Memory T cells possess an innate-like function in local protection from mucosal infection

Memory CD8+ T cells with irrelevant antigen specificity provide partial protection from lethal HSV-2 infection. We previously demonstrated that systemic immunization with a recombinant strain of Listeria monocytogenes (LM) expressing HSV glycoprotein B (gB) elicits CD8+ TRMs in the vaginal tract (25). Further, we found that this immunization conferred partial protection against lethal HSV-2 challenge in mice. However, antigen-specific CD8+ T cells can participate in pathogen protection in the FGT not only directly, through cytotoxic activity, but can also sound the alarm to recruit other immune cells to the tissue (30). Thus, we first sought to determine whether LM-gB immunization and subsequent HSV infection resulted in the recruitment of other, non-gB-specific, memory T cells to the vaginal tract. We took advantage of the LM-OVA-gB construct, which expresses ovalbumin (OVA) in addition to the HSV-derived gB epitope. Hence, LM-OVA-gB immunization allowed us to assess HSV-specific (gB-specific) and HSV-nonspecific (OVA-specific) cells. Since we hypothesized that bystander-activated CD8+ T cells could be early responder cells with innate-like functions after local challenge, we examined the OVA tetramer–positive (HSV-nonspecific) population within total CD8+ T cells in the LM-gB–immunized mice after HSV-2 infection (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162800DS1). We observed that 2%–4% of total CD8+ T cells were specific for OVA tetramer in the vaginal tract after HSV-2 infection (Supplemental Figure 1C). Since immunization with LM-gB elicits a stable HSV-specific TRM compartment in the vaginal tract, it was not surprising to observe 8%–15% of total CD8+ T cells specific to HSV-2 (Supplemental Figure 1C). However, over 70% of CD8+ T cells were of unknown specificity, and the presence of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells suggests that such memory T cells could participate in subsequent local immune responses.

After establishing the presence of the HSV-nonspecific memory CD8+ T cells in the vaginal tract following a local mucosal viral challenge, we wanted to establish the role of these cells in infection and disease progression. To assess whether bystander memory CD8+ T cells participate in limiting disease, we generated an HSV-nonspecific (OVA-specific) memory CD8+ T cell compartment by immunizing mice with LM-OVA. A second group of mice was immunized with LM-OVA-gB in order to generate mice with HSV-specific TRMs, as we have previously demonstrated (25). On day 30 after immunization, we intravaginally infected mice with a lethal dose of wild-type HSV-2 and monitored mice for 2 weeks for clinical symptoms (Figure 1A). Consistent with our previous study (25), we observed a significantly lower clinical score in mice immunized with LM-OVA-gB after the lethal HSV-2 challenge. Surprisingly, immunization with LM-OVA also resulted in improved clinical scores, as opposed to naive mice, which succumbed to infection within 6–8 days as indicated with a score of 5. Further, there was no significant difference in clinical scores nor survival between the LM-OVA and LM-OVA-gB immunization groups (Figure 1, B and C), suggesting a critical role for HSV-nonspecific CD8+ T cells in mediating protection. However, we did not observe a difference in the early mucosal viral titers in unimmunized and immunized mice (Figure 1D), suggesting that mice could be spared from early death via a neuroprotective mechanism consistent with a study by Shin et al. (26), who reported that memory CD8+ T cells have a limited role in controlling mucosal viral replication. Finally, to rule out the possibility of potential cross-reactive epitopes between LM and HSV-2, we adopted an approach wherein we immunized mice with OVA-expressing vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV-OVA) before HSV-2 challenge (Figure 1E). Similarly to LM-OVA immunization, we found that immunization with VSV-OVA also resulted in improved clinical outcomes and survival (Figure 1, F and G). Interestingly, we observed a reduction in the mucosal viral titers on day 2 in VSV-OVA–immunized mice compared with unimmunized mice (Figure 1H).

