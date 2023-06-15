Deficiency in the omega-3 lysolipid transporter Mfsd2a leads to aberrant oligodendrocyte lineage development and hypomyelination

Loss of Mfsd2a in OPCs causes hypomyelination. Patients with Mfsd2a-inactivating mutations exhibit severe hypomyelination in addition to microcephaly (24–27). Consistent with these characteristics, mice with gene-targeted deletion of Mfsd2a (2aKO mice) displayed hypomyelination and microcephaly (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164118DS1). Transcriptomic data from the literature indicated that in addition to endothelial cells of the BBB and astrocytes, Mfsd2a is expressed in the oligodendrocyte lineage, with expression restricted to OPCs, COPs, and NFOLs (10, 11, 29). To confirm the expression of Mfsd2a in OPCs, we utilized our Mfsd2a lineage tracing line crossed to a Rosa26: CAG-tdtomato reporter line (2aKI-ERT2-cre: tdtomato) (30). Tamoxifen induction of the 2aKI-ERT2-cre: tdtomato transgene in mouse pups at P10 showed colocalization with Pdgfra+ cells in the mouse brain parenchyma, confirming Mfsd2a expression in OPCs (Supplemental Figure 1B).

To determine whether genetic deletion of Mfsd2a in OPCs would result in defects in myelination, we generated an OPC-specific Mfsd2a deletion mouse model using a floxed allele of Mfsd2a (2afl/fl) crossed to the OPC cre driver line Pdgfra (referred to herein as 2aOKO mice; see Table 1 for a key to mouse lines used in this study). 2aOKO mice had normal brain weights at P8, which differed from the severe microcephaly exhibited by mice with conventional or endothelium-specific knockout of Mfsd2a (Figure 1A) (28). Immunofluorescence (IF) on P8 brain sections using major myelin marker proteins — myelin basic protein (MBP), myelin-associated glycoprotein (MAG), and 2′,3′-cyclic nucleotide-3′-phosphodiesterase (CNPase) — showed that levels of all 3 myelin proteins were significantly reduced in 2aOKO relative to control mice (Figure 1, B–G). To independently confirm these findings, we generated 2 other knockout mouse models for Mfsd2a in OPCs: one line using a Sox10-cre driver and another using the tamoxifen-inducible Plp1-ERT-cre driver. Importantly, in mice with deletion of Mfsd2a in OPCs using these cre driver lines, myelination was also greatly reduced — without an effect on brain weight — relative to that in control brains (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) on P67 corpus callosum to analyze maximal myelination in adult brain showed that myelin thickness on axons as determined by g-ratio was significantly reduced in 2aOKO mice relative to 2afl/fl controls (Figure 1, H–J). These findings demonstrate that loss of Mfsd2a in OPCs led to hypomyelination during early postnatal development.

Figure 1 Loss of Mfsd2a in OPCs causes hypomyelination. (A) P8 brain weights of 2afl/fl and 2aOKO mouse pups indicate no microcephaly due to Mfsd2a knockout in OPCs. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 7 per genotype. (B–G) Representative images and quantification of coronal sections of the corpus callosum from P8 brain immunostained with the myelin marker proteins MBP (B and E), MAG (C and F), and CNPase (D and G) indicate hypomyelination in 2aOKO compared with 2afl/fl control mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 3–5 per genotype. Scale bars: 100 μm. ***P < 0.0001, **P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (unpaired). (H) Representative TEM images of the corpus callosum of P67 brains from 2afl/fl and 2aOKO mice. Scale bars: 500 nm. (I) Graphical representation of the g-ratio of individual fibers in relation to axon diameter presented as scatter plots for 2afl/fl and 2aOKO mice. (J) Histogram of g-ratio comparison between 2afl/fl and 2aOKO mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 3 per genotype. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (unpaired).

