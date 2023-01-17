Trained immunity is induced in humans after immunization with an adenoviral vector COVID-19 vaccine

These data indicate that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine induced trained immunity in humans in vivo. Together with evidence indicating that adenovirus vector–based, but not mRNA-based, COVID-19 vaccines may exert nonspecific protective effects in humans (12) and that empty adenovirus vector can induce trained immunity in mice (13), we postulate that the effects observed may be caused, at least in part, by the vector rather than the payload. In support of this, intranasal empty adenovirus vector vaccine and adenovirus vectors loaded with M. tuberculosis or SARS-CoV-2 antigens induced trained immunity in airway macrophages identified by their high expression of MHC-II and increased glycolytic metabolism (13, 14, 36), similar to the phenotype we observed in peripheral blood monocytes after intramuscular vaccination. Our data demonstrate that monocyte absolute numbers and frequencies were increased in the blood up to 83 days after vaccination, indicative of a preferential skewing of hematopoiesis toward myelopoiesis, which is associated with the induction of trained immunity in animal models (11, 16, 37) and in humans (18). Notably, the fluorescence intensity, which is directly correlated with the cell surface expression level, of CD14 was decreased on day 14 after vaccination. This decrease in the cell surface CD14 protein is associated with monocyte activation (22) and, therefore, suggests that, at this early time point, there is evidence of prolonged innate immune activation, even though the initially stimulated innate response should have resolved by day 14 after vaccination. The return to baseline of CD14 expression by day 56 may be indicative of the cells returning to homeostasis.

Elevated expression of HLA-DR on monocytes in vivo after vaccination closely recapitulates the increased MHC-II expression in tissue-resident macrophages in the mouse model of trained immunity induced by an adenovirus vector (13, 14). In contrast, gene expression of HLA-DR was downregulated in people 2 weeks and 3 months after BCG vaccination compared with the prevaccine control (38), suggesting that the features of trained innate immunity may differ according to the inducing stimulus. We observed increased expression of costimulatory molecules CD40, CD80, and CD86 after vaccination. However, CD80 and CD86 were not enhanced in macrophages from the lungs of mice exposed to the adenovirus vector (13). This divergence may be due to human versus mouse variation or due to tissue-specific versus peripherally induced trained immunity. When we segregated the data into monocyte subpopulations, statistically significant upregulation of HLA-DR and costimulatory molecule expression was evident in all subpopulations, suggesting that this feature of trained innate immunity may occur in the precursor stem cells and not because of activation of the mature monocyte.

When we examined the relative expression of key glycolytic enzymes by RT-qRT-PCR, we observed significantly increased PFKFB3 at all time points after vaccination, whereas GAPDH and PKM2 were significantly increased on day 14 and day 56 after vaccination and trended back down toward prevaccine control levels by day 83. This indicates that the cells exposed to the adenovirus vector–based vaccine have increased capacity to undergo glycolysis up to 2 months after vaccination and this is in keeping with the established role for glycolysis in the induction of trained immunity in response to BCG vaccination or β-glucan (10, 30). Expression of mitochondrial ATP5B, a marker of cell capacity to carry out oxidative phosphorylation, was significantly increased on day 14 and significantly decreased on day 83, indicating that the cells had enhanced capacity for both glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation on day 14 after vaccination. The role of oxidative phosphorylation in the induction of trained immunity and the ensuing immunometabolic response of the trained cells upon restimulation is not yet fully known, and there are divergent conclusions, which are dependent on the dose of the training stimulus and the model (39). Our data show that monocytes in vivo have increased capacity for glycolysis up to 3 months after vaccination, indicative of metabolic reprogramming, akin to that observed during trained immunity induced by BCG vaccination or by β-glucan (39). Furthermore, our data demonstrating enhanced production of IL-1β in response to stimulation ex vivo with M. tuberculosis after vaccination suggests that this glycolytic reprogramming may have a functional effect on cytokine production, because production of IL-1β has been previously associated with increased flux through glycolysis in the literature (32, 33, 40–43).

