Somatic estrogen receptor α mutations that induce dimerization promote receptor activity and breast cancer proliferation

Clinical samples from MSK-IMPACT cohort

We retrospectively surveyed all breast cancer specimens (N = 8,302) that underwent prospective genomic profiling using the FDA-authorized MSK-IMPACT multigene panel as previously described (39, 40) under Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) IRB protocol 12-245. After querying for cases carrying ESR1 alterations, a total of 608 samples from 524 patients were identified. Pathology and clinical annotations were retrieved from medical charts. A list of all ESR1 alterations included in this cohort is provided in Supplemental Table 5.

Materials and reagents

17β-Estradiol (E2) and SNX2112 were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich and Pfizer, respectively. Primary antibodies used were from Cell Signaling Technology: ERα (D8H8) rabbit mAb (catalog 8644), HA tag (C29F4) rabbit mAb (catalog 3724), HA tag (6E2) mouse mAb (catalog 2367), Myc tag (71D10) rabbit mAb (catalog 2278), DYKDDDDK tag antibody (binds to the same epitope as Sigma-Aldrich’s Anti-FLAG M2 Antibody) (catalog 2368), β-actin (13E5) rabbit mAb (catalog 4970), and GAPDH (14C10) rabbit mAb (catalog 2118). Estrogen receptor α Monoclonal Antibody SP1 was obtained from Thermo Fisher Scientific (catalog MA5-14501). Secondary antibodies used for Western blot were anti-rabbit IgG (whole molecule)–peroxidase antibody produced in goat (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog A4914), anti-mouse IgG (GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences, catalog NXA931), and IRDye-labeled antibodies (LI-COR Biosciences, catalog 926-68071, catalog 926-32211, catalog 926-32210, catalog 926-68070). Anti-HA magnetic beads were obtained from Thermo Fisher Scientific (catalog 88837). All plasmids used were modifications of those described previously (16).

Cloning and mutagenesis

The ESR1 gene was cloned into a pcDNA3.1(+) vector with an N-terminal 3XFLAG tag or 2XMyc tag using cloning procedures similar to those described previously (16). Various mutations were introduced in pcDNA-MYC-ERα, pcDNA-HA-ERα, and pSIN-TREtight-HA-ERα plasmids using the standard QuickChange method as described previously (15). The A430K mutation was introduced using PfuUltra II Hotstart PCR Master Mix (Agilent Technologies, catalog 600850) with primers designed to promote an exponential amplification (41).

Cell culture

MCF7 Tet-On cells (also referred to as MCF7 cells in this article) were obtained from Clontech, T47D cells were obtained from American Type Culture Collection, and the SKBR3 and HEK293T cell lines were gifts from Neal Rosen (MSKCC, New York, New York, USA) and Ping Chi (MSKCC), respectively. These cell lines, all tested negative for mycoplasma, were cultured in DME/F12/NEAA (RPMI was used for T47D) with 10% FBS (Corning, reference 35-010-CV), 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, and 2 mM l-glutamine in an incubator maintained at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . Short tandem repeat analysis was used to authenticate the MCF7 Tet-On and SKBR3 cell lines. T47D cell lines were transfected with a pInducer20 vector (pInducer20 was a gift from Stephen Elledge, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Addgene plasmid 44012) (42) and therefore contained rtTA to allow them to function as a Tet-On system.

Hormone-depleted medium was prepared by addition of 10% charcoal-stripped serum to phenol red–free DME/F12/NEAA (or RPMI for T47D) containing 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, and 2 mM l-glutamine. Stable cell lines prepared from MCF7 Tet-On and T47D cells were maintained in medium prepared by use of Tet-free FBS (Takara Bio, catalog 631367) during regular passages.

Transfections

All transfections were performed using the X-tremeGENE HP DNA transfection reagent (Roche, catalog 6366546001). Whenever cells grown in hormone-depleted medium were transfected, serum-free medium prepared using phenol red–free DME/F12/NEAA was used as a DNA diluent.

