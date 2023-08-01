Foxm1 haploinsufficiency drives clonal hematopoiesis and promotes a stress-related transition to hematologic malignancy in mice

Foxm1 haploinsufficiency disrupts HSC homeostasis by pushing HSCs to exit from quiescence and impairs long-term HSC repopulation ability. To investigate whether Foxm1 downregulation affects hematopoiesis, we employed the Foxm1-haploinsufficient mouse model. The Foxm1fl/fl mice with loxP-flanked Foxm1 alleles were crossed with Tie2-Cre transgenic mice to generate Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice, in which 1 allele of the Foxm1 gene was deleted in HSPCs. Both Foxm1fl/+ and Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice at 8 weeks of age displayed normal hematological parameters (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163911DS1). The frequencies of mature myeloid cells, red cells, and B cells in BM and spleen were comparable, while that of immature B cells (B220+IgM–) was significantly decreased in Foxm1-haploinsufficient mice (Supplemental Figure 1, H–L). In addition, the frequencies of hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs) as well as subpopulations of myeloid progenitor cells, including common myeloid progenitors(CMPs), granulocyte-monocyte progenitors(GMPs), and megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors(MEPs), were comparable in Foxm1fl/+ or Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice, while the frequencies of stem cell-enriched population (LSKs) (Lin–c-Kit+Sca-1+) and HSCs (Lin–c-Kit+Sca-1+CD48–CD150+) were slightly increased, as determined by flow cytometric analysis (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1F). Interestingly, we observed that the total number of HSCs but not HPCs (Lin–c-Kit+Sca-1–) was increased significantly in Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice as compared with Foxm1fl/+ (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Foxm1 haploinsufficiency promotes the expansion of HSCs by pushing HSC exit from quiescence. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of HPC, LSK, HSC, granulocyte-monocyte progenitor (GMP), common myeloid progenitor (CMP), and megakaryocyte-erythrocyte progenitor (MEP) populations in BM cells from Foxm1fl/+ mice or Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice. (B) A total number of LSK cells and HSCs in BM from 8-week-old Foxm1fl/+ mice (n =3) and Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice (n = 3). (C) Total number of HPC, GMP, CMP, and MEP cells in BM from 8-week-old Foxm1fl/+ mice (n = 3) or Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice (n = 3). (D and E) Cell cycle analysis using DAPI (DNA content) and Ki-67 (proliferative cells) staining in HSCs, as determined by FACS. n = 5 mice for each group. (F and G) Cell cycle analysis using Hoechst (DNA dye) and Pyronin Y (RNA dye) staining in HSCs, as determined by FACS. n =4 mice for each group. (H and I) Cell cycle analysis using DAPI (DNA content) and BrdU (cells in S phase) staining in HSCs, as determined by FACS. n =3 mice for each group. (J) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of Foxm1fl/+ (n = 20) and Mx1-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice (n = 19) after multiple injections (upward arrows) of 5-FU (150 mg/kg body weight). The double-headed arrow denotes the difference (P value) between two groups as indicated. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (K) The colony-forming assay shows repopulation ability. 5 × 104 cell input for the first round, and 1.5 × 105 cell input for the second round and third rounds. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test or log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test for survival curve.

Dormant HSCs reside in the G 0 phase of the cell cycle and enter the cell cycle for proliferation. We examined whether the observed expansion of HSCs was associated with changes in cell cycle status. Flow cytometric analysis of cell cycle by Ki67/DAPI and Pyronin-Y/Hoechst staining revealed a significant decrease in the frequency of cells in the G 0 phase and a reciprocal increase in G 1 phase cells in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs compared with cells from the control group (Figure 1, D–G). BrdU incorporation assay showed that the frequency of S phase cells was slightly increased in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs (Figure 1, H and I). In contrast to the cell cycle alterations, Foxm1 haploinsufficiency has a marginal effect on the viability of HSCs (Supplemental Figure 1G). To exclude the influence of Tie2-Cre, we characterized mice with Mx1-Cre–mediated Foxm1 KO. We observed similar phenotypes in Mx1-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 2). These results suggest that Foxm1 plays a role in HSC homeostasis by maintaining quiescence but does not affect cell survival.