When monocytes were stimulated with unrelated antigens (whole irradiated M. tuberculosis, LPS, or Pam3Csk4), the production of IL-6 was significantly increased after vaccination compared with prevaccine controls. Conversely, production of TNF was significantly reduced at all time points after vaccination in response to M. tuberculosis stimulation and at day 56 in LPS-stimulated cells. This contrasts with the effects of trained innate immunity induced by BCG vaccination, intranasal adenovirus vector vaccination, or by β-glucan, which are reported to increase TNF production upon secondary stimulation (2, 14, 17). However, trained immunity induced by an extract from Fasciola hepatica decreased production of TNF in macrophages stimulated with LPS (44). It is therefore plausible that the cytokine profile induced by trained immunity differs depending on the microbial stimulus, and further work to define the distinct features of trained innate immunity induced by different types of vaccines or microbial exposures is required. Another plausible explanation may be that trained immunity induced by ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination may increase the expression of TNF receptors on the monocytes and they may, therefore, have increased capacity to take up TNF in an autocrine manner at the after vaccination time points. This may explain why the accumulation of TNF was reduced 24 hours after stimulation in the supernatants of monocytes after vaccination.

Interestingly, in cells stimulated with a single TLR agonist (either LPS or PamCsk4), the increase in IL-6 production was only evident at day 14 and day 56 after vaccination, indicating that by day 83 the effect of trained immunity may be waning. This trend was observed in other data sets too, including the expression of glycolytic enzymes and the increased production of IL-1β and chemokines MCP-1, CXCL1, and MIP-1α. Cumulatively, these data indicate that by day 83 after vaccination, the phenotype and function of the monocytes may be changing. Conversely, at day 83 after vaccination, IL-10 was significantly increased compared with prevaccine controls. Monocytes frequencies, numbers, and their expression of antigen presentation and costimulatory molecules were stably increased up to and including day 83.

MCP-1, GM-CSF, and expression of ATP5B were significantly increased in resting monocytes on day 14 after vaccination but not at later time points. Given that the expression intensity of CD14 on the surface of monocytes was reduced at day 14 compared with all other time points, this indicates that the cells may still be activated from the initial insult from the vaccine. The data may indicate that prolonged innate immune activation occurred 2 weeks after vaccination. Furthermore, production of IL-1β in response to stimulation with M. tuberculosis was significantly increased at day 56 but not at day 14, suggesting that trained immunity may not yet be induced at this earlier time point. By 2 months (56 days), the cells exhibited features consistent with trained immunity, and then by 3 months (83 days) after vaccination, this effect was waning in some of the data sets. However, many of the phenotypes were maintained at day 83, so it is plausible that the effects of trained innate immunity are longer lasting but could not be analyzed in this study without the confounding factor of the booster dose. Longitudinal studies using single-dose adenoviral vector vaccines are therefore warranted to assess the longevity of these effects on the innate immune responses.

Strikingly, resting monocytes taken from donors 14 and 56 days after vaccination produced IFN-γ, IL-18, and MCP-1 in culture without stimulation. It is difficult to conclude whether this is in keeping with monocytes that have undergone trained immunity, because much of the published data present changes in cytokine production as fold change or do not show the complete data set with unstimulated controls (2–4, 17). However, trained immunity induced in human monocytes in vitro by β-glucan resulted in elevated gene expression of MCP-1 and CCL18 in resting cells on day 6 after training, which was then further elevated upon restimulation with M. tuberculosis (17). In addition, the significantly elevated GM-CSF observed in resting monocytes on day 14 after vaccination may also play a key role in the enhancement of myelopoiesis and reprogramming toward trained immunity, in keeping with its role in inducing trained immunity in the bone marrow of mice exposed to β-glucan (11). The increased production of IL-18 observed in resting monocytes, in addition to the increased IFN-γ, suggests that NK cell function and activation may be enhanced in this setting (45, 46). Moreover, features of trained immunity can be induced in NK cells by BCG vaccination, viral infection, or exposure to cytokines in vitro, including IL-18 (47–50). We, therefore, postulate that NK cells may play a key role in trained immunity induced by ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination, and further studies are warranted to determine this.