Table 1 Mouse models used in the study

Mfsd2a deficiency in OPCs alters the population dynamics of the oligodendrocyte lineage. To delineate whether the early postnatal hypomyelination observed in 2aOKO mice was due to changes in oligodendrocyte lineage differentiation, we used Ribo-TRAP mouse lines specific for OPC (Pdgfra-EGFP/Rpl10a) and the whole oligodendrocyte lineage (Olig2-EGFP/Rpl10a) that allow for isolation of distinct subtypes of cells for single-cell RNA-Seq as well as cell phenotype characterization (31, 32). Crossing 2afl/fl or 2aOKO mice with the OPC-specific Ribo-TRAP line generated 2afl/fl-OPC-Ribo-TRAP control and 2aOKO-OPC-Ribo-TRAP lines; crossing 2afl/fl or 2aOKO mice with the whole oligodendrocyte lineage–specific Ribo-TRAP line generated 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP control and 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP lines. Given the reduced postnatal developmental myelination seen in 2aOKO mice, we focused our analysis on P8, a time point at which OPCs proliferate and undergo differentiation, and one that has been previously and extensively characterized by single-cell sequencing (10, 29), thus providing a transcriptional roadmap for our studies. FACS sorting of GFP+ cells from 2afl/fl-OPC-Ribo-TRAP mouse brain showed that cell isolation could be performed at approximately 95% purity, as determined by GFP and Olig2 coimmunostaining of sorted cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). IF analysis showed that the majority of GFP+ cells in 2afl/fl-OPC-Ribo-TRAP brains were Pdgfra+ and in 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP brains were Olig2+, confirming the specificity of these reporter lines for detecting OPCs and the entire oligodendrocyte lineage population, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

FACS sorting of GFP+ cells from 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP and 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP lines showed no significant difference in the total Olig2+ cell population (23.7% and 29.2% respectively) (Figure 2A). However, FACS sorting of GFP+ cells from the 2afl/fl-OPC-Ribo-TRAP and 2aOKO-OPC-Ribo-TRAP lines showed a remarkable 80% reduction in the Pdgfra+ cell population (5.4% and 0.9%, respectively) (Figure 2B). IF analysis performed using an Olig2 antibody on 2afl/fl and 2aOKO mouse brains showed no difference in the total numbers of whole oligodendrocyte lineage cells, consistent with the findings from the FACS sorting that there were similar amounts of GFP+ cells in the OL-Ribo-TRAP lines (Figure 2C). In contrast to the dramatic reduction in GFP+ OPCs from brains of 2aOKO-OPC-Ribo-TRAP mice as quantified by FACS sorting, the total numbers of Pdgfra+ cells as analyzed by IF were similar in 2afl/fl and 2aOKO brains (Figure 2D). In addition, total numbers of NG2+ cells were also found to be similar in 2afl/fl and 2aOKO brains (Supplemental Figure 5). Interestingly, the morphology of Pdgfra+ cells in 2aOKO brains was distinct from that of 2afl/fl controls — with the majority of cells in the 2afl/fl mouse brain exhibiting bipolar morphology typical of classical OPCs, whereas Pdgfra+ cells in the 2aOKO brain displayed a more complex and stunted morphology common to COPs and NFOLs (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 6). Given these stark changes in cell morphology, the disparity in cell numbers between GFP+ OPCs and Pdgfra+ OPCs is likely due to the fact that the Pdgfra-EGFP/Rpl10a line is reporting on classical Pdgfra+ OPCs and not NFOLs, a cell state in which Pdgfra continues to be expressed. Taken together, these data indicate that Mfsd2a deficiency in OPCs did not affect the total numbers of cells constituting the oligodendrocyte lineage, but rather suggest that Mfsd2a controls the stage of the oligodendrocyte lineage.

Figure 2 Mfsd2a deficiency in OPCs alters their numbers and morphology. (A) Flow cytometry analysis of GFP+ cells from P8 brains of 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP control and 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP mice indicates no major changes in the total oligodendrocyte lineage population resulting from Mfsd2a deficiency in OPCs. n = 3 per genotype. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of GFP+ cells from P8 2afl/fl-OPC-Ribo-TRAP control and 2aOKO-OPC-Ribo-TRAP brains revealed a decrease in GFP+ OPCs in 2aOKO-OPC-Ribo-TRAP brains. n = 3 per genotype. (C) IF analysis of P8 brain coronal sections from 2afl/fl and 2aOKO mice with Olig2 antibody indicates similar numbers of whole oligodendrocyte lineage cells at the corpus callosum in these genotypes. n = 3 per genotype. (D) Double immunostaining of P8 brain coronal sections with Pdgfra and Olig2 antibodies indicates similar Pdgfra+ OPC population numbers at the corpus callosum in 2afl/fl and 2aOKO mice. n = 3 per genotype. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Double immunostaining from D reveals OPC morphological heterogeneity, with an approximately 25% increase in cells with branched/stunted morphology in 2aOKO compared with 2afl/fl control mice, which mostly display a classical bipolar morphology. Scale bar: 20 μm. The far-right columns show 2.5× magnified images of the regions indicated in the merged images. Scale bar: 10 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 3–4 per genotype.*P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (unpaired).