As Foxm1 haploinsufficiency leads to a significant increase in cycling HSCs, we next examined the reconstitution capacity of HSCs. 5-FU was administered i.p. weekly to Foxm1 heterozygous mice and littermate control mice to target proliferating cells in BM and activate quiescent HSCs to replenish the hematopoietic system. Sequential treatment with 5-FU can lead to HSC exhaustion and, ultimately, BM failure and death of the animals. Surprisingly, Foxm1 heterozygous mice had a significantly shorter life span compared with that of control mice (Figure 1J). Consistent with this result, we observed a defective repopulation capacity in Foxm1 heterozygous KO BM cells in vitro determined by serial replating assays. After the first plating, we observed comparable numbers of colonies. However, in the second plating, Foxm1 heterozygous HSPCs gave rise to significantly more colonies, while they produced significantly fewer colonies in the third plating compared with control HSPCs (Figure 1K). These results suggest that Foxm1 haploinsufficiency initially enhances the short-term repopulation ability of HSPCs but eventually leads to exhaustion of their repopulation capacity in vitro.

Foxm1 haploinsufficiency impaired repopulating potential of HSCs. To further investigate whether Foxm1 haploinsufficiency influences the long-term repopulating potential of HSPCs in vivo, we performed a competitive repopulation assay. Whole BM cells from Foxm1fl/+ or Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice (CD45.2+) were transplanted along with an equal number of CD45.1+CD45.2+ WT BM cells into lethally irradiated CD45.1+ WT recipients (Figure 2A). For serial BM transplantation, equal numbers of BM cells from each group 4 months after transplantation were transplanted into secondary or tertiary recipients. Donor-derived peripheral blood (PB) cells and WT competitor-derived PB cells were determined by flow cytometry each month. Strikingly, we observed an increased contribution of Foxm1-haploinsufficient BM cells to PB during the first 2 transplantation cycles (Figure 2B). In addition, we evaluated HSPCs at the fourth month after the second transplantation. Flow cytometry analysis revealed that Foxm1-haploinsufficient HSPCs outcompeted their WT counterparts, suggesting that Foxm1-haploinsufficient HSPCs cells have a competitive self-renewal advantage over the control HSPCs (Figure 2C). However, in the third transplantation, we observed a significant decrease in the proportion of PB cells derived from Foxm1-haploinsufficient HSPCs (Figure 2B). In the BM of recipients, the ratio of Foxm1 heterozygous cells was also significantly decreased in HSPCs and downstream myeloid progenitor cells, along with mature myeloid cells (Figure 2D). To further validate the “up-and-down” effect conferred by Foxm1 haploinsufficiency in the setting of competitive repopulation, we used Mxl-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice to examine long-term repopulation potential. Consistently, Foxm1-haploinsufficient HSPCs exhibited a robust repopulation ability in the first round of transplantation, while they showed a remarkable decrease of repopulation ability in PB and BM in the secondary transplantation (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Foxm1 haploinsufficiency results in enhanced reconstitution capacity but eventually leads to HSC pool exhaustion due to attrition. (A) Schematic depiction of the competitive transplantation assay. (B) The relative ratio of donor-derived cells (CD45.1–CD45.2+) to competitor-derived cells (CD45.1+CD45.2+) in peripheral blood. For WT group, n = 7–9, 6–10, and 4 for the first (1°), second (2°), and third (3°) transplantation, respectively; for Foxm1 HET group, n = 9, 7–9, and 5 for 1°, 2°, and 3° transplantation, respectively. (C) The ratio of donor-derived cells to competitor-derived cells in different populations, as indicated in BM at the fourth month after the second transplantation. n = 3 for both WT and Foxm1 HET groups. (D) The ratio of donor-derived cells to competitor-derived cells in different populations, as indicated in BM at the fourth month after the third transplantation. n = 3 for WT group and n = 4 for Foxm1 HET group. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Foxm1-haploinsufficient mice developed hematopoietic dysplasia under long-term chronic stress. Inflammation has been reported as one of the factors that contributes to hematopoietic disorders (33, 34). Prolonged exposure to inflammatory stimuli has been shown to have a long-lived impairment on HSC function and accelerate hematopoiesis aging (35). Individuals usually undergo chronic low-level inflammation during aging, which may also promote age-associated hematologic diseases (34). To investigate the role of Foxm1 in hematopoiesis under inflammatory conditions, we administered long-term low-dose injections of LPS to mimic a chronic inflammation environment in animals (36, 37). The recipient mice transplanted with BM cells from Foxm1 heterozygous mice or littermate control mice were treated with a low dose of LPS twice every week. After 2 months of injections, we found that the mice transplanted with BM cells from Foxm1 heterozygous mice developed multilineage cytopenia, characterized by significantly decreased white blood cells, red blood cells, and hemoglobin, while the number of platelets did not change (Figure 3, A–D). In addition, we noted the presence of nucleated red blood cells with nuclear irregularities (Figure 3H), which is a frequently observed morphological feature in patients with MDS. We subsequently performed flow cytometric analysis on the mice. The results indicate that the total numbers of HSCs and progenitors were significantly decreased in Foxm1-haploinsufficient mice compared with that in control WT mice (Figure 3, E–G). Taken together, these data suggest that Foxm1 haploinsufficiency is more prone to develop hematopoietic malignancy under inflammatory stress.

