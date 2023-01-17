Beyond adaptive immunity: induction of trained immunity by COVID-19 adenoviral vaccines

The data presented by Murphy and colleagues are important and relevant at several levels (3). First, the immunological effects of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine likely to extend to other adenoviral-based vaccines. In fact, the data imply that most adenoviral-based vaccines are likely to have a broader immunological effect, comprising both induction of adaptive and innate immune memory (3) (Figure 1). This discovery adds adenoviral-based vaccines to the growing number of vaccines capable of inducing trained immunity processes.

Figure 1 The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine induces both classical adaptive immunity and trained immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Within a few weeks of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination, T cells and B cells collaborate to generate specific antibodies and activated cells that protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Up to three months after vaccination, monocytes show increased frequency in the peripheral blood. They also show increased expression of activation markers, costimulatory molecules, glycolysis-associated enzymes, and cytokines. Increases in these factors are likely a consequence of epigenetic and metabolic reprogramming.

Second, induction of antigen-independent trained immunity could have impactful clinical implications for COVID-19. The correlates of protection for the effect of COVID-19 vaccines have been considered synonymous with neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 (9). While induction of specific antibody and T cell responses most likely determine the protection induced by the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine against wild-type SARS-CoV-2, they can explain less well the effects of the vaccine against the Omicron strain, which possesses many spike protein differences compared with wild-type SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine provides poor protection against Omicron infection, while effectively protecting against severity (10). A similar lack of effect on the total number of infections, but beneficial effects on disease severity, has been reported for other trained immunity–inducing vaccines, such as BCG (11) and MMR (12). Future studies should assess the intriguing possibility that induction of trained immunity may contribute to the beneficial effects of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine and, thus, induce cross-protection against emerging variants.

Third, the induction of trained immunity suggests the possibility that ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination could induce heterologous protection against other infections beyond COVID-19. Indeed, protection against other pathogens outside the target disease is a characteristic of trained immunity–inducing vaccines (6), and experimental murine studies have shown that intranasally administered adenoviral vectors can induce trained immunity and protect against a different secondary infection (13, 14). Moreover, retrospective analysis of all-cause mortality data of the initial adenoviral-based COVID-19 randomized clinical trial revealed beneficial effects of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine beyond COVID-19 mortality (15), suggesting clinical effects of the vaccine beyond specific protection. However, more studies are needed to be able to conclude whether induction of trained immunity by ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine has clinical consequences. For example, one aspect that needs attention is the potential for negative hyperinflammatory consequences. Indeed, inappropriate induction of trained immunity is involved in the pathophysiology of many inflammatory diseases (5). As inflammation induces prothrombotic activity, one cannot exclude induction of inappropriate trained immunity activation in some of the rare, yet severe, thrombotic complications of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination (16).

Induction of trained immunity by many vaccines has emerged as one of the most active areas of research in the last decade. The intriguing possibility of a role for trained immunity in the vaccination against COVID-19 should be considered along with the mounting evidence for the relevance of this process when considering the immunological effects of vaccines. In addition to the elegant study by Murphy et al. on the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (3), very recent studies have shown that the mRNA vaccines can also induce trained immunity in myeloid cells (17, 18). This finding implies that both platforms on which COVID-19 vaccines are based have heterologous immunological effects, which should be taken into account when assessing their clinical impact.

Murphy et al. (3) shed light on the complexity of the immunological effects of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. The demonstration of induced trained immunity by ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 opens the door for a better understanding of COVID-19 vaccines. Nevertheless, important questions remain and should be investigated in future studies. (a) What are the epigenetic mechanisms through which adenoviral (and mRNA-based) COVID-19 vaccines induce trained immunity? (b) Is trained immunity also induced in cell types other than monocytes? (c) What are the clinical consequences of the induced trained immunity? Only when these questions have been answered will clinicians be able to glean the full potential of these vaccines in practice.