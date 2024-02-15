Heterozygous mutations in the C-terminal domain of COPA underlie a complex autoinﬂammatory syndrome

Autoinﬂammation and autoimmunity in 6 children from 3 unrelated families. We identified 6 patients in 3 unrelated families (Figure 1; Supplemental Tables 1 and 5; Supplemental Figure 1; and full case reports in Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163604DS1). The phenotype of these patients ranged from extremely severe (2/6 patients) to mild (4/6 patients). Patient 1 (A.II.3) presented at the age of 8 years with anti–aquaporin-4 antibody–positive neuromyelitis optica (Figure 1B). During the following years, she experienced relapses of neuromyelitis optica and transverse myelitis (Figure 1B). Despite extensive immunosuppressive regimens, she developed hepatosplenomegaly, cirrhosis, intra-abdominal lymphadenopathy, progressive pancytopenia, and alveolar hemorrhage (Figure 1B). At the age of 15 years 6 months, she received a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Patient 2 (B.II.1) presented at the age of 5 years with livedo reticularis, acrocyanosis, heat hypersensitivity, somnolence, and an unusual sleep-wake cycle. He experienced recurrent alveolar hemorrhage, unresponsive to extensive immunomodulatory treatment (Figure 1C). He died 2 years after his initial presentation due to secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and multiple organ failure. Notably, none of the patients with WD40 COPA mutations have died outside the context of lung transplantation. Patient 3 (C.II.1) presented at 5 years old with IgA nephropathy, which necessitated prolonged immunosuppressive treatment. His sister, patient 4 (C.II.2), was affected by a neuroblastoma at age 12 years. During follow-up she developed arterial hypertension, stage II kidney disease, complex regional pain syndrome, and vasculitis of the legs. Patients 5 (C.II.3) and 6 (C.II.4), prematurely born dizygotic twins, both had recurrent upper respiratory tract infections. Patient 6 (C.II.4) developed a neonatal alveolar hemorrhage. All siblings of family C had recurrent arthralgia, which resolved with nonsteroidal antiinﬂammatory drugs. Autoantibodies were detected in 3 of 6 patients (Supplemental Table 2). Patient 1 (A.II.3) showed a high percentage of HLA-DR–positive T cells and a low percentage of naive T and B cells, prior to treatment with rituximab (Supplemental Table 3). Furthermore, CD4+ T cells of patient 1 (A.II.3) did not demonstrate a significant increase in the frequency of Th17 cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Immunophenotyping of patient 2 (B.II.1) was unremarkable. Patient 3 (C.II.1) had a mildly elevated percentage of HLA-DR–positive T cells, and patient 4 (C.II.2) a low percentage of B cells. Naive T cell percentages were low for patients 3–5 (C.II.1–3). Immunophenotyping of patient 6 (C.II.4) was unavailable (Supplemental Table 3) (42).

Figure 1 Three heterozygous mutations in the CTD of COPA in 6 patients with an autoinﬂammatory and autoimmune phenotype. (A) Pedigrees of families A, B, and C with indication of the genotype, assigned with the amino acid changes, below each individual. Affected individuals are indicated by black filled symbols and an arrow, gray half-filled symbols indicate unaffected heterozygous carriers, and open shapes indicate unaffected family members. Squares designate males and circles females. Patient 2 (B.II.1) died at the age of 7 due to hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and multiple organ failure. Patients 5 (C.II.3) and 6 (C.II.4) are dizygotic twins. Sanger sequencing chromatograms for COPA, performed on genomic DNA, are shown, covering a 15 bp snapshot around the mutation. Red arrows indicate the position of the mutation. (B) Medical imaging for patient 1 (A.II.3). Brain MRI (T2-weighted images) shows a hyperintense optic chiasm (red arrow), indicative of neuromyelitis optica with involvement of the optic chiasm (top left panel). Spinal cord MRI (T2 weighted images) illustrates a swollen spinal cord with central hyperintensity (red bracket), ranging from the level of cervical vertebra 4 (C4) to thoracic vertebra 8 (T8), revealing transverse myelitis (bottom left panel). Chest computed tomography (CT) demonstrates bronchiectasis (top right panel), and MRI of the abdomen depicts hepatosplenomegaly (bottom right panel, red arrows). (C) Chest CT of patient 2 (B.II.1) shows signs of an alveolar hemorrhage and centrilobular nodules.

