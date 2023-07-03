Net39 protects muscle nuclei from mechanical stress during the pathogenesis of Emery-Dreifuss muscular dystrophy

Deletion of Net39 in adult muscle causes muscle wasting and weakness. Global loss of Net39 causes juvenile lethality, thus preventing studies on the role of Net39 in adult mice (5). To understand the role of Net39 in adult skeletal muscle, we generated a Net39 conditional allele in mice (Net39fl) by inserting 2 loxP sequences flanking the first exon of Net39 using CRISPR/Cas9-mediated homology-directed repair (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163333DS1). Net39fl mice were bred with mice carrying a tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase transgene under control of the skeletal muscle–specific human skeletal actin promoter (HSA-CreERT2) (9). Tamoxifen was injected i.p. in Net39fl/fl (control group [Ctrl]) and HSA-CreERT2; Net39fl/fl mice (cKO) at 8 weeks of age for 5 consecutive days (Figure 1A). Genomic excision by Cre recombination was observed in skeletal muscle, but not in other tissues, by PCR analysis (Supplemental Figure 1B). Reduced Net39 mRNA and protein levels in cKO muscles were confirmed by RNA-Seq (Figure 1B) and Western blot (Figure 1C). We observed no significant differences in muscle weight between cKO and Ctrl mice at 3 months of age (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). However, by 5 months of age, male cKO mice displayed reduced mass of the gastrocnemius/plantaris (GP) and tibialis anterior (TA) muscles (Figure 1, D and E). The total body mass of cKO mice did not change at 5 (Supplemental Figure 1E) or 9 months of age (Supplemental Figure 1F). At 6 and 9 months, muscle weight of male cKO mice increased, but was still below that of Ctrl male mice (Supplemental Figure 1, G–I). There were no differences in survival between Ctrl and cKO mice. We also observed no differences in muscle weights of female cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1J), indicating a sex bias of the phenotype. Net39-KO mice were previously shown to manifest a metabolic phenotype (5) that has been reported to be influenced by sex (10). Thus, all further experiments were performed on male mice at 5 months of age, unless indicated otherwise. Grip-strength tests showed that cKO mice generated lower muscle force (Supplemental Figure 1K), and ex vivo contractility assays revealed that soleus and extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscles of cKO mice displayed reduced maximum tetanic force (Figure 1F), indicating impaired contractility.

Figure 1 Conditional deletion of Net39 in adult skeletal muscle leads to muscle wasting and weakness. (A) Experimental design for deletion of Net39 in adult skeletal muscle. Net39 cKO (cKO) and Ctrl mice were injected with tamoxifen for 5 consecutive days (red triangles) starting at 8 weeks of age and analyzed at 5 months of age. (B) Net39 transcript abundance measured by bulk RNA-Seq of GP muscle at 5 months of age in cKO and Ctrl mice. CPM, counts per million. n = 3 mice. (C) Western blot analysis showing loss of NET39 protein in quadriceps muscle in cKO mice at 3 months of age. VCL protein was used as the loading control. (D) Gross morphology of Ctrl and cKO GP and soleus muscles at 5 months of age. Dotted lines mark the boundaries of the soleus. (E) Muscle weight (MW) to tibia length (TL) ratios for the indicated muscles in Ctrl and cKO mice at 5 months of age. n = 9–13 mice per group. (F) Ex vivo contraction assay to measure maximal tetanic force of the indicated muscles in Ctrl (black) and cKO (red) muscles at 5 months of age. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t tests were performed for B and E. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