Figure 1 Antigen-nonspecific CD8+ T cells provide partial protection from genital HSV-2 infection. (A) Experimental schematic to compare protective efficacy of LM-OVA-gB (HSV-specific) immunization and LM-OVA (HSV-nonspecific) immunization. (B and C) Mice were monitored for 2 weeks for clinical score (B) and survival (C) after lethal HSV-2 challenge. (D) Vaginal swabs were collected on days 1, 2, 3, and 6 from HSV-2–infected mice that were either unimmunized, LM-OVA–immunized, or immunized with LM-OVA-gB. Viral titers were measured by RT-PCR. (E) Experimental schematic to assess protective efficacy of VSV-OVA immunization. (F and G) Mice were monitored for 2 weeks for clinical score (F) and survival (G) after lethal HSV-2 challenge. (H) Vaginal swabs were collected on days 1, 2, 3, and 6 from HSV-2–infected mice that were either unimmunized or immunized with VSV-OVA. Viral titers were measured by real time PCR (RT-PCR). For viral titers in D and H, each dot represents an individual mouse and data are pooled from 2 or 3 experiments with 10–12 mice per group. Error bars represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons for B and F, by log-rank test for C and G, and by unpaired t test for D and H. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To validate the specific role of CD8+ T cells in this immune-mediated protection, we depleted CD8+ T cells in the LM-OVA memory mice through systemic administration of anti-CD8 depleting antibody just prior to HSV-2 infection (Supplemental Figure 2A). After confirming effective depletion of CD8+ T cells within the vaginal tract (Supplemental Figure 2B), we monitored disease scores after HSV-2 challenge (Supplemental Figure 2C). CD8-depleted mice immunized with LM-OVA exhibited a worsened clinical outcome and delayed survival compared with the CD8-sufficient group, thereby confirming a role for HSV-nonspecific CD8+ T cells in improving the disease outcome (Supplemental Figure 2D). We also observed significantly increased viral burden in the CD8-depleted mice by day 6 after infection (Supplemental Figure 2E), consistent with a critical role for CD8+ T cells in viral control.

Finally, we used 2 parallel approaches to validate the significance of antigen-nonspecific CD8+ T cells in HSV-2–mediated protection. In the first approach, we purified total CD8+ T cells from LM-OVA–immunized mice and adoptively transferred the cells into naive recipients infected with HSV-2 at the time of T cell transfer (Supplemental Figure 3A). Compared with the unimmunized control (10%–16%), the LM-OVA–immunized mice had a larger frequency of CD44+ CD8+ memory T cells (18%–28%), as indicated in Supplemental Figure 3B. Interestingly, we found lower clinical scores, delayed survival, and lower viral titers on day 1 after HSV-2 challenge (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E), confirming the role of antigen-nonspecific CD8+ T cells in alleviating disease symptoms. However, this experiment showed that the transfer of CD8+ T cells from unimmunized mice, which also have a preexisting memory population given that they are specific pathogen–free mice that have been exposed to some microbes and possess a population of virtual memory T cells (31, 32), is not sufficient to mediate protection. Instead, transfer of a population of CD8+ T cells with an enhanced frequency of memory cells elicited by LM-OVA immunization was required to reduce the disease symptoms (Supplemental Figure 3C). Using a second approach, we purified CD44-low CD8+ T cells (naive) and CD44-high CD8+ memory T cells from the LM-OVA–immunized mice to determine whether the protection by CD8+ memory T cells is superior to that by naive CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). We found significantly lower clinical scores in mice receiving memory T cells (Supplemental Figure 4B), though there was only a slight, non-significant difference in survival or viral titers (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Altogether, our data point to a role for memory CD8+ T cells with irrelevant antigen specificity in affording a degree of protection from lethal mucosal HSV-2 infection.