Three heterozygous mutations in the CTD of COPA in patients. Whole-exome sequencing was performed on all patients and their parents, except patient 6 (C.II.4) and B.I.1. Three heterozygous mutations, 1 nonsense and 2 missense, exclusively affecting the CTD of COPA, were detected (Figure 2A). Patient 1 (A.II.3) and her father (carrier 1, A.I.1) were heterozygous for the c.3424C>T (p.R1142X) variant. This variant was private and was predicted to be deleterious through the generation of a premature stop codon. Patient 2 (B.II.1) and his mother (carrier 2, B.I.2) were heterozygous for the c.3172C>T (p.R1058C) variant. The 4 patients of family C (patients 3–6, C.II.1–4) and their father (carrier 3, C.I.1) were heterozygous for the c.3038G>C (p.C1013S) variant. The missense mutations, p.R1058C and p.C1013S, had a respective allele frequency of 0.000017 and 0.000010 in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) and were predicted to be pathogenic by in silico prediction algorithms, which attributed a greater pathogenic potential to the p.R1058C mutation compared with the p.C1013S mutation (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 4) (43–46). Sequence homology was highly conserved at the site of the identified mutations among distantly related eukaryotes (Figure 2C). All variants were confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Figure 1A).

Figure 2 Genetic aspects and in silico pathogenicity prediction of mutations in the CTD of COPA. (A) Schematic illustration of the COPA protein and its domains. Previously reported mutations in the WD40 domain are depicted in black (filled circle, functionally validated; open circle, functional validation unavailable), mutations in the CTD of COPA in color (color code correlates with Figure 1A). Numbers in parentheses refer to the number of families identified, number of mutation carriers, and number of diseased, respectively. Coatomer WDAD, coatomer WD-associated region. (B) Population genetics of the previously described COPA mutations affecting the WD40 domain, previously published not functionally validated CTD mutations, and CTD COPA mutations. MAF, minor allele frequency; MSC, mutation significance cutoff; CADD, combined annotation-dependent depletion score. (C) Conserved sequence homology at the site of the identified mutations in distantly related eukaryotes. (D) Biomodeling of the mutations affecting the CTD of COPA. The central figure depicts the main proteins of COPI, COPA (orange), COPB (teal), COPB2 (blue), and COPE (purple). Left: The physical interaction between COPAR1142X and COPAWT is depicted. In the top representation, COPAWT is shown as surface and COPAR1142X as a cartoon inside the surface, illustrating complete removal of the dimerization interface of COPAR1142X with the neighboring COPAWT (oval). This exposes the hydrophobic interface of the COPE binding helices, thus disrupting the COPA-COPE dimer. In the bottom representation, the absent residues are colored in gray. Right: The interaction between COPAR1058C, COPAC1013S, and COPE is shown. COPAR1058C and COPAC1013S likely disturb the conformation of the α-helices on which they are located and subsequently disrupt COPA’s overall structure. (E) Magnification of biomodeling of the α-helices, which compose the main body of the CTD and comprise residues 1013 and 1058, and form a binding site for singleton tryptophan motif (STM). STMs are known to be crucial for COPA homo-oligomerization and ER tethering of COPI vesicles.

First, we analyzed the impact of these mutations on the expression of COPA, and its closest binding partners, COPB2 and COPE, at both the mRNA and the protein level. Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR), using 4 probes covering exons 2–3, exons 4–5, exon 11, and exons 32–33 of COPA, revealed a significantly reduced COPA level, in cDNA extracted from whole blood of patient 1 (A.II.3), for each COPA probe (Figure 3A). Subsequently, the mean COPA level, expressed as the mean of the COPA levels determined using the 4 COPA probes, demonstrated a significantly reduced COPA mRNA level in patient 1 (A.II.3) and carrier 1 (A.I.1) (Figure 3B). Based on these results, we suspected nonsense-mediated decay of the COPAR1442X allele, although Sanger sequencing of COPA cDNA extracted from whole blood of patient 1 (A.II.3) and carrier 1 (A.I.1) detected wild-type (WT) and mutant COPA transcripts (Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, COPA mRNA levels tended to be reduced in patient 2 (B.II.1), patients 3–6 (C.II.1–4), and carrier 3 (C.I.1), while carrier 2 (B.I.2) demonstrated levels in the range of controls (Figure 3A). COPB2 mRNA expression was significantly reduced in whole blood of patient 1 (A.II.3), patient 3 (C.II.1), and patient 5 (C.II.3), and tended to be reduced for the remaining patients and carriers (Figure 3B). The COPE expression tended to be reduced for all patients and carrier 3 (C.I.1) (Figure 3B). In contrast, COPA, COPB2, and COPE mRNA levels did not significantly differ from controls in patients’ and carriers’ EBV-transformed B lymphoblastoid cell lines (EBV LCLs) and fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Analysis of COPA, COPB2, and COPE mRNA and protein expression in patients affected by mutations in the CTD of COPA. (A and B) RT-qPCR analysis of transcript levels of COPA, COPB2, and COPE analyzed in cDNA extracted from whole blood (for patients and carriers of families A and C) or PBMCs (for B.I.2 and B.II.1). (A) COPA mRNA expression, evaluated using 4 probes covering exons 2–3, 4–5, 11, and 32–33. (B) Transcript levels of COPA (calculated as mean of transcript levels of the 4 COPA probes, shown in A), COPB2, and COPE. Relative mRNA level depicts fold increase of gene expression normalized to GAPDH (ΔCt) and to mean ΔCt of control samples. Three to four samples from separate time points were analyzed for A.II.3 and A.I.1. (C) Western blot analysis of COPA, COPB2, and COPE in whole-cell lysates of PBMCs of A.I.1, A.II.3, and 3 healthy controls. Immunoblotting of COPA with an antibody specific for the N-terminal region of COPA (N-COPA) and an antibody specific for the C-terminal region of COPA (C-COPA). (D) Quantification of protein level of COPA, detected by N-COPA and C-COPA antibody (left), and COPB2 and COPE (right), as observed in C. Band intensity was determined relative to GAPDH and normalized to mean of healthy controls (n = 8, 5 adults, 3 children). (E) Western blot analysis of COPA, COPB2, and COPE in EBV LCLs of A.I.1, A.II.3, C.I.1, and C.II.1–4 compared with 4 adult healthy controls. (F) Western blot analysis of COPA, COPB2, and COPE in fibroblasts of A.I.1, A.II.3, and B.II.1 compared with 2 healthy controls. Results in C–F are representative of 2–3 independent experiments. In A, B, and D, columns and bars represent mean ± SEM values, statistically analyzed using 2-way ANOVA (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001).

