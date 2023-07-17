Anoctamin 4 channel currents activate glucose-inhibited neurons in the mouse ventromedial hypothalamus during hypoglycemia

Mice. Several mouse strains were used for all experiments. SF1-Cre mice (Jackson Laboratory, 012462) and Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato allele mice (Jackson Laboratory, 007905) were obtained from the Jackson Laboratory. To examine the role of Ano4 in the VMH in energy metabolism, we generated Ano4 KOSF1 and their controls via CRISRP-Cas9 deletion. CRISPR-Cas9 deletion was used to generate mice lacking Ano4 in VMHSF1 neurons, as described previously (27). In brief, SF1-Cre mice (male and female, 8–12 weeks of age) received stereotaxic injections of AAV-Ano4/sgRNAs-FLEX-tdTomato and AAV-FLEX-saCas9 into both sides of the VMH to selectively disrupt expression of Ano4 in VMHSF1 neurons. We included 2 control groups: WT mouse littermates that received the same viruses, and SF1-Cre mice that received AAV-FLEX-GFP and AAV-Ano4/sgRNAs-FLEX-tdTomato. Another cohort of male SF1-Cre mice with 1 side of the VMH injected with AAV-Ano4/sgRNAs-FLEX-tdTomato and AAV-FLEX-saCas9 (referred to as the KO side), and the other side of the VMH injected with AAV-FLEX-GFP and AAV-Ano4/sgRNAs-FLEX-tdTomato (referred to as the control side) were prepared for electrophysiological recordings of VMHSF1 control neurons and Ano4 KO VMHSF1 neurons, as well as validation of genomic deletion of Ano4 in VMHSF1 neurons.

To generate an Ano4-P2A-Cre knock-in mouse line, we used CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to generate the in-frame genomic insertion of a P2A-Cre sequence 3′ to the final amino acid codon before the stop codon of Ano4. The self-cleaving P2A sequence allows for bicistronic expression of both endogenous Ano4 protein and Cre recombinase following translation of a single mRNA. The gene targeting was designed and performed by the Genetically Engineered Rodent Models Core at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM). Briefly, the sgRNA (5′-GAAAAGCACATCACAATGAG-3′) and the long single-stranded donor DNA (1,998 bp containing the P2A-Cre sequence flanked on the 5′ and 3′ sides with a 450 bp homology arm) were synthesized by Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT). The BCM Core microinjected Cas9 mRNA (100 ng/μl), ssDNA (100 ng/μl), and sgRNA (20 ng/μl) into the cytoplasm of 200 pronuclear stage C57Bl6j embryos, as previously described (46). Founder animals (F0) were screened for the correct insertion of the P2A-Cre sequence by PCR amplification of tail DNA using 2 primer pairs. The 5′ homology arm primers were: 5′-TGCAAACACTTAGCAATCTACACAG-3′ and 5′-GTACGGTCAGTAAATTGGACATAGG-3′. The 3′ homology arm primers were: 5′- TGAACTATATCCGTAACCTGGATAG-3′ and 5′-ATATAAGGCTTCACTCTATCTGACG-3′.

All the breeders have been backcrossed to C57Bl6j background for more than 12 generations. In addition, some C57Bl6j mice were purchased from the mouse facility of Baylor College of Medicine. To visualize Ano4-label neurons in the brain, we generated Ano4-P2A-Cre/Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato mouse line by crossing Ano4-P2A-Cre mouse line with Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato reporter mouse line. Ano4 neurons from these mice were therefore labeled by tdTomato.

Mice were housed in a temperature-controlled environment at 22–24°C, using a 12-hour light, 12-hour dark cycle. The mice were fed with regular chow (6.5% fat, 2920, HarlanTeklad). Water was provided ad libitum.