Antigen-nonspecific memory CD8+ T cells are present in the vaginal tissue and show a bystander phenotype only in the infected mucosa. Given our finding that non-HSV-specific memory CD8+ T cells provided a degree of protection from lethal mucosal infection, we next sought to characterize these CD8+ T cells. We hypothesized that local HSV infection after immunization with LM-OVA results in bystander activation of memory OVA-specific CD8+ T cells, and that this activity could underlie observed protection. Since bystander-activated CD8+ T cells are known to secrete cytotoxic molecules including granzyme B and express NKG2D to drive protection against unrelated pathogens (9, 33), we evaluated these markers from days 1 to 7 after infection (Figure 2, A–C). Compared with the basal OVA-specific population established at day 30 after LM-OVA immunization (indicated by dashed line), we found an increased presence of OVA-specific memory CD8+ T cells on days 1–7 in the vaginal tissue after HSV-2 infection (Figure 2B). We next looked at granzyme B and NKG2D expression in vaginal OVA-specific cells and observed that 20%–40% of these cells expressed granzyme B and 50%–65% expressed NKG2D on day 3 after infection (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 OVA-specific CD8+ T cells are present in the vagina after HSV-2 infection and display a bystander-activated phenotype. (A) Experimental schematic to generate an OVA-specific memory compartment followed by intravaginal challenge with wild-type (WT) HSV-2. Mice were euthanized on days 1–7 after WT HSV-2 challenge to assess OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in the vaginal tract (VT). (B) Frequency and counts of CD44+ OVA tetramer–specific cells on days 1–7 after HSV-2 challenge in LM-OVA–immunized mice. Dashed lines indicate mean of OVA-specific cells in the VT of LM-OVA–immunized mice prior to HSV-2 challenge. (C) Frequency of granzyme B+ and NKG2D+ population gated on OVA tetramer–positive population. (D and E) Frequency of granzyme B+ and NKG2D+ population gated on OVA tetramer–positive population within draining lymph nodes (dLN; iliac and inguinal), spleen, and VT. Each dot represents an individual mouse, and data are representative of 1–3 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. (F) HSV gB-specific and OVA-specific memory compartments were generated by immunization of Nur77-GFP mice with LM-OVA-gB or LM-OVA followed by intravaginal challenge with WT HSV-2. Mice were euthanized on day 3 after WT HSV-2 challenge to assess Nur77-expressing populations within gB- and OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in the VT. Red bars indicate HSV gB-specific population within LM-OVA-gB–immunized mice, and blue bars indicate OVA-specific population within LM-OVA–immunized mice. Data are representative of 3 experiments, each with 3 mice per group. Error bars represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired t test for B, C, and F, and 1-way ANOVA for D and E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

In addition to assessing mucosal OVA-specific CD8+ T cells, we also examined these cells in the spleen and vaginal draining lymph nodes. Since bystander activation is a localized response and is facilitated by a site-specific recruitment process of memory T cells (20), we reasoned that a local, tissue-specific environment could shape bystander responses. To explore the possibility of whether granzyme B expression within the OVA-specific population is unique to the vaginal tract in the context of HSV-2 infection, we assessed the phenotype of these cells in secondary lymphoid organs (Figure 2, D and E). Granzyme B and NKG2D expression was significantly lower in OVA-specific cells in the draining lymph nodes and spleen (Figure 2, D and E), despite the considerable number of OVA-specific cells in these tissues (Supplemental Figure 5). The unique activated phenotype of vaginal OVA-specific CD8+ T cells supports our hypothesis that the local tissue microenvironment resulting from local HSV-2 infection provides instructional cues, independent of cognate antigen, that lead to bystander activation within the vaginal mucosa.

Finally, we sought to demonstrate that OVA-specific CD8+ T cells that accumulate and become activated in the vaginal tract after HSV-2 infection are activated independently of TCR stimulus. Hence, we assessed Nur77, a marker of TCR activation (10, 34, 35), using reporter mice. Whereas HSV gB-specific vaginal CD8+ T cells expressed Nur77, indicating recent TCR stimulus, OVA-specific vaginal CD8+ T cells lacked Nur77 expression (Figure 2F). This confirms that memory CD8+ T cells do not rely on TCR signals to become bystander-activated in the vaginal tissue following HSV-2 infection.