Next, protein expression of COPA was analyzed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of patient 1 (A.II.3) and carrier 1 (A.I.1). COPA expression in COPAR1142X PBMCs, analyzed with an antibody specific for the N-terminal region of COPA, tended to be reduced, while immunoblotting with an antibody targeted against the C-terminal amino acid 1150 of COPA revealed a significantly reduced COPA expression. Further, COPB2 protein level was reduced in PBMCs of patient 1 (A.II.3), and finally, COPE expression tended to be reduced in both patient and carrier 1 (Figure 3, C and D). A truncated COPA protein could not be detected (Figure 3C). COPA, COPB2, and COPE protein expression in COPAC1013S PBMCs of carrier 3 (C.I.1) and patients 4–6 (C.II.2–4) was normal (Supplemental Figure 3C). Consistent with the findings at the mRNA level, COPA, COPB2, and COPE protein levels were similar in EBV LCLs, derived from patients and carriers of families A and C, and in fibroblasts, of patient 1 (A.II.3), carrier 1 (A.I.1), and patient 2 (B.II.1), compared with controls (Figure 3, E and F).

COPA mutations impact COPI integrity by disrupting COPI formation (COPAR1142X) or COPI stability (COPAR1058C and COPAC1013S). To further evaluate the effect of the mutations on the integrity of COPI, we first generated 3D models of mutant COPA protein structures and evaluated their interaction with COPE (Figure 2D). COPAR1142X was predicted to encode a truncated protein, lacking 84 amino acids of its C-terminal tail. The missing residues include on the one hand the dimerization interface between different COPA-COPE complexes and on the other hand the hydrophobic residues that pack together with α-helices, forming the binding site of COPE. COPAR1142X was predicted to alter the conformation of the entire CTD and subsequently prevent COPA homo-oligomerization and COPE binding (Figure 2D). R1058 and C1013 are located in the α-helices composing the main body of the CTD. COPAR1058C and COPAC1013S likely disrupt the conformation of the α-helices and change the protein’s overall structure. Analysis of COPAR1058C demonstrated that the mutation of the solvent-exposed R1058 to a hydrophobic cysteine presumably affects the stability of COPA. Further, this cysteine could form an unwanted disulfide bond with other free cysteines during protein folding, which is predicted to heavily disrupt the α-helix (Figure 2D). For COPAC1013S, the mutation of C1013 to a serine was predicted to decrease the affinity toward the neighboring helix, thus affecting overall protein stability or folding kinetics (Figure 2D). Furthermore, the α-helices, which comprise residues 1013 and 1058, form a binding site for singleton tryptophan motif (STM), a sequence crucial for COPA homo-oligomerization and ER tethering of COPI vesicles (Figure 2E) (39). Therefore, CTD COPA mutations were predicted to affect COPA conformation and to hamper homo-oligomerization, which is essential for COPI integrity.