Luciferase assay

Luciferase assays were performed as described previously (16); in brief, 0.2 × 106 cells were seeded in each well of a 24-well plate. The next day, each of these wells was transfected with 0.125 μg of pcDNA-HA-ERα (WT or mutant), 0.315 μg of 3x-ERE-TATA-luciferase reporter, and 0.06 μg of pRL-TK Renilla luciferase plasmids. Approximately 24 hours later, E2 was added at a concentration of 10 nM for MCF7 Tet-On cells. After 24 hours of E2 stimulation, trays were taken out of the incubator, and the supernatant medium was discarded before each well was washed once with PBS. Then, reagents and standard protocols recommended by the Dual Luciferase Reporter Assay kit (Promega, catalog E1980) were used to measure the luminescent signal from the bioluminescent reactions catalyzed by the firefly and Renilla luciferases. All measurements were made on a Veritas Microplate Luminometer (Promega); RLU was calculated as the ratio of the firefly to the Renilla luciferase activity.

Stable cell line generation

All stable cell lines were generated by retroviral infection, similar to the protocols described previously (16). Around 3 × 106 HEK293T cells were seeded in 6 cm dishes with 5 mL of regular complete medium. A day after seeding, cells were transfected with 2.25 μg of PCL-AMPHO, 0.5 μg of pCMV VSVG, and 2.25 μg of pSIN-TREtight-HA-ERα plasmids in WT form or with the respective mutation introduced. Four to six hours later, the medium was replaced with regular complete medium prepared with Tet-free FBS for virus production. Forty-eight hours later, the medium from the cells was carefully removed and centrifuged, then passed through a 0.45 μm filter, and Polybrene (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog sc-134220) was added to a final concentration of 8 μg/mL. MCF7 or T47D Tet-On cells seeded in T25 flasks at 1 million cells the previous day were infected by replacing of the medium with the preparation described above and incubating for about 28 hours. The cells were then transferred to T75 flasks and allowed to grow for 60–72 hours, before a selection in 500 μg/mL of Hygromycin B Gold (InvivoGen, catalog ANTHG5) was carried out for 2 weeks.

Unless stated otherwise, the MCF7 and T47D cells prepared as described above were exposed to 0.5 μg/mL and 1 μg/mL doxycycline, respectively, to induce expression of HA-tagged ESR1 mutants and WT.

Cell viability assays

Cells (1,500 per well) were seeded in 96-well plates in hormone-depleted medium in 6 replicates per sample. A final concentration of 0.5 μg/mL or 1 μg/mL of doxycycline was added to induce expression of HA-ERα WT or mutants under the Tet promoter. When E2 was used to stimulate cell proliferation, a final concentration of 10 nM E2 was used. Cells were grown in a humidified incubator maintained at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . Readings were taken at respective time points by addition of 25 μL of resazurin (R&D Systems, catalog AR002) to the 200 μL of contents present in each well and incubation at 37°C for 4 hours, followed by measurement of the fluorescence emission at 590 nm (excitation wavelength 560 nm) on a microplate reader (SpectraMax M5, Molecular Devices). Wells containing equivalent volume of medium (no cells) and resazurin were used as the plate blank. Raw values of fluorescence after correction with the plate blank values were plotted on GraphPad Prism.

Cell confluence

MCF7 cells expressing either HA-ERα WT or mutants were plated in 96-well plates (Corning 3610) at 1,500 cells per well in regular medium. The next day the medium was replaced with hormone-deficient medium with 0.5 μg/mL final concentration of doxycycline to induce expression. Ten nanomolar E2 was added to the cells expressing HA-ERα WT. Confluence was analyzed on days 0, 3, 5, and 7 using IncuCyte Adherent cell-by-cell live cell imaging software. Cell confluence values over the various time points were normalized to day 0, and the percentage difference in confluence with time was plotted for the mutants and WT.