H&E and wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) staining of GP muscle revealed reduced myofiber cross-sectional area in cKO compared with Ctrl mice (Figure 2, A and B). In addition, cKO myofibers presented fiber-size disproportion, with small angular myofibers surrounded by larger ones (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). The small angular myofibers stained strongly for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and hydrogen (NADH), cytochrome c oxidase (COX), succinate dehydrogenase (SDH), and metachromatic ATPase (Figure 2C). Immunohistochemistry of myosins revealed that the small angular myofibers mostly expressed type I myosin (MYH7) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2A), with a smaller number of fibers expressing type IIa myosin (MYH2) (Figure 2E). Immunofluorescence for the myopathic markers desmin, cleaved caspase-3, and embryonic myosin (MYH3) indicated that the small angular fibers were myopathic and potentially apoptotic (Supplemental Figure 2B). Ultrastructural analysis of GP muscles by electron microscopy revealed a subpopulation of myofibers with severely disorganized sarcomeres, which likely represent the small angular myofibers described above (Supplemental Figure 2C). Additional histological analysis at 5 and 9 months of age showed a progressive increase in small angular myofibers and centralized nuclei over time (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2D) and an increase in small and large fibers in cKO muscle at 9 months of age, suggestive of compensatory hypertrophy (Figure 2G). cKO muscles were also more fibrotic, as evidenced by Masson’s trichrome staining (Supplemental Figure 2E). The small angular fibers were positive for CD11b, a marker of immune cell infiltration (11) (Supplemental Figure 2F). We observed no changes in circulating serum creatine kinase, indicating preserved plasma membrane integrity (Supplemental Figure 2G). Overall, these data indicate that adult loss of Net39 leads to muscle wasting and a progressive myopathic phenotype that preferentially affects type I myofibers.

Figure 2 Net39-cKO muscles present small angular myofibers. (A) H&E (top) and WGA staining (bottom) of Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Myofiber area distribution from WGA-stained GP sections (left) and average myofiber area (right) from Ctrl (black) and cKO (red) mice at 5 months of age. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 3 mice. (C) Immunohistochemistry of Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age for NADH, COX, SDH, and metachromatic ATPase staining. Type I fibers stain darkly, and type II fibers stain lightly. Red arrowheads indicate small angular myofibers in cKO muscle. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Immunostaining for MYH7 and WGA (bottom panels) of Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age and cKO GP muscle at 9 months of age. The magnified area on the bottom panels shows the presence of small angular fibers positive for MYH7 in cKO GP. The same area in Ctrl GP is usually devoid of MYH7-positive fibers. Scale bars: 500 μm (top); 50 μm (bottom). (E) Immunostaining for type I (MYH7), type IIa (MYH2), and type IIb (MYH4) myofibers of Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age. The magnified area on the right shows the presence of small angular fibers positive for MYH7 or MYH2 in cKO GP. Scale bars: 500 μm (left); 50 μm (right). (F) Quantification of small angular fibers over the total number of fibers from WGA staining in D. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. n = 4 mice. (G) Quantification of myofiber areas from WGA staining in D. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. n = 4 mice. Approximately 60-90 fibers per mouse were quantified for B, F, and G. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Net39 deletion in adult muscle leads to impaired nuclear envelope integrity and DNA damage. Electron microscopy of cKO muscles revealed that cKO myonuclei had jagged and deformed nuclear envelopes whereas no Ctrl nuclei displayed this phenotype (Figure 3A). Immunostaining for the nuclear envelope protein SUN2 showed that over 20% of nuclei in cKO myofibers were deformed (Figure 3B). The nuclear envelope deformations in cKO nuclei were associated with increased expression of phosphorylated H2A.X (γH2A.X), a marker for DNA damage (12). While nearly 30% of cKO nuclei were γH2A.X positive, approximately 16% of nuclei were both deformed and positive for γH2A.X (Figure 3, C and D). Western blot analysis showed increased γH2A.X protein levels in cKO GP muscles (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). Activated, phosphorylated ATM (p-ATM), which phosphorylates γH2A.X (13), was also increased in cKO muscle (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). TUNEL staining showed that approximately 16% of cKO nuclei were TUNEL positive and 6% of nuclei were positive for both γH2A.X and TUNEL, indicative of DNA damage and early apoptosis (Figure 3, E and F). Compromised nuclear integrity can cause nuclear envelope deformations and DNA damage (2, 14, 15). To determine whether cKO myonuclei were more fragile, myofibers from Ctrl and cKO EDL muscles were isolated and stretched ex vivo for 30 minutes; DNA damage was assessed by γH2A.X staining (Figure 3, G and H). cKO muscle fibers showed increased DNA damage at baseline, which was further exacerbated upon mechanical stretch. These results show that adult loss of Net39 in skeletal muscle leads to compromised nuclear envelope integrity, increased DNA damage, and death of myonuclei.