Next, we evaluated the interaction of mutant COPA with COPB2 and COPE through a coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assay. For this purpose, HEK293T cells were transiently transfected with FLAG-tagged WT or mutant COPA, COPB2, and COPE, and co-IP was performed with a FLAG antibody. The ability of mutant COPA to bind COPB2 and COPE was evaluated by immunoblotting of the whole-cell extract, marked as input, and of the IP, for COPA, COPB2, and COPE (Figure 4A). COPAD243G was used as the representative of the WD40 domain mutations. The co-IP assay revealed that while COPAWT, COPAD243G, COPAC1013S, and COPAR1058C were able to pull down COPB2 and COPE, COPAR1142X did not precipitate COPE and displayed a significantly reduced interaction with COPB2, confirming the predicted disruption of COPI formation by COPAR1142X (Figure 4, A and B). Furthermore, immunoblotting using an antibody that detects the FLAG tag revealed a comparable expression of COPA in the input of HEK293T cells transfected with COPAD243G, COPAC1013S, COPAR1058C, and COPAWT. In contrast, HEK293T cells transfected with COPAR1142X produced a truncated protein, which displayed a reduced expression compared with the WT or missense mutation COPA proteins, suggesting COPAR1142X instability (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 COPAR1142X and COPAR1058C disrupt COPI integrity and impair anterograde ER-to-Golgi and retrograde Golgi-to-ER trafficking. (A) Western blot analysis of FLAG, N-terminal COPA, COPB2, COPE, and β-actin antibody in whole-cell extract (input) or eluate of IP of HEK293T cells cotransfected with both WT or mutant COPA and WT or EV of COPB2 and COPE. IP was performed with an antibody against FLAG (IP COPA). (B) Quantification of COPB2 and COPE protein levels coimmunoprecipitated with COPA-FLAG (COPA IP) compared with the input signal, as observed in A. (C) Immunoﬂuorescence analysis of PCI transport assay in 4 different control fibroblasts (1 representative control is shown), COPAR1142X fibroblasts, derived from A.I.1 and A.II.3, and COPAR1058C fibroblasts, derived from B.II.1, at 0 and 60 minutes. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Graphs represent quantification of the ER exit (top) and Golgi entry (bottom) of PCI, as shown in C. (E) Immunoﬂuorescence analysis of CtxB transport assay in 4 different control fibroblasts, COPAR1142X fibroblasts, derived from A.I.1 and A.II.3, and COPAR1058C fibroblasts, derived from B.II.1. Analysis was performed 2 hours and 10 hours after exposure to CtxB. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Graphs represent quantification of the Golgi release (top) and ER entry (bottom) of CtxB, as observed in E. In B, D, and F, results are shown as mean ± SEM, and significance levels were calculated using 1-way (D and F) or 2-way (B) ANOVA (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001). Data are representative of 2–3 independent experiments. (G) Electron microscopy of COPAR1142X fibroblasts, derived from A.II.3, compared with fibroblasts from a healthy control. Original magnification, ×15,000; ×40,000 (bottom right); scale bars: 200 nm. The images demonstrate a fragmented and disorganized Golgi apparatus (blue box) and an accumulation of vesicles (red box) in the cytosol of COPAR1142X fibroblasts.

Impaired anterograde ER-to-Golgi and retrograde Golgi-to-ER COP-dependent protein trafficking in COPAR1142X and COPAR1058C fibroblasts. To evaluate the effect of the CTD COPA mutations on COPI function, we examined COPI-mediated intracellular trafficking in COPAR1142X and COPAR1058C fibroblasts. COPAC1013S fibroblasts were unavailable. First, we evaluated the anterograde ER-to-Golgi transport with a procollagen I (PCI) assay, which relies on the temperature-sensitive protein folding of PCI (47). PCI exit from the ER occurs in COPII vesicles and depends on the retrograde recruitment of COPI-coated ERGIC53-containing vesicles (48). The existence of this early COPI-dependent, pre-Golgi cargo sorting step was first demonstrated in mammalian cells and results in a delayed collagen secretion and retention of PCI in the ER in COPB2 siRNA-treated fibroblasts (47, 49). COPAR1142X fibroblasts derived from patient 1 (A.II.3) and carrier 1 (A.I.1), and COPAR1058C derived from patient 2 (B.II.1), demonstrated a delayed ER export to the Golgi of PCI, which was retained at the ER, with higher levels of PCI in the ER for up to 60 minutes after the release of the 40°C temperature block, in line with a disturbed COPI function (Figure 4, C and D). Accumulation of PCI in both COPAR1142X and COPAR1058C fibroblasts was also demonstrated by an increased intensity of PCI 60 minutes after the release of the 40°C temperature block, whereas control cells showed a 50% reduction in their amount of PCI (Supplemental Figure 4). The retention of PCI in mutant cells is most likely due to a defect in secretion.