Bioinformatic analysis of published data. Analyses were performed in R 4.2.0 within RStudio 2022.02.2 Build 485 utilizing Seurat 4.0.4. Count matrix, features, barcodes, and metadata were downloaded from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE172204 and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE172203 and were loaded into Seurat objects. Data were processed in Seurat using the same parameters published in Affinati et al. (28), with the aid of custom code retrieved from https://github.com/alanrupp/affinati-elife-2021/blob/master/experiments/snRNA-seq/analysis/mouse/mouse.Rmd Seurat objects were filtered for cells labeled VMH_cluster using metadata. Count data were scaled and functions “RunPCA” and “RunUMAP” were executed. Cells in VMH clusters were plotted in uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) space using function “DimPlot”. Count data were normalized using “SCTransform” and expression of select genes were shown using “FeaturePlot” function. The function “DotPlot” was used to show the percentage of cells within each cluster that expressed select genes as well as the average expression of select genes for each cluster. Heatmaps were constructed manually by filtering for cells expressing combinations of select genes and counting those cells using functions from the package dplyr 1.0.9. We then calculated percentages and color coded the percentages, rounding to the nearest 10%.

Electrophysiology. Male WT C57Bl6j, SF1-Cre, and Ano4-P2A-Cre/Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato mice were used for electrophysiological recordings. Mice were deeply anesthetized with isoflurane and transcardially perfused with a modified ice-cold sucrose-based cutting solution (pH 7.3) containing 10 mM NaCl, 25 mM NaHCO 3 , 195 mM sucrose, 5 mM glucose, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH2PO 4 , 2 mM Na-pyruvate, 0.5 Mm CaCl 2 , and 7 mM MgCl 2 (all chemicals listed here were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich), bubbled continuously with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 (47). The mice were then decapitated, and the entire brain was removed and immediately submerged in the cutting solution. Slices (250 μm) were cut with a Leica VT1000 S vibrating microtome (Leica Biosystems). Then, 3 to 4 brain slices containing the VMH were obtained for each animal (bregma −2.06 mm to −1.46 mm; interaural 1.74–2.34 mm). The slices were recovered for 1 hour at 34°C and then maintained at room temperature in artificial cerebrospinal fluid (aCSF, pH 7.3) containing 126 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 2.4 mM CaCl 2 , 1.2 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 1.2 mM MgCl 2 , 5.0 mM glucose, and 21.4 mM NaHCO 3 saturated with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 before recording.

Slices were transferred to a recording chamber and allowed to equilibrate for at least 10 minutes before recording. The slices were superfused at 34°C in oxygenated aCSF at a flow rate of 1.8–2 mL/min. Patch pipettes with resistances of 3–5 MΩ were filled with intracellular solution (pH 7.3) containing 128 mM K-gluconate, 10 mM KCl, 10 mM HEPES, 0.1 mM EGTA, 2 mM MgCl 2 , 0.05 mM Na-GTP, and 0.05 mM Mg-ATP. Recordings were made using a MultiClamp 700B amplifier (Axon Instrument), sampled using Digidata 1440 A and analyzed offline with pClamp 10.3 software (Axon Instruments). Series resistance was monitored during the recording, and the values were generally under 10 MΩ and were not compensated. The liquid junction potential was +12.5 mV and was corrected after the experiment. Data were excluded if the series resistance increased dramatically during the experiment or were without overshoot for action potential. Currents were amplified, filtered at 1 kHz, and digitized at 10 kHz.

Neurons in the dmVMH, cVMH, and vlVMH were randomly recorded in brain slices prepared from 10–12 week-old male C57Bl6j mice. In some experiments, tdTomato-labeled neurons in the VMH from male Ano4-P2A-Cre/Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato mice were recorded under different concentrations. In another experiment, tdTomato+ SF1 neurons (Ano4 KOSF1) and GFP positive SF-1 neurons (control) were used for the validation of Ano4 in VMH SF1 neurons. Current-clamp was engaged to test neural firing frequency and resting membrane potential at the baseline of 5 mM glucose aCSF and 1 mM glucose aCSF. The values for resting membrane potential and firing frequency were averaged within a 2-minute bin at the 5 mM glucose or 1 mM glucose aCSF condition. The lucifer yellow (Sigma-Aldrich) dissolved in pipette solution (1 μM) was used to validate the location of recorded VMH neurons from male C57Bl6j mice. TdTomato-labeled neurons in the VMH were visualized using epifluorescence and IR-DIC imaging on an upright microscope (Eclipse FN-1, Nikon) equipped with a movable stage (MP-285, Sutter Instrument). We define GI, GE, or nonglucose sensing (NGS) neurons by calculating the resting membrane potential changes caused by 1 mM glucose treatment. If the resting membrane potential of a neuron was depolarized at least 2mV in amplitude by 1 mM glucose aCSF, we defined it as a GI neuron. If the resting membrane potential of a neuron was hyperpolarized at least 2mV in amplitude by 1 mM glucose aCSF, we defined it as a GE neuron. If the resting membrane potential of a neuron was changed less than 2mV in amplitude by 1 mM glucose aCSF, we defined it as a NGS neuron. After the identification of each neuron, the same neuron was recorded under 5 mM and 1 mM glucose aCSF in the presence of an Ano blocker, 100 μM CaCCinh-A01 (48).