Figure 3 Loss of Net39 leads to impaired nuclear envelope integrity and DNA damage. (A) Electron micrographs showing a Ctrl nucleus and a cKO nucleus in GP muscles at 5 months of age. (B) Immunostaining of SUN2 (green) and DAPI (blue) in Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age (left). Quantification of deformed nuclei. n = 3–4 mice. (C) Immunostaining of SUN2 (green), γH2A.X (red), and DAPI (blue) in Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age. Dashed lines outline myofiber membranes. Magnified square area highlights a Ctrl and a cKO nucleus. (D) Quantification of γH2A.X-positive nuclei (left) and the percentage of deformed and γH2A.X-positive nuclei among the total number of nuclei (right) in Ctrl and cKO GP muscles. n = 3–5 mice. (E) TUNEL staining (green), γH2A.X (red), WGA (white), and DAPI (blue) immunostaining in Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age. Arrowheads indicate TUNEL- and γH2A.X-positive nuclei. (F) Quantification of TUNEL-positive nuclei (left) and the percentage of TUNEL- and γH2A.X-positive nuclei over the total number of nuclei (right) in E. n = 4–5 mice and approximately 200–800 nuclei per mouse. (G) γH2A.X staining (red) of isolated Ctrl and cKO EDL muscles at 5 months of age at baseline and after 30 minutes of ex vivo stretching. Dashed lines outline the myofiber membranes. Arrowheads indicate γH2A.X-positive nuclei. (H) Quantification of γH2A.X-positive nuclei over the total number of nuclei in G. n = 4–5 mice. Scale bars: 2 μm (A); 10 μm (B and C); 50 μm (E and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed for B, D, F, and H. 100 nuclei per mouse were analyzed for B, D, and H.

Protecting nuclei from mechanical stress prevents DNA damage in Net39-knockdown cells. To understand the contribution of Net39 to the physical integrity of the nuclear envelope, we performed mechanical stretching experiments in C2C12 murine myoblasts. C2C12 cells were transduced with a shRNA to knock down Net39 (shNet39) or a scrambled control (shscrmb) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Cells were then seeded in a confinement device, which applies stretch (16, 17) (Figure 4A), and nuclear deformations were quantified. The nuclear envelope integrity of shscrmb myoblasts was affected minimally by stretching for 1 hour (Figure 4B). In contrast, shNet39 myoblasts showed compromised nuclear envelope integrity at baseline, and stretch enhanced this phenotype, as evidenced by increased nuclear envelope deformations (Figure 4B). We also observed the appearance of γH2A.X-positive micronuclei in shNet39 myoblasts that increased following stretch (Supplemental Figure 3B), which is a sign of nuclear rupture (2). At baseline, shNet39 myoblasts already presented increased γH2A.X protein levels by Western blot analysis (Figure 4, C and D). Expression of DNA damage–induced genes such as Trp53 and Trp63 was elevated in shNet39 compared with shscrmb myoblasts at baseline (Supplemental Figure 3C). In addition, Fas and Atf3 expression was increased after cell stretching in shNet39 myoblasts (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 4 Net39 knockdown in myoblasts causes DNA damage upon mechanical stress. (A) Schematic of cell compression system used to induce mechanical stretch of C2C12 myoblasts. Cells are confined within pillars on glass confinement slides. (B) Immunostaining of SUN2 (red) and DAPI (blue) in C2C12 myoblasts transduced with scrambled shRNA (shscrmb) and Net39 shRNA (shNet39) at baseline and after 1 hour of stretch. Quantification of deformed nuclei at baseline and after 1 hour of stretch. Approximately 100 cells per experiment. (C) Protein levels of γH2A.X normalized to VCL loading controls in shscrmb and shNet39 myoblasts as detected by Western blot analysis. (D) Densitometry analysis of the Western blots shown in C. (E) Immunostaining of γH2A.X (red) and DAPI (blue) in shscrmb and shNet39 C2C12 myoblasts at baseline, after 1 hour of stretch, and after 1 hour of stretch plus expression of DN-KASH, which disrupts the LINC complex. (F) Quantification of γH2A.X-positive nuclei in cell-stretching experiments with shscrmb and shNet39 C2C12 myoblasts and expression of DN-KASH. Approximately 100–300 cells per experiment. (G) Immunostaining of SUN2 (green) and DAPI (blue) in shscrmb and shNet39 C2C12 myoblasts at baseline, after 1 hour of stretch, and after 1 hour of stretch plus expression of DN-KASH, which disrupts the LINC complex. (H) Quantification of deformed nuclei in cell-stretching experiments with shscrmb and shNet39 C2C12 myoblasts and expression of DN-KASH. Deformed nuclei were identified using SUN2 staining from G. Approximately 100–300 cells per experiment. Scale bars: 10 μm (B and G); 50 μm (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed for B and D. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test was performed for F and H. n = 3 independent experiments were performed for B, D, F, and H.