Second, we performed an assay to measure the retrograde transport of cholera toxin B subunit (CtxB) (50). COPAR1142X fibroblasts derived from patient 1 (A.II.3) and carrier 1 (A.I.1), and COPAR1058C fibroblasts derived from patient 2 (B.II.1), demonstrated a delayed Golgi-to-ER trafficking, with higher levels of CtxB at the Golgi for up to 10 hours after exposure to CtxB (Figure 4, E and F). Next, we evaluated COPAR1142X fibroblasts of patient 1 (A.II.3) by electron microscopy to examine both the morphology of the COPI vesicles and the impact of COPI dysfunction on cellular morphology. As previously described for COPB2 deficient fibroblasts, we found an increased accumulation of coated vesicles in the cytosol and the Golgi apparatus appeared smaller in COPAR1142X fibroblasts in comparison with healthy control fibroblasts (Figure 4G) (47). In conclusion, the impaired ER exit of PCI, the retention of CtxB at the Golgi in COPAR1142X and COPAR1058C fibroblasts, and the disturbed cellular morphology in COPAR1142X fibroblasts demonstrate a disruption of both the anterograde COPII-dependent ER-to-Golgi transport and retrograde COPI-dependent Golgi-to-ER transport caused by COPI dysfunction.

Type I IFN signaling is increased in 3 of 6 patients with CTD COPA mutations and does not correlate with disease severity. Next, we examined whether mutations in the CTD of COPA, analogous to the mutations in the WD40 domain, induce type I IFN signaling. We assessed 6 IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) by RT-qPCR in RNA extracted from whole blood or PBMCs. In patients 1 (A.II.3), 2 (B.II.1), and 6 (C.II.4) we measured an elevated type I IFN score (Figure 5, A and B) (51). Patients 1 (A.II.3) and 2 (B.II.1), affected by a more severe phenotype, displayed at least on one occasion an elevated type I IFN score within the range seen in STING-associated vasculopathy with onset in infancy (SAVI) or Aicardi-Goutières syndrome (AGS) patients, while patient 6’s (C.II.4’s) score was markedly lower. Although all siblings of family C are symptomatic, only patient 6 (C.II.4) demonstrated an elevated type I IFN score. Asymptomatic carriers and healthy family members demonstrated no type I IFN score or a minimally elevated one. Despite disease progression, serial follow-up of IFN scores of patient 1 (A.II.3), derived from 13 different time points over a period of one-and-a-half years, decreased, in line with the C-reactive protein (CRP) values (Figure 5C) (17). This contrasts with the persistently elevated type I IFN score described in patients affected by WD40 domain COPA mutations. IFN signaling through signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) was shown by ﬂow cytometric evaluation of downstream phosphorylated STAT1 (p-STAT1) in monocytes of patient 1 (A.II.3). Upon blocking of phosphatases and IFN-γ stimulation, there was a significantly higher phosphorylation of STAT1 in patient 1 (A.II.3) compared with both a healthy control and a STAT1 gain-of-function patient, heterozygous for the c.A1159G (p.T387A) mutation in STAT1 (Figure 5D). Further, colocalization demonstrated increased levels of STING in the Golgi of COPAR1142X and COPAR1058C fibroblasts and COPAR1142X and COPAC1013S EBV LCLs compared with controls (Figure 5, E and F). Finally, the ratio of SIGLEC-1–positive monocytes, as a surrogate marker of type I IFN signaling environment, was significantly higher for patient 1 (A.II.3) in comparison with controls (Supplemental Figure 5A). In conclusion, these data demonstrate an upregulation of type I IFN signaling due to CTD COPA mutations in several patients, patient-derived fibroblasts, and EBV LCLs.

Figure 5 Mutations in the CTD of COPA induce type I IFN pathway activation in 3 of 6 patients. (A and B) IFN scores (A) and ISG expression (B) in peripheral whole blood of patients and their families. (B) mRNA expression of the individual ISGs for 3 healthy controls, 1 IFN-α– and IFN-β–stimulated PBMC sample of a healthy control, 1 SAVI patient (carrying a p.V155M mutation in STING), 1 AGS patient (heterozygous for a p.S962A fs*92 and a p.P193A mutation in ADAR), and the patients, carriers, and healthy family members included in A. The first number in parentheses is the decimalized age at the time of sampling, the second the IFN score. Mean ± SEM values of different time points, if available, are shown (n = 7 for A.II.3 [prior to transplantation]; n = 3 for A.I.1, A.I.2, A.II.4; n = 2 for A.II.2; and n = 1 for other individuals). (C) Evolution of type I IFN score (left) and CRP value (right) through the disease course of patient A.II.3. Timing is indicated in days prior to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Relevant clinical manifestations and treatments are indicated. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of p-STAT1 in monocytes of A.II.3 compared with a control and a STAT1 gain-of-function (GOF) patient. The ratio of the number of p-STAT1–positive cells in comparison with the unstimulated condition is indicated. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (E) Immunoﬂuorescent analysis of STING localization in fibroblasts (top) and EBV LCLs (bottom) of healthy controls, A.I.1, A.II.3, B.II.1, C.I.1, and C.II.1–4. Cells were stained for STING-TMEM173, cis-Golgi (giantin), and nucleus (Hoechst). The merge column represents an overlay between the stains. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Quantification of colocalization of STING and cis-Golgi, expressed as the Pearson coefficient. Results are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Results are shown as means ± SEM, and significance levels were calculated using 1-way ANOVA (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001).