Drug inhibition assays

Cells (1,500 per well) were seeded in 96-well plates in regular medium in the presence or absence of doxycycline. Cells were treated with different inhibitor concentrations the next day, and measurements of cell viability were made on the days mentioned using the methodology described earlier. Data points were plotted using GraphPad Prism and fit to a sigmoidal regression model; EC 50 values were reported with the fitted graphs.

Animal studies

All studies were performed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in compliance with institutional guidelines under an Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee–approved protocol (MSKCC 12-10-016). Six- to eight-week-old NSG female mice procured from Harlan Laboratories were maintained in pressurized ventilated caging. Xenograft tumors were established by subcutaneous implantation of 0.18-mg sustained-release 17β-estradiol pellets with a 10 g trocar into one flank followed by injection of 10 million MCF7 HA-ER WT or mutant cells suspended 1:1 (volume) with reconstituted basement membrane (Matrigel, Collaborative Research) on the opposite side after at least 3 days. Three to six mice were in each group. When tumors reached a size of 250 mm3, the pellet was removed, and mice were fed with food containing doxycycline (Envigo, TD.01306). Tumor volumes and weights were measured twice every week, with the dimensions measured with Vernier calipers and tumor volumes calculated [π/6 × larger diameter × (smaller diameter)2]. Graphs were plotted in Prism with P values calculated from a 2-way ANOVA, controlling for multiple comparisons using FDR (2-stage step-up method of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli).

β-Galactosidase staining

Cells (0.3 million) were seeded in 6-well plates, and 1 μg/mL doxycycline was added. Cells were fixed at day 5, and β-galactosidase staining was performed based on the manufacturer’s instruction (Cell Signaling Technology 9860). After staining, images were taken under a Nikon Eclipse Ti2 microscope using a DS-Fi3 camera.

Coimmunoprecipitation

Coimmunoprecipitation experiments were performed by seeding of 10 cm dishes with 2–3 million cells. After a day of growth in hormone-depleted medium, cells were transfected with pcDNA HA-ESR1 plasmids (carrying respective mutations) using the X-tremeGENE HP DNA transfection reagent. Transfections were performed using standard manufacturer-recommended protocols, with serum-free medium prepared using phenol red–free DME/F12/NEAA as a DNA diluent. Approximately 24 hours after transfection, 17β-estradiol (E2) or vehicle (DMSO) was added as indicated. Forty-eight hours after transfection, the cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and harvested. The resulting cell pellet was then resuspended in lysis buffer (1% NP-40, 50 mM Tris-Cl [pH 7.5], 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM EDTA, supplemented with Halt protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail [Thermo Fisher Scientific] right before use) approximately 3–4 times its volume, before being placed on a rotator at 4°C for 30 minutes. The lysed suspension was then spun down at 15,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C to remove cell debris, and total protein concentration in the supernatant was measured using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 23225). Thirty to fifty micrograms of this lysate was run on a gel as total protein input. Five hundred micrograms of protein lysate diluted to a final concentration of 1 μg/μL in lysis buffer was incubated with 10 mg of anti-HA magnetic beads overnight at 4°C on a rotator, after which the beads were washed 4 times with 800 μL to 1 mL lysis buffer before elution in 1× LDS buffer (containing 10 mM DTT) at 70°C for 10 minutes. Samples of input and elution were then probed using standard immunoblotting techniques. To detect the levels of bait protein in the elution sample, the membrane was stripped using either Thermo Fisher Scientific Restore Plus Western Blot Stripping Buffer (catalog PI46430) or NewBlot Nitro Stripping Buffer (LI-COR Biosciences, catalog 928-40030) according to procedures recommended by the manufacturer.

