development, with potential disruptions due to developmental effects. Thus, we sought to use a model wherein transient inhibition of AGRP-B–expressing cells occurred in adult mice to impute direct physiological relevance of the AGRP-B cells.

Figure 7 AGRP-B is involved in developing glucose intolerance during high-fat feeding. (A) Oral glucose tolerance tests (oGTTs) of Agrp-B–KO (Agrp-B-FLP/Agrp-B-FLP) male mice and control littermates on normal chow and a 60% fat by calorie diet (n = 5, 2–3 months old at the start of the study, 28 days on high-fat diet [HFD]). Mice were tested on chow at 2 months of age, placed on HFD for 4 weeks, and retested at 3 months of age. Note that mice of the 2 genotypes were not different when fed chow whereas only the control mice became glucose intolerant when fed the HFD. (B) Body weights at the start and conclusion of the study, with both groups of mice gaining equivalent body masses on HFD. Also shown are the areas under the curve (AUCs) for the 2 genotypes on chow and HFD, with only the control siblings increasing their AUCs during the GTT while the AGRP-B–deficient mice showed no alteration despite gaining weight. (C) The effect of taurocholate (TC) on Agrp-B–KO (Agrp-B-FLP/FLP) mice on HFD (n = 6 males, 50 days on HFD, 5 days of taurocholate treatment). There is a small but significant improvement in glucose tolerance after taurocholate gavage of Agrp-B–KO mice, based on an analysis of the AUCs. #P < 0.05, 1-tailed paired t test.

We used intersectional genetics to express an inhibitory DREADD (hM4Di) in AGRP-B–expressing cells by introducing a dual recombinase-dependent hM4Di-expressing transgene (RC:FPDi) into Agrp-B-FLP Agrp-IRES-Cre mice. In these triple-transgenic mice, a DREADD agonist, such as Compound 21 or CNO, will activate the inhibitory hM4Di that is expressed in cells that express both Agrp-B-FLP and Agrp-IRES-Cre. We tested the triple-transgenic mice (Agrp-B-FLP Agrp-IRES-Cre RC:FPDi) (on normal chow) with and without Compound 21 for their oral glucose tolerance and insulin secretory response during the glucose load (Figure 8). After a 5-day treatment with Compound 21, a regimen that mimics the 5-day taurocholate gavage (13), we noted that the triple-transgenic male mice showed improved glucose tolerance (Figure 8A) and restored GSIS (Figure 8C), compared with the control state prior to Compound 21 treatment. These males were 8 months old and relatively obese at the time of testing, so their glucose tolerance was notably impaired before Compound 21 treatment. We treated the mice for a second 5-day period, but the mice did not exhibit further improvements in glucose tolerance. We continued monitoring glucose tolerance after cessation of Compound 21 treatment. Interestingly, improvement in glucose tolerance was maintained up to 6 weeks after termination of the Compound 21 treatment (Figure 8D). The data for each mouse are presented longitudinally in Figure 8, C and D. We also noted that the mice had reduced body weights after Compound 21 treatment that persisted up to 6 weeks after cessation of Compound 21 treatment (Figure 8E). This was a surprising result, although the DREADD-mediated inhibition of these cells would include the synthesis and secretion of any other secreted factors produced by AGRP-B cells, which would include endocannabinoids and any currently unidentified secreted factor. Control littermate males that did not express the hM4Di DREADD (n = 3; no RC:FPDi) showed no difference in glucose tolerance (Figure 8B) or body weight between control and Compound 21–treated states (median AUC was 27,607 min-mg/dL in the basal state whereas it was 27,457 min-mg/dL after 5 days of Compound 21 treatment). We also tested for circulating concentrations of corticosterone and found no difference between control mice and triple-transgenic mice after Compound 21 treatment (controls, 161 ± 57 pg/mL; triple-transgenic Compound 21–treated mice, 117 ± 45 pg/mL). This is an important point since AGRP is expressed within the adrenal cortex of rats (24) and AGRP expression is regulated by glucocorticoids (25).

Figure 8 Acute inhibition of AGRP-B–expressing cells results in long-lasting improvement in glucose tolerance by restoring glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. (A) oGTTs after chemogenetic inhibition of AGRP-B cells with Compound 21 activation of hM4Di in Agrp-B-FLP Agrp-IRES-Cre RC:FPDi mice. Male mice (n = 5, 8–10 months old) on chow were tested before and after Compound 21 treatment for 5 days. Chemogenetic inhibition of AGRP-B cells caused reduction in glucose concentrations at all time points after glucose load. (B) FPDi-negative control littermate males were similarly tested before and during Compound 21 treatment (n = 3, 8–10 months old, on chow). Compound 21 had no effect on glucose tolerance. (C) Insulin concentrations during GTT at times 0 and 15 minutes after glucose load. Before Compound 21 treatment, mice had no apparent increase in insulin secretion, whereas Compound 21 treatment produced an excellent increase in insulin secretion upon glucose loading. (D) Results of an extended testing period for the same mice with an additional 5-day period of Compound 21 treatment followed by a washout of 6 weeks. In B and C, each mouse is represented by its own colored line and/or symbol. oGTTs and body weights were followed over the course of the extended testing. The additional Compound 21 treatment did not result in any additional improvement in glucose tolerance. At 2 weeks and 6 weeks after cessation of Compound 21, mice retained their improved glucose tolerance. Similarly, body weights remained below starting weights after Compound 21 treatment and remained at this reduced level after cessation of Compound 21. We also examined the impact of inhibiting AGRP-B cells in young male mice (on high-fat diet) (n = 5, 3 months old). (E) Younger male Agrp-B-FLP Agrp-IRES-Cre RC:FPDi mice also show improvement in oral glucose tolerance with chemogenetic inhibition of AGRP-B cells (4 weeks old at initiation of high-fat feeding). The males were on a 60% fat diet 4 weeks before glucose testing. Also shown are body weight gains during 4-day intervals before and during Compound 21 treatment. Four of the five animals showed a reduction in body weight gain (P = 0.68, 1-way paired t test). #P < 0.05, 1-tailed paired t test. @ denotes the given P value of a 1-way paired t test.

We tested a younger cohort of male mice that were placed on a high-fat diet at 4 weeks of age for 4 weeks with subsequent testing before and after chemogenetic inhibition of AGRP-B cells. The data show a statistically significant decrease in the AUC for glucose during an oGTT after Compound 21–mediated activation of hM4Di (Figure 8E). In addition, 4 of 5 mice showed a decrease in weight gain during Compound 21 treatment (Figure 8E). The body weight data are clearly different from those of the older cohort as the younger mice are still in their weight gain phase of growth (mean weight is 25.3 g) whereas the older mice, at 8 months old, are in the asymptotic phase of growth.