While these elevated proinflammatory cytokines may be beneficial in mediating nonspecific immunity against other infections, it is also plausible that this inflammation may be deleterious in certain contexts. For example, MCP-1 (also known as CCL2) regulates the migration of monocytes, and other immune cells, from the blood into the tissue. It has previously been associated with inflammatory atherosclerosis, which is mediated, at least in part, by trained immunity (29, 51). However, our data indicate that the ability to produce regulatory IL-10 increases over time, which may protect against excessive inflammation.

Our data indicate that intramuscular delivery of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine can induce trained immunity in the peripheral blood. We do not know whether these monocytes with enhanced function would exert expedited and elevated responses to subsequent infections in tissues such as the lung. Work in animal models shows that intranasally delivered adenoviral vaccine vector can induce trained immunity in tissue-resident alveolar macrophages, which results in enhanced protection against a subsequent challenge (13, 14, 36). This tissue-specific trained immunity was mediated by IFN-γ (13). Further evidence in BCG-treated mice indicates that IFN-γ is required to induce trained immunity in the bone marrow hematopoietic stem cell niche (5). In keeping, IFN-γ is required for the induction of trained immunity in human monocytes stimulated with BCG (52). Taken together, these data provide a strong rationale, suggesting that the elevated IFN-γ observed ex vivo in human monocytes after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination may mechanistically mediate the increased myelopoiesis and the effects of trained immunity observed herein. In addition, metabolic reprogramming induced by ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination is likely to result in epigenetic changes that mediate the enhanced monocyte function in response to subsequent unrelated stimuli (53).

Trained immunity induced by BCG is dependent on NOD-2 in vivo in humans (2). IL-6 and MCP-1 produced in response to adenovirus vectors are significantly reduced in NOD-2 deficient mice (54). Furthermore, adenovirus synergizes with the NOD-2 agonist muramyl dipeptide, resulting in increased IL-1β and TNF production (55). Therefore, we postulate that NOD-2 may have a role in mediating trained innate immunity induced by the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.

Because downstream responses to both TLR2 and TLR4 agonists are enhanced after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination, we speculate that common signaling molecules in these pathways may be mechanistically involved in the induction of trained immunity, such as MyD88, NF-κB, and activation of NLRP3 (required for the caspase-dependent processing of IL-1β and IL-18, both of which are increased in our data). In summary, we suggest that the mechanisms underpinning the trained innate immunity elicited by ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination may include a role for IFN-γ, epigenetic reprogramming, NOD-2, and innate signaling transducers.

Our data may aid in the design of novel vaccination strategies that combine traditional intramuscular routes with intranasal/airway delivery of the vaccine. This may result in trained immunity in circulating monocytes and other myeloid cells, which may have enhanced efficacy against respiratory infection in combination with trained tissue-resident alveolar macrophages. Because both the alveolar macrophage and the infiltrating monocyte-derived macrophage have distinct but important roles to play during infection, supporting the functions of both populations may have increased benefit in host defense. In addition, understanding the kinetics of enhanced innate immune function after the priming dose of vaccination may be crucial to optimize the timing of subsequent booster doses. Real-world evidence from the clinical trials for ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 indicates that the booster dose induced better efficacy when administered more than 8 weeks after priming compared with boosters given less than 6 weeks after the initial immunization (56). The molecular mechanism behind this observation is unknown; however, there is evidence indicating that kinetics of germinal center formation and increased selection of B cells with higher antigen affinity occur when the boosting time frame is delayed (57). The increased antigen-presenting function and cytokine/chemokine profile we observed is likely to enhance adaptive memory responses to booster vaccination. Our data indicate that prolonged innate immune activation occurs at day 14 (2 weeks) and then changes to a phenotype more consistent with trained innate immunity by day 56 (8 weeks). Therefore, we postulate that the kinetics of innate immune function may be a significant contributor to the improved vaccine booster efficacy observed after 8 weeks compared with boosters given earlier than 6 weeks after priming. We, and others (58), propose that tracking innate immune responses in addition to traditional B and T cell responses after the priming vaccination may therefore help to identify the optimal vaccine regimen.