Single-cell RNA-Seq of 2aOKO early postnatal brain reveals heterogeneity associated with OPC and immature oligodendrocyte development. To determine the impact of OPC-specific deficiency of Mfsd2a on oligodendrocyte development, as well as the reasons underlying the differences in GFP+ and Pdgfra+ OPC population profiles between 2aOKO-Ribo-TRAP and 2aOKO brains, we performed 10x Genomics 3′ single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) on 4,276 and 3,752 FACS-sorted GFP+ cells representing the whole oligodendrocyte lineage obtained from P8 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP and 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP mouse brains, respectively. Clustering analysis based on the top 1,000 variable genes using a Seurat pipeline revealed 10 and 11 distinct clusters from 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP and 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP brain samples, respectively (Figure 3A). Marker gene expression analysis from each cluster identified pre-OPC neural progenitors (NP3, NP2, and NP1a); a population of cycling OPCs representing each cell cycle phase (OPC-G1, OPC-S, OPC-G2, and OPC-M); and 2 OPC clusters (OPC1b and OPC1a), with a unique cluster found only in 2aOKO (designated as OPC1a_P); as well as immature oligodendrocytes (iOLs) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3A). Partition-based graph abstraction (PAGA) as well as Slingshot-based pseudotime analysis showed the linear progression of oligodendrocyte lineage development in the following order: pre-OPC neural progenitors, cycling OPCs, OPC1b, OPC1a_P in 2aOKO only, OPC1a, and iOLs (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Consistent with previous reports, we identified Mfsd2a expression mainly in OPC1b, OPC1a, and iOL populations (Supplemental Table 1) (10, 11, 29). We were able to subdivide the OPC1a cluster from 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP brain into an additional cluster we termed OPC1a_P because cells in this cluster relative to OPC1a in 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP controls and/or 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP mice expressed higher levels of pre-OPC neural progenitor markers such as Stmn2, Tubb3, Dlx6os1, Arx, and Dlx1; and lower levels of classical OPC markers, namely Cspg4, Pdgfra, Pcdh15, and Ptprz1, and markers for iOLs, namely Gpr17, Bmp4, Neu4, and ITPR2 (Figure 3B) (10, 11, 29). Importantly, the OPC1a cluster constituted 12% of the total cell population found in 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP but only 3% of the total cell population in 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP, while the OPC1a_P cluster formed the majority of the OPC1a population, at 9.6% (Figure 3C). The seemingly inconsistent finding of dramatically reduced numbers of GFP+ cells together with similar levels of Pdgfra+ cells in 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP relative to control brains can be explained by the reduction in the OPC1a cluster (classical OPCs), with a proportional increase in cells that constitute the OPC1a_P cluster that are also Pdgfra+ (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 scRNA-Seq of 2aOKO early postnatal brain reveals altered population dynamics in the oligodendrocyte lineage. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plots depicting the various oligodendrocyte lineage clusters of GFP+ flow-sorted cells from P8 brains of 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP (4,276 cells) and 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP (3,752 cells) mice. (B) Heatmap (green = low, yellow = high) of the top differentially expressed genes per cell cluster for both 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP and 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP brains. (C) Stacked bar plots show the percentage of each individual cell cluster relative to the total cell population for both 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP and 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP brains.