Overexpression of the CTD COPA mutants does not induce STING-dependent type I IFN signaling in HEK293T cells. To further study the type I IFN signaling in CTD COPA mutations, HEK293T cells, which endogenously express COPA and lack STING and cGAS, were transiently transfected with STING and WT or mutant COPA. COPAD243G served as the representative of WD40 domain COPA mutations. Western blot analysis of phosphorylated IRF3 (p-IRF3) tended to be reduced in HEK293T cells cotransfected with STING and COPAR1058C or COPAR1142X, while HEK293T cells cotransfected with STING and COPAC1013S expressed similar p-IRF3 levels compared with HEK293T cells overexpressing STING and COPAWT (Figure 6, A and B). In contrast, COPAD243G induced significantly increased p-IRF3 levels (Figure 6, A and B). Consistently, IFIT1 mRNA expression was enhanced in HEK293T cells cotransfected with COPAD243G and STING, while HEK293T cells cotransfected with STING and CTD COPA mutants demonstrated a similar, for COPAC1013S, or reduced, for COPAR1058C and COPAR1142X, level of IFIT1 in comparison with cells overexpressing WT COPA and STING (Figure 6C). Similar differences, yet statistically insignificant, were noted upon evaluation of ISG15 mRNA expression (Figure 6C). An IFN-stimulated response element (ISRE) luciferase assay confirmed a comparable, for COPAC1013S, or reduced, for COPAR1058C and COPAR1142X, ISRE activation in HEK293T cells cotransfected with CTD mutant COPA and STING in comparison with HEK293T cells overexpressing STING and WT COPA (Figure 6D). Finally, confocal microscopy proved a similar colocalization of STING with Golgi matrix protein 130 (GM130), a peripheral membrane protein of the cis-Golgi, in HEK293T cells cotransfected with CTD mutant COPA and STING in comparison with cells overexpressing WT COPA and STING, while an increased colocalization was noticed in HEK293T cells cotransfected with COPAD243G and STING (Figure 6, E and F). To decipher whether the perturbation of STING-dependent type I IFN signaling, caused by CTD COPA mutations, was a dominant-negative or haploinsufficient effect, we evaluated IFIT1 mRNA expression in HEK293T cells cotransfected with, on the one hand, varying ratios of WT COPA, mutant COPA, and empty vector (EV) of COPA and, on the other hand, EV of STING or WT STING (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 5B). The variants that reduced the IFIT1 expression below the level corresponding to 50% WT COPA were considered to be dominant negative. We observed a dominant-negative effect of CTD mutant COPA on IFIT1 induction, since the IFIT1 expression in HEK293T cells transfected with CTD COPA mutant, WT COPA, and STING was consistently reduced in comparison with the IFIT1 levels in HEK293T cells overexpressing identical amounts of EV of COPA, WT COPA, and STING (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 Overexpression of the CTD COPA mutants does not induce STING-dependent type I IFN signaling in HEK293T cells. (A–F) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with EV or WT STING and WT or mutant COPA as indicated. (A) Immunoblotting of whole-cell lysates for COPA (FLAG), p-IRF3, total IRF3, STING, and β-actin. (B) Quantification of p-IRF3 protein relative to total IRF3, as demonstrated in A. (C) Relative mRNA expression of IFIT1 and ISG15, normalized to GAPDH and to HEK293T cells expressing COPA EV and STING EV. First, expression was compared between cells cotransfected with STING and COPAWT and cells cotransfected with STING and mutant COPA (lines and asterisks). Second, expression in cells cotransfected with STING EV and WT or mutant COPA was compared with the corresponding condition cotransfected with STING (asterisks above error bars). Cells stimulated with 2′3′-cGAMP served as a positive control. (D) ISRE luciferase reporter assay. Luciferase activity was measured in total cell lysate. (E) Confocal microscopy of COPA and STING colocalization. Cells were stained for COPA (FLAG), STING, Golgi (GM130), and ER (calnexin). The additional squares in the STING column contain an enlargement of the image. Scale bar: 25 μm. (F) Quantification of the ratio of STING localized to the Golgi over total STING, as demonstrated in E. Results in A–F are representative of 2–4 independent experiments. In B–D and F, columns and bars represent mean ± SEM, analyzed using 1-way (F) or 2-way (B–D) ANOVA (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001). (G) Relative mRNA expression of IFIT1 in HEK293T cells cotransfected with different ratios of WT and mutant COPA and EV or WT STING. Triangles depict the amount of transfected WT, EV, or mutant COPA cDNA. Dotted lines and the right y axis illustrate fold change of IFIT1 corresponding to HEK293T cells cotransfected with different percentages of WT COPA. Variants are classified based on their effect on IFIT1 expression. The mean of 3 technical replicates is shown.