Figure 3 Foxm1 is needed to maintain HSC homeostasis in response to chronic inflammation. (A–D) Lethally irradiated mice reconstituted with BM cells from Foxm1fl/+ mice (n = 9) or Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice (n = 9). LPS was injected twice per week for 2 months. Complete blood count of peripheral blood was assessed every month after LPS challenge. (A) White blood cells, (B) red blood cells, (C) hemoglobin, and (D) platelets were analyzed. (E) Flow cytometric analysis shows the frequency of HPC, LSK, HSC, GMP, CMP, and MEP populations from chimeric mice injected with 1 mg/kg LPS as indicated. (F and G) Total cells were assessed for BM cells and Lin–, LSK, HSC, HPC, GMP, CMP, and MEP populations. n = 3 for each group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H) Giemsa-Wright staining of BM cells from WT or Foxm1 HET BMT mice treated with LPS for 2 months. Red arrowheads indicate nucleated red blood cells with nuclear irregularities. Scale bar: 50 μm.

The molecular pathways that are deregulated in Foxm1 heterozygous HSPCs. To determine the mechanism by which Foxm1 haploinsufficiency impairs HSC functions, we performed RNA-Seq analysis on long-term HSCs isolated from Foxm1 heterozygous mice and WT mice at 8 weeks of age. The heatmap showed that 273 genes were upregulated and 303 genes were downregulated in Foxm1 heterozygous LT-HSCs (Figure 4A). Nr4a2, a key regulator of HSC quiescence (38), was significantly downregulated as a result of the heterozygous deletion of Foxm1 in HSCs (Figure 4B). Gene enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed that the lysosome signaling pathway, which has been reported to regulate HSC quiescence and potency (39), was significantly upregulated in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs (Figure 4C). These data suggest that the downregulation of Nr4a2 and the overactivity of the lysosome signaling pathway may contribute to HSC functional defects induced by Foxm1 haploinsufficiency. Additionally, the Klf4 gene, which is involved in the regulation of hematopoiesis (40–42), was also markedly downregulated in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs (Figure 4B). In line with the results from the LPS treatment assay (Figure 3), GSEA showed that the genes upregulated in macrophage cells with LPS stimulation were significantly enriched in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs (Figure 4D). The genes associated with HEME (a cofactor consisting of iron and porphyrin) metabolism and erythroblast differentiation were significantly downregulated in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4A), which may partially explain the reduction of erythroid in chronic inflammation conditions (Figure 3, B and C). Moreover, we found that the genes involved in the maintenance of fidelity in the process of DNA replication were downregulated in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs (Figure 4F). FOXM1 was previously reported to be involved in the DNA repair pathway in breast cancer cells, pancreatic cancer cells, and glioma cells (43–45). However, no alterations in the expression of other known downstream targets of Foxm1 involved in DNA repair pathways were detected in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs (Supplemental Figure 4B). Of interest, the expression of Parp1, an important DNA damage sensor (46, 47), was significantly decreased in Foxm1 heterozygous HSCs (Figure 4B). Analysis of the public database GSE19429 (48) revealed that PARP1 has a slightly positive correlation with FOXM1 in CD34+ cells from patients with del(5q) MDS (P < 0.001) (Figure 4G). Indeed, PARP1 displayed a relatively low expression level in CD34+ cells from patients with del(5q) MDS compared with healthy individuals (Figure 4H). In line with public data, we showed that FOXM1 knockdown lead to significant downregulation of PARP1 in the MDSL cell line (Figure 4I), which was derived from a patient with MDS (49). Moreover, we also observed a lower level of Parp1 in 5-FU–enriched progenitor and stem cell populations from Foxm1 heterozygous mice injected with 5-FU for 5 days (Supplemental Figure 4C). These findings suggest that Foxm1 governs a distinctive cluster of DNA repair genes in HSPCs and that the function of Foxm1 haploinsufficiency in HSPCs is mediated by multiple downstream pathways.