The presence and accumulation of bystander-activated memory CD8+ T cells in the mucosa require infiltration of circulating memory CD8+ T cells in a sphingosine 1-phosphate–dependent manner. Given that CD8+ TRMs in skin, lung, and FGT mediate broad antiviral effects against unrelated pathogens (1, 2, 19), we next sought to determine the origin of early bystander T cell accumulation in the vaginal tract. We reasoned that the vaginal bystander-activated CD8+ T cells we observed after HSV-2 infection (Figure 2B) could have migrated from the circulation, or they could be TRMs, established following immunization with LM-OVA, that proliferated in situ. Effector T cells rely on sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor signaling to egress from the secondary lymphoid organs (36) and migrate to the tissue, and therefore blocking S1P signaling prevents infiltration of circulating T cells into the tissue while enabling TRM retention (37). Thus, we blocked the recruitment of T cells into the vagina during infection and observed the number and phenotype of OVA-specific bystander T cells. Starting 1 day before infection, we gave mice daily intraperitoneal injections of FTY720, an agonist of the S1P receptor, which renders cells unresponsive to the S1P receptor signals (Figure 3A). We found that the treatment with FTY720 resulted in significantly fewer OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in the vaginal tissue (Figure 3B), indicating that the origin of many of the OVA-specific memory CD8+ T cells was likely from circulation rather than solely from a pool of TRMs. Furthermore, granzyme B–expressing OVA tetramer–positive CD8+ T cells were also significantly reduced in numbers in mice treated with FTY720 (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 FTY720 treatment prevents accumulation of bystander-activated OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in the infected mucosa. (A) Experimental schematic to generate OVA-specific memory compartment followed by intravaginal challenge with WT HSV-2. FTY720 (1 mg/kg) or 2% cyclodextrin was administered by an intraperitoneal route on days –1, 0, 1, and 2 relative to HSV-2 infection. (B) Representative flow plots and graphs to assess OVA tetramer–positive subset in the VT in LM-OVA–immunized mice infected with WT HSV-2 that received either FTY720 or diluent (2% cyclodextrin). (C) Representative flow plots and graphs of granzyme B–expressing population within OVA+CD44+ subset. (D) Representative flow plots and graphs of Ki67+granzyme B+ population plotted on total CD8 gate. Each dot represents an individual mouse, and data are representative of 2 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. Error bars represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Finally, to explore the origin of all bystander-activated T cells, including those that are not necessarily OVA-specific, we looked at proliferating T cells based on Ki67 staining and coexpression of granzyme B within the total, polyclonal CD8+ T cell population and observed a significant reduction in the number of Ki67+ granzyme B+ CD8+ T cells after FTY720 treatment (Figure 3D). Altogether, our data demonstrate that HSV-nonspecific memory CD8+ T cells are rapidly recruited from the circulation to the vaginal tissue upon HSV-2 infection, where they may receive bystander activation signals to induce local proliferation and expression of cytotoxic molecules.

Adoptive transfer of bystander-activated CD8+ T cells is sufficient to delay the progression of lethal HSV-2 infection and reduce early viral burden. Previous studies have reported that brief exposure of antigen-specific memory CD8+ T cells to IL-12 and IL-18 induces proliferation, increased antiviral response, and decreased viral load (5). We investigated the hypothesis that memory CD8+ T cells of irrelevant antigen specificity could become activated after brief cytokine exposure and could thus impact the outcome of infection. We modified an experimental methodology described by Raué et al. (5), wherein we stimulated CD8+ T cells from naive CD45.1 mice ex vivo with cytokines before adoptive transfer into congenic hosts that were then infected vaginally with HSV-2 (Figure 4A). We selected a cytokine combination that resulted in a robust granzyme B and IFN-γ response, and exposed CD8+ T cells to the cytokines for 5 hours. We confirmed that the cells stimulated ex vivo with cytokines produced granzyme B and IFN-γ intracellularly or in the culture supernatant after 5 hours (Figure 4B). After the 5-hour incubation period, the cells were washed and transferred into naive recipients intravenously, followed by intravaginal infection with wild-type HSV-2 at the time of cell transfer. Mice receiving adoptively transferred bystander-activated CD8+ T cells showed a significant delay in disease progression as assessed by clinical scoring and survival and exhibited significantly lower viral titers than the control mice on day 1 after infection (Figure 4, C–E), suggesting an involvement of bystander-activated CD8+ T cells in reducing the early viral burden. Additionally, an increased presence of the adoptively transferred CD45.1+ cells was detected in the vaginal tract at day 2 after CD8+ T cell transfer and HSV-2 infection (Figure 4F). The mice receiving activated CD8+ T cells also exhibited higher granzyme B expression by day 2 after infection (Figure 4F). Overall, this signified that after cytokine-mediated activation, memory CD8+ T cells, regardless of antigen specificity, gain enhanced cytolytic potential and play an innate-like and early role in benefiting the host by reducing viral burden upon infection.