To measure Ano currents, the pipette solution contained (in mM): CsCl 130, NaH 2 PO 4 1.2, Na 2 HPO 4 4.8, EGTA, MgCl 2 1.0, D-glucose 5.0, and ATP 3.0 (pH adjusted to 7.2). The total Ano current was recorded under voltage-clamp by holding the membrane potential at −20 mV in 5 mM glucose or 1 mM glucose aCSF in the presence of 1 μM Tetrodotoxin (TTX), 100 μM 4-Aminopyridine (4-AP), and 100 μM Tetraethylammonium chloride (TEA-Cl). At intervals, neurons were voltage-clamped from −50 mV to 50 mV in steps of 10 mV for 1 second (49). The neurons were treated with the Ano blocker, 100 μM CaCCinh-A01, for 3 minutes. The Ano current was calculated by subtracting the left current in the presence of CaCCinh-A01 from total current without the blocker.

To test if low glucose treatment directly regulated the neuronal activity of VMH glucose-sensing neurons, VMH neurons were pretreated with a cocktail of synaptic blockers containing 1 μM TTX (a reversible, selective, and high-affinity inhibitor of voltage-gated sodium channels), 30 μM CNQX (a potent non-NMDA glutamate receptor antagonist), 30 μM D-AP5 (a potent and selective NMDA receptor antagonist), and 50 μM bicuculline (a GABA A receptor antagonist) to block the excitatory and inhibitory synaptic inputs in the recorded VMH neurons. Resting membrane potential was calculated after 1 mM glucose aCSF treatment with or without 100 μM of the Ano blocker, CaCCinh-A01. To test whether low glucose-activated VMHAno4 neurons can be blocked by AMPK blocker, identified GI VMHAno4 neurons were pretreated with the AMPK blocker compound C (10 μM). Ano currents, resting membrane potential, and firing frequency were measured as described above.

In some recordings, fluorescent-guided whole-cell patch-clamp recordings were performed in Kir2.1-dTomato-expressing VMH neurons in Ano4-P2A-Cre mice. The baseline of neuronal firing frequency and resting membrane potential was compared in VMH neurons expressing Kir2.1-dTomato.

RNAscope. Male Ano4-P2A-Cre/Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato mice (8–12 weeks of age) were anesthetized and perfused with 0.9% saline followed by 10% formalin. Brains were removed and post fixed in 10% formalin for 16 hours at 4°C and cryoprotected in 30% sucrose for 48 hours. Brains were frozen and sectioned at 14 μm using the cryostat and washed in DEPC-treated PBS for 10 minutes. Sections were mounted on charged slides, dried for 0.5 hours at room temperature and stored at −80°C. On the day of the RNAscope assay, the slides were thawed and rinsed 2 times in PBS and baked in an oven for 30 minutes at 60 °C. After that, slides were post fixed in 10% formalin for 15 minutes at 4 °C. Slides were then gradually dehydrated in ethanol (50%, 70% and 100%, 5 minutes each) and underwent target retrieval for 5 minutes at 100°C. After being incubated in protease III (Advanced Cell Diagnostics) for 30 minutes at 40°C, slides were rinsed in distilled water and incubated in mouse RNAscope probes for Ano4 (439551-C1, Advanced Cell Diagnostics) and tdTomato (317041-C3, Advanced Cell Diagnostics) for 2 hours at 40°C. Sections were then processed using RNAscope Fluorescent Multiplex Detection Reagents (320851, Advanced Cell Diagnostics) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Slides were cover-slipped and analyzed using an Andor BC43 Benchtop Confocal (Oxford Instruments).