To further validate that Net39 protects the nuclear envelope from physical stress, we uncoupled the nuclear envelope from cytosolic mechanical forces by overexpressing a dominant-negative KASH construct (DN-KASH). DN-KASH is a truncation of the protein nesprin-1 that disrupts the linker of nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton (LINC) complex (18). Overexpression of DN-KASH reduced γH2A.X-positive nuclei to levels comparable to those of shscrmb (Figure 4, E and F) and rescued the percentage of deformed nuclei (Figure 4, G and H). Similar results were obtained with the microtubule stabilizer paclitaxel (19, 20) (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). These data indicate that the high levels of DNA damage after Net39 knockdown are primarily caused by increased sensitivity to mechanical stretch and that protecting nuclei from mechanical stress rescues the defects caused by loss of Net39 in vitro.

Loss of Net39 activates a pathological gene expression program in myonuclei. To investigate the consequences of the loss of nuclear integrity in cKO nuclei, we profiled transcriptional changes caused by adult loss of Net39 in skeletal muscle. Transcriptomic analysis was performed by bulk RNA-Seq in GP muscles. We identified 318 upregulated genes and 112 downregulated genes in cKO muscle (Figure 5A). Pathway analysis of bulk RNA-Seq revealed that p53 signaling was among the most upregulated pathways in cKO muscle (Figure 5B). This pathway includes DNA damage–induced genes, such as Fas, Atf3, Trp53, and Trp63 (21), (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Transcriptomic analysis of cKO muscles reveals a pathologic myonuclear population. (A) Volcano plot illustrating the up- and downregulated genes in cKO GP compared with Ctrl GP muscles at 5 months of age by bulk RNA-Seq. A cut-off of fold change greater than 2 and an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 was set for the identification of differentially expressed genes. (B) Gene Ontology (GO) Pathway analysis of the up- (red) and downregulated (blue) genes in cKO muscle relative to Ctrl at 5 months of age by bulk RNA-Seq. (C) mRNA expression of DNA damage–induced genes in Ctrl and cKO GP muscle at 5 months of age detected by RNA-Seq. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 3 mice. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (D) UMAP visualization of nuclear transcriptomes from Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age by snRNA-Seq (7,296 nuclei) colored by cluster identity. SMC, smooth muscle cells; rem, remodeling myonuclei; EC, endothelial cells; NMJ, neuromuscular junction; MTJ, myotendinous junction; MSC, mesenchymal stem cells; Sat, satellite cells; IIx, type IIx myonuclei; IIa, type IIa myonuclei; IIb, type IIb myonuclei; I, type I myonuclei; immune, immune cells. (E) UMAP visualization of Ctrl (3,566 nuclei) (left) and cKO (3,730 nuclei) (right) nuclear transcriptomes by snRNA-Seq. Type I myonuclei are enclosed in red dashed lines. (F) Distribution plot showing the percentage of nuclei corresponding to the indicated populations in Ctrl (black) and cKO (red) samples. (G) Heatmaps showing the expression of the top 30 up- and downregulated genes by bulk RNA-Seq (right) and their expression in different nuclear populations by snRNA-Seq (left) in Ctrl and cKO GP muscles at 5 months of age. Color indicates z score. (H) Violin plots showing the expression of Trp63 and Atf3 in Ctrl (cyan) and cKO (pink) type I myonuclei.