Immunoblotting

Cells were seeded in hormone-depleted medium. For expression tests, 0.5 μg/mL of doxycycline was added a day after seeding. For SNX2112 treatment, transient transfections were performed the day after seeding; around 24 hours later, cells were divided into several smaller dishes (to allow for different time periods of exposure to drug), and the indicated amount of drug was introduced after another 24 hours. At the time points specified, cells were harvested by decanting of the medium, washing twice with ice-cold PBS, and then scraping and collecting of microcentrifuge tubes. The cell pellet formed after centrifuging at 4,000g for 2 minutes at 4°C was lysed in RIPA lysis buffer supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors using standard manufacturer-recommended protocols. The supernatant was separated from cell debris by centrifuging at 15,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. A BCA assay was used to measure the total protein concentration, and an equal amount of protein was loaded in NuPAGE Bis-Tris gel (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After transfer and blocking, the membranes were exposed first to primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, and then to secondary antibodies labeled with either HRP or IRdye at room temperature. Imaging was performed either using chemiluminescent HRP substrate or on an Odyssey Imaging System (LI-COR Biosciences). All quantifications were performed using Image Studio Lite 5.2 (LI-COR Biosciences). All Western blots in the article represent 1 of a minimum of 2–3 independent repeated experiments.

Quantitative reverse transcription PCR Forty-eight hours after transient transfection of cells grown in hormone-depleted medium, RNA extraction was performed using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, catalog 74106). Reverse transcription was performed on 500 μg of extracted RNA using the qScript cDNA SuperMix (VWR, catalog 101414-106). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) reactions were set up in triplicates with an amount of cDNA corresponding to 25 ng of the original RNA using the TaqMan Universal PCR Mastermix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 4364340) and TaqMan probes for GREB1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog Hs00536409_m1), PGR (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog Hs01556707_m1), and ACTB (Applied Biosystems, catalog 4352935E). Data were normalized to ACTB levels, and averages and standard deviations were calculated from triplicate qPCR reactions.

Time-resolved Förster resonance energy transfer assay

To measure dimer exchange by time-resolved Förster resonance energy transfer (tr-FRET), 2 aliquots of ER-LBD were site-specifically labeled (20, 43), one at C417 with 30 equivalents of a thiol-reactive biotin derivative (Biotin-dPEG3-MAL, Quanta Biodesign), to which was added the donor fluorophore, a streptavidin-terbium chelate (SaTb, Invitrogen), and the other labeled at C530 with the acceptor fluorophore fluorescein (iodoacetamidofluorescein, Invitrogen). They were separately incubated with 1 × 10–6 M of ligand for 0.5 hours. The two ER-ligand complexes were mixed together at concentrations of 2 nM ER-SaTb and 10 nM ER-fluorescein, and aliquots were taken with time and measured for the development of the FRET signal. Individual aliquots were measured at each time point to avoid bleaching artifacts. As the dimers exchange, there is a development of the FRET signal only when dimers have both donor (terbium complex) and acceptor (fluorescein) fluorophores (20, 43). Measurements were performed, in 96-well black plates, with a PerkinElmer Victor X5 plate reader using an excitation filter at 340/10 nm and emission filters for terbium and fluorescein at 495/20 and 520/25 nm, respectively, with a 100-microsecond delay. Diffusion-enhanced FRET was determined by a parallel incubation without biotinylated ER-LBD and subtracted as a background signal.

Nuclear and cytoplasmic extraction

MCF7 Tet-On cells grown in hormone-depleted medium for a day were transiently transfected with pcDNA HA-ERα WT or mutant plasmids. A day after transfection, cells were exposed to either 10 nM E2 or vehicle (DMSO) control for 24 hours and harvested. Nuclear and cytoplasmic components were isolated using the NE-PER Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Extraction Reagents kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 78833) following the manufacturer-recommended protocols. Ten to fifteen percent (vol/vol) of the cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions were loaded onto a NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris gel, and standard immunoblotting techniques were used to determine the levels of HA-tagged ERα, HDAC2, and GAPDH. HDAC2 was used as a loading control for the nuclear fraction (44) and GAPDH for the cytoplasmic fraction (45). Image Studio Lite 5.2 was used to quantify the intensity of the bands seen, and the relative enrichment in the nucleus as compared with the cytoplasm was calculated as (Nuclear HA–ERα/nuclear HDAC2)/(Cytoplasmic HA–ERα/cytoplasmic GAPDH) and plotted in Microsoft Excel.