IHC. Six male Ano4-P2A-Cre/Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato mice (8–12 weeks of age) were used to characterize saline (10 mL/kg, i.p.) or glucose (2 g/kg, i.p.)–induced c-fos in the VMH. Mice were fasted for 2 hours before saline or glucose treatment. Ninety minutes after injection, mice were anesthetized with inhaled isoflurane and quickly perfused with saline followed by 10% formalin. After dehydration with 30% sucrose, the brains were cut into sections of 25 μm. Sections from each mouse were blocked with 3% normal donkey serum for 2 hours and incubated with rabbit anti-c-Fos antibody (1:1,000, 226003, Synaptic Systems) on a shaker at 4°C overnight, followed by the donkey anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 (1:500, A21206, Invitrogen) for 2 hours at room temperature. Slides were cover-slipped and analyzed using a fluorescence microscope. The numbers of c-fos and c-fos/Ano4 double-positive cells in the VMH were counted. Three mice were included in each group for statistical analyses.

Food intake, body weight, and energy expenditure. SF1-Cre and their littermate WT mice were singly housed 1 week before stereotaxic surgery. SF1-Cre mice received stereotaxic injections of AAV-Ano4/sgRNAs-FLEX-tdTomato and AAV-FLEX-saCas9 into both sides of the VMH to disrupt expression of Ano4 selectively in VMHSF1 neurons. WT mouse littermates received the same viruses, and SF1-Cre mice received with AAV-FLEX-GFP and AAV-Ano4/sgRNAs-FLEX-tdTomato were combined as control group. These mice were provided with regular chow until the end of the study. Food intake, body weight, and basal blood glucose were measured every week after surgery. On the day of glucose measurement, mice were brought to the procedure room for 2 hours in the morning, during which food was removed to ensure that they had an empty stomach. Glucose was then measured. Quantitative magnetic resonance was used to determine body composition. Energy expenditure measurements were performed in temperature-controlled (23°C) cabinets containing 16 TSE PhenoMaster metabolic cages. Mice were acclimatized to the metabolic cages for 3 days. Data collected from days 3 and 4 were used for analyses and energy expenditure was analyzed using the online CalR tool (50, 51).

GTT, ITT, and 2-DG assay. For GTT, after an overnight fast, mice received i.p. injections of 1.5 g/kg D-glucose (G8270, Sigma-Aldrich) in the morning. Blood glucose was measured from tail blood using a glucometer (OneTouch Ultra) at (0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes. For ITT, after a 2-hour fast in the morning, mice received i.p. injections of insulin (1.5 U/kg). Blood glucose was measured at 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes. For the 2-DG assay, mice were fasted for 2 hours in the morning, followed by 2-DG (300 mg/kg, i.p.) treatment. Blood glucose was then measured at 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes after injections. For the HAAF paradigm, mice were treated with 2-DG (300 mg/kg, i.p.) for 4 consecutive days in the morning after 2-hour fasts and glucose levels were measured on day 1 and day 4, as indicated.