To understand the heterogeneous changes in cKO muscle, single-nucleus RNA-Seq (snRNA-Seq) was performed on nuclei extracted from Ctrl and cKO GP muscles (Supplemental Figure 4A). Unsupervised clustering identified distinct nuclear populations that were assigned to biological populations based on the expression of marker genes (Figure 5D). The relative abundance of each cluster within Ctrl and cKO samples was then analyzed (Figure 5, E and F). cKO muscles showed a pronounced increase in type I myonuclei. Other populations declined, including type IIb myonuclei and fibro-adipogenic progenitors (FAPs) (Figure 5F). We identified a myonuclear population previously proposed to be involved in muscle fiber repair and remodeling (22), characterized by high expression of Trp63 and the E3 ubiquitin ligases Fbxo32/Atrogin-1 and Trim63/MuRF1. This cluster does not express a single myosin isoform, but instead can occasionally express Myh1 and Myh2 in the same nuclei (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Next, we integrated bulk RNA-Seq and snRNA-Seq data sets and observed that the most significant changes in gene expression from bulk RNA-Seq could be attributed to transcriptional changes in type I myonuclei (Figure 5G). Differential gene expression (DEG) and pathway analyses of the type I population showed that cKO type I myonuclei underwent a general dysregulation of muscle structural genes (e.g., Myh7, Mylk4) compared with Ctrl type I myonuclei (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These myonuclei also expressed greater levels of DNA damage–induced genes (Atf3, Trp63) (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 4E), and pathway analysis performed on the upregulated genes revealed that p53 regulated genes were induced (Supplemental Figure 4D). These findings suggest that as cKO myonuclei progressively accumulate stretch-induced DNA damage, they transition into a pathological myonuclear population transcriptionally similar to type I myonuclei.

Importantly, we did not observe increased expression of these DNA damage–related genes in mouse models of other muscle disorders (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G), including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Dmd ΔEx51 mice) and nemaline myopathy (Klhl41-KO mice) (23, 24). Therefore, DNA damage likely contributes to the pathogenesis of EDMD, but not other myopathies in which nuclear envelope integrity is not the main driver of the disease.

Mef2c activation underlies dysregulated gene expression in cKO muscle. We sought to understand the molecular mechanism underpinning the pathological gene expression program in cKO myonuclei. Nuclear envelope proteins can regulate genomic regions known as lamin-associated domains (LADs) (25, 26). LADs have been proposed to regulate gene expression, but this concept remains controversial (25, 27–29). We performed ChIP-Seq on C2C12 myotubes expressing Ty1-tagged NET39 and found that NET39 bound to the genome overlaid with LADs (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We then determined whether loss of NET39 caused changes in LADs that would correlate with gene expression or chromatin accessibility. For this purpose, we analyzed previously published data sets on Net39-KO mice (5). However, we did not observe any correlation between genes within LADs and their changes in gene expression or chromatin accessibility in Net39-KO mice (data not shown). To unbiasedly interrogate the molecular pathways altered in cKO muscle, we merged the transcriptomic changes of all myonuclei populations from snRNA-Seq data and performed upstream regulator analysis to identify transcription factor binding. This analysis showed that the upregulated genes in cKO myonuclei were Mef2 target genes (Figure 6A). Furthermore, bulk RNA-Seq and Western blot analysis revealed increased Mef2c transcript and protein levels in cKO muscles (Figure 6B). snRNA-Seq showed that Mef2c expression was most significantly enriched in type I myonuclei (Supplemental Figure 6A). Among Mef2 paralogs, the upregulation was most evident for Mef2c (Supplemental Figure 6B). Pathway analysis of the upregulated Mef2c target genes showed that they control muscle development, consistent with the known function of Mef2c (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6C). These results indicate that following the loss of Net39, Mef2c is induced and plays a significant role in regulating the disease-associated changes in gene expression.