Structural preparation and molecular dynamics

3D atomic structures of each ERα LBD variant were built by modification of an E2-bound WT dimer structure (Protein Data Bank ID 1GWR) using the molecular modeling program CHARMM (https://charmm.chemistry.harvard.edu). Each variant structure without E2 was subject to explicit-solvent molecular dynamics (MD) for 100 nanoseconds using the computer program NAMD (https://www.ks.uiuc.edu/Research/namd). More details about structural preparation under CHARMM and molecular dynamics under NAMD can be found in ref. 14.

Machine learning

Data processing. The 100-nanosecond MD trajectory of each variant was sampled every 0.1 nanoseconds into 1,000 snapshots. The last 500 snapshots (501 to 1,000) were regarded as the stage and split into training (501 to 800), validation (801 to 900), and test sets (901 to 1,000). The samples (snapshots) were regarded as effectively independent because consecutive snapshots were 0.1 nanoseconds apart, i.e., 50,000 steps apart in MD simulations with a time step of 2 femtoseconds.

Feature calculation. For each conformational sample, we calculated a set of features that are defined as pairwise distances between residues (using coordinates of Cα or Cβ atoms) and are invariant to rotations or translations of the sampled structures. We focus on such features at 3 sites: (a) Within-chain agonist-state ligand-binding pocket. We selected 7 subsets of the residues corresponding to various patches of the pocket and calculated pairwise distances across the patches. Specifically, the 7 patches include part of H3 (residues 342–354), H6 (resi. 383–394), S1/S2 hairpin (resi. 402–410), H8 and the preceding loop (resi. 418–428 except 422 that was deleted in V422del), H11 (resi. 517–528), loop 11–12 (resi. 529–538), and H12 (resi. 539–547). There were 2,403 pairwise distances, in = 21 groups, defining the geometry of the agonist-state ligand-binding pocket. (b) Within-chain antagonist-state geometry involving pairwise distances between H12 (resi. 539–547) and its binding partners on H3/H5 (resi. 358, 372, 376, 380). There were 36 pairwise distances in 1 group defining the agonist-state H12 interactions. (3) Across-chain dimer interfaces including 4 groups: those between two H11 (resi. 497, 504, 505, 508, 509, 511, 512, 513, 515, 516, 519, 520, 523), between H9 (resi. 455, 456, 458, 459) and H11 (resi. 498, 501, 502, 505, 506, 509, 510, 513), between H10 (resi. 479, 480, 483, 484, 487) and H11 (resi. 498, 501, 502, 505, 506, 509, 510, 513), and between H8 (resi. 427, 430, 434) and the loop next to H9 (resi. 459, 460, 461, 462, 464, 465). There were 192 pairwise distances in 4 groups at the dimer interface. In total, we had 2,631 conformational features belonging to 26 groups of pairwise distances at 3 sites. Each distance was calculated twice due to the symmetry in the dimer and averaged. It was then standardized by subtracting its value in the initial snapshot of MD simulations and dividing its standard deviation across training snapshots of all 7 variants. As all variants shared very similar initial structures in MD simulations, a negative- or positive-valued feature indicates a closer or farther distance than that in the agonist-state WT.

Classification labels. Each snapshot is classified according to the corresponding variant: class I for Y537S and D538G and class II for V422del, G442R, F461V, S463P, and L469V.