Figure 4 Foxm1 regulates multiple signaling pathways in HSCs. (A) Heatmap of expression profiles for genes with P < 0.05 (576 genes). (B) RT-PCR analysis shows the expression level of genes involved in stem cell functions and DNA damage repair pathway in HSCs from WT(n = 3) or Foxm1 HET(n = 3) mice. (C and D) GSEA plots show, respectively, a positive association with “KEGG Lysosome” and “GSE14769 UNSTIM VS 20MIN LPS BMDM UP” in Foxm1 HET HSCs compared with WT HSCs. (E and F) GSEA plots show a negative association with “HEME Metabolism” and “DNA Dependent DNA Replication Maintenance of Fidelity” in Foxm1 HET HSCs compared with WT HSCs. (G) Correlation between FOXM1 and PARP1 in MDS with deletion of chromosome 5q [del(5q) MDS] (n = 47). P value was calculated by Spearman’s r correlation. (H) Microarray analysis of PARP1 in CD34+ cells from individuals in the healthy control group (n =16) or from patients with del(5q) MDS (n = 43). (I) RT-PCR analysis of FOXM1 and PARP1 in MDSL cells transduced FOXM1 shRNAs and control vector; the results were normalized to ACTB expression. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Foxm1-haploinsufficient HSPCs show an impaired DNA damage repair. As Foxm1 deficiency leads to the downregulation of several critical genes involved in DNA repair, we next determined whether Foxm1 loss affects DDR in HSPCs. We treated Foxm1 heterozygous mice and control littermates with LPS. Intracellular flow cytometric analysis revealed that Foxm1-haploinsufficient cells exhibited increased levels of γH2AX, a marker of unrepaired double-strand DNA breaks, in both LSKs and HSCs from Foxm1 heterozygous mice compared with those in control mice (Figure 5, A and B). Consistently, increased γH2AX foci were observed in Lin–c-Kit+ cells from Foxm1 heterozygous mice compared with control mice (Figure 5, C–E). Meanwhile, we also performed alkaline comet assay, a commonly used method to measure the level of cellular DNA double-stand DNA breaks. Lin–c-Kit+ cells from Foxm1 heterozygous mice showed a significant increase in the tail olive moment, a measure of DNA double-stand DNA breaks, compared with control mice after LPS treatment. (Figure 5, F and G). To impose a DNA replication challenge on HSCs, we treated the mice with 5-FU, which kills cycling hematopoietic cells and thereby drives quiescent HSCs to enter the cell cycle and proliferate. Consistent with the results in LPS-treated mice, a significantly elevated level of γH2AX in populations of Lin– cells, HPCs (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+), and LSKs (Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+) was detected by flow cytometric analysis in Foxm1 heterozygous mice compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Immunostaining of γH2AX revealed increased γH2AX foci in Lin– cells from Foxm1 heterozygous mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 5 Foxm1 haploinsufficiency results in a defect in DNA damage repair in HSPCs. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots show the percentage of γH2AX+ cells in LSK and HSC populations from Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ mice (n = 3) and control mice (n = 3) 24 hours after LPS injection. (B) Histogram shows the percentage of γH2AX+ cells in LSK and HSC populations. (C) Representative images of γH2AX foci in Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells isolated from Tie2-Cre Foxm1fl/+ and control mice after LPS injection. Magnification: ×63 oil for C and ×20 for F. (D) Quantification of the number of cells with more 5 γH2AX foci per 100 Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells from the mice injected with LPS after 24 hours. n = 3 for each group. (E) Quantification of the mean γH2AX foci/cells in Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells from the mice injected with LPS after 24 hours. n = 3 for each group. (F) Representative images of the alkaline comet assay detecting DNA damage in Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells from mice injected with LPS after 24 hours. (G) Quantitative results of the tail olive moment for the alkaline comet assay. Three independent experiments were performed, and the results presented are the pooled data from all 3 experiments. (H) Quantification of the number of cells with more 5 γH2AX foci per 100 Lin– BM cells exposed to irradiation (0.5 Gy) at different time points. n = 3 for each group. (I) Quantification of the mean γH2AX foci/cell in Lin– BM cells exposed to irradiation (0.5 Gy) at different time points. n = 3 for each group. (J–M) Kinetics of γH2AX+ cells in different populations from the cells exposed to 0.5 Gy irradiation over the indicated period. n = 3 for each group. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To further investigate the effect of Foxm1 haploinsufficiency on DNA damage repair during hematopoiesis, we next examined the dynamics of γH2AX foci in Lin– cells after mice were exposed to 0.5 Gy irradiation. The number of γH2AX foci dramatically increased in both Foxm1-haploinsufficient and control Lin– cells 4 hours after irradiation and then gradually decreased over time (Figure 5, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 5G). In comparison, Foxm1-haploinsufficient cells had a higher level of γH2AX foci compared with control cells during repair of irradiation-induced DNA damage. Consistent with immunostaining results, intracellular flow cytometric analysis showed a peak in γH2AX level at 4 hours, which gradually declined in subpopulations of HSPCs. (Figure 5, J–M). However, Foxm1 haploinsufficiency led to significantly higher levels of γH2AX in Lin–, HPCs, LSKs, and HSCs compared with control cells (Figure 5, J–M), indicating a delay in DNA damage repair. Taken together, these results suggest that Foxm1 haploinsufficiency decreases the capacity of HSPCs to efficiently repair irradiation-induced DNA damage.