Figure 6 Net39 regulates Mef2c activity to protect against DNA damage induced by mechanical stress. (A) Upstream regulator analysis of transcription factors (TFs) for the upregulated (red) and downregulated (blue) genes from cKO myonuclei identified by snRNA-Seq. (B) Transcript levels of Mef2c mRNA detected by bulk RNA-Seq and protein levels of MEF2C and VCL loading control detected by Western blotting were measured in GP muscles from Ctrl and cKO mice. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 3 mice. (C) Top GO pathways enriched in Mef2c target genes that are upregulated in cKO myonuclei from snRNA-Seq. (D) Net39 BioID in C2C12 myotubes detects enrichment of biotinylated MEF2C, but not the myogenic transcription factors MYOD and MYOGENIN (MYOG). Total biotinylated proteins were detected using streptavidin-HRP (STV-HRP). (E) Luciferase activity was measured in the presence (+) or absence (–) of MEF2C and NET39 and was normalized to X-gal. (F) Whole-mount X-gal staining of GP muscles at P17 performed in WT and Net39-KO mice expressing the DesMef-LacZ transgene. (G) Immunostaining of γH2A.X (red) and DAPI (blue) in shscrmb and shNet39 C2C12 myoblasts at baseline, after 1 hour of stretch, and after 1 hour of stretch plus overexpression of MEF2C. Experiment and analysis in Figure 4, E–H, were performed contemporaneously with G–J. (H) Quantification of γH2A.X-positive nuclei in G. (I) Immunostaining of SUN2 (green) and DAPI (blue) in shscrmb and shNet39 C2C12 myoblasts at baseline, after 1 hour of stretch, and after 1 hour of stretch plus overexpression of MEF2C. (J) Quantification of deformed nuclei using SUN2 staining from G. Scale bars: 50 μm (G); 10 μm (I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test and 3 independent experiments were performed for E, H, and J. n = 3 independent experiments were performed for E, H, and J.

It has been shown that a pool of MEF2C interacts with the nuclear pore complex to regulate myoblast differentiation (30). Proximity labeling BioID experiments using a NET39-mTurbo fusion protein in C2C12 myotubes revealed that a fraction of the total MEF2C protein was in close proximity to NET39 (Figure 6D), but not other myogenic factors such as MYOD or MYOG. To assess the regulation of Mef2c activity by Net39 in vitro, we used a luciferase reporter under control of 3 MEF2C-binding sites from the mouse Des enhancer (31). HEK293T cells were used for luciferase assays, to avoid interference with endogenous muscle-specific regulators of gene expression. Expression of Mef2c induced luciferase reporter activity, and coexpression of Net39 was sufficient to inhibit the reporter (Figure 6E). For mouse experiments, we used DesMef-LacZ mice, which carry a LacZ reporter expression cassette under control of the same Des enhancer. When DesMef-LacZ mice were bred to Net39-KO mice, we observed increased X-gal staining in Net39-KO GP muscles compared with WT (Figure 6F). Prior studies showed that Mef2c activity is silenced in normal adult skeletal muscle and forced Mef2c activation is sufficient to cause fiber-type switching in vivo (32). Therefore, the regulation of Mef2c activity by Net39 could contribute to the activation of the abnormal type I fiber gene program observed in cKO mice. We did not observe increased Mef2c expression in mouse models for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and nemaline myopathy (23, 24) (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Therefore, Mef2c activation is likely specific for certain myopathies, such as EDMD.