Figure 4 Adoptively transferred bystander-activated CD8+ T cells delay the progression of lethal HSV-2 infection and lower the viral burden. (A) Experimental outline to compare the viral burden of mice receiving CD8+ T cells stimulated with medium or cytokines (IL-12/15/18 plus IFN-α/β) after WT HSV-2 challenge. CD8+ T cells were purified from splenocytes and draining lymph nodes and were derived from CD45.1 donor mice. The cells were stimulated with medium (RP10) or cytokines (10 ng/mL IL-12/15/18 plus 1,000 U IFN-α/β; activated) for 5 hours and washed before intravenous injection into CD45.2 recipient mice. (B) Representative flow plots showing intracellular granzyme B staining in medium- and cytokine-treated memory CD8+ T cells at 5 hours. IFN-γ levels were measured by ELISA from supernatants obtained after 5 hours of incubation. (C and D) Mice were monitored for clinical score and survival after the lethal HSV-2 challenge. (E) Vaginal washes were obtained after HSV-2 infection, and viral titers were measured by RT-PCR on days 1 and 6 after HSV-2 infection. (F) Mice were euthanized on days 1–3 after WT HSV-2 challenge and adoptive transfer to assess frequency and counts of donor CD45.1+ CD8+ T cells in the VT. Percent frequency of granzyme B+ population was gated on CD45.1+ CD8+ T cells. Data are pooled from at least 3 independent experiments with n = 5–10 for the control and experimental groups. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons and by unpaired t test (E and F). *P < 0.05.

In vivo type I IFN treatment is sufficient to increase vaginal memory CD8+ T cell abundance and bystander activation. Next, we asked whether local administration of cytokines alone can result in the recruitment and activation of bystander T cells in the FGT in the absence of TRM interaction with cognate antigen. Previous studies indicate that type I IFN stimulation in mice mimics viral challenge, leading to a transient expansion of memory CD44-high cells (8, 38). Type I IFNs have also been shown to directly act on CD8+ T cells to provide survival signals (39) and can mediate an indirect effect on memory CD44-high CD8+ T cells via IL-15 production (40). Hence, we sought to determine whether vaginal treatment with type I IFN would be sufficient to elicit accumulation and activation of bystander T cells in the vaginal tract, which would demonstrate a truly TCR-independent, innate immune–driven activation of mucosal memory CD8+ T cells. LM-OVA memory mice received type I IFNs (α/β) or PBS via intravaginal delivery (Figure 5A). We assessed bystander T cells by gating OVA-specific cells expressing CD44 one day after local cytokine delivery (Figure 5B). We found that local delivery of type I IFN was sufficient to drive an increase in the number of vaginal OVA-specific T cells (Figure 5B). To examine the function of these memory CD8+ T cells and assess bystander activity, we measured granzyme B expression by OVA+CD44+ CD8+ T cells and found an expansion of granzyme B+ effector CD8+ T cells (Figure 5C). Additionally, there was a significant increase in the frequency and number of Ki67+ OVA-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 5D), demonstrating that local type I IFN treatment is sufficient to induce proliferation of mucosal memory CD8+ T cells. Finally, to distinguish whether the OVA-specific population in the vaginal tract was present in the tissue parenchyma or the vasculature, we administered intravascular CD8 staining antibody (41). More than 80% of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in the vaginal tract appeared to be within the vasculature based on intravascular label staining, confirming that cytokine treatment leads to trafficking of CD8+ T cells from the circulation and is not solely due to in situ proliferation of TRMs in the tissue (Figure 5E). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that murine memory CD8+ T cells can become bystander-activated in the mucosal tissues in the absence of cognate antigen upon local administration of type I IFN.