Parp1 rescues the defect of DDR induced by Foxm1 haploinsufficiency. We have shown that Parp1 is a potential downstream target of Foxm1 (Figure 4, B and I, and Supplemental Figure 4C). To determine whether transcriptional activation of Parp1 is directly regulated by Foxm1, we searched for the Foxm1-binding sites in the Parp1 promoter region using the PROMO database (based on version 8.3 of TRANSFAC; https://alggen.lsi.upc.es/cgi-bin/promo_v3/promo/promoinit.cgi?dirDB=TF_8.3) (50, 51). A putative binding site for Foxm1 was identified upstream of the Parp1 transcription start site (–1,468 to –1,445 base pair) (Figure 6A). The dual-luciferase reporter assay was performed using 293T cells and K562 cells expressing either the WT Parp1 promoter or a mutant promoter with mutations of the predicted Foxm1 binding site (Figure 6, B and C). The result showed that the luciferase activity of a construct containing the putative binding site but not the mutated binding site was activated by Foxm1 overexpression (Figure 6, B and C), suggesting that the putative Foxm1 binding site in the Parp1 promoter is required for Foxm1-mediated activation of Parp1. We next performed a Cut&Run assay with mouse primary Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells. We previously showed that Foxm1 directly binds to the promoter of Nr4a2 (32). Our result showed that the Foxm1 binding affinity was significantly enriched at the Nr4a2 promoter and Parp1 promoter regions containing the putative Foxm1 binding sites (Figure 6D), indicating that Foxm1 binds directly to the Parp1 promoter and regulates its transcription.