Mef2c has been reported to induce the expression of DNA repair genes in lymphoid cells to reduce DNA damage (33). We hypothesized that Mef2c activation could be a protective response to increased DNA damage. To test this, in vitro cell-stretching experiments were performed with shNet39 and shscrmb C2C12 cells overexpressing Mef2c (Figure 6G). Mef2c overexpression prevented stretch-induced DNA damage in both shscrmb and shNet39 C2C12 cells (Figure 6, G and H), but did not reduce nuclear envelope deformations (Figure 6, I and J). We also observed that Mef2c expression increased following cell stretch of C2C12 myoblasts (Supplemental Figure 6F) and paclitaxel treatment (Supplemental Figure 3H). Together, these results suggest that Mef2c expression can be induced by mechanical stress as a mechanism to alleviate DNA damage and that a pool of MEF2C may be directly regulated by the nuclear envelope and become active in response to stretch.

NET39 downregulation, DNA damage, and MEF2C induction in human EDMD. We previously reported that NET39 is downregulated in human EDMD muscles from patients harboring different LMNA mutations (mutations described in Methods) (5). Additional analysis of EDMD muscle biopsies where NET39 was downregulated revealed similarities with cKO mice. Histologically, EDMD muscle biopsies showed fiber size disproportion, with small angular myofibers positive for MYH7, similar to the ones in cKO muscles (Figure 7A). γH2A.X staining also showed a significant increase in DNA damage in EDMD myonuclei compared with Ctrl (Figure 7B). Increased γH2A.X staining was predominant in small angular myofibers, with approximately 80% of these fibers being positive for γH2A.X (Figure 7C). Upstream regulator analysis of upregulated genes from human EDMD patient microarray data sets (34, 35) revealed that MEF2 was among the main transcriptional regulators (Figure 7D). Immunofluorescence on EDMD patient biopsies showed increased MEF2C-positive nuclei compared with healthy Ctrls (Figure 7E), resembling the MEF2C activation seen in cKO muscles. These results highlight the histopathological and molecular similarities between human EDMD and cKO mice, in which Net39 was deleted in adult skeletal muscle.

Figure 7 DNA damage and MEF2C induction in human EDMD. (A) Immunostaining for MYH7 (red) and WGA (green) in healthy Ctrl and EDMD patient muscle biopsies (left). White arrowheads indicate atrophic myofibers. Scale bar: 50 μm. Quantification of percentage of atrophic myofibers out of the total number of myofibers (right). **P < 0.01. Approximately 60–100 myofibers per sample. (B) Immunostaining for γH2A.X (red), WGA (white), and DAPI (blue) in Ctrl and EDMD muscle biopsies. Scale bar: 50 μm (left). Quantification of γH2A.X-positive nuclei (right). ****P < 0.0001. Approximately 50–100 nuclei analyzed per sample. (C) Immunostaining for γH2A.X (red), MYH7 (green), WGA (white), and DAPI (blue) in EDMD muscle biopsies (left). γH2A.X is mostly detected in small angular myofibers that are also MYH7 positive. White arrowheads indicate γH2A.X-positive nuclei. An atrophic myofiber with γH2A.X-positive nuclei (red box) is enlarged (middle). Quantification of γH2A.X-positive fibers that are also atrophic among all atrophic myofibers in Ctrl and EDMD muscle (right). ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm. Approximately 60–100 myofibers analyzed per sample. (D) Upstream regulator analysis of TFs for the most upregulated genes from a published human EDMD patient microarray (34, 35). (E) Immunostaining of MEF2C (green), WGA (white), and DAPI (red) in Ctrl and EDMD muscle biopsies. White arrowheads indicate MEF2C-positive nuclei in EDMD. Scale bar: 10 μm. Quantification of MEF2C-positive nuclei (right). *P < 0.05. Approximately 50–100 nuclei analyzed per sample. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed for A, B, C, and E. n = 3 human samples were analyzed for A, B, C, and E. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