In conclusion, overexpression of the CTD COPA mutations in HEK293T cells did not induce increased type I IFN signaling, in contrast with the strong upregulation of type I IFN signaling by COPAD243G, pointing to a different mechanism.

CTD COPA mutations cause activation of ER stress and proinﬂammatory signaling pathways such as the NF-κB pathway. Next we investigated whether dysregulation of other inﬂammatory signaling pathways could contribute to the clinical phenotype and type I IFN signaling observed in patients. We hypothesized that the defective intracellular trafficking caused by CTD COPA mutations increases ER stress and activates the unfolded protein response (UPR), similarly to the effects of mutations in the WD40 domain of COPA (15). Indeed, in COPAR1142X, derived from patient 1 (A.II.3) and carrier 1 (A.I.1), and COPAR1058C fibroblasts, derived from patient 2 (B.II.1), we found an increased expression of the molecular chaperone binding immunoglobulin protein (BiP) by confocal microscopy, both in baseline conditions and after stimulation with thapsigargin (Figure 7B). BiP is suggested to act as a primary sensor in the activation of the UPR, which is a stress response activated to restore cellular homeostasis. After treatment with thapsigargin, which induces ER stress by inhibiting the sarco-/endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+-ATPase (SERCA), qPCR evaluation of 3 UPR-dependent genes (HSPA5, ATF4, and DDIT3) showed a significantly elevated level of HSPA5 and ATF4 in thapsigargin-treated EBV LCLs of patient 1 (A.II.3) in comparison with controls (Figure 7A). In contrast, COPAR1142X EBV LCLs derived from carrier 1 (A.I.1) did not reveal a statistically significant difference in comparison with controls. COPAC1013S EBV LCLs, derived from patients 3–6 (C.II.3–6) and carrier 3 (C.I.1), demonstrated a tendency toward an increased UPR response upon ER stress induction (Figure 7A). Furthermore, DDIT3 mRNA expression was significantly elevated, for p.C1013S and p.R1142X, or tended to be elevated, for p.R1058C, in unstimulated HEK293T cells overexpressing the CTD COPA mutants in comparison with cells transfected with WT COPA (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 7 CTD COPA mutations cause activation of ER stress and proinﬂammatory signaling pathways such as the NF-κB pathway. (A) Relative mRNA expression of HSPA5, ATF4, DDIT3, and COPA in EBV LCLs of 4 healthy controls, A.I.1, A.II.3, C.I.1, and C.II.1–4. LCLs were unstimulated (white, –) or treated for 6 hours with thapsigargin (black, +). Results were normalized to GAPDH (ΔCt) and to the control samples (ΔΔCt). (B) Representative images of immunoﬂuorescent analysis of BiP intensity in fibroblasts of healthy controls, A.I.1, A.II.3, and B.II.1. Cells were stained for BiP, F-actin, and nucleus and stimulated with thapsigargin. Graphs represent quantification of MFI of BiP. (C) Representative images of immunoﬂuorescent analysis of p65–NF-κB nuclear translocation in fibroblasts of healthy controls, A.I.1, A.II.3, and B.II.1. Cells were stimulated with LPS and stained for p65–NF-κB and nucleus. Nuclear translocation of p65 appears violet. Graphs represent quantification of nuclear translocation of NF-κB. Scale bars: 10 μm. In A–C, columns and bars represent mean ± SEM, representative of 2 (A) to 3 (B and C) independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way (A) or 2-way ANOVA (B and C) (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001). (D–F) Analysis of bulk RNA sequencing data of whole-blood RNA of 4 controls (black), 2 carriers (A.I.1 and C.I.1), 1 SAVI patient (green), and 5 patients (A.II.3, C.II.1–4). (D) Principal component analysis (PCA) plot of bulk RNA sequencing data, based on the 1,000 genes with the largest intersample variance (after a variance stabilizing transformation removing the variance dependence on the mean). (E) Top 10 differentially expressed pathways determined by IPA analysis of differential gene expression for patients A.II.3 (left) and C.II.4 (right) versus the group consisting of carriers (A.I.1, C.I.1), controls, SAVI patient, and C.II.1–3. (F) Heatmaps represent differential expression analysis for the eIF2 pathway, 24 autophagy genes, and a limited list of ISGs.