Notably, the iOL cluster was increased by approximately 2.8-fold in 2aOKO-OL-Ribo-TRAP compared with 2afl/fl-OL-Ribo-TRAP (Figure 3, A and C), indicating that the progression of OPC differentiation is substantially increased in 2aOKO relative to control brains. In addition, the percentage of OPCs in the oligodendrocyte lineage in the cell cycle was increased by approximately 25%, with a corresponding approximately 25% decrease in the pre-OPC neural progenitor population. This finding again indicates a rapid progression along the various OPC developmental stages, leading to increased differentiation as a result of OPC-specific Mfsd2a deficiency (Figure 3, A and C). To directly assess this idea, we pulse-labeled 2aOKO and 2afl/fl control mice with EdU and collected brains for analysis at 3 and 24 hours to quantify early (DNA synthesis) and late (mitosis and exit) steps in the cell cycle, respectively. Detection of EdU+Ki-67+ and EdU+Olig2+ cells on P8 mouse brain sections at these time points showed that indeed cell proliferation of the Olig2+ population was significantly higher in 2aOKO than 2afl/fl control brains even though the cell cycle exit was not greatly altered (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

OPC-specific Mfsd2a deficiency affects immature and mature oligodendrocyte population progression. To confirm the large increase in the population of iOLs in 2aOKO brains as identified through scRNA-Seq and understand the impact on MOL development, we performed IF analysis for stage-specific markers on P8 brains. The ITPR2 marker, which mainly labels COPs/NFOLs (11), revealed an approximately 60% increase in this population in the corpus callosum of 2aOKO relative to 2afl/fl control brains (Figure 4A). Using the Bcas1 antibody, which labels COPs/NFOLs and MFOLs but not MOLs (33), revealed that 2aOKO brains exhibited an approximately 2.5-fold increase in Bcas1+ cells in the corpus callosum relative to 2afl/fl controls (Figure 4B). Quantifying the MOL population with CC1 antibody revealed a decrease by approximately 50% in 2aOKO compared with 2afl/fl control corpus callosum (Figure 4C). Moreover, verifying this finding with another MOL marker, GST π , also showed an approximately 60% decrease in 2aOKO relative to 2afl/fl control corpus callosum (Figure 4D). These data support the conclusion that loss of Mfsd2a in OPCs results in precocious differentiation of OPCs into committed but nonmyelinating oligodendrocytes, with a negative impact on the ability of COPs/NFOLs to mature into myelinating cell populations.

Figure 4 OPC-specific Mfsd2a deficiency affects immature and mature oligodendrocyte population progression. (A–D) IF analysis of P8 brain coronal sections with ITPR2 (A) and Bcas1 (B) antibodies indicates a significant reduction in numbers of iOLs at the corpus callosum in 2aOKO compared with 2afl/fl control mice. n = 3–5 per genotype. MOLs are substantially reduced in corpus callosum of P8 brain from 2aOKO relative to 2afl/fl control mice as determined by IF on coronal sections with CC1 (C) and GST π antibodies (D). n = 4–6 per genotype. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 4–6 per genotype. ***P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (unpaired).

OPC-specific Mfsd2a deficiency alters gene expression profiles in OPC and iOL populations. To delineate the developmental differences associated with OPCs and iOLs due to loss of Mfsd2a, we isolated these cell populations by magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) using Pdgfra (for OPCs) and O4 (for iOLs) antibody microbeads, respectively, and performed bulk RNA-Seq on these populations. Differential gene expression analysis of OPCs (Pdgfra+) and iOLs (O4+) from 2afl/fl controls showed that these cell populations were distinct, as evidenced by significant increases in differentiation and MOL markers in the O4+ population — such as Mobp, Enpp6, Mag, and Plp1 — with a reciprocal decrease in oligodendrocyte precursor markers — namely Pdgfra, Cspg5, Ptprz1, Fabp7, and Ascl1 — compared with the Pdgfra+ population (Figure 5A). These findings indicated that we isolated 2 oligodendrocyte cell populations having distinct differentiation states. Gene expression analysis of OPCs from 2afl/fl and 2aOKO brains revealed a significant increase in Srebp-regulated genes involved in lipid metabolic pathways, namely Srebf1, Thrsp, Cyb5r1, and Tsku in 2aOKO OPCs (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 2). Other lipid metabolic pathway genes, such as Cers3, Hpgds, and Acat3, were also upregulated in 2aOKO OPCs. Moreover, genes known to regulate OPC differentiation — Nkx6-1, Id2, Bmf, and Bdnf — were significantly downregulated in 2aOKO OPCs (34–37).