AAV9-Net39 gene therapy ameliorates the phenotype of Lmna ΔK32 mice. Currently, there is no cure for EDMD. We showed previously that NET39 gene expression is decreased in EDMD patients (5), raising the possibility of restoring NET39 expression to improve muscle defects in EDMD. We first determined whether Net39 gene therapy could rescue the severe phenotype of Net39-KO mice. Net39 was cloned into an adeno-associated virus (AAV) backbone under control of the muscle-specific muscle creatine kinase promoter (CK8e) (36) and packaged into AAV9, a viral vector with tropism for striated muscle (37). We first delivered AAV-Net39 or AAV-TdTomato (AAV-TdTo) control virus i.p. into Net39-KO mice at P6 (Supplemental Figure 7A). Quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis showed a 45-fold increase in Net39 transcript levels in Net39-KO mice injected with AAV-Net39 compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 7B). Importantly, 83% (5 out of 6) of Net39-KO mice injected with AAV-Net39 survived to adulthood past 3 months of age (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). However, mice still presented lower muscle weight than WT Ctrls (Supplemental Figure 7E). Histologically, Net39-KO mice treated with AAV-Net39 showed a significant reduction in centralized nuclei (Supplemental Figure 7F), absence of fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 7G), and decreased NADH oxidative staining (Supplemental Figure 7H). Overall, these data indicate that AAV-Net39 treatment is sufficient to rescue the early lethality and severe muscle phenotype caused by loss of Net39 expression.

To study the significance of AAV-Net39 gene therapy in a broader context, we sought to restore Net39 expression in a disease model where Net39 is downregulated. We selected the Lmna ΔK32 (ΔK32) mouse model for initial experiments. Mice harboring the ΔK32 allele manifest severe laminopathy (LMNA-related congenital muscular dystrophy) that closely phenocopies the lethal phenotype of Net39-KO mice (7). Additionally, recent studies have shown that ΔK32 mouse myoblasts downregulate Net39 expression (8). We performed facial vein injection of AAV-Net39 (or AAV-TdTo) in ΔK32 mice at P2 (Figure 8A). qRT-PCR analysis showed that Net39 transcript levels were reduced by 50% in ΔK32 mice compared with Ctrl mice, and AAV-Net39 injection was sufficient to restore physiological Net39 transcript levels in ΔK32 mice (Figure 8B). AAV-Net39–treated ΔK32 mice showed a mild increase in myofiber area (Figure 8, C and D), with reduced levels of centralized nuclei (Figure 8E). The percentage of γH2A.X-positive nuclei was also reduced in GP muscles of AAV-Net39–treated ΔK32 mice compared with AAV-TdTo–treated ΔK32 mice (Figure 8, F and G). The transcript levels of Mef2c were significantly increased in ΔK32 mice, and AAV-Net39 delivery restored Mef2c expression to Ctrl levels (Figure 8H). However, AAV-Net39 was not sufficient to completely rescue the phenotype, as ΔK32 mice treated with AAV-Net39 still died before weaning and did not fully recover body weight to appreciable levels (Supplemental Figure 8). Nevertheless, the life span of ΔK32 mice treated with AAV-Net39 was significantly increased compared with that of ΔK32 mice treated with AAV-TdTo virus (Figure 8I). Therefore, while the ΔK32 phenotype is molecularly complex, affects multiple organs, and initiates during embryonic development (7), postnatal delivery of AAV-Net39 was sufficient to improve the ΔK32 phenotype. In summary, postnatal restoration of Net39 expression by AAV delivery ameliorated a model of severe laminopathy, directly implicating Net39 in the pathogenesis of this disorder and potentially other diseases of the nuclear envelope in which Net39 is downregulated.