Our data suggest that trained immunity may be induced in humans by other vaccines using similar adenovirus vector-based platforms being developed in murine models for TB and next-generation COVID-19 vaccines (14, 36). However, we postulate that trained innate immunity induced by distinct adenoviral vectors with different target antigens will likely induce differential innate immune profiles. Therefore, further investigations are warranted to enable us to specifically understand the types of trained innate immunity induced by discrete immune stimuli and the subsequently elicited protective versus potential pathogenic effects to allow us to harness the potential of trained innate immunity toward clinical benefit.

Study limitations. While our study provides evidence that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine induced phenotypic and functional changes in myeloid cells, consistent with those previously reported in the literature in other settings of trained immunity, we did not have the capacity to undertake epigenetic profiling of monocytes before and after vaccination.

We cannot definitively conclude if this altered monocyte function in response to vaccination was caused by the adenovirus vector or the SARS-CoV2 spike protein payload or a combination of both. However, there is evidence in the literature to suggest that empty adenovirus vectors can induce trained immunity (13), which allows us to postulate that the vector likely plays a key role in the induction of trained immunity in our study. Moreover, because we examined the effects on monocytes in a naive population up to 3 months after the single, initial vaccine dose (and prior to the booster), it is unlikely that our results are confounded by an adaptive memory response.

Because exposure to microbes induces trained immunity, the study of these effects in a human population is confounded owing to continuous environmental exposure to pathogens. Despite our small cohort, our data illustrated statistically significant effects, indicating that this study was appropriately powered. In addition, our study design also benefits from the longitudinal nature of the sample collection, whereby every donor is their own control (before and after vaccine). We began our study in Dublin, Ireland, in early March 2021 (day –1) during a period of extended social restrictions (from late December 2020 to June 2021). All other blood draws also occurred within this period (day 83 was drawn at the end of May 2021). Therefore, the probability of our donors being exposed to SARS-CoV2 (or other infections) is likely to be lower than that expected normally during longitudinal studies; however, we cannot definitively rule out the occurrence of an asymptomatic infection in our donors. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre indicates that during that period, from available data, there were very low rates of influenza and RSV, suggesting that the social restrictions may have reduced the background confounding variables of exposure to other infections in a human population (59).

We cannot rule out that seasonal variation may contribute somewhat to the changing immune phenotypes observed over time in our study. However, 5 of 10 of our volunteers took regular multivitamin supplements, with 3 of these 5 donors specifically taking vitamin D supplements. We did not observe substantial spread in any of our data that may indicate that seasonal variation was mitigated with vitamin D supplementation.

Trained innate immunity and heterologous effects of vaccines have a sex differential (60, 61). Although 4 male and 6 female participants were included in the study, when we segregated the data based on sex, we did not find any statistically significant differences (data not shown); however, we acknowledge that our study was not sufficiently powered to determine a sex differential. For transparency we have color coded each data point to differentiate between male and female donors throughout the data sets.

Conclusion. The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination induced prolonged innate immune activation, with evidence to support the hypothesis that adenoviral vector–based vaccines induce trained immunity in humans. Our study is the first, to our knowledge to show that monocyte phenotype and proinflammatory function both at baseline and in response to subsequent unrelated insults, is enhanced up to 3 months after vaccination with a single dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. These data improve our understanding of the contributions of innate immune responses to vaccine efficacy and to heterologous vaccine effects and may aid in the design of future vaccines or innovative vaccine strategies.