Secondly, we evaluated the translocation of the transcription factor family nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB), which could potentially be induced by ER stress and could contribute to type I IFN signaling induction. Confocal microscopy in COPAR1142X and COPAR1058C fibroblasts of patients 1 (A.II.3) and 2 (B.II.1) and carrier 1 (A.I.1) was performed to measure the intensity of p65 RelA in the nucleus and cytoplasm (Figure 7C). In unstimulated control fibroblasts, p65 is found almost exclusively in the cytosol, while unstimulated COPAR1142X and COPAR1058 fibroblasts demonstrate an increased nuclear presence of p65, indicating a constitutive activation of the NF-κB pathway caused by these CTD COPA mutations. In addition, COPAR1142X and COPAR1058C fibroblasts showed pronounced translocation after 1 hour of stimulation with LPS compared with controls. These findings were confirmed by immunoblotting of nuclear cell extract of TNF-α–stimulated fibroblasts for p65. Fibroblasts of patient 1 (A.II.3) and carrier 1 (A.I.1) showed an increased and prolonged nuclear presence of p65 in comparison with controls (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Finally, we evaluated the mRNA expression of inﬂammatory cytokines in EBV LCLs, at steady state and upon ER stress induction, by qPCR. COPAR1142X EBV LCLs of patient 1 (A.II.3) had increased transcript levels encoding interleukin-1β (IL-1β), in both the unstimulated and the stimulated condition (Supplemental Figure 7). The transcript levels in EBV LCLs derived from carrier 1 (A.I.1), patients 3–6 (C.II.3–6), and carrier 3 (C.I.1) were not statistically significantly upregulated in both conditions. Further, evaluation of the serum cytokine concentrations of patients 1 (A.II.3), 2 (B.II.1), and 3 (C.II.1) demonstrated an increased IFN-γ concentration for patient A.II.3, and increased IL-6, IL-8, and TNF-α concentrations were detected for all patients (Supplemental Figure 5C). These findings point to a complex interplay of various proinﬂammatory signaling pathways.

Transcriptome analysis by RNA sequencing of peripheral blood reveals an upregulation of the UPR and dysregulation of autophagy in CTD COPA patients. RNA was extracted from whole blood of 4 healthy controls, 2 CTD COPA mutation carriers (carriers 1 and 3, respectively A.I.1 and C.I.1), 5 COPA patients (patients 1 and 3–6, respectively A.II.3 and C.II.1–4), and 1 SAVI patient, heterozygous for the c.463G>A (p.V155M) variant in STING, as a control. Principal component analysis of the P values of significantly enriched genes in the transcriptome demonstrated clustering of the carriers, controls, SAVI patient, and patients 3–6 (C.II.1–3), while patient 1 (A.II.3) and patient 6 (C.II.4) showed a distinct transcriptome profile (Figure 7D). Therefore, patients 1 (A.II.3) and 6 (C.II.4) were compared with the group of carriers, controls, SAVI patient, and patients 3–6 (C.II.1–3) by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) of the differential gene expression (Figure 7E). In patient 1 (A.II.3) autophagy was the pathway with the highest significance and likely activated, while in patient 6 (C.II.4) the autophagy pathway was mildly activated. Importantly, the analyzed RNA sample of patient 1 (A.II.3) was obtained 4 months after discontinuation of the treatment with sirolimus, an autophagy inducer. Several genes involved in autophagy showed a strong activation in patient 1 (A.II.3) and a tendency for inhibition in patient 6 (C.II.4) (Figure 7F). In patient 6 (C.II.4), the eukaryotic initiation factor 2 (eIF2) signaling pathway showed the highest statistical significance and appeared activated (Figure 7E). Moreover, in patient 1 (A.II.3) the nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2–mediated (NRF2-mediated) central cytoprotective pathway against oxidative stress was activated (Figure 7E). Patient 1 (A.II.3) and patient 6 (C.II.4) both displayed an activation of the eIF2 signaling pathway (Figure 7F). NRF2 and eIF2 are downstream targets of pancreatic protein kinase R (PKR)–like ER kinase (PERK) and are 2 parallel pathways through which the UPR helps to increase survival in ER-stressed cells (52). While the SAVI patient demonstrated a strong upregulation of several ISGs, patient 6 (C.II.4) showed a milder upregulation, and a clear upregulation was absent for patient 1 (A.II.3), similar to the corresponding type I IFN score at day –86, as shown in Figure 5C (Figure 7F) (53). In conclusion, transcriptomic analysis revealed signatures of elevated ER stress and activated UPR as well as cytoprotective NRF2-regulated genes and activated autophagy.