Figure 5 Vaginal memory CD8+ T cells increase in numbers and function in vivo upon type I IFN treatment. (A) Experimental schematic to assess CD8+ T cell phenotype after intravaginal treatment with type I IFNs in LM-OVA–immunized mice. (B) Representative flow plots and graphs to assess OVA tetramer–positive subset in the VT in LM-OVA–immunized mice that received either PBS alone or IFN-α/β. (C) Representative flow plots and graphs of granzyme B–expressing CD62L– CD8+ T cells within the OVA tetramer–positive population. (D) Representative flow plots and graphs showing the OVA tetramer– and Ki67-positive population plotted on total CD8 gate. (E) Mice received intravenous injection with anti-CD8 antibody (CD8 IV) 5 minutes before euthanasia. OVA+CD44+ population was categorized as circulating T cells (CD8 IV+) and TRM (CD8 IV–) by intravascular staining. Each dot represents an individual mouse, and data are representative of at least 2 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. Error bars represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001.

Cytokine exposure is sufficient to induce a bystander-activated phenotype in circulating and tissue memory CD8+ T cells. Since HSV infection induces cytokines and generates a localized inflammatory response, we next wanted to understand the underlying mechanism of bystander activation and whether cytokines induced by HSV-2 infection could lead to activation of recruited memory CD8+ T cells. Thus, we performed ex vivo stimulation assays wherein we incubated naive splenocytes from C57BL/6J (B6) mice with cytokines to examine their effect on CD8+ T cell function. We first tested varying combinations of cytokines, such as type I IFN and IL-12, known to be induced upon mucosal HSV-2 infection and found in vaginal secretions (42), and IL-15 and IL-18, which are known to trigger bystander activation and to be present in the vagina after HSV-2 infection (43–45) (Supplemental Figure 6). We found that a combination of type I IFN and IL-12, -15, and -18 triggered a robust bystander activation phenotype in CD8+ T cells from B6 mice (gray dots), as noted by IFN-γ and granzyme B production (Figure 6A). To recapitulate the genetic diversity in humans and to rule out the possibility of strain-specific differences, we used splenocytes from genetically diverse mice from the Collaborative Cross (CC) (46, 47) and compared the granzyme B and IFN-γ response with that in B6 mice after cytokine stimulation (Figure 6A). While we found a considerable range in the responses based on genetic background, stimulation with IL-12/15/18 plus type I IFNs led to a significant increase in both IFN-γ and granzyme B production by memory CD8+ T cells (Figure 6A). Further, we found that stimulation with type I IFN alone led to a significant increase in the frequency of CD8+ T cells expressing granzyme B while IFN-γ levels remained unaltered (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Memory CD8+ T cells acquire a bystander phenotype upon cytokine exposure. (A) Splenocytes from C57BL/6 (gray dots) and Collaborative Cross (CC-RIX) mice (white dots) were cultured in vitro for 24 hours with IFN-α/β (1,000 U) alone or with IL-12/15/18 (100 ng/mL). Granzyme B and IFN-γ expression was assessed within activated memory CD8+ T cells (CD44+) gated by flow cytometry. (B) Vaginal cells and splenic cells from LM-OVA memory mice were cultured in vitro for 24 hours with IFN-α/β (1,000 U) and IL-12/15/18 (100 ng/mL). IFN-γ and granzyme B expression within naive (CD44–) and memory CD8+ T (CD44+) cell populations was measured. Each dot represents an individual mouse, and data are representative of at least 2 experiments with 4–10 mice per mouse strain. Error bars represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons (A) or unpaired t test (B). **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we wanted to determine whether cytokines can similarly activate memory CD8+ T cells from the vaginal mucosa. Bulk vaginal and splenic single-cell suspensions from LM-OVA memory B6 mice were cultured overnight with IL-12/15/18 and type I IFN, and GolgiStop (BD Biosciences) was added the next day for the final 4 hours to measure intracellular IFN-γ and granzyme B. To generate a memory population within the vaginal tract, we immunized mice with LM-OVA and compared intracellular cytokine responses in LM-OVA–immunized mice within naive (CD44-low) and memory (CD44-high) populations. As with splenic memory CD8+ T cells from B6 mice, the addition of cytokines led to a significant increase in IFN-γ and granzyme B production in the vaginal tract (Figure 6B), suggesting that while naive memory CD8+ T cells are unresponsive to the cytokines, memory CD8+ T cells from mucosal tissues can be bystander-activated without the requirement of TCR stimulation in the context of cytokine treatment. Finally, given that virtual memory (VM) CD8+ T cells are also sensitive to cytokine treatment, we assessed whether cytokine stimulation led to a significant increase in IFN-γ and granzyme B production within the CD8+ VM population. The VM subset from bulk splenic single-cell suspensions from B6 mice was gated as CD49d–CD122+CD44+ (Supplemental Figure 7A). Overall, we found that the CD8+ T cell compartment within naive unimmunized B6 mice consisted of 10%–20% VM cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). As in the general CD44+ CD8+ memory subset, treatment with IL-12/15/18 and type I IFN resulted in significantly more intracellular IFN-γ and granzyme B expression within the VM population (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C).