Model training. For each sample i, given its 2,632-dimensional features x i (aforementioned 2,631 distances and a constant 1) and a binary label y i (0 for class I and 1 for class II), a logistic regression model assumes that the logit of the probability is linear in the features: logit(P(y i = 1 | x i ,β)) = βTx i ; in other words, P(y i = 1 | x i ,β) is a logistic function σ(βTx i ). To find the model parameters (feature coefficients β), the loss function for training the logistic model includes the weighted binary cross entropy as well as sparse group lasso. Specifically, the loss to minimize includes (a) the negative cross entropy

Equation 1

where w 0 and w 1 are class weights; and (b) sparse group lasso regularization terms

Equation 2

where l is the feature group index, G is the total number of groups, β(l) is the subvector of β corresponding to features in group l, λ controls the overall regularization strength, and α balances group sparsity and feature sparsity. Hyperparameters α and λ were searched over uniform grids {0, 0.1, 0.2, … , 1.0} and log-uniform grids {1 × 10–4, 1 × 10–3, 1 × 10–2, … , 1 × 103}, respectively. For each hyperparameter combination, parameters β were trained over the training set using the Python Keras library. The classification accuracy over the validation set (across all 7 variants or for each individual variant) was used to tune the hyperparameters as well as the threshold for β to retain important features. Specifically, the resulting optimal hyperparameters λ and α, for the overall sparsity-regularization strength and balancing of inter- and intragroup sparsity, respectively, were set at 1 × 10–4 and 0.5, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5); and the optimal threshold for β was chosen to be 1 × 10–1.6 to balance the need to reduce features and the need to maintain model accuracy. Once features were selected, machine learning models were retrained without sparsity regularization, using the selected features alone, to assess their accuracy.

Computational protein design

Our computational protein design approach designs experiments that can directly test the mechanistic hypotheses proposed by machine learning. Specifically, based on the machine learning–selected snapshots and a few important features, we select corresponding positions as candidates and design a secondary mutation to perturb the conformational features and ultimately to abolish the activating functionality of S463P.

We used interconnected cost function networks (iCFN) (26), a multistate protein design method. The positive state here is the dimer, and the negative state is the monomer. Both states were represented by an ensemble of 10 conformational structures (substates), namely, the top 10 test snapshots for S463P that were classified class II with the highest probabilities by the machine learning model. iCFN efficiently searches the sequence space to minimize the difference of the folding energy between the positive and the negative states, that is, the dimer binding energy while simultaneously minimizing the structures in both states and restricting the negative-state folding stability to be at most 5 kcal/mol worse than that of the WT. A low-resolution energy model used in this stage is the sum of 4 terms: internal (geometric) energy (Geo), Van der Waals (VdW), electrostatics (Elec) terms, and nonpolar contribution to solvation that is dependent on solvent-accessible surface area (SASA). The top structures of each designed top sequence variant are reevaluated and re-ranked in a high-resolution energy model where continuum electrostatics replaces Coulombic electrostatics in the low-resolution energy model. The energy difference between the dimer and the monomer state is termed the binding energy. The binding energy difference between a double-mutation variant and its “wild type” (S463P here) is decomposed into the 4 energy terms, where continuum electrostatics was focused on because of its relative insensitivity to small errors in structural modeling. More details can be found in ref. 26 and ref. 46.

Statistics

All statistical tests used are identified in figure legends or Methods. Either 2-tailed Welch’s t test (unequal variances t test) or 1-way or 2-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis. When 2-way ANOVA was used, Tukey’s or Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test was used, or multiple comparisons were corrected for by controlling of the FDR using the 2-stage step-up method of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli. Description of error bars is provided in the respective figure legends. Unless specified otherwise, all graphs were plotted on GraphPad Prism 9.3.1. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval

Mouse studies for Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1F were performed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in compliance with institutional guidelines under an Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee–approved protocol (MSKCC 12-10-016). Figure 1A and Supplemental Tables 1 and 5 were prepared following a retrospective analysis of clinical samples from the MSK-IMPACT cohort.

Data availability

Data sets used to prepare the plots in this article can be found in the Supporting Data Values spreadsheet.