Figure 5 OPC-specific Mfsd2a deficiency alters gene expression profiles in OPC and iOL populations as determined by RNA-Seq. (A) Volcano plot shows transcriptional profile changes associated with differentiation of OPCs to iOLs in P8 brains of 2afl/fl controls. Classical markers of MOLs and genes associated with cell differentiation are upregulated (red) and OPC markers are downregulated (blue) in O4+ cells (iOLs) compared with Pdgfra+ cells (OPCs). (B) Heatmap depicting the top 50 differentially expressed genes in OPCs from P8 brains of 2aOKO relative to 2afl/fl control mice. (C) Heatmap displaying the top 50 differentially expressed genes in iOLs from P8 brain of 2aOKO compared with 2afl/fl control mice. Color bars indicate z score transformation on median ratio–normalized counts. n = 3–4 per genotype.

Similar to OPCs in 2aOKO brains, O4+ cells from 2aOKO brains exhibited upregulation of Srebp pathway genes such as Scd1, Pnpla3, and Tm6sf2 (Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 2). In addition, genes that are highly expressed at very late stages of oligodendrocyte differentiation, namely Mal, Apod, Mgst3, Acy3, Galnt6, Efna1, Tppp3, and Phlda3, were downregulated in O4+ cells from 2aOKO brains (Supplemental Table 2), consistent with a defect in maturation of iOLs (Figure 4) and reduced myelination (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Interestingly, class II MHC genes, such as H2-Aa and H2-Ab1, that are known to be uniquely expressed in a subset of OPC populations identified in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis mouse model (38), as well as the nonclassical MHC class I gene H2-T10, were significantly increased in O4+ cells from 2aOKO brains (Figure 5C). Several long noncoding RNAs, such as Gm8801, Slain1os, 1190005I06Rik, Uckl1os, and G530011O06Rik, that are expressed during various stages of oligodendrocyte development (39) were also differentially expressed in OPC and O4+ cells of 2aOKO brains (Supplemental Table 2), though their function in this process has yet to be clearly determined. Together with the results of the scRNA-Seq analysis, these data indicate that Mfsd2a deficiency in OPCs augments the rapid differentiation of OPCs into intermediate oligodendrocyte stages associated with altered gene regulation of multiple pathways including lipid metabolism and differentiation, while progression from iOLs into maturation states essential for proper myelination is hindered.

OPC-specific Mfsd2a deficiency alters lipid composition in OPC and iOL populations. To identify the changes in lipid composition as OPCs differentiate into iOLs, we isolated these cells types (Pdgfra+ and O4+ cells) from 2afl/fl and 2aOKO brains using the MACS approach described above. Lipidomics analysis using targeted mass spectrometry (MS) showed that OPCs from 2afl/fl controls were significantly enriched in the percentage of phospholipids with polyunsaturated fatty acyl chains (PUFAs) containing 4–6 double bonds relative to iOLs, while iOLs were enriched in the percentage of saturated and monounsaturated phospholipid content relative to OPCs (Figure 6A). Phospholipids containing fatty acyl chains having 2–3 double bonds were largely similar in these distinct cell populations. Thus, as OPCs differentiated into mature subtypes, their phospholipid pools transitioned from being enriched in PUFAs to having a more saturated fatty acid composition. Remarkably, the lipid profiles of OPCs and iOLs in 2aOKO brains showed a significant reduction in PC and PE species containing DHA (Figure 6, B–D), consistent with the reduced transport of DHA due to the absence of Mfsd2a in these cells. In contrast, OPCs and iOLs from 2aOKO brains had significantly increased PC and PE species having 2–3 double bonds, which are known products of de novo fatty acid synthesis controlled by Srebp-1 (Figure 6, B, C, E, and F). These data indicate that loss of Mfsd2a resulted in reduced uptake of DHA-containing phospholipid species, which leads to a compensatory increase in synthesis of unsaturated fatty acids containing 2 and 3 double bonds. Overall, altered lipid composition and associated gene expression changes correlate with disruption in the normal progression of oligodendrocyte development, leading to hypomyelination.