Human mucosal tissue memory CD8+ T cells acquire a bystander phenotype upon cytokine treatment. Finally, to address whether human memory CD8+ T cells are similarly activated as compared with mouse CD8+ T cells after cytokine stimulation, we obtained vaginal tissues from healthy women undergoing vaginal repair surgeries. Single-cell suspensions were first prepared and cultured with several cytokine combinations ex vivo, followed by measurement of IFN-γ and granzyme B production. The CD8+ T cell compartment was distinguished based on CD45RA and CCR7 expression into naive and memory subsets (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 8). As expected, the naive CD8+ T cell subset remained unaltered despite cytokine exposure. In contrast, the memory CD8+ T cells from human vaginal tissues expressed granzyme B and IFN-γ upon stimulation with cytokines or PMA/ionomycin (Figure 7A). We found that a combination of IL-12, IL-15, and IL-18 led to increased IFN-γ and granzyme B levels, whereas IL-15 alone or IL-15 with type I IFN induced an elevated granzyme B response (Figure 7B). Likewise, circulating CD8+ T cells in human PBMCs were similarly activated after cytokine exposure (Figure 7C). We further divided the tissue memory compartment into effector memory T cells (TEM), terminally differentiated effector memory cells (TEMRA), and naive cells and compared their activation profile after cytokine exposure (Figure 7D). While TCR stimulation via PMA/ionomycin resulted in higher granzyme B and IFN-γ in the TEMRA subset, treatment with cytokines caused more activation in TEM cells. Finally, we assessed two CD8+ T cell populations: tissue resident (CD69 and CD103 coexpression) and activated (CD69 expression alone). Both TRMs and the CD69+ population produced significantly more granzyme B and IFN-γ after stimulation with IL-12/15/18 (Supplemental Figure 9). Contrary to murine cells, intracellular granzyme B levels remained unaltered after exposure with type I IFNs alone. In summary, our data from both mouse and human tissues suggest that mucosal memory CD8+ T cells are sensitive to cytokine treatment, and the provision of cytokines alone is sufficient to trigger memory CD8+ bystander activation.