Hyperinsulinemic-hypoglycemic clamp. Male Ano4 KOSF1 mice and their control mice were sent to the NIH-funded Baylor Mouse Metabolism & Phenotyping Core for the hyperinsulinemic-hypoglycemic clamp studies. As we have previously described (52), a microcatheter was inserted into the jugular vein by survival surgery and mice were given 4 to 5 days for complete recovery. Studies were then performed in conscious mice. Overnight-fasted conscious mice were primed with regular insulin (bolus 10 mU/kg body weight) followed by an approximately 2-hour constant insulin infusion (10 mU/kg/min). Using a separate pump, 25% glucose was used to maintain the blood glucose level at 50 mg/dL, as determined every 6–9 minutes using a glucometer (LifeScan). The glucose infusion rate (GIR) was then recorded continuously and blood samples were collected at a 90 minute time point. Blood samples were collected during the hypoglycemic condition and processed to obtain plasma. Plasma glucagon and corticosterone levels were measured using the mouse glucagon (10-1281-01, Mercodia) and corticosterone (ADI-900-097, Enzo Life) ELISA kits according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Validation of Genomic Deletion of Ano4 in VMHSF1 Neurons. Male SF1-Cre mice were prepared with 1 side of the VMH injected with AAV-Ano4/sgRNAs-FLEX-tdTomato and AAV-FLEX-saCas9 and the other side of the VMH injected with AAV-FLEX-GFP, and AAV-Ano4/sgRNAs-FLEX-tdTomato was used as a control. To detect if the CRISPR-Cas9 approach successfully induced the mutation of Ano4, 2-step touchdown PCR was performed with each reaction containing 1 single SF1 neuron that was handpicked under the microscope. The 1st primer pair across the sgRNA target region of Ano4, 5′-AGCGCAGCTCACCTTCTAAC-3′ and 5′-AATCTTGCTCTGCACACGCT-3′ (750 bp), were used for the first step of PCR. The PCR products were then used for the second step of PCR with the primer pair: 5′-GGGGCAGGCAGGTTTTACAT-3′ and 5′-CACACAGACCTATGACCCCC-3′ (450 bp). To ensure the success of the neuron picking, 2 control primer pairs for an irrelevant gene (i.e., Gabra5) were also included to amplify the nonrelevant region of the genome. The first primer pair was: 5′-CCTGTAAGAGTAGCCTGGCAT-3′ and 5′-AGATAAGAGACGTGGGGCTG-3′ (744 bp), and the second primer pair was: 5′-AAGGAATCCAGTGACCAGCC-3′ and 5′-TCCTAAGGAACCAGCATGGG-3′ (525 bp) (53).

To measure the Ano4 protein expression in control SF1 neurons and Ano4 KOSF1 neurons, the VMH was dissected out as described here. After brief anesthetization with isoflurane, mice were decapitated and the whole brain was removed. Frontal sections of the hypothalamus were prepared using a brain matrix (1 mm thick), and the VMH was microdissected under a fluorescence stereomicroscope (Nikon, stereozoom SMZ1500), frozen immediately in dry ice, and stored at –80°C. For immunoblot assay, the tissue samples were lysed with RIPA buffer (Alfa Aesar) with a protease inhibitor cocktail and phosphatase inhibitors. The lysates were subsequently sonicated with 5 seconds pulse at 20% power using a probe sonicator and incubated on ice for 30 minutes. Lysates were centrifuged at 18000g for 15 minutes at 4°C, and supernatants containing protein extracts were subjected to SDS-PAGE and immunoblot assay. The proteins were electrophoresed on a 10% SDS- polyacrylamide gel and subsequently transferred to PVDF membrane. The membranes were probed with an anti-Ano4 antibody (1:200, #MBS8506049, Biocompare) and an anti-GAPDH antibody (1:1,000, 92310SF, Cell Signaling Technology). After incubation with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, the membranes were then incubated with anti-rabbit IgG HRP-linked antibody (7074s, Cell Signaling Technology). For signal development, target bands were detected using darkroom development techniques for chemiluminescence. Bands were quantified using ImageJ software. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs. Ano4-P2A-Cre and WT littermate male mice (8–10 weeks of age) were anesthetized by isoflurane and received stereotaxic injections of pAAV8/hSyn-DIO-hM3D(Gq)-mCherry (3.2 × 1013 VG/mL, #44361, Addgene) in the VMH (AP: + 1.70 mm, ML: + 0.43 mm, DV: +5.62 mm). All mice were allowed to recover for 4 weeks after surgery. Satiated or overnight-fasted mice received i.p. injections of clozapin N-oxide (CNO, 3 mg/kg; Cayman Chemical Inc.) in the morning, with food presented 15 minutes later. Food intake was measured at series of time points as indicated in the figures. For glucose measurement, mice were deprived from food from 2 hours before the CNO injection in the morning; glucose was measured at 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes after i.p. injections of CNO during which period food was absent from the cages.