Figure 6 Overexpression of PARP1 rescues the defect of DNA damage repair caused by Foxm1 haploinsufficiency in HSPCs upon LPS challenge. (A) Predicted binding site of Foxm1 in the promoter of Parp1 and the mutant binding site were subcloned to luciferase reporter vector pGL3. (B) Luciferase assay in 293T cells. All relative luciferase activity values are corrected for cotransfected Renilla activity. Data are from 3 independent experiments. (C) Luciferase assay in K562 cells with mouse Foxm1 expression. (D) Cut&Run assay was performed using purified Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells. RT-PCR shows the enrichment of Foxm1 at the promoter of Parp1 in Lin–c-Kit+ HPCs. The intergenic region of Actb was used as a negative control. Data are from 2 independent experiments. (E) Representative flow cytometric plots show the percentage of γH2AX+ cells in LSK population from Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells transduced Parp1 or MSCV empty vector with or without LPS treatment. (F) Histogram shows the percentage of γH2AX+ cells in LSK population. (G) Representative images of the alkaline comet assay using purified Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells treated with LPS for 24 hours. Original magnifcation ×20. (H) Quantification of the tail olive moment for comet assays. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments and presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–D) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (F and H).

We next determined whether Parp1 is a critical mediator of Foxm1 in regulating DDR. Lin–c-Kit+ BM cells from Foxm1 heterozygous mice or WT mice were subjected to overexpression of the human PARP1 gene and treated with LPS for 24 hours. Flow cytometric analysis of γH2AX level in LSK and Lin– cells indicated that ectopic expression of PARP1 significantly rescued the defect of DNA damage repair as a result of Foxm1 haploinsufficiency (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Meanwhile, comet assays were performed on isolated Lin–c-Kit+ cells following 24 hours of LPS treatment. The results showed that the tail olive moment was reduced in PARP1 overexpressed cells compared with empty vector cells, validating the rescue for the defect of DNA damage repair caused by Foxm1 haploinsufficiency (Figure 6, G and H). These findings suggest that Parp1 may play an important role in Foxm1-mediated DNA damage repair in HSPCs.

Foxm1 haploinsufficiency promotes AE9a-mediated leukemogenesis. Based on the analysis of the GSE13159 data set from Microarray Innovations in Leukemia (52, 53), we found that Foxm1 was significantly downregulated in patients with t(8;21) AML (Figure 7A). To test the hypothesis that Foxm1 downregulation may promote AE9a-induced leukemogenesis, we overexpressed AE9a in BM cells from Foxm1 heterozygous or control mice followed by transplantation in sublethally irradiated recipient mice. Indeed, Foxm1 haploinsufficiency promoted the disease progression induced by AE9a (Figure 7B). Majority of AE9a-expressing mice developed MPN/AML-like disease. Compared with the WT chimeric mice, the AE9a-expressing cells (GFP+) expanded to a greater degree in BM and spleen in Foxm1 heterozygous chimeric mice (Figure 7C). The frequency of myeloid cells was increased while red blood cells were decreased in Foxm1 heterozygous AE9a chimeric mice as compared with WT AE9a chimeric mice (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Moreover, platelets were significantly decreased in Foxm1 heterozygous AE9a chimeric mice (Supplemental Figure 7C). Flow cytometric analysis revealed a greater accumulation of AE9a blast cells (GFP+Lin–c-Kit+) in the BM of Foxm1 heterozygous AE9a chimeric mice compared with WT AE9a chimeric mice (Figure 7, F and G). Morphological analysis revealed more blast cells in the BM as well as leukemia cell infiltration in the spleens, livers, and lungs of Foxm1 heterozygous AE9a mice (Figure 7H). We also monitored the mice transplanted with Foxm1 heterozygous BM cells with empty vector. There were no observable phenotypes associated with AE9a-induced MPN/AML, indicating that the phenotypes observed in AE9a-transduced mice were indeed caused by the expression of AE9a (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Taken together, these data suggest that heterozygous loss of Foxm1 accelerates AE9a-induced leukemogenesis in mice.