In separate studies, plasma insulin, glucagon, corticosterone, norepinephrine, and epinephrine levels following CNO injection were measured using ELISA kits for mouse insulin (90080, Crystal Chem Inc.), mouse glucagon (10-1281-01, Mercodia), corticosterone (ADI-900-097, Enzo Life), mouse norepinephrine (KA1891, ABNOVA), and mouse epinephrine (KA3837, ABNOVA) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

STZ treatment. Ano4-P2A-Cre mice and WT littermate male mice (8–12 weeks of age) were anesthetized by isoflurane and received stereotaxic injections of AAV-EF1a-DIO-Kir2.1-P2A-dTomato (30). After a 4-week recovery, mice were treated with streptozotocin, (STZ, i.p., 160 mg/kg, Millipore Sigma) every week for 2 weeks. STZ was administered immediately after being dissolved into freshly prepared sodium citrate buffer (0.1 M, PH 4.5). Body weight and blood glucose were measured every other day. Plasma insulin, leptin, glucagon, and corticosterone levels were measured using ELISA kits for mouse insulin (90080, Crystal Chem Inc.), leptin (ADI-900-019A, Enzo Life), glucagon (10-1281-01, Mercodia), and corticosterone (ADI-900-097, Enzo Life) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Optogenetic stimulation. We stereotaxically injected AAV-EF1α-DIO-hChR2(H134R)-EYFP into the VMH (200 nL, 6.2x1012 GC per ml) of Ano4-P2A-Cre male mice (8–12 weeks of age) to express ChR2 specifically in VMHAno4 neurons. To express ChR2 in the non-Ano4 neurons in the VMH, pAAV-Ef1a-DO-hChR2(H134R)-mCherry (4.1x1012 GC per mL, packaged by core facility of Baylor, 37082, Addgene) were injected into the VMH of male Ano4-P2A-Cre mice (8–12 weeks of age). Optogenetic fibers were placed 0.3–0.4 mm above the injection site. Mice were allowed at least 4 weeks for recovery before experimental stimulation. Blue light (473 nm, 10 ms/pulse, 20 Hz; MGL-FN-589, CNI LASER) was used to experimental stimulation, while yellow light (595 nm, 10 ms/pulse, 20 Hz; MGL-FN-589, CNI LASER) was used as the control. Feeding behavior and blood glucose levels were measured similarly as described above.

Real-time place preference and open field test. The same mice used in the aforementioned optogenetic studies were used here. All tests were performed in a dedicated sound-proof behavioral facility. These mice were brought to the procedure room 2 hours before the start of each test and remained in the same room throughout the test. The conditioned place preference apparatus contained 2 identical conditioning chambers (chamber 1 and 2) that were connected by an opening (12.5 cm) in the center. Each chamber was 50 × 50 × 25 cm (length × width × height) with black pexiglass wall and white pexiglass floor. Blue light (473 nm, 10 ms/pulse, 20 Hz) was shone whenever the mouse entered chamber 2 and ceased when it entered chamber 1. Yellow light (595 nm, 10 ms/pulse, 20 Hz) was used for the controls in a different trail. Each trial contained a 10-minute recording.

The open-field test was performed in a clear Plexiglas open-field arena (40 cm × 40 cm × 30 cm). Mice were placed into the center of the arena and allowed to explore for 5 minutes as baseline, followed by 5 minute blue (473 nm, 10 ms/pulse, 20 Hz) or yellow light (595 nm, 10 ms/pulse, 20 Hz) stimulation.

Statistics. The minimal sample size was predetermined by the nature of experiments and previous experience. For most of the physiological readouts (body weight, food intake, etc.), 5–10 mice per group were included. The data are presented as mean ± SEM unless otherwise stated. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 9.0 to evaluate normal distribution and variations within and among groups. One-way and 2-way ANOVAs followed by Bonferroni’s adjustment as well as 2-tailed, unpaired and paired Student’s t tests were used for statistical analyses. Methods of statistical analyses were chosen based on the design of each experiment and are indicated in figure legends. P < 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.

Study approval. Care of all animals and procedures were approved by Baylor College of Medicine IACUC.

Data availability. Data are available from the corresponding author upon request.